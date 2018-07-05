   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 13.09.2018

BURSA 13.09.2018

      Adevărul
     *  Cum înscenează PSDragnea o lovitură de stat
     Publicaţia Adevărul scrie: "Încolţiţi de procurorii militari, care îi acuză de abuz de forţă în cazul mitingului diasporei, jandarmii care au în spate Guvernul joacă tare". Pentru a justifica violenţa împotriva manifestanţilor, Jandarmeria a reclamat la DIICOT o presupusă tentativă de lovitură de stat. La numai două zile de la momentul în care liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, anunţa că are informaţii că evenimentele din 10 august au fost finanţate din exterior, procurorii Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism (DIICOT) sunt chemaţi să cerceteze posibile infracţiuni împotriva ordinii constituţionale. O plângere în acest sens a fost depusă ieri la DIICOT de Jandarmeria Română. Acţiunile împotriva ordinii constituţionale sunt cuprinse în articolul 397 din Codul Penal, mai exact: "(1) Acţiunea armată întreprinsă în scopul schimbării ordinii constituţionale ori al îngreunării sau împiedicării exercitării puterii de stat se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 15 la 25 de ani şi interzicerea exercitării unor drepturi. (2) Întreprinderea de acţiuni violente împotriva persoanelor sau bunurilor săvârşite de mai multe persoane împreună, în scopul schimbării ordinii constituţionale ori al îngreunării sau împiedicării exercitării puterii de stat, dacă se pune în pericol securitatea naţională, se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 10 la 20 de ani şi interzicerea exercitării unor drepturi".
     Fostul ministru de Externe, Cristian Diaconescu, a declarat, pentru "Adevărul", că această sesizare a Jandarmeriei nu are nicio logică. Ancheta a îmceput la cererea lui Dragnea. PSD consideră că informaţiile apărute în presă cu privire la mitingul din 10 august conţin indicii temeinice cu privire la acţiuni subversive menite să vulnerabilizeze siguranţa naţională şi autoritatea statului român. Precizările PSD vin după ce site-ul Luju.ro, care constant a criticat lupta împotriva corupţiei, a prezentat informaţii potrivit cărora protestatarii ar fi fost finanţaţi din străinătate cu sute de mii de euro şi că manifestaţia ar fi urmărit o "lovitură de stat".
     Bancherul
     *  BNR a înăbuşit dezvoltarea pieţei IFN-urilor pentru credite online rapide, de valori mici
     Publicaţia Bancherul arată că niciun IFN (Instituţie Financiară Nebancară) nu a mai apărut în acest an pe piaţa creditelor online de valori mici, pe perioade scurte, dar cu dobânzi foarte mari, care ajung şi la 7.000% pe an, după ce Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a impus restricţii dure pentru această activitate, la finalul anului trecut. Ba chiar unele se desfiinţează, cum este cazul Mindi.ro, care a fost radiată de BNR din registrul IFN-urilor active
     Ziarul precizează că este bine că BNR a curmat cu norme dure dezvoltarea creditării online, o piaţă nouă de care avem nevoie, rău este că Banca Naţională şi mai ales Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC), nu au reuşit să impună norme şi conduite de creditare corecte şi prudente, pentru evitarea supraindatorarii populaţiei.
     În ultimii trei ani au apărut peste 20 de IFN-uri care acordă împrumuturi online de valori mici, pe perioade scurte, dar cu cu dobânzi foarte mari, care ating şi 7.000% pe an, de 700 de ori mai mari decât dobânda pentru un credit bancar, de 10% pe an, determinând supraindatorarea multor persoane, în special a celor cu venituri mici. Mai ales că aceste IFN-uri îşi promovează creditele de o manieră agresivă şi înşelătoare, promotându-le celor interesaţi împrumuturi cu 0% dobândă, pentru ca ulterior să-i împovăreze cu dobânzi şi penalităţi usturătoare iar apoi să-i raporteze la Biroul de Credit, reducându-le astfel şansele de a obţine noi credite de refinanţare sau pentru cumpărarea unei locuinţe.
     Responsabilă pentru dezvoltarea acestei afaceri în stil prădător este ANPC, care permite IFN-urilor să-şi promoveze creditele cu 0% dobânda, în ciuda faptului că a recunoscut că este o practică incorectă.
     Cotidianul
     *  Vine o nouă revoluţie. Fiscală
     Ziarul Cotidianul scrie că Ministrul finanţelor, Eugen Tedorovici, a anunţat în seara de ieri că, până la finalul acestui an, Codul fiscal şi Codul de procedură fiscală vor fi "consolidate" într-un singur text, întrucât în ultimii doi ani au fost făcute foarte multe modificări asupra celor două texte..
