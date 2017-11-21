   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 15.01.2018

BURSA 15.01.2018

D.I
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Zi decisivă în PSD. Surse: Dragnea are majoritate în CEx şi ia în calcul trântirea Guvernului dacă Tudose nu renunţă la funcţie. Cum se împart taberele în partid
     Liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, nu va accepta, la CEx-ul de luni, revocarea ministrului de Interne, Carmen Dan, pentru că şi-ar pierde autoritatea în partid, susţin surse din PSD pentru "Adevărul". Dragnea este hotărât să supună la vot o nouă demitere a propriului premier, caz în care s-ar aştepta ca Mihai Tudose să cedeze şi să accepte condiţiile armistiţiului. Însă Tudose ar ieşi umilit.
     Conducerea extinsă a PSD se reuneşte luni, de la ora 16.00, pentru a tranşa conflictul dintre Liviu Dragnea şi Mihai Tudose. Cum se poziţionează cele două tabere înainte de înfruntarea finală? Surse din PSD au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că Liviu Dragnea va forţa demisia premierului, însă, de partea cealaltă, Mihai Tudose "nici nu se gândeşte" să renunţe la funcţie. "Din moment ce mulţi miniştri şi-au arătat deja susţinerea publică faţă de el, nu poate să demisioneze. Este exclusă această variantă. Tudose s-a prins în joc şi va juca până la capăt", au declarat sursele citate. Refuzul premierului îi va deschide lui Liviu Dragnea două opţiuni: să facă pace sau să trântească Guvernul Tudose, după modelul Grindeanu. Varianta dorită în acest moment de cei mai mulţi lideri PSD din teritoriu este un armistiţiu între Dragnea şi Tudose, susţin sursele citate. Dar asta ar presupune ca liderul PSD să accepte schimbarea ministrului de Interne Carmen Dan, unul dintre puţinii oameni din PSD în care are încredere. Dacă ar lăsa-o din braţe pe Carmen Dan, Liviu Dragnea şi-ar şubrezi iremediabil autoritatea în partid. "Dragnea ştie că revocarea lui Carmen Dan înseamnă sfârşitul său în fruntea PSD, căci, automat, puterea se transferă către Mihai Tudose. Premierul va deveni «şeful» în ochii liderilor din teritoriu. Aşa funcţionează acest partid", susţin sursele citate, idee întărită şi de fostul lider PSD Victor Ponta. "Sunt două variante. La sfârşitul CEX-ului, ori pleacă ministrul Carmen Dan, care este din partea cartelului Teldrum, ori pleacă Mihai Tudose. Amândoi nu pot să rămână. Altă soluţie nu există. Carmen Dan este Liviu Dragnea", a răspuns fostul premier, întrebat ce pronostic dă pentru CEX-ul de luni.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Raiffeisen Bank, amendatĂ de ANPC pentru cĂ a refuzat sĂ-i dea pensia unui client printr-un mandatar
     Raiffeisen Bank a fost amendata de Autoritatea Nationala pentru Protectia Consumatorului (ANPC) cu 1.000 de lei, jumatate din maximul prevazut de lege, pentru ca a refuzat sa elibereze pensia unui client plecat in strainatate, dar care avea un reprezentant (mandatar) sa-i ridice banii din banca, in fiecare luna.
     Banca a refuzat sa-i dea banii respectivului mandatar, desi acesta avea o procura in acest sens, emisa de consulatul Romaniei din tara unde avea rezidenta clientul Raiffeisen, act pe baza caruia banca a acceptat anterior, timp de peste un an, sa vireze pensia reprezentantului clientului.
     Si atunci de ce nu a mai vrut banca sa-i dea banii reprezentantului clientului sau, desi acesta avea o procura valabila?
     Din prudenta, s-a justificat banca, mai exact pentru a nu se confrunta cu situatia in care procura sa fi fost intre timp anulata iar mandatarul clientului sa retraga ilegal banii, fara acordul clientului, astfel incat banca sa fie nevoita sa-l despagubeasca ulterior.
     Cu alte cuvinte, banca a preferat să recurgă la un potenţial abuz, refuzând să elibereze banii de pensie, probabil necesari pentru subzistenţă pentru clientul sau, cu scopul de a evita o potenţială scădere temporară a profitului băncii, de ordinul a sute de milioane de lei în fiecare an.
     Raiffeisen l-a pus peîimputernicitul care trebuie să ridice pensia clientului să se ducă la un notar de la care sa obţină un act din care să rezulte, în urma veificării la Registul National Notarial, că mandatul nu a fost revocat, ceea ce înseamna costuri suplimentare şi timp pierdut.
     Cinstit ar fi fost ca banca să-i dea omului pensia şi apoi să verifice, pentru că oricum dispune de o armată de angajaţi şi jurişti, dacă nu cumva procura respectivă a fost revocată. Oricum, dacă s-ar fi întamplat asta, banca îşi putea recupera ulterior banii de la cel care a înşelat-o, printr-o acţiuneîn justiţie.
     Banca însă a preferat să nu rişte niciun bănuţ din profit şi să blocheze pensia omului.
     Motiv pentru care acesta a reclamat Raiffeisen la ANPC, care a ajuns la concluzia că banca a avut un comportament incorect, astfel că a amendat-o şi i-a interzis să mai solicite mandatarilor acte de la notar, dacă aceştia aveau o procură valabilă.
     Banca a contestat în justiţie Ordinul ANPC prin care a fost amendată, iar o instanţă de la Judecatoria Sectorului 1 i-a dat câştig de cauză.
     ANPC a contestat însă decizia primei instanţe la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, care la finalul anului trecut a schimbat total prima sentinţă şi a pronunţat o decizie definitivă prin care a menţinut Ordinul ANPC prin care Raiffeisen Bank a fost amendată şi obligată să renunţe la astfel de practici abuzive.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  "Reformatorul" Bădălău: Unul dintre ei trebuie să plece
     Numărul 2 în PSD, Niculae Bădălău, a pledat duminică seara pentru menţinerea Guvernului Tudose, cu mai puţin de 24 de ore înainte de reuniunea de foc a social-democraţilor, explicând că nu vede motivul pentru care Liviu Dragnea să ceară retragerea sprijinului politic pentru premier.
     Pe de altă parte, în opinia lui Bădălău, scandalul iscat de conflictul dintre Tudose şi ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, este "un lucru foarte grav" şi "e clar că unul dintre ei trebuie să plece".
     "Din punct de vedere al premierului, a greşit şi dânsul anunţând că nu poate să lucreze cu doamna ministru. Eu sunt subiectiv, doamna este colegă de Senat, dar din funcţia de ministru, premierul el o evaluează. Lucrurile trebuia discutate în interiorul Guvernului. Lucrurile au evoluat altfel. E clar că premierul Tudose nu mai poate lucra cu Carmen Dan, după cum el a spus. Discutăm de premier, el are decizia şi trebuie să o comunice CEx şi în interiorul partidului să luăm decizia. Este clar că unul dintre ei trebuie să plece", a afirmat preşedintele executiv al PSD.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Spitalele şmecherilor din UMF-istan dau ţepe medicilor rezidenţi care câştigă concursurile pentru posturi care între timp se ocupă pe pile
     Institutul Naţional de Recuperare Medicină Fizică şi Balneoclimatologie Bucureşti îl are ca preşedinte al Consiliului de Administraţie pe profesorul de la Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie Carol Davila, dr. Bogdan Voiculescu, ca manager pe Dr. Horia Lăzărescu iar ca director medical pe Conf. Dr. Delia Cinteză. Restul membrilor Consiliului de Administraţie sunt ţinuţi "la secret" pe pagina institutului care are 150 de paturi în strada Sf.Dumitru nr.2 şi încă 115 în bdul Ion Mihalache. Având nevoie de un medic epidemiolog, Institutul a scos la concurs pentru rezidenţiatul din noiembrie 2017 acest post, pentru Bucureşti
     Medicul rezident Adriana Mihai a câştigat concursul pe acest post dar spitalul refuză să-i întocmească un contract de muncă deşi are această obligaţie conform dispoziţiilor legale în vigoare. Doctoriţa a reclamat situaţia la minister unde contabilii i-au cerut să prezinte dovada că nu i s-a încheiat contractul de muncă. Adică în Absurdistanul condus de Dorel Bodog ce dovadă ar trebui să ducă tânăra dacă nu are ce arăta? Asta în condiţiile în care trei membri ai consiliului de Administraţie sunt angajaţi ai ministerului. Tanti-le alea care i-au cerut fetei dovada, nu puteau să se deranjeze să-i întrebe pe cei trei? Lasă, că i-am întrebat noi, pe toţi: la institut, la minister să vedem ce ne răspund. Că pila care vrea postul fetei din Bucureşti trebuie să fie una solidă odată ce de la Institut i s-a spus doctoriţei câştigătoare că tocmai au găsit un post la Slănic Moldova unde o pot detaşa.
     Chirurgul Marius Uscatu explica recent cum e rezidenţiatul în România: "Înveţi. Şi tot înveţi. Şi plângi. Eşti un simplu medic, nu ai "sânge albastru" de UMF-istan. Nu poţi ajunge specialist decât cu o notă bună la rezidenţiat. Şi înveţi. Uneori ajungi la Urgente, epuizat fizic si psihic. În timpul ăsta, colegii tăi, fiii şi fiicele profesorilor din UMF, râd de tine, umplu terasele şi cluburile de fiţe. Ei nu învaţă, că nu au nevoie de rezidenţiat: mămica sau tăticu' le-au pregătit locurile călduţe din UMF. Şi înveţi...şi ei râd de tine.... Iar după 20 de ani, ei, şmecherii de UMF-istan, sefi de clinici si decani, organizează un nou rezidenţiat. Tot pentru fraierii care învaţă. De data asta, fraierii sunt copiii celor furaţi la rezidenţiatul din 1996. Şi tu înveţi. Iar cercul se închide: după 20 de ani, tot UMF-istanul conduce destinele medicinei româneşti. Şi îţi spui: pentru ce am învăţat, noi şi copiii noştri?"
     *  JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     *  Ambasada României de la Budapesta a fost vandalizată, în noaptea de 12 spre 13 ianuarie 2018.
     Mai mulţi unguri extremişti, membri ai grupării Mişcarea celor 64 de Comitate au acoperit stema aflată pe Ambasada României cu un steag al Ţinutului Secuiesc.
     Anunţul a fost făcut de deputatul PMP Marius Paşcan, pe pagina sa de Facebook.
     "Un nou gest provocator şi agresiv la adresa României: în noaptea de 12 spre 13 ianuarie 2018, extremiştii unguri din ,,Mişcarea celor 64 de Comitate" din Ungaria, au acoperit emblema Ambasadei României de la Budapesta cu însemnul secuiesc. Nădăjduiesc ca autorităţile României să nu rămână într-o expectativă laşă şi să reacţioneze cu fermitate, pe cale oficială, solicitându-i premierului Ungariei, Viktor Orban, să ofere cuvenitele reacţii şi aplicarea sancţiunilor legale. Astfel de acţiuni sunt periculoase şi se pot amplifica şi radicaliza dacă nu sunt stopate din faşă. Dar poate că există un interes chiar din partea Budapestei în a tensiona artificial relaţiile bilaterale cu ţara noastră şi nu văd, chiar într-o astfel de perspectivă, de ce am sta pasivi, cu capul plecat, în anul Centenarului Marii Uniri", a scris Paşcan pe Facebook.
     Jurnalistul Dan Tănasă a venit cu noi precizări: "Da, incidentul a avut loc la Ambasada României de la Budapesta şi vine după ce în România premierul a făcut o declaraţie care a fost interpretată în mod tendenţios de către Budapesta şi există în acest moment tensiuni diplomatice între cele două ţări. Dar este o acţiune concentrată. Acţiunea nu este una întâmplătoare, nu este nici una neizolată şi necontrolată. Membrii acestei organizaţii se întâlnesc în mod frecvent în România şi în Ungaria, este o organizaţie cu un caracter iredentist şi militează pentru anularea Tratatului de la Trianon şi realipirea Transilvaniei la Ungaria".
     *  NAŢIONAL
     *  Arest la domiciliu În cazul unui consilier judeţean suspectat de cămătarie
     Politistii giurgiuveni transmit faptul că bărbatul în vârstă de 45 de ani, bănuit de cămătarie, a fost iniţial reţinut, iar apoi dus, sâmbată, in fata instanţei din Bolintin Vale, care a decis plasarea sa, timp de 30 de zile în arest la domiciliu. În cazul de faţă, televiziunile de ştiri menţionează faptul că Mihnea Mihai Boerescu ar avea trecute in declaraţia de avere peste 160 de terenuri.
     Comunicatul IPJ Giurgiu făcut public duminică sună astfel:
     "Poliţişti din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Giurgiu, efectuează cercetări, sub supravegherea procurorului din cadrul Parchetului de pe langă Judecătoria Bolintin-Vale, faţă de un bărbat, de 45 ani, din comuna Bolintin-Deal, judeţul Giurgiu, bănuit de comiterea infracţiunii de camată.
     La data de 5 ianuarie a.c., în baza mandatelor emise de Judecătoria Bolintin-Vale, poliţiştii Serviciului de Investigaţii criminale au efectuat două percheziţii domiciliare la două imobile din judeţele Giurgiu şi Ilfov, în urma cărora au fost ridicate mai multe documente.
     Faţă de persoana în cauză există suspiciunea că, în nume propriu, dar şi prin intermediul altor persoane, începand cu anul 2009, a dat bani cu camată, ca îndeletnicire, fără a avea o calitate autorizată în acest sens.
     Totodată, din cercetări a reieşit că împrumuturile ar fi fost disimulate în mai multe acte notariale, reuşind astfel să deposedeze persoanele vătămate de mai multe proprietăţi şi bunuri constând în imobile, terenuri şi autoturisme.
     La data de 12 ianuarie a.c., faţă de persoana în cauză a fost luată măsura reţinerii, iar în ziua de 13 ianuarie a.c. bărbatul a fost prezentat judecătorului de drepturi si libertăţi din cadrul Judecătoriei Bolintin-Vale, care a dispus măsura preventivă a arestului la domiciliu pe o durată de 30 de zile".
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Băsescu: "Carmen Dan a fost îndemnată de Liviu Dragnea să provoace această criză politică"
     Preşedintele PMP, Traian Băsescu, a declarat, duminică seara, că ministrul de Interne Carmen Dan a provocat criza politică, "probabil îndemnată de Liviu Dragnea", afirmând că menţinerea acesteia în Guvern şi înlăturarea lui Mihai Tudose l-ar decredibiliza pe Dragnea.
     "Doamna Carmen Dan este vinovată. Ştiind că desemnarea şefului Poliţiei depinde de premier, cum anunţi tu public că va fi schimbat şeful Poliţiei fără să ai acordul premierului? (...) S-a pus singură într-o situaţie extrem de dificilă prin refuzul pe care i l-a administrat premierul imediat ce a spus să fie schimbat", a declarat preşedintele PMP, Traian Băsescu, la B1 TV.
     "Carmen Dan a fost îndemnată de Liviu Dragnea să provoace această criză politică", a mai afirmat Traian Băsescu.
     "Eu pe sursele pe care le am aflu că doamna Carmen Dan a ştiut că premierul nu a vrut să îl schimbe pe şeful Poliţiei şi a provocat criza, probabil îndemnată de Dragnea, dar nu vreau să fac un păcat", a spus preşedintele PMP.
     Băsescu a afirmat că în PSD s-ar putea ajunge la o "împăcare ruşionoasă", dacă în şedinţa CEX, care va avea loc luni, Mihai Tudose va accepta să o păstreze pe Carmen Dan în Guvern, la propunerea lui Liviu Dragnea.
     Liderul PMP a afirmat că social-democraţii ar putea decide să o înlocuiască pe Carmen Dan cu un alt om de încredere al lui Dragnea.
     "A doua variantă este aceea care salvează Guvernul. A doua variantă ar fi ca Dragnea să înţeleagă că premierul nu poate să o mai ţină în Guvern pe doamna Carmen Dan, să o retragă şi să îşi pună tot un om al lui şi asta ar rezolva problema instituţional", a adăugat liderul PMP.
     Băsescu a mai spus că înlocuirea lui Tudose şi menţinerea lui Carmen Dan l-ar "decredibiliza" pe Liviu Dragnea atât pe plan intern, cât şi extern.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  România, creştere economică nesustenabilă, bazată numai pe consum? Cresc prea repede salariile? Cresc prea repede preţurile la imobiliare? Urmează o criză? Dacă dăm la o parte previziunile analiştilor, datele din piaţă arată altceva. Acum 10 ani, cu 750 de euro pe lună îţi luai o garsonieră, acum îţi iei trei camere
     Economia României a avut o creştere de 8,8% în T3 2017 faţă de T3 2016, iar la 9 luni din 2017 creşterea economică a fost de 7%, cu mult peste şi cele mai optimiste aşteptări. De fapt, nimeni, dar chiar nimeni nu s-a aşteptat la această creştere economică.
     Pe tot anul 2017, cel mai probabil creşterea economică va depăşi 7% având în vedere cum a mers consumul în T4.
     La începutul anului 2017, guvernul şi Comisia de Prognoză, aflată în subordinea guvernului, au mers pe o creştere economică de 5,2%, în timp ce analiştii economici, FMI, Comisia Europeană mergeau pe o estimare de 3,5%, maximum 4,5%, cea mai optimistă prognoză.
     Analiştii consideră că potenţialul de creştere a economiei României este între 3,5% şi 4% şi tot ce este peste acest nivel înseamnă supraîncălzire şi deteriorarea indicatorilor macro - inflaţie, deficit bugetar, deficit comercial, deficit de cont curent -, care într-un final vor înregistra corecţii, fie prin creşterea cursului valutar leu/euro, fie prin creşterea dobânzilor, fie prin ajustări bugetare şi reducerea cheltuielilor statului, fie prin tăieri salariale, în cel mai rău caz.
     La 7% - 8% creştere economică, dublu faţă de potenţial, economia pare nu supraîncălzită, ci de-a dreptul dă în clocot, iar de mâine urmează corecţiile, ar spune analiştii.
     Săptămâna trecută BNR a majorat dobânda de referinţă de la 1,75% la 2% pe an. Dobânda de 1,75% a fost ţinută la acest nivel 3 ani şi jumătate. De altfel, este prima creştere operată de BNR a dobânzii de referinţă după un deceniu în care a pornit de la 10,25% la începutul lui 2008.
     Majorarea operată de BNR acum nu constituie un semnal de alarmă, nici măcar de avertizare. BNR şi-a actualizat dobânda la nivelul din piaţă, care a urcat în toamna lui 2017 de la 0,5% la 2,1% - ROBOR la 3 luni.
     Dacă ar fi constituit un semnal de alarmă, ar fi trebuit să majoreze dobânda direct la 3%, cât este inflaţia în acest moment, pentru a începe corecţia indicatorilor macro şi în final a creşterii economice. 
 
