REVISTA PRESEI 17.04.2018

BURSA 17.04.2018

M.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Reacţia ministrului Justiţiei după refuzul preşedintelui Iohannis de revocare din funcţie a şefei DNA. Ce-i răspunde Augustin Zegrean
     Reacţiile privind anunţul preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, care nu o va revoca din funcţie pe procurorul şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, nu au întârziat să apară. În timp ce ministrul Justiţiei spune că sesizează CCR despre refuzul preşedintelui, Augustin Zegrean, fost preşedinte CCR, îi atrage atenţia că greşeşte.
     O primă reacţie la hotărârea luată de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a venit chiar de la ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care a scris pe pagina sa de Facebook că va sesiza Curtea Constituţională cu privire la refuzul preşedintelui de a o revoca din funcţie pe procurorul-şef DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     "În condiţiile în care Preşedintele României nu are abilitarea legală şi nici competenţele funcţionale de evaluare a activităţii profesionale şi manageriale desfăşurate de procurorul şef al DNA, în condiţiile în care argumentele care au stat la baza declanşării procedurii de revocare au devenit mai actuale şi mai consistente, văzând legislaţia aplicabilă în acest domeniu, valorificând jurisprudenţa instanţei de contencios constituţional, vom sesiza Curtea Constituţională cu privire la refuzul Preşedintelui de revocare din funcţie a procurorului şef al DNA", a scris Toader pe Facebook.
     După aproximativ două ore de la postarea acestui mesaj, ministrul Justiţiei a revenit cu o precizare: "Pentru cine crede ca stie cartea constitutionalismului: «Vom sesiza CCR» nu este echivalent cu «voi sesiza CCR»!" Zegrean: Ce să atace ministrul Justiţiei la CCR? Un refuz? Augustin Zegrean, fost preşedinte al Curţii Constituţionale, susţine însă că ministrul Justiţiei nu poate sesiza Curtea Constituţională în cazul refuzului de revocare a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi.
     "În general preşedintele nu este obligat să dea curs solicitărilor venite din partea unor miniştri. Este la fel ca la remaniere, poate respinge prima propunere. Este decizia sa şi trebuie respectată ca atare CCR nu discută o luare de poziţie. CCR trebuie să fie sesizat, ministrul Justiţiei poate să sesiseze numai Guvernul. Dacă Guvernul va ajunge la concluzia că e un confict, atunci poate sesiza CCR iar CCR va fi obligată să se pronunţe", a declarat Augustin Zegrean.
     Referitor la anunţul ministrului Justiţiei potrivit căruia va fi sesizată Curtea Constituţională, fostul şef şi coleg al lui Tudorel Toader la CCR a comentat că "ministrul Justiţíei nu poate cere acest lucru, ci doar guvernul o poate face, dar şi aşa este destul de neclar ce să sesizezi la CCR, de vreme ce nu există o rezoluţie".
      "Ce să ataci, un refuz?", a comentat Zegrean. "Dacă se va ajunge la concluzia că trebuie să sesizeze Curtea că e conflict atunci ministrul Justiţiei va şti cum să facă o sesizare", a precizat Zegrean. "Curtea a stabilit deja ce înseamnă conflict juridic de natură constituţională, Curtea spune când o autoritate refuză să-şi îndeplinească atribuţiile pe care o are", a explicat fostul judecător CCR. "Eu cred că nu va fi sesizată Curtea Constituţională. Eu cred că Executivul nu va susţine o astfel de sesizare şi că povestea cu revocarea s-a încheiat în această seară", a completat Zegrean.
     * BANCHERUL
     * BNR a decis sa absoarba excesul de lichiditate din piata bancara: 18,6 miliarde lei au fost atrase in depozite la banca nationala, astfel ca ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut de la 2,07% la 2,13%
     Banca Nationala a Romaniei (BNR) a decis astazi sa recurga, pentru prima data dupa 11 ani, la o operatiune de atragere de depozite din piata bancara, pentru a absorbi lichiditatea excesiva prezenta in ultima perioada, care a mentinut dobanzile la niveluri mai mici decat dobanda de referinta, de 2,25%.
     BNR a atras astazi de la banci depozite in valoare de 18,665 miliarde lei, la termen de o saptamana, pentru care plateste o dobanda de politica monetara de 2,25%, de peste doua ori mai mare decat cea practicata de banci pentru depozitele clientilor si cu un punct peste nivelul facilitatii de depozite a BNR.
     In consecinta, ROBOR la 3 luni, indicele pentru dobanzile variabile la credite, inclusiv cele Prima Casa, a crescut la 2,13%, revenind astfel la nivelul de la finalul anului trecut, de dupa criza ROBOR din toamna lui 2017, provocata de un deficit brusc de lichiditate din sistemul bancar, care a determinat BNR sa injecteze lichiditati substantiale si sa declare ca trece la o politica de gestionare ferma a lichiditatii. (vezi aici detalii)
     Ultima operatiune de atragere de depozite a avut loc in ianuarie 2011, cand BNR a drenat din piata doar 500 milioane lei, desi oferta a fost de 7,793 miliarde lei.
     Astazi, intreaga suma oferita de BNR, de 18,665 miliarde lei, a fost adjudecata de catre banci, ceea ce inseamna ca excesul de lichiditate al din piata bancara este ridicat.
     In primele trei luni ale anului, bancile au plasat la BNR excedente importante de lichiditati in facilitatea de depozit, pentru care incaseaza o dobanda de 1,25%: 15 miliarde lei in ianuarie, 19,4 miliarde lei in februarie si 16,8 miliarde lei in martie, comparativ cu doar 9 miliarde lei in martie 2017.
     Bancile vor fi fericite astfel sa primeasca de la BNR o dobanda destul de ridicata, de 2,25%, cu un punct peste cea aferenta facilitatii de depozit si cu peste doua puncte peste cea platita de ele la depozitele clientilor.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Întâlnire Tăriceanu - Dragnea după refuzul lui Iohannis
     Liderii coaliţiei de guvernare, Liviu Dragnea şi Călin Popescu Tăriceanu şi-au dat întâlnire luni seară după ce preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat că nu o revocă din funcţia de procuror şef al DNA pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     La scurt timp după ce preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat că nu o revocă din funcţie pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi, preşedintele ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, însoţit de secretarul general al partidului, Daniel Chiţoiu, au sosit la biroul de la Camera Deputaţilor al lui Liviu Dragnea.
     Călin Popescu Tăriceanu nu a făcut declaraţii de presă, susţinând că nu a analizat documentele la care a făcut referire Klaus Iohannis.
     * CURENTUL
     * Austria ne-a trimis imunoglobulina dar habarnista Pintea a uitat să emită un ordin de ministru şi dozele zac în depozit
     Dozele de imunoglobulină trimise de Crucea Roşie din Austria, pentru obţinerea cărora Ministerul Sănătăţii a declanşat Mecanismul internaţional de protecţie civilă, astfel încât statele Uniunii Europene să ne poată ajută cu aceste medicamente nu au ajuns la pacienţi.
     Întrebată despre asta dimineaţă la Digi 24, ministrul Sănătaţii a răspuns senină: "Există un departament în cadrul Ministerului Sănătăţii care se ocupă cu acest aspect. Nu mi s-a adus la cunoştinţă faptul că nu ar fi fost distribuite, dar am primit şi eu informaţia azi de dimineaţă şi am trimis pe cineva să vedem exact care este situaţia, pentru că ar mai trebui să intre şi alte doze, avem un grafic de livrări. Dacă există în depozit doze se vor distribui imediat, pentru că le-am adus pentru pacienţi".
     Câteva ore mai târziu, Pintea a emis un ordin de ministru care a şi fost publicat în Monitorul Oficial, fără de care cele 3850 de doze de imunoglobulină nu puteau fi distribuite. Desigur că dacă cineva din minister ar fi uitat s-o informeze pe demnitară că trebuie să emită ordinul, am fi văzut şi vreo demitere, două. Dar, nici pomeneală!
     Ministerul a emis un comunicat indiferent, fără vreo scuză faţă de bolnavi sau faţă de Austria:
     "În urma declanşării mecanismului de protecţie civilă, în data de 31 martie 2018, Compania Naţională "Unifarm" S.A. a achiziţionat o primă tranşă de 3.850 doze de imunoglobulină de la Crucea Roşie din Austria.
     Până în acest moment, o parte din cantitate a fost distribuită deja în spitale, pentru tratamentul cazurilor grave, în baza unor avize de însoţire a mărfii.
     Deoarece calculul preţurilor pentru medicamentele achiziţionate astfel nu se încadrează în prevederile legale în vigoare, a fost necesară elaborarea unei noi metodologii de preţ. Astfel, pentru medicamentele achiziţionate de Compania UNIFARM în temeiul Ordonanţei nr 19/2018, pentru îndeplinirea serviciului public de interes economic general, a fost elaborat un Ordin de ministru, care va fi publicat în Monitorul Oficial astăzi, 16 aprilie 2018.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Macron: Klaus Iohannis "ţine lucrurile sub control"
     Există o ascensiune a "democraţiilor iliberale" în Europa, a declarat, într-un interviu, preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron, adăugand că independenţa magistraţilor este pusă în pericol în ţări că Polonia şi Ungaria, dar şi de "unii în România" şi salutând, în acest context, muncă preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, care "ţine lucrurile sub control".
     
     "Iau Europa aşa cum este. Nu împărtăşesc niciuna dintre valorile (premierului ungar) Viktor Orban, dar el este acolo, a fost ales. Asistăm la o ascensiune a democraţiilor iliberale", a spus Macron într-un amplu interviu pentru BFMTV, RMC şi Mediapart, la un an de preşedinţie.
     "De o parte, văd democraţii unde în rândul populaţiei s-a instalat un fel de oboseală. Democraţii care s-au obişnuit cu slăbiciunile, injustiţia, inegalităţile, furia" şi unde se înregistrează "o creştere a populismului", care este denunţat moral, dar nu este şi atacat la baza să, a declarat preşedintele francez.
     "De cealaltă parte, sunt democraţiile iliberale unde se spune: 'Vedeţi, aceşti oameni sunt slabi. Atunci, nu mai respectăm democraţia. Atacăm independenţa magistraţilor'", a mai spus Macron, care a oferit exemplele Poloniei şi Ungariei şi a spus că acelaşi lucru îl încearcă "unii în România", salutând în acest context "muncă preşedintelui român" Klaus Iohannis, care "ţine lucrurile sub control".
     "De aceea, vreau în Franţa o democraţie puternică şi clară, în care cel ce a primit un mandat decide şi îşi asumă. Sunt de părere că poţi fi în acelaşi timp democrat şi puternic", a afirmat Macron. "Cred într-o Europă suverană, adică o Europă care oferă protecţie în faţa marilor riscuri. Trezirea europeană de aici trebuie să pornească. Avem nevoie de această vitalitate europeană", a mai declarat el spre finalul interviului.
      * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * Bilanţul Guvernului "douăzeci douăzeci", plin de măsuri care... se vor aplica
     "Douazeci douazeci" revine in forta: O serie de lucrari de investitii si masuri economice aflate in faza de proiect si care ar putea demara in perioadele urmatoare sunt trecute drept realizari in Bilantul Guvernului pe trimestrul I, prezentat, ieri, in sedinta Comitetului Executiv National al PSD.
     Iata cateva exemple:
     - la Drumul Expres Pitesti-Craiova, "a fost lansata procedura de achizitie publica pentru executia lucrarilor, iar in trimestrul II se vor semna contractele pentru cel putin 2 din 4 loturi"
     - la extinderea platformei Aeroportului Henri Coanda Otopeni "s-a finalizat proiectul tehnic, urmeaza licitatia pentru executia lucrarilor"
     - la constructia a 3 din 4 stadioane noi in vederea Euro 2020 "s-au aprobat indicatorii tehnicoeconomici ai obiectivelor de investitii"
     - investitii PNDL (Programul National de Dezvoltare Locala) conducte apa si canal: "realizat in trimestrul I - 308 km, estimat in trimestrul II - 300 km"
     - constructie de crese si gradinite: "realizat in trimestrul I - 4 unitati, estimat in trimestrul II - 28 de unitati"
     - modernizare unitati de invatamant: "realizat in trimestrul I - 2 unitati, estimat in trimestrul II - 104 unitati"
     De asemenea, ca "realizari" in bilantul pe trimestrul I apar infiintarea Consiliului de Programare Economica, coordonarea schemelor de ajutor de stat, a PPP-urilor (parteneriatelor public-pricvate -n.r.) si a proiectelor majore de investitii si coordonarea Comisiei Nationale pentru adoptarea monedei euro. Ori au confundat saracii bilantul cu "planul cincinal", ori logica lui 20-20 a invins definitiv guvernul.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Americanii dau lovitura la uzina Ford de la Craiova: producţie de aproape 1 mld. euro în T1 2018
     Noul Ford Ecosport a dus producţia uzi­nei de la Craiova aproape de pragul de un miliard de euro în primul tri­mes­tru al acestui an, în contextul în care au fost asamblate peste 36.300 de SUV-uri.
     Spre comparaţie, în 2016 când la uzi­nă s-au asamblat 38.900 de ma­şini, busi­nessul companiei a fost de 825 mil. euro.
     Având în vedere că un Ecosport poate costa şi peste 20.000 de euro, pro­ducţia americanilor din pri­mul tri­mestru ca valoare a depăşit-o pe cea din 2016, potrivit calculelor ZF.
     Uzina de la Craiova închide astfel pri­­mul trimestru de producţie la ca­pa­ci­tate cu o medie de peste 12.000 de uni­­tăţi pe lună. În întreaga istorie, de la Craiova nu au ieşit mai mult de 10.000 de maşini într-o singură lună.
     Dacă ritmul se va menţine până la fi­nalul anului, uzina ar putea livra cel puţin 130.000 de maşini, în valoare de pes­te 2 mld. euro, potrivit calcu­lelor ZF. Mai mult, dincolo de maşini la Craiova se produce şi motorul Ecoboost de 1,0 litri, care a trecut din 2012 şi până în prezent de pragul de 800.000 de unităţi.
     În prezent 90% din producţia de la Craiova pleacă la export pe tren, iar 10% reprezintă livrările pe camion plus maşinile vândute local. Zilnic, şapte zile pe săptămână, două trenuri încăr­cate cu 250 de maşini părăsesc uzina de la Craiova.
     Volumul de producţie de la Craiova evidenţiază o cadenţă medie de peste 500 de maşini, cadenţă care a în­ceput luna ianuarie la 500 şi a înche­iat-o la 600. Mai mult, atât în ianuarie cât şi în februarie uzina a produs in­clu­siv în weekend pentru a face faţă co­menzilor. 
 
Internaţional, 08:03
Apărarea antiaeriană a doboarât rachete la Homs
     Apărarea antiaeriană siriană "a doborât rachete care au intrat în spaţiul aerian (sirian) la Homs", în vestul Siriei, a anunţat, astăzi, agenţia de presă oficială Sana, scrie AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:36
REVISTA PRESEI 17.04.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Reacţia ministrului Justiţiei după refuzul preşedintelui Iohannis de revocare din funcţie a şefei DNA. Ce-i răspunde Augustin Zegrean
     Reacţiile privind anunţul preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, care nu o va revoca din funcţie pe procurorul şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, nu au întârziat să apară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:20
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:11
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
17.04.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 22 milioane lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, un volum de numai 21,7 milioane de lei (4,67 milioane de euro), inferior celui...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad, pe fondul tensiunilor geopolitice
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în majoritate, din cauza situaţiei din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
