REVISTA PRESEI 19.02.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Cum pot fi oprite VIP-urile penale să plece din ţară

Arestate preventiv şi mai apoi eliberate, până la o sentinţă definitive VIP-urile care au probleme cu legea dispar din ţară chiar dacă au sau nu interdicţie. Situaţia ar putea fi alta dacă statul ar achiziţiona brăţările electronice, spun specialiştii.

După ce a lipsit de la mai multe termene în procesele în care este judecată pentru corupţie, Elena Udrea a confirmat zilele acestea că se află în Costa Rica unde este de câteva săptămâni şi prietena ei, Alina Bica. Asta după ce, săptămâna trecută, avocatul acesteia spunea că clienta sa este internată într-o clinică din Atena şi că urmează să se întoarcă în ţară. Sâmbătă însă într-o intervenţie telefonică la Antena 3, Udrea a anunţat că este în Costa Rica, însărcinată cu gemeni băieţi.

"Sarcina evoluează bine, este gemelară, deci sunt doi băieţi", a spus fostul ministru. "Costa Rica este o ţară frumoasă şi prietenoasă, însă pentru cei care trăiesc aici mi se pare o ţară foarte scumpă. Eu am venit, mi-am prezentat nişte prieteni foarte buni. Am găsit nişte vechi cunoştinţe care ne-au arătat locuri foarte frumoase. Am văzut capitala. De obicei nu dau socoteală de ce plec din ţară, dar când lucrurile par ascunse dau naştere la tot felul de scenarii. Eu sunt între două proceduri medicale, pe care le fac la Atena. După ce am făcut-o pe prima, am venit aici. Apoi, săptămâna viitoare este ceea de a doua. Dacă toate lucrurile decurg bine, mă întorc acasă", a declarat Elena Udrea. Ea a recunoscut că îi e teamă să ajungă la închisoare. "Da, până la urmă şi din puşcărie se iese. Eu sunt Udrea şi înainte să intru şi să ies din puşcărie. Eu sunt un om care poate trăi în orice situaţie", a punctat Elena Udrea. Aceasta nu are nici o interdicţie să se plimbe prin lume.

De altfel, marea majoritate a fugarilor de lux ai României nici măcar nu au plecat ilegal din ţară. Printre cei aşteptaţi acum acasă pentru a răspunde acuzaţiilor aduse de procurori se numără Alina Bica, Puiu Popoviciu, Sebastian Ghiţă, Elan Schwartzenberg sau Radu Mazăre. În general, procedura prin care ei au plecat din România este una standard.

Câţiva dintre ei au fost chiar arestaţi preventiv, dar ulterior au fost eliberaţi şi puşi sub control judiciar cu sau fără interdicţia de a părăsi ţara. Statele preferate în ultima vreme de cei care sunt judecaţi pentru corupţie şi care au ales să stea departe de răspundere au fost Marea Britanie, Costa Rica, Madagascar, Israel sau Serbia.

Specialiştii în Drept consultaţi de "Adevărul" spun că soluţia ideală pentru eradicarea acestor practici ar fi introducerea brăţărilor de supraveghere, măsură care există în lege, dar nu a fost pusă în aplicare. Avocatul Daniel Fenechiu nu exclude interesul autorităţilor de a face scăpate anumite persoane. "Mult mai simplu ar fi să se utilezeze aparatură electronică. Brăţările electronice vor simplifica procedura. Sunt mecanisme care afară funcţionează foarte bine, iar la noi, din motive care mie îmi scapă, nu sunt folosite. Poate că actuala Putere îşi doreşte treaba asta. Dacă am fi avut brăţări, nu ar fi putut să plece nici Mazăre, nici Ghiţă, nici mulţi alţii", a arătat avocatul.

Şi Gheorghiţă Mateuţ, doctor în drept şi profesor la Institutul Naţional al Magistraturii şi la Universitatea "Babeş-Bolyai" din Cluj, pledează pentru introducerea acestei măsuri. "Brăţările electronice sunt soluţia. Nu înţeleg de ce au fost evitate. Această măsură este prevăzută încă din legislaţia anterioară, prin modificările aduse Legii 281/2003. Sistemul electronic de supraveghere este prevăzut în mod expres şi este inacceptabil ca acest mijloc să nu poată fi pus în aplicare din cauza lipsei mijloacelor tehnice. Ar fi fost o garanţie sigură de respectare a tuturor obligaţiilor procesule", a afirmat Mateuţ.

Specialiştii mai consideră că refugiul în paradisurile exotice nu este întâmplător: aceste state au proceduri de extrădare complicate şi au tot interesul să-i protejeze pe cei care fac investiţii. "În aceste paradisuri, fie nu există proceduri clare de extrădare, fie sunt foarte complicate. Toate aceste zone încurajează investiţiile şi oferă protecţie investitorilor. În Brazilia sau în Argentina, dacă făceai investiţii, puteai să fii şi nazist, că nu te extrăda nimeni. Între timp, în contextul globalizării, în special statele mai mici au iniţiat proceduri similare de atragere a investiţiilor ", a explicat avocatul Daniel Fenechiu. La rândul său, Gheorghiţă Mateuţ afirmă că este chiar în interesul celor judecaţi să fie prezenţi la proces. "Dacă nu vin la proces, se paralizează orice posibilitate de exercitare a dreptului la apărare, chiar dacă persoana este reprezentată de un apărător. Reprezentarea nu poate să acopere absenţa celui judecat. Pe de altă parte, sustragerea de la judecată implică şi eforturile statului de aducere în ţară a acelor persoane. Statul trebuie să aibă interesul ca sentinţele să fie puse în executare", a declarat Mateuţ.

Puiu Popoviciu a aşteptat 9 ani o sentinţă definitivă în dosarul "Băneasa", iar când să vină nu a mai avut răbdare şi a fugit din România. Cu câteva săptămâni înainte de sentinţa finală, Puiu Popoviciu a plecat nestingherit din România. Nu avea pe numele său nicio interdicţie. El s-a predat ulterior la Londra, acolo unde autorităţile britanice l-au pus în libertate contra unei cauţiuni de 200.000 de lire sterline şi după ce i-au pus o brăţară electronică. Între timp, Puiu Popoviciu a fost condamnat definitiv.

În cazul fostului deputat Sebastian Ghiţă, schema a fost un pic diferită. El a dispărut, în 2016, fără urmă, în ultima zi în care beneficia de imunitate parlamentară. Era vizat de patru dosare penale. A fost găsit în Serbia unde se află şi astăzi. Un alt fugar este omul de afaceri Elan Schwartzenberg, dat în urmărire internaţională în luna iunie 2016, după ce Tribunalul Bucureşti a emis un mandat de arestare în lipsă pe numele lui. El este în Israel, ţară care nu extrădează.

Radu Mazăre a părăsit România în prima zi de Crăciun a anului trecut, el plecând cu o cursă aeriană care a avut destinaţia Paris. El nu avea interdicţie de părăsire a României, singura lui obligaţie fiind aceea de a merge la poliţie pentru a semna graficul de prezenţă, aflându-se sub control judiciar. Prezenţa lui a fost semnalată ulterior în Madagascar unde a şi pus la punct o afacere.

Unul dintre amicii vizitaţi de Udrea este, cu siguranţă, Alina Bica, fosta şefă de la DIICOT, care la rândul ei condamnată în prima instanţă în două dosare de corupţie, a plecat în Costa Rica. Conform unor surse, Bica are deja o afacere în această ţară de adopţie.

* BANCHERUL

* Băncile au obţinut un profit record de 5,6 miliarde lei în 2017

Băncile româneşti au obţinut în 2017 un profit record de 5,6 miliarde lei, în creştere cu 33% faţă de anul precedent, 2016, când câştigul cumulat s-a ridicat la doar 4,2 miliarde lei, conform datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).

Sectorul bancar este acum mult mai profitabil decât în anii de euforie 2007-2008 dinaintea marii crize financiare.

Sistemul bancar românesc este pe locul trei în topul profitabilităţii din Europa, conform datelor Autorităţii Bancare Europene (ABE).

Aproape jumate (2,6 miliarde lei) din tot profitul cumulat al sectorului bancar a fost făcut de cele două mari bănci listate la Bursă: Banca Transilvania, a două că mărime din România şi BRD, aflată pe locul trei după valoarea activelor.

Banca Transilvania a obţinut un profit net de 1,2 miliarde lei, în scădere cu 3,5%, în timp ce profitul BRD a urcat cu 90%, la aproape 1,4 miliarde lei.

Băncile au reuşit atingerea unui profit record datorită scăderii riscului de credit şi majorării volumelor de împrumuturi acordate populaţiei şi firmei, într-un context de euforie economică creată prin politici fiscale şi monetare prociclice: în timp ce Guvernul a majorat salariile şi a redus taxele, în special TVA, Banca Naţională a scăzut dobânzile la minime istorice.

Scăderea riscului de credit se oglindeşte în rată creditelor neperformante, care a scăzut la 6,4% la finalul lui 2017, de la 9,62% în 2016.

În acelaşi timp, creşterea creditării populaţiei şi firmelor, precum şi a statului, a permis băncilor să-şi majoreze totalul activelor nete la 427 miliarde lei în 2017, cu 34 de miliarde în plus faţă de anul precedent.

Ponderea activelor băncilor străine din totalul activelor bancare a scăzut la 77%, de la 91%, după ce un fluture s-a aşezat pe balansoarul acţionarilor români ai Băncii Româneşti, a căror parte s-a ridicat insesizabil la 50,72% din totalul capitalului băncii.

Indicatorul de solvabilitate al sistemului bancar a scăzut cu aproape un punct, la 18,86% la sfârşitul lui 2017 faţă de anul precedent, când era 19,68%.

Indicatorul de rentabilitate a activelor (ROA) a crescut la 1,32%, de la 1,08% în urmă cu un an, însă în ultimul trimestru din 2017 a avut o uşoară scădere faţă de septembrie, când a atins 1,36%, la fel că în iunie.

Rată rentabilităţii capitalurilor (ROE) a scăzut şi ea de la 12,90% în septembrie la 12,68% în decembrie 2017, însă rămâne peste nivelul din decembrie 2016, când era doar 10,42%.

Rată rentabilităţii activităţii de bază (raportul dintre venituri şi cheltuieli) a scăzut la 182%, de la 188% în 2016.

Lichiditatea băncilor româneşti s-a îmbunătăţit anul trecut: raportul credite/depozite a scăzut la 74%, de la 79% în 2016.

* COTIDIANUL

* Trump: Rusia a reuşit să creeze haos şi discordie în Statele Unite

Preşedintele Statelor Unite, Donald Trump, a scris, duminică, pe Twitter, că Rusia a reuşit, dincolo de cele mai nebuneşti vise ale sale, să creeze haos, dezordine şi discordie în SUA, informează site-ul postului France 24.

"Dacă scopul Rusiei a fost să creeze discordie, dezordine şi haos în Statele Unite, atunci, cu toate aceste audieri în comisii, anchete şi ură între partide, ea a reuşit dincolo de cele mai nebuneşti vise ale sale. Cei de la Moscova mor de râs", a scris preşedintele Trump pe Twitter.

De asemenea, preşedintele SUA a criticat FBI pe motiv că nu a tratat cu seriozitate suspiciunile legate de autorul atacului armat din Florida, Nikolas Cruz, afirmând că FBI a pierdut prea mult timp cu ancheta privind ingerinţele Rusiei din alegerile prezidenţiale americane.

* CURENTUL

* Prin lege, managerii de unităţi medicale nu pot face nicio altă plată înaintea salariilor

Tot mai mulţi medici şi asistenţi se tem că de la 1 Martie nu vor primi banii promişi în Legea salarizării unitare, care prevede majorarea salariilor din sistemul sanitar cu procente cuprinse între 70% şi 173%, deoarece unităţile medicale nu au bani suficienţi.

Pentru multe unităţi medicale, cheltuielile cu salariile ajunseseră la sfârşitul anului trecut la 85% din totalul cheltuielilor iar oamenii sunt speriaţi că angajatorii lor nu vor putea nici să le achite salariile şi nici să mai achiziţioneze materiale sanitare: medicamente, consumabile (seringi, feşe, ace etc.) fără de care ei nu pot să-şi trateze pacienţii.

Conform art.161 din Codul Muncii, "salariile se plătesc înaintea oricăror alte obligaţii băneşti ale angajatorilor". Aşadar orice manager din România nu poate face nicio altă plată dacă salariile nu sunt achitate la zi.

Totodată, articolul 166 din Codul Muncii prevede că "întârzierea nejustificată a plăţii salariului sau neplata acestuia poate determina obligarea angajatorului la plata de daune-interese pentru repararea prejudiciului produs salariatului". Din jurisprudenţa existentă pentru mediul privat, întârzierea plăţii salariilor nu poate fi justificată de alte plăţi necesare chiar dacă fără acestea unitatea respectivă şi-ar fi oprit activitatea.

Aşa că dacă bugetele unităţilor medicale nu sunt îndestulătoare pentru cheltuieli, managerii din România vor pune presiune pe guvern să găsească o soluţie legală că doar n-or risca să nu respecte Codul Muncii şi să fie acuzaţi de abuz în serviciu.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Cărăuşii şpăgilor Microsoft, liberi în Africa

Când a explodat afacerea Microsoft, livrată din străinătate de Fujitsu Siemens Austria şi apoi de Corpul de Control al Guvernului, cei vizaţi de investigaţii au luat-o pe scurtătură, înghesuindu-se la DNA să fie denunţători, martori protejaţi, făptuitori, să scape de învinuiri. Toţi şefii de la Microsoft România sau de la mari companii IT găsesc protecţie la DNA; la fel, cărăuşii şpăgilor, avocaţi, bancheri care au fondat şi susţinut firmele-ecran ale afacerilor frauduloase din Microsoft-EADS au rămas liberi şi cu banii neluaţi. Câţiva denunţători sunt acum ,,devoraţi" de procurorii anticorupţie; cei mai mulţi însă sunt în continuare prosperi oameni de afaceri, cu onoarea nepătată.

O ştire aparent minoră ne-a atras atenţia. În 9 februarie 2018, un comunicat DNA (nr. 124/VIII/3) anunţă trimiterea în judecată, în stare de libertate, a inculpaţilor Mazilu Luminiţa- Cecilia, avocat în Baroul Bucureşti, şi a lui Draghiş Decebal Silviu, pentru trafic de influenţă şi spălare de bani. Ştirea devine interesantă dacă facem legătura acestui caz cu personajele din dosarele Microsoft. Rechizitoriul menţionează că cei doi au pretins, în decembrie 2009, de la un om de afaceri, martor în cauză, 10 la sută din suma ce urma să-i fie atribuită de la Administraţia Fondului de Mediu pentru două contracte finanţate din fonduri nerambursabile. Mazilu şi Draghiş şi-au folosit influenţa pe care o aveau pe lângă funcţionarii publici de la Fondul de Mediu pentru aprobarea cererilor de finanţare. Până în 2012, inculpaţii au primit de la omul de afaceri, în tranşe, 430.750 euro, plăţi pentru contracte fictive de asistenţă juridică. Cine au fost şefii Fondului care aprobau contractele şi plăţile, stimulaţi de inculpaţii de azi? Vlad Murgoci, fost parlamentar de Neamţ, şi Gheorghe Popescu, fost viceprimar la Piatra-Neamţ. Adică oameni aflaţi sub controlul politic al primarului de la Piatra-Neamţ, care făcea şi desfăcea în PDL în perioada de glorie a regimului Băsescu.

Gheorghe Ştefan, alias Pinalti, a fost condamnat în procesul Microsoft I, alături de Dorin Cocoş, Sandu Gabriel şi Nicolae Dumitru. Pinalti a fost singurul care nu şi-a recunoscut faptele. Denunţătorii şi martorii au prezentat în faţa instanţei circuitul prin care Pinalti a primit 4 milioane de euro stoarse din licenţele Microsoft plătite de stat. Cine au fost martorii şi denunţătorii? Printre ei îi găsim pe cei doi inculpaţi din ştirea aparent fără impact a DNA din 9 februarie 2018. Draghiş Decebal Silviu relatează în şedinţa de la Înalta Curte cum a intrat în graţiile lui Gheorghe Ştefan, care i-a deschis poarta în afacerile cu petrol de la Oil Terminal în 2007. Devine partener cu Gabriel Muraru, omul de încredere al primarului de Piatra-Neamţ, şi apoi înfiinţează firme offshore pentru a scoate banii din comisioanele ilegale din Microsoft. Banii erau duşi lui Pinalti chiar şi cu sacoşa după ce erau scoşi din bănci. Firmele-ecran au fost înfiinţate de avocata Mazilu Luminiţa-Cecilia, care, după izbucnirea scandalului, se duce cu un denunţ la DNA. Aceste firme erau folosite de Draghiş şi pentru propriile afaceri a căror asistenţă juridică era asigurată de Mazilu Luminiţa.

La 1 februarie 2018, după trei ani de la trimiterea în judecată a primului lot din Microsoft, principalii denunţători din dosar sunt şi ei trimişi în judecată de DNA. Florică Claudiu Dănuţ şi Pescariu Dinu Mihail, reprezentanţi ai firmelor Profinet AG şi Slytehrin Marketing Ltd, sunt acuzaţi de infracţiunea de spălare de bani. Cele două firme erau "bidoanele" în care se colectau banii murdari din contractele de licenţiere Microsoft. Suma se ridică la 22,7 milioane de dolari, apreciată ca folos necuvenit în favoarea Fujitsu Siemens Computers.

Urcarea Elenei Udrea în gondolă cu Pinalti are acum valoare de simbol: o prietenie cimentată cu milioanele de euro scoase din afacerea Microsoft.

* NATIONAL

* Iohannis, la ordinele lui Dragnea!

Actualul lider al PSD a reuşit să-i încalece nu numai pe social-democraţi ci şi pe şeful statului.

O dată ce lumea a aflat de vizita făcută preşedintelui de el şi Viorica Dăncilă, Liviu Dragnea a confirmat evenimentul şi a dat câteva detalii. Din care, culmea, reiese că şeful statului face ce-i spune liderul PSD: "Am avut o discuţie cu preşedintele după depunerea jurământului noului Guvern. Am discutat atunci zece minute. I-am spus să aibă o poziţie la Bruxelles, în ceea ce priveşte ţară noastră, ceea ce am văzut că a făcut". Bravo, Dragnea, eşti tare! Atât de tare încât, după ce l-a pus în poziţie pe preşedinte, Dragnea a vrut să rezolve şi problema centenarului Marii Unirii, motiv pentru care şi-a luat de-o aripa "sosia" cu fustă cunoscută de naivi drept premierul României şi a descins cu ea la Cotroceni. Unde au discutat cu Iohannis despre "câteva teme importante", respectiv calendarul legat de preluarea preşedinţiei CE de către România în 2019 şi centenarul Marii Uniri. Executivul va prezenţa, luna viitoare, un program referitor la Centenar - a anunţat Dragnea, dar fără a preciza dacă în program sunt sau nu incluse şi favorurile promise UDMR-ului în schimbul susţinerii fără rezerve a tot ce pofteşte PSD.

Mare premieră cum e, Viorica Dancila a fost întrebată şi ea ce a vorbit cu Klaus Iohannis. Ocazie cu care am aflat că îngrijorarea care bântuie Cotroceniul de când cu alegerea actualului preşedinte a afectat-o şi pe prim-ministra.

"Am spus că ceea ce am văzut în spatiul public pentru mine este ingrijorator", a răspuns Dăncilă în cel mai pur stil iohanist. Ca o notă personală, aceasta a adaugat că acest sentiment o incearcă "din punct de vedere al simplului cetăţean" - fapt care o diferenţiază de actualul preşedinte, unul care şi-a făcut un adevărat brand din afirmaţia "e o siţuatie care mă ingrijorează". Cert este că românii pot trăi de acum inainte sentimentul reconfortant că au un preşedinte şi un premier ingrijoraţi nevoie mare.

Acuzaţiile şi confruntările publice, scandalurile din Justiţie şi modificarea zilnică a Codului Fiscal nu au reuşit să capteze interesul preşedintelui Iohannis atât cât să-l determine pe acesta să facă ore suplimentare. Dimpotrivă, Iohannis se scutură de neplăcerile funcţiei în fiecare week-end, întoarce spatele Capitalei şi se opreşte direct la poalele pârtiei de schi din masivul Şureanu, unde se lasă fotografiat fără probleme în timp ce îşi aşteaptă rândul la telescaun. Noroc că până acum nu s-a întâlnit cu vreun român cu leafa/indemnizaţia tăiată ...

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Traian Basescu: "S-au ascultat înregistrările şi s-a văzut că nu corespund stenogramele DNA"

Traian Băsescu a spus, duminică seară, că stenogramele de la dosarul ginerelui său nu corespund cu înregistrările prezentat în instanţă.

"Procesul ginerelui meu a fost întors. S-au ascultat înregistrările şi s-a văzut că nu corespund stenogramele. Nu ştiu cine a făcut înregistrările. Nu ştiu dacă le-a făcut SRI. Nu ştiu dacă a fost interceptat sau înregistrat", a declarat fostul şef al statului, Traian Băsescu, duminică seară, la postul B1 TV.

Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a dispus, în noiembrie anul trecut achitarea avocatului Radu Pricop, ginerele fostului preşedinte Traian Băsescu, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de complicitate la şantaj şi instigare la fals în declaraţii. Procurorii DNA au suferit o înfrângere majoră.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Ceva nu se leagă: Economia, consumul şi salariile au crescut în 2017 la cel mai ridicat nivel din ultimul deceniu, dar încrederea în economie a românilor scade la cea mai mică valoare din aprilie 2013. PSD va da vina pe Isărescu pentru creşterea inflaţiei, dobânzilor, cursului şi scăderea economiei

În 2017, economia României a crescut cu 7%, sfidând estimările analiştilor şi inclusiv prognozele superoptimiste ale PSD / Dragnea, care mergeau pe o creştere de numai 5,1%.

Consumul a avut o creştere de peste 10%, iar industria, cea mai bună surpriză a anului 2017, a marcat un plus de 8%, cel mai bun rezultat din ultimii 10 ani.

În 2017, salariile în economie au crescut cu 16%, cel mai bun rezultat din 2008 încoace. Pentru cei care lucrează la stat, salariile au crescut cu peste 20%.

Numărul de angajări din economie a depăşit 4,8 milioane, cel mai bun rezultat din ultimii 15 ani.

Cu toate acestea, conform ultimelor analize realizate de GfK, compania de cercetare, încrederea românilor în economie şi aşteptările privind evoluţia veniturilor au scăzut drastic în România în ultimul trimestru al lui 2017, la minime similare cu cele din anii 2013-2014. "În ultimul trimestru din 2017, toţi indicatorii au înregistrat scăderi drastice în România. Aşteptările economice au atins minimul anual în decembrie 2017, ajungând la un nivel de -19,3 puncte. Este o scădere de aproape 37,6 puncte faţă de maximul anual din luna martie şi cea mai mică valoare din aprilie 2013. În acelaşi timp, aşteptările românilor privind veniturile au scăzut şi ele. Au atins nivelul de 6,8 puncte în decembrie 2017, cea mai mică valoare din septembrie 2014. Şi asta după ce în luna martie crescuseră la un maxim de 33,7 puncte. Înclinaţia către cumpărare a atins în decembrie 2017 un minim anual de -0,2 puncte, în scădere cu 16,6 puncte faţă de maximul din martie 2017."

Toate aceste date contrastează puternic cu ce se întâmplă în Europa, unde încrederea europenilor este la un maxim de 10 ani, după ce economia Uniunii Europene a crescut cu peste 2%, iar Germania şi Franţa, cele mai puternice economii, înregistrează creşteri record.

Deci încrederea europenilor în economie creşte, în timp ce încrederea românilor în propria economie, care are rata cea mai mare de creştere din Europa, scade.

De la jumătatea anului trecut, aproape de nicăieri, prin¬cipalii indicatori macro au început să se deterioreze, dar totul a fost acoperit de creşterea salariilor şi creşterea economică.

Bursa de la Bucureşti a început să scadă, deşi economia era în plin avânt, ceea ce sfida teoriile economice. Din mai, când a fost maximul, până în decembrie, Bursa a pierdut peste 15%.

După aproape doi ani în care inflaţia a fost sub 1% şi chiar sub 0%, trendul s-a inversat, finalul de an consemnând o creştere de trei ori a preţurilor. În ianuarie 2018, inflaţia a atins 4,3% faţă de perioada similară a anului 2017, iar BNR anunţă că inflaţia va atinge 5% pe an la mijlocul acestui an.

BNR este surprinsă de creşterea atât de rapidă a ratei inflaţiei şi de aceea, în numai două şedinţe, pe parcursul unei singure luni, a majorat de două ori rata de politică monetară - de la 1,75% la 2,25%. Şi mai urmează încă trei creşteri.

După o bună perioadă în care a stat sub 1%, ajungând la un minim istoric de 0,67% pe an ROBOR a crescut la peste 2%, iar analiştii cred că ROBOR, un indicator de referinţă pentru credite, va ajunge la 3% pe parcursul acestui an - dacă nu chiar va depăşi acest nivel - , urmărind să ajungă din urmă rata inflaţiei.

Deşi creşterea dobâzilor la lei din punct de vedere nominal încă nu se vede prea mult în porfofel, continuarea creşterii provoacă frisoane. 63% din împrumuturile acordate în România sunt acum în lei. Şi de aceea creşterea ROBOR va conta din ce în ce mai mult.

Cursul leu/euro a crescut cu peste 2% în 2017 deşi părea stabil - leul fiind singura monedă din regiune care s-a depreciat anul trecut -, iar începutul anului 2018 consemnează niveluri maxime istorice.

Creşterea consumului, peste aşteptări datorită creşterii salariilor şi dobânzilor mici la credite (trăiască creditele de consum), a adus un deficit comercial de 13 miliarde de euro în 2018 (62 de miliarde de euro exporturi vs. 75 de miliarde de euro importuri) care, dacă nu ar fi excedentul din servicii de transport şi IT (Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, preşedintele Senatului, ar trebui să le mulţumească de fiecare dată pentru că din ceea ce lucrează ei pentru exterior, chiar şi cu facilităţile fiscale pe salarii, se plătesc importurile de maşini) care să acopere parţial acest minus, ar fi aruncat economia României în aer prin creşterea mai mare a cursului valutar şi a dobânzilor la lei.