   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 22.01.2018

BURSA 22.01.2018

V.D
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Ironii în interiorul PSD. Cătălin Ivan: Ne-am amuzat când Dragnea a suspendat o şedinţă ca să vadă "Suleiman Magnificul". Filmul ar trebui interzis
     Europarlamentarul Catalin Ivan povesteşte, într-o postare pe Facebook, că el şi colegii din PSD s-ar fi amuzat într-o zi în care liderul formaţiunii ar fi suspendat o şedinţă la partid ca să vadă serialul Suleiman Magnificul. Ivan e unul dintre cei mai mari critici ai lui Dragnea din formaţiunea social-democrată.
     "Recunosc că nu l-am privit niciodată cu atenţie pe Liviu Dragnea (...) A ştiut să se faca util, să îşi facă loc discret, cu rabdare, sa exploateze slăbiciunile celor din jur. Şi am ajuns aici, cu el controlând aproape toate instituţiile importante ale statului", a scris eurodeputatul Cătălin Ivan pe Facebook. Eurodeputatul continuă printr-o poveste mai veche de la partid. "Ne-am amuzat când a suspendat o şedinţă la partid ca să vadă Suleiman Magnificul. Vazându-i însa evoluţia, acel moment capăta o simbolistică nouă. După criza Sheidehh a urmat criza Plumb si Sheidehh, apoi criza Carmen Dan şi acum catastrofa Dăncila. Concluzia este că filmul Suleiman Magnificul ar trebui interzis. Pe fondul lipsei de cultură, poate crea monştri", a completat Ivan, unul dintre cei mai mari critici din PSD ai lui Liviu Dragnea.
     *  Curaj, PSD! Eşti singurul partid capabil să provoace alegeri anticipate 21 ianuarie 2018, 19:48
     Ecaterina Andronescu este un monument de nesimţire când spune că protestele de stradă prejudiciază imaginea României, că pot da senzaţia de ţară neguvernabilă. Cum poate să spună aşa ceva reprezentantul unei majorităţi care şi-a schimbat trei guverne într-un singur an? Nu ştiu dacă doamna e ruptă total de realitate sau doar recită sloganuri de la partid, dar să-i acordăm prezumţia de bună-credinţă şi să-i mai explicăm o dată ce se întâmplă.
     Pornim de la premisa că nu doar doamna Andronescu, ci că întreg partidul este rupt de realitate, că nu înţelege ce se întâmplă şi nu-şi explică de ce sunt atâtea tensiuni în societate. Dacă vrea să înţeleagă, partidul trebuie, ca un prim pas, să se concentreze asupra unui singur cuvânt: încredere. Încrederea opiniei publice. Şi să contabilizeze de câte ori a înşelat această încredere pe parcursul unui an. Înşelăciune a fost în ziua de 18 ianuarie anul trecut, când Guvernul Grindeanu avea pregătite două ordonanţe de urgenţă, una privind graţierea şi alta privind dezincriminarea unor infracţiuni specifice politicienilor. Este irelevant că ordonanţele n-au mai fost adoptate la intervenţia preşedintelui Iohannis, importantă pentru opinia publică a fost intenţia. Înşelăciune a fost pe 31 ianuarie anul trecut, când Guvernul a adoptat Ordonanţa 13.
      Este irelevant că ordonanţa a fost aborgată la intervenţia străzii, importantă pentru opinia publică a fost intenţia. Iar demisia lui Florin Iordache de la Ministerul Justiţiei a fost departe de a diminua suspiciunea, căci a fost urmată de un gest de-a dreptul sfidător, care a sporit-o: numirea acestuia la conducerea Comisiei parlamentare de modificare a legilor justiţiei şi a legislaţiei penale. Înşelăciune a fost pe 23 august, când Tudorel Toader a anunţat, printre altele, trecerea Inspecţiei Judiciare în subordinea Ministerului Justiţiei. Este irelevant că apoi a renunţat cu totul la promovarea Legilor Justiţiei şi le-a pasat Comisiei Iordache.
