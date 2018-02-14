   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018

BURSA 17.03.2018

     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Corina Creţu: "În trei ani am lucrat cu cinci premieri
     Comisarul european Corina Creţu susţine că guvernul trebuie să-şi maximizeze şansele de a lua banii europeni care sunt puşi la dispoziţie în acest acest moment. "Sper într-o stabilitate politică mai mare", a declarat Creţu la Antena 3, precizând că a lucrat cu cinci premieri în ultimii trei ani. "Sper într-o stabilitate politică mai mare, în trei ani de zile de când sunt în comisia europeană am lucrat cu cinci premieri", a explicat Creţu. Oficialul european a adăugat că în privinţa spitalelor regionale, va trage un semnal de alarmă pentru că banii riscă să fie pierduţi. "Potrivit Programului operaţional regional, lucrările ar fi trebuit să înceapă în 2016, în 2017 a fost o întreaga dezbatere legată de amplasament. Şi eu am fost şocată să aflu că sunt atât de întârziate procedurile", a declarat Corina Creţu.
     "Guvernul are această posibilitate de a recupera banii", a mai spus oficialul european.
     * Legea Referendumului şi drepturile omului
     Acum câteva zile, preşedintele României a retrimis Parlamentului legea prin care se vizează introducerea câtorva modificări într-o lege mai veche (Legea 3/2000) cu privire la organizarea şi desfăşurarea unui referendum în România.
     În presa ultimelor două zile, retrimiterea a fost catalogată de unii comentatori drept ,,tergiversare". De exemplu, jurnalistul Cătălin Sturza, chiar aici, pe blogul ziarului Adevărul, îşi arată nemulţumirea din perspectiva relaţiei pe care o are retrimiterea cu Referendumul pentru definirea familiei.
     Principalul argument din textul lui Cătălin Sturza este că ,,dacă statul legiferează drepturile politice pe baza preferinţelor sexuale, înseamnă că libertatea mea de exprimare, libertatea mea religioasă şi libertatea mea de conştiinţă (în sensul clasic, umanist) va ieşi în afara legii". El consideră că statul ar urmări să aibă grijă de minorităţi şi că nu numai minorităţile au ,,drept de indentitate".
     * BANCHERUL
     * Banca Transilvania a primit aprobarea BNR pentru preluarea Bancpost
     Banca Transilvania a primit aprobările necesare din partea Băncii Naţionale a României şi a Consiliului Concurenţei pentru achiziţionarea pachetului majoritar de actiuni (99,15%) detinut de catre Eurobank Group în capital social al Bancpost S.A., precum şi a participătiilor în capitalul social al societăţilor din Grupul Eurobank din România, respectiv ERB Retail Services IFN SA şi ERB Leasing IFN SA, anunţă banca într-un comunicat, în care se mai arata:
     "Astfel, in perioada urmatoare vor fi initiate procedurile specifice finalizării tranzacţiei cu Eurobank Group. Banca Transilvania estimează că finalizarea tranzacţiei pentru achizitia Bancpost va avea loc în prima jumătate a lunii aprilie 2018.După finalizarea tranzacţiei, BT va deveni acţionar cu drepturi depline şi tot atunci va începe integrarea Bancpost în structura Băncii Transilvania."
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Cutremur în judeţul Buzău
     Un cutremur cu magnitutidinea 3,9 grade pe scara Richter s-a produs, în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă, în zona seismică Vrancea, judeţul Buzău, la o adâncime de 124 de kilometri, anunţă Institutul Naţional pentru Fizica Pământului.
     Cutremurul a avut loc la ora 2:22 în zona seismică Vrancea, având o magnitudine de 3,9 grade pe scara Richter.
     Seismul s-a produs la o adâncime de 124 de kilometri.
     Cutremurul s-a produs în apropierea oraşelor: Nehoiu (16km), Covasna (35km), Întorsura Buzăului (38km), Târgu Secuiesc (50km) şi Vălenii de Munte (53km).
     Ultimul cutremur puternic s-a produs miercuri în zona Vrancea şi a avut magnitudinea 4,7 pe Richter.
     * CURENTUL
     * Justiţia a decis definitiv că Firea a înfiinţat legal cele 22 de companii
     Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti a câştigat definitiv procesul intentat de USR pentru suspendarea hotărârilor CGMB privind înfiinţarea celor 22 de companii care alcătuiesc Holdingul Municipal Bucureşti- Capitală Europeană
     Prin Decizia nr. 1487/ 14.03.2018, Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a respins definitiv, că neîntemeiat, recursul reclamanţilor U.S.R, Roxana Wring şi Ana Maria Ciceala, care solicitau suspendarea hotărârilor Consiliului General al Municipiului Bucureşti privind înfiinţarea celor 22 de companii municipale.
     Primarul General, Gabriela Firea: "Decizia pronunţată de Curtea de Apel Bucureşti întăreşte faptul că înfiinţarea acestor companii reprezintă o iniţiativă perfect legală a actualei administraţii, în acelaşi timp eficientă şi modernă pentru locuitorii Capitalei. Subliniez încă o dată că societăţile comerciale care alcătuiesc Holdingul Municipal Bucureşti-Capitală Europeană reprezintă un demers conform legii şi un model implementat cu succes în alte capitale europene, aspect nemenţionat de niciunul dintre contestatarii acestui demers al Municipalităţii. Reamintesc că activitatea acestor companii municipale este transparentă, acestea vor fi supuse anual controlului Curţii de Conturi, respecta legislaţia privind achiziţiile şi îşi vor raporta activitatea economică în faţa Consiliului General'.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Ponta: Dragnea ar fi fost vizat de un flagrant al DNA când era vicepremier; el şi Tel Drum au fost protejaţi ai statului
     Fostul premier Victor Ponta susţine că Liviu Dragnea şi firma Tel Drum au fost protejaţi ai statului şi că actualul preşedinte al PSD ar fi fost vizat de un flagrant al DNA în perioada când era vicepremier, acţiune care ar fi fost anulată în cele din urmă şi că urmare a unui sprijin primit de la o persoană din SRI.
     Victor Ponta a declarat, vineri seară, la B1 TV, că, dacă va fi cazul, va oferi informaţiile necesare doar instituţiilor statului.
     "Nu pot să vă spun acest lucru, pentru că, după cum ştiţi foarte bine, această este o chestiune care are semnificaţie juridică. Dacă mă cheamă cineva din instituţiile statului, voi spune", a răspuns Victor Ponta, solicitat fiind să explice ce înseamnă că s-a anulat flagrantul şi dacă s-a discutat cu cineva în legătură cu o acţiune în flagrant a DNA în cazul lui Liviu Dragnea.
     De asemenea, Victor Ponta susţine că Liviu Dragnea a fost ajutat de persoane din SRI în cazul presupusului flagrant şi că, de fapt, atât actualul preşedinte al PSD, cât şi firma Tel Drum erau protejaţii statului.
     Întrebat de unde ştia Liviu Dragnea că urmă să aibă loc o acţiune în flagrant a DNA, Victor Ponta a spus că de la o persoană din SRI.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     *  Atenţionare de la salvamontisti, în prag de week-end
     Cum pe final de săptămâna iarnă pare decisă să se reinstaleze în majoritatea masivelor, salvamontiştii au ales să transmită un mesaj celor care au de gând să meargă la munte în acest week-end. Totul, pentru a se evita orice posibil risc la adresa siguranţei montaniarzilor dornici de aventuri la înălţime.
     Pe lângă faptul că se anunţă ninsori, "iar stratul nou de zăpadă depus în perioada următoare poate atinge şi 50 de cm", se anunţă, dinspre Salvamont România, via Facebook, şi faptul că temperaturile pot scădea şi până la -20 de grade.
     În aceste condiţii, amatorii de drumeţii montane primesc câteva sfaturi preţioase de la cunoscătorii muntelui. Şi anume sunt sfătuiţi să aibă la ei echipamentul de iarnă şi, înainte de a pleca pe o anumită ruta, să ceară echipelor Salvamont detalii atât despre nivelul riscului producerii unor avalanşe, cât şi despre starea traseului pe care plănuiesc să îl străbată.
     "Echipele salvamont, singurele structuri care deţîn competenţă legală , personal pregătit profesional şi atestat pentru a interveni în soluţionarea accidentelor montane în care sunt implicate persoane cu afecţiuni medicale pot fi alertate prin sistemul unic de urgenţă 112 şi prin intermediul Dispeceratului Naţional Salvamont (0372126668 sau 0SALVAMONT) sau de pe aplicaţia SALVAMONT pentru telefoanele mobile", mai recomandă cei de la Salvamont România - Dispeceratul Naţional Salvamont.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     *  Cine a impus Planul Minerva şi cine a profitat de pe urma lui
     Potrivit acestei surse, americanii "au impus Planul Minerva socotind că astfel vor domina ţara politic şi economic, iar orice contact cu Rusia va fi blocat şi vor controla regiunea. Totul prin arma catuselor. Iar UE a achiesat, de aceea Rapoartele MCV au fost numai de aplaudare a instituţiilor de forţă şi nu au dedicat niciun rând despre existenţa abuzurilor".
     Astfel, România ar fi fost "supusă unui experiment. I s-a impus în secret, prin servicii, să adopte strategii de acţiune penale, care au fost folosite de americani în ţările sud-americane, arabe şi africane. Totul a început cu acceptul tacit al preşedintelui Traian Băsescu, care era inculpat la preluarea mandatului în Dosarul Flota".
     Ulterior, "fără nicio bază legală, fără ca legislaţia României să permită, SRI şi Parchetul General au semnat Protocolul de cooperare dintre Parchetul ICCJ şi SRI pentru îndeplinirea sarcinilor ce le revin in domeniul securităţii naţionale nr. 003064 din 04.02.2009 (act prin care SRI a fost introdus ilegal în activitatea de urmărire penală)".
     În final, abia la 16 martie 2018, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a confirmat oficial că nicio hotărâre a CSAT nu a decis încheierea de protocoale. Iar această declaraţie a şefului statului a însemnat "o lovitură teribilă pentru Binom".
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Cum plănuieşte primarul Firea să fluidizeze traficul din Bucureşti: Vrea să demareze lucrările pentru 80 de tramvaie suspendat
     Primarul General al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, a declarat, marţi, că urmează să fie construită o linie de monorail, pe care vor circula 80 de tramvaie suspendate, fiind vorba despre două rute care vor lega Bucureştiul de Măgurele şi de zona de nord.
     "Într-o perioadă scurtă de timp, am început deja pregătirile tehnice şi vom demara lucrările pentru o linie de monorail, este vorba despre tramvai suspendat şi material rulant. Este vorba despre 80 de tramvaie suspendate, care vor fi implicate în acest concept", a explicat Firea, în cadrul seminarului "Împreună pentru dezvoltare durabilă - Dezvoltarea regiunii Bucureşti-Ilfov", organizat de Departamentul de Dezvoltare Durabilă al Secretariatului General al Guvernului.
     Edilul Bucureştiului a explicat că aceste tramvaie vor circula pe două rute, prima fiind Bucureşti-Măgurele, iar a doua va lega Capitala de zona de nord, spre Ploieşti.
     Gabriela Firea a prezentat o serie de proiecte prin care Municipalitatea îşi propune fluidizarea traficului în Bucureşti, cum ar fi extinderea pasajului Domneşti sau construirea unei staţii de căle ferată.
     "Demarăm, în foarte scurt timp, un nod lângă pasajul Domneştie, o zonă vulnerabilă, ce va fi realizat de CNAIR prin extindere la patru benzi şi linie de tramvai rapid din prelungirea Ghencea până la Centură.(...) Pasul următor va fi construirea unei staţii de căi ferate în aceste locaţii şi introducerea transportului local de călători pe centura feroviară. Trasportul urban pe calea ferată este utilizat în marile aglomerări urbane din Europa, în timp, ce reţeaua ferată din Bucureşti stă neultilizată de aproape 30 de ani", a adăugat Firea. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018
English Section
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
