REVISTA PRESEI 2.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Câţi bani a recuperat Arabia Saudită în urma campaniei sale anticorupţie

Campania anticorupţie demarată de prinţul moştenitor al Arabiei Saudite, Mohammed bin Salman, în luna noiembrie a anului trecut şi care a dus la arestarea a sute de prinţi, politicieni şi oameni de afaceri din regat a dat rezultate.

Cel puţin aşa susţine procurorul general saudit, şeicul Saud al-Mojeb. Potrivit lui, în urma acordurilor la care s-a ajuns cu majoritatea celor vizaţi, au fost recuperate 106,7 miliarde de dolari (400 de miliarde de riali saudiţi).

Procurorul a declarat că, la finalul anchetei de aproape trei luni privind modul în care suspecţii de corupţie şi-au dobândit averile, dintre cele 381 de persoane investigate, numai 56 au rămas în detenţie, relevă BBC. Celelalte şi-au recunoscut vina şi le-au predat autorităţilor, în schimbul libertăţii lor, proprietăţi, bunuri, acţiuni şi bani cash sau, în anumite cazuri, au fost declarate nevinovate. Suma prejudiciilor recuperate, care este imposibil de verificat din surse independente, după cum notează "The Guardian", este dublă faţă de cea la care se gândeau oficialii saudiţi în momentul declanşării acestei campanii anticorupţie, care i-a luat prin surprindere pe afaceriştii din regatul ultraconservator.

Chiar dacă aceştia nu au fost trimişi într-o închisoare, ci ţinuţi, pe timpul verificărilor, în hotelul de cinci stele Ritz Carlton din Riad, situaţia i-a înfuriat la culme. Oficial, lista celor arestaţi nu a fost făcută publică. S-a aflat însă imediat că printre ei s-a numărat şi prinţul Alwaleed bin Talal, care, potrivit "Forbes", este cel mai bogat om din Orientul Mijlociu, având o avere estimată la 18,3 miliarde de dolari. El a fost eliberat la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, după ce a ajuns la un acord cu autorităţile saudite. Într-un interviu acordat agenţiei Reuters înainte de a primi permisiunea să plece de la Ritz, prinţul Alwaleed bin Talal, care a investit în companiile Newscorp, Apple şi Twitter, a descris situaţia drept o "neînţelegere" şi a respins acuzaţiile de corupţie.

* Reîmpărţirea prăzii în Parlament: PSD a luat funcţiile cu maşină, şofer şi leafă mai mare. PMP a rămas pe dinafară. Tomac:"Majoritatea şi-a pierdut minţile"

PSD a răsplătit partidele care au votat Guvernul Dăncilă cu funcţii parlamentare care asigură confort şi un salariu mai mare. În schimb, PMP n-a primit niciun loc în conducerea Camerei Deputaţilor, deşi are mai mulţi aleşi decât ALDE, partenerul PSD. Şi liberalii s-au certat pe funcţii ca la uşa cortului

Joi, în prima zi a noii sesiunii parlamentare, partidele şi-au împărţit funcţiile din Birourile Permanente ale celor două Camere. Practic, sunt 13 senatori şi 13 deputaţi - preşedinte, vicepreşedinţi şi chestori - care asigură conducerea Parlamentului. Conform Regulamentului intern, locurile din Birourile Permanente se împart în funcţie de "configuraţia politică" a celor două Camere. Pe scurt, cele mai multe funcţii de conducere le revin social-democraţilor, pentru că au cele mai multe mandate în Legislativ. Numai că PSD a vrut şi mai mult decât prevede Regulamentul, pentru că avea de "stins" câteva datorii faţă de partenerii politici. Spre exemplu, PMP, partid care numără 16 deputaţi, nu va avea reprezentant în noul Birou Permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor.

În schimb, ALDE, partid care a strâns doar 15 deputaţi, a primit un loc de chestor. Surse politice din Biroul Permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că partidul condus de Tăriceanu a încercat un şiretlic. "Cei de la ALDE au susţinut că un deputat independent şi-a depus adeziunea la grupul ALDE, deci sunt şi ei 16. Dar adeziunea trebuie citită în plen ca să devină efectivă. După cifre, PMP trebuia să aibă locul de chestor, nu ALDE", au declarat pentru "Adevărul" surse prezente la şedinţa în care s-au împărţit funcţiile.

* BANCHERUL

* Bancile au franat creditarea

Bancile si-au diminuat volumele de credite noi acordate in ultimele patru luni ale anului trecut, pe fondul avertismentelor venite de la BNR cu privire la supraincalzirea economiei, precum si a masurilor de restrictionare a creditarii adoptate de banca centrala, atat prin recomandari catre banci de crestere a gradului de prudenta cat si prin initierea ciclului de majorare a dobanzii de referinta la lei, dupa ce dobanzile pietei bancare (ROBOR) au inceput sa creasca abrupt din septembrie.

BNR a anuntat chiar posibila adoptare de masuri administrative pentru restrictionarea creditarii persoanelor fizice, prin impunerea unui prag maxim de indatorare pe care ar trebui sa-l respecte bancile, in paralel cu relaxarea conditiilor de finantare a firmelor, un raspuns la asa-zisul mix de politici monetare si fiscale vizand reducerea ponderii consumului si cresterea investitiilor in Produsul Intern Brut (PIB).

(BNR) a ajuns la concluzia ca "o proportie semnificativa (o treime) din populatia cu credite prezinta un risc ridicat de intrare in stare de neperformanta", intrucat rata la banca si IFN (gradul de indatoare) este mai mare de 55% din venituri si va mai creste din cauza majorarii dobanzilor, astfel ca si-a anuntat intentia de a impune bancilor o limita maxima de indatorare pentru fiecare client, pentru "mentinerea gradului de indatorare a populatiei la un nivel considerat sustenabil." (vezi aici detalii)

Conform statisticilor BNR, creditele noi in lei acordate de banci au scazut cu 13,1%, echivalentul a 2,1 miliarde lei, in ultimul trimestru al anului trecut, fata de trimestrul anterior, de la 16,6 la 14,4 miliarde lei.

De altfel, creditele noi au fost in scadere in ultimele patru luni ale anului precedent. (vezi graficul)

Fata de trimestrul patru al anului precedent, 2016, scaderea din ultimele trei luni ale anului trecut a fost de 9,2%, echivalentul a 1,5 miliarde lei.

In privinta tipului de credite noi acordate de banci, statisticile BNR arata ca imprumuturile noi pentru consum au scazut in ultimele patru luni din 2017, creditele pentru locuinte au stagnat, in timp ce la finantarile pentru firme se observa, de asemenea, un ritm neconvingator, mai degraba de stationare decat de crestere. (vezi aici statisticile pe tipuri de credite).

* CURENTUL

* Directorii de la ANAR s-au ascuns în birouri. Cei 10.000 de angajaţi stau pe un butoi de pulbere

Situaţia din "Apele Române" este explozivă. Angajaţii protestează deocamdată sub formă de grevă japoneză în speranţa că directorii de la Bucureşti le vor rezolva situaţia. Oamenii sunt nemulţumiţi că sunt obligaţi să înapoieze sporuri încasate începând cu anul 2014, că nu li s-au mărit salariile ca să se acopere pierderea prin "revoluţia fiscală" a PSD-ALDE şi că nu se aplică Legea salarizării unitare.

La cererile Federaţiei Aquarom, directorul general al instituţiei, Victor Sandu, fost şef de service auto până la numirea pe criterii politice în această funcţie şi Eminenţa Cenuşie Relu Adam au răspuns de parcă ar fi lucrat la un service auto din Moineşti: "odată cu intrarea în vigoare a Legii nr.153/2017, prevederile acesteia privind salarizarea precum şi reîncadrarea personalului sunt de strictă interpretare şi aplicare".

Sindicatul Independent "Dreptate si Adevar" Iasi, din cadrul Administratiei Nationale "Apele Romane" - Administratia Bazinala de Apa Prut Barlad, afiliat la Federatia Sindicatelor Democratice AQUAROM, le-a transmis premierului Dăncilă şi Ministrului Apelor şi Pădurilor, Ioan Deneş, o scrisoare deschisă pe care v-o prezentăm integral:

"Sindicatul Independent "Dreptate si Adevar" Iasi, din cadrul Administratiei Nationale "Apele Romane" - Administratia Bazinala de Apa Prut Barlad, afiliat la Federatia Sindicatelor Democratice AQUAROM va aduce la cunostinta in scopul dispunerii unor masuri urgente si de substanta, neajunsurile majore ale membrilor nostri de sindicat, exprimate si prin adresa nr.101/2018 a Federatiei ca revendicari catre institutia publica de interes national A.N.Apele Romane din Bucuresti.

Principala nemultumire este generata de aplicarea incorecta a prevederilor Contractului Colectiv de munca nr. 1804 din 19.12.2016 incheiat intre conducerea A.N.Apele Romane si Federatiile Sindicale AQUAROM si APEHID, si apoi a Legii nr.153/2017, cu referire la incadrarea in grilele de salarizare corespunzatoare si acordarea salariilor stabilite de lege, majoritatii angajatilor Administratiilor Bazinale de Apa din subordinea A.N.Apele Romane.

* COTIDIANUL

* Legile justiţiei, adevăr şi pretexte

Lupta devine din ce în ce mai sîngeroasă, chiar dacă Liviu Dragnea a declarat că este de acord cu ce a spus Klaus Iohannis la Bruxelles în legătură cu legile justiţiei. Toate legile acestea ale justiţiei "vor fi puse de acord cu deciziile Curţii Constituţionale", a spus şeful PSD. Ce înseamnă asta? La prima vedere, ai zice că ar fi vorba despre o cedare uriaşă. Dragnea va fi de acord cu orice, numai să nu se umfle preşedintele în pene. Adică PSD şi ALDE vor schimba macazul şi vor munci din greu la nişte legi pe placul preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, pe placul Comisiei Europene şi al SUA şi chiar al Binomului. Ca să nu zic şi de dragul mişcării #Rezist, sub a cărei plapumă se ascund cam aceiaşi. Ei bine, eu nu cred într-un asemenea pas înapoi. Şi pace bună. În primul rînd, că legile justiţiei aşa cum sunt arată a operă Băsescu - Kovesi - SRI - Monica Macovei şi au fost aranjate (drese sau cîrpite, cum vreţi dumneavoastră) pentru a-i ţine în frigare pe toţi adversarii politici şi de afaceri ai marinarului. O renunţare la modificarea legilor justiţiei ar fi un fel de autoîngropare definitivă a PSD. O înmuiere sau o capotare ar fi totuna cu sfîrşitul partidului. Şi cu încălecarea definitivă a României de această specie aparte alcătuită din Kovesi - Negulescu - Bucurică - Eva - Papici şi Augustin Lazăr. Plus plutoanele de gradaţi fără epoleţi ale SRI-ului. A rămîne la actualele legi ale justiţiei este egal cu a cere încremenirea pe veci la trasul în ţeapă de pe vremea lui Vlad Ţepeş, operaţiune pe care Traian Băsescu a actualizat-o cu al său tras în ţeapă al pungii împreună cu posesorul.

După părerea mea, PSD şi ALDE nu se vor lăsa impresionate şi vor continua lupta. Modificarea legilor justiţiei va merge mai departe. Ca atare, nu mai există nicio ieşire prin reconciliere. Dacă PSD-ul se retrage, poate fi luat pe sus, decapitat şi lăsat fără conducere. Dacă se opune, nu-i exclus ca DNA-ul şi SRI-ul să-i aresteze la pachet pe toţi cei care muncesc din greu la modificarea legilor justiţiei. Toată prefăcătoria şi tot jocul nostru de-a democraţia s-au cam dus dracului. Craii politicii şi ai poliţiilor secrete (între care includem şi procurorii) au trecut la o luptă pe viaţă şi pe moarte. Iar aliaţii României acceptă această aparenţă pentru că au nevoie de resurse, de piaţă şi de poziţiile de tragere.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* OLAF precizează că a deschis o investigaţie la Metrorex. Care este motivul

O echipă a Oficiului European de Luptă Antifraudă (OLAF) a deschis o investigaţie cu privire la o serie de acuzaţii ce vizează existenţa unor nereguli în derularea proiectului Magistralei 5 de metrou (Drumul Taberei), care beneficiază de finanţare europeană, a confirmat joi, pentru AGERPRES, purtătorul de cuvânt al OLAF, Silvana Enculescu.

"În cadrul acestei investigaţii, a fost derulată o verificare la faţa locului. Cu toate acestea, având în vedere că investigaţia este în derulare, OLAF nu poate face alte comentarii", potrivit sursei citate.

În altă ordine de idei, purtătorul de cuvânt al OLAF precizează că nu există un termen fix pentru finalizarea investigaţiei, durata acesteia depinzând de mai mulţi factori.

"Durata depinde de mai mulţi factori, inclusiv complexitatea fiecărui caz, numărul de state şi persoane implicate, amploarea în care serviciile Comisiei şi părţile implicate cooperează şi exercitarea dreptului la apărare", spune acesta.

Ca exemplu, în anul 2016, durata medie a unei investigaţii a fost de 18,9 luni.

Oficiul European de Luptă Antifraudă (OLAF) a efectuat timp de trei zile un control la Metrorex, obiectul fiind Magistrala 5 de metrou, au declarat, joi, pentru AGERPRES, surse din Ministerul Transporturilor.

Potrivit acestora, OLAF a cerut documentele, fără să menţioneze dacă sunt probleme cu acest contract şi fără să spună nimic la sfârşitul controlului, care s-a încheiat miercuri.

"OLAF este auditul Comisiei Europene şi poate veni în control pe orice proiect pe fonduri europene. Având în vedere că acest proiect (al Magistralei 5 de metrou - n. r.) este spre finalizare şi suma extrasă este foarte mare, OLAF poate veni oricând în control. Cei de la OLAF au fost timp de trei zile la metrou, au verificat documente pe M5, dar nu au spus 'Am venit să facem verificări pe speţa asta' şi 'Ăsta este verdictul nostru' când au terminat controlul. Ei au dreptul să controleze oricând şi nu au spus 'Am venit să controlăm asta şi asta'. Au cerut doar documentele de la M5", au explicat sursele.

* NATIONAL

* Firea e "sifon" cu acte!

Desi fostul presedinte a trimis- o direct " pe Centura" politicii, Gabriela Firea pare sa fie facuta din acelasi aluat cu Traian Basescu, doi politcieni care nu au mama, nu au tata atunci cand vine vorba de urmarirea propriilor interese. Si poate astfel se si explica de ce, cu toate ca se aflau in plin razboi mediatic, dupa jignirile aduse de catre Basescu, Firea a lasat-o mai moale cu "reperarea onoarei" in instanta, mai ales ca negociatorul secret al "marii impacaciuni" se pare ca a fost un membru al familiei lui Joe Biden. Fostul vicepresedinte american care i-a tinut atata vreme spatele politic lui Basescu si, poate cel putin la fel de important, are un fiu care cu ceva vreme in urma incerca sa-si mute epicentrul imperiului energetic pe care vroia sa il construiasca in Estul Europei chiar in Voluntariul pastorit de Florentin Pandele.

Astfel ca nu ar trebui sa ne mire totusi prea mult informatiile care se regasesc in documentele procurorilor de la o structura de elita. Unde, dupa cum sustin sursele noastre judiciare, din actele aflate la intocmirea unui dosar spectaculos, dar dupa urma caruia statul roman are si acum extrem de serios de suferit, ancheta ar fi pornit in urma "stropelii" facute de catre chiar Gabriela Firea. Desigur, a colabora cu organele statului este cat se poate de onorabil, numai ca lucrurile s-ar putea complica serios daca incep sa se confirme suspiciunile conform carora structurile ar fi putut fi puse pe un drum gresit, cu sau fara intentie...

L-a "stropit" pe un om de afaceri

Primarita generala a Capitalei, pana sa se lanseze in cursa prezidentiala pe care parca se agita prea mult sa o dezminta, ar putea fi lovita de un "tsunami" la care s-ar astepta mai putin, desi tot ea l-a provocat in urma cu mai multa vreme.

Atunci cand una dintre structurile "statului paralel" s-a napustit asupra unui om de afaceri in urma unor "stropeli" care le-a facut "partie" procurorilor pentru un dosar care se anunta spectaculos din prima.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Controversele fratelui şefului SIE. A fost creierul atacului la familia Adamescu

Gabriel Predoiu, fratele şefului operativ al SIE Silviu Predoiu, implicat în afacerea cu prostituate a unor chinezi, a lucrat după ce a plecat din SRI cu mai multe personaje controversate. Printre altele, a fost creierul atacului la afacerile lui Dan Adamescu

Conform surselor FLUX 24, Gabriel Predoiu pe care Cătălin Tolontan l-a pomenit în afacerea cu prostituate ar fi plecat din SRI în 2007. El a lucrat anterior la ContraSpionaj, nu la Crimă Organizată aşa cum eronat a scris presa.

Plecarea lui Predoiu din SRI s-a făcut prin demisie. Conform surselor citate el era unul din liderii fracţiunii anti Coldea din SRI.

După plecarea din SRI, Gabriel Predoiu a fost consilier al lui Şahin Yuksek, regele comerţului cu legume şi fruncte, cetăţean turc de etnie kurdă.

Poreclit "Vameşul", Sahin este de ani buni liderul clanului Yuksek. El a venit ca şofer în România acum douăzeci de ani, înfiinţând aici prima firmă de import export, alături de tatăl său, Sabri. Procurorii români îl cercetează, alături de fratele său Abbas şi de alte persoane, pentru că ar fi constituit un grup infracţional organizat implicat în ample operaţiuni de evaziune fiscală şi spălare de bani. Desi la vedere Sahin a fost implicat in doar cateva firme, el este suspectat de procurori ca a patronat o retea cu zeci de companii implicate in comertul cu legume si fructe, companii pe care le falimenta dupa doar cateva luni activitate, pagubind bugetul de stat cu sume uriase, scria Rise Project.

Gabriel Predoiu a plecat de lângă Şahin Yuksek înainte ca acesta să fie arestat.

Yuksek Şahin a fost condamnat definitiv de Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, la 2 ani şi 6 luni închisoare cu suspendare pentru fapte de corupţie în 2014. El ar fi mituit un şef al ANAF.

După ce a lucrat pentru turc, Gabriel Predoiu a fost mâna dreaptă a lui Carmen Palade Adamescu, fosta soţie a lui Dan Adamescu, decedat în închisoare. Potrivit surselor FLUX 24, Predoiu a fost creierul războiului purtat de Carmen cu fostul ei soţ, bătălie care continuă în prezent şi cu fiul lui Adamescu, Alexander.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Peste 100 de beneficiari ai Start-up Nation îşi vând proiectele pe OLX. Ilan Laufer, fost ministru pentru mediul de afaceri: "Nu mi se pare nimic anormal. Dar eu nu recomand nimănui să cumpere proiecte, fiindcă nu va fi un proiect exact aşa cum şi-l doreşte omul respectiv, ci va fi gândit şi făcut de altcineva."

♦ Prima ediţie a programului Start-up Nation se încheie pe 29 septembrie 2018, când cei 8.400 de antreprenori ale căror planuri de afaceri au fost acceptate ar trebui să primească granturi de până la 44.000 de euro fiecare ♦ Până acum doar circa 300 de antreprenori şi-au primit banii.

Pe platforma de anunţuri OLX sunt publicate peste 100 de anun­ţuri active prin care bene­fi­cia­rii programului Start-up Nation încercă să îşi vândă fir­mele care au câştigat finanţări de la stat de până la 44.000 de euro.

Restaurante, grădiniţe, burtării, dar şi alte businessuri sunt scoase la vânzare la un preţ mediu de 4.000- 5.000 de euro, potrivit reprezentanţilor OLX.

"În total, în ultimele 6 luni, s-au publicat circa 200 de anunţuri pentru vânzarea de proiecte Start-up Nation. Peste 80% dintre proiecte au fost scoase la vânzare în ultimele 3 luni, iar în acest moment avem puţin peste 100 de anunţuri active. Ca preţuri, cele mai multe sunt la preţul de 4.000-5.000 de euro, însă sunt şi proiecte care sunt scoase la vânzare la preţuri mai mari de atât. Din punctul de vedere al moderării, afacerile de tip Start-up Nation nu se diferenţiază de orice altă afacere vândută pe OLX", au declarat pentru ZF reprezentanţii OLX.

* Oficial, peste 280.000 de români câştigă peste 1.000 de euro net pe lună, dublu faţă de acum cinci ani

"Numărul angajaţilor cu salarii de peste 1.000 de euro va creşte. Sunt tot mai mulţi români care lucrează din România pentru companii din alte ţări."

Aproape 283.000 de angajaţi români au salarii de peste 1.000 de euro net pe lună, nu­mărul acestora fiind de peste două ori mai mare faţă de acum cinci ani, arată calculele ZF realizate pe baza informaţiilor de la Ministerul Mun­cii. Astfel, în 2013 existau aproximativ 132.000 de români cu salarii nete de peste 1.000 de euro net pe lună (care reprezentau mai puţin de 3% din totalul angajaţilor din eco­nomie), iar în toamna anu­lui trecut nu­mărul acestora a ajuns la peste 283.000 de persoane, reprezentând a­proa­pe 6% din totalul angajaţilor din economie.