      Importantă pentru opinia publică a fost intenţia. Înşelăciune a fost şi valul de amendamente la codurile penale, depuse în decembrie anul trecut sub pretextul implementării unei directive europene, şi care tind să transforme România într-un paradis penal. Încă nu ştim ce soartă vor avea acestea, dar acest lucru este deja irelevant: le-am aflat intenţia. Tehnologia înşelăciunii a fost, de fiecare dată, aceeaşi. Iniţial, s-au enunţat public obiective legitime: implementarea unor directive europene, punerea în acord a legilor cu decizii ale CCR, aglomerarea puşcăriilor de care acum nu se mai plânge nimeni şi aşa mai departe. De aceste deziderate legitime s-au agăţat apoi şi obiective aflate pe agenda ascunsă a partidului, despre care nu a suflat un cuvinţel în campania electorală din 2016.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Cea mai ieftina plata in euro tip SEPA este... non-SEPA!
     Bancile din zona non-euro, inclusiv Romania, au fost obligate, din 31 octombrie 2016, sa treaca si ele la platile si transferurile de bani in euro tip SEPA (zona unica de plati in euro), prin care s-au eliminat comisioanele de banci corespondente (cunoscute drept speze SWIFT), care ajungeau, la unele banci, chiar si la 20 de euro pentru o plata in euro.
     Un alt mare avantaj al SEPA pentru clientii bancilor romanesti, in plus fata de reducerea masiva a comisioanelor, a fost scurtarea, de asemenea substantiala, a timpului de efectuare a unui transfer sau plati in euro: de la 3-4 zile la maxim doua zile in prezent.
     Revenind la comisioane, dupa cum am spus, acestea au scazut cu pana la 20 de euro, in functie de fiecare banca. Asta, cel putin teoretic. Pentru ca in practica, ca intotdeauna, este altceva.
     Sa vedem ce se intampla efectiv cu comisioanele pentru platile SEPA efectuate de persoanele fizice, pornind de la o intrebare primita pe site-ul Reclamatiibanci.ro, dedicat educatiei financiare practice, prin rezolvarea problemelor oamenilor care au diverse probleme cu bancile sau au nevoie de sfaturi utile privind o situatie cu care se confrunta in acest moment, nu in general si la modul teoretic.
     "Am tot incercat sa caut o banca cu cele mai mici comisioane pentru tranzactii cu euro, dar in principal toate bancile retin un comision de minim 10 - 15 euro la plati in tarile din SEPA (din ce am aflat normal nu ar trebui sa aibe asemenea comisioane pentru plati in astfel de tari).
     Intrebarea mea este ce banca ati recomanda pentru un cont curent in euro, pentru a economisi cel mai mult. Ma intereseaza doar operatiile de depunere/retragere euro si plati/incasari din tarile SEPA."
     Asa incat am analizat tarifele aferente platilor in euro publicate pe site-urile proprii de cele mai mari zece banci romanesti si am constatat urmatoarele: la o serie de banci mari, precum BCR si Unicredit, SEPA nici macar nu exista in lista lor de tarife si comisioane, in timp ce altele, precum Alpha Bank sau OTP Bank, aplica vechile comisioane SWIFT si pentru platile SEPA, desi sunt interzise de un Regulament al Uniunii Europene.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Comisia pentru alegerile din 2009 îşi prezintă concluziile
     Concluziile Comisiei speciale de anchetă a Senatului şi Camerei pentru verificarea aspectelor ce ţin de organizarea alegerilor din 2009 şi de rezultatul scrutinului prezidenţial vor fi prezentate, luni, într-o conferinţă de presă, de preşedintele acestui for, deputatul PSD Oana Florea.
     Comisia a fost înfiinţată după ce PSD şi ALDE au cerut, în aprilie 2017, anchetă parlamentară pentru clarificarea aspectelor ce ţin de organizarea alegerilor din 2009, dar şi de rezultatul scrutinului prezidenţial, ca urmare a dezvăluirilor făcute de Dan Andronic cu privire la noaptea alegerilor şi persoane aflate în anturajul lui Traian Băsescu.
     Andronic a publicat un articol în care susţinea că în seara celui de al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009 a mers la locuinţa lui Gabriel Oprea, în calitate de consultant politic, unde se aflau, printre alţii, George Maior, şef al SRI la momentul respectiv, Florian Coldea, prim-adjunct al directorului SRI, şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi, la momentul acela procuror general al României.
     Dan Andronic scria că Florian Coldea şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi erau preocupaţi, în seara alegerilor, de victoria lui Traian Băsescu.
     Comisia a debutat cu stângul, Raportul privind constituirea sa fiind întors înapoi la comisii din cauza "interferenţei" Parchetului General, care a cerut o anchetă in rem.
     Astfel, în data de 20 aprilie 2017 s-a înaintat conducerii celor două Camere proiectul de constituire a Comisiei speciale de anchetă, având 17 obiective, printre care şi determinarea posibilei implicări a unor instituţii sau persoane, altele decât prevăzute de lege, în organizarea procesului electoral din 2009.
     În data de 24 aprilie, PÎCCJ a solicitat o anchetă in rem privind existenţa unor suspiciuni în procesul electoral din 2009 şi implicarea unor autorităţi publice şi/sau persoane, altele decât cele prevăzute de lege.
     Raportul a fost retrimis la Comisiile juridice reunite, care au "clarificat" obiectivele Comisiei de anchetă.
     Majoritatea parlamentară a modificat, în consecinţă, şi Regulamentul Camerei, fiind instituită astfel obligativitatea persoanelor solicitate să se prezinte în comisiile de anchetă. Eforturile politice pe care PSD-ALDE le-au desfăşurat pentru ca această Comisie să se înfiinţeze au fost vizibile, intuiţia arătând faptul că interesul politic viza aducerea în faţa Comisiei a lui Kovesi, Coldea şi Maior.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Locul ales de Firea şi Pandele pentru spitalul metropolitan încalcă normativele în vigoare
     Gabriela Firea vrea neapărat ca şi ea şi Pandele să mai prindă câte un mandat ca primari aşa că a propus construirea spitalului metropolitan aproape de intrarea în Voluntari. Pentru acest proiect Firea avea nevoie de votul a 2/3 dintre consilierii generali aşa că nu a reuşit să treacă hotărârea prin CGMB. Consilierul USR Octavian Alexandru Berceanu a explicat de ce a votat împotriva amplasamentului din Pipera:
     "Am votat NU pentru propunerea Primarului General Gabriela Firea privind construirea Spitalului Metropolitan in Pipera 55. Unul din cele doua voturi negative imi apartine.
     1. Locatia sustinuta pana in panzele albe de catre Primarul General nu este sprijinita pe niciun studiu de prefezabilitate.
     2. Au lipsit dezbaterile publice si dezbaterile cu specialistii in domeniu din Ministerul Sanatatii, cu reprezentanti ai Politiei Capitalei, cu specialistii in dezvoltare urbana, cu cetatenii.
     3. Suprafata desemnata dupa bunul plac se afla la limita teritoriala a Municipiului Bucuresti, la 6,5 km de centru orasului si la 45 de minute de acces auto din acelasi punct, dar la 50 m de limita administrativa a orasul Voluntari si a caii ferate ruta Bucuresti-Constanta.
     3. Traficul zonal este infernal, caracterizat de blocaje rutiere pe toata durata zilei, iar accesul cu metroul prin statia de metrou Aurel Vlaicu este cel mai greoi din tot bucurestiul.
     4. Amplasamentul este in contradictie probabil cu prevederile normelor privind construirea unitatilor spitalicesti. Un spital cu 2000 de paturi presupune integrarea in trafic a peste 4000 de oameni care nu au acces facil la mijloacele de transport in comun, sunt supusi stresului deplasarii la marginea orasului si blocajelor in trafic specifice zonei Pipera.
     5.Nu am fost consultati, nu au fost expuse si alte variante mai usor accesibile cetatenilor privind amplasarea acestui spital.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Cu Administraţia Prezidenţială la Tribunal. Motivul: Regulamentul de Ordine Interioară e la secret
     Administraţia Prezidenţială a cerut Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie strămutarea, de la o instanţă inferioară, a unui proces în care un cetăţean a solicitat ca instituţia condusă de Klaus Iohannis să-i pună la dispoziţie, integral, Regulamentul de Ordine Interioară. Procesul, care durează de aproape doi ani, a fost câştigat de către cetăţeanul în cauză, pe fond, instanţa obligând Administraţia Prezidenţială să-i pună la dispoziţie atât documentul solicitat, cât şi să-i plătească acestuia 1.500 de lei daune morale. Preşedinţia României a făcut, însă, recurs şi, în final, a cerut strămutarea procesului.
     Administraţia Prezidenţială a cerut Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie strămutarea, de la o instanţă inferioară, a unui proces în care un cetăţean a solicitat ca instituţia condusă de Klaus Iohannis să-i pună la dispoziţie, integral, Regulamentul de Ordine Interioară. Procesul, care durează de aproape doi ani, a fost câştigat de către cetăţeanul în cauză, pe fond, instanţa obligând Administraţia Prezidenţială să-i pună la dispoziţie atât documentul solicitat, cât şi să-i plătească acestuia 1.500 de lei daune morale. Preşedinţia României a făcut, însă, recurs şi, în final, a cerut strămutarea procesului.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Natiunea, inamicul absolut al lui George Soros
     George Soros promite sa lupte, cu toate fortele sale, impotriva nationalismului, pe care l-a definit drept "ideologia dominanta " din lume.
     Intr-un interviu acordat Financial Times, George Soros, magnatul american de origine maghiara a subliniat ca miscarea sa progresista se confrunta "cu un nou val de patriotism si populism". "Este un deja vu, dar cu o mare schimbare - ideologia dominanta in lume este acum nationalismul", a spus Soros. "Uniunea Europeana este pe cale sa se prabuseasca. Rusia este puterea renascuta, bazata pe nationalism", a declarat Soros. Deci, trebuie lupata si impotriva Rusiei, intelegem noi. Magnatul in varsta de 87 de ani spune ca s-a gandit sa renunte la Fundatiile pentru o Societate Deschisa, dar, observand "ascensiunea nationalismului la scara mondiala, in contrast cu "societatea deschisa" si globalizarea pe care le promoveaza, a decis recent sa transfere 18 miliarde de dolari din propriul patrimoniu in reteaua de "organizatii filantropice", angajandu-se sa ramana presedinte inca cinci ani sau mai mult. "Sunt destul de norocos cu dusmanii mei", a spus Soros. "Ma simt gata sa reactionez si sa apar ceea ce este bine". Soros are o avere de cel putin 25 miliarde de dolari si este supranumit in Marea Britanie "omul care a falimentat Banca Angliei", dupa ce a pariat masiv impotriva lirei sterline, in 1992 si a obtinut peste un miliard de dolari.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Dosarul Lucan: Florian Coldea a fost vineri la Cluj. S-a văzut cu Vasile Dîncu?
     Deputatul USR Emanuel Ungureanu a prezentat fotografii cu fostul prim adjunct al SRI, Florian Coldea, vineri, 19 ianuarie, pe Aeroportul din Cluj. Ungureanu sugerează că Florian Coldea s-a văzut la Cluj cu Vasile Dîncu în contextul dosarului Lucan
     "Aceasta este ceafa domnului Coldea, fostul şef foarte operativ al SRI. Ceafa lui de la Cluj a fost în ultimii ani un domn pe nume Simion Cecan, acest individ alunecos a fost adus de Coldea de la SRI Târgu-Mureş pentru a ne apăra de ungurii răi care vor să ne fure Transilvania. Nu ne-au furat ungurii Ardealul dar Lucan a jefuit mii de clujeni sub ochii reci şi indiferenţi ai fostului şef SRI Cluj, Cecan, omul lui Coldea. Pe Coldea şi pe Cecan i-au durut fix în ceafă şi de infecţiile nosocomiale şi de alte probleme grave din spitale care ne bagă în mormânt înainte de vreme. Domnul Coldea îşi plimbă ceafa prin Cluj foarte des în ultimul timp. Acum, spre exemplu, se află în avion şi o să aterizeze pe tărâmul lui Boc, prietenul lui Lucan. Nu vă duceţi să îl întâmpinaţi cu flori pe Florian Coldea, s-ar putea să provocaţi un moment stînjenitor, se aude că vine însoţit de domnul Vasile Dâncu şi nu e frumos să nu aveţi un buchet şi pentru domnia sa. Patria a Priori!", scrie pe contul său de Facebook deputatul Emanuel Ungureanu.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Nu înţeleg de ce nu vă place, de ce urâţi guvernarea PSD, pe Dragnea sau râdeţi de noul prim-ministru - Liviu Vasilica? Toţi sunt produsul deciziilor voastre şi a faptului că o duceţi bine, că aveţi un job şi un salariu relativ bun, că sunteţi corporatişti şi că nu vă confruntaţi acum cu o criză economică
     Cei mai mulţi dintre voi nu îl plăceţi deloc pe Liviu Dragnea - liderul autocratic al PSD (am înţeles că e fan Suleiman Magnificul), partid care conduce guvernul şi administraţia locală cu mână forte.
