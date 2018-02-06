   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018

BURSA 14.03.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Încă un rus fugit din ţara sa din cauza regimului Putin a fost găsit mort la Londra
     Nikolai Gluşkov, un prieten apropiat al oligarhului rus Boris Berezovski, care şi-a trăit ultimii ani din viaţă în exil, a fost găsit mort luni seara în domiciliul său din Londra, transmite The Guardian.
     Nikolai Gluşkov, care a cerut azil în Marea Britanie, a murit la vârsta de 68 de ani. Trupul său neînsufleţit a fost găsit luni seara de către prieteni şi familie. Cauza producerii decesului încă nu este clară, relatează The Guardian.
     Nu există indicii că moartea lui Gluşkov ar avea legătură cu otrăvirea fostului agent GRU şi colaborator al spionajului britanic Serghei Skripal, găsit în stare gravă pe o bancă într-un comercial din Salisbury, în apropiere de Londra.
     După prăbuşirea Uniunii Sovietice, Nikolai Gluşkov a lucrat pentru compania aeriană Aeroflot şi dealerul auto Berezovsky's LogoVAZ. A stat timp de cinci ani în închisoare în Rusia, din 1999 până în 2004, în baza unei condamnări pentru fraudă şi spălare de bani.
     După ce a ieşit din închisoare, Gluşkov s-a mutat la Londra şi a cerut azil în Marea Britanie. El s-a declarat drept un "ostatic" al preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin în disputele acestuia cu prietenul său apropiat Boris Berezovski, care a fost găsit mort la 23 martie 2013.
     Nikolai Gluşkov a afirmat în repetate rânduri că nu crede că fostul său prieten a decedat din cauze naturale.
     Cazul Skripal a tensionat din nou relaţiile ruso-britanice, riscând să ducă la retragerea echipei de fotbal a Angliei de la Campionatul Mondial din Rusia, care va avea loc la vară.
     Premierul Theresa May a declarat că Moscova este "cel mai probabil responsabilă" de tentativa de asasinat împotriva fostului spion refugiat în Marea Britanie şi aşteaptă explicaţii până astăzi la miezul nopţii, în caz contrar va trece la o ripostă puternică.
     Purtătoarea de cuvânt a Ministerului rus de Externe, Maria Zaharova, a calificat declaraţia premierului britanic drept "o reprezentaţie de circ".
     * BANCHERUL
     * Dobânzile la credite în România sunt mai mici decât cele din Polonia şi Ungaria, deşi acolo sunt deja plafonate
     Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE), indicatorul pentru costul total al unui credit de consum în România este mai mică decât cele din Polonia şi Ungaria, deşi în aceste ţări există deja legi de plafonare a dobânzilor, precum cea aprobată la noi de Senat şi analizată acum în Camera Deputaţilor.
     Astfel, statisticile Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) arată că DAE la creditele de consum în România era de 10,48% în ianuarie, cu mult sub nivelul dobânzii la creditele de consum în forinţi din Ungaria (13,12%) şi a celor în zloţi din Polonia (13,80%) şi puţin peste nivelurile din Bulgaria (10,37%) şi Cehia (9,27%).
     În Ungaria şi Polonia există deja legi de plafonare a dobânzilor: în Polonia, dobânzile sunt limitate la de patru ori peste rată de creditare Lombard a băncii centrale, indiferent de tipul de credit, în timp ce în Ungaria plafonul se aplică în funcţie de tipul de credit, între 24% şi 39%, peste dobânda de referinţă a băncii centrale.
     În cazul descoperitului de cont pe card (overdraft) şi a cardurilor de credit, dobânda în România este de 10,96% pe an, a două cea mai mică dintre ţările din zona, după Polonia (7,5%). În Ungaria, dobânda este 22,84%, în Cehia de 15,78% iar în Bulgaria - 13,93%, conform datelor BCE.
