Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018

BURSA 15.03.2018

V.D.
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Echiparea şi întreţinerea celebrelor elicoptere Black Hawk pentru Europa Centrală se va face în România. Acordul a fost semnat între Romaero şi Sikorsky
     Romaero şi Sikorsky - parte al grupului Lockheed Martin - au semnat miercuri un acord de parteneriat industrial,care asigură participarea României la lucrări de asamblare, echipare şi înttreţinere a elicopterului Sikorsky.
     Parteneriatul industrial dintre Romaero şi Sikorsky (parte al grupului Lockheed Martin) se axează pe activităţi care vor asigura participarea pe termen lung a mai multor companii din industria naţională de apărare a României la lucrări de asamblare, echipare, customizare şi întreţinere a elicopterului multi-misiune Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. Centrul de la Bucureşti va fi singurul autorizat de grupul Lockheed Martin pentru echiparea şi întreţinerea elicopterului multi-misiune Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk în Europa Centrală, a informat Ministerul Economiei. Elicopterul Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk este cel mai utilizat elicopter multi-misiune din lume, cu peste 4.500 unităţi în serviciu în cadrul forţelor armate ale SUA şi altor peste 20 de state. Elicopterul va avea o perioadă de utilizare ce depăşeşte anul 2050. Cu peste 17 variante de echipare, elicopterul oferă capabilităţi de referinţă în operaţiuni ale forţelor speciale, diverse misiuni de luptă, misiuni de căutareşi salvare, misiuni de transport şi suport logistic în zone de operaţiunimilitare, dar şi în misiuni caracteristice serviciilor medicale de urgenţă, ori de luptă împotriva calamităţilor şi sprijin umanitar. Elicopterul poate fi echipat şi pentru uz oficial la cel mai înalt nivel.
     *  Concluzia dezvăluirilor din vremea USL: Dragnea şi Ponta se acuză reciproc pentru ceea ce au făcut împreună
     Victor Ponta şi Liviu Dragnea, ultimii doi preşedinţi ai PSD, dezgroapă schelete politice îngropate acum şase ani: formarea primului guvern USL, în mai 2012. Cei doi, care au ocupat funcţiile de premier şi de vicepremier, se atacă reciproc de prietenii, colaborări şi chermeze cu şefii SRI.
     Atacul a fost început de actualul şef al PSD, Liviu Dragnea. Liderul social-democrat a povestit într-un interviu acordat Antenei 3 că primul guvern al USL, în primăvara lui 2012, a fost făcut de Victor Ponta fără a consulta partidul, dar prin negocieri cu George Maior, şeful SRI de atunci şi naşul lui Ponta. Mai mult, nici copreşedintele USL, Crin Antonescu, nu ar fi fost băgat în seamă. "Mi-a zis Crin: «Te-am sunat să-ţi zic pentru că nu mi se pare corect». Ponta mi-a dat de înţeles că a făcut Guvernul cu George Maior şi cu alţii. I-am zis atunci că nu are rost să mai fac parte din proiectul ăsta şi o să stau în banca mea", a declarat Dragnea, care a precizat că a discutat ulterior cu Maior şi i-a reproşat că nu e în regulă să fie impus Ioan Rus ca ministru de Interne, deşi Dragnea râvnea atunci la funcţie. "Maior mi-a zis să nu fiu în Guvern, să mă ocup de partid. Eu i-am zis lui Ponta: «De când e SRI consultantul PSD?» Acestea sunt întâmplările pe care vreau să le zic la Comisia SRI", a completat Liviu Dragnea.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Cum se plafoneaza dobanzile la credite in Europa si ce efecte au: lectii din care putem invata
     Un studiu complex despre plafonarea dobanzilor la credite realizat in 2011 pentru Comisia Europeana de doua prestigioase institute germane independente (iff si ZEV) are urmatoarele concluzii:
     1. Restrictionarea Dobanzilor la Credite (RDC) nu afecteaza creditele obisnuite, precum cele pentru masini, pentru locuinte si imbunatatiri locative sau overdraft, pentru ca:
     a) dobanzile pentru aceste credite sunt cu mult sub plafoanele stabilite in diverse tari (33% in Franta, 50% in Italia, 100% in Germania, 300% in Slovenia), intrucat plafoanele sunt setate in functie de media dobanzilor pentru fiecare tip de imprumut.
     Astfel, in Franta. DAE (Dobanda Anuala Efectiva, indicatorul pentru costul total al unui credit, care cuprinde atat dobanda cat si comisioanele) poate depasi cu cel mult 133% DAE medie pentru fiecare tip de imprumut (de consum, pentru locuinte etc.), in Germania DAE maxim poate fi cu 200% peste DAE medie pentru fiecare tip de credit iar in Italia plafonul DAE a fost stabilit la 150% peste DAE medie pentru fiecare tip de credit.
     Concret, daca DAE medie la un credit ipotecar este 5%, atunci DAE nu poate depasi 6,65% in Franta, 10% in Germania sau 7,5% in Italia.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Salariile a mii de preoţi, în aer
     Mare tărăboi în surdină. Dincolo de cortina bîlciului din politică, se derulează o operaţiune care afectează cea mai mare parte a clerului din România. Totul se desfăşoară în tăcere, pentru a nu tulbura viaţa Bisericii şi pe a principalilor beneficiari ai acesteia.
     În România există un personal clerical ortodox alcătuit din 15.000 de oameni şi 3.000 pentru celelalte culte recunoscute legal. Conform legilor, statul român acoperă parţial cheltuielile cu salariile acestora. De cînd există şi pînă în 2016, Curtea de Conturi a României nu a făcut un control amănunţit al modului în care au fost calculate acestea. Explicaţia este simplă. Relaţia dintre doi oameni de nădejde ai PSD-ului, Nicolae Văcăroiu şi Victor Opaschi, nu se putea deteriora de la salariile preoţilor, ale dascălilor şi ale clopotarilor. Abia în Raportul încheiat pe anul 2016 apar primele concluzii ale Curţii de Conturi a României privitoare la salariile preoţilor şi ale personalului neclerical. Este vorba despre salariile eronate. Secretariatul de Stat pentru Culte n-a reacţionat în nici un fel, astfel încît acestea au rămas tot greşite pînă în ziua de astăzi, cînd secretarul de stat, sesizat de Curtea de Conturi că n-a întreprins nimic pentru îndreptarea greşelilor semnalate de Raport, a decis înfiinţarea unei comisii care să repare situaţia. Adică să pună la cale recalcularea salariilor. Abia de aici începe marea aiureală. Este vorba despre o comisie formată sub semnătura secretarului de stat pentru Culte, Victor Opaschi. Prin Ordinul nr. 32 din data de 22 ianuarie 2018, a decis înfiinţarea unei comisii responsabile cu reevaluarea încadrării întregului personal clerical. Cu alte cuvinte, salariile tuturor preoţilor din România sunt în aer. Ba prea mici, ba prea mari, ba de dat, ba de luat.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Baba Vanga şi profeţiile: perspectivele prieteniei româno-americane
     Atunci când vopseaua prieteniei româno-sovietice era încă proaspătă, ar fi putut cineva prezice că se va alege praful de tot, dar absolut tot din ce-am descris eu în primul articol: cincinalul, canalul, insula, Viva Tito şi, mai ales, prietenia cu vecinul de la răsărit? Sigur, dacă tăiem firul în patru, Ada Kaleh este sub apă şi deci, nu-i praf şi pulbere şi-n realitate. Orşova şi Dunărea, desigur cu maluri cu tot, sunt în acelaşi loc unde au fost dintotdeauna şi unde vor mai fi şi de-acum încolo -unde vor mai fi, asta este, dacă nu încearcă nimeni un atac frontal asupra scutului anti-rachetă de la Deveselu. Garantează cineva cu mâna pe inimă că în 2048 peisajul va fi doar extensia îmbunătăţită a celui de astăzi? Nici un nor? Nici gând să se aleagă iarăşi praful de tot ce străluceşte-n soare astăzi?
     Scepticismul meu are rădăcini personale. Nu am visat niciodată să pun la îndoială şi chiar să mă exprim public negativ despre acţiunile Departamentului de Stat al Statelor Unite. Înţeleg şi că politica declarată oficial şi ce se discută în spatele uşilor închise diferă întotdeauna într-o măsură mai mare sau mai mică, de obicei, mai mare. Este o practică universală şi, de bine, de rău, acceptată- interesele geostrategice primează asupra intereselor câtorva indivizi, chiar dacă ei sunt propriii tăi cetăţeni. Şi totuşi, doar pentru Deveselu sau pentru potenţiala rocadă Incirlik-Kogălniceanu, merită să laşi deoparte principii, înainte de orice, de moralitate? Un singur om chiar nu mai contează?
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Simona Halep, în semifinale la Indian Wells
     Jucătoarea română de tenis Simona Halep, numărul unu mondial, s-a calificat, miercuri, în semifinalele turneului WTA de la Indian Wells (California), dotat cu premii totale de 7.972.535 dolari, după ce a învins-o pe croata Petra Martic, cu 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
     Halep (26 ani), campioană la Indian Wells, a câştigat un meci de mare luptă după două o re şi 23 de minute în faţa unei adversare de 27 de ani, care ocupă locul 51 în clasamentul WTA.
     Pe o vreme cu un vânt destul de puternic, Halep a făcut un prim set foarte bun, cu puţine erori. Românca a început cu break, s-a desprins la 2-0, iar apoi fiecare jucătoare şi-a făcut serviciul, astfel că Halep s-a impus cu 6-4.
     În actul secund, Halep a greşit mai mult şi în consecinţă Martic s-a detaşat repede la 3-0, iar apoi a condus cu 4-1 şi 5-2. Halep a avut o revenire remarcabilă şi a reuşit să egaleze, 5-5, setul a ajuns în tiebreak, unde croata a avut din nou 5-2, dar Halep a izbutit egalarea, 5-5. Simona a greşit o minge simplă şi adversara a fructificat mingea de set (5-7), restabilind egalitatea.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Codrin ii face partid lui Gabi Oprea!
     De parca nu s-ar fi "prajit" destul dupa ce s-a apropiat prea mult de "Soarele Puterii", iata ca generalul Gabi Oprea forteaza, cu o incapatanare demna de o cauza mai buna, sa revina la butoanele combinatiilor politice. Desigur, cum la ce "coada" juridica are de tras dupa el, nici nu se pune problema unei reveniri pe persoana fizica in prim-planul vietii politice. Astfel ca, pentru relansarea "interesului national", a tot cautat un "mutunache" care, de dragul functiei "onorifice" pe care o va primi, sa se inhame la crearea unei noi formatiuni politice, cu tente nationaliste. Insa pana acum "mesagerul" statului paralel a avut ghinion, intrucat cei curtati au refuzat mai mult sau mai putin elegant, in timp ce liderii unor "enclave" ilfovene care isi aratasera disponibilitatea de a-i face partidul lui Gabi Oprea au fost considerati "prea ca la tara" ca sa poata sa duca la bun sfarsit o astfel de misiune secreta. Cel putin pana in momentul in care Gabi Oprea ar fi urmat sa scape de dosarele aflate pe rol si fostul vicepremier ar fi putut astfel prelua din mers noul UNPR.
     Iar constructia noii formatiuni este deja avansata, intrucat strategia a presupus de la inceput formarea unei retele proprii de oameni loiali, o "enclava" uneperista bine ascunsa in chiar sanul actualei coalitii de guvernare. Iata insa ca, dupa cum reiese din informatiile intrate in posesia noastra, in urma cam cu o luna si ceva, Liviu Dragnea si-a muscat serios mustata cand a aflat ca secretarul general adjunct al PSD, altfel atat de guralivul Codrin Stefanescu "merge pe burta" in ceea ce priveste relatia pe care ar avea-o cu Gabi Oprea. Astfel ca, pur si simplu, Dragnea ar fi fost nevoit el sa faca prima miscare, pentru ca Gabi Oprea sa nu-i traga partidul de sub picioare, cu sprijinul lui Codrin Stefanescu, al "pontistilor" ramasi in PSD si pe fondul frustrarii multor altor lideri teritoriali. Iata insa ca dupa "scatoaloca" primita la Congresul PSD, Codrin Stefanescu incearca sa preia modelul autovictimizarii de la Victor Ponta si sa forteze excluderea din PSD, pentru a putea rupe astfel cat mai mult din partid inspre noul UNPR al lui Oprea.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Ziua maghiarilor de pretutindeni, marcată de UDMR la Satu Mare. Mesajul lui Viktor Orban
     Sărbătorirea de către maghiari a sărbătorii naţionale 15 Martie, care este şi Ziua maghiarilor de pretutindeni, va fi marcată de UDMR la Satu Mare. Astăzi se împlinesc şi 170 de ani de la Revoluţia Maghiară din 1848.
     La Sau Mare s-a deschis un teatru, la cinci zile după izbucnirea Revoluţiei de la 1848. De asemenea, la Satu Mare va fi comemorat şi contele Szechenyi Istvan, una dintre cele mai importante personalităţi ale politicii maghiare, joi urmând a fi dezvelită o statuie a acestuia.
     Programul manifestărilor de la Satu Mare cuprinde o adunare a participanţilor în Piaţa Eroilor Revoluţiei la ora 16,45, urmată de depuneri de coroane la bustul lui Petofi Sandor la ora 17,00 şi defilare cu fanfară şi husari spre Piaţa Libertăţii. La ora 17,30 va începe ceremonia de dezvelire a statuii lui Szechenyi Istvan, unde vor susţine alocuţiuni Kelemen Hunor, preşedintele UDMR, Kereskenyi Gabor, primarul municipiului Satu Mare, Zakonyi Botond, ambasadorul Ungariei la Bucureşti, Pataki Csaba, preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Satu Mare.
     Manifestări comemorative care cuprind adunări populare, defilări ale husarilor, parăzi ale costumelor populare, depuneri de coroane de flori şi spectacole cu muzică folclorică au loc în aproape toate localităţile locuite majoritar de maghiari. De asemenea, în unele dintre aceste localităţi angajaţii administraţiei locale au şi zi liberă, cum este cazul Consiliului Judeţean Covasna.
     Angajaţii Consiliului Judeţean (CJ) Covasna vor avea zi liberă pe data de 15 martie, când se sărbătoreşte Ziua maghiarilor de pretutindeni, aceasta urmând să fie recuperată ulterior, a declarat marţi preşedintele instituţiei, Tamas Sandor. Potrivit acestuia, în urmă cu aproape şapte ani, CJ Covasna a introdus în contractul colectiv de muncă al angajaţilor dreptul de a beneficia de această zi liberă, creându-se, astfel, o bază legală.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Ultima redută pentru gazul din Marea Neagră: O lege prin care trebuie interzis orice metru cub de export de gaz până când nu va fi satisfăcută cererea locală, adică până când toate locuinţele din România nu vor fi conectate la gaz metan
     "Am dat deja semnătură, ne-au făcut acte, suntem foarte mulţumiţi. Au zis că vin să stabilească ce preţ dau, cu ce ne despăgubesc. Prima dată treceau deja prin casa mea şi au modificat proiectul. Nu am mai da banii pe lemne dacă am avea şi noi la această conductă".
     Aşa a spus un locuitor din oraşul Târgu- Cărbuneşti din judeţul Gorj. citat de corespondentul Mediafax pe 5 martie 2018, în articolul " Oamenii s-au trezit că o conductă de gaze va trece prin terenul lor şi nu mai vor sobe cu lemne".
     Gorjenii, pe proprietăţile cărora va trece conducta de gaz de la Marea Neagră către Ungaria, aşa-numită BRUA, speră să aibă şi ei gaz metan pentru încălzire şi bucătărie.
     Oamenii nu ştiu însă că nu Transgazul oferă direct gaz către populaţie şi că toate lucrurile decurg în aşa fel astăzi în România încât gazul din Marea Neagră să meargă direct în Ungaria/Austria, ţări lipsite de gaz.
     Ziarul Financiar scrie de doi ani că este o aiureală "să asiguri securitatea energetică" a Ungariei/Austriei sau a altor ţări din regiune prin exporturi de gaze în condiţiile în care 4 milioane de locuinţe din România din cele 8 milioane existente se încălzesc cu lemne. Din restul de 4 milioane, 2 milioane se încălzesc cu centrale individuale pe gaz şi alte 2 milioane sunt conectate la sisteme centralizate. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Actualitate
Internaţional, 07:43
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:40
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei
REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Echiparea şi întreţinerea celebrelor elicoptere Black Hawk pentru Europa Centrală se va face în România. Acordul a fost semnat între Romaero şi Sikorsky
     Romaero şi Sikorsky - parte al grupului Lockheed Martin - au semnat miercuri un acord de parteneriat industrial,care asigură participarea României la lucrări de asamblare, echipare şi înttreţinere a elicopterului Sikorsky.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