     Nu sunteţi de acord, cel puţin public, şi cu noua opţiune a lui Dragnea de a o pune pe Viorica Dăncilă, fana lui, în funcţia de prim-ministru, al treilea premier într-un an de când s-a reinstalat oficvial la Palatul Victoria. Niciun lider nu şi-a dat jos cu atâta forţă premierii puşi de el care i-au stat în cale.
     Sorin Grindeanu şi Mihai Tudose n-au avut nici cea mai mică şansă în faţa forţei lui Dragnea.
     Nimeni nu a scos în stradă peste 200.000 de oameni împotriva lui şi nu numai că nu a pierdut puterea, dar chiar şi-a întărit-o.
     Nimeni nu a predicat atât de mult pe marginea unui program de guvernare considerat utopic, dar care în 2017 nu numai că nu a dus România în colaps fiscal, ci chiar a generat creşteri importante de salarii şi în final o creştere ecomică de 7%, aproape dublu faţă de cele mai optimiste previziuni.
     Nici revoluţia fiscală - trecerea contribuţiilor, TVA split şi mai nou declaraţia 600 - nu a stat în calea determinării lui Dragnea şi a programului lui de guvernare.
     Luptele din PSD, cel puţin cele de la televizor, pentru că în realitate votul a arătat că Dragnea nu are niciun adversar serios, nu au creat nicio criză politică şi nicio criză economică, ci dimpotrivă.
     De ce?
     Dragnea, Viorica Dăncilă, PSD sunt produsul vostru, al nostru, al deciziilor voastre, al faptului că cei care lucrează în marile oraşe, în marile judeţe, care fac 70% din businessul României şi angajează 80% din forţa de muncă la nivel naţional, o duc bine. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 22.01.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 18.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 16.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 11.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 10.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 09.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 08.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 5.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 4.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 07:56
UPDATE
Comitetul Executiv Naţional al PSD se reuneşte pentru a stabili componenţa Cabinetului Dăncilă
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:49 PSD ar putea amâna desemnarea miniştrilor Cabinetului Dăncilă
     Discuţiile privind formarea Guvernului condus de Viorica Dăncilă vor fi amânate pentru că social-democraţii nu au ajuns la o înţelegere privind unele portofolii, a declarat, astăzi, preşedintele PSD Tulcea, Horia Teodorescu.
     ----------
     Şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional al PSD este convocată, astăzi, de la ora 16:00, pentru a stabili componenţa noului Executiv condus de premierul desemnat Viorica Dăncilă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 13:02
Amenzi de peste un milion de euro pentru trei companii care comercializează echipamente de măsurarea curentului
     Consiliul Concurenţei a sancţionat cu amenzi în valoare totală de 4.947.086,23 lei (aproximativ 1,1 milioane euro) trei companii pentru realizarea unei înţelegeri cu scopul limitării comercializării traductoarelor de măsurare curent TR2520A pe teritoriul ţării noastre.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 12:41
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Trei indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 12:14
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 12:09
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a scăzut astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0502
2.3855
3.0525
3.9621
0.1837
0.6267
0.2146
4.6656
5.2916
1.5078
3.4379
0.2254
0.4849
1.1187
0.0673
0.4743
0.9992
3.8059
0.3162
1.1907
0.5944
0.0596
0.3560
0.2049
2.7809
0.0393
0.1317
1.0361
0.6276
0.1195
163.1592
5.4899 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook