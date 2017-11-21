REVISTA PRESEI 17.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Viorica Dăncilă, primul angajament: modificarea legilor Justiţiei

Viorica Dăncilă, propusă premier de PSD, le-a promis baronilor susţinere totală pentru modificarea legilor Justiţiei, spre deosebire de Tudose, care a şovăit. Dăncilă a susţinut şi Ordonanţa 13 la Bruxelles.

Liderii PSD au decis aproape în unanimitate să o propună pentru funcţia de premier pe Viorica Dăncilă, social-democrată din Teleorman, care în prezent e şefa eurodeputaţilor PSD din Parlamentul European şi preşedintă a Organizaţiei femeilor social-democrate. Întrebat dacă a contat pentru alegere faptul că e din Teleorman, Liviu Dragnea, originar din acelaşi judeţ, a răbufnit: "Nici vorbă. Toţi din Teleorman trebuie să plecăm din ţară?". Propunerea a venit din partea lui Niculae Bădălău, numărul doi în partid şi contestatar temporar al faptului că Liviu Dragnea nu se consulta cu el şi conducerea formaţiunii când trebuiau numiţi oameni în diferite funcţii. "În final, a fost votată Viorica Dăncilă, şefa delegaţiei PSD din Parlamentul European, doar cu o abţinere. În rest, am votat toţi colegii.

A fost propusă şi doamna Andronescu, care şi-a retras candidatura spre final. Eu şi colegii mei i-am pus foarte multe întrebări. Viorica Dăncilă a fost propusă de Niculae Bădălău", a declarat Liviu Dragnea, după şedinţa Comitetului Executiv. De asemenea, acesta a precizat faptul că Viorica Dăncilă va respecta programul de guvernare şi se va ocupa şi va susţine şi modificarea legilor Justiţiei. "Nu s-a dezis niciodată de programul de guvernare. Susţine demersul de a modifica legile Justiţiei", a completat Dragnea, acest lucru fiind confirmat şi de Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, ministru care a povestit că întrebată de senatorul Şerban Nicolae dacă e de acord să se meargă cu aceste legi în Parlament până la capăt, Dăncilă a confirmat că da.

* Cum şi-a bătut joc PSD de vizita istorică a premierului Japoniei

Guvernul a anulat ceremonia oficială de primire a lui Shinzo Abe, primul premier al Japoniei care a vizitat România. Abe avea programtă o întâlnire cu Mihai Tudose, însă, cu o seară înainte, PSD şi-a trântit pentru a doua oară premierul. Iar Tudose, în semn de răzbunare, n-a vrut să asigure interimarul, aşa că Abe, care a sosit în România alături de importanţi oameni de afaceri, în loc să fie primit la Guvern, a fost plimbat prin Muzeul Satului.

"Îmi pare bine că am vizitat Grădina Japoneză din Bucureşti şi mulţumesc pentru primirea foarte călduroasă care mi s-a făcut în această ţară, în România", a spus, protocolar, Shinzo Abe. În acest timp, delegaţia oficială japoneză a fost primită pe uşa din dos la Palatul Victoria de reprezentanţi ai mediului de afaceri românesc. "Demisia domnului premier Tudose a făcut imposibilă întâlnirea din punct de vedere protocolar la nivelul Guvernului. Era nevoie de şefi de Guvern, adică de persoane la acelaşi nivel. Am avut o discuţie cu delegaţia japonează şi au înţeles foarte bine. S-au întâmplat asemenea lucruri şi în alte ţări", a spus ministrul de Externe Teodor Meleşcanu. Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea, care a provocat noua criză politică, n-a avut mustrări de conştiinţă. "Vicepremierul japonez s-a întâlnit cu vicepremierul României, iar premierul s-a întâlnit cu preşedintele. A fost o întâlnire bună", a spus Dragnea. Într-adevăr, spre seară, Shinzo Abe a fost primit la Palatul Cotroceni de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. "Am decis împreună cu domnul prim-ministru Abe să lansăm demersurile necesare pentru ca, în viitorul nu foarte îndepărtat, să ridicăm relaţia dintre România şi Japonia la nivel de Parteneriat Strategic", a spus şeful statului.

* BANCHERUL

* Băncile nu mai trebuie să ne spună ce rol au în economie, ci cum îl joacă

"Băncile au un rol important în economie asigurând intermedierea financiară, prin atragerea de depozite şi plasarea de credite. Prin intermediul creditelor, băncile ajută la finanţarea nevoilor persoanelor fizice şi ale companiilor care pot întoarce aceşti bani în economie prin consum şi investiţii, în timp ce prin atragerea de depozite băncile protejează economiile populaţiei şi ale companiilor."

Aceasta este principala concluzie a studiului "Impactul economic si social al bancilor in Romania", realizat de firma de consultanta PwC, prezentat astazi de Asociatia Romana a Bancilor (ARB).

Dar de ce oare este nevoie, dupa aproape 11 ani de la aderea la Uniunea Europeana, sa ni se prezinte un studiu in care sa ni se demonstreze ca bancile au un important rol economic si social? E cineva care mai pune la indoiala aceasta paradigma?

Poate pentru ca in ultimii ani bancile au fost asaltate de critici acerbe din partea clientilor, de legi populiste si extremise (legea darii in plata sau conversia creditelor in franci la cursul istoric), de masuri in forta ale autoritatilor (ANPC, Ministerul Finantelor) sau de numeroase procese in justitie, care le-a afectat serios imaginea.

Si totusi, sub acest fum de petarde, bancile si-au vazut de treaba si au acordat tot mai multe credite, atat persoanelor fizice cat si firmelor.

Sunt destul de multi cei care au inca probleme vechi nerezolvate cu bancile, insa ponderea covarsitoare a populatiei si firmelor, peste 90% din total, au o relatie normala cu bancile, in care-si pastreaza banii, fac plati si de la care obtin credite.

De aceea, oare n-a venit timpul ca bancherii sa se concentreze pe cei 90% din total, care nu mai au demult nevoie sa li se spuna ca o banca are un rol benefic in societate? In schimb, acestia au acum alte asteptari de la bancheri.

In primul rand, asteptari mult mai mari decat studii simpliste precum cel de fata.

Ce valoare are un document, oricare ar fi el, cand proiecteaza, dintr-un singur unghi, cu reflectoare cat mai colorate si puternice, o lume bancara perfecta, fara pic de autocritica sau de lumini de contrast? Si mai cu seama o lume care se concentreza pe profit, in timp ce latura sociala si de relationare (digitala) cu consumatorul, ca sa nu-i spunem de protectie a consumatorului, devine tot mai importanta?

* COTIDIANUL

* Românii au fost ameţiţi: în 2017 s-au modificat 1.400 de legi, ordonanţe şi hotărâri

România ocupă primul loc în topul regional al modificărilor legislative în 2017 după ce au fost adoptate 1.388 de acte normative (cu excepţia ordinelor ministerelor), din care: 278 de legi, 117 de Ordonanţe de urgenţă, 30 de ordonanţe simple şi 963 de Hotărâri de Guvern. La acestea se mai adaugă miile de ordine emise de ministere. La Ministerul Finanţelor, de exemplu, s-au înregistrat 3.344 de ordine iar la Ministerul Muncii 1.907, se arată într-o minitorizare făcută de Patronatul IMM-urilor (CNIPMMR). Actele normative în 2017 au fost iniţiate de Guvern (79.97%), fără a lua în calcul şi numărul ordinelor ministerelor. Parlamentul, ca principală putere legislativă, a adoptat 278 de legi (20,03%), din care foarte multe pentru aprobarea ordonanţelor emise de Guvern.

Codul Fiscal a fost modificat pe parcursul anului trecut prin 11 acte normative ce au schimbat/completat 290 de articole. Media europeană a modificărilor anuale ale Codului Fiscal în Europa este de 50. Reprezentanţii patronatului IMM-urilor au atras atenţia că niciuna dintre aceste modificări nu a respectat normele de tehnică legislativă şi principiile fiscalităţii. Normele de tehnică legislativă instituite prin art. 91 din Legea nr. 346/ 2004 privind stimularea înfiinţării şi dezvoltării întreprinderilor mici şi mijlocii, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, prevăd consultarea obligatorie a organizaţiilor reprezentative ale întreprinderilor mici şi mijlocii privind conţinutul proiectelor de acte normative, al analizelor de impact şi a Testului IMM, cu valorificarea în mod corespunzător a propunerilor acestora sau motivarea nevalorificării poziţiei lor, documente ce vor însoţi proiectul de act normativ până la adoptare. Pentru asigurarea unui mediu favorabil iniţierii şi dezvoltării afacerilor, în procesul de elaborare a actelor normative care au impact asupra întreprinderilor mici şi mijlocii, iniţiatorii vor respecta principiul "Gândiţi mai întâi la scară mică", precum şi principiul numărului constant. Principiul "Gândiţi mai întâi la scară mică" presupune ca iniţiatorii actelor normative să evalueze efectele introducerii noii reglementări, mai întâi şi cu precădere, asupra activităţii întreprinderilor mici şi mijlocii. Principiul numărului constant stabileşte că introducerea unor noi sarcini administrative - obligaţii de raportare/ conformare - pentru întreprinderi mici şi mijlocii trebuie să aibă loc simultan cu eliminarea unor sarcini deja existente. Evaluarea sistematică a impactului proiectelor de acte normative se face prin aplicarea Testului IMM. Testul IMM se efectuează de către iniţiatorul actului normativ, înainte de demararea procesului de avizare a acestuia, şi constă în efectuarea unui sondaj cu privire la potenţialele efecte generate în activitatea întreprinderilor mici şi mijlocii de introducerea noilor reglementări. Evaluarea rezultatelor Testului IMM trebuie să conducă la identificarea corecţiilor care se impun în definitivarea proiectului de act normativ.

* CURENTUL

* Lucan a depus un fals la instanţă ca să scape de arest? Avocatul spune că e doar o eroare materială

Profesorul Mihai Lucan, reţinut de DIICOT în 21 decembrie 2017 nu a fost arestat preventiv de judecătorii Tribunalului Bucureşti pentru că a depus în instanţă o copie de pe un document, intitulat "Statement" şi semnat de managerul fimei MGP din Cehia, conform căruia, în 2006, firma a livrat, gratuit, fără a avea nevoie de compensaţii sau de returnarea produsului, un aparat "Seednet Model FP5T5" către profesorul Mihai Lucan.

Declaraţia e datată 6 noiembrie 2007. Intervievat de Adevărul, actualul manager al ICUTR, Silviu Moga, a declarat că e vorba despre două aparate produse de aceeaşi firmă, Galil, dar că în 2006 aparatul se numea Oncura 200 Golden SeedNet 2. De altfel, Moga ţi-a făcut doctoratul pe de pacienţi trataţi între 2006 şi 2010 exact pe acest aparat, tema fiind: "Crioterapia Primară, metodă de tratament minim invaziv la cancerul de prostată". Modelul FP5T5 a ajuns la ICUTR abia în 2012.

Aşadar pare că Lucan a contrafăcut documentul pentru a scăpa de arestul preventiv, fiind suficient să modifice data livrării şi data emiterii declaraţiei.

Unul dintre avocaţii lui Mihai Lucan, Eugen Iordăchescu, a declarat pentru "Adevărul": "E vorba despre o eroare materială, de o literă greşită, dar asta nu are relevanţă în ceea ce priveşte actul de donaţie care din punctul nostru de vedere dovedeşte că aparatul a fost şi este în proprietatea exclusivă a lui Mihai Lucan".

