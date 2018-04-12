   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 21.06.2018

BURSA 21.06.2018

A.M.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * De ce doarme Victor Ciorbea? E singurul care poate tranşa rapid statutul judecătorului CCR Petre Lăzăroiu
     Dincolo de demisia consilierului prezidenţial Simina Tănăsescu sau de sesizarea Comisiei de la Veneţia pentru presupuse presiuni asupra unui judecător al CCR, problema mandatului lui Petre Lăzăroiu e gravă şi trebuie clarificată rapid, pentru că pune în discuţie legitimitatea CCR: o instanţă compusă nelegal nu are cum să emită decizii valide.Faptele şi vorbele sunt următoarele. Parlamentarii Puterii au vrut să facă un favor unui membru CCR şi, printr-o modificare legislativă, au relaxat condiţiile în care un judecător ce ocupă un rest de mandat poate primi apoi un mandat întreg. Curtea Constituţională a decis, pe 20 martie, că nu doar modificarea propusă e neconstituţională, ci şi articolul originar, aflat în vigoare, încalcă Legea Fundamentală, care spune expres că un mandat nu poate fi nici prelungit, nici reînnoit, punct. Decizia s-a publicat pe 4 mai şi, teoretic, din acel moment este general obligatorie. Un articol declarat neconstituţional se suspendă din momentul publicării deciziei şi se abrogă de drept dacă în 45 de zile Parlamentul nu-l pune în acord cu Constituţia.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Tu cat platesti pentru cardul de debit? Comisioanele unor banci sunt chiar si de 10 ori mai mari decat ale altora
     Cardurile de debit pentru persoane fizice emise de unele banci mari, precum Raiffeisen, BRD, Unicredit sau BCR, au comisioane de utilizare chiar si de 10 ori mai mari decat cele mai ieftine carduri emise de alte banci, precum CEC Bank, Banca Transilvania (BT), ING sau Garanti, reise dintr-o analiza a celor mai importante comisioane ale celor 21 de banci romanesti care emit carduri, realizata de Bancherul.ro
     De exemplu, comisioanele pentru utilizarea cardurilor de debit emise de Raiffeisen Bank si BRD se ridica la 80 de lei, fata de doar 8 lei, cat costa un card de debit al CEC Bank, 20 de lei pentru un card Garanti, 31 lei la cardurile ING si 33 de lei in cazul cardurilor Bancii Transilvania (BT).
     Costul unui card de debit emis de BCR este de 53 de lei, iar al unui card Unicredit de 70 de lei, substantial mai ridicat decat in cazul bancilor cu cele mai mici comisioane.
     Cel mai ieftin card de debit este cel emis de CEC Bank, cu un cost de doar 8 lei, iar cel mai scump card este la Credit Agricole, ale carui comisioane se ridica la aproape 90 de lei, adica de peste 10 ori mai mari.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Şova merge la închisoare. Fostul ministru s-a predat
     Fostul ministru al Transporturilor Dan Şova (PSD) a fost condamnat definitiv de magistraţii Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie la o pedeapsă de 3 ani de închisoare cu executare în dosarul CET Govora.
     Acesta a fost acuzat de trafic de influenţă. De asemenea, Mihai Bălan, fostul director al CET Govora a primit muncă în folosul comunităţii.
     Fostul ministru s-a predat şi urmează să fie dus în arest (surse)
     În acest dosar, instanţa supremă l-a condamnat, în primă instanţă, în luna septembrie 2017, pe Dan Şova, la trei ani de închisoare cu executare pentru trafic de influenţă. În aceeaşi cauză, fostul director CET Govora, Mihai Bălan, a fost condamnat la trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare.
     Procurorii DNA au dispus trimiterea în judecată a lui Dan Şova şi a fostului director general al centralei de energie termică CET Govora SA Mihai Bălan, pentru trafic de influenţă şi respectiv abuz în serviciu. Potrivit anchetatorilor, în perioada octombrie 2011 - iulie 2014, Dan Şova a pretins sume de bani şi a primit în total 100.000 de euro de la o persoană denunţătoare, în schimbul traficării influenţei sale reale pe care o avea pe lângă Mihai Bălan, director general al centralei de energie termică CET Govora SA, astfel încât acesta din urmă să asigure încheierea unor contracte de asistenţă juridică cu o anumită societate de avocatură, contracte de tip abonament lunar, la o valoare de 10.000 euro/lună.
     În schimbul acestui serviciu, Şova ar fi pretins de la persoana denunţătoare suma de 5.000 euro pentru fiecare lună pe perioada executării contractului, adică jumătate din valoarea lunară a viitorului contract de asistenţă juridică ce urma să se încheie între CET Govora şi casa de avocatură respectivă.
     * CURENTUL
     * Judecătorul CCR Lăzăroiu a făcut încă o victimă: Consiliera prezidenţială Simina Tănăsescu a demisionat
     Preşedinţia României a anunţat astăzi că Simina Tănăsescu a demisionat în urma scandalului declanşat de judecătorul CCR Petre Lăzăroiu, care a acuzat-o de presiuni la adresa sa.
     "În ultimele zile, în spaţiul public au apărut speculaţii cu privire la eventuale presiuni exercitate asupra unui judecător al Curţii Constituţionale, ca urmare a unei discuţii purtate de doamna Elena-Simina Tănăsescu cu domnul Petre Lăzăroiu. Administraţia Prezidenţială reiterează că nu au existat niciun fel de presiuni şi sunt complet neadevărate acuzaţiile aduse în acest sens.
     Având însă în vedere că este inadmisibil ca la nivelul opiniei publice să planeze orice suspiciune că ar fi fost posibilă o încercare de imixtiune în activitatea Curţii Constituţionale, pentru a nu prejudicia instituţia Preşedintelui României, doamna Elena-Simina Tănăsescu a înaintat astăzi, 20 iunie a.c., Preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis demisia din funcţia de consilier prezidenţial".
     * CURIERUL NAŢIONAL
     * eMAG derulează investiţii de peste 120 de milioane de euro în 2018
     eMAG a investit 63 de milioane de euro anul trecut în patru direcţii principale, pentru a susţine dezvoltarea rapidă ca hub regional de ecommerce: angajaţi (2 milioane), logistică (10 milioane), tehnologie (27 milioane) şi dezvoltare internaţională (24 milioane). În 2018, eMAG derulează investiţii de peste 120 de milioane de euro, incluzând investiţia în noul centru logistic.
      Cifra de afaceri realizată în România a crescut cu 28% faţă de anul precedent, până la 2,58 de miliarde de lei, iar cifra întregului grup eMAG a crescut până la 4,06 de miliarde de lei, în timp ce numărul de clienţi pe care eMAG îi serveşte în cele patru ţări a crescut la 7,57 de milioane. De asemenea, traficul şi volumele au crescut constant, atât pe desktop, cât şi pe mobile, zonă în care aplicaţia eMAG a ajuns la un număr record de peste 1,1 de milioane de instalări.
     "Numărul de clienţi şi cifra de afaceri sunt un rezultat al investiţiilor pe termen lung pe care le-am făcut în tehnologie. Suntem într-un moment în care ecommerce-ul creşte în ritm accelerat la nivel global, dar şi local. Mizăm pe tehnologie, pe echipa noastră şi vom continua să investim în inovaţie românească: aici avem oamenii, aici am creat proprietatea intelectuală şi serviciile care sunt un model pentru celelalte ţări," a declarat Iulian Stanciu, CEO eMAG.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Judecătoarea care a achitat-o pe Rarinca, scapă, în fine, de sancţiune
     Judecătoarea Risantea Găgescu a scăpat, în fine, de încă o acţiune disciplinară declanşată împotriva ei ca urmare a deciziei de achitare pronunţate în procesul Marianei Rarinca. Inspecţia judiciară a supus-o pe judecătoarea Curţii de Apel la numeroase proceduri disciplinare pentru că ,,a îndrăznit" să contrazică verdictul de condamnare impus de DNA în procesul deschis de Livia Stanciu împotriva doamnei Rarinca.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Schimbare în clasament: Antreprenorul Mircea Bulboacă din Sibiu, proprietarul CON-A, a ajuns cel mai mare constructor român în 2017, susţinut de proiectele industriale dar şi de noile stadioane de fotbal din Craiova şi Târgu Jiu
     Compania de construcţii CON-A din Sibiu, controlată de an­treprenorul Mircea Bulboacă, a rulat în 2017 afaceri de aproape 550 mil. lei, în creştere cu 51% faţă de anul anterior, depăşind jucători locali precum Bog'Art, Construcţii Erbaşu sau Hidroconstrucţia, conform datelor din anuarul Cei mai mari jucători din economie, editat de ZF.
     "Anul trecut a fost unul cu lucrări pentru noi, iar unele dintre acestea au fost contractate inclusiv în 2016. Noi ne concentrăm mult pe hale industriale. Am avut mari beneficiari precum Daimler la Sebeş, Bosch la Cluj, Pirelli sau Michelin. Acum lucrăm cu cei de la Ursus, Philip Morris, dm şi B. Braun la Timişoara", a spus Mircea Bulboacă, antreprenorul care controlează compania de construcţii CON-A. Printre proiectele construite de CON-A se numără inclusiv stadionul Ion Oblemenco din Craiova, dar şi cel din Târgu-Jiu, construit în parteneriat.
     Cel mai mare constructor de pe piaţa locală rămâne compania austriacă Strabag, cu aproape 623 de milioane de lei cifră de afaceri anul trecut.
     Creşterea CON-A vine într-un moment dificil pentru piaţa locală a construcţiilor, care se confruntă de la an la an cu un deficit tot mai mare de muncitori, dar şi cu o scădere puternică a investiţiilor publice, în special în infrastructură. Cu toate că România are nevoie de sute şi mii de kilometri de autostradă spre exemplu, în 2016 nu a fost inaugurat niciun tronson nou, iar anul trecut numai 15 km au fost deschişi circulaţiei. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 21.06.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 20.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 18.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI-15.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 11.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 8.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 7.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 5.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 4.06.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 24.05.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.05.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Revista Presei, 07:22
REVISTA PRESEI 21.06.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * De ce doarme Victor Ciorbea? E singurul care poate tranşa rapid statutul judecătorului CCR Petre Lăzăroiu  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
21.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 33 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 20 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9802
2.3857
3.0328
4.0467
0.1806
0.6261
0.2258
4.6660
5.3083
1.4443
3.6638
0.2398
0.4925
1.0812
0.0635
0.4532
0.8485
4.0348
0.2950
1.0767
0.6234
0.0592
0.3649
0.1966
2.7766
0.0395
0.1524
1.0985
0.6318
0.1230
165.0626
5.6813 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.