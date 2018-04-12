   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 20.06.2018

BURSA 20.06.2018

M.D.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Şedinţă CGMB pentru aprobarea studiului de oportunitate pentru achiziţionarea autobuzelor electrice
     Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti (CGMB) se va reuni miercuri, pentru a dezbate şi a vota proiectul de hotărâre pentru aprobarea studiului de oportunitate în vederea achiziţionării primelor autobuze electrice care vor circula pe 14 trasee din Capitală. Primăria argumentează urgenţa adopării proiectului prin faptul că achiziţionarea autobuzelor se va face prin fonduri europene, iar data limită pentru depunerea documentelor este 21 iunie.
     Studiul de oportunitate are peste 500 de pagini şi a fost publicat marţi seară pe site-ul Primăriei Capitalei. Concluziile studiului de oportunitate propun achiziţionarea unui număr de 100 de autobuze urbane electrice de 12 metri, adaptate persoanelor cu dizabilităţi, care să fie introduse pe liniile 137, 138, 173, 300, 311, 312, 313, 330, 335, 336, 368, 381, 385 şi 601. Autobuzele vor avea podeaua total coborâtă şi vor fi dotate cu instalaţie de ventilaţie, aer condiţionat şi încălzire, precum şi cu facilităţi pentru accesul persoanelor cu handicap, vor fi echipate cu sisteme IT de informare a călătorilor, atât audio, cât şi video, cu sistem de supraveghere video, un sistem de taxare pentru carduri contactless, sistem de numărare călători, wifi şi sistem de comunicare online. Pe lângă cumpărarea autobuzelor sunt avute în vedere şi lucrările de infrastructură, precum instalarea de staţii de încărcare rapidă, iar pe anumite secţiuni de traseu se vor institui măsuri pentru fluidizarea circulaţiei autobuzelor electrice, precum interzicerea parcării auto pe carosabil de-a lungul traseului sau prin realizarea unor benzi speciale pentru aceste autobuze.
     Pe lângă cumpărarea autobuzelor sunt avute în vedere şi lucrările de infrastructură, precum instalarea de staţii de încărcare rapidă, iar pe anumite secţiuni de traseu se vor institui măsuri pentru fluidizarea circulaţiei autobuzelor electrice, precum interzicerea parcării auto pe carosabil de-a lungul traseului sau prin realizarea unor benzi speciale pentru aceste autobuze.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Banca Naţională a României (BNR) se află în conflict cu autoritatea europeană responsabilă cu salvarea băncilor din zona euro (Comitetul Unic de Rezoluţie - SRB) privind planul de rezoluţie (salvare de la faliment) a două grupuri bancare prezente în România, a dezvăluit Autoritatea Bancară Europeană (ABE), care are rolul de mediator.
     Planul de rezoluţie, realizat anual de autorităţile de rezoluţie, BNR în cazul României, reprezintă prima dintre cele trei faze ale salvării unei bănci - pregătirea, care este urmată de intervenţia timpurie, în care se iau măsuri de restructurare a datoriilor în vederea redresării situaţiei financiare, ultima faza fiind rezoluţia propriu-zisă, în cadrul căreia BNR poate lua o serie de decizii, precum vânzarea băncii, crearea unei bănci-punte, separarea activelor sau recapitalizare internă (bail-în) cu depozitele negarantate.
     ABE a anunţat că a emis, la solicitarea BNR, primele decizii obligatorii de mediere între două autorităţi de rezoluţie, BNR şi SRB, cu privire la planurile de salvare a două grupuri bancare europene, cu filiale în România, a căror nume nu a fost dezvăluit.
     Probabil este vorba de bănci greceşti, având în vedere că decizia ABE se aplică ambelor grupuri bancare, fiind vorba de fapte şi probleme similare în ambele cazuri.
     De exemplu, băncile greceşti EFG Eurobank, care a deţinut Bancpost, NBG, prezenţa în România cu Banca Românească, dar şi Piraeus Bank, au fost nevoite să-şi scoate la vânzare subsidiarele din ţară noastră, în urmă planurilor de restructurare ale băncilor-mama. În acelasti timp, toate cele trei bănci au avut probleme cu creditele în franci elveţieni, încă nerezolvate.
     Bancpost a fost preluată, în cele din urmă, de Banca Transilvania, însă BNR a refuzat să-şi dea acordul pentru prealuarea Băncii Româneşti de către OTP Bank iar preluarea Piraeus de fondul JC Flowers încă nu a fost aprobată.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Mutarea magistraţilor după modificarea Codului
     * Update Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ) a decis, marţi, să sesizeze Curtea Constituţionalăreferitor la proiectul de modificare a Codului de procedură penală, adoptat luni de Camera Deputaţilor.
     "Marţi, 19 iunie 2018, judecătorii Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie s-au constituit în Secţii Unite, conform dispoziţiilor art.25 lit. c) din Legea nr. 304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară, republicată, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, pentru sesizarea Curţii Constituţionale în vederea exercitării controlului de constituţionalitate, înainte de promulgare, asupra Legii pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 135/2010 privind Codul de procedură penală, precum şi pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr.304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară", se arată într-un comunicat de presă al Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie
     Tot marţi, Parchetul General şi-a arătat "îngrijorarea" faţă de modificările la Codul de Procedură Penală, anunţând că va face o analiză a tuturor aspectelor de neconstituţionalitate care va fi înaintată celor îndreptăţiţi să sesizeze Curtea Constituţională.
     "Ministerul Public îşi exprimă îngrijorarea în legătură cu modul în care au fost adoptate o serie de modificări ale Codului penal şi Codului de procedură penală, fără a fi luate în considerare observaţiile şi propunerile formulate de către Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii şi asociaţiile profesionale ale judecătorilor şi procurorilor, fără a exista o consultare şi o colaborare reală cu instituţiile judiciare învestite cu aplicarea legislaţiei penale.
     Având în vedere cele expuse anterior, la nivelul Ministerului Public este în curs de realizare o analiză a tuturor aspectelor de neconstituţionalitate privind modificările aduse legislaţiei penale, care va fi înaintată subiecţilor cu drept de sesizare a Curţii Constituţionale", a transmis Parchetul General marţi într-un comunicat.
     * CURENTUL
     * Fiul unei demnitare a fost condamnat la închisoare cu executare pentru infracţiuni de drept comun
     Fiica unui bulibaşă interlop, după cum avertiza Ciocăzanu în 2015 la numirea ei în cabinetul Ponta, Dana Varga, consiliera premierului Viorica Dăncilă este de ieri şi mama unui puşcăriaş. Curtea de Apel Cluj l-a condamnat definitiv pe Samuel Varga la o pedeapsă de un an şi două luni de închisoare cu executare pentru că i-a dat maşina unui amic care nu avea permis de conducere, informează clujust.ro.
     Apelul formulat de Samuel Varga împotriva sentinţei Judecătoriei Huedin a fost respins de Curtea de Apel Cluj. Cu toate că domiciul lui Samuel Varga este în Gilău, judeţul Cluj, încarcerarea acestuia a avut loc în Penitenciarul Rahova.
     În 2015, Ciocazanu o prezenta pe Rozalia Dana Varga:
     "Este vorba de fiica celebrului bulibasa Varga Rudolf, din Gilau (Cluj), despre care presa a relatat pe larg. Politistii curati din Cluj nici nu mai pot sa tina socoteala de cate ori au ajuns membrii familiei bulibase la beci, pe vremea lui Ceausescu, pentru implicare in afaceri cu aur si alte probleme infractionale. Dar Revolutia i-a salvat, desi erau la puscarie pentru trafic de aur! In decembrie 89, membri ai clanului Varga se aflau in arestul Militiei Cluj, iar valul revolutionar i-a scos pe sus din puscarie si i-a pus in libertate, desi trebuia sa ramana la zdup. Cei care se ocupau de contrainformatii atunci stiu mai multe (Timisoara,...).
     (...) Va cer doar sa va imaginati cum ar arata premierul Italiei avand la dreapta sa un consilier provenit din familiile Cosa Nostra sau Camorra. Aici nu e vorba despre vinovatia sau nevinovatia Danei Rozalia Varga, ci despre ceva mult mai grav: accesul la informatii secrete al unor grupuri care pot destabiliza statul roman.
     Dar sigur ca DNA, SRI, Parchetele locale, politistii cinstiti, cei care au lucrat in contrainformatii si care n-au fost prinsi in retele de spaga pot investiga sa afle daca exista un interes direct intre familia bulibasei Varga Rudolf si ordonanta prin care guvernul Tariceanu a inapoiat masiv aurul din rezervele nationale, fara niciun control, inclusiv catre cei care au fost prinsi pe vremea lui Ceausescu facand trafic cu metalul pretios. Exista informatii berechet la fostii sefi ai Directia Aur&Valuta, din fostul Inspectorat Judetean al Militiei Cluj, care au avut mult de furca pentru a-i dovedi si a-i tine sub control pe traficanti", scria Ciocăzanu în aprilie 2015 pe site-ul televiziunii Naşul.
     * CURIERUL NAŢIONAL
     * Marine Le Pen - condamnată să ramburseze Parlamentului European 300.000 de euro
     Condamnarea liderei Frontului Naţional din Franţa (extrema dreaptă, anti-europeană) la rambursarea sumei de 300.000 de euro pentru plata nejustificată a unui inexistent asistent parlamentar (în perioada în care Marine Le Pen a avut mandat de europarlamentar) a fost confirmată marţi de Curtea de Justiţie a Uniunii Europene, anunţă Radio France Internaţionale, citând trimisul său special în Luxemburg.
     Pentru Marine Le Pen, sentinţa Curţii de Justiţie a UE este o grea lovitură juridică. Este ultima decizie, executorie, conform căreia domnia sa are de rambursat Parlamentului Europen 298.497,87 euro, suma reprezentând plata unei angajate fictiv pe post de asistent europarlamentar în perioada 2010-2016. Judecătorii europeni au demontat toate argumentele prezentate de Marine Le Pen în apărarea sa, neputând aduce probe cu care să demonstreze legalitatea plăţii salariului unuia din asistenţii parlamentari aflat fictiv pe statul de plată al biroului de europarlamentar al domniei sale. Au fost respinse acuzaţiile dnei Le Pen potrivit cărora i-ar fi fost încălcate drepturile la apărare şi i-ar fi fost aplicat un tratament discriminatoriu, întrucât a avut deplina posibilitate să-şi prezinte punctele sale de vedere.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Un pensionar care nu-şi recunoaşte semnătura a încheiat protocolul Înaltei Curţi cu SRI
     Protocolul de cooperare dintre SRI, Parchetul General şi Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, încheiat în 2009, poartă semnătura şi ştampila preşedintelui Instanţei Supreme, judectorul Nicolae Popa, deşi acesta nu a semnat documentul, nu a negociat conţinutul protocolului şi, în fapt, părăsise, prin pensionare, funcţia, cu o zi înainte de parafarea protocolului. Plenul Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii a decis, cu unanimitate de voturi, că eliberarea din funcţia de preşedinte al Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justţiţie a profesorului universitar Nicolae Popa operează din data de 1 septembrie 2009, fapt certificat şi de decretul prezidenşial nr. 1.333/2009, emis, în acest sens, de Traian Băsescu. Înalta Curte apare ca semnatară a protocolului de cooperare cu SRI-ul lui George Maior şi cu Parchetul General, condus de Laura Kovesi, din data de 2 septembrie 2009, iar pe document există semnătura olografă a lui Nicolae Popa. Acest lucru arată că protocol secret a fost îcheiat în fals, este nul de drept din punct de vedere juridic, şi că şi-a produs în mod ilegal efecte juridice.
     Situaţie fără precedent în România cu privire la un document secret, care riscă să zguduie din temelii trei instituţii de forţă ale statului. "Jurnalul" a intrat în posesia documentului care atestă, fără niciun dubiu, că judecătorul Nicolae Popa era oficial pensionat în ziua în care semnătura lui a apărut pe Protocolul de Cooperare dintre Serviciul Român de Informaţii, Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justişie şi Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie pentru îndeplinirea sarcinior ce le revin în domeniul siguranţei naţionale.
     S-a restras în ziua în care a împlinit 70 de ani
     Este vorba despre Hotărârea Plenului Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii nr. 1420, din 10 septembrie 2009, în care se arată că, "prin nota înregistrată sub numărul 1/26619/1154/28637/ST/2009, Direcţia Resurse Umane şi Organizare a înaintat Plenului Consilului Superior al Magistraturi cererea domului judecător prof. univ. dr. Nicolae Popa, preşedintele Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie, de eliberare din funcţie, începând cu data de 1.09.2009, ca urmare a împlinirii vârstei de pensionare".
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * România a sărit peste Croaţia în indicele PIB/capita în PPS şi este peste Ungaria la "consumul individual efectiv"
      Creşterea economică a României, de 6,9% în 2017, a provocat schimbări în clasamentel europene. România a câştigat în 2017 cinci puncte în media UE a PIB/capita în PPS (paritatea puterii de cumpărare) şi a sărit peste Croaţia, iar la consumul individual efectiv (AIC) per capita, ce reflectă nivelul de bunăstare al gospodăriilor, a sărit peste Ungaria.
     Potrivit datelor publicate marţi de Eurostat, oficiul de sta­tistică al UE, România a ajuns la 63 de puncte din media UE a indicelui PIB/ca­pita în PPS (paritatea puterii de cum­părare), înregistrând un salt de cinci puncte, într-un singur an, ca urmare a creşterii economice puternice - 6,9% - din 2017. România a depăşit, astfel, Croaţia, nemaifiind "a doua cea mai să­racă ţară din UE", loc pe care şi l-a luat în primire încă de la aderarea la blocul comunitar. 
 
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.