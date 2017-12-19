REVISTA PRESEI 15.02.2018

* ADEVARUL

* NATO face paşi spre un Schengen militar

Ministrul german al Apărării Ursula von der Leyen a anunţat că Alianţa Nord-Atlantică vrea un sistem de mişcare mai rapidă a trupelor sale în Europa.

"Vrem să introducem un fel de Schengen militar în Europa, care ar permite mişcarea rapidă şi directă (a trupelor - n. red.), fără multă birocraţie şi cu o viteză mai mare", a spus Ursula von der Leyen, înaintea unei reuniuni a miniştrilor Apărării din cadrul NATO, la Bruxelles, transmite agenţia de presă DPA, citată de Agerpres în pagina electronică. Potrivit ministrului german, ţara sa se oferă pentru găzduirea centrului de comandă al acestui sistem. Germania "este în inima Europei" şi "are o mare experienţă logistică", a explicat von der Leyen. Miniştrii Apărării din cadrul NATO urmează să aprobe înfiinţarea a două centre de comandă, notează DPA. Este vorba de centrul sus-menţionat, dar şi de Centrul de comandă pentru Atlantic, cu sediul în Statele Unite. Centrul de comandă pentru Atlantic se va concentra "pe protejarea liniilor maritime de comunicare între nordul Americii şi Europa, precum şi alte infrastructuri critice", a subliniat marţi secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. Dialog dificil la NATO pe tema Europei Apărării Temerile americane cu privire la iniţiativa în domeniul Apărării Europene şi tensiunile dintre Statele Unite şi Turcia pe tema situaţiei din Siria aruncă o umbră asupra reuniunii ministeriale a NATO, riscând să pună la încercare unitatea Alianţei Nord-Atlantice, comentează agenţia France-Presse, preluată de news.ro. Reuniunea miniştrilor Apărării a început cu abordarea cheltuielilor militare. "Este un îndemn ca europenii să facă mai mult pentru apărarea lor", a spus Jens Stoltenberg înainte de reuniune. "Avem nevoie de mai mulţi bani, de mai multe capacităţi şi de mai multe contribuţii", a insistat el. Aliaţii s-au angajat să îşi ridice cheltuielile militare la 2% din PIB până în 2024.

* AFP: Boom-ul economiei româneşti îngrijorează

România nu face decât să adune avertismente: deşi este o stea europeană a creşterii economice prin consum viguros, neglijează însă investiţiile şi se pregăteşte pentru un viitor dificil, consideră analiştii, potrivit unei analize AFP.

"Creşterea economică nu este întotdeauna sinonimă cu dezvoltarea. Economia românească a crescut pe împrumut, fără a fi realizat vreun kilometru de autostradă nouă", menţionează drept exemplu Cristian Păun, profesor de finanţe internaţionale din Bucureşti. Analiştii se aşteptau ca România să înregistreze o estimare de creştere spectaculoasă, de 6 până la 7%, după o creştere de 8,6% în primele trei trimestre, ceea ce ar trebui să facă din România campioana europeană a creşterii. Departe însă de a felicita România, ţara cu cel mai scăzut nivel de trai în UE după Bulgaria, instituţiile internaţionale au crescut avertismentele. "Principalul motor al creşterii a fost consumul gospodăriilor, stimulat de reducerea impozitelor şi a creşterilor salariale, iar investiţiile publice au scăzut pentru al doilea an la rând", a arătat Comisia Europeană. Dar nevoile acestei ţări de 20 de milioane de persoane sunt uriaşe în termeni de sănătate, educaţie, transport. România are doar 550 km de autostrăzi, iar reţeaua feroviară se deteriorează, trenurile călătorind în prezent cu o medie de 44 km/h, faţă de 78 km/h în 1990. "Niciun ban a fost cheltuit în 2017 pentru a achiziţiona material rulant, în timp ce căile ferate au fost modernizate pe distanţe foarte scurte", a spus pentru AFP Viorel Istrate, şeful unei uniuni feroviare. "Situaţia va fi şi mai dramatică în 2018, bugetele au fost reduse din nou", se plânge el.

* BANCHERUL

* Topul celor mai ieftine carduri de credit: dobanzile pornesc de la 14% si ajung la 39%

Dobanda medie la cardurile de credit din ofertele unui numar de 16 banci romanesti se ridica la 28% pe an, de aproape trei ori mai ridicata decat DAE (Dobanda Anuala Efectiva) pentru un credit de nevoi personale, de 10% pe an.

Cel mai ieftin card de credit il gasim la Libra Bank, cu o dobanda (DAE) de 14,5%, iar cel mai scump este cel al Credit Europe Bank (Card Avantaj), care are o DAE de 39%, de aproape trei ori mai mare.

Pe locul doi in topul cardurilor de credit cu cea mai mica dobanda este cel oferit de CEC Bank, cu o DAE de 17%, care este aproape inca o data mai mica decat dobanda la cardul de credit al BCR, cea mai mare banca romaneasca.

De ce exista o diferenta atat de mare intre dobanzile la cardurile de credit?

Una dintre explicatii ar putea fi data de functiile suplimentare aferente unor carduri, si anume plata in mai multe rate fara dobanda si bonusul (cash-back sau puncte) primit pentru fiecare plata la magazine.

Astfel, cardurile de credit cu cele mai mici dobanzi ale Libra Bank si CEC Bank nu ofera utilizatorilor si posibilitatea de a plati cumparaturile in mai multe rate fara dobanda sau de a primi bonusuri pentru cumparaturi, pe cand cardurile mult mai scumpe mizeaza pe aceste beneficii.

De exemplu, cardul de credit al Unicredit, cu cele mai multe rate fara dobanda, 36 de luni, precum si cash-back de 2% din fiecare tranzactie, are o dobanda de 32% pe an, dubla fata de cele mai ieftine doua carduri de credit.

Raiffeisen si Banca Transilvania, bancile cu cele mai multe carduri de credit, au planuri de rate fara dobanda pe maxim 12 luni. In plus, Banca Transilvania are avantajul punctelor bonus in valoare de 1 leu fiecare, de 0,3% din fiecare tranzactie in orice magazin din Romania sau de 0,1% in cele straine. Pentru platile in magazinele partenere, bonusul ajunge la 15%.

* COTIDIANUL

* Guvernarea incompetenţei artificiale

Ne-am obişnuit deja cu prezenţa inteligenţei artificiale în lumea de azi, inteligenţă indusă de ştiinţă în roboţi, dispozitive, aparate şi sisteme care să lucreze în favoarea oamenilor şi, astfel, oamenii să nu mai intervină cu erorile şi alegerile lor subiective. În România însă s-a instalat o guvernare - numele prim-ministrului nu prea contează, de vreme ce am avut trei într-un an - care a indus în societate nu inteligenţa, ci incompetenţa. O răsturnare la 180°. Cei trei piloni ai unei guvernări normale, adică regimul de fiscalitate, cel de salarizare şi cel al pensiilor, sunt supuşi la presiunea absurdă a modificărilor permanente şi haotice. Pe acest drum, pericolul, precum în fizica materiei, este ruptura. Fac această afirmaţie gravă pentru că incompetenţa în guvernarea ţării nu pare să mai fie astăzi, cât de cât, echilibrată de celulele de rutină mai profesionale din interiorul ministerelor şi altor administraţii publice. Avem incompetenţă indusă în pârghiile birocratice ale statului prin faptul de netăgăduit al plasării în aceste servicii a multor "preferaţi" ai partidelor. Un partid - acum PSD - aflat la cârma ţării, care în mod permanent se susţine cu oameni loiali (poate), dar cel mai des incompetenţi, pe care îi promovează în funcţii (mari şi mici) administrative, e un partid care "dăunează grav sănătăţii" naţiunii prin promovarea voluntară (artificială, iar nu obiectivă) a oamenilor fără calitate şi fără experienţă. Rezultatul e golirea instituţiilor de oameni capabili şi umplerea lor cu oameni lipsiţi de sentimentul răspunderii, căci n-au avut vreun parcurs profesional real, ci doar unul în partid. Exemplul cel mai dăunător se află în birocraţia incompetentă din domeniul accesării fondurilor europene. Am reajuns în mod dramatic la starea pe care am trăit-o sub regimul comunist, îndeosebi în anii "80, când orice măsură sau reglementare stupidă impusă de şefi, începând cu Ceauşescu, era acoperită de vorba "las' că merge ş-aşa". Dar n-a mers astfel decât din rău în mai rău, fapt pe care încă îl mai plătim şi astăzi. În 1981 am aflat de un schimb de replici între un şef mare de partid şi un recunoscut om de cultură îngrijorat de realitate. Intelectualul îl avertiza pe şef că ceea ce susţine e contrar adevărului, iar şeful i-a răspuns: "Cu atât mai rău pentru adevăr". Parcă a reapărut această dispreţuitoare atitudine. Conducerea ţării, prin definiţie, e vremelnică, însă incompetenţa artificială instalată e foarte greu de înlăturat. Nu are cum guvernarea să facă ce trebuie şi bine când se vede clar că nu ştie ce înseamnă bine, adică transformarea unei voinţe politice într-o realitate construită temeinic, tenace şi minuţios.

* CURENTUL

* Procurorul General cere CSM să apere sistemul judiciar

Parchetul General anunţă că "având în vedere informaţiile vehiculate în ultimele zile în mass-media, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, Augustin Lazăr:

- dezavuează campania desfăşurată împotriva instituţiilor justiţiei, în mod deosebit a Ministerului Public, de persoane aflate în proceduri judiciare în curs, unele condamnate definitiv;

- respinge ferm generalizarea la nivelul întregii activităţi a procurorilor a incidentelor procesuale şi a cazurilor particulare de magistraţi procurori cercetaţi disciplinar. Sistemul judiciar are proceduri legale riguroase de verificare a suspiciunilor de abateri disciplinare, inclusiv de genul celor lansate în media;

- dezavuează acţiunile de instigare publică la intervenţia politicienilor în activitatea judiciară pentru demiterea unor procurori cu funcţii de conducere, prin ignorarea procedurilor judiciare clar prevăzute de art. 51 al. 2 şi 7 din Legea nr. 303/2004, precum şi prin înfrângerea principiului constituţional al separaţiei puterilor în stat;

- cere conducerii Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii garantul independenţei justiţiei să adopte o poziţie publică în apărarea sistemului judiciar în faţa acestor atacuri;

- procurorul general îşi manifestă încrederea în capacitatea sistemului judiciar din România de a-şi îndeplini misiunea de înfăptuire a justiţiei la nivelul standardelor europene. De asemenea, îşi manifestă încrederea în capacitatea de autoreglare a sistemului judiciar prin identificarea şi rezolvarea conform procedurilor legale a tuturor incidentelor procesuale şi a cazurilor particulare de abateri disciplinare.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Carmen Dan solicită revocarea detaşării poliţiştilor care apar în înregistrările privind activitatea DNA Ploieşti

Ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, i-a solicitat şefei DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, revocarea detaşării celor doi poliţişti care apar în înregistrările care privesc activitatea DNA - Serviciul Teritorial Ploieşti, a anunţat, miercuri, MAI.

Potrivit unui comunicat al MAI, este vorba de comisarul şef de poliţie Mihai Iordache şi comisarul şef de poliţie Gabriela Florea.

"Potrivit OUG 43/2002 privind Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie, revocarea din funcţie, înaintea împlinirii termenului de detaşare, a poliţiştilor de poliţie judiciară detaşaţi la DNA se face prin ordin motivat al procurorului şef. Solicitarea a fost făcută în cursul zilei de marţi, 13 februarie 2018", arată sursa citată. AGERPRES

* Laura Codruţa Kovesi cere raport scris de la DNA Ploiesti

Procurorul şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, susţine miercuri, la sediul DNA, o conferinţă de presă, anunţă Biroul de Informare şi Relaţii Publice.

Kovesi a anuntat ca a cerut DNA Ploiesti un raport cu privire la aspectele care au fost sesizate in spatiul public ca fiind presupus ilegale.

Sefa DNA a precizat, totodata, ca in cauzele in sunt anchetati membri ai familiei Cosma, cererile acestora au fost respinse in camera de procedura preliminara.

* NATIONAL

* Che Guevarii de la PSD insista: Vine revolutia si in administratie

Dupa succesul repurtat de cele doua revolutii anterioare, fiscala si salariala, administratia publica a ajuns si ea in vizorul social-democratilor.

Declansarea ostilitatilor in administratie a fost anuntata de ministrul Finantelor, care a precizat ca "tot ce inseamna cheltuiala publica" va ajunge sub lupa pentru a se vedea care se justifica si care nu. Care nu va zbura din buget, sustine Eugen Teodorovici, iar in cazul cheltuielilor justificate se va incerca trecerea lor, pe cat se poate, in zona fondurilor europene. "Fondurile europene exista pentru tot ceea ce putem sa cheltuim, asa a spus Comisia Europeana. Ca principiu, aceasta va fi abordarea in toata zona publica", a decretat Teodorovici. O alta masura concreta de reducere a cheltuielilor prezentata de Teodorovici este eliminarea trimiterii, de catre Fisc, a informarilor catre contribuabili prin Posta: "Cheltuiala anuala a acestui serviciu este de 10 milioane de euro anual. Total nejustificat! Trebuie sa evitam trimiterea prin posta a acestor plicuri pe care, de foarte multe ori cei care sunt vizati nu le ridica. Este un exemplu mic, dar cumulat cu alte masuri veti vedea ca sumele sunt foarte mari". Iar daca tot am pomenit de Fisc trebuie spus ca se urmareste "schimbarea perspectivei" in domeniu, respectiv eliminarea obligatiei care-i impune Fiscului sa-i instiinteze pe cetateni cu privire la datoriile pe care le au la stat. In noua formula contribuabilul va fi cel care va trebui sa se intereseze ce datorii are de platit. Toate bune si frumoase, asta pana la transpunerea intentiilor in fapte. Nu de alta, dar pesedistii au demonstrat deja (vezi salarizarea si Codul Fiscal) ca sunt incapabili sa parcurga cu bine drumul de la teorie la practica.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* DNA încearcă să arunce "pisica moartă" în curtea SRI

Noile interceptări prezentate de Realitatea TV marţi, 13 februarie, par să mute atenţia scandalului de la DNA Ploieşti către SRI după ce procurorul Mircea Negulescu discută cu Vlad Cosma despre ce şefi din Serviciul Român de Informaţii l-ar fi ajutat pe Sebastian Ghiţă să fugă.

Deşi înregistrările de la Realitatea TV nu au fost asumate oficial de nimeni, ca acelea de la Antena 3 de către Vlad Cosma, este evident că cele de la Realitatea au fost scoase de oameni apropiaţi actualei conduceri a DNA şi apropiaţi de cei doi "zmei" de la Ploieşti, Onea şi Negulescu.

Scandalul interceptărilor din interiorul Serviciului Teritorial Ploieşti al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie ar putea lua o cu totul altă turnură decât cea iniţială. Postul Realitatea TV a prezentat marţi, 13 februarie, la emisiunea lui Rareş Bogdan, o serie de interceptări cu discuţii între procurorul Mircea Negulescu, atunci la DNA Ploieşti, şi Vlad Cosma.

Surse judiciare spun că după cum arată stenograma acelor discuţii, cel care a interceptat discuţiile este chiar procurorul Negulescu. Din tonul folosit în comunicare, care este unul pur profesional, în care un anchetator încearcă să afle informaţii de la un posibil denunţător, în cazul nostru Vlad Cosma, este evident că procurorul Negulescu, dacă nu a înre-gistrat personal, măcar ştia că discuţia se înregistrează.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Ce folos să creşti cu 7%? Nu înseamnă că mănânci din viitor când dai astăzi pe salariile bugetarilor banii care ar fi trebuit să meargă în şosele, canalizare, reţele de gaz metan, şcoli şi spitale?

Statistica a anunţat ieri o creştere a produsului intern brut de 7% în 2017, cel mai bun ritm din 2008 încoace. Economiei i-au trebuit 10 ani să revină la un ritm de creştere care să ofere speranţa recuperării, într-un orizont de timp vizibil, a decalajelor faţă de Europa Occidentală.

Din păcate, foarte multe reacţii sunt de nemulţumire la adresa acestei evoluţii, şi pe bună dreptate. Oamenii nu văd în jurul lor prosperitatea care ar trebui să fie indicată de aceste evoluţii excepţionale ale parametrilor macroeconomici. Nu este puţin pentru o economie să crească cu 7% şi este foarte probabil ca România să fi ajuns anul trecut la un nivel al PIB-ului în euro mai mare decât al Cehiei sau al Portugaliei.

De unde vine însă această nemulţumire? O privire asupra utilizării veniturilor suplimentare la buget create de această creştere economică este edificatoare. Astfel, creşterea PIB nominal de la 760 de miliarde de lei la 850 de miliarde de lei a adus o majorare a veniturilor bugetare de la 224 miliarde de lei la 252 miliarde de lei, deci cu 28 miliarde de lei.

Aceasta înseamnă 6 mld. euro. Este foarte bine, nu, să ai un plus de 6 mld. euro la buget! Dar ce s-a făcut cu aceşti bani suplimentari? Din cele 6 miliarde de euro venituri suplimentare, 2,5 miliarde de euro au mers la creşterea salariilor bugetarilor, 2,5 miliarde de euro la creşterea pensiilor şi restul de un miliard de euro în alte direcţii.