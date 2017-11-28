REVISTA PRESEI 22.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Ironii în interiorul PSD. Cătălin Ivan: Ne-am amuzat când Dragnea a suspendat o şedinţă ca să vadă "Suleiman Magnificul". Filmul ar trebui interzis

Europarlamentarul Catalin Ivan povesteşte, într-o postare pe Facebook, că el şi colegii din PSD s-ar fi amuzat într-o zi în care liderul formaţiunii ar fi suspendat o şedinţă la partid ca să vadă serialul Suleiman Magnificul. Ivan e unul dintre cei mai mari critici ai lui Dragnea din formaţiunea social-democrată.

"Recunosc că nu l-am privit niciodată cu atenţie pe Liviu Dragnea (...) A ştiut să se faca util, să îşi facă loc discret, cu rabdare, sa exploateze slăbiciunile celor din jur. Şi am ajuns aici, cu el controlând aproape toate instituţiile importante ale statului", a scris eurodeputatul Cătălin Ivan pe Facebook. Eurodeputatul continuă printr-o poveste mai veche de la partid. "Ne-am amuzat când a suspendat o şedinţă la partid ca să vadă Suleiman Magnificul. Vazându-i însa evoluţia, acel moment capăta o simbolistică nouă. După criza Sheidehh a urmat criza Plumb si Sheidehh, apoi criza Carmen Dan şi acum catastrofa Dăncila. Concluzia este că filmul Suleiman Magnificul ar trebui interzis. Pe fondul lipsei de cultură, poate crea monştri", a completat Ivan, unul dintre cei mai mari critici din PSD ai lui Liviu Dragnea.

* Curaj, PSD! Eşti singurul partid capabil să provoace alegeri anticipate 21 ianuarie 2018, 19:48

Ecaterina Andronescu este un monument de nesimţire când spune că protestele de stradă prejudiciază imaginea României, că pot da senzaţia de ţară neguvernabilă. Cum poate să spună aşa ceva reprezentantul unei majorităţi care şi-a schimbat trei guverne într-un singur an? Nu ştiu dacă doamna e ruptă total de realitate sau doar recită sloganuri de la partid, dar să-i acordăm prezumţia de bună-credinţă şi să-i mai explicăm o dată ce se întâmplă.

Pornim de la premisa că nu doar doamna Andronescu, ci că întreg partidul este rupt de realitate, că nu înţelege ce se întâmplă şi nu-şi explică de ce sunt atâtea tensiuni în societate. Dacă vrea să înţeleagă, partidul trebuie, ca un prim pas, să se concentreze asupra unui singur cuvânt: încredere. Încrederea opiniei publice. Şi să contabilizeze de câte ori a înşelat această încredere pe parcursul unui an. Înşelăciune a fost în ziua de 18 ianuarie anul trecut, când Guvernul Grindeanu avea pregătite două ordonanţe de urgenţă, una privind graţierea şi alta privind dezincriminarea unor infracţiuni specifice politicienilor. Este irelevant că ordonanţele n-au mai fost adoptate la intervenţia preşedintelui Iohannis, importantă pentru opinia publică a fost intenţia. Înşelăciune a fost pe 31 ianuarie anul trecut, când Guvernul a adoptat Ordonanţa 13.

Este irelevant că ordonanţa a fost aborgată la intervenţia străzii, importantă pentru opinia publică a fost intenţia. Iar demisia lui Florin Iordache de la Ministerul Justiţiei a fost departe de a diminua suspiciunea, căci a fost urmată de un gest de-a dreptul sfidător, care a sporit-o: numirea acestuia la conducerea Comisiei parlamentare de modificare a legilor justiţiei şi a legislaţiei penale. Înşelăciune a fost pe 23 august, când Tudorel Toader a anunţat, printre altele, trecerea Inspecţiei Judiciare în subordinea Ministerului Justiţiei. Este irelevant că apoi a renunţat cu totul la promovarea Legilor Justiţiei şi le-a pasat Comisiei Iordache.

Importantă pentru opinia publică a fost intenţia. Înşelăciune a fost şi valul de amendamente la codurile penale, depuse în decembrie anul trecut sub pretextul implementării unei directive europene, şi care tind să transforme România într-un paradis penal. Încă nu ştim ce soartă vor avea acestea, dar acest lucru este deja irelevant: le-am aflat intenţia. Tehnologia înşelăciunii a fost, de fiecare dată, aceeaşi. Iniţial, s-au enunţat public obiective legitime: implementarea unor directive europene, punerea în acord a legilor cu decizii ale CCR, aglomerarea puşcăriilor de care acum nu se mai plânge nimeni şi aşa mai departe. De aceste deziderate legitime s-au agăţat apoi şi obiective aflate pe agenda ascunsă a partidului, despre care nu a suflat un cuvinţel în campania electorală din 2016.

* Cea mai ieftina plata in euro tip SEPA este... non-SEPA!

Bancile din zona non-euro, inclusiv Romania, au fost obligate, din 31 octombrie 2016, sa treaca si ele la platile si transferurile de bani in euro tip SEPA (zona unica de plati in euro), prin care s-au eliminat comisioanele de banci corespondente (cunoscute drept speze SWIFT), care ajungeau, la unele banci, chiar si la 20 de euro pentru o plata in euro.

Un alt mare avantaj al SEPA pentru clientii bancilor romanesti, in plus fata de reducerea masiva a comisioanelor, a fost scurtarea, de asemenea substantiala, a timpului de efectuare a unui transfer sau plati in euro: de la 3-4 zile la maxim doua zile in prezent.

Revenind la comisioane, dupa cum am spus, acestea au scazut cu pana la 20 de euro, in functie de fiecare banca. Asta, cel putin teoretic. Pentru ca in practica, ca intotdeauna, este altceva.

Sa vedem ce se intampla efectiv cu comisioanele pentru platile SEPA efectuate de persoanele fizice, pornind de la o intrebare primita pe site-ul Reclamatiibanci.ro, dedicat educatiei financiare practice, prin rezolvarea problemelor oamenilor care au diverse probleme cu bancile sau au nevoie de sfaturi utile privind o situatie cu care se confrunta in acest moment, nu in general si la modul teoretic.

"Am tot incercat sa caut o banca cu cele mai mici comisioane pentru tranzactii cu euro, dar in principal toate bancile retin un comision de minim 10 - 15 euro la plati in tarile din SEPA (din ce am aflat normal nu ar trebui sa aibe asemenea comisioane pentru plati in astfel de tari).

Intrebarea mea este ce banca ati recomanda pentru un cont curent in euro, pentru a economisi cel mai mult. Ma intereseaza doar operatiile de depunere/retragere euro si plati/incasari din tarile SEPA."

Asa incat am analizat tarifele aferente platilor in euro publicate pe site-urile proprii de cele mai mari zece banci romanesti si am constatat urmatoarele: la o serie de banci mari, precum BCR si Unicredit, SEPA nici macar nu exista in lista lor de tarife si comisioane, in timp ce altele, precum Alpha Bank sau OTP Bank, aplica vechile comisioane SWIFT si pentru platile SEPA, desi sunt interzise de un Regulament al Uniunii Europene.

* Comisia pentru alegerile din 2009 îşi prezintă concluziile

Concluziile Comisiei speciale de anchetă a Senatului şi Camerei pentru verificarea aspectelor ce ţin de organizarea alegerilor din 2009 şi de rezultatul scrutinului prezidenţial vor fi prezentate, luni, într-o conferinţă de presă, de preşedintele acestui for, deputatul PSD Oana Florea.

Comisia a fost înfiinţată după ce PSD şi ALDE au cerut, în aprilie 2017, anchetă parlamentară pentru clarificarea aspectelor ce ţin de organizarea alegerilor din 2009, dar şi de rezultatul scrutinului prezidenţial, ca urmare a dezvăluirilor făcute de Dan Andronic cu privire la noaptea alegerilor şi persoane aflate în anturajul lui Traian Băsescu.

Andronic a publicat un articol în care susţinea că în seara celui de al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009 a mers la locuinţa lui Gabriel Oprea, în calitate de consultant politic, unde se aflau, printre alţii, George Maior, şef al SRI la momentul respectiv, Florian Coldea, prim-adjunct al directorului SRI, şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi, la momentul acela procuror general al României.

Dan Andronic scria că Florian Coldea şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi erau preocupaţi, în seara alegerilor, de victoria lui Traian Băsescu.

Comisia a debutat cu stângul, Raportul privind constituirea sa fiind întors înapoi la comisii din cauza "interferenţei" Parchetului General, care a cerut o anchetă in rem.

Astfel, în data de 20 aprilie 2017 s-a înaintat conducerii celor două Camere proiectul de constituire a Comisiei speciale de anchetă, având 17 obiective, printre care şi determinarea posibilei implicări a unor instituţii sau persoane, altele decât prevăzute de lege, în organizarea procesului electoral din 2009.

În data de 24 aprilie, PÎCCJ a solicitat o anchetă in rem privind existenţa unor suspiciuni în procesul electoral din 2009 şi implicarea unor autorităţi publice şi/sau persoane, altele decât cele prevăzute de lege.

Raportul a fost retrimis la Comisiile juridice reunite, care au "clarificat" obiectivele Comisiei de anchetă.

Majoritatea parlamentară a modificat, în consecinţă, şi Regulamentul Camerei, fiind instituită astfel obligativitatea persoanelor solicitate să se prezinte în comisiile de anchetă. Eforturile politice pe care PSD-ALDE le-au desfăşurat pentru ca această Comisie să se înfiinţeze au fost vizibile, intuiţia arătând faptul că interesul politic viza aducerea în faţa Comisiei a lui Kovesi, Coldea şi Maior.

* Locul ales de Firea şi Pandele pentru spitalul metropolitan încalcă normativele în vigoare

Gabriela Firea vrea neapărat ca şi ea şi Pandele să mai prindă câte un mandat ca primari aşa că a propus construirea spitalului metropolitan aproape de intrarea în Voluntari. Pentru acest proiect Firea avea nevoie de votul a 2/3 dintre consilierii generali aşa că nu a reuşit să treacă hotărârea prin CGMB. Consilierul USR Octavian Alexandru Berceanu a explicat de ce a votat împotriva amplasamentului din Pipera:

"Am votat NU pentru propunerea Primarului General Gabriela Firea privind construirea Spitalului Metropolitan in Pipera 55. Unul din cele doua voturi negative imi apartine.

1. Locatia sustinuta pana in panzele albe de catre Primarul General nu este sprijinita pe niciun studiu de prefezabilitate.

2. Au lipsit dezbaterile publice si dezbaterile cu specialistii in domeniu din Ministerul Sanatatii, cu reprezentanti ai Politiei Capitalei, cu specialistii in dezvoltare urbana, cu cetatenii.

3. Suprafata desemnata dupa bunul plac se afla la limita teritoriala a Municipiului Bucuresti, la 6,5 km de centru orasului si la 45 de minute de acces auto din acelasi punct, dar la 50 m de limita administrativa a orasul Voluntari si a caii ferate ruta Bucuresti-Constanta.

3. Traficul zonal este infernal, caracterizat de blocaje rutiere pe toata durata zilei, iar accesul cu metroul prin statia de metrou Aurel Vlaicu este cel mai greoi din tot bucurestiul.

4. Amplasamentul este in contradictie probabil cu prevederile normelor privind construirea unitatilor spitalicesti. Un spital cu 2000 de paturi presupune integrarea in trafic a peste 4000 de oameni care nu au acces facil la mijloacele de transport in comun, sunt supusi stresului deplasarii la marginea orasului si blocajelor in trafic specifice zonei Pipera.

5.Nu am fost consultati, nu au fost expuse si alte variante mai usor accesibile cetatenilor privind amplasarea acestui spital.

* Cu Administraţia Prezidenţială la Tribunal. Motivul: Regulamentul de Ordine Interioară e la secret

Administraţia Prezidenţială a cerut Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie strămutarea, de la o instanţă inferioară, a unui proces în care un cetăţean a solicitat ca instituţia condusă de Klaus Iohannis să-i pună la dispoziţie, integral, Regulamentul de Ordine Interioară. Procesul, care durează de aproape doi ani, a fost câştigat de către cetăţeanul în cauză, pe fond, instanţa obligând Administraţia Prezidenţială să-i pună la dispoziţie atât documentul solicitat, cât şi să-i plătească acestuia 1.500 de lei daune morale. Preşedinţia României a făcut, însă, recurs şi, în final, a cerut strămutarea procesului.

* Natiunea, inamicul absolut al lui George Soros

George Soros promite sa lupte, cu toate fortele sale, impotriva nationalismului, pe care l-a definit drept "ideologia dominanta " din lume.

Intr-un interviu acordat Financial Times, George Soros, magnatul american de origine maghiara a subliniat ca miscarea sa progresista se confrunta "cu un nou val de patriotism si populism". "Este un deja vu, dar cu o mare schimbare - ideologia dominanta in lume este acum nationalismul", a spus Soros. "Uniunea Europeana este pe cale sa se prabuseasca. Rusia este puterea renascuta, bazata pe nationalism", a declarat Soros. Deci, trebuie lupata si impotriva Rusiei, intelegem noi. Magnatul in varsta de 87 de ani spune ca s-a gandit sa renunte la Fundatiile pentru o Societate Deschisa, dar, observand "ascensiunea nationalismului la scara mondiala, in contrast cu "societatea deschisa" si globalizarea pe care le promoveaza, a decis recent sa transfere 18 miliarde de dolari din propriul patrimoniu in reteaua de "organizatii filantropice", angajandu-se sa ramana presedinte inca cinci ani sau mai mult. "Sunt destul de norocos cu dusmanii mei", a spus Soros. "Ma simt gata sa reactionez si sa apar ceea ce este bine". Soros are o avere de cel putin 25 miliarde de dolari si este supranumit in Marea Britanie "omul care a falimentat Banca Angliei", dupa ce a pariat masiv impotriva lirei sterline, in 1992 si a obtinut peste un miliard de dolari.

* Dosarul Lucan: Florian Coldea a fost vineri la Cluj. S-a văzut cu Vasile Dîncu?

Deputatul USR Emanuel Ungureanu a prezentat fotografii cu fostul prim adjunct al SRI, Florian Coldea, vineri, 19 ianuarie, pe Aeroportul din Cluj. Ungureanu sugerează că Florian Coldea s-a văzut la Cluj cu Vasile Dîncu în contextul dosarului Lucan

"Aceasta este ceafa domnului Coldea, fostul şef foarte operativ al SRI. Ceafa lui de la Cluj a fost în ultimii ani un domn pe nume Simion Cecan, acest individ alunecos a fost adus de Coldea de la SRI Târgu-Mureş pentru a ne apăra de ungurii răi care vor să ne fure Transilvania. Nu ne-au furat ungurii Ardealul dar Lucan a jefuit mii de clujeni sub ochii reci şi indiferenţi ai fostului şef SRI Cluj, Cecan, omul lui Coldea. Pe Coldea şi pe Cecan i-au durut fix în ceafă şi de infecţiile nosocomiale şi de alte probleme grave din spitale care ne bagă în mormânt înainte de vreme. Domnul Coldea îşi plimbă ceafa prin Cluj foarte des în ultimul timp. Acum, spre exemplu, se află în avion şi o să aterizeze pe tărâmul lui Boc, prietenul lui Lucan. Nu vă duceţi să îl întâmpinaţi cu flori pe Florian Coldea, s-ar putea să provocaţi un moment stînjenitor, se aude că vine însoţit de domnul Vasile Dâncu şi nu e frumos să nu aveţi un buchet şi pentru domnia sa. Patria a Priori!", scrie pe contul său de Facebook deputatul Emanuel Ungureanu.

* Nu înţeleg de ce nu vă place, de ce urâţi guvernarea PSD, pe Dragnea sau râdeţi de noul prim-ministru - Liviu Vasilica? Toţi sunt produsul deciziilor voastre şi a faptului că o duceţi bine, că aveţi un job şi un salariu relativ bun, că sunteţi corporatişti şi că nu vă confruntaţi acum cu o criză economică

Cei mai mulţi dintre voi nu îl plăceţi deloc pe Liviu Dragnea - liderul autocratic al PSD (am înţeles că e fan Suleiman Magnificul), partid care conduce guvernul şi administraţia locală cu mână forte.

Nu sunteţi de acord, cel puţin public, şi cu noua opţiune a lui Dragnea de a o pune pe Viorica Dăncilă, fana lui, în funcţia de prim-ministru, al treilea premier într-un an de când s-a reinstalat oficvial la Palatul Victoria. Niciun lider nu şi-a dat jos cu atâta forţă premierii puşi de el care i-au stat în cale.

Sorin Grindeanu şi Mihai Tudose n-au avut nici cea mai mică şansă în faţa forţei lui Dragnea.

Nimeni nu a scos în stradă peste 200.000 de oameni împotriva lui şi nu numai că nu a pierdut puterea, dar chiar şi-a întărit-o.

Nimeni nu a predicat atât de mult pe marginea unui program de guvernare considerat utopic, dar care în 2017 nu numai că nu a dus România în colaps fiscal, ci chiar a generat creşteri importante de salarii şi în final o creştere ecomică de 7%, aproape dublu faţă de cele mai optimiste previziuni.

Nici revoluţia fiscală - trecerea contribuţiilor, TVA split şi mai nou declaraţia 600 - nu a stat în calea determinării lui Dragnea şi a programului lui de guvernare.

Luptele din PSD, cel puţin cele de la televizor, pentru că în realitate votul a arătat că Dragnea nu are niciun adversar serios, nu au creat nicio criză politică şi nicio criză economică, ci dimpotrivă.

De ce?

Dragnea, Viorica Dăncilă, PSD sunt produsul vostru, al nostru, al deciziilor voastre, al faptului că cei care lucrează în marile oraşe, în marile judeţe, care fac 70% din businessul României şi angajează 80% din forţa de muncă la nivel naţional, o duc bine. [ tipăreşte articolul ]