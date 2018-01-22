   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 2.03.2018

BURSA 02.03.2018

V.D
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Timmermans: "Atacurile la adresa justiţiei creează o imagine negativă a ţării". Mesaj pentru politicieni: Nu mai faceţi legi pentru voi
     Prim-vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene, Frans Timmermans, s-a întâlnit în decursul zilei de joi şi cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, subiectul principal al discuţiei fiind "modificarea legilor justiţiei din România şi continuarea luptei anticorupţie". Timmermans a menţionat că nu există vreun dubiu că justiţia nu ar fi independentă, însă a atenţionat că "atacurile publice din ultima vreme la adresa ei creează o imagine negativă României".
     Frans Timmermans, prim-vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene a trecut în vizita oficială la Bucureşti şi pe la Palatul Cotroceni. Acesta a apreciat susţinerea tot mai mare pentru valorile statului de drept pe care societatea românească o arată, însă a atenţionat că atacurile la adresa justiţiei creează o imagine negativă a ţării. Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis l-a asigurat pe oficialul european de respectarea angajamentului privind susţinerea statului de drept şi a independenţei justiţiei, dar a adus în discuţie şi eficienţa activităţii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA), se arată în comunicatul transmis de Administraţia Prezidenţială.
     *  Câţi bani vor primi, de fapt, medicii în mână după majorarea salarială
     Deşi se vehicula ideea că un medic primar cu cea mai înaltă gradaţie va primi 15.000 de lei salariu începând cu luna martie, acesta va rămâne în buzunar, după plata contribuţiilor sociale, cu 9.100 de lei.
     Începând cu 1 martie un medic primar va avea un salariu de 15.000 de lei la care se adaugă vechimea şi celelalte sporuri de care beneficiază. Cel puţin aşa s-a lăudat miercuri ministrul Muncii Lia Olguţa Vasilescu. Însă informaţia este partial adevărată. Asta pentru că după achitarea contribuţiilor sociale, leafurile medicilor nu mai sunt tocmai cele promise de guvernanţi. Mai precis, salariile prevăzute în grila de salarizare sunt salarii brute, la care se aplică o reducere de aproape 42%, însemând contribuţii sociale. Astfel, un medic primar cu 20 de ani de vechime în sistem ajunge să ia în mână, fără sporuri şi gărzi, puţin peste 9.000 de lei, spune medicul Eleodor Cârstoiu, chirurg pediatru şi vicepreşedintele sindicatului Hipocrat. "Colegii se bucurau când au văzut cifrele avansate în spaţiul public, dar erau venituri brute, nu nete.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  ING Bank a avut cea mai mare crestere dintre bancile romanesti in 2017, urcand pe locul 6 in topul bancilor dupa active
     ING Bank a reusit in 2017 cea mai mare crestere organica dintre bancile romanesti, ajungand pe locul 6 in topul bancilor dupa active, inaintea CEC Bank, cu o cota de piata de 7,9%, in crestere de la 7,2% in 2016, datorita avansului puternic al creditelor acordate in special persoanelor fizice.
     ING si-a majorat activele cu 5,4 miliarde lei (19%), de la 28,3 miliarde lei in 2016 la 33,7 miliarde lei in 2017.
     Creditarea a crescut cu 21% (3,6 miliarde lei), de la 17,6 la 21,2 miliarde lei. Cota de piaţă în creditare a ajuns la 8,9%, de la 7,7%.
     Comparativ, activele Bancii Transilvania au crescut cu 15%, echivalentul a 7,8 miliarde lei, in timp ce creditarea a avansat cu 11%, echivalentul a 3 miliarde lei, mai putin decat ING.
     BRD si-a majorat activele cu 6%, echivalentul a 3 miliarde lei, in timp ce stocul creditelor a avansat cu doar 6% (1,8 miliarde lei).
     Activele BCR au urcat cu 5% (3,4 miliarde lei), in timp ce creditele au crescut cu numai 4% (1,2 miliarde lei).
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Rădulescu - mascota şi steagul PSD
     Nu cred că elefantul poate deveni balerin. Nu cred că agresivul Cătălin Rădulescu poate fi un bun negociator şi un interlocutor de mare anvergură. Nu cred că Olguţa Vasilescu are vreo abilitate politică. Nu cred că ultra-expusul Codrin Ştefanescu are vocaţie politică. Poate stîrni tărăboi, scandal, chiar şi un pui de revoltă. Dar politică nu. Nu cred că Liviu Dragnea are vreo viziune. Nici economică, nici politică. Nu cred că actuala echipă a PSD-ului are o vocaţie europeană. Se împiedică de cum trece de Curtici sau de cum aterizează pe un aeroport străin. În afară de două-trei personaje de plan secund, PSD-ul n-are nici un om cu vocaşţie europeană.
     De ce iese Cătălin Rădulescu în numele PSD-ului? Avem de-a face cu o criză de oameni sau cu o campanie prostească? Nu ştiu! Deja discreditatul parlamentar PSD se plimbă pe la toate emisiunile şi nu colectează decît înjurături. Ideile sale sunt sărace, ca să nu zic că nu există. Se rezumă la aceleaşi propoziţii agresive care l-au făcut celebru şi pe Gheorghe Funar.
     Ştie conducerea PSD (dacă mai există o conducere descuiată la minte, calmă şi detaşată) ce înseamnă să ieşi la rampă cu o propoziţie de genul "să nu ne punem în genunchi în faţa lui Frans Timmermans"? În primul rînd, n-a zis nimeni să luăm o asemenea poziţie. Dacă unii dintre politicienii români au făcut carieră cu poziţia ghiocelului, ruşine lor. Dar nu cred că alegătorii lor şi partenerii politici le-au cerut un asemenea comportament. Numai un prostan îşi poate imagina că o umilinţă şi o plecăciune îl pot ajuta în dialogul cu vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  A căpătat jumătate de normă abia când managerul a fost înlăturat iar acum soţia lui Tudorel Toader devine şef de secţie, după ce contracandidatul său s-a retras din concurs
     Elena Toader, soţia lui Tudorel Toader, are şanse mari să ajungă şefa secţiei de Gastroenterologie la Spitalul "Sfântul Spiridon" Iaşi, în mai puţin de o săptămână. Contracandidatul ei, profesorul doctor Vasile Drug s-a retras din cursă, iar acum Elena Toader participă singură la ultima probă.
     Drug a obţinut la prima probă 96 de puncte, în vreme ce Elena Toader, soţia ministrului Justiţiei Tudorel Toader, a avut un scor de 98 de puncte. La a doua probă, dr. Drug nu s-a mai prezentat, în vreme ce Elena Toader a obţinut un punctaj maxim de 100 de puncte, în condiţiile în care are nevoie de un total de 200 de puncte din toate cele trei probe pentru a deveni şefa secţiei de Gastroenterologie la Spitalul "Sfântul Spiridon" din Iaşi.
     Concursul este organizat de directorul spitalului, care este şi cadru didactic asociat la Facultatea de Economie de la Universitatea "Al.I. Cuza", al cărei rector ales este Tudorel Toader, scrie Ziarul de Iaşi.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Frans Timmermans, după discuţiile cu oficialii de la Bucureşti: România a obţinut un miracol în ultimii 20 de ani
     Prim-vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene, Frans Timmermans, a declarat, joi, că în ultimii 20 de ani România a câştigat multe lucruri iar în ultimii 11 ani, şi datorită MCV, ţara a făcut progrese enorme. Oficialul de la Bruxelles a mai spus că ţara a susţinut un maraton în procesul de democratizare şi că ar fi păcat ca ritmul să fie încetinit sau chiar să se meargă înapoi.
     El a subliniat că "ambiţia" Comisiei Europene este finalizarea MCV până la sfârşitul anului 2019, însă a precizat că mai sunt câteva lucruri de îndeplinit. Timmermans a declarat că de acum va menţine o legătură directă cu oficialii de la Bucureşti pentru a evita neînţelegerile.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  SRI, spart de masoni!
     Pe cand dezvaluiam descinderea fostului vicepresedinte american Joe Biden la Bucuresti pentru decaparea chinezofilului Victor Ponta, anuntam in premiera si ruptura totala dintre George Maior si Florian Coldea, cuplul care pe atunci nu doar ca se afla de aproape un deceniu la conducerea SRI, dar parea si cel mai sudat din intreaga societate romaneasca. Si tocmai eforturile logistice deosebite facute pentru a dezminti apoi, pe orice cal, aceasta ruptura demonstrau ca intre cei doi capi ai Serviciului Roman de Informatii se produsese un declic care avea sa duca, in cele din urma, inclusiv la destramarea binomului si a delimitarii influentelor "fratii" din sistem.
     Iar "declicul" a fost reprezentat de decizia generalului Coldea de a-si marca, pe langa campurile tactice din Justitie, si teritoriul traditional controlat de George Maior, indeobste prin "managementul combinator" al lui "domn profesor" Vasile Dincu. Pentru ca, sub protectia tacita a lui George Maior, diversele loje masonice specializate sau formate exclusiv din oameni din sistem, fie ei politisti, ofiteri de informatii, procurori sau alti inalti demnitari ai statului roman ajunsesera un adevarat "magnet" pentru cei care astfel sperau sa se puna la adapost de "prigoana" anticoruptie. Numai ca, fara a avea o intelegere prealabila in acest sens, jocul lui Maior si Coldea de-a politistul bun si politistul rau nu avea cum sa nu sfarseasca urat cel putin pentru unul din cei doi.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  DNA confirmă că are acces permanent la 21 de baze de date ale instituţiilor statului
     DNA a confirmat, joi, că deţine acces permanent la 21 de baze de date ale unor instituţii ale statului, inclusiv la cea de la Agenţia Naţională de Cadastru.
     "În ultimele zile, în spaţiul public s-a reluat o temă recurentă, prin care se acreditează ideea că procurorii anticorupţie au acces la bazele de date ale altor instituţii publice din cadrul administraţiei doar ca urmare a încheierii unor protocoale interinstituţionale, fără a avea o bază legală. Concret, temeiul juridic al încheierii acestor acte îl reprezintă articolul 267 (Accesul la bazele electronice de date) din Codul de procedură penală, care reglementează în mod expres atât dreptul de acces direct al procurorilor şi al instanţelor, cât şi obligaţia instituţiilor care gestionează asemenea baze de date de a colabora cu organele judiciare în vederea asigurării accesului la informaţiile existente. În acest moment, în baza prevederilor legale menţionate mai sus, Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie are acces la un număr de 21 baze de date, între care şi cea menţionată de dvs. în solicitare", a comunicat, joi, DNA, drept răspuns la o solicitare primită de la agenţia Mediafax.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Nedumeriri: cine decide de fapt viitorul industrial şi energetic al României?
     La 100 de ani de la Marea Unire, două proiecte înaintează fără ca nimeni să ştie de unde au benzină - conducta pentru transportul gazului din Marea Neagră către Ungaria/Austria şi legarea Transil­vaniei prin autostrăzi de Budapesta.
     Românii s-au trezit că gazul extras din Marea Neagră va merge în Ungaria, unde MOL are un proiect de 1 mld. euro în petrochimie.
     Când era stabilit că va ajunge în Austria, la Baumgarten, hub-ul de distribuţie controlat de OMV, nu erau valuri. Doar Ziarul Finan­ciar s-a întrebat încă de acum doi ani dacă peste cinci sau zece ani România va fi nevoită să im­porte gaz pentru că cel din Ma­rea Neagră va merge direct la Viena.
     Retragerea Ungariei din proiect, adică din construcţia unei conducte separate de la Tuzla până la Viena, care să treacă prin România, Ungaria şi Austria, a provocat dintr-o dată o mare descoperire: iată că noi vom duce printr-o conductă distinctă, separată de reţeaua naţională de transport, gazul din Marea Neagră la graniţa Ungariei, iar Transgazul maghiar, aflat în proprietatea MOL, îl va prelua în sistem şi va decide ce face cu el. Ungurii au anunţat că nu mai continuă conducta separată până în Austria, ci îl vor folosi ei. 
 
Companii-Afaceri, 12:14
Grupul MOL va construi centrale electrice cu panouri fotovoltaice în Ungaria
     Grupul ungar MOL anunţă planurile de a construi centrale electrice solare în trei dintre platformele sale industriale din Ungaria, intrând astfel şi în sectorul energiei solare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 11:49
DORIN BĂDULESCU:
"Justiţia trebuie să fie total independentă"
     Liderul de grup al senatorilor PMP, Dorin Bădulescu a participat în calitate de membru al Comisiei speciale commune a Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului pentru sistematizarea, unificarea şi asigurarea stabilităţii legislative în domeniul justiţiei care a avut loc joi, 1 martie, la întâlnirea acestei structuri cu Prim-vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene, domnul Frans Timmermans.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 11:41
Apple a fost lider mondial pe piaţa accesoriilor conectate în 2017
     Vânzările bune înregistrate în ultimul trimestru al anului trecut de ultimul ceas conectat la Internet al celor de la Apple a propulsat grupul american pe poziţia de lider mondial al pieţei accesoriilor conectate (wearable), arată un studiu publicat astăzi de firma de cercetare de piaţă IDC, informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:05
Indicele ROBOR la 6 luni a crescut la 2,43%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 10:53
Excedentul bugetului general consolidat din luna ianuarie a fost de 1,98 miliarde de lei
     Bugetul general consolidat, care include atât bugetul de stat, cât şi bugetele de pensii şi de şomaj, a încheiat luna ianuarie cu un excedent de 1,98 miliarde lei, 0,21% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB), cu 34,4% mai mic decât cel din ianuarie 2017, conform datelor publicate pe site-ul Ministerului Finanţelor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BVB
Salt de 6,09% pentru acţiunile Erste Group Bank
     * Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Bayer" scad, după ce compania a raportat reducerea cu 67% a profitului său
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook