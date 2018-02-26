   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 16.04.2018

BURSA 16.04.2018

M.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Plata pensiilor "de lux", miza atacurilor la Pilonul II
     Sunt 4 milioane de români care contribuie anual cu circa 7 miliarde de lei la pensiile private. În acelaşi timp, sunt doar 9.000 de alţi români care primesc anual din bugetul public pensii speciale ce însumează peste 8 miliarde de lei. Aceasta este adevărata miză a atacurilor la Pilonul II: ca Guvernul să mai poată "ciupi" ceva de la cei mulţi, ca să poată plăti pensiile privilegiaţilor.
     Atacul guvernanţilor la Pilonul II de pensii pare a se concretiza într-un final, la un an de când zvonurile au apărut în piaţă. A început cu demiterea şi amendarea şefei NN Pensii pentru că şi-a avertizat clienţii în privinţa discuţiilor în acest sens, a continuat cu negări din partea autorităţilor că nu se "naţionalizează" acest pilon, numai pentru ca acest an să demareze cu scăderea procentului virat către Pilonul II de la 5,1% la 3,75%, ceea ce s-a lăsat în cele din urmă şi cu micşorări ale pensiilor, deşi Guvernul dădea asigurări că acest lucru nu se va întâmpla. Acum, Executivul are în lucru şi plănuieşte să finalizeze până la finalul lunii iunie un nou cadru legislativ pentru Pilonul II, prin care să îi lase pe oameni să "opteze" între a-şi lăsa toată pensia pe mâna statului sau a pune ouăle în mai multe coşuri. Nu se cunosc încă detalii privind acest mecanism, însă ministrul Finanţelor Eugen Teodorovici a precizat că vrea să creeze "concurenţă în zona de pensii", deşi, teoretic, aceasta există deja între cele şapte fonduri de pensii private obligatorii.
     Principalul argument pentru această schimbare este că statul "poate fi un bun administrator al banului public", după cum spune Eugen Teodorovici. Însă după atâţia ani în care statul a fost "bun administrator", vedem cum ne îndreptăm treptat către un deficit al bugetului public de pensii pe care să explodeze.
     * BANCHERUL
     * BNR, Banca Transilvania si Bancpost pastreaza misterul creditelor in franci cesionate in strainatate. De ce oare?
     Banca Nationala a Romaniei (BNR), Banca Transilvania (BT) si Bancpost pastreaza tacerea cu privire la creditele in franci elvetieni (CHF) cesionate de cea din urma la entitati din strainatate controlate de banca-mama din Grecia, Eurobank, care nu au fost preluate de BT in cadrul tranzactiei de cumparare a Bancpost.
     Nici BNR, nici cele doua banci nu au raspuns la intrebarile trimise de Bancherul.ro pe aceasta tema.
     Se stie ca exista multe credite cesionate de Bancpost in strainatate, insa nici banca centrala nici cele doua banci nu vor sa spuna care este numarul si valoarea acestora.
     Un mister ramane si motivul pentru care Banca Transilvania nu a cumparat si creditele cesionate in strainatate, cu toate ca acestea nu mai sunt proprietatea Bancpost, banca romaneasca avand doar rolul de a incasa ratele lunare si de a administra relatia cu clientii, in numele Eurobank, proprietarul creditelor cesionate.
     Este posibil ca dupa integrarea Bancpost in Banca Transilvania, cei cu credite cesionate sa-si poata achita ratele in continuare la Banca Transilvania, daca aceasta va prelua contractul de administare a creditelor pentru Eurobank, de la Bancpost.
     Nu se stie insa daca BT a preluat contractul de administrare a creditelor respective sau daca are de gand sa cumpere, pana la urma, aceste credite, cum ar fi normal, in lipsa tacerii bancilor si a autoritatii de supraveghere, BNR.
     Problema este ca cei cu credite cesionate nu vor beneficia de oferta in pregatire a Bancii Transilvania de conversie in lei a creditelor in franci existente in proprietatea Bancpost, adica cele necesionate.
     BT a facut recent un anunt ca urmeaza sa ofere in aceasta luna detalii privind conditiile de conversie, dar fara sa faca referire si la creditele cesionate.
     BT a precizat doar ca va lua in calcul aprecierea de 7% din ultimii trei ani a leului fata de franc, sugerand ca discount-ul pe care l-ar putea oferi clientilor ar putea fi mai mic decat cel de 22,5% acordat clientilor Volksbank. (vezi aici detalii)
     Daca Banca Transilvania s-a gandit ca poate face economii reducand discount-ul clientilor Bancpost si nepreluand si creditele cesionate, s-ar putea sa aiba cheltuieli mai mari pe termen mediu, daca se va trezi cu proteste pentru discriminare din partea clientilor Bancpost cu credite cesionate.
     ¬* COTIDIANUL
     * Sfera privată trebuie adaptată erei digitale
     Conceptul sferei private trebuie să fie adaptat realităţii, în era reţelelor de socializare online precum Facebook, comentează cotidianul Financial Times, în contextul scandalului accesării ilegale a datelor utilizatorilor de către firma de consultanţă Cambridge Analytica.
     Atunci când Mark Zuckerberg a cumpărat în anul 2013 patru case situate în jurul vilei sale din Palo Alto (California), jurnalişti şi alţi comentatori erau sarcastici despre valoarea mare la care fondatorul şi directorul general Facebook părea să îşi estimeze viaţa privată - suma de aproximativ 30 de milioane de dolari. Postul NBC News glumea că Mark Zuckerberg îşi "actualiza setările privind date private" pentru a se proteja de persoane care ar putea da "aprecieri" ("like-uri") ideii de a locui în apropierea curţii miliardarului. "Dreptul la viaţă privată ar putea fi ultimul lucru la care ne-am aştepta din partea Facebook, dar acest lucru nu îl opreşte pe Mark Zuckerberg să introducă toate limitele pentru a-şi proteja sfera privată în viaţa reală", comenta revista finaciară Fast Company.
     Dorinţa lui Zuckerberg de protejare a datelor private ar putea fi din nou subiect de sarcasm după recentele dezvăluiri potrivit cărora firma de consultanţă Cambridge Analytica probabil a obţinut suficiente date Facebook pentru a construi profilurile psihologice a 87 de milioane de persoane, în principal alegători americani.
     "Dar acest caz evidenţiază o diferenţă importantă privind modul în care sfera privată este definită în Statele Unite şi în Europa. Sloganul ar putea fi «casa unui englez este castelului lui», dar, de fapt, americanii sunt cei care cred că viaţa privată este libertatea de a face orice vrei în casa ta. Într-un studiu publicat în anul 2004 în Jurnalul Facultăţii de Drept a Universităţii Yale, James Q Whitman prezintă diferenţele dintre cele două concepte culturale occidentale de viaţă privată. Americanii consideră că este vorba de o problemă de libertate, o protejare de intruziuni ale statului asociată strâns drepturilor la viaţa privată şi libertate de exprimare în sfera privată. Casa este «citadela suveranităţii individuale», scrie James Whitman. Europenii percep sfera privată ca referindu-se la demnitate, sursa fiind percepţiile istorice franceze şi germane asupra onoarei, cu preocupări frecvente în sensul protejării de intruziunile presei. Germanii numesc acest concept «autodeterminare informaţională», o referire la dreptul de a decide ce poate dezvălui un om despre sine însuşi", comentează editorialista Hannah Kuchler într-un articol publicat în cotidianul Financial Times sub titlul "Ideea noastră despre sfaera privată trebuie să se adapteze realităţii în era Facebook / Este Facebook precum o casă, în care împărtăşeşti plăcerile şi durerile cu prietenii şi familia? Sau este piaţa unui orăşel?".
     * Ministrul Educaţiei nu mai vrea să subvenţioneze formarea de traducători de arabă, slovacă, rusă pentru că secţiile nu sunt profitabile
     Ministrul Educaţiei, Valentin Popa, a decis că Universitatea Bucureşti nu merită calificativul "Grad de încredere ridicat' aşa cum i-a acordat ARACIS în fiecare an. Chiar dacă părerea lui ar putea fi interesantă pe la CAP-ul unde pare că a învăţat să se exprime: celălanţi, voi înşişi, ceolofan, pamblică, ghiuvetă, furton, iată că "pamblicarul" ăsta a putut să taie fondurile instituţiei printr-o semnătură de ministru justificând că "sustenabilitatea financiară impune un minim de 40 de studenţi/an de studiu" iar Universitatea Bucureşti are şi programe cu mai puţini de 10. În impotenţa sa de a înţelege, ministrul a susţinut că aceste programe sunt menţinute pentru ca profesorii respectivi să aibă normele didactice completate. În realitate Universitatea Bucureşti este singura care oferă anumite programe "de nişă" dar de care ţara are neapărată nevoie.