Litera greşită în opinia avocatului este în loc de "Oncura 200 Golden SeedNet 2" e "Seednet Model FP5T5".

Conform Codului Penal, falsul în înscrisuri sub semnătură privată se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 6 luni la 3 ani sau cu amendă iar uzul de fals cu închisoare de la 3 luni la 2 ani sau cu amendă.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Alina Bica a plecat în... Costa Rica. De tot!

Fosta şefă a DIICOT Alina Bica, trimisă în judecată în mai multe dosare, a plecat în Costa Rica şi nu s-a mai prezentat la procese, au declarat surse judiciare.

Potrivit surselor, Alina Bica nu s-a prezentat, luni, la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, în procesul în care este judecată alături de fostul ministru Adriean Videanu, iar avocatul acesteia ar fi anunţat în sala de judecată că este plecată în Costa Rica unde intenţionează să lucreze ca avocat.

Alina Bica nu a venit nici la începutul lunii decembrie 2017 la proces, iar avocaţii au depus atunci în instanţă acte medicale care confirmau că ea ar fi suferit un accident în Spania, au mai spus sursele.

Fosta şefă a DIICOT poate părăsi teritoriul României, ea neavând nicio interdicţie în acest sens.

Alina Bica a fost condamnată în două dosare penale, însă deciziile nu sunt definitive.

Astfel, în noiembrie 2016, ea a fost condamnată de Instanţa supremă la patru ani de închisoare cu executare pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de favorizarea făptuitorului. În acelaşi dosar, fostul ministru Adriean Videanu a fost achitat pentru complicitate la abuz în serviciu.

De asemenea, în ianuarie 2017, Alina Bica a primit 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare cu executare, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de favorizarea făptuitorului, în legătură cu intervenţii pentru clasarea unui dosar în care era implicat omul de afaceri Horia Simu.

* NATIONAL

* Opozitia să-şi dea demisia de onoare!

Ramasi fara Iliescu, Cozmanca, Nastase, DIP, Mitrea, Hrebenciuc, Agathon etc., pesedistii isi bat joc nu doar de ei ci si de tara. Lucru imposibil insa daca asa numita opozitie de dreapta nu s-ar fi autodistrus.

Originala prin definitie, democratia post-decembrista s-a dus definitiv dracului dupa castigarea alegerilor din 2016 de catre PSD. Formula de fapt gresita pentru ca PSD nu a castigat nimic ci PNL a pierdut ca un ghertoi prost alegerile. Un ghertoi care a crezut ca da lovitura si ajunge in fruntea bucatelor dupa o falsa fuziune cu PDL si un simulacru de logodna cu Ciolos. Si asta dupa ce PNL se urcase deja in patul comun USL cu dusmanul de moarte al dreptei, PSD. Combinate cu lipsa liderilor autentici (impunerea doamnelor Gorghiu si Turcan a fost doar o gluma proasta iar Blaga nu are fata si verb de presedinte) si haosul creat de lupta data in PNL pentru putere, decizia imbecila de a inghiti ca pelicanii guvernul tehnocrat impus de Iohannis plus non-combatul din campania electorala le-a dat lovitura de gratie liberalilor.

PNL-ul a ajuns la o cota parlamentara de rahat, 20%, cu care nu poti face mai nimic, dar liberalii sa nu uite ca sunt singurii vinovati. Culmea este ca lumea i-ar fi iertat daca se trezeau si readuceau PNL-ul la stadiul de partid in toata firea, capabil sa faca opozitie si sa tina PSD-ul in fraul democratic.

N-au facut-o, permitand PSD-ului sa o ia razna, lucru care nu s-ar fi intamplat daca PNL ar fi iesit cu un program de guvernare solid, cu alternative reale la ministrii social-democratii, cu acuzatii concrete si cu pozitii politice credibile in loc sa se multumeasca sa miaune de fiecare data ca PSD nu este capabil sa guverneze si isi bate joc de tara. Asa, si? Ce faceti voi, liberalii, in aceasta situatie? Ii cereti presedintelui alegeri anticipate? Bateti campii si o stiti. Recunoasteti ca nu aveti nici macar o umbra de premier pe care sa-l propuneti? Mersi, stim. Tocati lupta interna din PSD si puseurile de vechil ale lui Dragnea? Nu e treaba voastra, vedeti-va de conflictele din PNL. Beti o cafea cu USR si Ciolos si dupa aceea trambitati viitoarea mare unire a dreptei lesinate? Va spunem noi ca USR este deja istorie iar Ciolos si-a ratat cu brio cariera politica. Voi liberalii, marii urmasi ai respectabililor Bratieni, nu sunteti in stare sa faceti nimic dupa ce ati distrus echilibrul scenei noastre politice.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* MAI, demisie zguduitoare. Valentin Rîciu, consilierul lui Carmen Dan, este vizat în trei dosare

Valentin Rîciu, consilierul ministrului Afacerilor Interne, Carmen Dan, care este vizat în trei dosare penale, şi-a anunţat demisia din funcţie, marţi seară.

El spune că a luat această decizie nu pentru că situaţia sa juridică s-ar fi schimbat, ci pentru că aşa vede el responsabilitatea, informează news.ro.

Anunţul demisiei este făcut de Valentin Rîciu pe Facebook, el precizând că a decis, marţi, să îşi înceteze activitatea la cabinetul ministrului Afacerilor Interne.

"Nu pentru că situaţia mea juridică s-ar fi schimbat cu ceva. După cum am precizat, nu am fost informat despre vreo acuzaţie penală, iar comunicatul public al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie este lămuritor. Am discutat astăzi cu ministrul şi decizia aceasta este. Nu am pretenţia de a fi exemplu pentru cineva, dar aşa văd eu ca poliţist responsabilitatea", scrie Valentin Rîciu.

Parchetul instanţei supreme a anunţat luni că făcut un control privind modul în care au fost instrumentate de către parchete trei dosare penale în care este cercetat, pentru înşelăciune, ultraj şi abuz în serviciu, agentul şef principal de poliţie Valentin Rîciu, consilier al ministrului de Interne Carmen Dan, şi s-a stabilit că în două dintre dosare, aflate pe rolul Parchetului Judecătoriei Sector 3 Bucureşti, procedurile s-au prelungit nejustificat, "nefiind făcute acte de urmărire penală cu celeritate", "ambele fiind repartizate pentru cercetări lucrătorilor de poliţie din cadrul Brigăzii Rutiere - Biroul control intern".

Astfel, procurorul general Augustin Lazăr a dispus sesizarea Inspecţiei Judiciare pentru prelungirea nejustificată a procedurilor în cele două dosare, precum şi efectuarea de către Parchetul General a unui control pentru verificarea modului de exercitare de către procurorii de la parchetele competente a activităţii de supraveghere a cercetărilor penale efectuate de către lucrători de poliţie judiciară din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti - Brigada Rutieră, Biroul control intern.

În dosarul aflat în instrumentarea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Sector 4 Bucureşti, procurorul de caz a dispus măsurile necesare efectuării cu celeritate a actelor de urmărire penală, delegând în acest sens lucrătorii de poliţie din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti - Brigada Rutieră, Biroul control intern. Totodată, constatând neefectuarea în termen a actelor dispuse, procurorul de caz a intervenit, dispunând noi măsuri şi stabilind un nou termen de efectuare a cercetărilor, mai spunea Parchetul General.

De asemenea, Lazăr a dispus efectuarea de către Parchetul General a unui control privind verificarea modului de exercitare de către procurorii de la parchetele competente a activităţii de supraveghere a cercetărilor penale efectuate de către lucrători de poliţie judiciară din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti - Brigada Rutieră, Biroul control intern.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Mesajul mediului de business către PSD: "Puteţi să vă schimbaţi între voi, dar nu schimbaţi nimic în economie!" Cursul leu-euro a resimţit puternic schimbarea intempestivă a Guvernului şi a scăzut cu 0,7%

♦ Cursul leu-euro a resimţit puternic ieri schimbarea intempestivă a Guvernului şi a scăzut cu 0,7% ♦ Oamenii de afaceri vor stabilitatea legilor, chiar dacă sunt schimbate guverne sau miniştri.

Cursul şi bursa au reacţionat ieri la criza politică, astfel că euro a ajuns din nou la aproape 4,66 lei, după o creştere de 0,74%, iar bursa a scăzut cu 0,3%. Oamenii de afaceri sunt îngrijoraţi de faptul că un nou guvern va veni cu alte propuneri legislative care ar putea bulversa economia.

"Minunat ar fi - şi asta este marea mea spe­­ranţă - dacă ar veni cineva mâine la guver­nare şi ar zice: «Dragilor, nu mai schim­băm ni­mic în următoarele 12 luni!». Predictibi­lita­tea şi stabilitatea ar fi ideale pentru mediul de busi­ness", a spus Mihai Marcu, CEO şi preşe­dintele consiliului de administraţie al MedLife, cel mai mare jucător din sectorul serviciilor medicale private.

Despre nevoia de stabilitate vorbeşte şi Adrian Mihai, unul dintre acţionarii şi fondatorii FAN Courier, cea mai mare companie de curierat din România.

"Mi-aş dori de la următorul guvern sta­bilitate şi predictibilitate, ca să ne facem pla­nu­rile bazându-ne pe nişte legi care să fie stabile pentru o pe­rioa­dă mai lungă de timp", a spus Adrian Mihai, care con­duce o com­pa­nie cu 5.730 de salariaţi.

* Ce poate învăţa România de la vecini: Bulgaria este prima ţară aflată sub monitorizare specială a Bruxellesului care preia preşedinţia UE. Juncker spune că are încredere că acest stat marcat de corupţie şi sărăcie va livra rezultate pozitive pentru Europa

Bulgaria, o ţară despre care se spune că este cea mai săracă şi coruptă din Uniunea Europeană, are şansa să-şi îmbunătăţească imaginea odată cu preluarea preşedinţiei prin rotaţie a UE. Jean-Claude Juncker, preşedintele Comisiei Europene şi, mai nou, un prieten al statelor estice, crede că Bulgaria se va ridica la nivelul provocării. Această ţară, ca şi România, este sub monitorizarea specială a CE prin Mecanismul de Cooperare şi Verificare. Preluarea preşedinţiei Consiliului Uniunii Europene de un stat cu un astfel de statut este o premieră pentru UE.

România va deţine preşedinţia Consiliului UE în perioada ianuarie-iunie 2019, când ordinea europeană va fi, probabil zguduită dur de şocurile Brexitului. Guvernul bulgar, format din partidul conservator GERB al premierului Boiko Borisov şi, pentru prima dată, dintr-un grup de formaţiuni de extremă-dreapta, a marcat preluarea preşedinţiei UE prin anunţarea accelerării eforturilor de a adopta euro şi prin provocarea colegilor din UE să spună de ce n-ar vrea ca Bulgaria să intre în zona euro.

Preluarea preşedinţiei a fost marcată şi de alte evenimente. Pe 12 ianuarie, când guvernul lui Borisov găzduia o delegaţie a Comisiei Europene în palatul culturi, o clădire din era comunistă, parlamentarii au respins vetoul preşedintelui ţării dat unei noi legi anticorupţie, aceasta în numele angajamentului faţă de CE, scrie EUobserver.