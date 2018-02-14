   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018

BURSA 16.03.2018

M.D
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Secţia pentru procurori a CSM discută astăzi cererea şefului DIICOT Daniel Horodniceanu de a reveni la Serviciul Teritorial Iaşi
     Secţia pentru procurori a CSM discută vineri cererea actualului şef al Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism (DIICOT) Daniel Horodniceanu de a-şi reveni la Serviciul Teritorial Iaşi al DIICOT, după încheierea mandatului la conducerea instituţiei.
     Secţia pentru procurori a CSM discută vineri cererea actualului şef al Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism (DIICOT) Daniel Horodniceanu de a-şi reveni la Serviciul Teritorial Iaşi al DIICOT, după încheierea mandatului la conducerea instituţiei.
     Pe ordinea de si a Secţiei pentru procurori a CSM de vineri figurează "Nota Direcţiei resurse umane şi organizare nr. 4290/2018 privind cererea formulată de domnul DANIEL CONSTANTIN HORODNICEANU, procuror şef al Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism , prin care solicită continuarea activităţii pe o funcţie de execuţie la Serviciul teritorial Iaşi al Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism, la încetarea mandatului funcţiei de conducere deţinută".
     * Bursa Generală a Locurilor de Muncă, organizată pe 20 aprilie, pe malul Borcei
     Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă Călăraşi organizează pe 20 aprilie, bursa generală a locurilor de muncă. În aceeaşi zi, bursa generală a locurilor de muncă va avea loc şi la sediul Agenţiei Locale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă din Olteniţa, str. Argeşului nr.111.
     Acţiunea se adresează tuturor persoanelor aflate în căutarea unui loc demuncă, acestea având posibilitatea de a susţine interviuri cu mai mulţi agenţi economici, în scopul ocupării unui loc de muncă şi, totodată agenţilor economici care, au avantajul de a alege candidatul potrivit pentru postul potrivit.
     Bursa reprezintă o oportunitate de a cunoaşte direct oferta de forţă de muncă, de a recruta şi selecta personal în vederea ocupării locurilor de muncă vacante şi de a creşte gradul de conştientizare a problemelor legate de ocuparea forţei de muncă., spun reprezentanţii AJOFM Călăraşi.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Creditele neperformante in franci elvetieni ale Raiffesen Bank au crescut la peste 20%
     Rata creditelor neperformante in franci elvetieni (CHF) ale Raiffeisen Bank a crescut la 20,5% anul trecut, de la 18,6% in 2016, in ciuda faptului ca banca a derulat o oferta de conversie in lei a acestor imprumuturi, cu un discount de 25%, dar care a fost acceptata de putini clienti.
     Rata creditelor neperformante ale Raiffeisen in Romania este cu mult peste nivelurile inregistrate de Raiffeisen in alte tari din zona: 2,7% in Polonia, 12,4% in Serbia si 13,7% in Ungaria, conform informatiilor publicate de Raiffeisen International.
     Ponderea creditelor neperformante in franci din Romania urcase si mai mult, pana la 22,6% in septembrie 2017, insa in ultimul trimestru al anului trecut Raiffeisen a vandut recuperatorului de credite B2 Holding un pachet important de imprumuturi cu intarzieri mari la plata, printre care si unele in franci.
     Raiffeisen a venit mai intai, la finalul lui 2016, cu o oferta de conversie in lei a creditelor in franci cu un dicount initial de doar 10%, dar pentru ca, dupa cum era de asteptat, nu a starnit interesulcelor aproximativ 5.000 de clienti, l-a majorat in februarie la 25%.
     Insa nici aceasta oferta nu s-a dovedit de succes, in conditiile in care era destinata doar clientilor supraindatorati, cu valoarea ratelor de peste 60% din venituri, dar cu restante de maxim 90 de zile.
     Dupa cinci luni, doar 15% dintre clientii Raiffeisen au acceptat oferta bancii.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Slovacia: scenariu cu repetiţie în Europa Centrală şi de Est
     Robert Fico, unul dintre puţinii premieri europeni social-democraţi, a anunţat că este gata să demisioneze, pe fondul valurilor de proteste create de asasinarea jurnalistului de investigaţie Jan Kuciak şi a iubitei sale, la finalul lunii martie. Suspecţii principali sunt mafioţii italieni. "M-am întâlnit cu preşedintele, împreună cu partenerii de coaliţie şi i-am propus să demisionez, pentru a rezolva criza politică", a spus Fico miercuri, într-o intervenţie televizată. Premierul i-a pus însă o serie de condiţii preşedintelui liberal Andrej Kiska: să nu urmeze alegeri anticipate, iar partidul sau, SMER-SD (Direcţia - Social Democraţia), majoritar în parlament, să îl numească pe noul premier, cel mai probabil în persoana vicepremierului Peter Pellegrini.
     Este o încercare a premierului Fico de a se agăţa de putere. Alegerile la termen sunt programate în 2020, iar sondajele nu arată bine pentru social-democraţi, care au pierdut 5% în câteva săptămâni, după asasinarea lui Kuciak. Însă nu rivalii liberali (Partidul Libertate şi Solidaritate), care se târâie la nu mai mult de 14% în sondaje, sunt cei care îi pun probleme lui Fico, ci mişcările de stradă. Toţi ochii se îndreaptă către mişcarea "Pentru o Slovacie decentă", care în ultimele două săptămâni a organizat cele mai mari manifestaţii din istoria democratică a ţării şi a anunţat o nouă adunare la Bratislava, vineri.
     * CURENTUL
     * Doina Tănase din MS aşteaptă propunerile medicilor şi asistenţilor privind regulamentul de sporuri şi Anexa 10
     Ieri, 14.03.2018, Ministerul Sănătăţii a pus în dezbatere publică proiectul de Hotărâre a guvernului pentru aprobarea Regulamentului-cadru privind stabilirea locurilor de muncă, a categoriilor de personal, a mărimii concrete a sporului pentru condiţii de muncă prevăzut în anexa nr.II la Legea-cadru nr.153/2017 precum şi a condiţiilor de acordare a acestuia, inclusiv ANEXELE 1-10.
     Până pe 24 martie 2018, toate persoanele interesate sunt aşteptate să transmită propuneri în atenţia Doinei Tănase la propuneri@ms.ro sau la 021.3072.627. Nu vă sfiiţi!
     Despre economista Doina Tănase care emite în scris opinii juridice, pe care şi ministrul Sorina Pintea o consideră aptă de a gestiona acest subiect controversat al sporurilor din Sănătate, ziarul CURENTUL a scris în articolul "Directoarea Doina Tănase din Ministerul Sănătăţii loveşte din nou".
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * "Este timpul ca maghiarii să încheie disputele din trecut cu românii"
     Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a declarat joi, la Satu Mare, că este timpul ca maghiarii să încheie disputele din trecut cu românii şi să fie preocupaţi de viitor, să ajungă la un acord cu majoritatea românească.
     "Cred că este timpul să încheiem disputele din trecut şi să ne preocupe, în primul rând, viitorul. Trebuie să ajungem la un acord cu majoritatea românească, asupra faptului că 15 martie este sărbătoarea noastră a tuturor, la fel cum şi libertatea este a tuturor şi nu poate fi divizată. Şi, cel mai important, să convenim asupra faptului că, deşi denumirea ţării este România, aceasta este o ţară care aparţine mai multor naţionalităţi. Pe lângă majoritatea românească, este şi ţara maghiarilor, germanilor, romilor şi lista ar putea continua. Şi dacă există un dialog, o soluţie de compromis, este mult mai uşor să convenim asupra obiectivelor comune. Vrem ca privirea noastră să se îndrepte spre viitor, spre viitorul planificat în comun. Acesta ar putea fi un alt act revoluţionar şi se poate conta pe sprijinul nostru şi în acest sens", a declarat Kelemen Hunor.
     Liderul UDMR a afirmat că 15 martie este o sărbătoare pentru fiecare om care este adeptul libertăţii, atât maghiar, cât şi român.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * PSD ia piciorul de pe acceleraţia Justiţiei
     Liviu Dragnea i-a băgat, ieri, în sedinţă pe şefii Comisiei juridice a Senatului şi a Comisiei speciale de dezbatere a legilor Justiţiei. Indicaţia dată: modificările să respecte la sânge deciziile CCR , chiar dacă operaţiunea va fi una mai de durată.
     Concret, Robert Cazanciuc - preşedintele Comisiei juridice a Senatului, a precizat la finalul întâlnirii de ieri că "ideea" în jurul căreia s-au purtat discuţiile a fost aceea ca parlamentarii să aibă de acum înainte un calendar mai lejer, unul care să permită modificarea legilor Justiţiei în tihnă şi nu tot pe repede-înainte. "Luăm articol cu articol. Ideea a fost să avem un calendar în care sa nu ne grăbim Au fost lasate membrilor Comisiei (speciale - n.r.) toate propunerile de modificare în acord cu decizia Curţii. Despre calendar a fost vorba, să facem un calendar de dezbateri cât este nevoie şi să respectăm riguros decizia Curţii. Dacă în cursul dezbaterilor de luni vom finaliza legile, vom da un vot, dacă nu vom finaliza vom face încă o şedinţă şi câte vor fi nevoie până când vom trece toate articolele din cele trei legi", a detaliat Cazanciuc. La drept vorbind, PSD îşi permite acum să ia piciorul de pe acceleraţia modificării legilor Justitţei din moment ce CCR a pus la index doar vreo douăzeci de articole, deci mare lucru nu mai e de făcut. Chiar şi aşa, probleme vor apărea însă cu siguranţă în cazul modificărilor mai "sensibile" - cum ar fi articolul referitor la eliminarea preşedintelui României din procedura numirii magistraţilor de rang înalt (şefii PG, DNA, DIICOT, ICCJ), de exemplu.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Presa din Rusia este de părere că Theresa May că ''a otrăvit'' relaţiile cu Moscova
     Presa rusă o pune la colţ joi pe şefa guvernului britanic Theresa May, pe care o acuză că a 'otrăvit' relaţiile cu Moscova, după anunţul Londrei privind instituirea unei serii de sancţiuni împotriva Rusiei ca represalii la otrăvirea unui fost spion la Salisbury.
     'Theresa May a otrăvit relaţiile între Moscova şi Londra', titrează cotidianul Nezavisimaia Gazeta, în timp ce oficiosul Rossiiskaia gazeta denunţă o 'reacţie neurotoxică' a şefei guvernului britanic, care a ales 'calea confruntării cu Moscova'.
     'Criza în relaţiile dintre Moscova şi Londra a atins un nou nivel', constată la rândul său cotidianul economic Kommersant, potrivit căruia autorităţile britanice 'caută răspunsuri toxice' la otrăvirea fostului spion rus.
     'Theresa May a încercat să acuze Rusia de toate relele în discursul său în faţa parlamentului' (miercuri), susţine tabloidul Komsomolskaia pravda.
     Potrivit semioficiosului Izvestia, Rusia va 'răspunde cel puţin într-o manieră simetrică la expulzarea celor 23 de diplomaţi ruşi'. 'Dar reacţia rusă ar putea fi şi mai globală', afirmă ziarul, citând surse diplomatice. 'Pregătiţi-vă de răspuns!', avertizează publicaţia.
     Cotidianul popular Moskovski Komsomoleţ anticipează 'o lungă perioadă de îngheţ' în relaţiile ruso-britanice, dar 'Rusia se poate descurca cu toate acestea cu capul sus'.
     Theresa May a anunţat miercuri o serie de sancţiuni împotriva Rusiei, între care expulzarea a 23 de diplomaţi şi îngheţarea relaţiilor bilaterale la cel mai înalt nivel, atribuind Moscovei responsabilitatea pentru otrăvirea - pe teritoriu britanic - a fostului spion Serghei Skripal (66 de ani) şi a fiicei sale Iulia (33 de ani) cu un agent neurotoxic de uz militar din categoria 'Noviciok'.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * O veste proastă: Asigurătorul german Ergo discută vânzarea operaţiunilor din România ca parte a unui deal regional
     Grupul Ergo, unul dintre cei mai puternici asigurători din Germania cu prime subscrise de 18 mld. euro anul trecut, discută ieşirea din piaţa locală la şapte ani de la intrare, exit-ul din România fiind parte a unui deal regional care cuprinde mai multe ţări din regiunea Europei de Est, au declarat pentru ZF surse din piaţă.
     Munich Re, acţionarul Ergo, a anunţat ieri în conferinţa de pre­zentare a rezultatelor pe 2017 că analizează oportu­nităţi de dezinvestire cu scopul de a-şi optimiza businessul.
     "Nu comentăm zvonuri din piaţă. În iunie 2016 Ergo a anunţat că se va concentra pe pieţele în care are deja o prezenţă puternică sau care prezintă un potenţial de creştere semnificativ. Ca parte a strategiei internaţionale, Ergo îşi reevaluează constant operaţiunile de la nivel internaţional, după criterii precum relevanţă strategică, poziţionare şi atractivitatea pieţei", au declarat pentru ZF reprezentanţii din Germania ai Ergo. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] *REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 08.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
* REVISTA PRESEI 7.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.03.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 5.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 03.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 2.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 1.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 28.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 27.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 26.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:14
Un fost director de la Siemens a recunoscut că a fost implicat într-un caz de mită
     Un fost director de la Siemens a pledat vinovat în cazul mituirii unor oficiali ai guvernului argentinian în urmă cu 20 de ani, scrie Financial Times.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:45
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:34
*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Secţia pentru procurori a CSM discută astăzi cererea şefului DIICOT Daniel Horodniceanu de a reveni la Serviciul Teritorial Iaşi  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează un avans de 1%
     * Banca Transilvania, în topul creşterilor şi al rulajului
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa bursieră de ieri, toţi indicii încheind ziua în creştere, BET a urcat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc în Europa şi SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul revenirii apetitului la risc.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 15 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9620
2.3837
2.9088
3.9890
0.1834
0.6259
0.2138
4.6620
5.2574
1.4984
3.5604
0.2275
0.4902
1.1055
0.0660
0.4616
0.9666
3.7715
0.3180
1.1570
0.5969
0.0581
0.3540
0.2024
2.7567
0.0394
0.1433
1.0268
0.6264
0.1210
160.4298
5.4826 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook