   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 2.04.2018

BURSA 02.04.2018

M.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Beneficiarii de pensii private şi facultative pot eşalona încasările, de la 1 aprilie
     Începând cu data de 1 aprilie, cei care beneficiază de pensii private (Pilon II) şi facultative (Pilon III) îşi pot eşalona încasările, faţă de situaţia actuală când ei puteau doar să primească suma integral, la ieşirea la pensie.
     După adoptarea de către Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial norma privind "utilizarea activului personal net al participanţilor la pensiile private", care prevede că, începând cu aprilie 2018, beneficiarii de pensii Pilon II şi III vor putea opta pentru plata unică sau în tranşe (până acum fiind posibilă doar plată unică). Pentru tranşe, suma va putea fi plătită în rate egale, de minimum 500 de lei lunar, pe maximum 5 ani - cu excepţia ultimei rate, care este reziduală. Spre exemplu, dacă un pensionabil (Pilon II şi/sau Pilon III) avea acumulată în fondul de contribuţii personale suma de 100.000 de lei, acesta nu putea decât să încaseze 100.000 de lei în momentul ieşirii la pensie; de acum, această sumă se poate eşalona în încasări de minimum 500 de lei lunar, pe 60 de luni (cinci ani), iar ultima rată, reziduală, ar urma să fie, în acest caz, de 70.000 de lei, potrivit Mediafax.
     Există trei situaţii privind plata pensiilor din Pilon II şi Pilon III: pentru limită de vârstă sau anticipat, apoi pentru invaliditate şi pentru deces. Pensiile la Pilonul III pot fi plătite după ce beneficiarii îndeplinesc trei condiţii: au împlinit vârsta de 60 de ani, au contribuit cu minim 90 de plăţi lunare şi au în cont o sumă minimă acumulată - care va fi stabilită prin lege.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Guvernul nu-si schimba opinia: clientii bancilor pentru locuinte pot incasa prima de stat doar daca o investesc in domeniul locativ
     Guvernul condus de Viorica Dancila a trimis Camerei Deputatilor punctul de vedere cu privire la modificarea legii bancilor pentru locuinte, nemodificat fata de cel prezentat in septembrie anul trecut de fostul prim-ministru Mihai Tudose, potrivit caruia clientii celor doua banci pentru locuinte (BCR si Raiffeisen) care incheie contracte de economisire-creditare pot primi o prima de la stat de pana la 25% pe an, maxim 250 de euro, doar daca justifica utilizarea acestor bani in scopuri locative.
     Legea in vigoare (OUG 99/2016) spune ca "pentru a beneficia în mod constant de prima de stat, contractele de economisire-creditare trebuie să aibă o durată de minimum 5 ani, fără a fi necesara justificarea utilizării în scop locativ a sumei economisite".
     Bancile pentru locuinte au interpretat aceasta prevedere legala in sensul ca atat sumele economisite, cat si prima de la stat, nu trebuie justificate, daca se fac economii timp de minim 5 ani.
     Insa Curtea de Conturi considera ca in timp ce sumele economisite de clienti nu trebuie justificiate, prima de stat, da. Fiind vorba de bani publici, prima trebuie utilizata doar in scopul vizat de lege, si anume dezvoltarea sistemului locativ, ceea ce nu s-a intamplat: BCR si Raiffeisen au folosit cea mai mare parte a banilor publici pentru a plati dobanzi celor care au facut depozite pe perioade de minim 5 ani la cele doua banci, pe cand foarte putina lume a folosit banii publici pentru achizitia sau constructia de locuinte.
     Bancile pentru locuinte s-au transformat in bancii de economii, datorita primei de la stat de 25%, mult mai mare decat la un depozit clasic, nereusind sa devina si finantatori ai sectorului imobiliar, volumul de imprumuturi fiind foarte redus.
     Ele au esuat astfel sa implementeze cu succes in Romania sistemul germanic cunoscut sub denumirea bauspar, respectiv economisire-creditare in Romania, care presupune realizarea de economii pe o anumita perioada, urmata de obtinerea unui credit imobiliar cu dobanda mica si fixa, care este atragator mai ales in perioade de criza. (vezi aici detalii)
     In consecinta, in urma unui control efectuat la finalul lui 2015 la cele doua banci si la Ministerul Dezvoltarii, prin care se aloca fondurile de stat, Curtea de Conturi a ajuns la concluzia ca fondurile publice sub forma primei de stat au fost delapidate si a cerut bancilor sa ramburseze respectivele sume.
     Bancile au contestat insa in justitie decizia Curtii de Conturi, sustinand ca ar intra in faliment daca ar fi puse sa ramburseze banii publici, obtinand castig de cauza la prima instanta, Curtea de Apel Bucuresti.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Dragnea: Celebrăm Ziua NATO în România cu încredere spre viitor
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat că românii au toate motivele să celebreze anul acesta Ziua NATO cu încredere spre viitor şi că România are un loc aparte în interiorul Alianţei datorită eforturilor conjugate pe care Guvernul şi Parlamentul României le-au susţinut constant în ultimii ani.
     "Anul acesta, Ziua NATO are o însemnătate cu totul şi cu totul specială. Este un moment în care ne amintim, deopotrivă, de ceea ce reprezintă Alianţa pentru securitatea cetăţenilor României, dar şi de contribuţia şi rolul determinant al ţării noastre în asigurarea stabilităţii în regiunea în care trăim. România are un loc aparte în interiorul Alianţei. Şi acest lucru se datorează în bună măsură eforturilor conjugate pe care Guvernul şi Parlamentul României le-au susţinut constant în ultimii ani", a declarat Liviu Dragnea într-un mesaj postat pe Facebook.
     El a adăugat faptul că anul acesta România celebrează 14 ani ca stat membru al NATO, care şi-a câştigat statutul de aliat solid şi credibil prin respectarea în întregime a angajamentelor asumate la nivelul Alianţei.
     "Pentru România, 2018 este al doilea an consecutiv în care alocăm 2% din PIB pentru apărare, măsură pe care am susţinut-o personal, fără ezitare, în forurile decizionale. România contribuie substanţial la securitatea Alianţei, prin participarea la misiunile şi operaţiunile NATO, fiind astăzi al patrulea contributor aliat în Afganistan. Acest efort a fost şi va fi în continuare susţinut de majoritatea parlamentară şi prin acest lucru demonstrăm tuturor cetăţenilor că România devine un furnizor solid de securitate în regiunea noastră, cu un aport semnificativ în contracararea tuturor ameninţărilor. Aşadar, avem toate motivele să celebrăm, anul acesta, Ziua NATO în România cu încredere spre viitor. O Românie prosperă pentru cetăţenii săi este o Românie care a dovedit că poate asigura securitate şi stabilitate în interiorul său, în interiorul Alianţei şi în proximitatea imediată", a mai scris Dragnea.
     Începând din 2005, "Ziua NATO" se marchează în România anual în prima duminică a lunii aprilie, pe baza unei decizii legislative. La alegerea acestei date s-a ţinut seama de apropierea de data oficială a aderării României la Alianţa Nord-Atlantică (29 martie 2004) şi de data arborării oficiale a drapelului român la sediul NATO de la Bruxelles (2 aprilie 2004).
     * CURENTUL
     * Românii au donat 42 de mii de lei, pentru contestarea amenzilor abuzive ale Jandarmeriei
     Peste 600 de români au donat, de la începutul anului, aproape 42 de mii de lei, ca să susţină procesele împotriva amenzilor abuzive aplicate de Jandarmeria Română protestatarilor. Printre amenzile contestate cu ajutorul acestei sume este şi cea aplicată de jandarmi unui bărbat surdo-mut, acuzat că "a scandat lozinci anti-PSD'.
     Declic s-a alăturat, prin crearea unui fond de donaţii, demersului Asociaţiei Evoluţie în Instituţie, care a deschis 160 de procese. Prin acestea, sunt contestate amenzile aplicate protestatarilor care susţin o justiţie independentă. 55 dintre ele au fost deja câştigate în primă instanţă, iar 35 sunt în apel. De asemenea, au fost depuse 32 de plângeri contravenţionale împotriva amenzilor de la Congresul PSD.
     "Dacă mi-ar fi spus cineva acum 3 ani, când s-a lansat prima petiţie Declic, că am putea reuşi să strângem aproape 10.000 de euro pentru a contesta amenzi, ei bine, aş fi fost sceptic. Dar sunt încântat de solidaritatea de care am dat dovadă şi sunt conştient de mesajul puternic pe care îl transmitem. Oamenii care au ieşit la aceste proteste au dreptul legal, garantat de Constituţia României, să se exprime liber. Nu protestăm de dragul de a spune "nu', ci pentru că dorim să îndreptăm abuzurile făcute în această ţară', a declarat Tudor Brădăţan, director executiv Declic.
     Considerăm că, prin amenzile uriaşe aplicate de Jandarmerie, se încearcă oprirea protestelor. Dar noi nu cedăm! Cu ajutorul cetăţenilor, contribuim la contestarea amenzilor injuste.
     *  JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     *  Bahrein a găsit un uriaş zăcământ de petrol!
     Autorităţile din Bahrein au descoperit pe teritoriul ţării un important zăcământ de hidrocarburi, au anunţat agenţia naţională de presă BNA.
     "Înaltul comitet pentru resurse naturale şi securitate economică a contribuit, conform planurilor de activitate, de sporirea potenţialului companiilor petroliere naţionale, cu scopul eficientizării operaţiunilor de explorare şi identificare de noi zăcăminte, ceea ce a permis descoperirea celor mai mari rezerve de petrol din istoria regatului", a subliniat sursă citată.
     Potrivit estimărilor, zăcăminte cuprinde un important volum de ţiţei, dar şi mari rezerve de gaze naturale de adâncime.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     *  Lucrările de construcţii fără autorizaţie nu vor mai fi pedepsite cu închisoarea
     Execuţia fără autorizaţie a lucrărilor de construcţii, în cazul monumentelor istorice, drumurilor publice, reţelelor de utilităţi, forajelor sau exploatărilor de resurse minerale, nu va mai fi sancţionată cu închisoarea, este un proiect de lege iniţiat de mai mulţi deputaţi, printre care şi fostul ministru al Justiţiei Florin Iordache.
     Se vrea eliminarea din lege a unei prevederi care stabileşte că infracţiune şi pedepseşte cu amendă sau închisoare de la 3 luni la un an execuţia fără autorizaţie de construire sau de desfiinţare ori cu nerespectarea prevederilor acesteia pentru lucrări de construire, reconstruire, extindere şi reabilitare, în diferite situaţii. Important, proiectul menţine însă pedeapsa cu închisoarea pentru celelalte două categorii prevăzute de lege: continuarea executării lucrărilor după dispunerea opririi acestora de către organele de control competenţe; întocmirea ori semnarea documentaţiilor tehnice - D.T. necesare pentru autorizarea executării lucrărilor de construcţii, precum şi a proiectelor tehnice şi a documentaţiilor de execuţie, pentru alte specialităţi decât cele certificate prin diplomă universitară. Proiectul este motivat prin faptul că pe rolul instanţelor de judecată se află câteva mii de dosare care privesc executarea unor lucrări fără autorizaţie, dar în proporţie de 99% cazurile respective se sancţionează cu amenzi care au un cuantum menit să descurajeze demararea unor lucrări fără autorizaţie de construire.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     *  Elena Udrea: George Cristian Maior, directorul SRI, a vrut să candideze la Preşedinţia României
     Elena Udrea a susţinut, duminică, într-o declaraţie la B1 Tv, că Maior n-a avut curaj să-i spună preşedintelui în funcţie, Traian Băsescu, despre faptul că vrea să candideze.
     "Domnul Maior a vrut să candideze la prezidenţiale. Personal, l-aş fi susţinut din partea PMP. Dar dânsul nu a avut curaj să-i spună domnului preşedinte Traian Băsescu intenţia de a candida. Era normal să îi spună, fusese numit de acesta în fruntea SRI, nu a avut curaj să îi spună preşedintelui că vrea să candideze. Plus că probabil se gândea că o să aibă sprijinul preşedintelui dacă va candida. Din punctul meu de vedere, când nu aveam o soluţie de candidat din partea PMP, eu aş fi agreat să-l susţinem pe Maior pentru că, în opinia mea, greşită zic eu acum, fusese om politic", a declarat Elena Udrea.
     Ea a mai explicat că Traian Băsescu nu ar fi fost de acord ca un om aflat în fruntea unui serviciu de informaţii să candideze la alegeri pentru că deţinea informaţii despre toţi actorii implicaţi.
     "Opinia tranşantă a preşedintelui a fost mereu că cei care au condus serviciile de informaţii interne nu au ce căuta în politică. Deţin prea multe informaţii despre adversarii lor politici încât jocul să fie corect. De aceea, nu a agreat nici să-l numească prim-ministru, ceea ce l-a supărat la vremea respectivă pe domnul Maior şi probabil că şi dacă i-ar fi spus Maior de intenţia de a candida, probabil Traian Băsescu nu ar fi fost de acord", a completat Elena Udrea.
     După ce a fost eliberat din funcţia de director al SRI, George Cristian Maior a fost numit ambasador al României în SUA. Numirea ca ambasador s-a produs pe timpul preşedintelui Obama.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Trump ar putea pregăti o acţiune de amploare împotriva Amazon
     Atacul lansat de preşedintele american Donald Trump asupra gigantului Amazon a luat o nouă turnură recent după ce acesta a acuzat retailerul online că erodează afacerile serviciilor poştale americane.
     Acest lucru nu este de fapt adevărat, scrie Bloomberg. De la semnarea de către cele două părţi a unui acord de referinţă în 2013 pentru extinderea relaţiei de business şi livrarea de pachete în zilele de duminică, veniturile Poştei americane au crescut, pierderile au scăzut, iar segmentul de livrare reprezintă aproape singurul segment de creştere al agenţiei.
     Aceasta are probleme mai mari, cum ar fi obligaţia anuală a acesteia de a pune deoparte bani pentru a acoperi costurile legate de asigurările de sănătate pentru viitorii pensionari. Acestea aduc pierderi de miliarde.
     Agenţia a declarat că de fapt generează profit din acordul încheiat cu Amazon.
     Veniturile din sectorul comerţului electronic oferă "susţinere vitală pentru ca noi să putem plăti pentru reţeaua şi infrastructura care ne permit să ne respectăm obligaţia de serviciu universal", a declarat David Parten­heimer, purtător de cuvânt al agenţiei. Amazon şi-a reclădit reţeaua de livrări în jurul agenţiei cu câţiva ani în urmă. Compania operează "centre de sortare" complementare depozitelor şi orga­nizează pachetele pe coduri poştale înainte de a le trimite către oficiile poştale pentru livrarea finală.
     Amazon ar avea mult mai multe probleme decât agenţia dacă parteneriatul dintre cele două ar lua sfârşit.
     La sfârşitul anului 2011, când s-a propus eliminarea a 100.000 de angajaţi ai Poştei şi închiderea a mii de oficii poştale, acţiunile EBay au scăzut cu peste 6%. Acordul cu Amazon a fost încheiat la scurt timp după aceea, iar reducerile radicale au fost evitate, iar aceasta nu a fost probabil o coincidenţă.
     Poate că acesta este obiectivul lui Trump. Punerea la punct a unui caz antitrust împotriva Amazon, o idee lansată de preşedinte, reprezintă o încercare dificilă.
     O reînnoire a contractului pe cinci ani încheiat de Amazon cu serviciile poştale ar putea fi propusă. Punând capăt relaţiei dintre cele două părţi, lui Trump i-ar fi mai uşor să atace #AmazonWashingtonPost, după cum acesta numeşte compania. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 2.04.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 29.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 28.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 21.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Revista Presei, 07:35
REVISTA PRESEI 2.04.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Beneficiarii de pensii private şi facultative pot eşalona încasările, de la 1 aprilie
     Începând cu data de 1 aprilie, cei care beneficiază de pensii private (Pilon II) şi facultative (Pilon III) îşi pot eşalona încasările, faţă de situaţia actuală când ei puteau doar să primească suma integral, la ieşirea la pensie.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:15
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9073
2.3814
2.9349
3.9632
0.1835
0.6248
0.2143
4.6576
5.3090
1.4910
3.5583
0.2295
0.4826
1.1066
0.0658
0.4533
0.9539
3.7779
0.3194
1.1431
0.6020
0.0580
0.3557
0.2081
2.7353
0.0394
0.1436
1.0285
0.6264
0.1213
160.9380
5.4941 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook