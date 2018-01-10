   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 20.02.2018

BURSA 20.02.2018

Vlad Dobrea
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  PSD face "ordine" în MAE: afară cu specialiştii, vin sinecuriştii! Portretul diplomatului Winzer, diletantul care gestionează afacerile europene
     Într-o perioadă în care analişti ca Dan Dungaciu avertizează că România este "într-un deficit profund de gândire strategică " în materie de politica externă şi relaţii internaţionale, PSD dă afară din Ministerul de Externe diplomaţi de carieră, dar păstrează demnitari promovaţi strict pe bază de proptele politice.
     Un exemplu elocvent este Cristian Winzer, secretar de stat în Ministerul Afacerilor Europene. Povestea sa depăşeşte cu mult graniţele diplomaţiei: tip monden cu comportament golănesc, avocat mediocru, prieten cu persoanje obscure, provenit dintr-o familie abonată la sinecuri, Winzer se ocupă de soarta românilor afectaţi de BREXIT, dar şi de alte afaceri europene ale ţării. Winzer este reprezentantul noului val de diplomaţi români, girat de premierul Viorica Dăncilă. MAE, prins în războiul din PSD Comitetul Executiv al PSD a decis săptămâna trecută să concedieze 27 de secretari de stat din totalul de 135, număr exorbitant. Spre exemplu, Franţa numără doar 19 miniştri şi 11 secretari de stat, la o populaţie de trei o mai mare decât a României. Surse din conducerea PSD au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că printre cei 27 de demnitari care vor fi înlocuiţi se numără şi Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE). Decizia nu are legătură însă cu activitatea sa din MAE, ci cu jocurile de culise din partid. Dănuţ Neculăescu este fiul lui Sache Neculaescu, jurist reputat, bun prieten cu Adrian Ţuţuianu, liderul PSD Dâmboviţa, aflat în conflict cu Liviu Dragnea. Sache Neculăescu şi Adrian Ţuţuianu au scris cărţi de drept împreună: "Instituţii de drept civil", publicată la Editura Universul Juridic, este doar un exemplu. "Dragnea a vrut să lovească în Ţuţuianu, dar a lăsat MAE fără un specialist", au declarat surse din conducerea PSD pentru "Adevărul". "Dacă ne uităm la cei cinci secretari de stat din MAE, Dănuţ Neculăescu, cu toate că şi el a avut sprijin politic, este cel mai profesionist", au declarat surse diplomatice pentru "Adevărul". Neculăescu este diplomat de carieră şi lucrează în MAE din octombrie 2002. La 1 august 2017, a fost numit în funcţia de secretar de stat pentru relaţii cu vecinătatea estică şi relaţii multilaterale la nivel global.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Cum au reusit bancile sa bata recordul la profit in 2017, desi au inchis 202 sucursale
     Bancile au obtinut in 2017 un profit record de 5,4 miliarde lei, cu 27% (1,1 miliarde lei) peste cel din 2016 si cu 23% (1 miliard de lei) mai ridicat decat in anul euforic 2008 dinaintea crizei, datorita diminuarii substantiale a riscului de credit, in conditiile in care castigul operational a fost in scadere, conform datelor agregate ale Bancii Nationale a Romaniei (BNR).
     Un numar de 28 de banci au inregistrat profit anul trecut, cu una mai mult decat in 2016, in timp sapte banci au raportat pierderi, cu trei mai putin decat in urma cu un an.
     Astfel, ajustarile pentru depreciere conform definitiei Autoritatii Bancare Europene (ABE), adica provizioanele pentru riscul de credit constituite de banci, au scazut cu 25, echivalentul a 3,5 miliarde lei, de la 14 miliarde lei in 2016 la 10,5 miliarde lei in 2017.
     Dar o parte din castigul obtinut de banci din riscul de credit a fost anulat de profitul operational in scadere cu aproape o jumatate de miliard de lei (5%), din cauza cresterii cheltuielilor operationale cu aproape un miliard de lei (16%), in conditiile avansului veniturilor operationale cu doar 3% (468 milioane lei).
     Cresterea destul de importanta a cheltuielilor operationale ale bancilor s-a produs in ciuda faptului ca acestea si-au redus reteaua teritoriala cu 202 unitati in 2017, de la 4.757 la 4.555, iar numarul angajatilor s-a diminuat cu 352 de persoane, la un total de 55.044 bancheri.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Trump, ancheta FBI şi o veche strategie KGB
     Departamentul american al Justiţiei a inculpat vineri 13 cetăţeni ruşi şi trei companii sub acuzaţia de implicare în campania prezidenţială din 2016. Ruşii şi companiile cu pricina ar fi folosit reţelele sociale pentru a favoriza alegerea lui Donald Trump în defavoarea contracandidatei Hillary Clinton.