     La creditele pentru locuinţe în moneda naţională, dobânda (DAE) din România a urcat în ultimele luni la 4,90% în ianuarie, puţin peste nivelul din alte ţări vecine: 4,62% în Polonia, 4,37% în Ungaria, 4,04% în Bulgaria. În Cehia este cel mai mic nivel al dobânzii: 2,66% pe an.
     De altfel, iniţiatorul legii privind plafonarea dobânzilor, senatorul Daniel Zamfir, a avut în vedere, în primă instanţă, doar limitarea dobânzilor penalizatoare practicate de IFN-uri, în special cele care acordă împrumuturi online.
     Ulterior, proiectul de lege a fost modificat radical şi plafonarea a fost extinsă atât la creditele ipotecare acordate de bănci (la maxim 2,5 ori peste dobânda legală a BNR) cât şi la creditele de consum (maxim 18%), fără nicio justificare.
     De altfel, nivelul dobânzilor practicate de bănci, după cum arată şi aceste date comparative, nu ar fi putut constitui o motivare serioasă pentru susţinerea unei legi în vederea plafonarii acestora.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Dragomir: O bătaie de joc la adresa miilor de români ascultaţi
     Fostul ofiţer SRI Daniel Dragomir a transmis, după audierea lui Florian Coldea în Comisia SRI, că răspunsurile date de acesta reprezintă o bătaie de joc la adresa miilor de români ascultaţi, fugăriţi şi condamnaţi abuziv şi că acum înţelege de ce a fost arestat, ca să nu fie deranjat Coldea.
     "Concluzia la "audierea" de azi a lui Coldea? Când nu minte nu-şi aduce aminte. 8 ore si 23 minute audierea lui Coldea SRL, cel mai important exponent al statului paralel. Rezultatul? Nu confirm, nici nu infirm.
     Adică o bataie de joc la adresa miilor de români care au fost ascultaţi, fugăriţi, hăituiţi şi condamnaţi abuziv pe banii statului în timpul lui Coldea. Sunt trei teme majore ale abuzurilor: relaţia cu DNA şi Kovesi, relaţia cu instanţele, implicarea în mass media, politică şi economie. În rest, totul este o poveste. Comisia de control şi Parlamentul au azi un rol primordial în devoalarea abuzurilor. Dacă nu îndeplinesc acest rol, democratia si statul de drept din România vor fi arestate de statul paralel. Mai există o şansă, aţa cum preşedintele Trump a început curăţenia de astăzi în SUA, tăvălugul va continua cu relatţa democraţi - FBI - Coldea si Kovesi", a scris fostul ofiţer SRI pe Facebook.
     Daniel Dragomir spune că acum a înţeles de ce a fost arestat.
     "Acum am inteles de ce m-au arestat: Coldea sa nu fie deranjat, sa nu fie intrebat de nimeni nimic, sa citeasca o piesa scrisa cu teroristi inventati si sa fuga de mass media linistit", a conchis Dragomir.
     Fostul prim-adjunct al SRI, Florian Coldea, a fost audiat, marţi, timp de circa opt ore, în Comisia de control SRI din Parlament, parte dintre răspunsurile acestuia fiind "nu confirm, nu inforim", el urmând să revină pentru alte audieri, a precizat preşedintele Comisiei, Claudiu Manda.
     "Acest aspect a fost atins tangenţial în contextul în care nu mai ştiu de unde a derivat discuţia. Surprinzător, a spus că nu confirmă, nu infirmă dacă a fost la dl. Oprea acasă. (...) A fost un element pe care noi îl aveam îân momentul respectiv în atenţia comisiei. A fost o abordare tangenţială asupra subiectului. A avut un astfel de răspuns şi nu am continuat discuţiile în acest sens foarte mult", a spus Claudiu Manda, preşedintele Comisiei, întrebat dacă Florian Coldea a fost întrebat dacă a fost acasă la Gabriel Oprea în noaptea alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009.
     El a mai spus că a mai fost o situaţie în care Florian Coldea nici nu a confirmat, nici nu a infirmat.
     "A fost o discuţie dacă există protocol între SRI şi ICCJ şi a spus: Nu confirm, nu infirm", a punctat Manda.
     Manda a precizat că în cele aproximativ opt ore de audieri au fost discutate, "din păcate", doar o parte din aspectele pe care avea să de lămurit în cadrul comisiei.
     * CURENTUL
     * Ponta dezvăluie că Dragnea, slugă de Teleorman, îi dădea mită şefului SRI George Maior
     În această seară, enervat de apariţia lui Liviu Dragnea la Antena 3, Victor Ponta a comentat la B1 TV:
     "Nu aveaţi ce să aflaţi de la Coldea. Eu de un an de zile aud că o să fiu chemat. Eu tot aştept, am hârtiile pregătite. Domnul Manda e un om deştept, în fiecare secundă îi e teamă să nu întrebe ceva care să îl deranjeze pe Dragnea. Pe mine nu o să mă cheme cât Dragnea e şef la Parlament. Coldea a zis că se duce, dar nu l-au chemat ca să nu zică ceva înainte de Congres. Dacă nu l-a întrebat nimeni nimic, ce să spună, să spună de la el? El nu o să spună niciodată altceva, decât nişte chestiuni generale. Dragnea nu vrea să se afle cum se luptă el cu statul paralel. Cum vedea că mă urc în maşină, venea la mine şi mă întreba: "Te duci la băieţi?" Şi eu îi ziceam: "Dar, ce treabă ai tu, Liviule?". Nu scăpam de el. Era disperat, să fie acolo, să pună şi el, să mai afle ceva. Dragnea a fost la mine, la Cornu, dacă nu îl chemam sărea gardul. Au fost Crin Antonescu, Daniel Constantin, socrul meu, au fost 10 oameni. Dragnea minte atât de mult şi atât de prost, încât nu cred că e consiliat de Florian Coldea. Dragnea dorea să obţină protecţie de la SRI. Guvernul l-am făcut în casa socrului meu, cu el de faţă. Minte de nici nu respiră la cât minte. Nu ştia cum să îi intre sub piele lui George Maior. Îi ducea cadouri, tot ce credea el că vrea Maior. Mi se pare incredibil ca acum, când era slugă timp de 4 ani, acum nu e bun. Îi era teamă să nu dăm poze cu el când tăia şoriciul şi îl dădea lui Kovesi. Eu nu dau poze, noi nu suntem hoţi de nivelul Belina. Maior şi Coldea au fost acasă la Dragnea, cu mine. S-a milogit de noi. "Hai, veniţi, cu George, cu Florin, că am prins eu peşte!". Era slugă de Teleorman. Maior mi-a zis să nu îl mai iau. "Bă, nu îl mai suport. Nu îl mai lua!", îmi zicea Maior. Mie nu îmi place să spăl rufele în public, dar nu mă abţin să spun adevărul despre Dragnea. Dacă dă Ghiţă fotografiile, treaba lui, eu nu mă ocup cu aşa ceva. Domnul Dragnea fugea cu şoriciul la Kovesi, ea era jenată, fugea ca un chelner. Toată lumea era jenată.", a spus Victor Ponta la B1 TV.
     Aşadar ce spune fostul procuror Ponta? Că Dragnea dorea să obţină protecţie de la SRI, că nu ştia cum să îi intre sub piele lui George Maior care era şeful SRI şi că îi ducea cadouri, tot ce credea el că vrea Maior.
     Păi asta este exact definiţia infracţiunii de dare-luare de mită pentru Dragnea, respectiv Maior, fiind interzis să primeşti cadouri în legătură cu atribuţiile de serviciu.Conform art.289 din Noul Cod Penal, luarea de mită este "fapta funcţionarului public care, direct ori indirect, pentru sine sau pentru altul, pretinde ori primeşte bani sau alte foloase care nu i se cuvin ori acceptă promisiunea unor astfel de foloase, în legătură cu îndeplinirea, neîndeplinirea, urgentarea ori întârzierea îndeplinirii unui act ce intră în îndatoririle sale de serviciu sau în legătură cu îndeplinirea unui act contrar acestor îndatoriri" şi se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 3 la 10 ani". Ponta, ca fost procuror ştie exact ce spune şi îi dărâmă pe amândoi dintr-o lovitură.
     Dacă Dragnea se duce mâine şi face un denunţ că îi dădea mită lui Maior ca să obţină protecţie de la SRI, scapă de răspundere penală iar Ponta poate fi martor împotriva naşului Maior. Dacă se sesizează vreun procuror în seara asta, Ponta poate fi martor împotriva amândurora.
     Ce frumos e când se ceartă pesediştii între ei.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Liviu Dragnea a dezvăluit discuţiile avute cu Gabriel Oprea: "A pus mâna pe telefon şi a transmis"
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a vorbit, marţi, la Antena 3, despre afirmaţiile lui Gabriel Oprea.
     "Domnul Oprea a spus că m-a ajutat pe mine să devin preşedintele interimar al partidului în 2015. Îmi pare rău că s-a dus pe subiectul ăsta. Trebuie să spun ce s-a întâmplat atunci. (...) Era luni, foarte cald. Peste două zile urma comitetul CEX în care membrii trebuiau să aleaga preşedintele interimar. Domnul Oprea mi-a spus că a înţeles de la statul de drept că Zgonea trebuie să fie numărul unu şi eu numărul doi în partid. Mi-a zis : "Eu cu tine o să conducem şi Zgonea o să fie aşa". I-am spus: "Nu ştiu ce ai înţeles tu, dar eu miercuri voi candida şi cred că voi fi ales preşedintele interimar al PSD". A pus mâna pe telefon şi a transmis. Mi-a zis că a vorbit cu domnul Coldea. M-am ridicat şi am plecat. Seara eram cu câţiva prieteni, am fost sunat insistent ca să mă întâlnesc cu dumnealui la un restaurant. În separeu era domnul Oprea şi cudomnul Zgonea. Ulterior a venit şi Marian Oprişan. Mi-a zis că a vorbit la statul de drept şi se acceptă ca tu să fii preşedinte interimar şi Zgonea numărului doi. I-am zis: "Nu ştiu ce ai vorbit şi cu cine, nu mai vreau să discutăm subiectul ăsta. Partidul va hotărî miercuri". Asta a fost discuţia despre această speţă ridică de domnul Oprea în spaţiul public", a spus Liviu Dragnea, marţi seară, la Antena 3.
     "Habar n-am dacă la celălalt capăt al firului era domnul Coldea. Asta spune domnul Oprea", a mai spus Dragnea.
     Gabriel Oprea a făcut dezvăluiri bombă despre relaţia sa cu Liviu Dragnea. Fostul ministru de interne susţine că Dragnea a apelat în mai multe rânduri la ajutorul său, iar acest lucru i-a fost decisiv pentru viitorul politic şi chiar personal.
     Oprea a oferit două exemple: în 2004, Liviu Dragnea l-ar fi rugat să îl ajute să devină şeful preşedinţilor de Consilii Judeţene din PSD, iar 2015 Dragnea ar fi apelat din nou la sprijinul său pentru a fi ales şeful PSD.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Sunt 99 de decese cauzate de gripă, în România
     Noile informaţii, furnizate de autorităţi în cursul zilei de marţi, indică o creştere a numărului deceselor până la 99 de cazuri.
     Mai nou, se anunţă că doi pacienţi - unul în vârstă de 63 de ani, din judeţul Cluj, şi un altul de 49 de ani, din judeţul Mureş - au pierit după ce organismul lor a cedat, odată ce virusul gripal s-a adăugat altor probleme medicale pe care aceştia le aveau. De asemenea, din comunicatul Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile rezultă şi faptul că niciunul dintre cei doi bărbaţi nu fusese vaccinat antigripal.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Fostul şef al ANAF Sorin Blejnar, acuzat de evaziune fiscală, a fost achitat
     Tribunalul Braşov a decis, marţi, achitarea fostului preşedinte al ANAF, Sorin Blejnar, în dosarul în care acesta fusese judecat pentru complicitate la evaziune fiscală.
     Fostul şef al Autorităţii Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală, Sorin Blejnar, a fost trimis în judecată de procurori, alături de alţi inculpaţi, într-un dosar în care prejudiciul este, potrivit acuzării, de aproximativ 22 de milioane de lei, informează site-ul www.brasovtv.com.
     Blejnar a fost acuzat de comiterea infracţiunilor de sprijinire a unui grup infracţional şi de complicitate la evaziune fiscală.
     Ceilalţi membri ai grupării sunt acuzaţi de procurori că au obţinut sume uriaşe prin sustragerea de la plata accizelor pentru 5.000 de tone de motorină.
     Instanţa de fond, Tribunalul Braşov, a dispus, în cazul lui Sorin Blejnar, achitarea.
     Sentinţa pronunţată marţi nu este definitivă.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * România îşi pierde din potenţialul de creştere economică în fiecare zi din cauza infrastructurii, a forţei de muncă şi a fiscalităţii.
     Fie că exportăm creiere în IT, bucăţi de componente auto care se fabrică în România sau maşini care se fac în România, ţara exportă destul de mult forţă de muncă. Pentru a crea valoare mai mare, avem nevoie de companii româneşti.
     Şase din zece directori executivi din România spun că cea mai mare ameninţare la adresa perspectivelor de creştere a companiilor este reprezentată de infrastructura inadecvată, arată rezultatele studiului CEO Survey 2018, realizat de firma de audit şi consultanţă fiscală PwC.
     "În România, principala îngrijorare a directorilor generali este legată de lipsa infrastructurii: 63% dintre directorii generali sunt foarte îngrijoraţi de infra­structura inadecvată, urmată îndeaproape o problemă tot mai des menţionată de oamenii de afaceri, aceea că nu mai găsesc oameni în piaţă. Migraţia forţei de muncă în ţările europene este una dintre ma­rile ameninţări cu care ne confruntăm acum. Pe locul trei se află creşterea poverii fiscale, urmată îndeaproape de alţi doi indicatori, disponibilitatea personalului cu abilităţi-cheie şi reglementarea excesivă", a spus Ionuţ Simion, country managing partner în cadrul PwC România, în cadrul unui eve­ni­ment organizat ieri în Bucureşti în parteneriat cu ZF. De altfel, în statele din Europa Centrală şi de Est lipsa candidaţilor cu abilităţi-cheie şi suprareglementarea sunt principalele îngrijorări ale directo­rilor generali, la care se mai adaugă alţi doi indicatori: terorismul şi populismul.
     Întrebaţi dacă economia României mai poate să crească fără să existe schimbări semnificative în ceea ce priveşte infrastructura, educaţia etc., managerii de top prezenţi ieri la eveniment au spus că o creştere pe termen scurt fără luarea în considerare a unor schim­bări semnificative va duce, de fapt, la golirea potenţialului României pe viitor. "România creşte peste po­tenţial de o bună bucată de timp. Şi asta n-ar fi îngrijorător, problema este că România nu creează potenţial, iar asta este cea mai mare problemă. Vestea bună este că infrastructura digitală din România este foarte bună, însă pentru a extrage valoare din ea este nevoie de oameni şi de crearea unui context. Să creezi valoare digitală înseamnă crearea de produse digitale în ţara noastră care apoi sunt vândute în lanţul global, nu numai închirierea de creiere", a explicat Sergiu Manea, CEO şi preşedintele boardului BCR. El a mai precizat că în prezent, în special pentru pătura societăţii cea mai educată, cea mai aspiraţională, cu etica muncii sau cu chemare antreprenorială, România nu mai oferă un context de dezvoltare pe termen mediu şi lung.
     "Suntem pe ultimul loc în UE în ceea ce priveşte competenţele digitale pe care le au oamenii de rând, nu vorbim de elite sau de programatori, vorbim de cei care nu ştiu să deschidă un browser sau să facă shopping online. Şi nu mă duc mai departe să vedem numărul de companii cu prezenţă online, care se uită către internaţionalizare, către export. Mai puţin de jumătate din companiile din România nu au prezenţă online, nu sunt prezente pe harta digitală. În acest moment vorbim de pierderea unor oportunităţi imense, deci de acolo trebuie să pornim, de la a fi vizibili şi de a deschide pieţe", a explicat Elisabeta Moraru, country manager în cadrul Google România.
     În opinia lui Iulian Stanciu, CEO al eMag, cel mai mare magazin online local, România este în momentul de faţă o platformă de asamblare şi de export pentru diverse bucăţi din supply chain. Fie că exportăm creiere în IT, bucăţi de componente auto care se fabrică în România sau maşini care se fac în România, ţara exportă de fapt destul de mult forţă de muncă, a adăugat el.
     "Pentru a crea valoare mai mare în România, avem nevoie de companii româneşti care pot creşte şi care pot exporta foarte mult în zona digitală prin construcţia de produse româneşti. Pe termen scurt, având în vedere decalajul de salarii faţă de statele din Europa de Vest, putem creşte pe seama creşterii de venituri şi a consu­mu­lui, iar statul să câştige din înca­sa­rea taxelor pe salarii şi a consu­mului, însă din păcate nu exista alternativă investiţională pentru oamenii de rând, pentru că bursa este neatractivă", a mai spus Stanciu.
     La rândul său, Olga Grygier-Siddons, CEO al PwC pentru regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est, spune că nu poate fi susţinută creşterea economică fără schim­bare, iar avansul tehnologiei este benefic din acest punct de vedere.
     "România trebuie să se schim­be pentru a avea creştere econo­mică, vi­teza cu care tehnologia adu­ce schimbări în lume este fără precedent. Dacă ne uităm în regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est, putem critica multe lucruri, cum ar fi infrastructura, însă dacă ne uităm la transformările pe care le-am traversat în ultimii 25 de ani, vedem că am făcut o treabă foarte bună la scală globală. Provocarea de acum încolo este să continuăm să ne schimbăm", a spus Olga Grygier-Siddons.
     Pe un orizont de timp de 1-3 ani, România poate creşte, pentru că este deja implicată pe lanţul de dezvoltare globală în industriile clasice, a adăugat Sergiu Manea de la BCR. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018

 
Miscellanea, 08:21
Comisia Europeană începe astăzi misiunea de evaluare în cadrul MCV
     Reprezentanţii Comisiei Europene încep astăzi misiunea de evaluare în cadrul Mecanismului de Cooperare şi Verificare (MCV), context în care vor avea loc întâlniri cu reprezentanţi ai sistemului judiciar, Parlamentului şi Guvernului, informează Agerpres.
Politică, 08:03
Comisia specială care a modificat legile Justiţiei îşi reîncepe astăzi activitatea
     Comisia specială care a modificat cele trei legi ale Justiţiei - legea 303/2004 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor, legea 304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară şi legea 317/2004 privind organizarea şi funcţionarea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM) -, condusă de Florin Iordache, îşi reîncepe miercuri activitatea, informează News.ro.
Internaţional, 07:50
Fizicianul Stephen Hawking a încetat din viaţă
     Fizicianul britanic Stephen Hawking, în vârstă de 76 de ani, a murit, în această dimineaţă, la locuinţa sa din Cambridge, a anunţat familia acestuia, potrivit presei internaţionale, citată de News.ro.
Internaţional, 07:34
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.
Internaţional, 07:13
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii în depreciere.
Jurnal Bursier
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
