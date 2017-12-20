   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 16.02.2018

BURSA 16.02.2018

     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce alegi în 2018: salariat, PFA sau drepturi de autor?
     Revoluţia fiscală a impus în acest an noi reguli de impozitare şi, aşadar, ridică întrebarea: ce formă de remunerare este mai avantajoasă? Vă prezentăm mai jos o serie de scenarii pentru salariaţi, persoane fizice autorizate (PFA) sau drepturi de autor.
     Dacă ai de ales în acest an între a fi plătit precum salariat, persoană fizică autorizată (PFA), contract pe drepturi de autor sau prin mandat de director sau administrator, trebuie să iei în considerare ce schimbări aduce pentru aceste categorii "revoluţia fiscală". Romanian Software, furnizor de soluţii software în domeniul resurselor umane, a realizat mai multe simulări care prezintă avantajele şi dezavantajele fiecărei forme de remunerare. Diferenţele pot fi analizate pe platforma CalculatorVenituri.ro, un comparator gratuit între diverse forme de angajare şi colaborare, valabile pentru 2018 versus 2017. "Comparatorul de pe CalculatorVenituri sprijină managerii şi antreprenorii să ia rapid decizii juste în privinţa formelor de remunerare, aferente contractelor de angajare şi colaborare din acest an. În acelaşi timp, angajaţii pot verifica modul în care angajatorii le-au respectat drepturile negociate, în urma schimbărilor aduse de «Revoluţia Fiscală»", a declarat Victor Dragomirescu, directorul general al Romanian Software.
     Potrivit companiei, prin comparaţie, în anul 2017, o PFA cu normă de venit avea cele mai mici costuri, în timp ce la polul opus, cu cele mai mari costuri, se afla o PFA care avea determinarea impozitului în sistem real.
     * Îngrijorările BNR în privinţa economiei româneşti
     Banca Naţională a României îşi exprimă îngrijorarea cu privire la incertitudini provocate de transferul către angajaţi a contribuţiilor sociale, precum şi de potenţiale corecţii fiscale pentru ca România să se încadreze şi în acest an în ţinta de deficit.
     Totodată, banca centrală estimează că se va calma pronunţat creşterea economică spectaculoasă a României, laolaltă cu avansul puternic al inflaţiei, ceea ce va duce la temperarea creşterii salariului mediu net. BNR mai estimează că şi în acest an vor exista dificultăţi pe piaţa muncii, creşterea economică va continua să se bazeze pe consum, iar investiţiile vor avea în continuare un aport modest. Concluziile sunt cuprinse în minuta şedinţei Consiliului de Administraţie al Băncii Centrale din data de 7 februarie 2018.
     BANCHERUL
     * Băncile au obţinut un profit record de 5,6 miliarde lei în 2017
     Băncile româneşti au obţinut în 2017 un profit record de 5,6 miliarde lei, în creştere cu 33% faţă de anul precedent, 2016, când câştigul cumulat s-a ridicat la doar 4,2 miliarde lei, conform datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).
     Sectorul bancar este acum mult mai profitabil decât în anii de euforie 2007-2008 dinaintea marii crize financiare. (vezi graficul)
     Sistemul bancar românesc este pe locul trei în topul profitabilităţii din Europa, conform datelor Autorităţii Bancare Europene (ABE).
     Aproape jumate (2,6 miliarde lei) din tot profitul cumulat al sectorului bancar a fost făcut de cele două mari bănci listate la Bursă: Banca Transilvania, a două că mărime din România şi BRD, aflată pe locul trei după valoarea activelor.
     Banca Transilvania a obţinut un profit net de 1,2 miliarde lei, în scădere cu 3,5% (vezi aici detalii), în timp ce profitul BRD a urcat cu 90%, la aproape 1,4 miliarde lei.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Klaus Iohannis: Momentan, nu văd motive pentru revocarea Laurei Codruţa Kovesi
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, joi, că nu vede, "momentan", motive pentru revocarea procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     "Revocarea constat că este o preocupare intensă în spaţiul public. Momentan, sincer, nu văd motive de revocare, dar s-ar putea să existe unele pe care nu le cunosc eu şi pe care le cunoaşte ministrul Justiţiei. În acest caz, cu siguranţă domnul ministru va veni extrem, extrem de bine documentat dacă ar solicita aşa ceva.
     Acum, nu cunosc motive de revocare. (...) M-ar surprinde, ca aşa, cvasi peste noapte, să apară motive serioase şi bine fundamentate pentru o ipotetică solicitare de revocare", a declarat preşedintele la Cotroceni.
     Iohannis şi-a început declaraţia prin a spune că "nişte penali fac o încercare disperată să atace şi să discrediteze DNA şi conducerea" acestei instituţii, afirmând că această încercare "jalnică şi necinvingătoare" şi îi confirmă că DNA face "o treabă foarte bună".
      "Avem oare a câta oară un scandal în spaţiul public. (...) Din punctul meu de vedere, lucrurile se pot rezuma la puţine cuvinte - nişte penali fac o încercare disperată să atace şi să discretizete DNA şi conducerea acestei direcţii. După părerea mea această încercare este una jalnică şi neconvingătoare, iar opinia mea despre munca DNA o cunoaşteţi, dar îmi face plăcere să o repet - după părerea mea DNA şi conducerea DNA fac o treaba foarte bună, iar acest atac, această încercare de atac din partea unor penali este de natură să îmi confirme că DNA-ul face treabă bună", a declarat şeful statului.
     * CURENTUL
     * Robert Negoiţă a depus mărturie în dosarul lui Dragnea: a împărţit o angajată fictivă cu alţi pesedişti
     Asistentă locală a europarlamentarului Viorica Dăncilă până la numirea acesteia în funcţia de premier, Adriana Botorogeanu (foto mijloc) a fost angajată fictiv la DGASPC Teleorman aproape opt ani, în perioada 20 iulie 2005 - 31 decembrie 2013, în tot acest timp lucrând, de fapt, la sediul PSD pe postul de secretar al parlamentarilor social-democraţi. Femeia este trimisă în judecată alături de Liviu şi Bombonica Dragnea pentru complicitate la abuz în serviciu dacă funcţionarul public a obţinut pentru sine ori pentru altul un folos necuvenit şi complicitate la fals intelectual. În timpul procesului, Adriana Botorogeanu a declarat că a lucrat în perioada 1994-2004 la diferite birouri parlamentare, ale unor deputati si senatori PSD de Teleorman. Botorogeanu este acuzată că a încasat în acest timp suma de 75.593 lei ca salarii de la DGASPC.
     Unul dintre cei pentru care a lucrat Botorogeanu a fost Robert Negoiţă, primarul sectorului 3.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * "Partidul generalilor" porneşte războiul cu Soros şi cu progresiştii
     Partidul Neamul Românesc s-a înscris la tribunal având ca obiective politice lupta împotriva "antiromânilor", a progresiştilor care promovează corectitudinea politică impusă de la Bruxelles şi împotriva lui Soros, despre care susţin că deţine controlul asupra a patru ministere. Partidul este condus de fostul deputat PSD Ninel Peia, care a cooptat în conducere patru foşti generali: Mircea Chelaru (prim-vicepreşedinte), Nicolae Rotaru (vicepreşedinte) şi Constantin Onişor (secretar general).
     Cei care se înscriu în Partidul Neamul Românesc, vor fi puşi să rostească, cu mâna pe Biblie, un jurământ de credinţă faţă de patrie, la fel cum se procedează în cazul învestirii demnitarilor. Jurământul este înregistrat video şi va fi încărcat pe reţelele sociale. Noua formaţiune este foarte pornită împotriva "antiromânilor" şi vrea toleranţă zero la orice "circumstanţă de apariţie şi manifestare antinaţională tot mai activă, consistentă şi rafinată, plină de conţinut extremist, separatist şi românofob". Mai mult, vrea să scoată conceptul de minoritate din Constituţie, cu argumentul că, din moment ce toţi cetăţenii sunt egali şi protejaţi de lege, nu trebuie că unii să aibă mai multe drepturi.
     * NATIONAL
     * Dresor de caini, sef "Doi s'un sfert" la SPP!
     Voroneanu Dumitru. Aceasta este identitatea, cu nume si prenume, a celui mai "acoperit" din "acoperitii" din sistem. Sau cel putin asa ar fi trebuit sa fie ! Pentru ca, iata, "ghinion", nu doar ca-l identificam pe comandantul ultra-secretei unitati SSI din cadrul SPP, dar dezvaluim si amanunte socante despre cum un subofiter de armata expert in "cazarmare" si dresor de ciobanesti germani a ajuns sa conduca ditamai protectia interna de la Seviciul de Protectie si Paza, adica echivalentul structurii "Doi s'un sfert" de la MAI !
     Iar aceasta ultima ridicare a "batistei" de pe "tambalul" generalului Pahontu, mai ales concomitent cu formarea comisiei parlamentare de ancheta a activitatii SPP, de care era atat de mare nevoie, dincolo de izul telenovelistic al unor asemenea ascensiuni halucinante in sistemul atat de divinizat de unii poate explica multe despre starea in care a ajuns una dintre structurile noastre de elita. Ca si despre penetrarea serviciului condus inca din 2005 de catre Lucian Pahontu, la randul sau "legendat" ca s-ar fi lansat in "lumea buna" a sistemului dupa ce-i plimba ciobanescul german unui fost inspector sef al Jandarmeriei Romane. Pentru ca stransele relatii de rudenie intre comandantul seseist si unul dintre adjunctii generalului Hapau, nimeni altul decat seful "rivalilor" de la DGIA poate trezi nu doar atentia tardiva a lui Pahontu, dar si pe cea a membrilor comisiei parlamentare.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Obiectivele comisiei care-l va ancheta pe şeful SPP
     Parlamentarii vor să verifice dacă directorul Lucian Pahonţu a implicat SPP în activităţi ilegale, a influenţat decizii politice sau a centralizat informaţii despre viaţa privată a demnitarilor.
     Birorurile Permanente ale Parlamentului au discutat, ieri, proiectul de regulament al Comisiei pentru verificarea activităţii directorului Serviciului de Pază şi Protecţie (SPP) şi a "modului în care este posibil ca acesta să fi implicat instituţia în activităţi care exced cadrului legal de funcţionare". Membrii comisiei ar trebui să se concentreze pe acuzaţiile la adresa lui Lucian Pahonţu şi se vor ocupa de activitatea întregului SPP doar în măsura în care aceasta are legătură cu obiectivul principal.
     Noul for parlamentar va avea 17 obiective şi pentru a-şi începe activitatea va fi nevoie şi de aprobarea plenului celor două camere, care se va reuni săptămâna viitoare. Votul pentru înfiinţarea comisiei se anunţă o simplă formalitate, ţinând cont că PSD şi ALDE, care au iniţiat demersul, au majoritate parlamentară.
     Printre obiectivele comisiei se numără determinarea implicării directorului SPP "în influenţarea unor decizii politice sau în planul politic". Cei 15 parlamentari care face parte din comisie va trebui să verifice o acuzaţie care se bazează pe spusele vicepremierului Paul Stănescu. Acesta a afirmat că a fost contactat de un prieten, care i-ar fi transmis să fie pregătit să preia conducerea PSD, pentru că Liviu Dragnea va fi debarcat din fruntea partidului. Comisia are în vedere şi "verificarea unei eventuale modalităţi de implicare a Serviciului în activităţi care exced cadrului legal de funcţionare" de către Lucian Pahonţu.
     * ZIRARUL FINANCIAR
     * Conferinţa ZF "Patru luni până la şocul GDPR". Autoritatea de protecţie a datelor: Fiţi gata, GDPR nu se amână nicio zi
     Noua legislaţie europeană privind protecţia datelor cu caracter per­sonal (General Data Pro­tection Regulation-GDPR) va intra în vigoare la data stabilită, la 25 mai, fără nicio amânare, astfel că firmele şi instituţiile publice trebuie să fie gata să respecte noile reguli, a declarat Simona Zanfir, consilier în cadrul biroului juridic şi de co­mu­nicare al Autorităţii Naţionale de Supra­ve­ghe­re a Prelucrării Datelor cu Carac­ter Personal (ANSPDCP) în cadrul conferinţei ZF "Patru luni până la şocul GDPR".
     Nu există niciun plan, niciun semnal de la Bruxelles privind amânarea intrării în vigoare a GDPR, a spus Zanfir. Nu va fi o amânare, a punctat ea.
     * Lidl aduce la Bucureşti o divizie internaţională a grupului german
     Retailerul german Lidl, parte a grupului Schwarz, va aduce la Bucureşti anul acesta o divizie internaţională, iar aceasta va avea birourile în vechiul sediu al discounterului din proiectul Pipera Business Tower din zona Dimitrie Pompeiu, potrivit datelor din piaţă.
     Lidl, care în Pipera avea şase etaje complete, a păstrat trei, cu o suprafaţă de circa 2.700 mp, suficient pentru cel puţin 250 de angajaţi. Cea mai recentă mutare a unei divizii în România a fost cea a Leaseplan, care va deschide la Bucureşti un centru pentru 400 de angajaţi. De asemenea, şi London Stock Exchange caută în Bucureşti 6.500 mp de birouri pentru a muta aici un centru de servicii. 
 
