   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 15.02.2018

BURSA 15.02.2018

V.D
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  NATO face paşi spre un Schengen militar
     Ministrul german al Apărării Ursula von der Leyen a anunţat că Alianţa Nord-Atlantică vrea un sistem de mişcare mai rapidă a trupelor sale în Europa.
     "Vrem să introducem un fel de Schengen militar în Europa, care ar permite mişcarea rapidă şi directă (a trupelor - n. red.), fără multă birocraţie şi cu o viteză mai mare", a spus Ursula von der Leyen, înaintea unei reuniuni a miniştrilor Apărării din cadrul NATO, la Bruxelles, transmite agenţia de presă DPA, citată de Agerpres în pagina electronică. Potrivit ministrului german, ţara sa se oferă pentru găzduirea centrului de comandă al acestui sistem. Germania "este în inima Europei" şi "are o mare experienţă logistică", a explicat von der Leyen. Miniştrii Apărării din cadrul NATO urmează să aprobe înfiinţarea a două centre de comandă, notează DPA. Este vorba de centrul sus-menţionat, dar şi de Centrul de comandă pentru Atlantic, cu sediul în Statele Unite. Centrul de comandă pentru Atlantic se va concentra "pe protejarea liniilor maritime de comunicare între nordul Americii şi Europa, precum şi alte infrastructuri critice", a subliniat marţi secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. Dialog dificil la NATO pe tema Europei Apărării Temerile americane cu privire la iniţiativa în domeniul Apărării Europene şi tensiunile dintre Statele Unite şi Turcia pe tema situaţiei din Siria aruncă o umbră asupra reuniunii ministeriale a NATO, riscând să pună la încercare unitatea Alianţei Nord-Atlantice, comentează agenţia France-Presse, preluată de news.ro. Reuniunea miniştrilor Apărării a început cu abordarea cheltuielilor militare. "Este un îndemn ca europenii să facă mai mult pentru apărarea lor", a spus Jens Stoltenberg înainte de reuniune. "Avem nevoie de mai mulţi bani, de mai multe capacităţi şi de mai multe contribuţii", a insistat el. Aliaţii s-au angajat să îşi ridice cheltuielile militare la 2% din PIB până în 2024.
     *  AFP: Boom-ul economiei româneşti îngrijorează
     România nu face decât să adune avertismente: deşi este o stea europeană a creşterii economice prin consum viguros, neglijează însă investiţiile şi se pregăteşte pentru un viitor dificil, consideră analiştii, potrivit unei analize AFP.
     "Creşterea economică nu este întotdeauna sinonimă cu dezvoltarea. Economia românească a crescut pe împrumut, fără a fi realizat vreun kilometru de autostradă nouă", menţionează drept exemplu Cristian Păun, profesor de finanţe internaţionale din Bucureşti. Analiştii se aşteptau ca România să înregistreze o estimare de creştere spectaculoasă, de 6 până la 7%, după o creştere de 8,6% în primele trei trimestre, ceea ce ar trebui să facă din România campioana europeană a creşterii. Departe însă de a felicita România, ţara cu cel mai scăzut nivel de trai în UE după Bulgaria, instituţiile internaţionale au crescut avertismentele. "Principalul motor al creşterii a fost consumul gospodăriilor, stimulat de reducerea impozitelor şi a creşterilor salariale, iar investiţiile publice au scăzut pentru al doilea an la rând", a arătat Comisia Europeană. Dar nevoile acestei ţări de 20 de milioane de persoane sunt uriaşe în termeni de sănătate, educaţie, transport. România are doar 550 km de autostrăzi, iar reţeaua feroviară se deteriorează, trenurile călătorind în prezent cu o medie de 44 km/h, faţă de 78 km/h în 1990. "Niciun ban a fost cheltuit în 2017 pentru a achiziţiona material rulant, în timp ce căile ferate au fost modernizate pe distanţe foarte scurte", a spus pentru AFP Viorel Istrate, şeful unei uniuni feroviare. "Situaţia va fi şi mai dramatică în 2018, bugetele au fost reduse din nou", se plânge el.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Topul celor mai ieftine carduri de credit: dobanzile pornesc de la 14% si ajung la 39%
     Dobanda medie la cardurile de credit din ofertele unui numar de 16 banci romanesti se ridica la 28% pe an, de aproape trei ori mai ridicata decat DAE (Dobanda Anuala Efectiva) pentru un credit de nevoi personale, de 10% pe an.
     Cel mai ieftin card de credit il gasim la Libra Bank, cu o dobanda (DAE) de 14,5%, iar cel mai scump este cel al Credit Europe Bank (Card Avantaj), care are o DAE de 39%, de aproape trei ori mai mare.
     Pe locul doi in topul cardurilor de credit cu cea mai mica dobanda este cel oferit de CEC Bank, cu o DAE de 17%, care este aproape inca o data mai mica decat dobanda la cardul de credit al BCR, cea mai mare banca romaneasca.
     De ce exista o diferenta atat de mare intre dobanzile la cardurile de credit?
     Una dintre explicatii ar putea fi data de functiile suplimentare aferente unor carduri, si anume plata in mai multe rate fara dobanda si bonusul (cash-back sau puncte) primit pentru fiecare plata la magazine.
     Astfel, cardurile de credit cu cele mai mici dobanzi ale Libra Bank si CEC Bank nu ofera utilizatorilor si posibilitatea de a plati cumparaturile in mai multe rate fara dobanda sau de a primi bonusuri pentru cumparaturi, pe cand cardurile mult mai scumpe mizeaza pe aceste beneficii.
     De exemplu, cardul de credit al Unicredit, cu cele mai multe rate fara dobanda, 36 de luni, precum si cash-back de 2% din fiecare tranzactie, are o dobanda de 32% pe an, dubla fata de cele mai ieftine doua carduri de credit.
     Raiffeisen si Banca Transilvania, bancile cu cele mai multe carduri de credit, au planuri de rate fara dobanda pe maxim 12 luni. In plus, Banca Transilvania are avantajul punctelor bonus in valoare de 1 leu fiecare, de 0,3% din fiecare tranzactie in orice magazin din Romania sau de 0,1% in cele straine. Pentru platile in magazinele partenere, bonusul ajunge la 15%.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Guvernarea incompetenţei artificiale
     Ne-am obişnuit deja cu prezenţa inteligenţei artificiale în lumea de azi, inteligenţă indusă de ştiinţă în roboţi, dispozitive, aparate şi sisteme care să lucreze în favoarea oamenilor şi, astfel, oamenii să nu mai intervină cu erorile şi alegerile lor subiective. În România însă s-a instalat o guvernare - numele prim-ministrului nu prea contează, de vreme ce am avut trei într-un an - care a indus în societate nu inteligenţa, ci incompetenţa. O răsturnare la 180°. Cei trei piloni ai unei guvernări normale, adică regimul de fiscalitate, cel de salarizare şi cel al pensiilor, sunt supuşi la presiunea absurdă a modificărilor permanente şi haotice. Pe acest drum, pericolul, precum în fizica materiei, este ruptura. Fac această afirmaţie gravă pentru că incompetenţa în guvernarea ţării nu pare să mai fie astăzi, cât de cât, echilibrată de celulele de rutină mai profesionale din interiorul ministerelor şi altor administraţii publice. Avem incompetenţă indusă în pârghiile birocratice ale statului prin faptul de netăgăduit al plasării în aceste servicii a multor "preferaţi" ai partidelor. Un partid - acum PSD - aflat la cârma ţării, care în mod permanent se susţine cu oameni loiali (poate), dar cel mai des incompetenţi, pe care îi promovează în funcţii (mari şi mici) administrative, e un partid care "dăunează grav sănătăţii" naţiunii prin promovarea voluntară (artificială, iar nu obiectivă) a oamenilor fără calitate şi fără experienţă. Rezultatul e golirea instituţiilor de oameni capabili şi umplerea lor cu oameni lipsiţi de sentimentul răspunderii, căci n-au avut vreun parcurs profesional real, ci doar unul în partid. Exemplul cel mai dăunător se află în birocraţia incompetentă din domeniul accesării fondurilor europene. Am reajuns în mod dramatic la starea pe care am trăit-o sub regimul comunist, îndeosebi în anii "80, când orice măsură sau reglementare stupidă impusă de şefi, începând cu Ceauşescu, era acoperită de vorba "las' că merge ş-aşa". Dar n-a mers astfel decât din rău în mai rău, fapt pe care încă îl mai plătim şi astăzi. În 1981 am aflat de un schimb de replici între un şef mare de partid şi un recunoscut om de cultură îngrijorat de realitate. Intelectualul îl avertiza pe şef că ceea ce susţine e contrar adevărului, iar şeful i-a răspuns: "Cu atât mai rău pentru adevăr". Parcă a reapărut această dispreţuitoare atitudine. Conducerea ţării, prin definiţie, e vremelnică, însă incompetenţa artificială instalată e foarte greu de înlăturat. Nu are cum guvernarea să facă ce trebuie şi bine când se vede clar că nu ştie ce înseamnă bine, adică transformarea unei voinţe politice într-o realitate construită temeinic, tenace şi minuţios.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Procurorul General cere CSM să apere sistemul judiciar
     Parchetul General anunţă că "având în vedere informaţiile vehiculate în ultimele zile în mass-media, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, Augustin Lazăr:
     - dezavuează campania desfăşurată împotriva instituţiilor justiţiei, în mod deosebit a Ministerului Public, de persoane aflate în proceduri judiciare în curs, unele condamnate definitiv;
     - respinge ferm generalizarea la nivelul întregii activităţi a procurorilor a incidentelor procesuale şi a cazurilor particulare de magistraţi procurori cercetaţi disciplinar. Sistemul judiciar are proceduri legale riguroase de verificare a suspiciunilor de abateri disciplinare, inclusiv de genul celor lansate în media;
     - dezavuează acţiunile de instigare publică la intervenţia politicienilor în activitatea judiciară pentru demiterea unor procurori cu funcţii de conducere, prin ignorarea procedurilor judiciare clar prevăzute de art. 51 al. 2 şi 7 din Legea nr. 303/2004, precum şi prin înfrângerea principiului constituţional al separaţiei puterilor în stat;
     - cere conducerii Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii garantul independenţei justiţiei să adopte o poziţie publică în apărarea sistemului judiciar în faţa acestor atacuri;
     - procurorul general îşi manifestă încrederea în capacitatea sistemului judiciar din România de a-şi îndeplini misiunea de înfăptuire a justiţiei la nivelul standardelor europene. De asemenea, îşi manifestă încrederea în capacitatea de autoreglare a sistemului judiciar prin identificarea şi rezolvarea conform procedurilor legale a tuturor incidentelor procesuale şi a cazurilor particulare de abateri disciplinare.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Carmen Dan solicită revocarea detaşării poliţiştilor care apar în înregistrările privind activitatea DNA Ploieşti
     Ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, i-a solicitat şefei DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, revocarea detaşării celor doi poliţişti care apar în înregistrările care privesc activitatea DNA - Serviciul Teritorial Ploieşti, a anunţat, miercuri, MAI.
     Potrivit unui comunicat al MAI, este vorba de comisarul şef de poliţie Mihai Iordache şi comisarul şef de poliţie Gabriela Florea.
     "Potrivit OUG 43/2002 privind Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie, revocarea din funcţie, înaintea împlinirii termenului de detaşare, a poliţiştilor de poliţie judiciară detaşaţi la DNA se face prin ordin motivat al procurorului şef. Solicitarea a fost făcută în cursul zilei de marţi, 13 februarie 2018", arată sursa citată. AGERPRES
     *  Laura Codruţa Kovesi cere raport scris de la DNA Ploiesti
     Procurorul şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, susţine miercuri, la sediul DNA, o conferinţă de presă, anunţă Biroul de Informare şi Relaţii Publice.
     Kovesi a anuntat ca a cerut DNA Ploiesti un raport cu privire la aspectele care au fost sesizate in spatiul public ca fiind presupus ilegale.
     Sefa DNA a precizat, totodata, ca in cauzele in sunt anchetati membri ai familiei Cosma, cererile acestora au fost respinse in camera de procedura preliminara.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Che Guevarii de la PSD insista: Vine revolutia si in administratie
     Dupa succesul repurtat de cele doua revolutii anterioare, fiscala si salariala, administratia publica a ajuns si ea in vizorul social-democratilor.
     Declansarea ostilitatilor in administratie a fost anuntata de ministrul Finantelor, care a precizat ca "tot ce inseamna cheltuiala publica" va ajunge sub lupa pentru a se vedea care se justifica si care nu. Care nu va zbura din buget, sustine Eugen Teodorovici, iar in cazul cheltuielilor justificate se va incerca trecerea lor, pe cat se poate, in zona fondurilor europene. "Fondurile europene exista pentru tot ceea ce putem sa cheltuim, asa a spus Comisia Europeana. Ca principiu, aceasta va fi abordarea in toata zona publica", a decretat Teodorovici. O alta masura concreta de reducere a cheltuielilor prezentata de Teodorovici este eliminarea trimiterii, de catre Fisc, a informarilor catre contribuabili prin Posta: "Cheltuiala anuala a acestui serviciu este de 10 milioane de euro anual. Total nejustificat! Trebuie sa evitam trimiterea prin posta a acestor plicuri pe care, de foarte multe ori cei care sunt vizati nu le ridica. Este un exemplu mic, dar cumulat cu alte masuri veti vedea ca sumele sunt foarte mari". Iar daca tot am pomenit de Fisc trebuie spus ca se urmareste "schimbarea perspectivei" in domeniu, respectiv eliminarea obligatiei care-i impune Fiscului sa-i instiinteze pe cetateni cu privire la datoriile pe care le au la stat. In noua formula contribuabilul va fi cel care va trebui sa se intereseze ce datorii are de platit. Toate bune si frumoase, asta pana la transpunerea intentiilor in fapte. Nu de alta, dar pesedistii au demonstrat deja (vezi salarizarea si Codul Fiscal) ca sunt incapabili sa parcurga cu bine drumul de la teorie la practica.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  DNA încearcă să arunce "pisica moartă" în curtea SRI
     Noile interceptări prezentate de Realitatea TV marţi, 13 februarie, par să mute atenţia scandalului de la DNA Ploieşti către SRI după ce procurorul Mircea Negulescu discută cu Vlad Cosma despre ce şefi din Serviciul Român de Informaţii l-ar fi ajutat pe Sebastian Ghiţă să fugă.
     Deşi înregistrările de la Realitatea TV nu au fost asumate oficial de nimeni, ca acelea de la Antena 3 de către Vlad Cosma, este evident că cele de la Realitatea au fost scoase de oameni apropiaţi actualei conduceri a DNA şi apropiaţi de cei doi "zmei" de la Ploieşti, Onea şi Negulescu.
     Scandalul interceptărilor din interiorul Serviciului Teritorial Ploieşti al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie ar putea lua o cu totul altă turnură decât cea iniţială. Postul Realitatea TV a prezentat marţi, 13 februarie, la emisiunea lui Rareş Bogdan, o serie de interceptări cu discuţii între procurorul Mircea Negulescu, atunci la DNA Ploieşti, şi Vlad Cosma.
     Surse judiciare spun că după cum arată stenograma acelor discuţii, cel care a interceptat discuţiile este chiar procurorul Negulescu. Din tonul folosit în comunicare, care este unul pur profesional, în care un anchetator încearcă să afle informaţii de la un posibil denunţător, în cazul nostru Vlad Cosma, este evident că procurorul Negulescu, dacă nu a înre-gistrat personal, măcar ştia că discuţia se înregistrează.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Ce folos să creşti cu 7%? Nu înseamnă că mănânci din viitor când dai astăzi pe salariile bugetarilor banii care ar fi trebuit să meargă în şosele, canalizare, reţele de gaz metan, şcoli şi spitale?
     Statistica a anunţat ieri o creştere a produsului intern brut de 7% în 2017, cel mai bun ritm din 2008 încoace. Economiei i-au trebuit 10 ani să revină la un ritm de creştere care să ofere speranţa recuperării, într-un orizont de timp vizibil, a decalajelor faţă de Europa Occidentală.
     Din păcate, foarte multe reacţii sunt de nemulţumire la adresa acestei evoluţii, şi pe bună dreptate. Oamenii nu văd în jurul lor prosperitatea care ar trebui să fie indicată de aceste evoluţii excepţionale ale parametrilor macroeconomici. Nu este puţin pentru o economie să crească cu 7% şi este foarte probabil ca România să fi ajuns anul trecut la un nivel al PIB-ului în euro mai mare decât al Cehiei sau al Portugaliei.
     De unde vine însă această nemulţumire? O privire asupra utilizării veniturilor suplimentare la buget create de această creştere economică este edificatoare. Astfel, creşterea PIB nominal de la 760 de miliarde de lei la 850 de miliarde de lei a adus o majorare a veniturilor bugetare de la 224 miliarde de lei la 252 miliarde de lei, deci cu 28 miliarde de lei.
     Aceasta înseamnă 6 mld. euro. Este foarte bine, nu, să ai un plus de 6 mld. euro la buget! Dar ce s-a făcut cu aceşti bani suplimentari? Din cele 6 miliarde de euro venituri suplimentare, 2,5 miliarde de euro au mers la creşterea salariilor bugetarilor, 2,5 miliarde de euro la creşterea pensiilor şi restul de un miliard de euro în alte direcţii. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 15.02.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 10.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 09.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 8.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 07.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 06.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 05.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 3.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 2.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA 1.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 31.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 30.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 29.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 09:17
ADVERTISMENT MAE:
"Republica Moldova se află sub cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă"
     Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să se deplaseze în Republica Moldova că Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat local a emis un avertisment de cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă, valabil pentru zilele de 15 şi 16 februarie 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:57
Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii care va aduce şase miliarde de dolari anual la bugetul de stat
     Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii furnizate de angajator, care potrivit autorului va creşte sumele economisite anual cu 20 de miliarde de zloţi (şase miliarde de dolari) şi va consolida şi piaţa de capital din Varşovia, transmite Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:31
Ministrul Justiţiei, care şi-a întrerupt vizita în Japonia, se întâlneşte astăzi cu premierul, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă ar urma să aibă o discuţie, astăzi, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern, cu ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care şi-a întrerupt vizita oficială în Japonia pentru a reveni în ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:52
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:37
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 14 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9679
2.3820
2.9986
4.0395
0.1835
0.6254
0.2129
4.6588
5.2328
1.4921
3.5114
0.2256
0.4788
1.1167
0.0657
0.4692
0.9929
3.7711
0.3193
1.1442
0.5945
0.0589
0.3502
0.2029
2.7589
0.0394
0.1414
1.0267
0.6266
0.1199
161.4640
5.4708 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook