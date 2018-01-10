REVISTA PRESEI 20.02.2018

* ADEVARUL

* PSD face "ordine" în MAE: afară cu specialiştii, vin sinecuriştii! Portretul diplomatului Winzer, diletantul care gestionează afacerile europene

Într-o perioadă în care analişti ca Dan Dungaciu avertizează că România este "într-un deficit profund de gândire strategică " în materie de politica externă şi relaţii internaţionale, PSD dă afară din Ministerul de Externe diplomaţi de carieră, dar păstrează demnitari promovaţi strict pe bază de proptele politice.

Un exemplu elocvent este Cristian Winzer, secretar de stat în Ministerul Afacerilor Europene. Povestea sa depăşeşte cu mult graniţele diplomaţiei: tip monden cu comportament golănesc, avocat mediocru, prieten cu persoanje obscure, provenit dintr-o familie abonată la sinecuri, Winzer se ocupă de soarta românilor afectaţi de BREXIT, dar şi de alte afaceri europene ale ţării. Winzer este reprezentantul noului val de diplomaţi români, girat de premierul Viorica Dăncilă. MAE, prins în războiul din PSD Comitetul Executiv al PSD a decis săptămâna trecută să concedieze 27 de secretari de stat din totalul de 135, număr exorbitant. Spre exemplu, Franţa numără doar 19 miniştri şi 11 secretari de stat, la o populaţie de trei o mai mare decât a României. Surse din conducerea PSD au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că printre cei 27 de demnitari care vor fi înlocuiţi se numără şi Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE). Decizia nu are legătură însă cu activitatea sa din MAE, ci cu jocurile de culise din partid. Dănuţ Neculăescu este fiul lui Sache Neculaescu, jurist reputat, bun prieten cu Adrian Ţuţuianu, liderul PSD Dâmboviţa, aflat în conflict cu Liviu Dragnea. Sache Neculăescu şi Adrian Ţuţuianu au scris cărţi de drept împreună: "Instituţii de drept civil", publicată la Editura Universul Juridic, este doar un exemplu. "Dragnea a vrut să lovească în Ţuţuianu, dar a lăsat MAE fără un specialist", au declarat surse din conducerea PSD pentru "Adevărul". "Dacă ne uităm la cei cinci secretari de stat din MAE, Dănuţ Neculăescu, cu toate că şi el a avut sprijin politic, este cel mai profesionist", au declarat surse diplomatice pentru "Adevărul". Neculăescu este diplomat de carieră şi lucrează în MAE din octombrie 2002. La 1 august 2017, a fost numit în funcţia de secretar de stat pentru relaţii cu vecinătatea estică şi relaţii multilaterale la nivel global.

* BANCHERUL

* Cum au reusit bancile sa bata recordul la profit in 2017, desi au inchis 202 sucursale

Bancile au obtinut in 2017 un profit record de 5,4 miliarde lei, cu 27% (1,1 miliarde lei) peste cel din 2016 si cu 23% (1 miliard de lei) mai ridicat decat in anul euforic 2008 dinaintea crizei, datorita diminuarii substantiale a riscului de credit, in conditiile in care castigul operational a fost in scadere, conform datelor agregate ale Bancii Nationale a Romaniei (BNR).

Un numar de 28 de banci au inregistrat profit anul trecut, cu una mai mult decat in 2016, in timp sapte banci au raportat pierderi, cu trei mai putin decat in urma cu un an.

Astfel, ajustarile pentru depreciere conform definitiei Autoritatii Bancare Europene (ABE), adica provizioanele pentru riscul de credit constituite de banci, au scazut cu 25, echivalentul a 3,5 miliarde lei, de la 14 miliarde lei in 2016 la 10,5 miliarde lei in 2017.

Dar o parte din castigul obtinut de banci din riscul de credit a fost anulat de profitul operational in scadere cu aproape o jumatate de miliard de lei (5%), din cauza cresterii cheltuielilor operationale cu aproape un miliard de lei (16%), in conditiile avansului veniturilor operationale cu doar 3% (468 milioane lei).

Cresterea destul de importanta a cheltuielilor operationale ale bancilor s-a produs in ciuda faptului ca acestea si-au redus reteaua teritoriala cu 202 unitati in 2017, de la 4.757 la 4.555, iar numarul angajatilor s-a diminuat cu 352 de persoane, la un total de 55.044 bancheri.