     Pentru marile publicaţii americane, cu o linie editorială orientată împotriva actualului preşedinte, dovezile aduse de comisia de anchetă FBI condusă de fostul şef al instituţiei, Robert Mueller, sunt dărâmătoare pentru Trump şi pentru Rusia.
     Strategia agenţilor ruşi
     "Actele de acuzare publicate vineri sunt descrierea cea mai completă a interferenţei ruse în alegeri pe care o avem până acum, o echipă de 24 de oameni, cu specialişti în grafică, analişti de informaţii şi o optimizare a a site-urilor folosite pe motoarele de căutare, cu scopul de a-i păcăli pe americani", scrie The Washington Post. Modul de operare descris de anchetatorii FBI este următorul: înainte de campanie, încă din 2014, au fost create sute de conturi pe Facebook, Instagram, conturi cu un conţinut tipic american, platitudini menite să creeze impresia că în spatele postărilor se află simpli cetăţeni ai SUA. După 2015, aceste conturi s-au politizat, au susţinut teorii conspiraţioniste şi au produs divergenţe mari de opinie pe reţelele sociale. Echipa rusă a oferit bani unor cetăţeni americani pentru a investi în campanie, inclusiv pentru a plăti actori.
     Ca şi până acum, Donald Trump a negat orice complicitate cu Rusia. "Rusia şi-a început campania împotriva SUA în 2014, cu mult înainte de anunţul meu că voi candida la preşedinţie. Rezultatele alegerilor nu au fost afectate. Campania Trump nu a făcut nimic rău - nicio complicitate!", a scris preşedintele SUA pe Twitter. Procurorul general adjunct al SUA, Rod Rosenstein susţine şi el că "în actul de acuzare nu este vreo referire la faptul că a fost influenţat rezultatul alegerilor.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Pactul Ribbentrop-Molotov se demineaza prudent
     Stim ce spune o vorba buruienoasa despre politic, dar si aici sunt grade de comparatie. Interbelicul pare sa fi atins culmea cinismului si a cruzimii in politic, iar hitlerismul si bolsevismul apogeul Raului. Iar coliziunea dintre aceste doua extremisme a produs, intre altele, Pactul sovieto-german din 1939. "Timp de secole, interesul principal al SUA (vezi primul şi al doilea război mondial, războiul rece) a fost relaţia dintre Germania şi Rusia. Dacă aceste două ţări s-ar uni, ar reprezenta singura forţă care ne poate ameninţa.
     Trebuie să ne asigurăm că acest lucru nu se va întâmpla", afirma si astazi, repetat, politologul George Friedman. Consolidarea legăturilor de parteneriat dintre Rusia şi Germania pot da un impuls dezvoltării ambelor state, dar o astfel de evoluţie a evenimentelor constituie o ameninţare pentru interesele Statelor Unite - declara el, in urma cu catva timp, pentru "Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten".Si asemenea declaratii sint facute dupa ce Statele Unite au avut de consemnat fapte spectaculoase, de mare impact, pentru securitatea si pozitia mondiala a Americii, cum au fost atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie sau explozia dezvoltarii economice a Chinei. Relatiile ruso-germane raman constant prioritatea internationala nr. 1 a Washimgtonului si - adauga cu o sinceritate nedisimulata acelasi - ori de cate ori cele doua mari puteri de dincoace de Atlantic se apropie, Statele Unite trebuie sa actioneze prompt pentru a dejuca miscarea. In sfarsit, mai spunea odata Friedman, « SUA nu sunt singura tara care incearca sa impiedice consolidarea cooperarii intre Berlin si Moscova » - si cita, in aceasta privinta, Polonia si Franta.
     *  JURNANULUL NATIONAL
     *  Primăria lui Boc atrage finanţare europeană cu ajutorul firmei fondate de o "penală" din dosarul lui Adomniţei
     O companie de consultanţă, fondată de fosta directoare a Direcţiei de Dezvoltare din Consiliul Judeţean Iaşi, trimisă în judecată pentru corupţie şi fals intelectual, alături de fostul preşedinte al PNL Iaşi, Cristian Adomniţei, a încheiat cu Primăria Municipiului Cluj-Napoca, păstorită de Emil Boc, un contract de peste o jumătate de milion de lei. În schimbul acestor bani, firma în cauză va oferi instituţiei în cauză consultanţă în vederea atragerii finanţărilor europene pentru derularea proiectelor de investiţii. Printre aceste proiecte se numără şi achiziţia de tramvaie, troleibuze şi autobuze ecologice pe fonduri UE, prin Programul Operaţional Regional 2014-2020. Fondatoarea companiei de consultanţă angajată de Primăria Cluj-Napoca a fost chiar arestată, în anul 2015, pentru că a ajutat o altă firmă din Iaşi să încaseze fonduri în baza unui proiect prin care trebuia să livreze Consiliului Judeţean, condus, la vremea respectivă, de liberalul Cristian Adomniţei, materiale publicitare şi de promovare. Unele dintre aceste produse nu au fost livrate, însă banii au fost încasaţi, inclusiv cu sprijinul lui Adomniţei.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Orban: Am trimis inapoi lesa la FMI si botnita la Bruxelles
     Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, si-a intensificat retorica populista in apropierea alegerilor din aprilie afirmand ca "nori negri se aduna" si ca tara sa este ultimul bastion in lupta contra "islamizarii" Europei.
     In discursul sau anual despre starea natiunii, Orban, care pare a se indrepta catre un al patrulea mandat consecutiv de patru ani, a invocat succesul sau in fata amenintarilor "politicienilor de la Bruxelles" contra modului de viata maghiar. "Am trimis inapoi lesa la FMI si botnita la Bruxelles", a declarat el, salutand "vigoarea economiei tarii". De asteptat, discursul premierului maghiar a tintit si amenintarea imigrantilor. Occidentul, a afirmat Orban, a "deschis calea declinului culturii crestine si a expansiunii islamice", in timp de administratia de la Budapesta a "impiedicat lumea islamica sa ne inunde dinspre sud". "Suntem cei care gandesc ca ultima speranta a Europei este crestinismul. Dar daca sute de milioane de tineri sunt autorizati sa se deplaseze spre nord, daca aceasta continua, in marile orase europene va fi o majoritate musulmana", a spus Orban, adaugand ca "imigratia contribuie la dezvoltarea unei tari asa cum gripa contribuie la sanatatea corpului uman.
     Homo sorosensus
     Oaia neagra a Budapestei, controversatul finantist George Soros, a fost din nou acuzat de Viktor Orban ca-si foloseste uriasa avere nu numai pentru a cumpara influenta de la Bruxelles si in Occident, dar si la ONU. Exista, a afirmat Orban, o conspiratie pentru a se creea "homo sorosensus", dupa chipul si asemanarea magnatului american, un tip de om "ce trebuie respins". "Asa-zisele forte antagonice, reteaua lui George Soros si birocratii platiti de catre acesta, sunt departe de a renunta. Unii inca simt mirosul banilor, altii nu vor sa-si piarda pozitiile obtinute cu ajutorul elitelor globalizatoare. Pentru ei, popoarele indigene precum noi, cu propria tara, cultura si religie, sunt o specie fara speranta, insensibila la schimbare. Daca este nevoie, vom introduce instrumente mai puternice in cadrul legislatiei pentru a combate Planul Soros. Guvernul nu va ramane nepasator in timp ce unii planuiesc implementarea Planului Soros". "Ungaria nu este o tara cu persoane aflate in dificultate", a spus premierul maghiar, referindu-se la ONG-urile finantate de Soros.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Noi acuzaţii la adresa lui fostului procuror DNA Prahova, Mircea Negulescu
     Unul dintre cei care au fost arestaţi de procurorii de la Prahova vine cu mărturisiri şi acuzaţii şocante. Fostul şef DGA Prahova, Constantin Ispas, a dat cărţile pe faţă. În direct la România TV, la emisiunea lui Victor Ciutacu, Ispas spune că a fost vânat de Negulescu.
     "Strângea denunţuri şi la adresa mea. O parte din interlopii arestaţi, au fost arestaţi ca urmare a serviciului meu. Au fost arestaţi, apoi eliberaţi. Vlad Constantin zis Şomeru, Chioru, Cantemir au făcut revelionul 2014 cu Mircea Negulescu. Acesta le-a spus că rezolvă problema cu mine în interesul lor. Obiectivul lui era să obţină denunţuri şi să le protejeze interesele lor. Lua şpagă de la ei. Făcea trafic de influenţă, şantaj. Le-a promis că nu ne mai prinde toamna. Nu mai gustăm din must.
     Am trimis o notă la Parchetul general în speranţa că se vor rezolva aceste lucruri. Am fost reţinut de domnul Onea şi de doamna Răileanu pentru aproape tot codul penal. I-au făcut dosar şi mamei mele de 80 de ani şi fiului meu student pentru spălare de bani. La reţinere am intrat în comă diabetică. Mi-a spus că la mine e licitaţie. De la 15 ani în sus de puşcărie. Mi-a făcut copilul jegos. I s-a făcut dosar şi fiului meu pe care îl numea penal. Am stat aproape 6 luni la Câmpina arestat. Trebuia să îl denunţ pe procurorul general, Niţu şi pe procurorul Doană. Eu am refuzat să colaborez cu SRI-ul", a dezvăluit Ispas.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Care sunt calculele din spatele dividendelor plătite în 2018 de companiile de stat de la bursă
     Companiile de stat de la bursa de la Bucureşti ar putea plăti dividende din profiturile pe 2017 cu randamente cuprinse între 1%, cum este cazul Transelectrica, şi 12%, cum ar fi cazul Romgaz, potrivit calculelor ZF făcute pe baza rezultatelor preliminare.
     Analiştii ridică însă problema sustenabilităţii în condiţiile în care dirijarea pentru al doilea an cosecutiv a 90% din rezultatul net spre bugetul statului ar putea priva aceste companii de investiţii.
     "Dividendele la multe companii se anunţă consistente, dar rămâne problema sustenabilităţii acestora în anii următori (acum sunt rate de alocare mari aplicate la profituri mari)", se arată în raportul săptămânal al BT Asset Management.
     Rezultatele îmbunătăţite pe 2017 poziţionează Romgaz pe primul loc în topul randamentelor dividendelor în contextul unei rate de distribuţie de 90%.
     Cu preţul de închidere al unei acţiuni SNG din 16 februarie, randamentul dividendelor ar fi de 12%, potrivit calculelor ZF.
     *  Guvernatorul băncii centrale letone, acuzat de corupţie, nu este o excepţie în clubul bancherilor centrali din Europa: Şeful băncii centrale elveţiene a fost "răpus" de speculaţii valutare, cel din Spania este judecat pentru fraudă, iar cel din Cipru pentru mită
     Un alt bancher central cu imaginea pătată de activităţi dubioase este Philipp Hildebrand, fostul preşedinte al băncii naţionale a Elveţiei.
     Pentru unii, şefii băncilor centrale sunt tehnicieni abili care ţin în frâu problemele economice când politicienii se bat pentru putere. Pentru mulţi, conducătorii băncilor centrale sunt figuri enigmatice care controlează dobânzile şi băncile. Pentru procurorii letoni, guvernatorul băncii centrale şi oficial al BCE Ilmars Rimsevics este un suspect într-un caz de corupţie. Astfel de cazuri sunt rare în Europa, dar există şi implică bancheri centrali din ţări dintre cele mai diverse.
     O instanţă letonă a stabilit cauţiunea pentru guvernatorul Ilmars Rimsevics, reţinut într-un caz de corupţie de către Biroul de prevenire a corupţiei la 100.000 de euro, bani pe care "un bun prieten" i-a adus deja, după cum a spus avocatul şefului băncii centrale. Suma este echivalentă cu 150 de salarii medii nete lunare şi egală cu mita pe care Rimsevics ar fi cerut-o. Se pare că în acelaşi caz a fost arestat şi omul de afaceri Maris Martinsons, cu operaţiuni în sectorul creditului şi al construcţiilor. Rimsevics este la şefia băncii centrale din 2001. În ultimele săptămâni sectorul financiar leton a mai fost lovit de două scandaluri, scrie The Baltic Times. În primul, Norvik Banka a anunţat că fostul administrator de insolvenţă Maris Spruds, acuzat de şantaj şi spălare de bani, împreună cu un oficial de rang înalt din Letonia au stors bani de la cel mai mare acţionar al băncii promiţând că autoritatea de supraveghere va lăsa compania în pace după plată. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 20.02.2018

 
Opinia cititorului 
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în urcare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:19
Fitch a confirmat ratingul Enel la "BBB plus", cu perspectivă stabilă
     Fitch Rating a confirmat ratingul pentru datoriile pe termen lung al companiei italiene de utilităţi Enel SpA la "BBB plus", perspectiva atribuită fiind stabilă, se arată într-un comunicat al agenţiei de evaluare financiară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Fonduri Europene, 10:18
CNIPMMR implementează proiectul "Creative Start"
     Consiliul Naţional al Întreprinderilor Private Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR) implementează în perioada ianuarie 2018 - ianuarie 2021 proiectul "Creative START", în parteneriat cu Blocul Naţional Sindical (BNS), anunţă Consiliul într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:07
Partidul Ecologist Român face apel către Ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor
     În problematica lemnului de foc, Partidul Ecologist Român face un apel către ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor, Ioan Deneş de a "ieşi din canoanele tradiţionale şi învechite cu privire la asigurarea încălzirii locuinţelor doar cu lemn de foc", se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:59
PROPRIETARUL AVERSA MANUFACTURING:
"Din cauza corupţiei, investiţiile străine se blochează ani de zile la graniţa României"
     Omul de afaceri Michael Topolinski, proprietarul Aversa Manufacturing, avertizează oamenii de afaceri interesaţi de România că, din cauza corupţiei din interiorul Autorităţii pentru Administrarea Activelor Statului( AAAS), potenţialele lor investiţii riscă să stea blocate la graniţa României ani de zile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook