REVISTA PRESEI 16.01.2018

* Tudose a demisionat. Ce urmează: De la suspendarea preşedintelui la dizolvarea Parlamentului. Toate scenariile posibile

Demisia premierului Mihai Tudose poate provoca o criză politică de amploare: PSD nu mai e sigur de guvernare, Iohannis ar putea fi suspendat sau Parlamentul ar putea fi dizolvat. iohannis nu poate refuza demsia lui Tudose, dar apoi îl poate propune din nou premier.

Conducerea PSD l-a propus pe vicepremierul Paul Stănescu pentru a asigura interimatul la Palatul Victoria. Potrivit Constituţiei, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis are dreptul să-l refuze pe Paul Stănescu şi să numească un alt membru al Guvernului pe funcţia de premier interimar. Există şi un precedent, tot cu PSD. În 2015, după ce a demisionat, Victor Ponta l-a propus interimar pe Mircea Duşa, la acea vreme ministru al Apărării, însă Iohannis n-a fost de acord şi l-a numit pe Sorin Câmpeanu, ministrul Educaţiei. Potrivit Constituţiei, interimatul poate dura cel mult 45 de zile, însă conducerea PSD se va reuni marţi dimineaţă la ora 11.00 pentru a-i alege succesorul lui Tudose.

Ce va face Iohannis? În primul rând, PSD riscă să piardă guvernarea, căci e greu de crezut că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va desemna şi a treia oară premierul propus de PSD. "Dacă şi acest guvern (condus de Mihai Tudose - n.r.) ar cădea, atunci va trebui să îmi pun întrebarea, la modul extrem de serios, dacă PSD-ul mai are capacitatea să guverneze", spunea Iohannis la jumătatea lunii octombrie. În urmă cu câteva zile, şi Ludovic Orban, liderul PNL, partid apropiat de Iohannis, spunea: "Am convingerea că preşedintele Iohannis nu va mai nominaliza un premier de la PSD, ceea ce poate deschide drumul spre anticipate". Până la anticipate, procedura este următoarea: Parlamentul trebuie să respingă de două ori premierul propus de şeful statului, care, potrivit Constituţiei, are libertate totală de a alege. Aceasta este marea frică a social-democraţilor: Iohannis să-i ignore şi să propune un premier neagreat de PSD. Această slăbiciune a fost exploatată şi de Mihai Tudose în şedinţa de ieri. Premierul le-a transmis clar baronilor locali că, dacă îi retrag sprijinul politic, vor pleca de la masa puterii, deci au câştigat degeaba alegerile.

Pe de altă parte, liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea a încercat să liniştească partidul, spunând că Iohannis va propune tot un premier de la PSD, întrucât Opoziţia nu poate strânge o majoritate parlamentară. Mai există şi alt scenariu: Iohannis îl poate propune din nou pe Tudose, care ar putea aduna o majoritate, în condiţiile în care parlamentarii PSD nu sunt foarte doritori să ajungă la alegeri anticipate, deci să-şi rişte mandatele. În schimb, Iohannis, prin desemnarea unui premier ostil PSD, poate forţa alegerile anticipate, iar sondajele arată că partidul lui Dragnea este în picaj, deci ar avea şanse infime să mai ajungă la guvernare. Cum joacă PSD PSD are în mânecă o singură carte: suspendarea preşedintelui, un scenariu vehiculat şi la începutul anului trecut. E mai puţin important dacă Iohannis ar ajunge să fie demis printr-un referendum. Miza este perioada dinaintea votului popular, când locul vacantat de Iohannis va fi ocupat de preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, care, din postura de preşedinte-interimar, are dreptul de a desemna un premier, iar acesta ar urma să fie cel agreat de Liviu Dragnea. Apoi s-ar ţine şi referendumul pentru demiterea preşedintelui. Dacă trece, Klaus Iohannis e demis. Dacă nu trece - cea mai probabilă variantă - Iohannis se întoarce la Cotroceni, dar găseşte un Guvern PSD gata instalat.

* BCR işi taxează clienţii cu dobânzi duble la refinanţarea creditelor, faţă de cele atrase de la alte bănci

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) îşi taxează clienţii proprii care vor să-şi refinanteze creditele (pentru a-şi diminua rată lunară sau pentru a obţine o suma suplimentară de bani) cu dobânzi duble faţă de cele practicate pentru cei care au credite la alte bănci şi vor să le refinanteze la BCR.

Astfel, pentru refinanţarea creditelor de consum (denumite Divers BCR) de la alte bănci, BCR aplică o Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE), indicatorul pentru costul total al unui împrumut, de 8,29% pe an, fixă pe toată durata rambursării banilor, cea mai mică dobânda de pe piaţă. (vezi tabelul)

În schimb, pentru propriii clienţi care au credite mai vechi la BCR, banca este dispusă să le refinante la costuri duble, cu o DAE de 16,06% pe an. Cei care-şi încasează salariul sau pensia la BCR beneficiază de o dobânda mai mică, de 9,91% (DAE), dar tot mai mare cu aproape două puncte faţă de cea aplicată clienţilor atraşi de la alte bănci.

Care să fie, oare, raţiunea BCR pentru această discriminare aplicată clienţilor proprii, când, de fapt, normal ar fi că un furnizor de servicii să-şi fidelizeze clientela, care ar trebui să beneficieze de dobânzi chiar mai mici decât cele aplicate clienţilor altor bănci?

Responsabilii cu comunicarea ai BCR nu au răspuns la întrebările trimise de Bancherul.ro, astfel că ne rămâne doar să speculăm că, pe de o parte, ar putea fi vorba de o strategie agresivă a băncii de a atrage clienţii altor bănci.

Pe de altă parte, se pare că dobânzile mari aplicate propriilor clienţi pot fi justificate doar de faptul că aceştia se află într-o poziţie de captivitate faţă de banca, din diverse motive, precum supraindatorarea, astfel că în lipsa unor alternative de finanţare de la alte bănci, BCR profită de ei pentru a-i refinanţa cu dobânzi foarte ridicate.

Şi alte bănci au dobânzi mai mici pentru refinanţarea creditelor de la alte bănci, însă diferenţa de dobânda nu este atât de mare că la BCR.

De exemplu, Banca Transilvania refinanteaza creditele de consum de la alte bănci cu o dobânda variabilă de 10,02% (7,75% plus ROBOR 6M), aceeaşi că pentru clienţii care-şi încasează veniturile la banca, dar numai cu un punct mai redusă decât dobânda standard, de 11,02%.

În cazul unei refinanţări cu dobânda fixă, nivelul acesteia (9,4% standard şi 8,9% cu încasarea venitului în banca) este identică atât pentru propriii clienţi, cât şi pentru clienţii altor bănci.

BRD nu are o oferta destinată refinanţării creditelor de la alte bănci. Dobânzile pentru refinanţarea creditelor, indiferent dacă sunt de la alte bănci sau de la BRD, au acelaşi nivel cu creditele noi: 9,95% fixă standard sau 8,95% cu încasarea veniturilor în banca şi variabilă, compusă din 7,9% plus ROBOR la 6 luni standard sau 6,9% plus ROBOR la 6 luni dacă se încasează venitul într-un cont al băncii.

Şi Raiffeisen Bank are un credit special pentru refinanţarea creditelor de la alte bănci, cu dobânzi variable sau fixe, diferenţiate pe tranşe valorice şi în funcţie de încasarea venitului sau de aplicarea online.

Astfel, pentru valori între 3.000 şi 7.000 de euro, dobânda variabilă standard pentru creditul de refinanţare este 12,78% (ROBOR la 6 luni plus 10,5%), aceeaşi că cea aferentă unui credit nou.

Dobânda fixă are aceeaşi valoare că cea variabilă, 12,78%, fiind cu doar o jumătate de punct mai mică decât cea standard aferentă creditelor noi cu dobânda fixă.

Nici Unicredit nu are dobânzi mai mici pentru creditele de refinanţare decât cele standard, deşi banca are un credit special destinat refinanţării împrumuturilor.

La ING, refinanţarea creditelor se face, de asemenea, cu aceleaşi costuri valabile şi în cazul împrumuturilor noi: dobânda fixă standard de 11,95% sau redusă cu trei puncte (8,95%) în cazul încasării salariului la banca şi contractarea unei asigurări de viaţă.

Acceaşi strategie o întâlnim şi la CEC Bank: banca nu are o politică de tarife diferită în cazul creditelor de refinanţare faţă de creditele standard. În prezent, CEC Bank derulează o campanie promoţională cu o dobânda fixă de 9,9% pe an şi fără comision de analiză dosar.

* Guvernul Tudose a supravieţuit aproape şapte luni

Guvernul condus de Mihai Tudose a fost în funcţie aproape şapte luni, după ce a fost învestit în data de 29 iunie 2017. Este al doilea Cabinet schimbat de la formarea majorităţii PSD-ALDE, după ce Guvernul Grindeanu a fost demis prin moţiune de cenzură iniţiată de PSD.

Mihai Tudose, împreună cu miniştrii săi, a depus jurământul în data de 29 iunie 2017.

La acea vreme Tudose spunea "Am fost propus in aceasta functie de catre presedintele Liviu Dragnea, acceptat de presedintele Klaus Iohannis si nu vreau să înşel încrederea acordată. Voi fi prezent în Parlament de câte ori va fi nevoie, de câte ori voi fi chemat sau de câte ori o lege importantă va necesita susţinere la cel mai înalt nivel guvernamental. Le voi cere, de asemenea, tuturor miniştrilor să facă acelaşi lucru, să participe la procesul de dezbatere, atât în plen, cât şi la comisie. Cred, în egală măsură, că partidul care şi-a asumat guvernarea şi programul de guvernare, PSD, împreună cu partenerul său de coaliţie, ALDE, au dreptul la legitimitatea de a controla săptămânal, lunar sau de câte ori consideră necesar, ritmul de implementare a programului de guvernare".

Mihai Tudose venea după Sorin Grindeanu, cel care a stat în fruntea Palatului Victoria şase luni şi a reuşit să bifeze şi o premieră. A fost demis prin moţiune de cenzură de propriul partid care l-a trimis acolo, liderii social democraţi acuzându-l că a uitat cine l-a trimis la Palatul Victoria şi a ales să se "baricadeze" în Guvern ca să nu piardă postul.

"Premierul desemnat, Mihai Tudose, ar trebui să fie conştient - şi eu cred că este conştient de acest lucru - şi să se pregătească pentru momentul de peste câteva luni, când îi va veni rândul. Eu ştiu că lui Mihai îi place şahul, aşa că să pregătească foarte bine mişcările viitoare", i-a transmis la acea vreme Sorin Grindeanu lui Tudose.

Prin declaraţiile sale, Mihai Tudose lăsa să se înţeleagă că Sorin Grindeanu a fost un caz izolat şi că membrii PSD ştiu cine îi trimite în funcţii şi cui se raportează.

Şi totuşi, la trei luni, premierul bătea cu pumnul în masă. Fie pleacă miniştrii cu probleme din partid, adică Rovana Plumb şi Sevil Shhaideh, sau cei care nu au performanţă, cum ar fi Răzvan Cuc, fie îşi depune mandatul. O situaţie complicată pentru PSD care risca să nu mai obţină o nominalizare de la Iohannis pentru scaunul de la Palatul Victoria. O situaţie şi mai complicată pentru Dragnea, având în vedere că cei vizaţi de Tudose îi erau colaboratori vechi.

După o şedinţă de cinci ore, informaţiile care ajungeau la presă erau că Tudose este la un pas de demisie. O discuţie de 15 minute doar între Dragnea şi Tudose a tranşat însă lucrurile. Întorşi în sala de şedinţă, a fost cum a spus Tudose.

"Aproape toată lumea a plecat supărată", a declarat Dragnea, după şedinţa CEx din 12 octombrie 2017, care s-a lăsat cu demisiile miniştrilor menţionaţi.

Pentru premier era însă o mare victorie în faţa lui Liviu Dragnea.

Perioada ce a urmat a dus şi mai mult la răcirea relaţiilor între premierul Tudose şi liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea. În cele din urmă, tensiunea din partid nu a mai putut fi ascunsă.

Scandalul poliţistului pedofil a adus în lumina reflectoarelor un alt om apropiat al lui Liviu Dragnea din Guvern: Carmen Dan. Nemulţumită de anchetă şi comunicarea în cazul agentului Eugen Stan, Carmen Dan a cerut demiterea şefului Poliţiei Române, Bogdan Despescu. Premierul nu numai că nu a acceptat dar i-a şi transmis ministrului de Interne că nu poate munci cu cineva care minte (referitor la înlocuitorul lui Despescu) şi semnează oricând demisia.

Imediat a apărut în discuţie relaţia Dragnea-Tudose şi faptul că ministrul de Interne este un pion pe tabla de şah. De altfel, Tudose a transmis un semnal către Liviu Dragnea, spunând că ministrul de Interne va demisiona, "dacă este lăsată".

De cealaltă parte, Carmen Dan a răspuns că va demisiona doar dacă partidul i-o va cere, pentru că Guvernul este unul politic.

Declaraţiile publice şi mesajele transmise arătau, înaintea şedinţei Consiliului Executiv, de luni, că Mihai Tudose are alături de el organizaţii puternice, cum ar fi cele conduse de Marian Oprişan, Niculae Bădălău sau Adrian Ţuţuianu.

"Fără cele 10 organizaţii care îl sprijină pe Tudose, dintre care Iaşi, Constanţa, Buzău, Dâmboviţa, Giurgiu, Caraş, Timiş, care au mulţi parlamentari, nu au majoritate să demită guvernul", au declarat surse din PSD pentru agenţia de presă MEDIAFAX.

Pe de altă parte, 30 de lideri ar fi fost de acord să semneze un act prin care ar fi arătat că sunt împotriva şefului Guvernului.

Pus în faţa membrilor Comitetului Executiv, Tudose nu a mai avut de ales. Cei mai mulţi i-au cerut demisia din cauza tensiunilor, iar acesta a ales să nu se repete scenariul Grindeanu.

Luni seara, Tudose a anunţat că în sfârşit are o relaţie bună cu Liviu Dragnea. Nu va asigura însă vreun interimat la Guvern.

Rămâne de văzut dacă preşedintele Klaus Iohannis este de acord, ca în decurs de un an, să accepte al treilea premier PSD.

* PÎCCJ a sesizat CSM pentru tergiversarea dosarelor penale ale plutonierului ce o consiliază pe Dan

Parchetul General a transmis luni un comunicat conform căruia "prin ordin al procurorului general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie s-a dispus efectuarea unui control cu privire la modul în care parchetele competente au instrumentat trei dosare penale având ca obiect cercetarea agentului şef principal de poliţie Rîciu Valentin, în prezent consilier al ministrului afacerilor interne, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de înşelăciune (art. 244 Cod penal), ultraj (art .257 alin. (2) Cod penal) şi abuz în serviciu (art. 297 Cod penal).

Controlul a constat în verificarea celor trei cauze sub aspectul respectării normelor procedurale care reglementează activitatea de urmărire penală, precum şi a ritmicităţii efectuării actelor de cercetare.

În urma verificărilor efectuate a rezultat că, în dosarele aflate pe rolul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Sector 3 Bucureşti, procedurile s-au prelungit nejustificat, în cele două cauze nefiind efectuate acte de urmărire penală cu celeritate, ambele fiind repartizate pentru cercetări lucrătorilor de poliţie din cadrul Brigăzii Rutiere - Biroul control intern. În dosarul aflat în instrumentarea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Sector 4 Bucureşti, procurorul de caz a dispus măsurile necesare efectuării cu celeritate a actelor de urmărire penală, delegând în acest sens lucrătorii de poliţie din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti - Brigada Rutieră, Biroul control intern. Totodată, constatând neefectuarea în termen a actelor dispuse, procurorul de caz a intervenit prompt, dispunând noi măsuri şi stabilind un nou termen de efectuare a cercetărilor.

Având în vedere cele menţionate anterior, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a dispus următoarele măsuri:

Sesizarea Inspecţiei Judiciare în vederea efectuării verificărilor prealabile ce se impun sub aspectul prelungirii nejustificate a procedurilor în cele două dosare ale Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Sector 3 Bucureşti, pentru a se stabili eventuala existenţă a indiciilor săvârşirii vreunei abateri disciplinare din cele prev. de art. 99 lit. h) şi t) din Legea nr. 303/2004 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor.

Efectuarea de către Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie - Serviciul de îndrumare şi control a unui control tematic având ca obiectiv verificarea modului de exercitare de către procurorii de la parchetele competente a activităţii de supraveghere a cercetărilor penale efectuate de către lucrători de poliţie judiciară din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti - Brigada Rutieră, Biroul control intern."

* Shinzo Abe la Bucureşti: Prima vizită in România a unui prim-ministru japonez

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis îl va primi, marţi, pe prim-ministrul Japoniei, Shinzo Abe, în cadrul vizitei oficiale pe care înaltul demnitar nipon o întreprinde la Bucureşti.

Este prima vizită în România a unui prim-ministru al Japoniei şi vine în contextul celebrării a cinci ani de la convenirea, în 2013, a Parteneriatului Reînnoit dintre cele doua tari. La Palatul Cotroceni, vor avea loc convorbiri în format restrâns, în plenul delegaţiilor, declaraţii de presă şi un dineu oficial pe care preşedintele Iohannis îl va oferi în onoarea oaspetelui sau, a anunţat Administraţia Prezidenţială.

Premierul Abe întreprinde un turneu diplomatic în Europa Centrală şi de Est, care cuprinde Estonia, Letonia, Lituania, Bulgaria, Serbia şi România, în contextul în care Japonia încearcă să obţină sprijin pentru politica sa fermă faţă de Coreea de Nord.

''Vreau să confirm cooperarea noastră în dosarul nord-coreean şi alte chestiuni urgente cu care se confruntă comunitatea internaţională'', declara şeful Executivului nipon înaintea plecării în acest turneu european. Abe este însoţit de reprezentanţii a peste 30 de companii japoneze.

