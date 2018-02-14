   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 19.03.2018

BURSA 19.03.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Cum a rupt CCR legăturile cu Comisia Europeană pe raportul MCV. Surse: Mona Pivniceru a venit cu ideea. Zegrean: "Nu înţeleg această decizie"
     CCR a transmis Comisiei Europene că nu mai doreşte să fie implicată în discuţiile privind raportul MCV, o decizie stranie, având în vedere că magistraţii CCR au fost lăudaţi în repetate rânduri în rapoartele Bruxelles-ului pentru modul în care au susţinut statul de drept. Surse din sistemul judiciar au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că judecătoarea Mona Pivniceru a insistat ca CCR să nu mai fie amestecată în discuţiile cu oficialii europeni.
     Preşedintele Curţii Constituţionale (CCR) s-a întâlit joi cu reprezentanţii Comisiei Europene, veniţi la Bucureşti pentru a discuta cu oficialii români din sistemul judiciar pe subiectul Mecanismului de Cooperare şi Verificare (MCV), raportul prin care UE evaluează progresele României şi Bulgariei în domeniul Justiţiei.
     Preşedintele Curţii Constituţionale (CCR) s-a întâlit joi cu reprezentanţii Comisiei Europene, veniţi la Bucureşti pentru a discuta cu oficialii români din sistemul judiciar pe subiectul Mecanismului de Cooperare şi Verificare (MCV), raportul prin care UE evaluează progresele României şi Bulgariei în domeniul Justiţiei. Potrivit unui comunicat al Curţii, Valer Dorneanu le-a transmis oficialilor europeni că, pe viitor, magistraţii CCR nu mai vor să discute cu Bruxelles-ul despre raportul MCV. "Pornind de la rolul, locul şi atribuţiile CCR în cadrul statului de drept, care o obligă să aibă o poziţie de neutralitate în relaţiile dintre autorităţile publice şi îi impun obligaţia de rezervă în ceea ce priveşte exprimarea unor puncte de vedere ce fac obiectul dezbaterilor publice, cu eventuale conotaţii politice, Plenul CCR şi-a manifestat dorinţa de a nu mai fi implicat în programul delegaţiilor Comisiei Europene în contextul MCV", se arată în comunicat. Pe scurt, CCR a rupt legăturile cu Comisia Europenă invocând faptul că discuţia despre MCV este una politică.
     Cât despre conotaţiile politice ale întâlnirilor, Augustin Zegrean, fostul preşdinte al CCR, a declarat pentru "Adevărul" că discuţiile cu reprezentanţii Comisiei Europene se poartă în cheie strict juridică. "Nu se pune problema unei discuţii cu tentă politică. Am participat la astfel de întâlniri cu Comisia Europeană din 2012 până în 2016. Discuţiile erau tehnice, strict juridice. Noi le explicam aspecte ce ţin de activitatea CCR, funcţionarii europeni îşi notau, apoi vedeam că în raportele MCV apăreau multe din explicaţiile noastre. Nu ne-au pus niciodată vreo întrebare politică. Nu înţeleg această decizie a CCR ", a spus Zegrean. Acesta mai sesizează o schimbare în abordarea CCR. "La aceste discuţii nu participam doar eu, ca preşedinte, ci eram însoţit de toţi colegii magistraţi. S-a întâmplat să lipsească cineva doar când un magistrat nu era în localitate", a adăugat Zegrean.
     Comparativ, joi, la întâlnirea cu oficlaii europeni, a participat doar preşdintele CCR, Valer Dorneanu, însoţit de directorul său de cabinet şi de încă un magistrat asistent.
     Sursele citate susţin că, în utlima lună, Guvernul a transmis mai multe mesaje neoficiale în care susţinea că UE va ridica raportul MCV pentru România. "După vizita lui Frans Timmermans la Bucureşti, Guvernul a informat, informal, mai multe instituţii, printre care şi CCR, că ridicarea MCV a devenit doar o problemă de timp, ceea ce e fals. Timmermans ne-a avertizat să nu alergăm în direcţia opusă, un mesaj clar, dar transmis în limbaj diplomatic ", a comentat, pentru "Adevărul", un jurist din anturajul CCR.
     Surse guvernamentale susţin că Executivul se bazează pe faptul că România va prelua la începutul anului 2019 preşedinţia Consiliului UE, deci Comisia Europeană va fi presată să ne ridice MCV-ul. Numai că Bulgaria deţine în prezent şefia UE cu tot cu MCV.
     Nu e prima decizia curioasă pe care o ia Curtea. Magistraţii CCR au decis să nu trimită legile Justiţiei, adoptate de majoritatea PSD-ALDE, Comisiei de la Veneţia, for care analizează un text legislativ nu doar din perspectivă strict constituţională, ci mult mai amplu. Spre exemplu, dacă se respectă independenţa Justiţiei sau dacă nu e afectată eficienţa sistemului judiciar.
     * BANCHRUL
     * FMI susţine BNR în plafonarea gradului de îndatorare la creditele ipotecare
     Fondul Monetar Internaţional (FMI) consideră că plafonarea gradului de îndatorare a celor care obţîn credite ipotecare va contribui la reducerea riscurilor aferente expunerii băncilor în sectorul imobiliar, în ciuda faptului că România are cel mai redus nivel al creditelor imobiliare comparativ cu ţările din zona.
     BNR a anunţat că intenţionează să limiteze gradul de îndatorare la credite (ponderea ratei la credit din venituri), după ce a constatat, în raportul privind stabilitatea financiară publicat în decembrie 2017, că "o proporţie semnificativă a populaţiei înregistrează niveluri de îndatorare îngrijorătoare în cazul unor evoluţii adverse".
     FMI susţine intenţia BNR, considerând că limitarea gradului de îndatorare va contribui la întărirea capacităţii împrumutaţilor de a-şi achita creditele.
     "Limita de îndatorare propusă (de BNR) va îmbunătăţi soliditatea financiară a celor împrumutaţi şi ar trebui impusă la toate tipurile de credite, inclusiv la cele prin Programul Prima Casă, în cazul căruia este binevenită strategia guvernului de a-l diminua treptat", se arată într-un comunicat al FMI publicat vineri, la încheierea misiunii în România din acest an.
     Conform statisticilor Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE), valoarea creditelor ipotecare din România este de 14,3 miliarde euro, reprezentând 7,6% din PIB (187 miliarde euro în 2017).
     În Ungaria, ponderea creditelor ipotecare în PIB este de 8%, în Polonia de 20,4%, iar în Cehia de 24%.
     În privinţa creditelor de consum, volumul acestora este mai ridicat în România (11,5 miliarde euro) faţă de Ungaria (7,7 miliarde euro) şi Cehia (9,1 miliarde euro), dar mai redus decât în Polonia ca pondere din PIB: 6,1% la noi, faţă de 9% în Polonia. (vezi foto)
     În privinţa vitezei de creditare, în România creditele ipotecare au înregistrat o creştere de 14,3 în ultimul an, cea mai ridicată dintre ţările din zona: 9,1% în Cehia, 5,6% în Ungaria, 2,7% în Polonia.
     Creditele de consum au crescut cu 11,5% în România, 12% în Polonia, 6,8% în Cehia, 0,5% în Ungaria.
     În privinţa gradului de îndatorare a populaţiei cu credite, BNR apreciază că "o proporţie semnificativă a a populaţiei înregistrează niveluri de îndatorare îngrijorătoare în cazul unor evoluţii adverse, având în vedere faptul că 29% din debitorii cu credite ipotecare au venituri între salariul minim şi cel mediu."
     Mai exact, gradul de indatoare al celor cu venituri mici a depăşit jumătate din venit, nivel considerat de alertă de către Consiliul European pentru Riscuri Sistemice (European Systemic Risk Board - ESRB).
     Într-un raport al ESRB privind vulnerabilităţile băncilor în privinţa sectorului imobiliar din noiembrie 2016, citat de BNR, România nu se află printre ţările considerate a avea riscuri ridicate în privinţa creditării imobiliare.
     Asta pentru că în momentul realizării raportului ESRB, gradul de îndatorare al persoanelor cu venituri mici în România se află, încă, sub 50%, urcând la 51% în 2017.
     În schimb, Belgia este una dintre ţările avertizate pentru faptul că "există categorii de populaţie cu grad de îndatorare foarte ridicat: peste 20% dintre creditele noi au un grad de îndatorare (DSTI - Debt Service to Income) de peste 50%, iar o treime dintre credite au grad de îndatorare de peste 90%.
     În Estonia s-a impus în 2015 o plafonare a gradului de indatoare pentru creditele ipotecare la 50% din venituri, calculat la dobânda creditului plus o marja de 2% sau la o dobânda de 6%. De asemenea, s-a limitat la 30 de ani perioada de creditare.
     În Slovenia s-a introdus din 2016 un plafon de 50% a gradului de îndatorare la creditele ipotecare pentru debitorii cu venituri mai mici de 1.700 de euro şi de 67% pentru cei cu venituri de mari. De asemenea, avansul pentru un credit imobiliar nu poate fi mai mic de 20%.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Dragomir: Toţi ofiţerii acoperiţi din SRI au fost făcuţi acoperiţi cu semnătură din partea lui Maior
     Fostul ofiţer SRI Daniel Dragomir susţine că toţi ofiţerii din SRI care lucrează sub acoperire au avut avizul fostului şef al acesteo structuri când au preluat funcţiile, menţionând că George Maior ştia identitatea persoanelor care lucrează sub acoperire.
     "Toti ofiiţerii acoperiţi din SRI au fost făcuţi ofiţeri acoperiţi cu aprobarea şi semnătura domnului Maior", a declarat Daniel Dragomir la Antena 3.
     În ceea ce priveşte acoperiţii din mass-media, Dragomir a spus: "Parlamentul, care are putere de control ,trebui să ia măsurile necesare ca aceste zeci, sute de persoane să fie determinat dacă lucrează în interesul ţării sau a unei găşti de mafioţi care au acaparat instituţiile".
     Precizările au venit în contextul în care preşedintele Comisiei de Control al SRI a precizat că la audiere Florian Coldea a fost întrebat dacă el conducea de fapt Serviciul
     "Am discutat cum funcţionau deciziile şi mecanismele interne la mometul la care era la conducerea SRI. Aveam două puncte de vedere dacă domnul Coldea conducea de fapt. Ne-a spus că pe zona operativă conducea domnia sa, dar erau chestii pe care le ştia şi domnul Maior", a declarat Claudiu Manda la Antena 3.
     Manda a precizat că Florian Coldea va fi invitat din nou la audieri, dar şi că aşteaptă un răspuns privind prezenţa de la Traian Băsescu.
     Preşedintele comisiei de control al SRI a precizat că Florian Coldea nu a fost întrebat despre relaţia cu procurorii DNA sau dacă avea discuţii cu anumiţi judecători.
     * CURENTUL
     * Peste 400 de medici psihiatri din întreaga ţară au semnat o scrisoare-manifest adresată ministerului Sănătăţii
     După revolta medicilor de Anestezie şi Terapie Intensivă, psihiatrii români lansează o scrisoare-manifest prin care anunţă că nu mai acceptă "umili firimiturile populiste". Medicii psihiatri sunt nemulţumiţi că în mod propagandistic s-au anunţat salarii uriaşe pentru medici iar acum lumea crede că aceştia încasează câte 4000 de euro lunar, lucru total neadevărat.
     Medicii subliniază că demersul "nu e unul în detrimentul colegilor asistenţi, infirmieri sau personal
     auxiliar. Dar e unul de reparaţie morală în sensul, litera şi spiritul legii 153/2017 de a valoriza medicii şi a opri hemoragia de specialişti în străinătate. Aşa cum triumfalist s-au lăudat de 2 ani încoace."
     "Nu cerem creşteri, nu cerem măriri de sporuri, dar ne cerem cu demnitate drepturile consfintite
     prin lege. Iar legea nu se negociaza. Si demersul nostru nu e despre cine e mai util sau merita mai mult, nu e despre ATI, psihiatrie, UPU sau alta specialitate, ci despre importanta extraordinara sociala a profesiei de medic. Si realmente dupa 12 ani de scoala, 6 ani de facultate, an de stagiu si inca cel putin 5 ani de rezidentiat nu degeaba se spune ca avem mai multa vacanta decat au altii ani de scoala. Profesia nobila de medic reprezinta prin excelenta incununarea a cel putin un sfert de secol de invatat, eforturi, sacrificii si dedicatie continua in respect pios pentru pacient.
     Reamintim pentru claritate ca actele medicale bazate pe dovezi stiintifice, de la anamneza,
     evaluare, tratament precum si deciziile privind sanatatea se produc intre medic si pacient.
     Prin urmare NU CEREM NIMIC.
     Dar vrem sa primim TOT ceea ce ni se cuvine !", spun psihiatrii şi ataşează o
     Scrisoare-manifest a medicilor psihiatri privind deturnarea sensului legii 153/2017 prin anexa 10 la regulament sporuri.
     "Vă supunem atenţiei prezentul document de protest privind atitudinea profund dispreţuitoare la adresa medicilor prin publicarea pe site-ul Ministerului Sănătăţii în transparenţă decizională a Anexei 10 la Regulamentul de sporuri.
     Suntem un grup profesional compus din medici rezidenţi, specialişti, primari psihiatrie şi cadre didactice universitare de specialitate din întreaga ţară care susţin fără echivoc respectarea literei şi sensului legii 153/2017 (precum şi a Anexei nr.2), condiţiile de acordare a sporului raportându-se procentual la salariul de bază şi nu în cuantum fix cum cu surprindere am constatat în Anexa 10.
     Solicităm cu fermitate respectarea principiilor enunţate în lege şi statuate prin norme (în condiţiile Anexei nr.2 din Hotărârea pentru aprobarea Regulamentului Cadru): 75% spor psihiatrie clinic şi respectiv 50% pentru ambulatoriile de specialitate psihiatrie (în raport cu gradul extrem de periculozitate şi complexitate a specialităţii şi caracterul prioritar al psihiatriei în strategia
     naţională de sănătate publică a Ministerului Sănătăţii).
     De asemenea solicităm raportarea la salariul prevăzut în legea 153/2017 în vigoare pentru calculul drepturilor băneşti aferente activităţii medicilor în cadrul liniilor de gardă efectuate în afara normei de bază.
     Considerăm oricare altă formă formă de raportare: spor procentual în cuantum fix, raportare a orelor de gardă la altă grilă de salarizare, ca fiind nelegală, profund nedreaptă şi ca avand repercusiuni directe în activitatea pe care o desfăşurăm, prin forme de protest pe care dorim să le evităm din respect pentru categoria vulnerabilă a pacienţilor cu tulburări psihice".
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * No, Curtea de Conturi latră, firmele lui Boc trec
     Primăria Cluj Napoca a angajat trei din firmele sale de casă pentru reparaţia imobilelor aflate în proprietatea sa, prelungind practic un acord cadru care datează încă din 2013. Companiile sunt patronate de oameni de afaceri consideraţi apropiaţi ai primarului Emil Boc, în mandatele căruia au primit sute de contracte cu municipalitatea. Fetişul dezvoltat de Boc pentru trio-ul Ando Construct SRL- Canion Impex SRL- Servinstal Import Export SRL s-a dovedit păgubos de-a lungul timpului pentru Cluj Napoca, din moment ce Curtea de Conturi descoperă an de an plăţi ilegale efectuate către acestea.
     Primăria Cluj Napoca a atribuit pe 14.03.2018 un contract pentru "reparaţii curente şi în regim de urgenţă la imobilele aflate în proprietatea municipiului", în urma unei licitaţii la care s-au înscris doi ofertanţi: asocierea Construcciones Deco SA (Spania)- Eisel Land SRL Bâlteni- Gorj şi Ando Construct SRL, cu subcontractantul Canion Impex SRL şi terţul susţinător Servinstal Imprt Export SRL, toate din Cluj Napoca. Comisia de licitaţie condusă de primarul Emil Boc a ales trio-ul local, care va primi pentru serviciile sale 13.637.928,52 lei, fără TVA, echivalentul a peste trei milioane de euro.
     Cele trei firme ar putea foarte simplu să-şi mute sediul în primăria lui Boc, din moment ce au primit mai toate contractele municipalităţii pentru întreţinerea imobilelor sale din ultimii zece ani. Ando Construct şi Servinstal sunt deţinute de aceiaşi patroni, Ioan şi Elena Pintican, în timp ce Canion Impex este controlată de Vincze Attila Adrian, Kiss Gellert şi Kiss Mihaly. Ando Construct a raportat pentru anul 2016 afaceri de 2,2 milioane lei, cu 29 de angajaţi, cu profituri totale în ultimii cinci ani de peste trei milioane lei. În graba sa de a face faţă contractelor primite de la Boc, firma a şi uitat să mai angajeze oameni: în 2012, Ando Construct SRL declara 0 angajaţi. La rândul său, Canion Impex a înregistrat afaceri în 2016 de aproape 6,6 milioane lei, cu 48 de angajaţi, ultimii ani aducându-i profituri nete de circa un milion de lei, în timp ce Servinstal, cealaltă firmă a familiei, a raportat business-uri de 3,1 milioane lei în ultimul an fiscal, cu 29 angajaţi, cu profituri nete totale în ultimii cinci ani de 4,2 milioane lei.
     Ando Construct, Canion Impex şi Servinstal apar, într-o formă sau alta, mai tot timpul împreună în contractele oferite de Primăria şi alte instituţii publice din Cluj Napoca. Astfel, Ando Construct a beneficiat de cel puţin 20 de lucrări, în valoare de 5,3 milioane de euro, în perioada 2007- 2018.
     Canion Impex a bifat aproape 150 de contracte cu primăria lui Emil Boc, pentru care a încasat peste 13 milioane de euro, în timp ce Servinstal Import Export a beneficiat de 80 de înţelegeri, în valoare de aproape 6,5 milioane de euro. Cel puţin jumătate din toate aceste contracte au reprezentat cumpărări directe din partea Primăriei Cluj Napoca.
     Ando Construct, Servinstal Import Export şi Canion Impex apar an de an în rapoartele de audit ale Curţii de Conturi legate de activitatea Primăriei Cluj Napoca. Şi nu pentru a fi lăudate. Inspectorii Curţii au descoperit plăţi ilegale de milioane de lei făcute de primăria condusă de Emil Boc celor trei firme de construcţii.
     Numai în 2016, Curtea de Conturi a relevat prejudicii de 4,4 milioane lei, reprezentând lucrări supraevaluate sau neexecutate de cele trei firme
     Cu toate acestea, demersurile Curţii de Conturi au rămas fără ecou penal, iar municipalitatea continuă să le acorde contracte pe bandă rulantă, până la viitorul raport cu nereguli semnalate şi tot aşa.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Politică şi leapşa pe tăcute
     România a fost lăsată deoparte. Nu mai interesează pe nimeni de ce Guvernul spune că a mărit salariile, iar lumea, nu numai în stradă, spune că este o minciună. Nu mai interesează, de asemenea, de ce se dau ştiri cu ieftinirea ouălor, timp în care supermaketurile îţi arată cum ştiu să-ţi ia banii. Şi, la fel că şi până acum, nu mai interesează pe nimeni ce pensie va lua cândva, dacă o va mai apucă. Oricum, suma se recalculează din două în două ore şi de la o apariţie televizată la altă a Olgutei Vasilescu.
     Ponta, Dragnea şi alţi câţiva au mutat centrul de greutate. Seară de seară, românii cască gură la emisiunile din care înţeleg până îi apucă cheful de înjurat sau îi dovedeşte somnul. Unii parcă pricep că au fost păcăliţi, dar nu înţeleg de ce. Cei mai mulţi, însă, rezumă totul la trei cuvinte: "r-aţi ai dracu'!
     Chiar nu mai are importantă cine a început şi de ce. Cine vrea să-şi facă jocurile şi cu ce scop. Cine vrea să demonstreze că celălalt minte, iar el e curat că Fecioara Maria. Fiecare da vină pe fiecare. Fiecare ştie despre celălalt tot ce nu te aştepţi, şi încă nu e totul. Dragnea, spune Ponta, a fost nelipsit de la chermezele din vilele SRI. Nu e un sfânt, aşa cum vrea el să pozeze. Se lupta, acum, cu statul paralel, dar, în realitate, i-a schelălăit ba la poartă, ba în curte, şi i s-a gudurat la picioare vreme îndelungată. Şi tot acum i-ar plăcea să o vadă înlăturată pe Codruţa Kovesi, chiar dacă nu recunoaşte, deşi nu mai ştia la ce artificii să recurgă pentru înscăunarea ei, că să scape de dosare. Tot Dragnea este cel care, nu chiar cu mult în urmă, se milogea pentru funcţia de ministru la Interne şi câte şi mai câte porcării politice a făcut. Ştie el, Ponta, cum a furat de la Ministerul Dezvoltării, cum şi-a cumpărat baronii şi cum şi-a eliminat incomozii din partid. Poate că Ponta are dreptate. Sau poate minte. Un singur lucru nu spune: de ce a tăcut până acum?
     Pe de altă parte, Dragnea ştie el şi despre Ponta cât să-l compromită pentru tot restul vieţii. Relaţii şi prietenii ciudate cu Florian Coldea, cu Maior, dincolo de gradul de rudenie, cu guverne făcute pe mâna SRI, cu susţinerea şi promovarea Codruţei Kovesi pe care, acum, i-o aruncă lui în braţe. Ştie inclusiv cum scapă de adversari şi îşi nivela drumul către mai sus. Poate că are dreptate şi el. Sau poate minte. La fel că Ponta, însă, nu ştie să spună un singur lucru: de ce a tăcut până acum? Fără a fi vreunul mai vinovat sau mai curat, complicitatea lor la politică nesimţită a tăcerii este evidenţă. Tăcerea a ajuns leapşa pe care şi-au dat-o unul altuia, într-un joc scârbos şi lacom al catararii spre mai multă putere.
     Sebastian Ghiţă, căci nu putea lipsi, ştie şi el destule. Nu vorbeşte decât ce are chef, aşezându-se de partea cea mai convenabilă. În rest, e mut. Nichita, de la Iaşi, ştie şi el despre fiecare, dar se plasează unde are chef. Vanghelie, personaj pitoresc, ştie cel mai mult sau foarte mult. Confirmă doar în zona cea mai avantajoasă. Şi Oprişan ştie, şi Mazăre ştie, şi Olguţa Vasilescu ştie, nu există cineva care să nu ştie câte ceva despre altcineva, indiferent cine ar fi. Toţi au tăcut şi tac, însă, aşteptând un moment în care să-şi joace cărţile. Nicidecum un moment în care să fie băgaţi în seama şi românii. Ei intră în ecuaţia puterii doar o dată la patru ani. Restul, repet, e leapşa.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Protocolul DNA-SRI. A fost sau nu a fost?
     DNA anunţa, în 2017, că nu a existat nicio colaborare între Direcţie şi SRI. Însă, noi documente apar la iveală, care demonstrează exact contrariul. DNA şi SRI au semnat un protocol de colaborare, chiar începând cu anul 2009, când Kovesi era procuror general.
     otrivit informaţiilor deţinute, Laura Kovesi a semnat în anul 2009 protocolul SRI-PICCJ, pe când era Procurorul General al României, scrie site-ul luju.ro
     Avem informaţîi că Protoculul SRI - PICCJ a fost semnat pe de o parte pentru SRI de ex-directorul SRI George Maior şi adjuncţii săi, iar pe de cealaltă parte, din partea PICCJ de Kovesi şi adjuncţii ei de la acea vreme. Acest protocol a adăugat la lege şi a creat o justiţie secretă, care s-a concretizat printr-o cooperare comună realizată prin "sute de echipe mixte". Acest lucru a fost recunoscut oficial de directorul SRI Eduard Hellvig, în februarie 2016, la bilanţul DNA, când acesta abia preluase funcţia şi nu era la curent cu ilegalităţile anterioare:
     Eduard Hellvig:"Corupţia riscă, încă, să afecteze performanţă instituţiilor publice, competitivitatea economică şi, nu în ultimul rând, coeziunea socială. De aceea, scopul Serviciului este să reducă amploarea şi impactul acestui fenomen în viaţă cetăţenilor. SRI alocă resurse umane, resurse procedurale şi tehnologice de cel mai înalt nivel în cooperarea cu DNA. Asta se poate traduce în sute de echipe operative comune, care reprezintă un parteneriat interinstituţional de succes."
     Acest standard de excelenţă profesională este replicat în toată ţară. De aceea, vreau să îi asigur pe cei din structurile teritoriale ale DNA că la nivelul conducerii strategice a SRI acordăm o atenţie deosebită manierei de cooperare la nivel teritorial."
     Colaborarea între magistraţi şi serviciile de informaţîi este interzisă prin Legea 303/2004
     Existenţa unui protocol de cooperare între SRI şi marile parchete pe dosarele penale - altele decât cele care au că obiect infracţiuni ce ţîn de siguranţă naţională, din care corupţia şi evaziunea fiscală nu fac parte - încalcă flagrant Legea nr. 303/2004 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor care prevede interdicţii şi sancţiuni severe:
     "Art. 7 - (1) Judecătorii, procurorii, magistraţii-asistenţi, personalul de specialitate juridică asimilat acestora şi personalul auxiliar de specialitate al instanţelor judecătoreşti şi parchetelor nu pot fi lucrători operativi, inclusiv acoperiţi, informatori sau colaboratori ai serviciilor de informaţîi.
     (2) Persoanele prevăzute la alin. (1) completează, anual, o declaraţie autentică, pe propria răspundere potrivit legii penale, din care să rezulte că nu sunt lucrători operativi, inclusiv acoperiţi, informatori sau colaboratori ai serviciilor de informaţîi.
     (3) Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a ţării verifică, din oficiu sau la sesizarea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii ori a ministrului justiţiei, realitatea declaraţiilor prevăzute la alin. (2)
     (4) Încălcarea dispoziţiilor alin. (1) conduce la eliberarea din funcţia deţinută, inclusiv cea de judecător sau procuror."
     Ca efect al dispoziţiilor art. 7 din Legea 303/2004, ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader trebuie să ceară CSM să constate încetarea de drept a funcţiei de şef al DNA, dar şi din cea de procuror a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi, că urmare a semnării "Protocolul de cooperare între Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie şi Serviciul Român de Informaţii pentru îndeplinirea sarcinilor ce le revin în domeniul securităţii naţionale nr. 003064 din 4.02.2009", care nu are nicio baza legală, mai ales după ce vineri 16 martie 2018, Administraţia Prezidenţială a recunoscut că nicio hotărâre a CSAT, aşa cum se invocă şi credea, nu a abilitat PICCJ să semneze vreun protocol cu SRI.
     Tudorel Toader a anunţat că va cere luni 19 martie 2018 că DNA să prezinte Protocolul şi să se procedeze la desecretizarea acestuia. Iar după ce intră în posesia lui, ministrul Justiţiei trebuie să ceară destituirea lui Kovesi pentru parafarea unei colaborări între procurori şi SRI, interzisă de art. 7 din Legea 303/2004, sub sancţiunea pierderii funcţiei deţinute.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Industria auto din România, subiect de siguranţă naţională
     Cel mai mare pericol pentru economie nu vine din deficitul bugetar, inflaţie sau îndatorarea populaţiei, ci, paradoxal, din sectorul cu cea mai mare expansiune. Exporturile României sunt prizonierele industriei auto mondiale, iar orice schimbare ne va lovi din plin. Priviţi clasamentul cu topul exportatorilor.
     Vestea bună: economia Româ­niei continuă să crească, iar din­colo de consum, industria are cea mai bună perioadă (trăiască industria auto!), exporturile au câte un maxim istoric în fiecare an (trăiască Duster, Ford şi motoarele Daimler de la Sebeş!), cererea de forţă de mun­că este aproape de cel mai ridicat nivel.
     Vestea proastă: exporturile României sunt dependente de industria auto din toate punctele de vedere, ridicând o problemă de siguranţă naţională a economiei.
     Dacă se întâmplă ceva la nivel mondial în industria auto, în special în Germania sau Franţa, econo­mia României va fi lovită din plin, ceea ce va produce un şoc, pentru că nicio altă industrie nu poate absorbi imediat cifrele şi oamenii din in­dustria auto.
     Aproape că nu există zi în care să nu aflăm că o companie din industria de componente auto, toate parte din grupuri internaţionale, face angajări în România.
     Chiar în ZF de luni, grupul japonez Takata, achiziţionat de americanii de la Key Safety Sistems, anunţă că recrutează 735 de oameni pentru fabricile de componente auto din Arad şi Sibiu. Aceste fabrici au un business total în România de 3 miliarde de lei (650 mil. euro), ceea ce i-ar include în top 36 cele mai mari companii din România după cifra de afaceri.
     n 2017, exporturile României au fost de 62,6 mld. de euro, din care grupa de produse maşini şi echipamente a reprezentat 46,4%. Atenţie, aproape jumătate din exporturile României au legătură cu industria auto.
     Pe locul doi, pe grupe de produse, sunt alte produse manufacturate - cu o pondere de 33%, reprezentând produse prelucrate, clasificate în prin­cipal după materia primă - fier, oţel, cauciuc, metal - şi articole manufacturate diverse (îmbrăcăminte şi accesorii, încălţăminte).
     Dacă ne uităm la topul exportatorilor din România, clasament publicat astăzi de Ziarul Financiar, din primii 10 exportatori, 9 sunt din industria auto şi unul singur din altă industrie, respectiv din petrol - Rompetrol Rafinare. Cei zece exportatori deţin o pondere de 18% în totalul exporturilor.
     În top 10 nu există niciun exportator companie care să aibă acţionari români, nici de stat, nici din sectorul privat.
     Cei 9 exportatori, din industria auto, sunt Automobile Dacia, cel mai mare exportator al României (Duster să trăiască!), Star Assembly (fabrica de motoare făcute de Daimler/Mercedes la Sebeş, care a avut cel mai mare salt de pe poziţia 26 pe poziţia 2), Ford România, Honeywell, Continental Automotive Systems, Autoliv, Flextronix, Continental Automotive România şi Takata România.
     În 2017, exporturile României au crescut cu 9,1% faţă de 2016, adică cu un plus de aproape 6 miliarde de euro. Din acest plus, 1,7 miliarde de euro, adică o treime, au fost aduşi de Daimler cu fabrica de motoare şi Ford.
     Din totalul companiilor din România, 660.000, din care funcţionează vreo 400.000, numai 22.500 sunt firme are exportă.
     Din totalul PIB-ului României, de 187 de miliarde de euro, exporturile totale au o pondere de numai 33%, foarte foarte puţin pentru o economie unde guvernul PSD îşi propune să o aducă pe locul 7 în Europa ca putere economică.
     România stă cel mai prost la exporturi, ca pondere în PIB, dintre toate ţările foste comuniste. Inclusiv Bulgaria are o pondere a exporturilor în PIB mai mare ca România, de 66%, adică dublu, Ungaria are o pondere de 83%, iar Cehia de 83%, conform datelor pe 2016. 
 
