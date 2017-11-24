   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 19.01.2018

BURSA 19.01.2018

D.I
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Cinci răspunsuri pentru criticii lui Iohannis. De ce a numit-o preşedintele pe Viorica Dăncilă
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a desemnat-o premier pe Viorica Dăncilă, parcă prea uşor, parcă prea fără luptă. Iată câteva răspunsuri bazate pe argumente strict politice la întrebările critice din spaţiul virtual.
     1. De ce s-a grăbit preşedintele să o desemneze pe Viorica Dăncilă premier? De ce nu a cerut o nouă propunere de la PSD, exact ca în cazul Sevil Shhaideh? Pentru că situaţiile sunt complet diferite. După alegerile din decembrie 2016, Liviu Dragnea a încercat o propunere obedientă (Sevil Shahideh), dar, până la urmă, s-a mulţumit să numească în fruntea Guvernului doar o persoană maleabilă (Sorin Grindeanu). Diferenţa dintre obedient şi maleabil este esenţială pentru Liviu Dragnea. Prima categorie este extrem de restrânsă: Sevil Shahideh, Carmen Dan şi Viorica Dăncilă, legate profesional şi emoţional de liderul PSD. Fără Dragnea, cele trei ar fi rămas la statutul de mici funcţionare de Videle sau Constanţa. Dragnea le-a schimbat radical viaţa, le-a făcut oameni. În schimb, Sorin Grindeanu şi Mihai Tudose, umili de felul lor, erau legaţi în primul rând de partid, nu de Dragnea. Partidul le-a schimbat viaţa, partidul i-a făcut parlamentari şi miniştri până să ajungă Dragnea şef.
     Acum, Liviu Dragnea, care între timp a pornit o luptă fără întoarcere cu instituţiile de forţă şi întreg sistemul judiciar, inventând, printre altele, sintagma de "stat paralel", nu-şi mai putea permite un premier doar maleabil, ci avea nevoie de unul obedient ca să controleze cu adevărat Guvernul şi ca să-şi salveze libertatea. Dacă rata şi această şansă, Dragnea ar fi pierdut absolut tot: guvernare, partid, putere. Aşa că avea de ales între două variante: Carmen Dan şi Viorica Dăncilă. A ales-o pe Dăncilă, pentru că, deşi mediocră, nu avea o imagine publică controversată.
     Într-adevăr, Iohannis o putea refuza pe Viorica Dăncilă, dar ce-ar fi primit în schimb? Răspunsul sigur: pe Carmen Dan. Liviu Dragnea nu mai era dispus să încerce şi pentru a treia oară un premier care s-ar fi răsculat. Spre exemplu, numele lui Mihai Fifor a fost intens vehiculat. Dar Fifor, deşi docil, nu era o garanţie pentru Dragnea.
     În situaţia în care preşedintele ar fi refuzat-o pe Viorica Dăncilă şi ar fi primit-o de la PSD pe Carmen Dan, Klaus Iohannis ar fi fost nevoit să se transforme în preşedinte-jucător, adică ceea ce n-a fost şi nu poate fi. Iohannis n-ar mai fi putut cere a treia variantă de premier de la PSD şi ar fi trebuit să desemneze el un premier, ipoteză care ar fi declanşat două scenarii: să strângă o altă majoritate parlamentară sau să forţeze alegerile anticipate.
     2. De ce nu poate fi închegată o altă majoritate?
     Pentru că Opoziţia este eterogenă. Ce guvernare poate asigura o echipă formată din: Ludovic Orban, Traian Băsescu, Dan Barna, Kelemen Hunor, minorităţile naţionale, plus - bomboana de pe colivă - o grupare disidentă din PSD, strânsă în jurul lui Mihai Tudose şi Adrian Ţuţuianu. Mai adăugaţi-l aici şi pe Victor Ponta şi luaţi-vă cu mâinile de cap. Totuşi, să spunem că un astfel de guvern s-ar fi format. Imediat, PSD i-ar fi lipit eticheta de Guvernul lui Iohannis, "Guvernul meu". Fiecare eşec al guvernării pestriţe ar fi fost decontat direct de Iohannis. Şi PSD ştie să facă Opoziţie. Ar fi fost în avantajul preşedintelui pentru alegerile prezidenţiale din 2019? Evident, nu. Din punct de vedere instituţional, Iohannis este un preşedinte foarte, foarte singur. Cum să se bazeze pe partidele de Opoziţie, când PNL şi USR nu au fost în stare să vină la consultări cu un nume de premier?
     3. De ce nu se poate ajunge la anticipate?
     Să spunem că Iohannis ar fi numit un premier ostil PSD. Ar fi fost respins. Iohannis ar fi numit al doilea premier, deci ar fi forţat alegerile anticipate. Ce-ar fi făcut actuala majoritate? S-ar fi rupt, trecând de partea lui Iohannis? Nu, atât timp cât avea o variantă mult mai simplă. De ce tu, parlamentar PSD, să nu rămâi în continuare alături de Dragnea şi Tăriceanu, care ţi-au mărit leafa, care le-au mărit lefurile primarilor din judeţul tău, care au sufocat legile Justiţiei şi care vor mutila Codurile Penale? PSD şi ALDE ar fi strâns rândurile şi ar fi declanşat imediat procedura de suspendare a preşedintelui Iohannis, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, liderul Senatului, ar fi ajuns preşedinte-interimar şi ar fi instalat noul Guvern. Nici nu mai contează dacă Iohannis ar fi fost demis. Ar fi ieşit lumea în stradă? Da, ar fi ieşit, dar PSD este hotărât să ignore protestele (vezi legile Justiţiei, adoptate în dispreţul străzii). Suspendându-l, i-ar fi asigurat PSD lui Iohannis cel de-al doilea mandat? Da, dar esenţial pentru Liviu Dragnea este să rămână acum la putere. Alegerile prezidenţiale sunt mai puţin importante decât guvernarea actuală.
     4. De ce alegerile anticipate sunt cu două tăişuri?
     Să presupunem că două propuneri de premier ar fi căzut în Parlament şi s-ar fi ajuns la alegeri anticipate. Citiţi următoarea ştire: Ludovic Orban, liderul PNL, cel mai mare partid din Opoziţie, nu a putut participa în această dimineaţă la o întâlnire cu alegătorii în campania electorală pentru că a fost nevoit să se prezinte la proces. Ludovic Orban este achitat în primă instanţă, dar încă aşteaptă cu emoţie sentinţa finală, deci este vulnerabil într-o dispută politică. L-am văzut pe Ludovic Orban după consultările de la Palatul Cotroceni cum pur şi simplu era jenat să admită că el este propunerea PNL pentru funcţia de premier, din cauza problemelor penale.
     Lăsăm PNL şi trecem la USR. Ştiţi cine este preşedintele acestui partid? Nu, nu mai e Nicuşor Dan. E Dan Barna, un politician admirabil, dar cu o notorietate încă în marja de eroare. Cât despre Dacian Cioloş, s-a anunţat a fi "parte a soluţiei" în caz de anticipate. Dar înainte să fie parte a soluţiei, Cioloş ar trebui să fie parte a unui partid politic, căci durează luni bune până când "România 100" va fi înregistrată ca partid.
     5. Ce pierde şi ce câştigă Iohannis?
     Preşedintele a rămas fără o mică parte a nucleului dur, în special cel de pe Facebook. Dar nu vorbim de nucleul dur al preşedintelui, ci, mai degrabă, de nucleu dur anti-PSD, căci mulţi dintre cei care azi îl critică pe Iohannis pentru numirea Vioricăi Dăncilă erau de partea Monicăi Macovei în 2014. Au ajuns fanii preşedintelui prin raportare la Ponta, apoi la Dragnea. Dar toţi cei care şi-au luat like-urile înapoi îl vor vota pe Iohannis şi în 2019, e drept, fără entuziasm. Iohannis nu are contracandidat pe partea dreaptă, iar rivalul său va fi cel mai probabil Liviu Dragnea. Sau Gabriela Firea. Prin faptul că a acceptat-o pe Viorică Dăncilă, Iohannis a închis definitiv gura PSD. Social-democraţii au rămas fără teme de atac pentru campania prezidenţială din 2019. Iohannis a respectat Constituţia enervant de mult nu doar pentru PSD, ci şi pentru unii dintre votanţii de dreapta, foşti admiratori ai lui Traian Băsescu.
     Totuşi, Iohannis poate deconta o parte din eşecul guvernării Dăncilă, în special în rândul electoratului neutru, care-i va reproşa că a acceptat-o mult prea uşor pe doamna Viorica uitând de binele naţional. Este o critică legitimă, dar, în acelaşi timp, legitimitatea politică a fost decisă la alegerile din 2016. Atenţie! Următoarele alegeri parlamentare sunt în 2020. E bine să nu le rataţi.
     * BANCHERUL
     * BNR nu a reusit sa impuna IFN-urilor scaderea dobanzilor la creditele online
     După aproape trei luni de la intrarea în vigoare, la 1 octombrie 2017, a noului Regulament BNR nr.20/2009 modificat, cu scopul declarat de diminuare a dobânzilor ridicate practicate de IFN-urile care acordă împrumuturi online, costul acestora nu a scăzut, ba chiar a crescut.
     Astfel, zece dintre cele mai mari IFN-uri care acordă credite online nu au schimbat Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE), indicatorul privind costul total al unui împrumut, care include atât dobânda nominală cât şi comisioanele, cu valori între 1.341% şi 5.237% pe an, adică de peste 300 de ori mai ridicate decât dobânda la un credit de consum acordat de bănci.
     Ba chiar unul dintre IFN-uri, Mobilo Credit, a majorat dobânda de la 1% pe zi (DAE 2.333% pe an) cât era în octombrie 2017, în momentul adoptării normelor BNR, la 1,15% pe zi (DAE 3582%) în prezent.
     Alte două mari IFN-uri pentru credite online, Zaplo şi Ferratum, au crescut şi ele dobânzile, înainte de implementarea restricţiilor BNR.
     Astfel, Ferratum, una dintre cele mai active IFN-uri pe piaţă creditelor online, firma deţinută de grupul finlandez omonim, listat la bursă din Frankfurt, avea la începutul acestui an o Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE) de 2.786% în cazul unui credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile. În prezent, dobânda aproape s-a dublat, urcând la 5.237% pe an, respectiv 1,29% pe zi, probabil cea mai mare din piaţă.
     Zaplo, o altă firma puternică prezenţa pe piaţă creditelor online, deţinută de grupul leton 4finance, care a cumpărat şi TBI Bank, a majorat de asemenea dobânda. Astfel, pentru un credit de 300 de lei pe o luna, DAE a crescut de la 2.047% la începutul acestui an la 3.112% în prezent.
     Reprezentanţii IFN-urilor au declarat, înainte de adoptarea normelor BNR, că acestea nu vor determina reducerea dobânzilor, întrucât nivelul acestora este cel corect din punct de vedere economic, o scădere a preţului unui astfel împrumut nefiind viabilă din perspectiva funcţionarii eficiente a acestor IFN-uri.
     Şefii IFN-urilor au avertizat că, dimpotrivă, ar putea majoră dobânzile din cauza normelor BNR, care le impune costuri suplimentare aferente creşterii capitalului şi a birocraţiei, odată ce IFN-urile vor fi trecute din Registrul General al IFN-urilor în Registrul Special, unde vor avea un regim de supraveghere de către BNR similar băncilor.
     Reprezentanţii BNR au declarat că prin noul regulament urmăresc plafonarea, în mod indirect, a dobânzilor ridicate practicate în prezent la creditele acordate de IFN-uri, întrucât volumul acestora a atins un volum suficient de ridicat pentru a pune în pericol stabilitatea financiară.
     Astfel, regulamentul BNR impune creşterea de 10 ori a capitalului pe care un IFN trebuie să-l deţînă în cazul în care acordă credite cu DAE peste anumite plafoane: 200% pentru creditele pe temen de maxim 15 zile, 100% la creditele pe perioade între 16 şi 90 de zile sau 32,5% la creditele pe termen de peste 90 de zile.
     Concret, la fiecare 100 de lei împrumutaţi la o DAE peste pragurile impuse, IFN-urile trebuie să asigure un capital de 67 lei, adică 67% din valoarea creditului.
     De asemenea, IFN-urile care acordă credite cu dobânzi peste plafoanele stabilite în Regulamentul BNR vor fi trecute din Registrul General al IFN-urilor, unde se află acum majoritatea acestora, fiind doar monitorizate, în Registrul Special, unde BNR le va şi supraveghea, cum procedează cu băncile, ceea ce înseamnă că ele vor trebui să furnizeze băncii centrale o serie de rapoarte statistice privind creditele, precum şi normele de acordare a acestora, pe care BNR trebuie să le aprobe în prealabil.
     Deşi IFN-urile au reacţionat în corpore la restricţiile BNR menţînând ridicate dobânzile sau chiar să le majoreze, a existat şi o excepţie: Smile Credit, care a scăzut DAE la 83% pentru un credit pe 30 de zile, sub pragul de 100% impus de BNR.
     Numai că această dobânda a fost menţinută doar 1-2 luni, pentru că în prezent DAE afişată pe Smilecredit.ro a urcat la 654%, de peste şase ori mai mare decât plafonul BNR.
     Cu toate acestea, dobânda Smile Credit rămâne semnificativ (de şase ori) mai mică decât cea practicată de majoritatea concurenţilor, ceea ce înseamnă că pentru un credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile, dobânda de plata este 52 de lei, la jumătate faţă de 108 lei practicată de cele mai multe IFN-uri.
     Comparativ cu cea mai mare dobânda la creditele online, de 2%, practicată de Hora Credit, dobânda Smile Credit este de trei ori mai mică.
     De altfel, este interesant că există cinci IFN-uri (Viva Credit, Extra Simplu, Credit Fix, Fast Finance şi Telecredit - toate membre ale Patronatului Creditului IFN, cu excepţia Extra Simplu) care au fix aceeaşi dobânda, respectiv 1,2% pe zi, ceea ce înseamnă o DAE de 4.114% la un credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile.
     Se pune aşadar întrebarea: de ce a fost Smile Credit singul IFN care a ieşit din turmă şi a scăzut dobânda sub pragul impus de BNR? Şi de ce a majorat apoi dobânda pan la 654%? Şi de ce îşi poate permite Smile Credit să practice această dobânda, la jumătate faţă de cea a majorităţii concurenţei? Oare pentru această firma este rentabilă această dobânda sau la mijloc sunt alte motive?
     BNR a justificat introducerea restricţiilor impuse creditelor online acordate de IFN-uri prin faptul că acestea sunt accesate de persoane care au deja dificultăţi în a-şi plăti datoriile, întrucât fac parte dintr-o categorie vulnerabilă, cu venituri sub medie.
     Majoritatea clienţilor IFN-urilor, în jur de 700.000, sunt persoane cu venituri necunoscute, care au împrumutat sume totale de 2,5 miliarde lei, conform statisticilor prezentate de Angela Dimonu, şefa reglementării din cadrul BNR. (vezi aici statisticile)
     Împrumuturile cu costuri mari luate de aceste persoane de la IFN-uri au potenţialul de a induce riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare, prin îndatorarea excesivă a populaţiei, cu toate că dimensiunea sectorului IFN-urilor şi mărimea acestor firme nu prezintă o importantă sistemică.
     "Nivelul ridicat al creditării IFN şi ratele foarte mari de dobândă practicate arată un model de afaceri cu riscuri ridicate. Clientela este preponderent reprezentată de persoane cu venituri majoritar sub medie, ceea ce imprimă activităţii acestor creditori un nivel sensibil mai ridicat de risc, evidenţiat şi prin costurile mari pe care trebuie să le suporte această categorie vulnerabilă de debitori. Acest lucru conduce implicit la potenţiale riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare."
     BNR mai spune că din cauza dobânzilor ridicate, modelul de afaceri al IFN-urilor este unul volatil, cu rate de neperformante ridicate, care creează o percepţie negativă asupra întregului sector.
     BNR a mai precizat că autorităţile de protecţia consumatorilor din alte state europene au plafonat prin lege dobânzile practicate de IFN-uri.
     Astfel, în Polonia, dobânzile au fost limitate la maxim 1.000% în ipoteza unei singure plăti, în Slovacia la 200%, în Slovenia la 453% iar în Marea Britanie la 0,8% pe zi (292% pe an).
     Conform datelor BNR, IFN-urile din România practică dobânzi (DAE) de până la 7.000% pe an.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Cifre care arată vulnerabilitatea economiei româneşti
     Consiliul de Administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României anticipează pentru următoarele luni o accelerare a inflaţiei, ca urmare a reducerilor şi eliminărilor de impozite indirecte şi a scăderilor de preţuri administrate.
     Principalele influenţe suplimentare sunt aşteptate să decurgă din evoluţia preţului combustibililor, în condiţiile relativei măriri a cotaţiilor petrolului, din recenta creştere a preţurilor alimentare volatile şi ale produselor din tutun, precum şi din dinamica relativ mai înaltă a preţurilor administrate.
     Explozia consumului, care ţine creşterea economică uriaşă înregistrată în România, 8,8% pe seria brută şi cu 8,6% pe seria ajustată sezonier pe trimestrul al treilea din 2017, a făcut ca anul trecut să se consemneze o situaţie similară celei din 2008, cu puţin timp înainte de declanşarea crizei economice. Acum, ca şi atunci, consumul final real ca pondere în PIB a sărit de 100%. În schimb, 2017 s-a prezentat mai rău ca 2008 la capitolul investiţii, nici 25% din PIB comparativ cu aproape 40%. De altfel, anul trecut am fost cu investiţiile la nivelul anului 2005. La 11 luni, de exemplu, ponderea investiţiilor în PIB a fost de 22,9%. Lipsa investiţiilor vulnerabilizează o ţară şi o văduvesc de bunăstare. Situaţia pare şi mai dramatică în ceea ce priveşte datoria publică externă. Înaintea crizei, aceasta a fost de nici 15% din PIB, iar acum s-a ajuns la peste 40% din PIB. În perioada ianuarie-noiembrie 2017, datoria externă totală a crescut cu 1,4 miliarde euro, iar datoria pe termen lung a însumat 69,3 miliarde euro la 30 noiembrie (73,5% din totalul datoriei externe), conform BNR. Asta înseamnă costuri suplimentare pentru generaţia de azi şi pentru cele care vor veni. În 2008 s-a înregistrat o creştere de 7,3%, alimentată de consum, iar în 2009 a urmat o cădere bruscă, de 7,1%.
     La finele anului 2016, rata anuală a inflaţiei a fost de -0,5%. Preţurile au crescut în 2017, iar BNR prognozează o inflaţie de 3,2% în decembrie 2018 şi de 3,1% în luna septembrie 2019. Tarifele la gazele naturale vor creşte, banii vor fi tot mai scumpi şi creditele mai greu de accesat, după ce Banca Centrală a ridicat rata de dobândă de politică monetară, pentru a ţine în frâu inflaţia, taxele şi impozitele locale s-au majorat în mai multe localităţi, majorarea salariilor s-a făcut doar pe hârtie, iar punctul de pensie se măreşte doar din iulie. Moneda naţională a atins, imediat după demiterea lui Mihai Tudose, cel mai scăzut nivel în raport cu cea europeană, un euro fiind cotat la 4,6599 lei. Şi indicele ROBOR a dat mari dureri de cap, acesta ajungând spre 2%. Astfel, rata la un credit ipotecar pe 30 de ani a crescut cu 9,5% în ultimul an, drept consecinţă a creşterii indicelui ROBOR la trei luni de la 0,82% în ianuarie 2017 la 2,12% în ianuarie 2018. Dacă în urmă cu un an rata era de 2.100 lei/lună, acum aceasta a ajuns la 2.300 lei/lună. ROBOR este indicele în funcţie de care se calculează dobânzile celor mai multe credite în lei.
     În plus, în perioada ianuarie-noiembrie 2017, contul curent al balanţei de plăţi a înregistrat un deficit de 5,5 miliarde euro, în creştere cu 92,7%, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, când se situa la 2,9 miliarde euro. Deficitul de cont curent a accelerat puternic odată cu majorarea puternică a deficitului comercial, în urma creşterii semnificative a consumului.
     Deficitul de cont curent este un indicator de măsurare a comerţului unei ţări, care arată că valoarea bunurilor şi serviciilor importate este mai mare decât valoarea bunurilor şi serviciilor exportate. Mai exact, ies mai mulţi bani din ţară decât intră sau românii plătesc mai mult munca prestată de alţii. Ca o veste bună, deficitul de cont curent este departe de cel înregistrat ¬înainte de criză, de aproape 11% din PIB în medie, între 2004-2008.
     * CURENTUL
     * Preşedintele CJ Neamţ, om de bază al lui Dragnea, reţinut de DNA pentru 100.000 de euro, şpagă
     rocurorii din cadrul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie - Serviciul Teritorial Bacău au dispus punerea în mişcare a acţiunii penale şi reţinerea pentru 24 de ore, începând cu data de 18 ianuarie 2018, a inculpatului ARSENE IONEL, la data faptelor deputat în Parlamentul României şi preşedinte al organizaţiei judeţene Neamţ a unui partid politic, sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunii de trafic de influenţă.
     În ordonanţa procurorilor se arată că, în cauză, există date şi probe care conturează următoarea stare de fapt:
     În cursul anului 2013, inculpatul Arsene Ionel, în calitate de deputat în Parlamentul României şi preşedinte al organizaţiei judeţene Neamţ a unui partid politic, a primit de la o persoană (martor în cauză), suma de 100.000 euro pentru a-şi folosi influenţa pe care a lăsat să se creadă că o are asupra unor persoane din conducerea Agenţiei Naţionale de Integritate, în scopul de a se constata nerespectarea dispoziţiilor legale privind conflictul de interese şi regimul incompatibilităţilor în cazul unei persoane care, la acea vreme, avea funcţie de conducere în administraţia locală.
     Banii remişi de martor într-un restaurant situat pe raza municipiului Bucureşti urmau să ajungă la persoanele respective prin intermediari.
     Inculpatului Arsene Ionel i s-au adus la cunoştinţă calitatea procesuală şi acuzaţiile, în conformitate cu prevederile art. 309 Cod de procedură penală.
     La data de 19 ianuarie 2018, inculpatul Arsene Ionel va fi prezentat Tribunalului Bacău cu propunere de arestare preventivă pentru 30 de zile.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Marea înţepeneală fără Legea mobilităţii
     Circulaţia în Bucureşti rămâne punctul cel mai nevralgic pentru calitatea vieţii în Capitală. Primăria anunţă câteva măsuri pentru descongestionarea traficului, altele sunt în curs, programul Gabrielei Firea având ca punct prioritar o ameliorare a situaţiei transportului în Bucureşti. Diferenţa semnificativă a valorilor de trafic în perioada concediilor de vară din iulie-august şi a minivacanţelor de iarnă - Crăciun până la Sfântul Ion - faţă de restul anului arată care ar fi capacitatea optimă pe care o poate suporta actuala reţea stradală. Credem că există măsurători ale ,,cocoaşei" care nu poate fi aplatizată fără investiţii substanţiale şi un efort de organizare şi disciplinare.
     Poate municipalitatea să impună singură un asemenea program? Competenţele în transportul urban sunt împărţite între instituţii municipale şi ministere economice, investiţiile locale cu cele naţionale nu se pupă prea des. La fel, supravegherea şi ordinea sunt şi ele fărâmiţate între poliţii şi primării cu multe inspecţii, autorităţile de mediu nu au o politică fermă pentru blocarea invaziei de hârburi care invadează străzile şi sufocă parcările. Desigur că nimeni nu poate extinde vacanţele pentru încă nouă luni pe an pentru a circula confortabil în Bucureşti, dar o lege a mobilităţii ar da o comandă unică unei autorităţi. Primarul general a solicitat trecerea metroului în subordinea municipalităţii, coordonarea investiţiilor pe şoseaua de centură şi a racordurilor cu nodurile de acces, decizii pe care Guvernul le-a tot amânat. Sunt experienţe în alte oraşe europene aglomerate care au impus restricţii de circulaţie în zonele centrale pentru automobile, taxe de acces şi amenzi drastice pentru blocarea traficului. Eliminarea taxiurilor neautorizate, extinderea transportului în comun şi asigurarea de benzi dedicate, cu măsuri eficiente de disciplinare a tuturor şoferilor, extinderea circulaţiei bicicletelor au dat rezultate în alte capitale. Bucureştenii riscă sufocarea şi marea înţepeneală dacă nu acceptă ideea că un trafic mai lejer înseamnă şi renunţări, şi reguli mai stricte, şi cheltuieli mai mari.
     * NATIONAL
     * Se scumpeşte pâinea!
     De luna viitoare, pâinea ar putea fi mai scumpă cu 10%. Este efectul majorării salariului minim, la care se adaugă creşterea tarifelor la electricitate, gaze naturale şi combustibili, avertizează patronatele din panificaţie.
     Pâinea noastră cea de toate zilele, aia "de un leu", e (încă) ieftină şi proastă, în România, printre marii producători de grâu din Uniunea Europeană, se cumpără pâine congelată cu margarină şi ulei de palmier, adusă cu tirurile. N-am văzut niciun politician să bată cu pumnul în masă pentru că nu se respectă reţeta tradiţională a pâinii, deşi e mâncarea săracului. Scumpirea este inevitabilă, spune Aurel Popescu, reprezentant Rompan: "Am primit notificări de la furnizorii de utilităţi de gaze şi energie că vom vea scumpiri la energie de circa 35% şi la gaze vreo 17%, deci aceste creşteri de costuri sunt aducătoare de pierderi." (...)"Utilităţile şi forţă de muncă acum au ajuns la peste 50% din preţul produsului, ori scumpirea lor duce obligatoriu la o modificare de preţ în piaţă pentru că altfel nu ai cum să lucrezi." Asta în contextul în care pâinea este cel mai consumat aliment în ţară noastră, într-un an, un român mănâncă 96 de kilograme de pâine, cu aproape 20% mai mult decât media europeană.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Cancelarul Austriei, declaraţii tendenţioase. Esticii, criticaţi pentru atitudinea faţă de migranţi
     Sebastian Kurz, cancelarul Austriei, a exprimat regret că state central şi est-europene nu acceptă solicitanţi de azil în cadrul sistemului UE de redistribuire, observând că şi imigranţii extracomunitari refuză să meargă în ţări precum România, Bulgaria şi Polonia.
     Sebastian Kurz a criticat politicile Uniunii Europene în materie de imigraţie. "Nu trebuie să spunem că nu putem găsi soluţii la problema imigraţiei". În ultimii ani, s-a reuşit distribuirea la nivelul UE a doar 30.000 de imigranţi extracomunitari. "Atâţia ajungeau în Europa în doar 48 de ore în 2015", a afirmat Sebastian Kurz într-un interviu acordat postului ZDF.
     Liderul de la Viena a subliniat că problema imigraţiei extracomunitare trebuie rezolvată prin protejarea frontierelor externe ale Uniunii Europene şi prin asistenţă acordată ţărilor care sunt surse de migraţie.
     Cancelarul Austriei a criticat statele central şi est-europene care nu acceptă migranţi în cadrul sistemului de redistribuire stabilit de Uniunea Europeană.
     "Nu doar că unele state membre refuză imigranţi, dar nici imigranţii nu sunt pregătiţi să meargă în ţări precum Bulgaria, România sau Polonia. Şi chiar dacă am reuşi să îi trimitem cu poliţia în aceste ţări, în câţiva ani ar reveni în Germania, Austria sau Suedia", a continuat Sebastian Kurz, citat de agenţia DPA.
     În cursul întrevederii pe care a avut-o cu Sebastian Kurz, cancelarul german Angela Merkel a criticat, la rândul său, lipsa de solidaritate a unor ţări europene în materie de imigraţie. "Dacă sistemul de protejare a frontierelor externe nu funcţionează corespunzător, atunci, din punctul meu de vedere, nu trebuie să existe ţări care să refuze să dea dovadă de solidaritate", a spus Angela Merkel, potrivit publicaţiei Bayern Kurier.
     În decembrie 2017, Angela Merkel a criticat la summitul UE de la Bruxelles refuzul unor state central şi est-europene de a primi imigranţi extracomunitari, subliniind că la nivelul Uniunii Europene nu poate exista doar "solidaritate selectivă". "Avem nevoie de solidaritate în gestionarea imigraţiei nu doar la frontierele externe ale Uniunii Europene, ci şi pe plan intern. Nu poate exista solidaritate selectivă pentru statele Uniunii Europene", afirma Angela Merkel pe 14 decembrie, la summitul Consiliului European aflat în curs la Bruxelles.
     Preşedintele Consiliului European, Donald Tusk, a afirmat înaintea summitului că sistemul cotelor obligatorii pentru distribuirea imigranţilor extracomunitari a fost ineficient şi a divizat ţările UE. Consiliul Uniunii Europene a stabilit, în septembrie 2015, să distribuie pe bază de cote 160.000 de refugiaţi extracomunitari ajunşi în spaţiul UE. România, Cehia, Slovacia şi Ungaria au votat, în Consiliul UE pentru Justiţie şi Afaceri Interne, împotriva sistemului de relocare a imigranţilor conform unor cote obligatorii, dar schema a fost aprobată. După atentatele comise la Paris în noiembrie 2015, Polonia a semnalat că nu va mai primi refugiaţi.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Conferinţa de fiscalitate a EY: Presiunea pe salarii este din ce în ce mai mare. Firmele din IT, nevoite să ceară bugete mai mari cu 7-8%
     Modificările fiscale din domeniul taxării muncii dau bătăi de cap angajatorilor, care se străduiesc să găsească cele mai bune metode pentru a le implementa. În acelaşi timp, firmele din IT au cerut bugete de salarii mai mari pentru a acoperi scăderea generată de schimbările fiscale, spun experţii firmei de audit şi consultanţă EY.
     "Într-o perioadă foarte scurtă de timp, departamentele de HR au fost nevoite să gândească şi să imple-menteze mecanisme astfel încât nici angajaţii şi nici angajatorii să nu fie afectaţi în cazul în care Ordonanţa 79 (care prevede, printre altele, transferul contri¬buţiilor de la angajator la angajat - n. red.) nu este aprobată de Parlament în forma de anul trecut", a explicat Corina Mîndoiu, senior manager în cadrul Diviziei de impozit pe venit şi contribuţii sociale a EY România, în cadrul unui eveniment organizat ieri de companie în Bucureşti pe tema tendinţelor în fiscalitate.
     De la 1 ianuarie 2018 guvernul a modificat Codul fiscal, astfel încât contribuţiile sociale aferente unui salariu trec sarcina angajatorilor în cea a angajaţilor. Prin urmare, nivelul total al contribuţiilor sociale scade de la 39% la 37% şi impozitul pe venit scade de la 16% la 10%. Totuşi, pentru a menţine acelaşi nivel net al salariilor angajaţilor ca în 2017, companiile trebuie să crească salariile brute ale angajaţilor cu valori cuprinse între 17% şi 22%, potrivit consultanţilor.
     Corina Mîndoiu a mai precizat că cel mai frecvent întâlnite mecanisme s-au concretizat prin încheierea unor acte adiţionale de majorare - cu anumite condiţii - a salariilor brute sau a acordării unui bonus lunar care să compenseze pierderea netă pe care o suferă angajaţii odată cu transferul contribuţiilor.
     "Companiile care activează în zona de IT şi care au angajaţi scutiţi de impozit pe venit, dar şi firmele care au angajaţi în cercetare-dez¬voltare care beneficiază de aceeaşi facilitate au fost nevoite să negocieze cu headquarterele o creştere a bugetelor de salarii cu 7- 8% pentru a le garanta angajaţilor lor că nivelul salarial net nu le este afectat odată cu transferul contribuţiilor", a mai spus Corina Mîndoiu.
     Pe de altă parte, deşi guvernul a promis o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru firmele de IT care să compenseze cumva acest cost suplimentar al companiilor din domeniu odată cu revoluţia fiscală, proiectul privind această schemă de minimis nu a apărut încă.
     O altă modificare care priveşte angajaţii din IT scutiţi de impozit pe venit se aplică de la 1 iulie 2017, o modificare benefică în opinia mediului de afaceri.
     "S-a reintrodus anul trecut condiţia privind valoarea minimă a veniturilor înregistrate de angajator în anul fiscal precedent, care trebuie să fie de cel puţin 10.000 de euro per angajat. Vestea bună este că acel angajat nu trebuie să contribuie la realizarea celor 10.000 de euro; dacă am o cifră de afaceri suficient de mare, eu îl pot angaja din prima lună aplicând scutirea de impozit, chiar dacă el nu a intrat încă în proiect astfel încât să genereze venituri", a mai spus Corina Mîndoiu. De asemenea, tot anul trecut s-a eliminat o condiţie care în prima jumătate a anului putea împiedica unii programatori - cum sunt cei din centrele de servicii - să beneficieze de scutirea de impozit.
     În ceea ce priveşte alte modificări fiscale cu un impact major în mediul de business anul acesta este aplicarea măsurii privind TVA defalcată. TVA split este o măsură obligatorie pentru firmele aflate în insolvenţă şi pentru cele care au restanţe la TVA în diferite cuantumuri (mai mari de 15.000 de lei pentru contribuabilii mari, mai mari de 10.000 de lei pentru cei mijlocii şi peste 5.000 de lei pentru restul contribuabililor). Pentru companiile care nu se află în această situaţie, plata defalcată a TVA este opţională. 
 
English Section
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