Reprezentantul companiei de vânzări online Rakuten a fost în Estonia, ţară extrem de avansată în domeniul serviciilor online şi tehnologiei informaţiei. Reprezentantul corporaţiei Mitsubishi s-a aflat in delegatia premierului în toate cele şase ţări vizitate, iar cel al Fujitsu în cele trei state baltice şi Bulgaria.

În Bulgaria, Serbia şi România se va deplasa şi reprezentantul NTT Data, filiala concernului NTT specializat în servicii de telecomunicaţii. ''Europa de Sud-Est oferă o mână de lucru înalt calificată'', a Abe cu referire la Bulgaria, România şi Serbia.

Japonia încearcă să-şi consolideze prezenţa în această regiune unde China dezvoltă rapid legături. Cele şase ţări vizitate de Shinzo Abe fac parte din grupul de 16 state din Europa Centrală şi de Est şi din Balcani care participă anual la un summit cu China.

* Firea a lasat baltă Bucureştiul ca să deszăpezească PSD-ul

Bucureştenii ghinionişti au fost nevoiţi să patineze ieri, fie pe roţi, fie pe propriile tălpi. Şi asta pentru că iarnă nu a ţinut cont de priorităţile politice şi a dat buzna peste Capitală într-un moment complet nepotrivit, acela în care pesediştii se bat că chiorii pe putere şi influenţă, atât în Guvern cât şi în partid. Iar cum primăriţa generală este mare lider al PSD Bucureşti şi visează la mai mare, nimeni nu a mai avut grijă că străzile şi trotuarele Capitalei să fie curăţate. În fond, alegeri sunt abia peste doi ani şi bucureştenii trebuie şi ei să ştie că iarnă nu-i că vara. În plus, stratul de zăpadă nu a fost prea mare iar cum meteorologii au anunţat că de astăzi vremea se va încălzi lucrurile se pot rezolva şi de la sine, asta spre deosebire de măcelul din PSD. Un măcel de pe urmă căreia edilita care i-a prostit pe bucureşteni la localele din 2016 speră să-şi consolideze poziţia în partid şi să-şi deschidă cărare către Cotroceni. În fond, nu toate blondele sunt proaste iar dată fiind penuria de cojones de pe sena politică românească o damă hotărâtă din fire îşi poate înfige tocul în cel mai mare partid iar dacă are un noroc porcesc chiar şi în pragul Preşedinţiei.

Păgubiţi rămân locuitorii Capitalei, care n-au nimerit-o bine nici cu schimbarea de sex. Au ales o doamna pe principiul că femeile sunt mamoase şi bune gospodine, dar au dat greş. Este suficient să socotim serbările şi concertele organizate şi să comparăm rezultatul cu numărul străzilor reparate şi cu acela al mijloacelor de transport în comun cumpărate în ultimii doi ani. Gabriela Firea nu este o gospodină dornică să-şi cureţe luna ograda şi să facă lucrurile să meargă şnur. Gabriela Firea visează la mari demnităţi şi lumina reflectoarelor, aşa că interesul acordat cetăţii se va limita şi în acest an la câteva prim-planuri artistice făcute cu plugul de zăpadă alături, la convocarea comandamentelor de iarnă şi la nişte căni de ceai înmânate cu înmănuşată graţie unor oameni ai străzi. Cât priveşte troienele periculoase şi hâde, străzile îngheţate, maşinile distruse de sarea aruncată pe caldarâm, bălţile care îneacă trecerile de pietoni, toate acestea vor face parte şi în acest an din peisajul bucureştean. Că doar ne-am ales primar cu ie că să fim siguri că se păstrează tradiţia, nu?

Şi pentru că fulgii au vizitat, tandru, Bucureştii, Gabi Firea, care avea de fapt treaba la CEx, s-a gândit că în treacăt să sancţioneze firmele de salubritate din Capitală pentru că nu au dat, preventiv, cu material antiderapant. În mod normal, le-ai plânge pe bietele firme, dar după ce vezi amenzile, te umflă râsul. Amenzile se ridică la 30.000 lei de cap de firma furajată, şi au fost aplicate de miliţia locală. "Operatorii de salubrizare ar fi trebuit să ţînă cont de avertizările meteo de ninsoare şi să aplice material antiderapant din cursul nopţii. În schimb, tratamentele au fost aplicate în această dimineaţă, motiv pentru care s-a format polei. Până la această ora situaţia a fost remediată, traficul rutier a fost reabilitat, dar solicit operatorilor să acţioneze în permanentă pentru a asigura un trafic fluent, astfel încât bucureştenii să poată circulă în condiţii normale", a tunat, grijulie, Gabriela Firea. Bre, nu încerca să ne mai duci de nas, pe bune, crezi că noi nu ştim că lupta Dragnea - Tudose e ceea ce te apasă, ieri? Că să ieşi cumva bine şi de aici, doar o carieră politică poate să aibă omul, nicidecum două. Bun, acum i-ai amendat pe salubritanici, şi cum se circulă în Bucureşti? A fost ucis poleiul? Aţi dat gata fulguială? Ai alungat gerul cu miliţienii locali? Ţine minte, Gabi. Zmeul se naşte zmeu, nu se vopseşte în zmeu!

* România pierde doi metri din teritoriu în fiecare an

În perioadele în care debitul Prutului este foarte mare, nivelurile crescute ale apelor determină o la fel de mare presiune asupra digurilor. O situaţie disperată a fost în iunie 2006, când digul de la Prut a fost pe punctul de a ceda la "kilometrul 8" al incintei "Brateşul de Jos", care ar fi însemnat inundarea Cartierului Portului din Galaţi şi a Platformei Industriale Est, unde funcţionează zeci de companii, dar şi inundarea a mii de hectare de culturi agricole. Au venit la Galaţi ministrul de Interne, Vasile Blaga, şi ministrul Mediului, Sulfina Barbu, au venit şi şefi ai Inspectoratului General pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă şi, în disperare de cauză, a fost adoptată soluţia anihilării celor 15-20 infiltraţii din dig prin acoperirea zonei infiltraţiilor cu o folie impermeabilă. Atunci au fost promise măsuri de consolidare a digurilor, de renaturare a zonei dintre Prut, Dunăre şi Lacul Brateş, o zonă vulnerabilă şi din cauza nivelurilor ridicate ale pânzei freatice. Marea promisiune a fost renaturarea a 530.000 de hectare din Lunca Dunării, un proiect la care au lucrat cinci institute de cercetări, dar care a fost uitat, la concurenţă cu interesele marilor latifundiari care cultivă zeci de mii de hectare luate în concesiune de la ADS. Tot atunci s-a discutat prima oară şi despre erodarea digului din zona vărsării Prutului în Dunăre, ca urmare a faptului că, în perioadele în care debitele şi nivelurile Prutului şi Dunării sunt mari, în zona de confluenţă se produce fenomenul de remuu, o "întoarcere" spre amonte a apelor Prutului din cauza "rezistenţei" întâmpinate la vărsarea în Dunăre. Primul efect era presiunea foarte mare a apelor asupra digurilor din zona de confluenţă.

S-au făcut studii cu privire la situaţia digului din zona vărsării Prutului în Dunăre. Unul dintre acestea e studiul de evaluare "Reabilitare dig râu Prut în incinta Brateşu de Jos, judeţul Galaţi", realizat de firma Econova SRL din Iaşi pentru Administraţia Naţională "Apele Române". Specialiştii care au realizat studiul în august 2016 şi l-au refăcut în martie 2017 avertizează că porţiunea finală a digului, de la podul rutier dintre Vămile Galaţi şi Giurgiuleşti (Moldova) până în zona confluenţei Prutului cu Dunărea, este supusă constant eroziunii, principalul efect fiind reducerea teritoriului României cu până la 2 metri liniari în fiecare an. "Proiectul de reabilitare a digului pe malul drept al râului Prut în aval de podul rutier Giurgiuleşti pe o distanţă de 380 de metri reprezintă o necesitate imediată din cauza accentuării procesului de eroziune a malului drept care duce la pierderea teritoriului naţional cu 1-2 metri -anual. (...) De exemplu în anii 2008 şi 2010 s-au înregistrat viituri istorice din cauza descărcărilor de debite de peste 850 mc/s din Lacul Stânca Costeşti. Aceste viituri au depăşit capacitatea de transport a râului Prut şi au dus la modificarea configuraţiei şi morfologiei terenului şi la eroziuni pu-ternice ale malului drept. Eroziunea malului drept înseamnă inclusiv pierdere de teritoriu naţional", se spune în studiul Econova. "Mutarea" graniţei cu 2 metri în fiecare an, dar pe un front de 500 de metri, înseamnă că din 2006 până în prezent harta României s-a "micşorat" cu aproximativ un hectar.

A existat şi un proiect, care a fost demarat în 2008. Pentru lucrările de "consolidare a malului drept al râului Prut" a fost eliberată de Consiliul Judeţean Galaţi o autorizaţie de construire care era valabilă trei ani, până pe 4 decembrie 2011. Era timp suficient pentru consolidarea a 500 metri de dig, cât se stabilise iniţial. Dar au urmat 2-3 ani în care proiectul fost uitat şi, când a fost redescoperit, s-a constatat că documentaţia de execuţie nu mai era valabilă.

Printr-un ordin al Ministerului Mediului şi Pădurilor a fost aprobată o nouă documentaţie, în care a fost scurtat de la 500 la 380 de metri sectorul de dig care va fi consolidat. După încă un an, Consiliul Judeţean Galaţi a emis o nouă autorizaţie de construire.

Dar, chiar dacă era vorba de a fi stopată inclusiv "retragerea" frontierei de stat, Guvernul n-a găsit banii necesari pentru consolidarea digului. S-au făcut ceva lucrări pe principiul "de câţi bani ai", dar au fost lucrări superficiale, care nu au schimbat cu nimic nici situaţia, nici riscurile "Din lipsă de fonduri proiectul nu a mai fost executat în întregime. În perioada 2008-2010, s-au realizat lucrări de reabilitare a digului de apărare din zona Brateşu de Jos, în limita fondurilor disponibile. Lucrările care au fost executate nu sunt suficiente deoarece, în perioada din 2010 până prezent (martie 2017 - n.red.) eroziunea de pe malul drept al râului Prut în aval de podul rutier (drumul E87 care face legătura cu Republica Moldova) Vama Giurgiuleşti este foarte activă, producându-se avansări de 1-2 m anual", se spune în studiul Econova. În concluzie, a existat un proiect, s-au cheltuit nişte bani, s-au făcut ceva lucrări, dar rezultatul e "zero".

* Ce putem învăţa de la Estonia, ţara care a deţinut timp de 6 luni preşedinţia UE în 2017: s-a concentrat pe ce ştia mai bine, digitalizarea. Este campioana europeană a digitalizării serviciilor publice şi are cea mai mică datorie din UE

Mai întâi a fost Skype, apoi e-guvernarea. Estonia, o mică naţiune de la graniţa de est a UE, s-a transformat dintr-o fostă republică sovietică într-una dintre cele mai digitalizate ţări din UE. În ultimele şase luni ale anului trecut a deţinut preşedinţia prin rotaţie a Consiliului Uniunii Europene, poziţie din care, după cum se laudă liderii politici, a realizat progrese în zece domenii.

Estonia, o ţară cu o populaţie de doar 1,3 milioane de locuitori, se poate lăuda şi cu progrese pe plan economic şi social, în condiţiile în care relaţiile cu unul dintre cei mai importanţi parteneri economici, Rusia, i-au fost erodate pe de o parte de teama unor agresiuni ruseşti, iar pe de cealaltă de sancţiuni occidentale contra Moscovei şi de sancţiuni ruseşti contra UE. Anul trecut, Estonia a avut cea mai mică datorie raportată la PIB din UE. Unii analişti consideră că Estonia are cel mai competitiv cod fiscal din OCDE. De asemenea, politicenii estonieni se laudă că ţara lor are cel mai mare număr de start-up-uri per capita. Analizele Comisiei Europene arată că Estonia este campionul european la furnizarea serviciilor publice online.

Cele mai recente date ale Eurostat, din 2016, arată că PIB per capita exprimat în standardele puterii de cumpărare al Estoniei este de 75% din media UE, un nivel mai bun decât, spre exemplu, cel al Greciei, Ungariei şi Poloniei. În cazul României, indicatorul este de 58% din media UE.

Preşedinţia Consiliului UE s-a dovedit a fi pentru Estonia cu 7 milioane de euro mai ieftină decât s-a aşteptat. Bugetul alocat pregătirii şi preşedinţiei în perioada 2014-2018 a fost de 74,9 milioane euro (din care 65% reprezintă costuri economice, 33% costuri cu forţa de muncă şi 2% investiţii), însă costurile au fost cu 10% mai mici, în parte pentru că Marea Britanie a decis să iasă din UE şi Estonia a trebuit să-şi ocupe postul cu şase luni mai devreme. Banii care au rămas se duc în bugetul de stat. În total, 1.300 de persoane au fost implicate în preşedinţia UE a Estoniei. Costurile pentru Bulgaria, ţara care a luat locul Estoniei, sunt estimate la peste 75 de milioane de euro.

Estonia a făcut progrese, mai mari sau mai mici, în toate domeniile de politică fiscală şi financiară stabilite pentru preşedinţia ei, a anunţat ministerul de finanţe, notează Baltic News Service. Astfel, la iniţiativa Estoniei, statele membre ale UE au ajuns la un acord prin care afacerile din economia digitală nu sunt taxate la fel ca firmele din alte domenii. Pe baza discuţiilor conduse de Estonia, Consiliul European a decis să ceară Comisiei Europene să prezinte la începutul acestui an o directivă privind taxarea economiei digitale. De asemenea, Estonia a condus cu succes discuţiile privind bugetul UE pentru 2018, de 160 de miliarde de euro, din care jumătate va fi direcţionat către investiţii care sprijină crearea de locuri de muncă, cercetarea şi inovarea. Apoi, sub ghidajul micii ţări baltice, au fost introduse amendamente privind TVA în comerţul electronic care vor proteja companiile şi vor încuraja competiţia onestă. Tot sub ghidajul Estoniei a fost introdus un nou model de management de criză pentru cazul în care o bancă are probleme. A cincea realizare este extinderea mandatului şi creşterea resurselor pentru Fondul European pentru Investiţii Strategice. A şasea este realizarea unei liste cu ţările care nu cooperează suficient în privinţa combaterii evaziunii fiscale. A şaptea realizare este simplificarea regulilor privind folosirea fondurilor UE, a opta - promovarea uniunii pieţelor de capital, a noua - reducerea poverii administrative în domeniul tranzacţiilor cu instrumente financiare derivate şi a zecea - reguli mai clare şi mai stricte privind stoparea terorismului financiar şi a spălării de bani.

Dintre toate, de realizările din domeniul digital liderii Estoniei sunt cel mai mândri. Digitalizarea a fost întotdeauna o prioritate pentru ţara lor. Spre exemplu, potrivit datelor biroului naţional de statistică, anul trecut 11.096 de persoane au aplicat pentru un program de e-reşedinţă, cu 827 mai multe decât numărul copiilor născuţi în Estonia în aceeaşi perioadă. În acest ritm, până în 2021 Estonia va avea 150.200 de e-rezidenţi, majoritatea veniţi din Marea Britanie, scrie portalul de ştiri Emerging Europe. Scopul programului este de a majora economia şi piaţa digitală prin atragerea de noi clienţi şi noi investiţii şi de a stimula inovarea.

E-reşedinţa a avut un efect pozitiv asupra economiei. Potrivit Deloitte, proiectul a adus un profit de 14,4 mil. euro şi ajută la stabilitatea economică. Rezultatele vor creşte, arată estimările: profitul net va urca la 31 de milioane de dolari până în 2021, iar beneficiile nete socio-economice indirecte la 194 de mil. euro.

"Este destul de uşor pentru un investitor străin să facă afaceri în Estonia. Printre avantaje se numără sistemul de taxare simplu, nivelul redus al birocraţiei, utilizarea la scară largă a sistemelor digitale, achiziţionarea rapidă a diverselor permise şi tratate pentru evitarea taxării duble cu peste 50 de state şi altele. Străinii pot cumpăra proprietăţi imobiliare ca localnicii, iar clădirilor nu li se impune taxa imobiliară", spune Toomas Prangli, partener la firma de avocatură Sorainen. În plus, în Estonia nu este taxat profitul reţinut (pentru plata datoriilor, spre exemplu) sau reinvestit al companiilor.

Iniţiativa e-reşedinţă permite înfiinţarea şi administrarea unei companii online, independent de ţara unde se află proprietarul. O problemă este reticenţa băncilor, care refuză frecvent să deschidă conturi pentru e-rezidenţi din cauza presiunilor în creştere de a nu permite spălarea de bani.

Guvernul estonian a lăsat indicii pentru cei care vor să-i calce pe urme: crearea unei platforme descentralizate şi distribuite care permite componentelor existente să fie conectate şi elementelor noi să fie uşor de adăugat, indiferent dacă sunt dezvoltate de entităţi publice sau private; asigurarea că sistemul de achiziţii permite accesarea celor mai bune instrumente şi sisteme; folosirea sistemelor care deja au avut succes, acestea putând fi implementate mai rapid, notează Forbes.

Un risc major pentru economia estoniană este penuria de forţă de muncă, o problemă întâlnită la toate ţările est-europene. Pentru că salariile sunt sub media UE (salariul minim este de 500 de euro pe lună de la 1 ianuarie), oamenii talentaţi pleacă din ţară, ceea ce afectează competitivitatea economică. De aceea, spun unii analişti, Estonia trebuie să atragă forţă de muncă din alte părţi, incusiv din afara Europei.

Estonia are din partea Standard & Poorís ratingul "AA-", acelaşi pe care-l are Cehia, cea mai bogată economie est-europeană. [ tipăreşte articolul ]