     Preşedintele Senatului Universităţii Bucureşti, Marian Preda a explicat situaţia:
     "Azi am cerut date statistice de la Secretariatul General al Universităţii din Bucureşti pentru a mă lămuri ce a vrut să spună ministerul domnului Popa care, înt-un comunicat scris cu aceeaşi ură şi răzbunare faţă de UB şi argumentat cu informaţii fantasmagorice, reproşa Universităţii "proasta guvernanţă" dovedită de ei prin numărul mare de programe de licenţă şi de master care "nu sunt rentabile economic", motiv pentru care ARACIS nu trebuia să acorde UB grad ridicat de încredere. Vom furniza saptamana viitoare date detaliate dar, pentru moment, câteva cifre generale şi câteva precizări care contrazic flagrant aberaţiile incompetente ale ministerului:
     - Numărul mediu de studenţi la buget şi taxa pe program de studii de licenţă este 70, mult peste limita de 40 pretinsă de minister. Dacă luăm "studenţii echivalenţi", finanţarea fiind acordată pe student echivalent, nu pe student fizic, numărul este încă şi mai mare, multe programe fiind predate în limbi străine. Le cer celor din minister să imi arate cate universitati din lista lor de favorizaţi care au primit locuri suplimentare au medie mai mare de 70 de studenţi fizici/program de licenta. Nu prea cred că găsesc vreuna.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Ministerul de Externe rus: Siria, atacată când avea "şansa unui viitor paşnic"
     Siria, care a rezistat mulţi ani 'unei agresiuni teroriste', a fost atacată de operaţiunea militară occidentală când avea "şansa unui viitor paşnic", a transmis sâmbătă Ministerul de Externe rus, potrivit AFP.
     "A fost atacată capitala unui stat suveran care a încercat timp de mulţi ani să supravieţuiască în mijlocul unei agresiuni teroriste", a scris pe Facebook purtătoarea de cuvânt a Ministerului de Externe, Maria Zaharova.
     Atacurile occidentale împotriva Siriei survin "într-un moment în care aceasta avea şansa unui viitor paşnic", a declarat ea.
     Zaharova s-a referit la faptul că forţele guvernamentale siriene susţinute de Rusia au eliberat în ultimele luni o mare parte din teritoriile care erau controlate de grupările rebele.
     Statele Unite au lansat, împreună cu Marea Britanie şi Franţa, atacuri asupra unor obiective în Siria, susţinând că au atacat în special unităţi de producţie de arme chimice de care, conform Occidentului, ar dispune regimul lui Bashar al-Assad.
     Această operaţiune comună a avut loc la o săptămână după anunţul privind un atac chimic la Douma, în apropiere de Damasc, atribuit de Occident forţelor guvernamentale. Atacul ar fi făcut peste 40 de morţi.
     Maria Zaharova a declarat că media occidentale poartă o parte din responsabilitate pentru aceste atacuri, în măsura în care Casa Albă a spus că s-a bazat în special pe "numeroase surse din media" pentru a-şi demonstra convingerea privind vinovăţia regimului sirian.
     "Media americane şi alte media occidentale trebuie să îşi înţeleagă responsabilitatea în ceea ce s-a întâmplat", a afirmat ea.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * 100 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze pleacă din Marea Neagra. Nici unul în România
     Depozitul uriaş de gaze descoperit în Marea Neagră, în zona Neptun, nu va aduce nimic României, cu excepţia redeventelorIntregul zăcământ va fi exploatat de companiile Exxon Mobil, Lukoil şi OMV şi este estimat a avea între 48 şi 82 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale. Aceste companii au exagerat mult valoarea cheltuielilor legate de prospectare şi au minimalizat în mod deliberat valoarea reală a resurselor identificate pentru a prezenţa unor guvernem cifre din care să rezulte că investiţiile societăţilor străine sunt uriaşe şi extrem de riscante, în timp ce beneficiile sunt foarte mici.
     Luaţi cu redevenţe
     Companiile nu vor da nimic României, cu excepţia redevenţelor, iar acest lucru a fost decis printr-un proiect de guvern iniţiat pe vremea tehnocratului Dacian Cioloş, completat şi aprobat de cele două guverne PSD conduse de Sorin Grindeanu şi Mihai Tudose. Proiectul a trecut şi de Senatul României, urmând că în aceste zile să aibă loc o dezbatere şi în Camera Deputaţilor, care este camera decizională. Titularii acordurilor petroliere au obligaţia că cel puţîn o pătrime din numărul total de angajaţi utilizaţi în vederea acordurilor petroliere să fie cetăţeni români cu rezidenţă fiscală în România. Acest lucru este însă greu de crezut că se va întâmplă întrucât nici forarea, nici asamblarea conductelor pe fundul Marii Negre şi nici conductele de pe litoral nu presupun sub nici o formă muncă specializată care ar putea fi rezovata de români. Mai mult, echipamentele cu care vor fi extrase gazele din Marea Neagră vor fi fabricate şi în România. Contractul a fost adjudecat de către consorţiul format din OneSubsea UK şi Cameron România SRL, în urmă unei proceduri de negociere competitivă. OneSubsea UK este filiala britanică a companiei americane omonime din Houston, Texas, şi are peste 5.000 de angajaţi în 23 de ţări. Cameron România SRL deţine două fabrici de echipamente petroliere în România, la Câmpina şi Ploieşti. Pe de altă parte, conform altor surse, cele 48-82 miliarde de metri cubi de gaze de la Nepun Deep s-ar putea să fie în realitate... 200 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Premieră istorică în retail: în 2017, suprafaţa mallurilor şi a galeriilor comerciale a scăzut. În pofida consumului în creştere, se înmulţesc eşecurile unor proiecte
     Pentru prima dată în istoria mallurilor României, în 2017 suprafaţa totală a mallurilor şi galeriilor comerciale a cunoscut o scădere, pe fondul închiderii de shopping center-uri la Oradea, Suceava, Constanţa şi Bucureşti (Vitantis).
     Pentru prima dată în "istoria mal­listică" a României suprafaţa totală a mallurilor şi a shopping center-urilor, adică a centrelor comerciale care au ca ancoră un hiper/super­mar­ket, a scăzut, în 2017, potrivit raportului anual al companiei de consultanţă imobiliară Activ Property Services.
     "Anul 2017 a fost atipic din punctul de vedere al evoluţiei stocului de centre co­mer­ciale. Pentru prima oară în istorie, stocul de centre comerciale a înregistrat o evoluţie ne­gativă, volumul închiderilor depăşind volumul livră­rilor. În 2018 însă piaţa îşi va relua ten­din­ţa de creştere", spune Florian Gheorghe, head of research în cadrul Activ Property Services.
     Au fost închise centre comerciale la Su­ceava, Oradea, Constanţa şi Bucureşti (Vitan­tis), în total cu o suprafaţă de 83.000 mp, şi au fost deschise sau au fost extinse alte patru malluri/centre comerciale, la Râmnicu Vâlcea, Ga­laţi, Cluj-Napoca şi Bucureşti (extindere a AFI Palace), în suprafaţă de doar 67.000 mp, deci netul pe toată ţara a fost în scădere cu 20.000 mp. Aceasta înseamnă că de pe harta mallurilor a dispărut practic un mall de
     20.000 mp. Clasamentul realizat de Activ Property Services ia în considerare doar centrele comer­ciale de peste 5.000 de metri pătraţi suprafaţă închiriabilă, unde intră clă­dirile cu hiper­market şi galerie (de tipul Auchan Vitan sau Carrefour Orhideea).
     "Pentru prima dată în ultimii 15 ani, nu au fost înregistrate noi deschideri de centre co­mer­ciale în Bucureşti (în 2017 - n. red.). Extinderea AFI Cotroceni cu 6.800 de metri pătraţi în­chi­ria­bili a fost singura livrare nouă din 2017. Aceasta, co­relată cu închiderea Vitantis (17.960 mp) a adus o scădere a stocului existent la 992.410 mp în­chiriabili", se arată în raportul com­paniei de con­sultanţă. În 2016, stocul din Capitală se situa la peste un milion de metri pătraţi. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 16.04.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 13.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 11.04.2018  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 10.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 05.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 4.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 3.04.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 2.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 29.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 28.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:28
A fost lansată o nouă campanie care se opune procesului Brexit
     O nouă campanie în favoarea unui referendum cu privire la acordul privind ieşirea Regatului Unit din Uniunea Europeană (UE) a fost lansată, duminică, iar iniţiatorii apreciază că toţi britanicii, nu doar aleşii, ar trebui să aibă ultimul cuvând de spus, relatează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:54
Trump justifică folosirea expresiei "misiune îndeplinită" prin care a salutat atacurile contra regimului sirian
     Donald Trump a justificat alegerea expresiei "misiune îndeplinită" pentru a saluta atacurile contra regimului sirian, o formulă care a căpătat anumite conotaţii după ce predecesorul său republican, George W. Bush, a aunţat prin ea, premature, sfârşitul Războiului din Irak, relatează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:37
Ministrul de Externe participă, astăzi, la reuniunea Consiliului Afaceri Externe
     Ministrul de Externe, Teodor Meleşcanu, participă, astăzi, la reuniunea Consiliului Afaceri Externe care are printre teme situaţia din Siria şi relaţia UE - Rusia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 16.04.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Plata pensiilor "de lux", miza atacurilor la Pilonul II
     Sunt 4 milioane de români care contribuie anual cu circa 7 miliarde de lei la pensiile private. În acelaşi timp, sunt doar 9.000 de alţi români care primesc anual din bugetul public pensii speciale ce însumează peste 8 miliarde de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:15
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9464
2.3832
3.0067
3.9301
0.1841
0.6260
0.2145
4.6611
5.3960
1.4988
3.5121
0.2305
0.4872
1.1160
0.0614
0.4491
0.9255
3.7778
0.3141
1.1070
0.6016
0.0579
0.3532
0.2084
2.7915
0.0394
0.1458
1.0285
0.6284
0.1213
162.9082
5.4971 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook