CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 21.03.2018

BURSA 21.03.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Vine sezonul atentatelor în Europa! Avertisment Europol în privinţa tipurilor de atacuri teroriste de aşteptat din partea islamiştilor radicalizaţi
     Sute, poate mii de jihadişti se pregătesc să atace metropolele europene la întoarcerea din Irak şi Siria, avertizează directorul Europol. Serviciile de informaţii cred că se vor folosi metode clasice ca maşinile "berbec" sau armele albe, dar şi unele novatoare ca dronele încărcate cu material exploziv.
     În jur de 30.000 de indivizi radicalizaţi ce reprezintă o ameninţare potenţială de terorism jihadist se află în prezent în Europa, a avertizat luni directorul Europol, Rob Wainwright. "Desigur, nu toţi se vor transforma în terorişti activi", dar majoritatea sunt "inspiraţi de grupuri jihadiste precum Statul Islamic (...) Pot oricând să închirieze un camion sau să ucidă oameni nevinovaţi", a continuat directorul executiv al Europol, amintind de atentatele comise în oraşe europene de terorişti care au pătruns cu vehicule în mulţime.
     El a vorbit în acest context şi despre revenirea în Europa a unor combatanţi care au luptat în Siria sau Irak în rândurile unor grupări jihadiste precum Statul Islamic, avertizând că aceştia sunt "foarte periculoşi şi reprezintă o ameninţare enormă". "Este aşadar vorba despre o nouă formă de activitate teroristă dificil de combătut de serviciile de securitate", a subliniat Rob Wainwright.
     Pericolul este unul real, spune şi fostul director al SRI, Costin Georgescu. "Europol are date de la serviciile secrete europene şi nu numai. Din păcate este o ameninţare continuă. Această situaţie va persista atât timp cât în Europa se vor afla refugiaţi. ISIS şi-a pierdut relevanţa în teritoriile tradiţionale şi, pentru a nu-şi pierde notorietatea, trebuie să recurgă la atentate", arată fostul director al Serviciului Român de Informaţii.
     Costin Georgescu este de părere că numai o strânsă colaborare a ofiţerilor de informaţii poate atenua o astfel de ameninţare. "Seviciile de specialitate din Europa şi nu numai colaborează strâns fiindcă numai schimbul de informaţii poate micşora pericolul apariţiei atentatelor. Potenţialii terorişti se pot mişca liber prin Europa şi numai schimbul informaţiilor din teren poate îndepărta cât de cât pericolul. Alături, desigur, de alte metode ale serviciilor de specialitate", a precizat Costin Georgescu.
     Specialiştii atrag atenţia că reţelele islamiste radicale din Europa vor deveni mai periculoase ca urmare a injectării de luptători străini care se retrag din Siria sau Irak. Deşi atacurile singuratice, cu arme albe sau arme uşoare, precum şi cele cu maşini folosite pentru a spulbera în mulţimea sunt de aşteptat să continuare, experţii subliniază că islamiştii vor folosi noi metode, mai distructive, de a ucide sau vătăma grav civilii europeni.
     Este vorba, cu certitudine, de folosirea maşinilor capcană, cu sau fără luptători radicalizaţi la bord, care vor fi detonate în zone aglomerate. În plus, în Europa vor fi folosite noi tehnologii, cum ar fi dronele dotate cu material exploziv, utilizate deja în Siria împotriva militarilor ruşi.
     Deşi în România "Sistemul Naţional de Alertă Teroristă" indică stadiul "Precaut", Serviciul Român de Informaţii a pregătit un ghid practic de protecţie în caz de atac terorist. În cazul unui atac cu bombă, sunteţi sfătuiţi să vă păstraţi calmul şi să rămâneţi pe loc. Apoi trebuie făcută o evaluare a situaţiei. În primul rând este bine să verificaţi dacă aveţi răni produse de schije. Dacă sunteţi rănit, opreţi hemoragia, prin folosirea unor articole de îmbrăcăminte!
     Dacă în locul în care vă aflaţi există elemente de construcţie prăbuşite parţial sau cu risc de prăbuşire părăsiţi pe cât posibil zona. La evacuare evitaţi spaţiile înguste de trecere către ieşire pentru a nu crea busculade şi accidente. Este bine să vă acoperiţi căile respiratorii prin folosirea de articole de îmbrăcăminte. Apoi, dacă aveţi cunoştinţele necesare, acordaţi primul ajutor răniţilor. În cazul unui atac armat, ofiţerii SRI vă sfătuiesc să fugiţi imediat din zonă. Luaţi numai actele şi telefonul mobil, eventualele bagaje vor ingreuna evacuarea. Nu intraţi în panică, sunaţi la 112 (număr valabil în orice ţară UE) şi relataţi unde vă aflaţi şi despre câţi atacatori este vorba. Împiedicaţi alte persoane să se îndrepte spre zona în care sunt atacatorii.
     În cazul în care aveţi suspiciuni cu privire la un posibil risc terorist care ar putea avea loc în România, ofiţerii SRI vă roagă să apelaţi linia telefonică gratuită 0800800100. Este bine să sunaţi dacă observaţi unele situaţii sau persoane care pot genera riscuri teroriste. Astfel, dacă cineva este interesat de procurarea unor substanţe ce ar putea fi folosite în scopuri teroriste (substanţe explozive sau precursori, otrăvuri etc.) este bine să anunţaţi SRI.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Creditele online cu 0% dobândă acordate de IFN-uri sunt ilegale, avertizează ANPC
     Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorului (ANPC) avertizează că IFN-urile care acordă credite online cu 0% dobândă încalcă Legea 363 din 2007 privind combaterea practicilor incorecte ale comercianţilor în relaţia cu consumatorii.
     Bancherul.ro a scris despre păcăleală creditelor cu 0% dobândă, în urmă reclamaţiilor de la clienţii Ferratum, care promite credite cu 0% dobândă, însă oferta este valabilă doar dacă banii se rambursează la termen, în caz contrar fiind aplicate retroactiv dobânzi foarte ridicate, plus penalizări de întârziere.
     Prin informaţiile prezentate atât în contracte, cât şi pe site, operatorul economic de servicii financiare induce în eroare consumatorul prin prezentarea făcută, în sensul că dobânda aferentă împrumutului este zero, iar în fapt costul plătit pentru împrumutul banilor este diferit de zero, a răspuns ANPC la solicitarea Bancherul.ro.
     Corectitudinea informaţiilor prezentate nu poate fi verificată de consumator întrucât sistemul de acordare a împrumutului este un sistem de vânzări la distanţă. În acest sens, a fost emis un Ordin al Preşedintelui ANPC de încetare a practicii comerciale incorecte.
     Pe parcursul anului 2017, la sediul Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor au fost înregistrate 7 reclamaţii formulate împotriva operatorului financiar-nebancar Ferratum IFN SA.
     Trei reclamaţii au fost soluţionate amiabil - prin radierea informaţiilor negative din baza de date a Biroului de Credit, anulare comision de administrare şi penalităţi, respectiv prin transferul banilor în contul corect indicat de consumator - iar alte trei reclamaţii au fost considerate că fiind neîntemeiate.
     În cazul unei reclamaţii a fost încheiat Proces Verbal de Constatare a Contravenţiei în baza Legii 363/2007, având în vedere suspiciunea de practică incorectă a operatorului economic, adaugă ANPC.
     Ferratum a admis că a făcut obiectul controlului tematic desfăşurat anul trecut de către ANPC, iar contractele cu dobânda 0% "au fost adaptate conform recomandărilor celor de la ANPC."
     Ferratum nu a precizat însă cum au fost adaptate contractele de credit cu 0% dobândă.
     Pe site-ul Ferratum.ro, modul de promovare a creditelor cu 0% dobândă nu a fost modificat. Astfel, pe prima pagină a site-ului aflăm cu putem obţine "gratuit primul credit până la 1400 RON".
     Dar după ce faci click pe butonul "cere acum 500 RON", afli că "primul credit este GRATUIT (cost: 0 LEI), dacă este rambursat până la scadenţă!"
     "Dacă nu este rambursat integral până la scadenţă, costul total al creditului este de: 96 RON, DAE este 7.079 % iar suma totală de rambursat este de 596 RON."
     Se mai precizează că este vorba de o oferta valabilă până la finalul lunii, însă în realitate oferta se prelungeşte în fiecare luna, fiind, de fapt, permanentă.
     Tactică pare a fi următoarea: te ademenesc cu un credit gratuit, iar dacă ai întârziat chiar şi cu o zi, te jupoi! Ceea ce nu e deloc corect.
     Corect ar fi, cum de altfel procedează toate celelalte IFN-uri online sau băncile, ca dobânda stabilită de la bun început, fie ea 0 sau 1.000%, să rămână aceeaşi, indiferent de ce se întâmplă pe parcursul rambursării împrumutului, dacă reuşeşti sau nu să plăteşti la timp.
     Pentru că nu doar principiile sunt aici la mijloc, ci şi legea, care spune că dobânda nu poate fi modificată pe parcursul rambursării unui împrumut, cu excepţia cazului în care depinde de indici variabili ai pieţei (ROBOR), ceea ce oricum nu este cazul aici, unde dobânda este fixă.
     Doar dacă se întârzie cu plata ratelor, creditorii au voie să aplice dobânzi penalizatoare, limitate la o anumită valoare (maxim trei puncte procentuale peste dobânda creditului).
     Mai exact, OUG 52/2016 privind contractele de credit spune: "Rata dobânzii penalizatoare se calculează pe bază de procent fix ce nu poate fi mai mare de trei puncte procentuale, care se adaugă la rată dobânzii curente şi se aplică la principalul restant."
     Cu alte cuvinte, Ferratum ar avea voie să aplice celor care nu achită la timp creditul cu dobândă 0% o dobândă penalizatoare de maxim 3% pe an.
     În realitate, Ferratum îşi taxează clienţii care nu-şi achită la timp creditul gratuit cu o dobândă penalizatoare de 1,29% pe zi, adică 470% pe an! De peste 150 de ori mai mult decât maximul prevăzut de lege!
     Mai mult, dobânda penalizatoare se aplică retroactiv, la întreaga suma împrumutată, nu doar pentru zilele de întârziere şi la soldul restant, conform legii.
     Ferratum consideră că "dobânda 0% este o oferta specială pentru cei ce achită împrumutul integral până la scadenţă. În cazul neachitării până la scadenţă, promoţia nu mai este valabilă şi percepem penalitatea care este egală cu dobânda standard pentru perioada de creditare care a trecut. Dobânda nostră standard este egală cu dobânda penalizatoare şi anume 1.29% pe zi."
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Angela Merkel, cancelarul călare pe trei Europe
     După mai bine de cinci luni în care s-au concentrat exclusiv pe formarea noului guvern, Angela Merkel şi miniştrii săi au început să ia pulsul lumii.
     Ministrul Economiei, Peter Altmaier, confidentul lui Merkel, a plecat duminică într-o vizită în SUA pentru întâlniri cu secretarul american al Comerţului, în speranţa exceptării ţărilor UE, cu Germania în frunte, de la noile tarife comerciale impuse de Donald Trump. "Este periculos că situaţia actuală anunţă o spirală ce contrazice ideea de comerţ. Asta va distruge ce am făcut în ultimii 60 de ani", a spus Altmaier. Aceeaşi sarcină o are şi Olaf Scholz, ministrul de Finanţe, aflat la Buenos Aires, la întrunirea miniştrilor de resort din G20, unde se va întâlni cu omologul american.
     Pe frontul european, Merkel, aflată la al patrulea mandat de cancelar, încearcă să menţină unită o Europă ruptă în cel puţin trei blocuri. Primul, aparent cel mai puternic, format din Franţa şi Germania, susţine procesul integrării profunde, chiar cu preţul oficializării statutului de ţări membre de mâna a doua. Aşa cum se arată în noul "Tratat de la Elysee", ratificat de cele două parlamente în ianuarie, Parisul şi Berlinul vor integrarea rapidă şi completă a pieţelor, mergând până la un buget comun al zonei euro, întărirea cooperării transfrontaliere, întărirea politicii externe şi de securitate. Dintre aceste obiective, doar ultimul pare tangibil, pentru că la el au aderat 23 de state membre.
     Al doilea bloc european este dominat de Grupul de la Vişegrad (Polonia, Ungaria, Cehia, Slovacia), de guverne criticate fie pentru reformele justiţiei, fie pentru respingerea imigranţilor, pentru populism sau viziuni xenofobe. Sunt state care se opun transferului prerogativelor suverane către UE şi cărora li se alătură, încet dar sigur, şi Austria, după instalarea guvernului Sebastian Kurz, în coaliţie cu extrema dreaptă. Victoria populiştilor şi a partidelor antiimigraţie în Italia poate alimenta în plus acest curent.
     Pentru ca sarcina franco-germană să devină şi mai dificilă, opt ţări nordice (Olanda, Suedia, Danemarca, Finlanda, Irlanda şi cele trei mici ţări baltice) au emis un document prin care spun "nu" bugetului comun al zonei euro, transferului de suveranitate către Bruxelles, deschiderii porţilor către mai mulţi imigranţi şi transferului banilor contribuabililor lor către ţările sudice ale UE ce nu respectă cu stricteţe rigoarea bugetară a nordicilor.
     Prima vizită externă a Angelei Merkel după învestirea noului guvern de coaliţie a avut loc la Paris, pentru o întâlnire cu preşedintele Emmanuel Macron dedicată proiectului viitoarei Europe.
     A doua vizită externă a avut loc luni, în Polonia, o ţară ameninţată cu activarea Articolului 7 din Tratatul UE, o ţară care solicită cu încăpăţânare Berlinului reparaţii de război de zeci de miliarde de euro, care se opune celui mai important proiect energetic german (gazoductul ruso-german Nord Stream 2), care se opune proiectului pentru UE al Franţei şi deschiderii faţă de imigranţi promovată chiar de Merkel, pentru a nu mai vorbi de aşa-zisa "lege a Holocaustului", care interzice folosirea în Polonia a sintagmei "lagăre poloneze ale morţii", în locul "lagărelor naziste ale morţii".
     Preşedintele Macron a criticat ţările central şi est-europene, în frunte cu Polonia, pentru "dumpingul social" pe care îl fac prin angajaţii detaşaţi în Vest şi pentru că privesc UE ca pe un "supermarket" din care aleg doar beneficiile, refuzând obligaţiile, în primul rând respectarea "valorilor europene". La Berlin, abordarea este alta. Pentru a arăta cât de importantă este Polonia, vizita lui Merkel (care s-a întâlnit cu preşedintele Andrzej Duda şi premierul Mateusz Morawiecki) a fost precedată de cea a ministrului german de Externe, social-democratul Heiko Maas, care s-a întâlnit vineri, la Varşovia, cu omologul polonez Jacek Czaputowicz. Atunci, miniştrii au discutat despre refacerea aşa-zisului Triunghi de la Weimar, creat în 1991 de Franţa, Germania şi Polonia.
     Guvernul de la Varşovia încearcă să speculeze duplicitatea Germaniei şi diviziunile din UE. Ministrul adjunct de Externe, Konrad Szymanski, a precizat mesajul ce-i va fi transmis Angelei Merkel: cum poate Germania să construiască împreună cu Rusia un gazoduct ce ameninţă securitatea energetică a Europei după ce guvernul german, alături de Washington, Paris şi Londra şi-a acuzat partenerii ruşi de tentativă de asasinare cu arme chimice a unui rezident din Marea Britanie. Pentru Polonia nu poate exista compromis în privinţa gazoductului Nord Stream 2, a spus Szymanski, iar aici Varşovia are şi sprijinul SUA. Apoi, guvernul conservator polonez va protesta împotriva condiţionării accesului la fonduri UE de primirea imigranţilor musulmani. Szymanski a arătat că întreaga dezbatere europeană se axează pe imigranţii veniţi din Africa şi Orientul Mijlociu, în timp ce Polonia primeşte în număr mare imigranţi ucraineni, fugiţi din calea războiului din Donbas. Este o abordare care va da bătăi de cap oficialilor de la Bruxelles care gândesc măsuri punitive împotriva Grupului de la Visegrad.
     * CURENTUL
     * Mihai Gâdea, Bianca Grigore, Mugur Ciuvică şi SC Antena 3 obligaţi să-i plătească şefei DNA daune morale uriaşe
     Curtea de Apel Ploieşti a decis, marţi, că şefa DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, va primi suma de 300.000 lei cu titlu de daune morale, în solidar, de la pârâţii Mihai Gâdea, Bianca Grigore, Mugur Ciuvică şi SC Antena 3.
     Instanţa de fond, Tribunalul Bucureşti, a decis în 2015 ca şefa DNA să primească 250.000 de lei daune morale, în dosarul în care a cerut despăgubiri de un milion de lei, pentru acuzaţiile de muşamalizare a anchetei în dosarul lui Mircea Băsescu care i-au fost aduse pe postul TV.
     În urmă cu cinci zile, în 15 martie, instanţa a respins o cerere de recuzare depusă de unul dintre pârâţi, dar şi o cerere de abţinere formulată de una dintre judecătoarele care fac parte din completul de judecată.
     Curtea de Apel Ploieşti a fost a treia Curte de Apel după cea din Bucureşti şi cea din Piteşti pe rolul căreia a ajuns procesul dintre Laura Codruţa Kovesi şi Antena 3. În luna ianuarie a acestui an Laura Codruţa Kovesi a depus la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie o plângere privind tergivesarea procesului, plângere care a fost admisă. Şefa DNA a cerut ICCJ să dispună continuarea procesului după ce, în decembrie anul trecut, acesta fusese suspendat prin decizie a judecătorilor de la Curtea de Apel Ploieşti.
     Decizia nu este definitivă şi poate fi atacată cu recurs la Înalta Curte de Casaşie şi Justiţie.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Percheziţii a sediului central al companiei Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg, chemat să compară în faţa unei comisii a parlamentului de la Londra
     Autoritatea britanică responsabilă cu protecţia datelor personale a cerut marţi autorizaţie de percheziţie a birourilor firmei Cambridge Analytica (CA), acuzată că a obţinut ilegal date personale a milioane de utilizatori ai reţelei sociale Facebook, al cărei fondator, Mark Zuckerberg, este chemat să compară în faţa unei comisii a parlamentului de la Londra, transmite AFP.
     'Cerem un mandat pentru ca, în calitate de organism de reglementare, să putem cerceta serverele şi efectua o verificare a datelor', a explicat marţi la BBC Radio 4 Elizabeth Denham, şefa Oficiului Comisarului pentru Informaţii (ICO), autoritate independentă însărcinată cu reglementarea sectorului şi protejarea datelor personale.
     ICO a precizat că a solicitat încă din 7 martie Cambridge Analytica acces la fişierele şi datele sale, fără însă a primi un răspuns.
     O comisie parlamentară britanică i-a cerut marţi lui Mark Zuckerberg, să compară în faţa sa, apreciind că explicaţiile oficiale de până acum ale acestuia 'au subestimat constant riscul' ca datele personale ale utilizatorilor să fie achiziţionate fără consimţământul lor, şi că s-au dovedit 'înşelătoare'. Parlamentarii britanici aşteaptă un răspuns din partea lui Zuckerberg până luni.
     Luni seară, Cambridge Analytica a 'negat cu fermitate' că a cules datele a 50 de milioane de utilizatori ai Facebook fără consimţământ lor, spre a fi utilizate în campania lui Donald Trump.
     Responsabili ai CA mai sunt acuzaţi că au vrut să atragă în cursă oameni politici, încercând să-i corupă cu bani sau cu ajutorul unor prostituate.
     Postul TV Channel 4 News a difuzat luni seară o anchetă în care directorul general al CA, Alexander Nix, apărea filmat cu camera ascunsă. Întrebat de un reporter care s-a dat drept intermediarul unui sri-lankez bogat, Alexander Nix sugerează tehnici de a pune în dificultate un rival politic.
     Chestionat ulterior de cotidianul The Times, Alexander Nix a dezminţit că a încercat să atragă în cursă oameni politici.
     El a apărat moralitatea firmei sale: 'Noi lucrăm doar pentru partidele politice tradiţionale în alegeri libere şi corecte, în democraţii libere şi echitabile şi suntem mândri de munca pe care o facem', a afirmat el.
     Pe de altă parte, CA a afirmat, într-un comunicat, că reportajul a fost 'editat' pentru a 'deforma grosolan natura conversaţiilor şi modul în care compania îşi conduce afacerile'.
     Luni, Downing Street a considerat ca 'foarte preocupante' primele acuzaţii la adresa Cambridge Analytica dezvăluite de publicaţiile New York Times şi The Observer.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Fabrica de PUZ-uri din primăria lui Firea
     Condamnarea la o pedeapsĂ de 4 ani de puşcărie a lui Solomon Wigler, consilier personal al fostului primar al Capitalei, Sorin Oprescu, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de luare de mită (230.000 euro) pentru înlesnirea aprobării unor PUZ-uri, nu a avut avut efectul scontat. Primarul Gabriela Firea şi majoritatea din Consiliul General s-au abţinut de la această practică a emiterii de excepţii de la Planul Urbanistic General (PUG) doar o scurtă perioada, la începutul mandatului. Apoi, după ce Ordonanţă 100/2016 prin care Guvernul Cioloş transparentiza procesul de aprobare a PUZ-urilor a fost anulată în Parlament, la Primăria Capitalei s-a redeschis apetitul pentru emiterea de reglementări urbanistice specifice, individuale.
     Pe piaţa neagră, votul favorabil pentru aprobarea unui PUZ se plasează undeva între 100.000-150.000 de euro. Că sumele vehiculate ar putea fi cât se poate de reale o dovedesc scandalurile de corupţie Solomon Wigler şi Doru Boştină (acesta din urmă, că avocat, a reuşit performanţă să factureze unor clienţi greci mită cerută pentru facilitarea aprobării unui PUZ). Poate că nu toate avizele favorabile sunt purtătoare de şpagă, însă este suficient că sunt semne de întrebare privind corectitudinea şi legalitatea acestui proces.
     În anul 2016, după ce a fost aleasă primar al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea a fost cât se poate de prevăzătoare în ceea ce priveşte promovarea unor Planuri Urbanistice Zonale. În urmă cu un an, aşa cum am precizat, consilierul personal al lui Oprescu fusese arestat pentru încasarea a 230.000 de euro drept mită pentru aprobarea a trei PUZ-uri. Şi mai era şi scandalul dezvăluit de presă privind o mită asemănătoare cerută de avocatul Doru Boştină unor constructori greci pentru a le obţine acelaşi tip de aviz favorabil.
     Aşa că, în perioada iunie-decembrie 2016, Firea nu a promovat nici măcar un PUZ. În acea perioada mai era în vigoare şi Ordonanţa 100/2016 ce îi obligă pe consilierii locali să îşi argumenteze votul - favorabil sau negativ - atunci când se pronunţau asupra unui Plan Urbanistic Zonal. Începând din februarie 2017 Firea a prins însă curaj.
     Probabil se ştia că Ordonanţăa100/2016 urmă să fie respinsă de Parlament, fapt ce s-a şi întâmplat în aprilie. Aşa că circuitul PUZ-urilor s-a redeschis. De cel puţîn două ori pe luna, Comisia tehnică de amenajare a teritoriului şi urbanism (CTATU) din Primăria Capitalei s-a întrunit pentru a supune procedurii de aprobare diverse proiecte ce depăşeau caracteristile stabilite prin Planul Urbanistic General. Iar la fiecare şedinţă s-au pus în discuţie câte 10-15 PUZ-uri. Ceea ce înseamnă că într-un singur an, 2017, primăria condusă de Gabriela Firea a avut de analizat oportunitatea aprobării a peste 300 de proiecte.
     Procedura a fost folosită din plin şi în acest an. În doar două luni şi jumătate, consilierii generali s-au întrunit în 11 şedinţe pentru a vota asupra unor PUZ-uri avizate în prealabil de primarul Gabriela Firea. Desigur, fiecare a votat cum a vrut (sau cum i s-a cerut) fără a-şi explică votul. O adevărată uzina generatoare de influenţe, poate chiar şi şpăgi. Căci, dacă ar fi să înmulţim un "cadou" de 100.000 de euro cu un minim de 100 de PUZ-uri aprobate pe prietenii, ar ieşi incredibilă suma de 10 milioane de euro. Dacă acest mecanism este real, în acest context se pot explică foarte multe lucruri. De pildă, de ce Primăria Capitalei (şi aici este vină tuturor primarilor) continuă din 2000 până în prezent să îi forţeze pe investitori să solicite PUZ-uri, când mai uşor ar fi fost să se fi respectat legea şi să se fi realizat un nou Plan Urbanistic General. Mai ales că cel actual este depăşit, de mulţi ani, din toate punctele de vedere, dar mai ales legal, valabilitatea lui expirând încă din anul 2010. A existat şi există se pare un interes în a-i aduce pe cei ce investesc în proiecte de zeci şi sute de milioane de euro să ceară derogare de la PUG. Adică să solicite celebrul PUZ, iar cu această ocazie să se "împrietenească" cu funcţionari ai Primăriei Capitalei sau cu diverşi consilieri generali.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * CSM vrea tranşarea scandalurilor momentului: "lista neagră", protocoalele secrete, arhiva SIPA
     CSM a solicitat Ministerului Justiţiei răspunsul dat Comisiei Europene în legătură cu celebra "listă neagră", iar Parchetelor li s-a cerut să transmită către CSM protocoalele secrete încheiate cu alte instituţii.
     Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii are o intervenţie în forţă, pe două dintre scandalurile care ţin capul de afiş al agendei publice. CSM a solicitat Ministerului Justiţiei răspunsul dat Comisiei Europene în legătură cu celebra "listă neagră", iar Parchetelor li s-a cerut să transmită către CSM protocoalele secrete încheiate cu alte instituţii.
     "Cu referire la unele probleme de interes public major privind independenţa justiţiei, Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, pentru clarificarea şi înlăturarea oricăror suspiciuni în legătură cu integritatea sistemului judiciar, în şedinţa Plenului de azi, 20 martie 2018, a decis:
     1. Transmiterea unei solicitări către Ministerul Justiţiei, în sensul de a se comunica informaţii cu privire la stadiul implementării şi rezultatele obţinute de către Comisia pentru inventarierea şi predarea documentelor din arhiva fostei D.G.P.A., în exercitarea atribuţiilor prevăzute de Hotărârea de Guvern nr. 410/2017 privind unele măsuri referitoare la arhiva fostei Direcţii Generale de Protecţie şi Anticorupţie.
     2. Transmiterea unei solicitări către Ministerul Justiţiei pentru a comunica informaţii Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii, cu privire la modalitatea în care a răspuns solicitării formulate de către Comisia Europeană la data de 10.10.2012, punctul 20 din anexă, respectiv modalitatea în care a colectat datele, având în vedere potenţialul afectării independenţei instanţelor judecătoreşti învestite cu soluţionarea cauzelor respective.
     3. Transmiterea unei solicitări către Comisia de anchetă a Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului, pentru a clarifica aspectele ce ţin de desfiinţarea Direcţiei Generale de Protecţie şi Anticorupţie, în sensul de comunicării către Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii a datelor referitoare la obiectul de activitate al acestei comisii şi a informaţiilor care există la nivelul acesteia referitoare la activitatea unor magistraţi.
     4. Informarea opiniei publice cu privire la faptul că, la solicitarea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii, Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării a comunicat că în urma verificărilor efectuate în temeiul art. 7 alin. (3) din Legea nr. 303/2004 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor, republicată, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, nu au reieşit date din care să rezulte că persoanele verificate ar fi lucrători operativi, inclusiv acoperiţi, informatori sau colaboratori ai serviciilor de informaţii.
     5. Adresarea unei solicitări Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Ţării, în sensul de a comunica modalitatea în care se efectuează verificările prevăzute de art.7 alin. (3) din Legea nr. 303/2004 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor, republicată, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare.
     6. Transmiterea unei solicitări către Comisia comună permanentă a Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului pentru exercitarea controlului parlamentar asupra activităţii Serviciului Român de Informaţii, în sensul de a comunica Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii date şi informaţii referitoare la magistraţi, în urma activităţii proprii a comisiei.
     7. Transmiterea unei solicitări către Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, curţile de apel şi parchetele de pe lângă acestea, Institutul Naţional al Magistraturii, Şcoala Naţională de Grefieri şi Inspecţia Judiciară, în vederea comunicării către Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, în măsura în care există, a protocoalelor încheiate cu serviciile/structurile de informaţii, începând cu data de 01.01.2005.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * În continuare pâinea decongelată rămâne nesemnalizată la raft, deşi legea prevede ca eticheta "produs decongelat" să fie "vizibilă, lizibilă şi uşor de înţeles". Mega Image semnalizează cu un fulg de nea
     Românii care cumpără o pâine din supermarket nu ştiu dacă aceasta a fost sau nu anterior congelată, pentru că aceste informaţii nu sunt semnalizate în mod vizibil la raft, deşi legea îi obligă pe comercianţi să specifice acest lucru.
     "Consumatorului din hipermarket îi este greu să afle dacă un produs a fost sau nu anterior congelat. Legea cere să specifice, dar unii comercianţi consideră că nu au nicio obligaţie. Pun un fulg de nea pe etichetă, fără să explice ce înseamnă acel fulg de nea. E o întreagă dezbatere pe lege, fiecare o interpretează cum vrea. Problema este că autorităţiile nu fac controale la raft, numai în depozite şi pe linia de producţie. Noi nu cumpăram însă din depozite sau direct din fabrică, ci de la raft", a spus Sorin Mierlea, preşedintele InfoCons, o asociaţie de protecţie a consumatorului.
     Spre exemplu, retailerul Mega Image foloseşte imaginea unui mic fulg de nea pentru a semnaliza produsele de panificaţie congelată. Publicul larg nu ştie însă ce reprezintă acel simbol mic poziţionat în colţul din dreapta-sus al etichetei, pentru că pe etichetă nu apare nici o legendă care să explice acest lucru.
     "Avem un catalog la raft unde sunt incluse informaţii despre fiecare produs. Am lucrat un an şi jumătate la el", a spus Adrian Nicolaescu, directorul de marketing al Mega Image.
     Alţi retaileri, precum Kaufland, specifică pe etichetele de la raft faptul că pâinea provine dintr-un produs anterior congelat, dar şi care sunt ingredientele folosite, însă pentru a afla aceste detalii consumatorul trebuie să citească cu atenţie eticheta de la raft. "O simplă etichetă la raft nu ajută, întrucât oamenii nu o citesc. Poziţia este incomodă, literele sunt mici, distanţa de citire este mare", a spus Alexandru Epure, administratorul Moripan Alex, un brutar din Vrancea, care consideră că etichetarea pâinii ar trebui să se facă pe pungile aflate la raft, în care clienţii îşi pun produsele de panificaţie. În prezent, legea etichetării produselor de panificaţie congelată discriminează brutarii veterani, care au mai multe obligaţii în ceea ce priveşte informarea consumatorului decât producătorii de panificaţie congelată.
     "Nu trebuie făcută discriminare între produse din punctul de vedere al infor­mă­rii consumatorului, de exemplu, între produsele amba­late şi produsele congelate. Pen­tru o informare care nu discri­minea­ză, ar trebui să afişeze reţeta, data conge­lării, ter­menul de valabilitate, valorile nutri­ţionale", a spus Nicolae Şerbănescu, preşe­dintele consi­liului de administratie al Vel Pitar, liderul industriei de panificaţie din România. Zilele trecute, Autoritatea Naţio­­nală pentru Protecţia Consu­matorilor (ANPC) a publicat pe site-ul insti­­tuţiei un ordin spre dezbatere, prin care vrea să oblige comercianţii de panificaţie congelată să treacă pe am­balaje că produsele lor "pot conţine gră­simi, zaharuri sau amelioratori pentru gust".
     Această măsură nu-l ajută aproape deloc pe consumator, care în continuare nu are acces la toate informaţiile necesare pentru a lua decizia de cumpărare în cunoştinţă de cauză. Luni, 20 martie, membrii Rompan şi reprezentanţii ANPC au dezbătut aceast ordin aflat în dezbatere pe siteul institu?iei. În urma acestei întâlniri, ANPC a hotărât că va face o nouă propunere în următoarea perioadă şi va schimba termenul privind intrarea în vigoare a ordinului, potrivit reprezentanţilor Vel Pitar.
     Piaţa de panificaţie din România este estimată la 1,8 mld. euro, din care valoarea producţiei interne este în jur de 1,1 mld. euro. Produsele de panificaţie congelată reprezintă 5-6% din totalul vânzărilor din industria panificaţiei, potrivit Vel Pitar. 
 
English Section
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
