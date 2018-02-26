   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 13.04.2018

BURSA 13.04.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * PSD coace încă o remaniere. Cine sunt miniştrii vizaţi
     Trei miniştri din Guvernul Dăncilă îşi vor pierde funcţia înainte de vacanţa de vară, potrivit unor surse politice. Motivul: "au mers doar cu viteza întâi".
     La mai puţin de trei luni de la instalare, premierul Viorica Dăncilă pregăteşte schimbări în Guvern, au declarat surse politice pentru "Adevărul". Oficial, Viorica Dăncilă spune că nu se pune problema unei remanieri. "Este adevărat că unii (miniştri - n.r.) merg cu viteza întâi, alţii cu a doua. Eu sper că vor recupera din distanţă şi se vor încadra în foaia de parcurs", a declarat premierul la Antena 3. Surse social-democrate susţin însă că Viorica Dăncilă a discutat deja cu Liviu Dragnea câteva mutări în Executiv, care vor fi puse în practică până la sfârşitul sesiunii parlamentare, când se va intra oficial în vacanţă. "Sunt vizaţi cel puţin trei miniştri care au avut prestaţii sub aşteptări. Dar, deocamdată, nu e nimic bătut în cuie", susţin sursele citate.
     Cei trei miniştri, potrivit mai multor surse politice, ar fi: Dănuţ Andruşcă (Economie), Valentin Popa (Educaţie) şi George Ivaşcu (Cultură).
     * Ambasadorul rus la ONU nu exclude un război cu SUA: Am văzut mesajele care vin de la Washington. Ele sunt foarte belicoase
     "Prioritatea este să se evite pericolul unui război", a declarat joi ambasadorul rus la ONU Vasili Nebenzia, la finalul unei reuniuni cu uşile închise a celor 15 membri ai Consiliului de Securitate al ONU consacrată situaţiei din Siria, relatează AFP.
     Întrebat dacă se referă la un război între Statele Unite şi Rusia, diplomatul a răspuns că "nu putem să excludem nicio posibilitate, pentru că am văzut mesajele care vin de la Washington. Ele sunt foarte belicoase". "Prioritatea imediată este să prevenim riscul unui război", a declarat ambasadorul rus la ONU, îndemnând Statele Unite şi aliaţii lor să se abţină de la orice acţiune militară contra Siriei, ca represalii faţă de presupusul atac chimic de la Duma din weekendul trecut. "Ei ştiu că noi suntem acolo. Sper că va avea loc un dialog cu privire la acest subiect prin canale adecvate, pentru a se evita orice evoluţie periculoasă", a continuat ambasadorul Rusiei.
     * BANCHERUL
     * S-au inmultit reclamatiile la Biroul de Credit: cum va puteti sterge restantele, in cazul raportarii ilegale
     Cei care au avut restante la credite si au fost raportati la Biroul de Credit fara sa fie anuntati in prealabil sau daca inscrierea datelor a fost facuta gresit pot cere bancilor sau IFN-urilor sa le stearga respectivele inregistrari, pentru a putea obtine un nou imprumut, iar in cazul unui refuz se pot adresa la Autoritatea Nationala de Supraveghere a Prelucrarii Datelor Personale (ANSPDP).
     "Persoanele fizice care apreciază că prin prelucrările realizate li s-au încălcat drepturile garantate de lege (ex: dreptul de intervenţie, opoziţie), în calitate de persoane vizate, în conformitate cu art. 25 alin. (3) din Legea nr. 677/2001, modificată şi completată, au posibilitatea de a se adresa în prealabil operatorilor (instituţii financiare bancare/ nebancare) care le prelucrează datele cu caracter personal, cu o cerere scrisă, semnată şi datată.
     Operatorii sunt obligaţi să răspundă în termen de 15 zile de la înregistrarea cererii, potrivit prevederilor din Legea nr. 677/2001. În cazul în care, după împlinirea termenului de 15 zile, nu se primeşte un răspuns sau persoana este nemulţumită de modul de soluţionare a cererii, aceasta poate înainta o plângere Autorităţii de supraveghere. Plângerea va fi însoţită de dovada faptului că s-a adresat operatorului", a precizat ANSPDP, la solicitarea Bancherul.ro.
     "În urma investigaţiilor efectuate, în multe cazuri s-a constatat faptul că operatorii au încălcat prevederile legii şi ale deciziei susmenţionate, în special în ceea ce priveşte lipsa unei informări prealabile cu privire la transmiterea datelor negative la biroul de credit, cu 15 zile anterior raportării, conform Deciziei 105/2007, conţinutul incomplet al notificărilor prealabile, nerespectarea termenului de transmitere a datelor raportat la data scadenţei (după 30 de zile) şi exactitatea datelor transmise", a mai precizat ANSPDP.
     Reclamatiile cu privire la inscrierea in Biroul de Credit au crescut foarte mult in ultima perioada, mai ales la adresa IFN-urilor, a caror numar (34) a devenit mai mare decat al bancilor (31) care-si raporteaza clientii rau-platnici in baza de date a datornicilor.
     Din cauza faptului ca IFN-urile acorda multe credite, de valori mici, in conditii speciale, precum online, prin agenti de vanzari, in magazine sau prin carduri de credit, au aparut multe probleme in corecta informare a clientilor cu privire la raportarea la Biroul de Credit.
     "Am fost raportat la Biroul de Credit fara sa fiu anuntat, pentru un card de cumparaturi pe care Raiffeisen mi l-a dat printr-o oferta prin telefon. Eu nu am activat niciodata cardul, pentru ca am fost plecat in strainatate, si l-am rambursat bancii in plicul sigilat, cand am venit acasa, pentru ca nu avem nevoie de el. Acum, cand am vrut sa fac un credit, am aflat ca sunt raportat la Biroul de Credit cu datorii. Am fost la o agentie Raiffeisen din Oradea dar nu m-au gasit in calculator, am sunat si la centrala Raiffeisen, dar nici ei nu-l mai gasesc in baza de date, mi s-a spus ca e posibil sa fie vandut catre o firma de recuperare", este una dintre reclamatiile primite pe site-ul Reclamatiibanci.ro.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Facebook, o audiere tragicomică în Congresul SUA
     Mark Zuckerberg a apărut în faţa Congresului SUA într-un "proces" în care şeful Facebook a vrut să pară un student timid şi palid, pus la stâlpul infamiei de către aleşii poporului american, revoltaţi că Facebook nu respectă dreptul alegătorilor la intimitate. Audierea nu a fost nimic mai mult decât un bine gândit exerciţiu de PR, pentru spălarea imaginii unei companii fără de care echipele de campanie nu ar mai putea închipui o strategie electorală.
     În urma scandalului Cambridge Analytica, audierea lui Zuckerberg în Congresul SUA ar fi trebuit să ducă la asumarea responsabilităţii platformelor sociale pentru conţinutul publicat online, la obligativitatea transparenţei colectării datelor personale, la obligativitatea facilitării accesului utilizatorilor la datele colectate, la obligativitatea ştergerii lor după un interval de timp stabilit prin lege.
     Zuckerberg a venit cu capul plecat în faţa aleşilor americani, recurgând la o autocritică care, cel puţin în estul Europei, aduce aminte de alte vremuri. "Nu am avut o perspectivă a responsabilităţii suficient de largă, iar aceasta a fost o mare eroare. A fost o eroare şi îmi pare rău. Eu am fondat Facebook, conduc compania şi sunt responsabil pentru ceea ce se întâmplă în companie", a spus Zuckerberg la audierea din Senat, ce a avut loc marţi. "Este clar că nu am făcut suficiente lucruri pentru a evita ca aceste instrumente să fie folosite în scopuri negative. Mă refer la difuzările de ştiri false, la ingerinţele străine în alegeri, la discursurile de ură, precum şi la folosirea datelor cu caracter personal. Nu este suficient să asigurăm interacţiunea dintre oameni. Trebuie să ne asigurăm că aceste interacţiuni sunt pozitive", a spus acesta miercuri, în Camera Reprezentanţilor.
     Spectacolul şefului Facebook a fost completat de cel oferit de congresmani. Multe publicaţii americane arată că aleşii americanilor nu pricep mai nimic din modul în care funcţionează platformele sociale. "Congresmenii n-au mai făcut presiune asupra lui Zuckerberg şi în multe situaţii au arătat că nu ştiu cum funcţionează Facebook", scrie The Washington Post. În acest fel, audierea ce trebuie să ducă la o dezbatere amplă şi la o nouă legislaţie a condus mai mult la bancuri despre congresmenii trecuţi de 60 de ani, care nu ar mai putea ţine pasul cu vremurile actuale. Zuckerberg a primit multe întrebări nerelevante şi a reuşit să se eschiveze uşor atunci când a avut de dat răspunsuri mai dificile. "Dacă Congresul nu înţelege Facebook, ce şanse sunt ca alegătorii, utilizatorii, să o înţeleagă?", se întreabă revista Wired.
     Congresmenii nu ştiu cum funcţionează Facebook şi alte platforme sociale, însă pentru asta îşi plătesc echipele de campanie şi consilierii. Congresmenii ştiu însă bine la ce foloseşte Facebook, dincolo de facilitarea interacţiunilor între cei două miliarde de utilizatori.
     Aleşii americani ştiu bine că generalul Michael Flynn, fost şef al spionajului militar american, a declarat public că Facebook a schimbat radical modul de culegere a informaţiilor de către structurile specializate ale statului. La fel stau lucrurile în cazul fiecărei mai puteri şi nu e de mirare că, în China, Facebook este interzis şi locul îi este luat de companii chineze controlate de regim, în timp ce în Rusia, regimul Putin a privilegiat, urmărind aceleaşi scopuri ascunse, o variantă autohtonă a platformei, VKontakte.
     Precum un iceberg din care doar o mică parte este accesibilă utilizatorilor obişnuiţi, iar adevărata mină de aur este bine ascunsă şi criptată, platformele sociale nu sunt doar companii private ce trebuie să se supună legilor statelor în care operează, ci sunt adevărate companii publice de importanţă strategică pentru statele în care au fost fondate, sunt o pârghie eficientă a aşa-zisei "soft power" a statelor puternice. De ce ar vrea congresmanii să restrângă capacitatea Facebook de a penetra vieţile a miliarde de contribuabili şi alegători din întreaga lume, când datele astfel obţinute pot fi folosite pentru proiectarea acelei soft-power, începând de la oamenii simpli şi până la înalţi oficiali şi mari firme de PR din alte state? "Să spargem FB? Companiile tech sunt un bun de preţ pentru America; spargerea lor întăreşte China", scria pe una dintre cele două pagini din notiţele lui Zuckeberg, pe care şeful Facebook le-a "uitat" prea aproape de fotografii agenţiilor de presă.
     * CURENTUL
     * Ministrul "Ceolofan" nu e doar agramat; fiţi atenţi cum adună el câte trei numere
     Vrând să justifice de ce a tăiat locurile bugetate de la Universitatea Bucureşti şi le-a mutat la Suceava unde a fost el rector, catastrofalul ministru al Educaţiei Valentin Popa a transmis un comunicat:
     "Spre exemplu, Universitatea din Bucureşti, în anul universitar 2017 - 2018, are un portofoliu de 106 programe de studii universitare de licenţă, din care însă 80 de programe au un număr de studenţi bugetaţi cuprins în intervalul 20 - 40 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, 65 programe de studii au un număr de studenţi mai mic de 20 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu şi 36 de programe cu mai puţin de 10 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, în condiţiile în care sustenabilitatea financiară impune un minim de 40 de studenţi/an de studiu."
     Măi "pamblica"-rule, 80+65+36=181 ≠ 106
     În continuarea comunicatului ministrul explică: "Cu privire la programele de studii universitare de master, cifrele sunt chiar mai îngrijorătoare: în anul universitar 2017 - 2018, Universitatea din Bucureşti are un portofoliu de 190 programe de studii universitare de master, din care însă 44 de programe au un număr de studenţi bugetaţi cuprins în intervalul 20 - 25 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, 144 programe de studii au un număr de studenţi mai mic de 20 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu şi 86 de programe cu mai puţin de 10 studenţi bugetaţi/an de studiu, în condiţiile în care sustenabilitatea financiară impune un minim de 25 de studenţi/an de studiu."
     Aşa că dacă adunăm şi "celălanţi" (n.r. ministrul mai spune şi furton şi ghiuvetă) studenţi obţinem: 44+144+86=274 ≠ 190.
     Aşa a făcut el alocarea. Oare câştigă Universitatea la instanţa de contencios? Măi nea Caisă, matale ai un doctorat cum poţi atât de...?
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Secretele reţelei Soros, "sparte" la tribunal
     Finanţarea reţelei Soros din România, un secret bine păstrat al "Societăţii Deschise", a ajuns în instanţă în Statele Unite. Judicial Watch, organizaţie nonprofit din Washington, a depus în 23 martie o plângere la Curtea districtului Columbia pentru încălcarea de către Departamentul de Stat şi Agenţia Statelor Unite pentru Dezvoltare Internaţională (USAID) a Legii accesului la informaţii (FOIA - Freedom of Information Act). În fapt, JW reclamă faptul că a solicitat în repetate rânduri celor două instituţii guvernamentale informaţii legate de finanţarea din bani publici a activităţilor politice ale Fundaţiei pentru o Societate Deschisă din România (OSFR), dar nu a primit răspunsuri concludente.
     Plângerea civilă depusă la instanţa menţionează că informaţiile cerute se refereau la înregistrări privind contracte, subvenţii sau alte alocări/plăţi de fonduri către OSFR, personalul acesteia sau orice filiale sau afiliate. Solicitarea menţiona explicit "toate înregistrările comunicărilor dintre toţi oficialii, angajaţii sau reprezentanţii Departamentului de Stat, inclusiv ale ambasadorului Hans Klemm, cu toţi oficialii, angajaţii sau reprezentanţii Fundaţiei pentru o Societate Deschisă-România şi ai filialelor sau subsidiarelor acesteia". Sunt incluse în cererea în baza FOIA şi accesul JW la rapoarte, evaluări sau înregistrări similare privind activitatea OSFR. Un alt punct priveşte "toate comunicările via Departamentul de Stat prin sistemul SMART trimise sau primite de angajaţi ai guvernului SUA care funcţionează sub autoritatea şefului Misiunii de la Bucureşti şi care se referă la OSFR".
     Înregistrările solicitate vizează perioada de la 1 ianuarie 2015 până în prezent.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * "Prima Casa" e mai scumpa!
     Raportul economic al Bancii Transilvania analizeaza pe baza datelor statistice ale INS si Eurostat cum au evoluat preturile pe piata imobiliara. Concluzia studiului este ca in 2017 preturile au crescut cu 6 fata de 2016.
     "Preturile caselor au crescut cu un ritm trimestrial de 1,2% in trimestrul al IV-lea din 2017, dupa ajustarea cu 1,6% din trimestrul al III-a, conform Eurostat. Dinamica an/an a decelerat de la 6,2% in trimestrul al III-lea la 5,6% in trimestrul al IV-lea, pe fondul majorarii costurilor nominale de finantare si a tensiunilor din sfera echilibrului macroeconomic. In 2017, preturile caselor au urcat cu 6% an/an (ritm similar cu cel inregistrat in 2016), evolutie sustinuta de mix-ul relaxat de politici economice (inclusiv Programul "Prima Casa"), arata economistul-sef al BT, Adrian Radulescu.
     Asa cum arata datele INS, salariul real mediu net pe economie a crescut cu 6,2% (dupa scaderea inflatiei), ceea ce inseamna ca indicele preturilor locuintelor urmareste destul de fidel cresterile salariale in termeni reali.
     Datele Eurostat indica cresterea preturilor caselor cu un ritm trimestrial de 0,9% in trimestrul al IV-lea din 2017, dinamica anuala accelerand la 4,2%, evolutie sustinuta de nivelul scazut al costurilor reale de finantare si de climatul pozitiv din piata fortei de munca si din piata financiara. In 2017 preturile caselor in Uniunea Europeana au consemnat o crestere medie de 3,9% an/an.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Atâta timp cât cursul şi Robor nu cresc, creşterea inflaţiei la 5% nu reprezintă o ameninţare pentru Isărescu (cea mai citită ştire pe ZF a fost despre moartea actriţei Carmen Stănescu, şi nu despre inflaţie). Problema va fi când deficitul comercial va exploda, ceea ce va implica corecţii dureroase
     În martie 2018, inflaţia a crescut la 5% faţă de martie 2017, cel mai ridicat nivel din ultimii 6 ani. În februarie 2018 faţă de februarie 2017, inflaţia a fost de 4,7%. În martie faţă de februarie, creşterea preţurilor a fost de 0,3%.
     Această creştere a inflaţiei extrem de ridicată, deşi a fost anunţată de BNR încă de la finalul anului trecut şi începutul acestui an, are mai mult un impact mediatic, constituind un bun prilej pentru PSD şi liderii partidului să-i atragă atenţia guvernatorului BNR Mugur Isărescu că de acum înainte nu trebuie să vină ei la BNR să discute despre problemele macro, ci Isărescu trebuie să vină la Guvern, la Parlament şi poate la partid să dea explicaţii.
     Săptămâna trecută, premierul Viorica Dăncilă, care şi-a asumat prin hotărâre de guvern şefia comitetului de trecere la euro, l-a chemat pe Isărescu la Palatul Victoria să discute despre această problemă. Asta în condiţiile în care la BNR este un comitet de trecere la euro de mai mulţi ani.
     Creşterea inflaţiei la 5%, explicată şi justificată de BNR prin creşterea unor preţuri administrate şi mai puţin prin decizii de politică monetară, încă nu s-a văzut în cursul leu/euro şi nici în dobânzile de pe piaţa interbancară, unde ROBOR la trei luni, indicatorul de referinţă pentru împrumuturile în lei, a rămas la 2,07% pe an.
     De la începutul anului, cursul a crescut de la 4,6597 lei pentru un euro la 4,6617, adică insesizabil. La o asemenea creştere a inflaţiei la 5%, cursul ar fi trebuit poate să crească cu 5%, iar dobânzile să urce spre 3-4%, nu să fie blocate la 2%.
     Aproape 60% din creditele din România sunt denominate în lei, adică depind de ROBOR şi de ce se întâmplă pe piaţa interbancară. Restul de 40% sunt legate de evoluţia cursului leu/euro sau leu/dolar.
     Companiile şi persoanele fizice încă nu resimt inflaţia în portofelul lor, având în vedere că nici ROBOR şi nici cursul nu au crescut.
     Cei care resimt cel mai mult creşterea inflaţiei sunt cei care îşi ţin economiile în bănci în lei, acolo unde dobânzile sunt de 1-2,25%. La o inflaţie de 5% şi o dobândă bonificată la depozit de 2%, pierderea reală din valoarea banilor este de 3%. Chiar dacă acest lucru se întâmplă într-o lună.
     Până în prezent, Isărescu a cerut de două ori public băncilor să majoreze dobânzile la depozite pentru că au spaţiu, iar lichiditatea excedentară din sistem este temporară.
     Nicio bancă nu l-a ascultat, bancherii ştiind că nu există alternativă de investiţii reală la depozitele bancare, iar în aceste condiţii deponenţii nu scot banii să-i ducă în altă parte. Şi atunci de ce să majoreze dobânzile la depozite?
     Pentru a nu intra şi mai mult în gura lui Liviu Dragnea, liderul PSD, Isărescu şi consiliul de administraţie al Băncii Naţionale au decis să ţină pe loc săptămâna trecută dobânda de referinţă la 2,25% pentru a nu tulbura şi mai mult apele.
     Isărescu spune că cele două majorărări de dobândă operate de BNR de la începutul anului - de la 1,75% la 2% şi apoi de la 2% la 2,25% - îşi vor face simţite efectele în lunile următoare, când se aşteaptă ca inflaţia să scadă şi să intre în prognoza BNR de 3,5%.
     Prin administrarea cursului şi a dobânzilor la lei, BNR poate linişti apele câteva luni, pentru ca această creştere a inflaţiei la 5% sau chiar peste să treacă fără repercusiuni.
     Problema este că în acest moment nu există corecţii macro pentru reducerea deficitului comercial, care are un plus de 35% în februarie faţă de februarie 2017.
     Creşterea cererii, venită din majorări salariale, dobânzi scăzute şi ţinerea cursului leu/euro sub control, a dus la creşterea substanţială a importurilor, mai ales în sectorul agroalimentar. România, o ţară agricolă care ar putea hrăni jumătate din Europa fără probleme, a avut în 2017 un deficit agricol de 2,5 miliarde de euro. Expor­tăm materie primă, importăm produse finite.
     Deficitul comercial, care se măreşte în fiecare lună, are impact pe deficitul de cont curent, iar în final, pentru aducerea lucrurilor sub control, va trebui operate ajustări. Gâdiţi-vă că în 2008-2009, când a izbucnit criza, România a avut un deficit de cont curent de 13-14 miliarde de euro, ceea ce a necesitat în doar câteva luni un împrumut de la FMI de 20 de miliarde de euro. În acest moment, deficitul de cont curent este la jumătate, dar creşte. Iar dacă ne uităm în dinamică, ne vom izbi de un zid care va implica din nou luarea unor măsuri dureroase: creşterea cursului leu/euro, majorarea dobânzilor la lei, noi taxe, care vor duce la implicaţii directe în business, scăderea vânzărilor şi apoi corecţii pentru reducerea cheltuielilor companiilor, adică reduceri de personal şi scăderea salariilor.
     În 2009, Isărescu nu a plătit pentru ce s-a întâmplat, dar în 2018/2019 va fi găsit ţap ispăşitor.
     Vom vedea în următoarele luni cât de dure vor fi aceste corecţii. 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