* COTIDIANUL

* Trump, ancheta FBI şi o veche strategie KGB

Departamentul american al Justiţiei a inculpat vineri 13 cetăţeni ruşi şi trei companii sub acuzaţia de implicare în campania prezidenţială din 2016. Ruşii şi companiile cu pricina ar fi folosit reţelele sociale pentru a favoriza alegerea lui Donald Trump în defavoarea contracandidatei Hillary Clinton.

Pentru marile publicaţii americane, cu o linie editorială orientată împotriva actualului preşedinte, dovezile aduse de comisia de anchetă FBI condusă de fostul şef al instituţiei, Robert Mueller, sunt dărâmătoare pentru Trump şi pentru Rusia.

Strategia agenţilor ruşi

"Actele de acuzare publicate vineri sunt descrierea cea mai completă a interferenţei ruse în alegeri pe care o avem până acum, o echipă de 24 de oameni, cu specialişti în grafică, analişti de informaţii şi o optimizare a a site-urilor folosite pe motoarele de căutare, cu scopul de a-i păcăli pe americani", scrie The Washington Post. Modul de operare descris de anchetatorii FBI este următorul: înainte de campanie, încă din 2014, au fost create sute de conturi pe Facebook, Instagram, conturi cu un conţinut tipic american, platitudini menite să creeze impresia că în spatele postărilor se află simpli cetăţeni ai SUA. După 2015, aceste conturi s-au politizat, au susţinut teorii conspiraţioniste şi au produs divergenţe mari de opinie pe reţelele sociale. Echipa rusă a oferit bani unor cetăţeni americani pentru a investi în campanie, inclusiv pentru a plăti actori.

Ca şi până acum, Donald Trump a negat orice complicitate cu Rusia. "Rusia şi-a început campania împotriva SUA în 2014, cu mult înainte de anunţul meu că voi candida la preşedinţie. Rezultatele alegerilor nu au fost afectate. Campania Trump nu a făcut nimic rău - nicio complicitate!", a scris preşedintele SUA pe Twitter. Procurorul general adjunct al SUA, Rod Rosenstein susţine şi el că "în actul de acuzare nu este vreo referire la faptul că a fost influenţat rezultatul alegerilor.

* CURENTUL

* Pactul Ribbentrop-Molotov se demineaza prudent

Stim ce spune o vorba buruienoasa despre politic, dar si aici sunt grade de comparatie. Interbelicul pare sa fi atins culmea cinismului si a cruzimii in politic, iar hitlerismul si bolsevismul apogeul Raului. Iar coliziunea dintre aceste doua extremisme a produs, intre altele, Pactul sovieto-german din 1939. "Timp de secole, interesul principal al SUA (vezi primul şi al doilea război mondial, războiul rece) a fost relaţia dintre Germania şi Rusia. Dacă aceste două ţări s-ar uni, ar reprezenta singura forţă care ne poate ameninţa.

Trebuie să ne asigurăm că acest lucru nu se va întâmpla", afirma si astazi, repetat, politologul George Friedman. Consolidarea legăturilor de parteneriat dintre Rusia şi Germania pot da un impuls dezvoltării ambelor state, dar o astfel de evoluţie a evenimentelor constituie o ameninţare pentru interesele Statelor Unite - declara el, in urma cu catva timp, pentru "Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten".Si asemenea declaratii sint facute dupa ce Statele Unite au avut de consemnat fapte spectaculoase, de mare impact, pentru securitatea si pozitia mondiala a Americii, cum au fost atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie sau explozia dezvoltarii economice a Chinei. Relatiile ruso-germane raman constant prioritatea internationala nr. 1 a Washimgtonului si - adauga cu o sinceritate nedisimulata acelasi - ori de cate ori cele doua mari puteri de dincoace de Atlantic se apropie, Statele Unite trebuie sa actioneze prompt pentru a dejuca miscarea. In sfarsit, mai spunea odata Friedman, « SUA nu sunt singura tara care incearca sa impiedice consolidarea cooperarii intre Berlin si Moscova » - si cita, in aceasta privinta, Polonia si Franta.

* JURNANULUL NATIONAL

* Primăria lui Boc atrage finanţare europeană cu ajutorul firmei fondate de o "penală" din dosarul lui Adomniţei

O companie de consultanţă, fondată de fosta directoare a Direcţiei de Dezvoltare din Consiliul Judeţean Iaşi, trimisă în judecată pentru corupţie şi fals intelectual, alături de fostul preşedinte al PNL Iaşi, Cristian Adomniţei, a încheiat cu Primăria Municipiului Cluj-Napoca, păstorită de Emil Boc, un contract de peste o jumătate de milion de lei. În schimbul acestor bani, firma în cauză va oferi instituţiei în cauză consultanţă în vederea atragerii finanţărilor europene pentru derularea proiectelor de investiţii. Printre aceste proiecte se numără şi achiziţia de tramvaie, troleibuze şi autobuze ecologice pe fonduri UE, prin Programul Operaţional Regional 2014-2020. Fondatoarea companiei de consultanţă angajată de Primăria Cluj-Napoca a fost chiar arestată, în anul 2015, pentru că a ajutat o altă firmă din Iaşi să încaseze fonduri în baza unui proiect prin care trebuia să livreze Consiliului Judeţean, condus, la vremea respectivă, de liberalul Cristian Adomniţei, materiale publicitare şi de promovare. Unele dintre aceste produse nu au fost livrate, însă banii au fost încasaţi, inclusiv cu sprijinul lui Adomniţei.

* NATIONAL

* Orban: Am trimis inapoi lesa la FMI si botnita la Bruxelles

Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, si-a intensificat retorica populista in apropierea alegerilor din aprilie afirmand ca "nori negri se aduna" si ca tara sa este ultimul bastion in lupta contra "islamizarii" Europei.

In discursul sau anual despre starea natiunii, Orban, care pare a se indrepta catre un al patrulea mandat consecutiv de patru ani, a invocat succesul sau in fata amenintarilor "politicienilor de la Bruxelles" contra modului de viata maghiar. "Am trimis inapoi lesa la FMI si botnita la Bruxelles", a declarat el, salutand "vigoarea economiei tarii". De asteptat, discursul premierului maghiar a tintit si amenintarea imigrantilor. Occidentul, a afirmat Orban, a "deschis calea declinului culturii crestine si a expansiunii islamice", in timp de administratia de la Budapesta a "impiedicat lumea islamica sa ne inunde dinspre sud". "Suntem cei care gandesc ca ultima speranta a Europei este crestinismul. Dar daca sute de milioane de tineri sunt autorizati sa se deplaseze spre nord, daca aceasta continua, in marile orase europene va fi o majoritate musulmana", a spus Orban, adaugand ca "imigratia contribuie la dezvoltarea unei tari asa cum gripa contribuie la sanatatea corpului uman.

Homo sorosensus

Oaia neagra a Budapestei, controversatul finantist George Soros, a fost din nou acuzat de Viktor Orban ca-si foloseste uriasa avere nu numai pentru a cumpara influenta de la Bruxelles si in Occident, dar si la ONU. Exista, a afirmat Orban, o conspiratie pentru a se creea "homo sorosensus", dupa chipul si asemanarea magnatului american, un tip de om "ce trebuie respins". "Asa-zisele forte antagonice, reteaua lui George Soros si birocratii platiti de catre acesta, sunt departe de a renunta. Unii inca simt mirosul banilor, altii nu vor sa-si piarda pozitiile obtinute cu ajutorul elitelor globalizatoare. Pentru ei, popoarele indigene precum noi, cu propria tara, cultura si religie, sunt o specie fara speranta, insensibila la schimbare. Daca este nevoie, vom introduce instrumente mai puternice in cadrul legislatiei pentru a combate Planul Soros. Guvernul nu va ramane nepasator in timp ce unii planuiesc implementarea Planului Soros". "Ungaria nu este o tara cu persoane aflate in dificultate", a spus premierul maghiar, referindu-se la ONG-urile finantate de Soros.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Noi acuzaţii la adresa lui fostului procuror DNA Prahova, Mircea Negulescu

Unul dintre cei care au fost arestaţi de procurorii de la Prahova vine cu mărturisiri şi acuzaţii şocante. Fostul şef DGA Prahova, Constantin Ispas, a dat cărţile pe faţă. În direct la România TV, la emisiunea lui Victor Ciutacu, Ispas spune că a fost vânat de Negulescu.

"Strângea denunţuri şi la adresa mea. O parte din interlopii arestaţi, au fost arestaţi ca urmare a serviciului meu. Au fost arestaţi, apoi eliberaţi. Vlad Constantin zis Şomeru, Chioru, Cantemir au făcut revelionul 2014 cu Mircea Negulescu. Acesta le-a spus că rezolvă problema cu mine în interesul lor. Obiectivul lui era să obţină denunţuri şi să le protejeze interesele lor. Lua şpagă de la ei. Făcea trafic de influenţă, şantaj. Le-a promis că nu ne mai prinde toamna. Nu mai gustăm din must.

Am trimis o notă la Parchetul general în speranţa că se vor rezolva aceste lucruri. Am fost reţinut de domnul Onea şi de doamna Răileanu pentru aproape tot codul penal. I-au făcut dosar şi mamei mele de 80 de ani şi fiului meu student pentru spălare de bani. La reţinere am intrat în comă diabetică. Mi-a spus că la mine e licitaţie. De la 15 ani în sus de puşcărie. Mi-a făcut copilul jegos. I s-a făcut dosar şi fiului meu pe care îl numea penal. Am stat aproape 6 luni la Câmpina arestat. Trebuia să îl denunţ pe procurorul general, Niţu şi pe procurorul Doană. Eu am refuzat să colaborez cu SRI-ul", a dezvăluit Ispas.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Care sunt calculele din spatele dividendelor plătite în 2018 de companiile de stat de la bursă

Companiile de stat de la bursa de la Bucureşti ar putea plăti dividende din profiturile pe 2017 cu randamente cuprinse între 1%, cum este cazul Transelectrica, şi 12%, cum ar fi cazul Romgaz, potrivit calculelor ZF făcute pe baza rezultatelor preliminare.

Analiştii ridică însă problema sustenabilităţii în condiţiile în care dirijarea pentru al doilea an cosecutiv a 90% din rezultatul net spre bugetul statului ar putea priva aceste companii de investiţii.

"Dividendele la multe companii se anunţă consistente, dar rămâne problema sustenabilităţii acestora în anii următori (acum sunt rate de alocare mari aplicate la profituri mari)", se arată în raportul săptămânal al BT Asset Management.

Rezultatele îmbunătăţite pe 2017 poziţionează Romgaz pe primul loc în topul randamentelor dividendelor în contextul unei rate de distribuţie de 90%.

Cu preţul de închidere al unei acţiuni SNG din 16 februarie, randamentul dividendelor ar fi de 12%, potrivit calculelor ZF.

* Guvernatorul băncii centrale letone, acuzat de corupţie, nu este o excepţie în clubul bancherilor centrali din Europa: Şeful băncii centrale elveţiene a fost "răpus" de speculaţii valutare, cel din Spania este judecat pentru fraudă, iar cel din Cipru pentru mită

Un alt bancher central cu imaginea pătată de activităţi dubioase este Philipp Hildebrand, fostul preşedinte al băncii naţionale a Elveţiei.

Pentru unii, şefii băncilor centrale sunt tehnicieni abili care ţin în frâu problemele economice când politicienii se bat pentru putere. Pentru mulţi, conducătorii băncilor centrale sunt figuri enigmatice care controlează dobânzile şi băncile. Pentru procurorii letoni, guvernatorul băncii centrale şi oficial al BCE Ilmars Rimsevics este un suspect într-un caz de corupţie. Astfel de cazuri sunt rare în Europa, dar există şi implică bancheri centrali din ţări dintre cele mai diverse.

O instanţă letonă a stabilit cauţiunea pentru guvernatorul Ilmars Rimsevics, reţinut într-un caz de corupţie de către Biroul de prevenire a corupţiei la 100.000 de euro, bani pe care "un bun prieten" i-a adus deja, după cum a spus avocatul şefului băncii centrale. Suma este echivalentă cu 150 de salarii medii nete lunare şi egală cu mita pe care Rimsevics ar fi cerut-o. Se pare că în acelaşi caz a fost arestat şi omul de afaceri Maris Martinsons, cu operaţiuni în sectorul creditului şi al construcţiilor. Rimsevics este la şefia băncii centrale din 2001. În ultimele săptămâni sectorul financiar leton a mai fost lovit de două scandaluri, scrie The Baltic Times. În primul, Norvik Banka a anunţat că fostul administrator de insolvenţă Maris Spruds, acuzat de şantaj şi spălare de bani, împreună cu un oficial de rang înalt din Letonia au stors bani de la cel mai mare acţionar al băncii promiţând că autoritatea de supraveghere va lăsa compania în pace după plată.