REVISTA PRESEI 18.01.2018

* Guvernul Vasilica Viorica Dăncilă. Iohannis merge iar pe mâna PSD

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a uitat că în octombrie îi ameninţa pe PSD-şti că e posibil să nu le mai desemneze un al treilea premier dacă-l dau jos pe Mihai Tudose şi a decis să o desemneze pe Viorica Dăncilă în funcţia de şef al Guvernului, pentru a mai da "o şansă PSD-ului".

Şeful statului a dat majorităţii parlamentare mai puţine emoţii decât ar fi crezut aleşii Opoziţiei. Klaus Iohannis a acceptat propunerea de premier a PSD, europarlamentarul Vasilica Viorica Dăncilă, cu toate că la ultima remaniere guvernamentală, din luna octombrie, îi avertizase pe social-democraţi şi pe cei din ALDE că s-ar putea să nu mai numească un reprezentant al lor la Palatul Victoria dacă îşi schimbă pentru a doua oară propriul premier. Deşi în discursul său a arătat că a luat în calcul nu doar opţiunile politicienilor, ci şi opinia societăţii, exprimată inclusiv pe reţelele de socializare, preşedintele Ionannis a făcut desemnarea fără să schiţeze nici cel mai vag gest de rezistenţă: "În primul rând, această decizie trebuie să fie conformă cu Constituţia şi cu deciziile CCR în materie de desemnare şi aici argumentul cel mai puternic este aritmetica parlamentară. În Parlament, după consultări, îmi e foarte clar, PSD dispune de o majoritate şi, atunci, cântărind toate argumentele, ţinând cont de situaţia concretă din Parlament, am decis să dau PSD încă o şansă şi să desemnez persoana propusă de PSD, pe doamna Dăncilă", a declarat preşedintele Klaus Iohannis.

Liderul de la Palatul Cotroceni a făcut doar câteva remarce la adresa guvernării PSD din ultimul an, pe un ton mult mai moale faţă precedentele sale ieşiri publice. "Dar, acum, PSD trebuie să performeze. Românii au mari aşteptări. Şi eu am mari aşteptări. PSD a promis şi în campania electorală şi după campanie lucruri importante. PSD a promis salarii, pensii, şcoli, manuale, spitale, infrastructură, dar până acum prea puţin s-a realizat. Acum, PSD trebuie să dovedească că ce a promis face", a completat Iohannis.

Reacţia lui Liviu Dragnea la acceptarea desemnării Vioricăi Dăncilă a fost laconică: "Preşedintele a ales stabilitatea în ciuda presiunilor partidelor din Opoziţie şi a altora. Îi mulţumim pentru asta şi apreciem deosebit", a spus şeful PSD într-o declaraţie de presă alături de propunerea de premier. Mai mult, preşedintele PSD a promis că partidul său şi al lui Călin Popescu Tăriceanu vor face tot posibilul ca pe 29 ianuarie să fie votul de învestitură al Guvernului Dăncilă. Declaraţia lui Dăncilă a fost, de asemenea, scurtă: "Aştept să avem votul în Parlament, pentru că pentru noi este importantă punerea în practică a programului de guvernare, pentru România şi pentru români", a afirmat Dăncilă.

Principalele partide ale Opoziţiei au dat impresia că mimează disputa politică pe care o au cu PSD. În primul rând, Ludovic Orban a spus că PNL ar vrea atât să ajungă la guvernare fără PSD, lucru aproape imposibil, dar că ar vrea şi anticipate, ceea ce e puţin probabil. Întrebat ce le-a spus Iohannis la consultări referitor la anticipate, Orban a ocolit răspunsul. Ideea anticipatelor le-a surâs şi celor din USR, lucru recunoscut şi de noul preşedinte al formaţiunii, Dan Barna.

Spre deosebire de alţi lideri ai partidelor de opoziţie, Traian Băsescu a arătat că încă e un "preşedinte-jucător", venind cu două propuneri de premier şi explicându-le jurnaliştilor cum ar rupe el din diferite partide suficienţi deputaţi şi senatori pentru ca viitorul şef al Guvernului să nu mai fie de la PSD. "Am făcut două propuneri. Una pentru primul Guvern, dacă va cădea, şi al doilea pentru al doilea Guvern, care nu mai are cum să pice. Prima propunere este Siegfried Mureşan, care, spre deosebire de doamna Dăncilă de la Videle, a fost negociatorul bugetului UE pentru anul 2018. Dacă domnul preşedinte are timp să compare cei doi europarlamentari, cu certitudine va opta pentru Siegfried Mureşan. A doua propunere este Eugen Tomac", a declarat Băsescu. Mai mult acesta a ironizat şi competenţele lingvistice ale Vioricăi Dăncilă prin comparaţie cu prima sa propunere, Siegfried Mureşan, politician vorbitor a patru limbi străine. Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a precizat că din punctul de vedere al UDMR, responsabilitatea guvernării este a celor care au câştigat alegerile în 2016, dar că deocamdată nu se poate propunţa nici pentru, nici împotriva Vioricăi Dăncilă, pentru că nu o cunoaşte. "Noi am sus că nu o cunoaştem, nu avem argumente nici pro, nici contra. Nu am văzut-o, nu ştim ce gândeşte, nu ştim ce vrea să facă", a spus liderul UDMR. Acesta a punctat că în cazul în care e acceptată de Iohannis, vor cere să stea de vorbă cu Dăncilă înainte de a anunţa dacă vor vota sau nu un cabinet condus de aceasta. Liderul deputaţilor minorităţilor naţionale, Varujan Pambuccian, a declarat, că nu ştie dacă mai poate avea încredere în coaliţia PSD-ALDE şi că ideea opoziţiei pentru organizarea unor alegeri anticipate este "absolut nerealistă". "Aşteptăm prim-ministrul desemnat şi vom avea o discuţie în urma căreia vom lua o decizie de cum vom vota", a afirmat Pambuccian. O parte a reprezentanţilor grupului minorităţilor votează în mod tradiţional cu PSD, în timp ce alţii îşi exprimă opţiunea pro sau contra, de la caz la caz.

* Băncile din Cehia, Polonia şi România sunt cele mai sigure din Estul Europei

Băncile din Cehia, Polonia şi România sunt cele mai sigure din Estul Europei, conform tabloului de risc al sistemelor bancare europene publicat ieri de Autoritatea Bancară Europeană (ABE).

ABE a luat în calcul un număr de 22 de indicatori pentru evaluarea sistemelor bancare europene. În urmă comparaţiei a şapte cei mai importanţi dintre aceştia, rezultă că în Cehia, Polonia şi România sunt cele mai solide sisteme bancare din regiune, urmate de Ungaria, iar la coadă este Bulgaria. (vezi tabelul)

Pentru a face un clasament al celor cinci ţări din regiune, am acordat note de la 10 la 6 în funcţie de locul ocupat în clasamentul respectivilor indicatori. Băncile din România şi Cehia au acumulat câte 61 de puncte, cele din Polonia doar 51 de puncte iar băncile din Bulgaria şi Ungaria au însumat fiecare câte 54 de puncte.

Dacă ne uităm la tabloul de risc, vedem că Cehia este singură cu toţi indicatorii de risc scăzut, cu culoarea verde, în timp ce România are încă două riscuri ridicate: la rată creditelor neperformante (NPL) şi rată creditelor restructurate.

Aceleaşi două riscuri ridicate la regăsim şi în Ungaria şi Bulgaria, însă per total, indicatorii din România sunt mai buni decât ai celor două ţări.

Sistemul bancar din Polonia nu are niciun risc ridicat, însă are risc mediu la cinci dintre cei şapte indicatori, în timp ce România are, pe de altă parte, cinci indicatori cu risc scăzut, astfel că după însumarea notelor pentru fiecare indicator rezultă că ţară noastră este a două cea mai puţîn riscantă din regiune, după Cehia.

Băncile româneşti au primit doi de 10 pentru cea mai bună rată de acoperire cu provizioane a neperformantelor (coverage ratio of NPL) şi cel mai scăzut raport credite/depozite.