     "Sunt multe propuneri foarte bune (n.red. - din partea mediului de afaceri, faţă de consolidarea Codului fiscal şi a Codului de procedură fiscală). Nu este niciuna care să deranjeze, într-un fel sau altul, pe cineva în piaţă. (...) Nu veţi vedea din mediul economic sau din partea oricui altcineva din piaţă vreo părere contra vreunei prevederi din această propunere. Şi doamna prim-ministru a spus foarte clar: nu adăugăm niciun fel de taxă nouă sau cât să creştem cuantumul celor existente", a afirmat Teodorovici, la Digi24.
     "Pe lângă aceasta, noi am avut o discuţie cu tot mediul de afaceri. Au trimis foarte multe propuneri de modificare a tot Codului fiscal şi Codului de procedură fiscală, vizavi de simplificare, poate unele măsuri, la fel, cu impact foarte bun în economie. Acum, în luna septembrie, vom afişa, pe site-ul Ministerului de Finanţe tot ce a venit din mediul de afaceri către Ministerul de Finanţe. Ceea ce a agreat Ministerul de Finanţe ca măsuri vor fi, posibil, până la final de an, adoptate, iar cele două acte normative trebuie să fie trecute prin Parlament, până la final de an, ca proiecte de legi, ca să intre de la 1 ianuarie. Piaţa nu se va supăra că vii şi degrevezi", a spus Tedorovici.
     "Este şi o chestiune care să fie agreată la nivel politic. Repet. Îmi doresc foarte mult o clasă politică, care, atunci când spune un lucru şi, chiar dacă nu este legiferat, el să se respecte", a apreciat Teodorovici.
     Curierul Naţional
     *  Tăriceanu, atac dur la adresa lui George Maior: Ce îi reproşează ambasadorului român la Washington
     Ziarul Curierul Naţional noteatză că Călin Popescu Tăriceanu s-a lansat ieri într-o serie de critici dure la adresa ambasadorului român în Statele Unite, George Maior, la doar câteva ore după audierea diplomatului în comisia de politică externă a Senatului. Tăriceanu s-a arătat foarte contrariat de nevoia de a-l chema la audieri pe ambasadorul român, declarând că "niciodată nu a mai fost chemat un ambasador să dea explicaţii", fiind deci o situaţie excepţională, a căror cauze senatorul a afirmat că sunt comentariile făcute în public de Maior, comentarii ce ar putea reprezenta o "gafă diplomatică".
     Tăriceanu i-a reproşat lui George Maior fapt că s-a poziţionat laudativ după scrisoare senatorului american John McCain, dar a atacat public scrisoarea menată de Rudolph Giuliani în care acesta acuza excese ale DNA şi condamna protocoalele secrete încheiate de SRI în Justiţie.
     Preşedintele Senatului a declarat că "la ceva timp a apărut scrisoarea lui Rudolph Giuliani în care spune foarte clar că este îngrijorat de ceea ce s-a întâmplat în România, că este îngrijorat de abuzurile DNA, la care domnul Maior a fost arhitect, în calitate de şef al SRI. Surpriză, domnul Maior, care era menţionat în această scrisoare, a simţit nevoia să sară şi să-l atace pe domnul Giuliani. El nu s-a legat de fondul problemei, el a început să-l ironizeze pe Giuliani. Domnia sa nu înţelege că intrând în această dispută între John Mcain, un contestatar al lui Trump şi Giuliani, un susţinător al lui Trump".
     Tăriceanu conchide că Maior "a intrat ca un elefant pe masa cu porţelanuri (...). Ce nu înţelege domnul Maior este faptul că prin mesajele sale implică Guvernul României în disputele politice extrem de sensibile din SUA".
     Jurnalul Naţional
     *  Evaluatul Augustin Lazăr încearcă să-l bage în penal pe evaluatorul Tudorel Toader
     Redactorul Ion Alexandru scrie că Parchetul General, condus de Augustin Lazăr, evaluat, în aceste momente, de către Ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader şi care riscă inclusiv revocarea din funcţie, a anunţat că a început urmărirea penală "in rem", în urma unui denunţ referitor la modul în care Tudorel Toader a dobândit, recent, calitatea de notar public, în timp ce era suspendat pentru incompatibilitate. Acţiunea procurorilor lui Lazăr vine chiar în timp ce procesul de evaluare a actualului procuror-general este în toi şi după ce Tudorel Toader a făcut o nominalizare deloc pe placul sistemului pentru preluarea conducerii DNA. Modul de acţiune în această speţă seamănă izbitor de mult cu demararea, de către Procuratură, a altor două dosare cu miză politică: cel al OUG 13/2017 şi cel al HG-ului prin care Insula Belina şi Braţul Pavel au trecut de la Apele Române la Consiliul Judeţean Teleorman.
     Conform Jurnalului Naţional, Toader a replicat, pe contul său de socializare, că "după încetarea mandatului ca urmare a expirării termenului pentru care a fost numit, judecătorul Curţii Constituţionale poate opta pentru intrarea în avocatură sau notariat, fără examen - art. 69 aln 4) din Legea nr. 168/ 2018, pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 47/ 1992 privind organizarea şi funcţionarea Curţii Constituţionale, publicată în Monitorul Oficial al României, nr. 595, din 12 iulie 2018. Nu intenţionez să demisionez de la Ministerul Justiţiei", în condiţiile în care punerea sub acuzare poate duce la suspendarea din funcţia guvernamentală. Ministrul Justiţiei a precizat însă: "În baza legii am făcut solicitarea, Legea CCR, care spune că la încheierea mandatului pentru care a fost numit judecătorul se poate face notar fără examen. Solicitarea am făcut-o în baza Legii 168, art 60. Am solicitat, în acelaşi timp, dobândirea calităţii de notar public şi suspendarea din funcţie pentru că altfel aş fi intrat în incompatibilitate", a spus Tudorel Toader, la Antena3.
     Ziarul Naţional
     *  Maior a venit la audieri cu tupeul in geantă
     Ziarul Naţional scrie că încă de la început, ambasadorul George Maior a încercat să-şi impună punctul de vedere şi strategia dialogului în cadrul audierilor desfăşurate la Comisia de politică externă a Senatului. "Mare greşeală, căci în faţa lui se află Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, vulpoi bătrân în politică, nu vreun instructor de la Palatul Pionierilor".
     Acuzaţiile aduse de Tăriceanu au făcut referire, în primul rând, la partizanatul politic practicat de George Maior şi la o prestaţie foarte slabă în calitate de ambasador.
     Maior a încercat să fure startul şi să împingă discuţiile pe culoarul pe care şi-l pregătise iniţial. Declara că el chiar e bucuros că a fost invitat şi că a pregătit un raport de activitate detaliat, cu accent pe parteneriatul strategic al României cu SUA. A fost un "spectacol deplorabi", fără nicio legătură cu abilitatea unui diplomat de a ieşi din strânsoarea unui dialog punctual. Maior a ajuns chiar în situaţia de a ridică tonul în discuţe, determinândul pe interlocutorul său să ceară preşedintelui comisiei să-i pună în vedere că este necuviincios. El, George Maior, nu s-a implicat în politică internă a Statelor Unite. A făcut doar o afirmtie despre o persoană privată care a emis o opinie, fiind vorba de scrisoarea lui Rudolf Giuliani. Adică, mai concret, şi-a făcut datoria în interesul naţional românesc. "Vorbe răsuflate" din partea lui Maior, scrie Ziarul Naţional.
     În ceea ce priveşte parteneriatul strategic dintre România şi SUA, subiect la care încerca să se raporteze mereu, a prezentat lucrurile la modul în care, fără el, parteneriatul nu ar fi existat. Nici aranjamentele lui Maior nu au fost iertate. "Atunci când, prin declaraţiile sale, un ambasador promovează publicului din România propriile părţi pris-uri având abordări străine misiunii sale de ambasador, el abandonează de facto misiunea cu care a fost investit, devenind - ceea ce aţi făcut dumneavoastră - un agent politic partizan. Această postura este una inacceptabilă", a marcat Tăriceanu. Frumos zis, bine lovit, dar nu e cazul că cineva să credă că George Maior a venit la comisie pentru a spune "da, aveţi dreptate". Conform Ziarului Naţional, Maior "a rămas fidel propriilor strategii absurde, potrivit cărora el şi numai el are dreptate. Zero realizări la capitolul ridicării vizelor pentru români, acelaşi zero la dialogul politic la nivel guvernamental, parlamentar. Nici măcar în momentul în care Tăriceanu a declarat că se va redacta o scrisoare pentru MAE, solicitându-se retragerea lui Maior din funcţia de ambasador, acesta părea să nu fi înţeles despre ce este vorba". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 13.09.2018

 
Jurnal Bursier
13.09.2018
Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     * Rulaj de puţin peste 29 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucuresti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinta de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de numai 29,1...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Optimism pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, investitorii fiind tot mai optimişti cu privire la un acord de Brexit între Londra şi UE.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele continuă să fie atente la tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, din cauza temerilor generate de situaţia tensionată a comerţului global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     * Rulaj de peste 36 milioane de lei
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de peste 36 milioane de lei (7,8 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.09.2018
BVB
Peste 30% din lichiditate, asigurată de BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în sedinţa de luni, un rulaj de 39,83 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene lasă în urmă temerile privind războiul comercial
     * Titlurile "Danske Bank" scad pe fondul unui scandal din Estonia
     
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, investitorii din regiune lăsând în urmă temerile legate de războiul comercial global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
.