REVISTA PRESEI 13.03.2018

BURSA 13.03.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Campanie masivă de angajări în Armată. Care sunt criteriile de selecţie şi ce posturi sunt scoase la concurs
     Ministerul Apărării Naţionale a primit dezlegare de la Guvern să demareze o campanie de angajări masive în sistem. Concret, 6.400 de posturi au fost deblocate în Armata Română, iar în perioada următoare vor fi încadraţi soldaţi, subofiţeri, maiştri militari, ofiţeri, dar şi 400 de medici şi 50 de psihologi.
     Armata Română încearcă astfel, într-un termen relativ scurt, să acopere un gol destul de mare lăsat de plecarea, anul trecut, a aproximativ 8.000 de oameni din sistem. "Nu putem să rezolvăm totul deodată, avem un buget foarte bun, mai bun decât anul trecut pentru că în România a fost creştere economică şi 2% din Produsul Intern Brut reprezintă o sumă considerabil mai mare", a afirmat ministrul Mihai Fifor.
     Ministrul Apărării a anunţat că va avea o întâlnire cu şeful de stat major, prilej cu care se va face o analiză şi se va stabili distribuţia posturilor pe unităţi. Treptat, în fiecare an, numărul angajărilor din sistemul militar va creşte, a subliniat oficialul. "Nu este suficient să scoţi posturi la concurs. Este extrem de important să pregăteşti militari care intră în Armata Română. Vreau să vă spun că este un proces de durată, mai ales când este vorba de specialişti. Problema noastră nu este doar să pregătim această generaţie şi să o încadrăm, problema noastră e să reuşim să-i şi ţinem în Armata Română şi tocmai de aceea, pe toate măsurile pe care le luăm în momentul de faţă, dorim să arătăm că o carieră militară este o carieră pe care şi-o poate dori orice tânăr din această ţară", a explicat ministrul Apărării.
     Astfel, cei care vor să-şi facă o carieră în Armată trebuie să se adreseze centrelor regionale de recrutare unde se va deschide un dosar de recrutare şi se va face vizita medicală. Dacă acest pas a fost trecut, urmează adăugarea, în dosar, a copiilor actelor de identitate şi de studii, certificatul de cazier judiciar etc. De asemenea, se vor completa câteva documente - tip.
     Conform procedurilor MApN, cei care vor să se încadreze în Armată vor trece apoi prin mai multe etape de selecţie. În primul rând se dau teste pentru a se verifica aptitudinile în domeniul militar ale candidatului. În primul rând este vorba de examinarea psihologică de care trebuie să treacă orice candidat. După aceasta urmează probele fizice care constau, conform MApN, în parcurgerea într-un timp determinat a unui traseu utilitar-aplicativ şi de probă de rezistenţă pe distanţa de 1.000 sau 2.000 m, în funcţie de categoria de personal pentru care ai optat şi vârstă.
     Dacă trece de aceste două probe eliminatorii, candidatul va da interviu de evaluare finală, care vizează capacitatea de exprimare şi motivaţia. La toate cele trei probe, candidaţii sunt notaţi cu Admis sau Respins. Durata selecţiei este de 24 de ore (pentru opţiunile: soldat/gradat profesionist şi elev la colegiul naţional militar), sau de 48 de ore (pentru a deveni ofiţer, maistru militar sau subofiţer). Tinerii care pică primele două probe pot solicita orientarea spre o altă categorie de personal militar, în funcţie de rezultatele obţinute, spun organizatorii. Candidaţii admişi vor fi repartizaţi şi vor urma un program de pregătire timp de câteva luni (maximum 5), într-un centru de instruire.
     Salariile pe care le achită MApN în prezent sunt, în medie, cu aproape 20 la sută mai mari faţă de anul 2016. Spre exemplu, în cazul unui soldat profesionist care a primit, în luna ianuarie 2018, 1.857 lei creşterea este mult mai mare, de 54 la sută a venitului net faţă de decembrie 2016. Un subofiţer a câştigat, în luna ianuarie 2018, 2.440 lei, o creştere de 46,7 la sută, raportat la decembrie 2016. În fine, în luna ianuarie, un locotenent-colonel a încasat 3.868 lei, o creştere de 45,4 la sută, faţă de 2016.
     La veniturile lunare se adaugă şi norma de hrană, venit neimpozabil, acordat în funcţie de zilele lunii respective, de aproximativ 1.000 de lei lunar.
     O noutate pentru 2018 este că în buget au fost cuprinse pentru personalul încadrat în M.Ap.N, şi sumele aferente plăţii voucherelor de vacanţă, în valoare de 1.450 de lei de persoană.
     Ministerul Apărării intenţionează să reia şi programul de voluntariat al Armatei, după ce acesta a fost analizat, iar conducerea Ministerului a descoperit problemele pentru care acesta nu a putut fi pus în practică anul trecut. "Programul de voluntari al Armatei va fi reluat. Am analizat ceea ce nu a mers în prima instanţă, pentru că nu a fost cel mai de succes program al Armatei Române", a spus Mihai Fifor. Şi anul trecut s-a încercat încadrarea a 2.900 de persoane pe posturi de ofiţeri, maiştri militari, subofiţeri şi soldaţi, rezervişti voluntari, dar programul s-a blocat.
     Procedura de recrutare este oarecum similară cu cea de încadrare a militarilor profesionişti. La centrele de recrutare se întocmesc dosare care conţin actul de identitate, certificatul de cazier judiciar, acte de studii, permisul de conducere şi livretul militar, unde este cazul, iar apoi candidatul va trece prin testele de selecţie şi va intra în programul de instruire.
     În această perioadă de pregătire, voluntarul primeşte soldă întreagă, la fel ca un militar profesionist.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Bancherii spun că legea de plafonare a dobânzilor la credite are un scop legitim, dar care nu este atins în formă adoptată de Senat
     Bancherii avertizează că legile privind plafonarea dobânzilor la credite şi cele care vizează executarea silită şi recuperarea creanţelor, au un scop legitim, de a interzice costurile excesiv de ridicate şi de a proteja consumatorii vulnerabili, însă forma în care sunt implementate are tentă populistă şi vor aduce beneficii limitate consumatorilor, afectând, în schimb creditarea bancară şi implicit dezvoltarea economică a ţării pe termen lung.
     Motiv pentru care bancherii fac un apel la politicieni să renunţe la populism şi să fie deschişi dialogului, pentru dezbaterea celor trei legi înainte de a fi adopate în grabă, astfel încât să-şi atingă în mod efectiv scopul declarat, de protecţie reală a consumatorilor, fără a fi afectată piaţă creditării.
     "Scopul declarat al acestor iniţiative legislative, de a proteja costul finanţării şi pe cei aflaţi într-o situaţie vulnerabilă, este legitim, corect. Întrebarea e cum punem în opera aceste deziderate în mod efetiv şi nu punitiv. Pentru că modul de aplicare a acestor deziderate prin intermediul acestor legi va avea un efect advers. Şi din păcate vom perpetuă, din dorinţa de a face bine, sunt absolut convins de asta, nu pentru a face rău, obiceiul că în loc să avem o abordare constructivă, structurată, punem piese de legislaţie care fac că pe de o parte accesul la credit să fie mai restrâns, iar pe de altă parte, în momentul în care ciclul economic devine mai slab, să fie accentat", a declarat astăzi Sergiu Manea, preşedintele BCR, cea mai mare banca românească, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă organizate de Asociaţia România a Băncilor (ARB), în care s-a prezentat un studiu realizat de firma de consultanţă KPMG privind impactul celor trei legi care vizează plafonarea dobânzilor la credite, executarea silită şi recuperarea creanţelor.
     Concluzia studiului este că proiectul de lege privind plafonarea dobânzilor la de 2,5 ori dobânda BNR în cazul creditelor ipotecare şi la 18% pentru creditele de consum va avea că efect înăsprirea condiţiilor de creditare şi creşterea dobânzilor la finanţările pentru firme, astfel încât volumul de împrumuturi acordate de bănci şi IFN-uri se va reduce, afectând economia.
     "În privinţa limitării dobânzii, e foarte clar că ideea principala este excluderea a ceea ce se cheamă "predatory lending", adică împrumuturi cu costuri necontrolate, ceea ce este un deziderat corect. Însă modul în care construim acest plafon vine în detrimentul accesului la credit, indiferet de preţ. Până la urmă, acoperirea costului de producţie a unui credit trebuie să fie mai mare decât al resurselor cheltuite. Vorbim de abilitatea de a menţine în plafonul de dobânda impus o plajă cât mai largă de consumatori, deci practic vom avea de-a face cu o resorbţie a plajei de adresare. Dacă excluzi anumite categorii prin prisma preţului, acele categorii nu vor avea acces la credit prin instituţii financiare reglementate. Practic, ele vor trebui să facă apel la surse de împrumut neinstituţionalizate", a adăugat şeful BCR.
     Întrebat, de Bancherul.ro, cum ar trebui să fie plafonate, concret, dobânzile, ţînând cont şi de practică europeană, Manea a răspuns că în opinia să nu ar trebui să existe un plafon iar consumatorii ar trebui să fie protejaţi prin creşterea gradului de educaţie financiară.
     Referitor la modelele de plafonare a dobânzilor din alte ţări, şeful BCR a spus că ar fi de preferabil că plafonul să se aplice în funcţie de dobânda medie a pieţei, cum se întâmplă în cele mai multe ţări, nu în funcţie de indici exogeni, precum dobânda legală a băncii naţionale, cum apare în proiectul adoptat de Senat.
     Motivul este acela că plafonarea dobânzilor la un indice endogen, precum dobânda medie a pieţei, ar asigura concurenţă pe piaţă creditării, pe când referinţă la un indice exogen precum dobânda BNR, ar fi artificial şi ar duce la niveluri de dobânda pe care băncile nu le-ar putea susţine din punct de vedere economic, după cum arată şi studiul KPMG.
     "Suntem gata pentru orice tip de dialog cu legiuitorul, în contextul în care înţelegem care sunt dezideratele şi putem colabora astfel încât dezideratele să fie atinse, într-un mod clar, corent şi sustenabil. Obiectivul nostru este de a construi, de a dialoga şi de a propune un cadrul legislativ care să susţînă o dezvoltare economică corenta în ţară noastră", a adăugat Sergiu Manea.
     Preşedintele ARB, Sergiu Oprescu, a declarat că "prin limitarea preţurilor limitezi şi univerul celor care se califică pentru credit, astfel că se restrânge capacitatea de creditare, această limitându-se la zonele de risc asumate de bănci."
     "Sunt şi câteva elemente bune în proiectele de lege, dar nu rebuie să facem rabat de celelalte efecte adverse, pentru că limitarea creditării e de nedorit", a adăugat el.
     "Perdanţii sunt clienţii de bună credinţă, care plătesc, ei vor suporta costuri mai mari ale creditului, vor avea acces mai greu la credit", a precizat şeful ARB.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Ar avea sens să se cheltuiască mai mult pentru educaţie?
     Tulburătoare statistici europene în domeniul educaţiei arată că, spre deosebire de ţările-fanion ale UE, transformate pe la Bucureşti în "mântuitori" care alocă procente bune din PIB pentru educaţie, România, cu alocaţii de nici 4% din PIB, subfinanţează pur şi simplu domeniul, altfel cotat în mod mincinos de către toţi politicienii "prioritate nr. 1". Acesta-i doar aspectul să-i zicem "global"! În timp ce prin ţările "mântuitoare" grosul alocaţiilor se îndreaptă spre învăţământul primar şi liceal, doar vreo 15-20% orientându-se spre învăţământul universitar, în România, peste 50% buluceşte spre universitar, unde învaţă vreo 500.000 de studenţi, lăsând de căruţă primarul şi licealul, unde învaţă 3 milioane de elevi. Dincolo de orice fel de interpretare, se vede de la o poştă că, la antipodul celei "mântuitoare", abordarea românească este una pe termen scurt (acum şi gata, ce-o mai fi mâine nu contează!), total contrară celei pe termen lung, care trebuie să ghideze un domeniu ca educaţia. Adăugând o mulţime de alte aspecte care decurg din anomaliile semnalate, situaţia din educaţia din România este supusă unui tir de critici din partea unor români, dar şi a unor străini chiar de prin ţările-fanion ale UE. În cazul criticilor celor dintâi, la zid este pusă clasa politică, ceea ce, fără o explicaţie de fond din realitatea obiectivă, care transcende clasa politică, înseamnă fie prostie, fie pactizare diversionistă cu vina adevărată. În cazul criticilor celor din urmă, este vorba pur şi simplu despre tupeu sau chiar obrăznicie, pentru că beneficiarul de ultimă instanţă al situaţiei s-ar cuveni măcar să tacă!
     Pentru situaţia în care a ajuns educaţia în România nu poate exista decât un singur vinovat: transformarea României într-o colonie în sistemul centru-periferie pe care îl constituie UE. Că, fără îndoială, clasa politică din România a avut un concurs trădător masiv la această dezonorantă transformare colonială a României, asta e o altă problemă! Dar să faci clasa politică din România culpabilă pentru subfinanţarea educaţiei şi pentru orientarea pe termen scurt a respectivei finanţări a acesteia este doar comod, dar inexact! Aceste aspecte sunt consecinţe ale statutului colonial al României şi adaptări aproape inevitabile la acest statut! Când, în virtutea acestui statut, a fost anulată decizia naţională şi se încearcă sistematic distrugerea identităţii naţionale şi repudierea istoriei naţionale, când, în consecinţă, au loc o cădere a învăţământului pe toate palierele şi coborârea degradantă a pregătirii spre zone ale muncii necalificate, spre activităţi sub potenţial sau de tip salahorial, iar rata în abandonul şcolar atinge cote abominabile, când, din cauza aceluiaşi statut colonial, tinerii abia aşteaptă să termine şcoala ca să plece prin ţările "mântuirii" şi când, prin această emigrare, părăsesc ţara tinerii cei mai dotaţi şi oricum persoanele în vârful maxim al potenţelor biologice de muncă şi care reprezintă peste 40% din totalul populaţiei active între 18 şi 40 ani, ar trebui să fii idiot să nu te adaptezi, insistând a băga bani într-o pregătire care nu mai aduce nimic ţării, ci doar nesăţiosului colonialism care numai mântuitor nu este. Or, poţi acuza politicienii români de trădare, de hoţie, pe unii chiar de banditism, dar că ar fi idioţi nu ţine! La ce bun să cheltuiască statul român mai mult pentru educaţie?! Ca să bage indirect şi mai mulţi bani în buzunarele "mântuitorilor"? Ce, Marea Britanie, Italia, Spania sau Germania n-au bani să-şi finanţeze învăţământul? Trebuie să-şi ia tinerii în vârstă de muncă gratis şi deja pregătiţi de la alde noi?! Cu toată responsabilitatea spus, statul român nu prea mai are mari răspunderi în domeniu! Răul s-a făcut deja, acceptându-se statutul de colonie pe care i l-a impus României "mântuitorul" vestic! A continua să-l şi subvenţionezi pe acesta, atât timp cât îl pupi deja în fund de zor şi fără oprire pe când el te desfiinţează economic, politic, naţional şi identitar, ar fi o prostie! Stăm tragic la capitolul viitor! Chiar şi numai din punct de vedere demografic, căci rata natalităţii s-a prăbuşit, iar familiile fertile sunt, într-o pondere periculoasă, deja cetăţeni ai altor state şi produc acolo valoare adăugată!
     Se spune că învăţământul românesc a ajuns să pregătească în momentul de faţă "analfabeţi funcţional sau social" în proporţie de 40%, un concept care-i desemnează pe cei ce nu pot înţelege, nu pot exprima, nu pot explica ceea ce citesc, nu pot face mai mult decât operaţiuni simple, mecanice, fizice. De inovare, de cercetare, de operaţiuni complexe nici nu poate fi vorba. Mai simplu spus, oameni certaţi cu matematica, cu fizica, cu logica. Cum să schimbi acest lucru, când sistemul din care faci parte în calitate de colonie îţi cere salahori şi nimic altceva?!
     De se vrea o schimbare, trebuie început cu începutul, respectiv cu respingerea statutului de colonie! Cu toate durerile inevitabile, eliberarea României din laţul care a prins-o de gât în sistemul centru-periferie pe care-l reprezintă UE este o obligaţie, dacă vrea să mai existe! Dacă vrea să mai existe şi nu numai în numele educaţiei!
     * CURENTUL
     * Viorica Dăncilă a numit-o în CA al CNAS pe soţia unui fost senator PSD aflat în închisoare pentru corupţie
     Diana-Monica Isăilă a fost numită membru al Consiliului de administraţie al Casei Naţionale de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS), printr-o decizie a premierului Viorica Dăncilă.
     Conform deciziei şefei Executivului, Diana-Monica Isăilă a fost numită în această calitate în locul lui Petru Armean, pentru durata rămasă a mandatului.
     Decizia premierului a fost publicată luni în Monitorul Oficial.
     Diana-Monica Isăilă este soţia senatorul Marius Isăilă (42 de ani), cel care a fost condamnat la cinci ani şi patru luni de închisoare pentru trafic de influenţă în baza interceptărilor ambientale, a denunţurilor şi a declaraţiilor date de martori. Isăilă este acuzat că ar fi luat şpagă 200.000 de euro, în 2012 pe când lucra la Fisc.
     În rechizitoriul întocmit, procurorii au reţinut următoarea stare de fapt:
     În prima parte a anului 2012, inculpaţii Isăilă Marius Ovidiu, la acel moment şef serviciu în Ministerul Finanţelor Publice şi Ene Cristian Ştefan, în înţelegere cu inculpatul Cristescu Cătălin, au convenit să intervină în vederea blocării controlului efectuat de către A.N.A.F., la firma unui denunţător care le-a solicitat ajutorul în acest sens.
     După ce Isăilă Marius Ovidiu şi Ene Cristian Ştefan i-au pretins inculpatului Cristescu Cătălin suma de 200.000 euro, susţinând că vor realiza intervenţiile pe lângă funcţionarii ANAF, acesta din urmă a transmis mai departe solicitarea către denunţător, care a remis suma pretinsă în mai multe tranşe. Astfel, o sumă de 20.000 euro urma să îi revină inculpatului Cristescu Cătălin, iar restul de 180.000 euro au fost remişi mai departe celorlalţi 2 inculpaţi.
     După remiterea sumei de 200.000 euro, deoarece controlul continua, inculpatul Cristescu Cătălin le-a transmis celorlalţi doi inculpaţi nemulţumirea şi îngrijorarea denunţătorului. Aceştia au pretins o nouă sumă, respectiv 150.000 euro, plătibili în mai multe tranşe, pretinzând că este vorba de un nou control.
     În cursul anului 2013, în luna august, inculpaţii Isăilă Marius Ovidiu şi Ene Cristian Ştefan i-au pretins lui Cristescu Cătălin suma de 20.000 euro pentru a interveni pe lângă diferiţi funcţionari publici, în vederea sprijinirii acestuia să promoveze concursul ce urma să aibă loc în toamna anului 2013, pentru ocuparea unei funcţii de inspector în cadrul ANAF - Direcţia Generală Antifraudă Fiscală.
     În acelaşi scop, pentru a realiza intervenţii pe lângă diferiţi funcţionari publici şi decizionali din structurile de resort - în vederea favorizării aceluiaşi inculpat la concursul ce a avut loc la data de 29.03.2014, pentru ocuparea unor funcţii în cadrul ANAF, Direcţia Generală Antifraudă Fiscală - inculpatul Isăilă Marius Ovidiu, prin intermediul lui Ene Cristian Ştefan, i-a pretins o nouă sumă, în cuantum tot de 20.000 euro.
     După remiterea celor 20.000 de euro de către Cristescu Cătălin, inculpatul Isăilă Marius Ovidiu, pentru a ascunde primirea banilor, a instigat la întocmirea unui fals contract de împrumut, între ceilalţi 2 inculpaţi.
     În cursul anului 2013, inculpaţii Isăilă Marius Ovidiu şi Ene Cristian Ştefan au promis unui om de afaceri, realizarea de intervenţii pe lângă funcţionari din cadrul Primăriei Sector 3 Bucureşti şi la alte entităţi juridice, pentru ca societatea acestuia să obţină încheierea unor contracte de lucrări.
     Folosul celor 2 inculpaţi, urmare a acestor "intervenţii", a constat în nerestituirea unui împrumut, în sumă de 25.000 euro, pe care inculpatul Isăilă Marius Ovidiu îl contractase de la omul de afaceri, parte din suma de bani împrumutată fiind folosită de inculpatul Ene Cristian Ştefan.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * "Most Wanted" de România
     După bilanţurile pompoase la care am asistat în aceste zile la DNA şi Parchetul General şi achitările trecute în revistă cu jumătate de gură, să aruncăm o privire şi la lista cu infractorii condamnaţi, dar scăpaţi de autorităţile vigilente.
     Lista cu infractorii neprinşi este lungă, are 1.236 de nume în acest moment. Fugarii cu notorietate, care au dat ţepe uriaşe statului român, se află în categoria Most Wanted. La noi, această listă are 37 de nume.
     Cinci criminali feroce, cinci traficanţi de droguri de mare risc, un violator din Vâlcea condamnat la 15 ani de închisoare, un chinez condamnat pentru trafic de minori şi pedofilie pe internet, un traficant de arme din Republica Moldova, plus tâlhari şi escroci neprinşi de ani de zile. Aceasta este lista celor mai căutaţi fugari, deschisă de Avraham Morgestern şi milionarul Puiu Popoviciu.
     Morgestern, afaceristul israelian apropiat al lui Radu Mazăre, a fost condamnat pentru evaziune fiscală la 8 ani de închisoare. Are de achitat statului român un prejudiciu de aproape 54 de milioane de lei. Plus 30.000 de lei, cheltuieli de judecată. Sentinţa definitivă a primit-o în decembrie 2017. Puiu Popoviciu a fost condamnat tot anul trecut, în august. A plecat din ţară înainte să primească sentinţa definitivă: 7 ani pentru complicitate la abuz în serviciu în formă calificată şi dare de mită. Prejudiciul adus statului este de cinci ori mai mare decât în cazul lui Morgestern - 335.387.260 lei.
     După cei doi milionari, figurează doi escroci din Republica Moldova, cu dublă cetăţenie, condamnaţi la 9 ani de închisoare pentru înşelăciune, uz de fals şi spălare de bani. Un alt moldovean stabilit în România este dat în urmărire pentru trafic de arme şi are de executat 18 ani de închisoare.
     Cel mai vechi condamnat de pe listă a comis o crimă în urmă cu 21 de ani şi n-a făcut nicio zi de închisoare. Decebal Sebastian Cionca are 41 de ani şi este din Oradea. A fost condamnat la 15 ani de închisoare pentru omor. Avea 20 de ani când a devenit criminal. Pe 24 ianuarie 1997, a ucis un cetăţean turc cu o bâtă de baseball. Din două lovituri, l-a omorât. Este şi acum în libertate. Ce ştiu autorităţile despre el? Că are 1,80 m înălţime, ochii căprui, păr brunet şi constituţie atletică.
     Cea mai mare pedeapsă o are de executat un criminal neprins din Braşov, de aceeaşi vârstă cu criminalul cu bâtă de baseball, Valerică Mîzgă. El a fost condamnat la 21 de ani şi jumătate pentru omor deosebit de grav. Un alt criminal neprins, Chiţa Ion din Neamţ, are de executat 18 ani de închisoare pentru o crimă din 2000. A omorât un cioban din Hunedoara, chiar înainte de Paşte, într-o noapte.
     Fratele lui Omar Hayssam este şi el în Top 10 cei mai căutaţi infractori. Sirianul Omar Mukhles are o condamnare de 5 ani pentru că a organizat fuga din România a fratelui sau, când Hayssam era căutat pentru acte de terorism. Nu este singurul sirian Most Wanted. Mai e un sirian care a falimentat o firmă din Iaşi, plus contrabandistul Zaher Iskandarani, dat în urmărire internaţională pentru evaziune fiscală din 2014, fugit în Liban cu doar o zi înainte de pronunţarea sentinţei: 5 ani cu executare.
     Alt nume cunoscut: fostul deputat UDMR Marko Atilla Gabor, fugit din 2015. Căutat pentru retrocedări frauduloase, într-un dosar ANRP cu prejudiciu de 84 de milioane de euro şi deja condamnat cu suspendare la 3 ani pentru alte retrocedări supraevaluate, acesta este bine mersi în Ungaria. Stă liniştit în libertate şi celebrul interlop Romeo Ursu, zis Boenică, urmărit pentru escocherii imobiliare. El e prin Iordania.
     Poza dispărutului Codruţ Marta este pusă lângă poza unui violator din Vâlcea, condamnat la 15 ani de închisoare. În dreptul lui Marta, scrie că se sustrage arestării preventive şi face parte din 2011 până în prezent "din palierul de protecţie al grupării infracţionale constituite din mai multe persoane, iniţiatoare a unui amplu mecanism evazionist ce vizează sustragerea de la plata accizelor".
     Un proxenet periculos din Tulcea, poreclit Gigel Valida, are o condamnare de 12 ani de închisoare. Alţi condamnaţi neprinşi: un proxenet din Alba, unul din Brăila, altul din Botoşani, un chinez din Bucureşti condamnat pentru trafic de minori şi pornografie infantilă pe internet, un traficant de cerşetori din Timiş. Un alt infractor din Timiş are de executat 16 ani de închisoare pentru trafic de droguri de mare risc. Are două condamnări şi e liber. Altul, din Mediaş, are 15 ani de închisoare, mai e unul liber din Brăila, unul din Arad, unul din Lugoj. Ultimul a fost prins cu 50 de kilograme de heroină.
     Pe listă se mai află doi tâlhari periculoşi, condamnaţi la câte 8 ani. Unul dintre ei, Brindusescu Ilie Dănuţ, poreclit Salvis, din Drobeta-Turnu Severin, are două condamnări - una pentru tâlhărie, una pentru conducere fără permis. Escrocii de pe lista Most Wanted au condamnări de câte 10 ani, doi dintre ei şi pentru emitere de cecuri fără acoperire.
     Elena Udrea ar putea fi prima femeie de pe lista Most Wanted de România, dacă va fi condamnată definitiv şi va ajunge la concluzia că n-are chef să se mai întoarcă din Costa Rica.
     21 de ani este perioada de când autorităţile îl caută pe veteranul listei. A primit 15 ani pentru crimă, dar nu a fost nicio zi la închisoare. Un alt criminal, din Braşov, are cea mai mare pedeapsă de executat: 21 de ani.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Dragnea sapă după Maior
     Liderul PSD vrea să ştie exact ce "efecte pozitive" pentru ţară a adus fiecare şef de misiune diplomatică. Asta în timp ce o pură coincidenţă face că George Maior să fie ambasadorul nostru în SUA.
     Afirmaţiile făcute de Maior la Comisia SRI, cu o săptămână înainte de Congres, l-au scos literalmente din sărite pe Liviu Dragnea. Care nu a ezitat să-l ameninţe la rândul lui pe Maior cu dezvăluiri din culisele politicii dâmboviţene. Spre surprinderea întregii asistenţe, audierea lui Dragnea la Comisie a fost refuzată chiar de parlamentarii pesedişti - ceea ce înseamnă de fapt că liderul PSD şi-a schimbat din mers strategia. O strategie desluşită ieri, când Dragnea a anunţat public că aşteaptă că ministrul de Externe, aldistul Teodor Meleşcanu, să prezinte coaliţiei "o analiză din care să înţelegem şi noi, cei din coaliţie şi prim ministrul, ce avantaje a adus statului român fiecare şef de misiune diplomatică sau ataşat comercial". Şi asta pentru că Dragnea consideră că "o politică externă care nu poate fi măsurabilă prin efectele pozitive pe care le aduce statului român nu este o politică eficientă". Altfel spus, Dragnea s-a decis să-l caute la eficientă şi rezultate pe Maior iar ulterior să-l evalueze - operaţiune în care să nu uităm că liderul PSD s-a specializat exersând pe guvernele Grindeanu şi Tudose. Cum nu este greu de bănuit că sunt slabe şanse că George Maior să primească notă de trecere, cel mai probabil este că Liviu Dragnea (sau umbră să premierala, Vasilică Dancila) să ceară rechemarea de la post a corigentului Maior. E drept că solicitarea va ajunge pe biroul Cotroceniului, dar se ştie deja şi că Dragnea a dobândit în ultimul timp rarul talent de a cădea la pace cu Klaus Iohannis.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Tudorel Toader spune că-l va reclama pe Iohannis la CCR, dacă acesta n-o revocă pe Kovesi
     Ministrul Justiţiei. Tudorel Toader, a anunţat, luni, că este "pregătit" să trimită o sesizare la CCR, în cazul în care şeful statului nu-i va accepta cererea de a o revoca pe Kovesi de la conducerea DNA.
     "Sunt pregătit. Aveaţi dubii dacă ştiu să fac o sesizare la CCR? Aşteptăm motivarea Secţiei de procurori. Să aşteptăm hotărârea preşedintelui, apoi decidem", a precizat ministrul Tudorel Toader, răspunzând la întrebarea unui jurnalist.
     Ministrul Toader a făcut aceste precizări în contextul în care Secţia de procurori a CSM a dat aviz negativ asupra cererii sale de revocare a şefei DNA. Cu toate acestea, CSM întârzie să publice motivarea acestui aviz negativ.
     Pentru preşedintele Iohannis, avizul CSM are doar caracter consultativ, dar el va trebui să decidă dacă o revocă sau nu pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi, în urma cererii pe care i-a trimis-o ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * De ce ajung companiile din România în insolvenţă. Ardelenii greşesc cu mintea, moldovenii cu sufletul, iar în sud sunt cele mai multe insolvenţe dubioase.
     Întreruperea activităţii unei companii şi transferul afacerii pe numele altei firme a devenit un sport naţional în România, în condiţiile în care în perioada 2005-2016 aproximativ 200.000 de companii au intrat în insolvenţă şi peste un milion de companii şi-au întrerupt activitatea, legislaţia din domeniu fiind mult prea permisivă, spune Iancu Guda, preşe¬din¬tele Asociaţiei Analiştilor Financiar-Bancari din România şi autor al cărţii "De ce eşuează companiile? 10 greşeli şi 100 de soluţii".
     Stu¬diul realizat de Iancu Guda după ana¬-liza a 100.000 de companii intrate în insolvenţă în ultimii 10 ani scoate la iveală o serie de di¬fe¬renţe între regiu¬nile României în privinţa cau¬zelor care au dus la eşec.
     În opinia lui, antreprenorii din estul Ro¬mâniei au greşit cu sufletul şi au pierdut con¬trolul cheltuielilor, lâsându-se pradă iluziei că de¬ţin controlul.
     "Am observat aici o creştere cu 12% a cifrei de afaceri a firmelor chiar înainte de a intra în insolvenţă, în paralel cu majorarea pierderilor cu 5-6%. Practic antreprenorii au pierdut controlul cheltuielilor fiind atenţi doar la creştera cifrei de afaceri", a spus Iancu Guda la emisiunea ZF Live.
     În centru, nord şi vest, firmele intrate în insolvenţă au greşit mult pe partea ce ţine de raţiune, au investit greşit, nu au cunoscut piaţa, concurenţa, au greşit la calcule, iar în final profiturile nu au acoperit cheltuielile.
     Pe de altă parte, în sudul ţării sunt, crede Iancu Guda, cele mai multe insolvenţe "du¬bioase", două treimi din total intrând sub această categorie.
     "Practic, aici sunt cele mai multe insol¬ven¬ţe la cerere (66%), iar 2 din 3 companii in¬solvente aici sunt deţinute de persoane care au şi alte afaceri sau au pornit alte firme du¬pă insolvenţă. De asemenea, sunt tot felul de cheltuieli ale firmei cu o pondere mai mare decât categoria cheltuieli din exploatare. Tot aici se vede cea mai mare scădere la cifra de afa¬ceri pe compania subiect (8%) cuplată cu creş¬terea cifrei de afaceri pe alte companii din ace¬laşi grup, ceea ce reflectă de fapt mutări de con¬tracte comerciale pe alte companii", spune autorul studiului. 
 
Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook