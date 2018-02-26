REVISTA PRESEI 13.04.2018

* ADEVĂRUL

* PSD coace încă o remaniere. Cine sunt miniştrii vizaţi

Trei miniştri din Guvernul Dăncilă îşi vor pierde funcţia înainte de vacanţa de vară, potrivit unor surse politice. Motivul: "au mers doar cu viteza întâi".

La mai puţin de trei luni de la instalare, premierul Viorica Dăncilă pregăteşte schimbări în Guvern, au declarat surse politice pentru "Adevărul". Oficial, Viorica Dăncilă spune că nu se pune problema unei remanieri. "Este adevărat că unii (miniştri - n.r.) merg cu viteza întâi, alţii cu a doua. Eu sper că vor recupera din distanţă şi se vor încadra în foaia de parcurs", a declarat premierul la Antena 3. Surse social-democrate susţin însă că Viorica Dăncilă a discutat deja cu Liviu Dragnea câteva mutări în Executiv, care vor fi puse în practică până la sfârşitul sesiunii parlamentare, când se va intra oficial în vacanţă. "Sunt vizaţi cel puţin trei miniştri care au avut prestaţii sub aşteptări. Dar, deocamdată, nu e nimic bătut în cuie", susţin sursele citate.

Cei trei miniştri, potrivit mai multor surse politice, ar fi: Dănuţ Andruşcă (Economie), Valentin Popa (Educaţie) şi George Ivaşcu (Cultură).

* Ambasadorul rus la ONU nu exclude un război cu SUA: Am văzut mesajele care vin de la Washington. Ele sunt foarte belicoase

"Prioritatea este să se evite pericolul unui război", a declarat joi ambasadorul rus la ONU Vasili Nebenzia, la finalul unei reuniuni cu uşile închise a celor 15 membri ai Consiliului de Securitate al ONU consacrată situaţiei din Siria, relatează AFP.

Întrebat dacă se referă la un război între Statele Unite şi Rusia, diplomatul a răspuns că "nu putem să excludem nicio posibilitate, pentru că am văzut mesajele care vin de la Washington. Ele sunt foarte belicoase". "Prioritatea imediată este să prevenim riscul unui război", a declarat ambasadorul rus la ONU, îndemnând Statele Unite şi aliaţii lor să se abţină de la orice acţiune militară contra Siriei, ca represalii faţă de presupusul atac chimic de la Duma din weekendul trecut. "Ei ştiu că noi suntem acolo. Sper că va avea loc un dialog cu privire la acest subiect prin canale adecvate, pentru a se evita orice evoluţie periculoasă", a continuat ambasadorul Rusiei.

* S-au inmultit reclamatiile la Biroul de Credit: cum va puteti sterge restantele, in cazul raportarii ilegale

Cei care au avut restante la credite si au fost raportati la Biroul de Credit fara sa fie anuntati in prealabil sau daca inscrierea datelor a fost facuta gresit pot cere bancilor sau IFN-urilor sa le stearga respectivele inregistrari, pentru a putea obtine un nou imprumut, iar in cazul unui refuz se pot adresa la Autoritatea Nationala de Supraveghere a Prelucrarii Datelor Personale (ANSPDP).

"Persoanele fizice care apreciază că prin prelucrările realizate li s-au încălcat drepturile garantate de lege (ex: dreptul de intervenţie, opoziţie), în calitate de persoane vizate, în conformitate cu art. 25 alin. (3) din Legea nr. 677/2001, modificată şi completată, au posibilitatea de a se adresa în prealabil operatorilor (instituţii financiare bancare/ nebancare) care le prelucrează datele cu caracter personal, cu o cerere scrisă, semnată şi datată.

Operatorii sunt obligaţi să răspundă în termen de 15 zile de la înregistrarea cererii, potrivit prevederilor din Legea nr. 677/2001. În cazul în care, după împlinirea termenului de 15 zile, nu se primeşte un răspuns sau persoana este nemulţumită de modul de soluţionare a cererii, aceasta poate înainta o plângere Autorităţii de supraveghere. Plângerea va fi însoţită de dovada faptului că s-a adresat operatorului", a precizat ANSPDP, la solicitarea Bancherul.ro.

"În urma investigaţiilor efectuate, în multe cazuri s-a constatat faptul că operatorii au încălcat prevederile legii şi ale deciziei susmenţionate, în special în ceea ce priveşte lipsa unei informări prealabile cu privire la transmiterea datelor negative la biroul de credit, cu 15 zile anterior raportării, conform Deciziei 105/2007, conţinutul incomplet al notificărilor prealabile, nerespectarea termenului de transmitere a datelor raportat la data scadenţei (după 30 de zile) şi exactitatea datelor transmise", a mai precizat ANSPDP.

Reclamatiile cu privire la inscrierea in Biroul de Credit au crescut foarte mult in ultima perioada, mai ales la adresa IFN-urilor, a caror numar (34) a devenit mai mare decat al bancilor (31) care-si raporteaza clientii rau-platnici in baza de date a datornicilor.

Din cauza faptului ca IFN-urile acorda multe credite, de valori mici, in conditii speciale, precum online, prin agenti de vanzari, in magazine sau prin carduri de credit, au aparut multe probleme in corecta informare a clientilor cu privire la raportarea la Biroul de Credit.

"Am fost raportat la Biroul de Credit fara sa fiu anuntat, pentru un card de cumparaturi pe care Raiffeisen mi l-a dat printr-o oferta prin telefon. Eu nu am activat niciodata cardul, pentru ca am fost plecat in strainatate, si l-am rambursat bancii in plicul sigilat, cand am venit acasa, pentru ca nu avem nevoie de el. Acum, cand am vrut sa fac un credit, am aflat ca sunt raportat la Biroul de Credit cu datorii. Am fost la o agentie Raiffeisen din Oradea dar nu m-au gasit in calculator, am sunat si la centrala Raiffeisen, dar nici ei nu-l mai gasesc in baza de date, mi s-a spus ca e posibil sa fie vandut catre o firma de recuperare", este una dintre reclamatiile primite pe site-ul Reclamatiibanci.ro.

* Facebook, o audiere tragicomică în Congresul SUA

Mark Zuckerberg a apărut în faţa Congresului SUA într-un "proces" în care şeful Facebook a vrut să pară un student timid şi palid, pus la stâlpul infamiei de către aleşii poporului american, revoltaţi că Facebook nu respectă dreptul alegătorilor la intimitate. Audierea nu a fost nimic mai mult decât un bine gândit exerciţiu de PR, pentru spălarea imaginii unei companii fără de care echipele de campanie nu ar mai putea închipui o strategie electorală.

În urma scandalului Cambridge Analytica, audierea lui Zuckerberg în Congresul SUA ar fi trebuit să ducă la asumarea responsabilităţii platformelor sociale pentru conţinutul publicat online, la obligativitatea transparenţei colectării datelor personale, la obligativitatea facilitării accesului utilizatorilor la datele colectate, la obligativitatea ştergerii lor după un interval de timp stabilit prin lege.

Zuckerberg a venit cu capul plecat în faţa aleşilor americani, recurgând la o autocritică care, cel puţin în estul Europei, aduce aminte de alte vremuri. "Nu am avut o perspectivă a responsabilităţii suficient de largă, iar aceasta a fost o mare eroare. A fost o eroare şi îmi pare rău. Eu am fondat Facebook, conduc compania şi sunt responsabil pentru ceea ce se întâmplă în companie", a spus Zuckerberg la audierea din Senat, ce a avut loc marţi. "Este clar că nu am făcut suficiente lucruri pentru a evita ca aceste instrumente să fie folosite în scopuri negative. Mă refer la difuzările de ştiri false, la ingerinţele străine în alegeri, la discursurile de ură, precum şi la folosirea datelor cu caracter personal. Nu este suficient să asigurăm interacţiunea dintre oameni. Trebuie să ne asigurăm că aceste interacţiuni sunt pozitive", a spus acesta miercuri, în Camera Reprezentanţilor.

Spectacolul şefului Facebook a fost completat de cel oferit de congresmani. Multe publicaţii americane arată că aleşii americanilor nu pricep mai nimic din modul în care funcţionează platformele sociale. "Congresmenii n-au mai făcut presiune asupra lui Zuckerberg şi în multe situaţii au arătat că nu ştiu cum funcţionează Facebook", scrie The Washington Post. În acest fel, audierea ce trebuie să ducă la o dezbatere amplă şi la o nouă legislaţie a condus mai mult la bancuri despre congresmenii trecuţi de 60 de ani, care nu ar mai putea ţine pasul cu vremurile actuale. Zuckerberg a primit multe întrebări nerelevante şi a reuşit să se eschiveze uşor atunci când a avut de dat răspunsuri mai dificile. "Dacă Congresul nu înţelege Facebook, ce şanse sunt ca alegătorii, utilizatorii, să o înţeleagă?", se întreabă revista Wired.

Congresmenii nu ştiu cum funcţionează Facebook şi alte platforme sociale, însă pentru asta îşi plătesc echipele de campanie şi consilierii. Congresmenii ştiu însă bine la ce foloseşte Facebook, dincolo de facilitarea interacţiunilor între cei două miliarde de utilizatori.

Aleşii americani ştiu bine că generalul Michael Flynn, fost şef al spionajului militar american, a declarat public că Facebook a schimbat radical modul de culegere a informaţiilor de către structurile specializate ale statului. La fel stau lucrurile în cazul fiecărei mai puteri şi nu e de mirare că, în China, Facebook este interzis şi locul îi este luat de companii chineze controlate de regim, în timp ce în Rusia, regimul Putin a privilegiat, urmărind aceleaşi scopuri ascunse, o variantă autohtonă a platformei, VKontakte.

Precum un iceberg din care doar o mică parte este accesibilă utilizatorilor obişnuiţi, iar adevărata mină de aur este bine ascunsă şi criptată, platformele sociale nu sunt doar companii private ce trebuie să se supună legilor statelor în care operează, ci sunt adevărate companii publice de importanţă strategică pentru statele în care au fost fondate, sunt o pârghie eficientă a aşa-zisei "soft power" a statelor puternice. De ce ar vrea congresmanii să restrângă capacitatea Facebook de a penetra vieţile a miliarde de contribuabili şi alegători din întreaga lume, când datele astfel obţinute pot fi folosite pentru proiectarea acelei soft-power, începând de la oamenii simpli şi până la înalţi oficiali şi mari firme de PR din alte state? "Să spargem FB? Companiile tech sunt un bun de preţ pentru America; spargerea lor întăreşte China", scria pe una dintre cele două pagini din notiţele lui Zuckeberg, pe care şeful Facebook le-a "uitat" prea aproape de fotografii agenţiilor de presă.

* Ministrul "Ceolofan" nu e doar agramat; fiţi atenţi cum adună el câte trei numere

Vrând să justifice de ce a tăiat locurile bugetate de la Universitatea Bucureşti şi le-a mutat la Suceava unde a fost el rector, catastrofalul ministru al Educaţiei Valentin Popa a transmis un comunicat:

"Spre exemplu, Universitatea din Bucureşti, în anul universitar 2017 - 2018, are un portofoliu de 106 programe de studii universitare de licenţă, din care însă 80 de programe au un număr de studenţi bugetaţi cuprins în intervalul 20 - 40 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, 65 programe de studii au un număr de studenţi mai mic de 20 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu şi 36 de programe cu mai puţin de 10 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, în condiţiile în care sustenabilitatea financiară impune un minim de 40 de studenţi/an de studiu."

Măi "pamblica"-rule, 80+65+36=181 ≠ 106

În continuarea comunicatului ministrul explică: "Cu privire la programele de studii universitare de master, cifrele sunt chiar mai îngrijorătoare: în anul universitar 2017 - 2018, Universitatea din Bucureşti are un portofoliu de 190 programe de studii universitare de master, din care însă 44 de programe au un număr de studenţi bugetaţi cuprins în intervalul 20 - 25 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, 144 programe de studii au un număr de studenţi mai mic de 20 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu şi 86 de programe cu mai puţin de 10 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, în condiţiile în care sustenabilitatea financiară impune un minim de 25 de studenţi/an de studiu."

Aşa că dacă adunăm şi "celălanţi" (n.r. ministrul mai spune şi furton şi ghiuvetă) studenţi obţinem: 44+144+86=274 ≠ 190.

Aşa a făcut el alocarea. Oare câştigă Universitatea la instanţa de contencios? Măi nea Caisă, matale ai un doctorat cum poţi atât de...?

* Secretele reţelei Soros, "sparte" la tribunal

Finanţarea reţelei Soros din România, un secret bine păstrat al "Societăţii Deschise", a ajuns în instanţă în Statele Unite. Judicial Watch, organizaţie nonprofit din Washington, a depus în 23 martie o plângere la Curtea districtului Columbia pentru încălcarea de către Departamentul de Stat şi Agenţia Statelor Unite pentru Dezvoltare Internaţională (USAID) a Legii accesului la informaţii (FOIA - Freedom of Information Act). În fapt, JW reclamă faptul că a solicitat în repetate rânduri celor două instituţii guvernamentale informaţii legate de finanţarea din bani publici a activităţilor politice ale Fundaţiei pentru o Societate Deschisă din România (OSFR), dar nu a primit răspunsuri concludente.

Plângerea civilă depusă la instanţa menţionează că informaţiile cerute se refereau la înregistrări privind contracte, subvenţii sau alte alocări/plăţi de fonduri către OSFR, personalul acesteia sau orice filiale sau afiliate. Solicitarea menţiona explicit "toate înregistrările comunicărilor dintre toţi oficialii, angajaţii sau reprezentanţii Departamentului de Stat, inclusiv ale ambasadorului Hans Klemm, cu toţi oficialii, angajaţii sau reprezentanţii Fundaţiei pentru o Societate Deschisă-România şi ai filialelor sau subsidiarelor acesteia". Sunt incluse în cererea în baza FOIA şi accesul JW la rapoarte, evaluări sau înregistrări similare privind activitatea OSFR. Un alt punct priveşte "toate comunicările via Departamentul de Stat prin sistemul SMART trimise sau primite de angajaţi ai guvernului SUA care funcţionează sub autoritatea şefului Misiunii de la Bucureşti şi care se referă la OSFR".

Înregistrările solicitate vizează perioada de la 1 ianuarie 2015 până în prezent.

* "Prima Casa" e mai scumpa!

Raportul economic al Bancii Transilvania analizeaza pe baza datelor statistice ale INS si Eurostat cum au evoluat preturile pe piata imobiliara. Concluzia studiului este ca in 2017 preturile au crescut cu 6 fata de 2016.

"Preturile caselor au crescut cu un ritm trimestrial de 1,2% in trimestrul al IV-lea din 2017, dupa ajustarea cu 1,6% din trimestrul al III-a, conform Eurostat. Dinamica an/an a decelerat de la 6,2% in trimestrul al III-lea la 5,6% in trimestrul al IV-lea, pe fondul majorarii costurilor nominale de finantare si a tensiunilor din sfera echilibrului macroeconomic. In 2017, preturile caselor au urcat cu 6% an/an (ritm similar cu cel inregistrat in 2016), evolutie sustinuta de mix-ul relaxat de politici economice (inclusiv Programul "Prima Casa"), arata economistul-sef al BT, Adrian Radulescu.

Asa cum arata datele INS, salariul real mediu net pe economie a crescut cu 6,2% (dupa scaderea inflatiei), ceea ce inseamna ca indicele preturilor locuintelor urmareste destul de fidel cresterile salariale in termeni reali.

Datele Eurostat indica cresterea preturilor caselor cu un ritm trimestrial de 0,9% in trimestrul al IV-lea din 2017, dinamica anuala accelerand la 4,2%, evolutie sustinuta de nivelul scazut al costurilor reale de finantare si de climatul pozitiv din piata fortei de munca si din piata financiara. In 2017 preturile caselor in Uniunea Europeana au consemnat o crestere medie de 3,9% an/an.

* Atâta timp cât cursul şi Robor nu cresc, creşterea inflaţiei la 5% nu reprezintă o ameninţare pentru Isărescu (cea mai citită ştire pe ZF a fost despre moartea actriţei Carmen Stănescu, şi nu despre inflaţie). Problema va fi când deficitul comercial va exploda, ceea ce va implica corecţii dureroase

În martie 2018, inflaţia a crescut la 5% faţă de martie 2017, cel mai ridicat nivel din ultimii 6 ani. În februarie 2018 faţă de februarie 2017, inflaţia a fost de 4,7%. În martie faţă de februarie, creşterea preţurilor a fost de 0,3%.

Această creştere a inflaţiei extrem de ridicată, deşi a fost anunţată de BNR încă de la finalul anului trecut şi începutul acestui an, are mai mult un impact mediatic, constituind un bun prilej pentru PSD şi liderii partidului să-i atragă atenţia guvernatorului BNR Mugur Isărescu că de acum înainte nu trebuie să vină ei la BNR să discute despre problemele macro, ci Isărescu trebuie să vină la Guvern, la Parlament şi poate la partid să dea explicaţii.

Săptămâna trecută, premierul Viorica Dăncilă, care şi-a asumat prin hotărâre de guvern şefia comitetului de trecere la euro, l-a chemat pe Isărescu la Palatul Victoria să discute despre această problemă. Asta în condiţiile în care la BNR este un comitet de trecere la euro de mai mulţi ani.

Creşterea inflaţiei la 5%, explicată şi justificată de BNR prin creşterea unor preţuri administrate şi mai puţin prin decizii de politică monetară, încă nu s-a văzut în cursul leu/euro şi nici în dobânzile de pe piaţa interbancară, unde ROBOR la trei luni, indicatorul de referinţă pentru împrumuturile în lei, a rămas la 2,07% pe an.

De la începutul anului, cursul a crescut de la 4,6597 lei pentru un euro la 4,6617, adică insesizabil. La o asemenea creştere a inflaţiei la 5%, cursul ar fi trebuit poate să crească cu 5%, iar dobânzile să urce spre 3-4%, nu să fie blocate la 2%.

Aproape 60% din creditele din România sunt denominate în lei, adică depind de ROBOR şi de ce se întâmplă pe piaţa interbancară. Restul de 40% sunt legate de evoluţia cursului leu/euro sau leu/dolar.

Companiile şi persoanele fizice încă nu resimt inflaţia în portofelul lor, având în vedere că nici ROBOR şi nici cursul nu au crescut.

Cei care resimt cel mai mult creşterea inflaţiei sunt cei care îşi ţin economiile în bănci în lei, acolo unde dobânzile sunt de 1-2,25%. La o inflaţie de 5% şi o dobândă bonificată la depozit de 2%, pierderea reală din valoarea banilor este de 3%. Chiar dacă acest lucru se întâmplă într-o lună.

Până în prezent, Isărescu a cerut de două ori public băncilor să majoreze dobânzile la depozite pentru că au spaţiu, iar lichiditatea excedentară din sistem este temporară.

Nicio bancă nu l-a ascultat, bancherii ştiind că nu există alternativă de investiţii reală la depozitele bancare, iar în aceste condiţii deponenţii nu scot banii să-i ducă în altă parte. Şi atunci de ce să majoreze dobânzile la depozite?

Pentru a nu intra şi mai mult în gura lui Liviu Dragnea, liderul PSD, Isărescu şi consiliul de administraţie al Băncii Naţionale au decis să ţină pe loc săptămâna trecută dobânda de referinţă la 2,25% pentru a nu tulbura şi mai mult apele.

Isărescu spune că cele două majorărări de dobândă operate de BNR de la începutul anului - de la 1,75% la 2% şi apoi de la 2% la 2,25% - îşi vor face simţite efectele în lunile următoare, când se aşteaptă ca inflaţia să scadă şi să intre în prognoza BNR de 3,5%.

Prin administrarea cursului şi a dobânzilor la lei, BNR poate linişti apele câteva luni, pentru ca această creştere a inflaţiei la 5% sau chiar peste să treacă fără repercusiuni.

Problema este că în acest moment nu există corecţii macro pentru reducerea deficitului comercial, care are un plus de 35% în februarie faţă de februarie 2017.

Creşterea cererii, venită din majorări salariale, dobânzi scăzute şi ţinerea cursului leu/euro sub control, a dus la creşterea substanţială a importurilor, mai ales în sectorul agroalimentar. România, o ţară agricolă care ar putea hrăni jumătate din Europa fără probleme, a avut în 2017 un deficit agricol de 2,5 miliarde de euro. Expor­tăm materie primă, importăm produse finite.

Deficitul comercial, care se măreşte în fiecare lună, are impact pe deficitul de cont curent, iar în final, pentru aducerea lucrurilor sub control, va trebui operate ajustări. Gâdiţi-vă că în 2008-2009, când a izbucnit criza, România a avut un deficit de cont curent de 13-14 miliarde de euro, ceea ce a necesitat în doar câteva luni un împrumut de la FMI de 20 de miliarde de euro. În acest moment, deficitul de cont curent este la jumătate, dar creşte. Iar dacă ne uităm în dinamică, ne vom izbi de un zid care va implica din nou luarea unor măsuri dureroase: creşterea cursului leu/euro, majorarea dobânzilor la lei, noi taxe, care vor duce la implicaţii directe în business, scăderea vânzărilor şi apoi corecţii pentru reducerea cheltuielilor companiilor, adică reduceri de personal şi scăderea salariilor.

În 2009, Isărescu nu a plătit pentru ce s-a întâmplat, dar în 2018/2019 va fi găsit ţap ispăşitor.

Vom vedea în următoarele luni cât de dure vor fi aceste corecţii. [ tipăreşte articolul ]