În schimb, sistemul bancar autohton are doar notă 7, fiind pe penultimul lor, la volumul creditelor restructurate (level of forbearance), cu 6,1% din totalul creditelor, şi notă 8 la rată creditelor neperformante, cu 8,4%, indicatori care sunt în zona de risc ridicat, conform normelor ABE.

Pentru a intră în zona cu risc mediu, rată NPL trebuie să coboare sub 8%, iar ponderea restructurărilor să scadă sub 4%.

Indicatorul privind rată creditelor neperformante publicat de ABE, de 8,4% în septembrie în cazul sistemului bancar românesc, este diferit de cel raportat de BNR (Rată Expunerilor Neperformante - NPE, conform ABE, de 7,96% în septembrie, în scădere la 7,64% în octombrie şi 7,31% în noiembrie), este mai mic decât în Ungaria (10,1%) şi Bulgaria (11,7%), dar încă mult mai ridicat faţă de Polonia (6%) şi Cehia (1,6%).

Valoarea creditelor neperformante din România se ridică la 2,2 miliarde euro în septembrie 2017, în scădere de la 2,3 miliarde în iunie, 2,5 miliarde în martie şi 2,7 miliarde euro în decembrie 2016.

În Ungaria, volumul de neperformante este dublu: 4,2 miliarde euro, în scădere de la 5,1 miliarde euro în 2016.

În Bulgaria, volumul neperformantelor este la nivelul de la noi, 2,1 miliarde euro, ridicat pentru mărimea acestei ţări vecine, care însă are o intermediere financiară dublă faţă de noi, ceea ce înseamnă că şi volumul de credite acordate de bănci este mare: 18,1 miliarde euro, faţă de 26,1 miliarde euro în România.

În Ungaria, băncile au credite în valoare de 41,3 miliarde euro, în Polonia - 109 miliarde euro iar în Cehia - 124 miliarde euro.

În privinţa acoperirii creditelor neperformante cu provizioane, băncile româneşti stau în continuare cel mai bine din Europa, cu un indicator de 68,8% în septembrie 2016, comparativ cu 58,1% în Bulgaria, 62% în Cehia şi 59,8% în Polonia.

Totalul activelor băncilor româneşti se ridică la 38 miliarde lei în septembrie 2017, comparativ cu 141 miliarde euro în Polonia, 58 miliarde euro în Ungaria, 21 miliarde euro în Bulgaria şi 149 miliarde euro în Cehia.

Sistemul bancar românesc este pe locul trei în topul profitabilităţii din Europa, după Ungaria şi Cehia, arată ultimele date publicate ieri de Autoritatea Bancară Europeană (ABE).

Astfel, indicatorul de profitabilitate ROE (Return on Equity), adică rentabilitatea capitalului, a fost 15,6% în România, în septembrie 2017, în creştere de la 15,4% în iunie, dar în scădere de la 16,1% în decembrie 2016.

Comparativ, în Cehia, ROE a fost mai mare în septembrie - 16,1%, că şi în Ungaria - 18,1%, care a avut cel mai înalt nivel al acestui indicator.

La finalul anului trecut, băncile româneşti au fost pe locul doi în topul profitabilităţii, cu ROE de 16,1%, faţă de 16,4% în Ungaria şi 14,1% în Cehia.

În privinţa capitalizării, băncile româneşti se clasează pe locul doi, cu 18%, după Bulgaria, cu 20,5%, iar la eficientă (raportul cost/venit) sunt abia pe locul trei, după Bulgaria şi Cehia.

Conform tabloului de risc publicat de ABE cu indicatorii aferenţi trimestrului trei din 2017, băncile europene au continuat să-şi majoreze capitalurile, indicatorul CET1 ratio urcând cu 30 de puncte de baza, la 14,6%, iar Tier 1 capital ratio a ajuns la 16%.

De asemenea, băncile europene şi-au îmbunătăţit şi calitatea creditelor, cu indicatorul non-performing loans (NPL) coborând la 4,2%. Totuşi, avertizează EBA, volumul ridicat al creditelor neperformante, de 854 miliarde euro în total, rămâne o vulnerabilitate pentru sectorul bancar european.

Riscul de credit este clasat, de altfel, că principalul risc al sistemului bancar european în harta riscurilor publicată de ABE, urmat de riscurile de piaţă şi de riscul operaţional, după care urmează riscurile de concentrare, reputaţional şi legal, riscul de profitabilitate, accesul la finanţare şi structura finanţării, cel de reglementare şi mediu, de fragmentare şi în final riscul suveran, indus de politică.

Şi profitabilitatea băncilor rămâne o provocare, cu indicatorul return on equity (ROE) crescând marginal, la 7,1% în septembrie 2017, de la 6,9% în iunie

* Londra: departe de Trump şi mai aproape de UE

Donald Tusk, preşedintele Consiliului European, a declarat marţi că britanicii ar fi bineveniţi să rămână în Uniunea Europeană, pe fondul reînceperii disputei britanice pe marginea apartenenţei la UE şi al răcirii relaţiei dintre Londra şi preşedintele Donald Trump. "Dacă Guvernul Marii Britanii îşi va păstra poziţia de a părăsi UE, Brexit va deveni o realitate, cu toate consecinţele sale negative, în luna martie a anului următor. Asta doar dacă nu va exista vreo schimbare în inima prietenilor britanici", a declarat Tusk. "Noi, cei de pe continent, nu ne-am schimbat părerea. Inimile noastre sunt încă deschise pentru voi", a mai spus Tusk.

Problemele guvernului de la Londra se înmulţesc. Preşedintele Donald Trump şi-a anulat vizita în Marea Britanie, anunţată pentru luna februarie, pentru inaugurarea noii ambasade SUA, semnalând că încheierea unui parteneriat economic bilateral, esenţial pentru a compensa ieşirea Regatului Unit din piaţa unică europeană, nu se va produce prea curând. Relaţiile dintre Londra şi Washington au suferit în ultimele luni: Trump a publicat pe Twitter clipuri islamofobe postate de un lider al extremei dreapta din Marea Britanie, iar apoi a recunoscut Ierusalimul drept capitală a Israelului, intrând în contradicţie cu Londra. Ultimele sondaje arată că 72% din britanici îl consideră pe Trump o ameninţare la adresa stabilităţii mondiale. Printre ei sunt şi multi dintre alegătorii conservatorilor aflaţi la putere, care acum se află în faţa unei dileme: să continue apropierea de SUA lui Trump sau să stea în expectativă, cu toate riscurile pe care le implică un Brexit fără sprijinul economic al SUA. "Relaţia istorică dintre cele două ţări se bazează pe principii prea preţioase pentru a fi sacrificate pe altarul narcisismului colosal al lui Trump".

* Rectorii Universităţilor din Bucureşti, Cluj şi Timişoara transmit un protest lui Pop faţă de schimbările preconizate la Institutul Limbii Române

Rectorii celor mai prestigioase universităţi din România sunt semnatarii unei scrisori deschise adresate Ministrului Educaţiei, Liviu Marian Pop, în legătură cu Institutul Limbii Române (ILR).

Rectorul Universităţii din Bucureşti, prof. Mircea Dumitru, alături de rectorul Universităţii ,,Babeş Bolyai' din Cluj-Napoca, acad. prof. Ioan Aurel Pop, şi de rectorul Universităţii din Vest din Timişoara, prof. Marilen Pirtea, protestează faţă de intenţia anunţată de conducerea ILR, de a schimba componenţa Consiliului de coordonare a instituţiei.

Cei trei rectori arată în scrisoarea deschisă că ,,solicitarea de înlocuire a membrilor vine la doar un an de la intrarea în funcţiune a actualului Consiliu şi apreciind că activitatea desfăşurată în acest interval de către membrii acestuia a avut efecte benefice pentru consolidarea eficienţei şi a prestigiului instituţiei, conducerile universităţilor semnatare consideră că iniţiativa directorului Institutului Limbii Române este inadecvată, lipsită de temei.'

Mai mult, aceştia îşi exprimă adeziunea faţă de proiectele propuse de actualul Consiliu privind reorganizarea ILR, ,,care se înscriu în linia durabilă a activităţilor de promovare a limbii, literaturii, culturii şi civilizaţiei româneşti peste hotare.'

Rectorii prof. Mircea Dumitru, acad. prof. Ioan Aurel Pop şi prof. Marilen Pirtea solicită public menţinerea în funcţie a Consiliului de coordonare, în actuala sa componenţă.

* Andronescu: CExN a decis ca primul ministru să nu mai ceară niciun aviz pentru miniştri

Premierul desemnat Viorica Dăncilă nu va solicita niciunei instituţii a statului român niciun aviz pentru viitorii miniştri din cabinetul său, a declarat, miercuri seară, într-o emisiune la TVR 1, vicepreşedintele Partidului Social Democrat (PSD), Ecaterina Andronescu.

Potrivit acesteia, Comitetul Executiv Naţional (CExN) al PSD a decis, în ultima sa şedinţă, ca premierul să nu mai ceară serviciilor de informaţii avize pentru membrii Guvernului.

"Comitetul Executiv a decis ca primul-ministru să nu mai ceară niciun aviz pentru niciun ministru", a afirmat Andronescu.

* Rareş Bogdan iubeşte banii liberali

Îl ştiţi de la televizor, e băiatul ăla care se laudă singur că e mare patriot, un naţionalist cum altul nu-i şi un antibolsevic perfect încă din pantecul mamei lui. În rest, iubeşte paralele... liberale.

Nu ştiam de ce se agită Rareş Bogdan atât de tare când vine vorba despre liberali. Acum, după dezvăluirea celor de la Pressone, lucrurile s-au limpezit foarte mult. El nu îi iubeşte pe liberali, ci banii pe care aceştia îşi permit să-I dea presarilor. Altfel spus, omul nostru, marele deontolog de sub papucul lui Guşă, suge de la două mame. De al Realitatea (care e în insolvenţă de ani buni), şi de la Buşoi pe de altă. Dar ia să vedeţi ce au scris concitadinii lui Rareş din Cluj, adică ziariştii de la Pressone. Aceştia au făcut o investigaţie despre relaţiile comerciale dintre jurnalişti şi europarlamentari. Şi tot ei au aflat că realizatorul Realitatea TV, Rareş Bogdan, şi fratele sau, au o firma care prestează servicii pentru liberalul Cristian Buşoi. Cel cu mulţi euroi. Dară Buşoi a spus că ar colabora numai cu Horia Bogdan, fratele lui Rareş Bogdan şi nu şi cu marele patriot. Greşit, nu mai colaborează formal, căci megajurnalistul Realitatea TV a părăsit funcţia de administrator al Trend Communication, firma care-l deserveşte pe Buşoi, în 2016. Bineînţeles, asta nu înseamnă cu nu îi mai vin bănuţi liberali şi lui Rareş, nu numai lui Horia. Colac peste pupăză, în firma mai este asociat şi civilizatul Octavian Hoandră, şi el realizator la Realitatea TV. Aşa spun datele de la Registrul Comerţului. Când vine vorba despre bănuţi, băieţii de la Pressone au constatat că "în situaţia în care un jurnalist vrea să afle care este valoarea contractului dintre Trend Communication şi Cristian Buşoi, Parlamentul European nu oferă niciun temei legal. Cu alte cuvinte, la nivelul UE nu există o reglementare aşa cum este în România Legea 544/2001 privind liberul acces la informaţiile de interes public". Transparent şi Parlamentul asta European... Concluzia este una: acum ştiţi de unde are sau a avut combustibil patriotismul lui Rareş Bogdan. Naţionalism pe pârâii lui Buşoi, cum ar veni!

* Cum arată ciorna Guvernului Dăncilă

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a acceptat să o desemneze premier pe Viorica Dăncilă, propusă de PSD. Şeful statului ar fi preferat varianta Mihai Fifor, actualul premier interimar. Între timp, Liviu Dragnea negociază lista viitorului Guvern.

"Îmi este foarte clar după consultări că PSD-ul dispune de majoritate", a explicat şeful statului. "Am decis să dau PSD-ului încă o şansă şi să desemnez candidatul propus de PSD. Dar acum, PSD trebuie să performeze. PSD a promis salarii, pensii, şcoli, manuale, spitale, infrastructură, dar până acum prea puţin s-a realizat", a comentat preşedintele Klaus Iohannis.

Decizia a fost luată după o rundă de consultări cu partidele parlamentare, urmată de o întâlnire dintre preşedintele Iohannis şi Viorica Dăncilă. Pentru a deveni premier, Dăncilă trebuie să fie votată de Parlament, ceea ce va fi o simplă formalitate. PSD şi ALDE au majoritate şi ar putea beneficia şi de sprijinul UDMR. Viorica Dăncilă are un termen de zece zile pentru a se prezenta în faţa Legislativului cu lista miniştrilor şi programul noului Guvern.

Potrivit unor surse de la Palatul Cotroceni, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis ar fi preferat să-l numească premier pe minstrul Apărării, Mihai Fifor, care este şi premier interimar. Şi aceasta pentru că, în ultima perioadă, Fifor şi-ar fi construit o relaţie bună cu partenerii din SUA. Totuşi, pentru Iohannis ar fi fost dificil să respingă propunerea majorităţii parlamentare, pentru că o asemenea decizie, deşi constituţională, ar fi prelungit criza politică.

Liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a condus delegaţia PSD-ALDE la Cotroceni, renunţând la strategia de a boicota acţiunile de la Palatul Cotroceni. După o întâlnire de 20 de minute cu şeful statului, Dragnea a declarat că i-a prezentat propunerea ca Viorica Dăncilă să fie premier, precum şi susţinerea de care aceasta beneficiază. "I-am prezentat preşedintelui un tabel cu parlamentarii PSD-ALDE care are în spate o susţinere semnată de fiecare, asta pentru că au apărut tot felul de informaţii că am pierdut majoritatea, că nu există susţinere, să informăm corect că nu există niciun fel de problemă în majoritatea parlamentară", a anunţat Dragnea. Lista avea 247 de semnatari, în condiţiile în care majoritatea parlamentară este de 233 de voturi.

Conştienţi că preşedintele va fi forţat să le dea un răspuns pozitiv, social-democraţii au făcut anticameră la Cabinetul lui Liviu Dragnea de la Camera Deputaţilor, pentru a intra sau rămâne în noul Guvern. Ecaterina Andronescu ar fi obţinut sprijinul lui Liviu Dragnea pentru a reveni la Ministerul Educaţiei, după ce a renunţat să candideze la postul de premier. La Sănătate, actualul ministru, Florian Bodog, ar urma să fie înlocuit de fosta deputată Rodica Nassar, în prezent secretar de stat la Ministerul Sănătăţii. Liviu Dragnea ar putea renunţa şi la ministrul Finanţelor, Ionuţ Mişa. Plecarea ministrului Transporturilor, Felix Stroe, şi a lui Marius Nica, ministrul Fondurilor Europene, care l-au susţinut pe Mihai Tudose, sunt deja certitudini.

Ca argument suplimentar, preşedintele PSD a menţionat că a avut discuţii cu şeful UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, iar acesta i-a transmis că nu are vreun motiv să nu fie de acord cu nominalizarea Vioricăi Dăncilă pentru postul de premier. Informaţia a fost confirmată doar pe jumătate de liderul UDMR. "Noi am spus că nu o cunoaştem pe doamna Viorica Dăncilă, nu avem argumente nici pro, nici contra, pentru că nu am văzut-o, nu am vorbit cu ea, nu ştim ce doreşte, nu ştim ce gândeşte, nu ştim ce are de gând", a afirmat Kelemen Hunor. Totuşi, el i-a acordat o bilă albă candidatei PSD, invocând faptul că s-a dezis de atacurile fostului premier Mihai Tudose la adresa UDMR. "Acest lucru l-am spus şi domnului Dragnea: dacă va fi nominalizată doamna Dăncilă de preşedintele Iohannis, atunci vom discuta. A fost prima persoană care a luat distanţă de declaraţiile lui Tudose, trebuie să ştim ce gândeşte în legătură cu cine va flutura lângă steag", a comentat Hunor.

Liberalii i-au prezentat preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis opţiunea lor pentru declanşarea alegerilor parlamentare anticipate, a precizat liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, la finalul consultărilor cu şeful statului. El a explicat că l-au informat pe şeful statului şi că, dacă li se va solicita, îşi asumă răspunderea de a demara negocieri pentru formarea unei majorităţi care să nu includă PSD.

"Am prezentat poziţia PNL - decizia de a nu participa la nicio formulă de guvern care cuprinde PSD, de a vota împotriva oricărei formule de guvern care conţine PSD. Opţiunea pe care am exprimat-o este provocarea de alegeri anticipate. Considerăm că opţiunile populaţiei de azi nu mai au nicio legătură cu cele exprimate în alegerile din 2016", a precizat Ludovic Orban. "L-am informat pe preşedinte că PNL, în cazul în care i se va solicita, îşi poate asuma răspunderea de a demara negocieri pentru formarea unei majorităţi care să nu includă PSD", a mai declarat liderul PNL. Orban a amintit că în formaţiunea sa există un consens potrivit căruia preşedintele partidului este cel nominalizat la funcţia de prim-ministru. Şi preşedintele USR, Dan Barna, a afirmat că "soluţia decentă" pentru România ar fi aceea a alegerilor anticipate, însă consideră că este dificil de ajuns acolo, fapt pentru care propune "nominalizarea unui premier non-PSD". Întrebat de ce opoziţia nu a propus un premier, Barna a spus că avea nevoie de mai mult timp pentru consultări, iar preşedintele se grăbeşte să rezolve criza politică.

* Magazine în loc de uzine. Trei sferturi din fostele platforme industriale deja valorificate imobiliar s-au transformat în proiecte de retail. "Printre punctele forte ale acestor platforme se numără accesibilitatea uşoară şi poziţionarea în oraş, dar şi faptul că au suprafeţe generoase care permit dezvoltarea unor proiecte ample."

Aproape 40 de foste platforme industriale unde înainte de 1990 se produceau componente electronice, instalaţii, pâine sau componente mecanice au fost treptat înlocuite de centre comerciale, de la hipermarketuri la malluri şi clădiri de birouri, potrivit datelor de la Knight Frank.

Industria grea a Bucureştiului a ajuns în ultimii 15-20 de ani la fier vechi sau, în cel mai bun caz, a fost mutată la marginea oraşului, iar pe terenurile fostelor fabrici au fost şi vor mai fi ridicate centre comerciale, o piaţă care cel puţin la nivelul Capitalei atrage mult mai multe investiţii decât producţia.

Pe terenurile unor foste fabrici ca Tricodava, Vulcan, Electroaparataj, Laromet sau Textila Dacia vor apărea în următorii trei-patru ani noi centre comerciale, deşi oraşul pare deja împânzit de malluri şi hipermarketuri.

"Printre punctele forte ale acestor platforme se numără accesibilitatea uşoară şi poziţionarea în oraş, dar şi faptul că au suprafeţe generoase care permit dezvoltarea unor proiecte ample. Aceste puncte forte devin relevante în funcţie de tipul proiectului care urmează să fie dezvoltat pe teren: pentru rezidenţial contează foarte mult zonele liniştite, dar şi proximitatea mijloacelor de transport în comun, piaţa de office are nevoie de cât mai multe mijloace de transport în comun, dar şi de un mix de retail diversificat, iar segmentul de retail cere densitate cât mai mare de consum", explică Gabriel Simulescu, - associate director land division Knight Frank România.

Un subiect important în rândul unora dintre aceste foste platforme îl reprezintă ecologizarea terenului, mai ales în cazul acelora unde s-au folosit substanţe toxice.

"Ecologizarea şi decontaminarea rămân variabile importante pe care le au în vedere investitorii, pentru a stabili şi negocia preţul final oferit pentru un teren, în urma unor studii geotehnice. Bineînţeles, costul acesta se stabileşte în funcţie de gradul contaminării, iar preţul poate varia între câteva zeci de euro/mp, până la sute de euro/mp. Contaminarea terenurilor a influenţat negativ mai multe tranzacţii de pe piaţă, care din această cauză nu s-au mai realizat, pentru că nu se preta investiţia", a subliniat Gabriel Simulescu. Cea mai mare platformă indus¬tri¬al¬ă din Bucureşti transformată în centru co¬mer¬cial, de peste 15 hectare, aparţine gru¬pului israelian AFI Europe, care deţine mallul AFI Palace Cotroceni. AFI a cum¬părat încă din 2007 platforma industrială La¬romet din Bucureştii Noi, unde erau produse aliaje şi semifabricate din cupru, şi inten¬ţio¬nează să construiască un proiect rezidenţial.

La circa doi kilometri distanţă de fosta platformă Laromet, două fabrici de textile - Beta Impex şi Textila Dacia - au fost recent demolate în vederea construirii altor centre comerciale. Pe terenul Beta Impex grupul german Kaufland a obţinut recent de la Primăria Sectorului 1 autorizaţie pentru construirea unui hipermarket, în timp ce la Textila Dacia a fost dezvoltat mallul Victoria City, al cărui principal chiriaş este reţeaua franceză de hipermarketuri Cora. Şi Promenada, mallul realizat de Raiffeisen Evolution în urma unei investiţii de peste 130 de milioane de euro şi deţinut acum de NEPI-Rockcastle, a fost construit tot pe terenul unei foste fabrici, FEA.

În sectorul 6 din Bucureşti, zona de vest a oraşului, cea mai mare parte a fabricilor au dispărut sau sunt pe cale să dispară.

În zona Politehnica, fosta platformă UMEB a lăsat loc mallului AFI Palace Cotroceni, în timp ce fabrica Pumac a fost demolată iar acum Skanska dezvoltă acolo proiectul Campus 6, iar River Development construieşte birourile The Light.

La Grantmetal, în Crângaşi, pe structura unei foste hale a fabricii a fost construit proiectul Auchan City. Francezii de la Auchan, de altfel, deţin şi platforma Tricodava din Drumul Taberei, transformată într-un centru comercial cu birouri. De asemenea, grupul german Lidl a construit un supermarket pe un lot al fostei fabrici Electrotehnica, de lângă mallul Plaza România, după ce au construit un alt magazin pe un lot din Frigocom.

Fabrica de pâine Spicul de la Grozăveşti a fost acum înlocuită de două dintre cele mai spectaculoase noi proiecte de birouri - The Bridge şi Orhideea Towers. De asemenea, fosta fabrică de bere Griviţa a fost înlocuită de un supermarket Kaufland iar trei dintre cele mai importante clădiri ale sale vor fi transformate de Hanner în apartamente de lux şi birouri de tip co-working.

Tranzacţiile cu terenuri de mari dimensiuni sunt însă destul de rare, iar cea mai recentă a fost parafată la începutul anului 2016 când Vastint a cumpărat aproape 50 de hectare de teren în zona Siseşti, fostul IAS Mogoşoaia, pentru a dezvolta la o dată ulterioară un proiect rezidenţial cu mii de locuinţe.

Uzina Timpuri Noi, situată la mai puţin de doi kilometri de Piaţa Unirii, sau fosta fabrică Ford de pe calea Floreasca sunt alte unităţi de producţie care stăteau pe "terenuri preţioase", astfel că au ajuns în portofoliul investitorilor imobiliari, dar până în prezent nu a fost construit nimic pe aceste loturi.

Schimbările din ultimii 15-20 ani au făcut ca peste 350.000 de bucureşteni să lucreze în prezent în clădiri de birouri pentru bănci, firme de asigurări, IT sau alte corporaţii, în timp ce în malluri sau supermarketuri lucrează alte aproximativ 40.000 de persoane.

În producţie însă Bucureştiul mai respiră doar prin industria de medicamente, bunuri de larg consum sau materiale de construcţii, după ce marii jucători din comerţ au trecut cu buldozerele peste industria grea.