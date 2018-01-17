   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 22.02.2018

BURSA 22.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce îi aşteaptă pe judecătoarea Terceanu şi pe fraţii Becali la închisoare
     Fosta judecătoare Geanina Terceanu se află încă în arestul Poliţiei Capitalei. De aici va fi transferată la Penitenciarul pentru femei Târgşor unde va avea parte de un tratament special şi de colegi aleşi. Fraţii Becali vor sta 21 de zile în carantină după care vor ajunge cel mai probabil în Penitenciarul Poarta Albă.
     Fosta judecătoare de la Tribunalul Bucureşti, Geanina Terceanu, şi fraţii Becali au petrecut primele două nopţi după gratii după ce, marţi, Instanţa Supremă a decis condamnarea acestora la închisoare în cazul "Mită în dosarul Transferurilor". Toţi trei se aşteptau să fie condamnaţi. De altfel, fraţii Becali au şi ales să se predea imediat ce au aflat sentinţa. "Erau pregătiţi. Că ştiau. Aveau bagajele făcute, s-au dus oamenii, s-au prezentat şi cu asta basta. (...) Eu m-am întâlnit cu ei, ei se duc acuma, fac două luni, nici două luni, după perioada de carantină cer eliberarea condiţionată, o să dureze termenul două-trei săptămâni la Sectorul 4 şi încă două-trei săptămâni la Ilfov şi într-o lună jumătate maximum, Victor trebuie să fie acasă. Giovani era plecat la Constanţa şi când a auzit , în drum, imediat s-a prezentat la prima secţie, că aşa spune legea, la prima secţie de poliţie, nu ştiu la care, probabil Poarta Albă sau Slobozia, nu ştiu unde. El are buletin de Constanţa. Şi Victor s-a prezentat la Rahova", a povestit, marţi seară, vărul celor doi, Gigi Becali.
     * OMV-Petrom a descoperit un nou zăcământ de hidrocarburi în România! "Nu ştim cât de mare este, dar rezultatele sunt încurajatoare!"
     OMV-Petrom, cel mai mare grup petrolier integrat din Europa de Sud-Est şi unul dintre cei doi mari producători de gaze româneşti a anunţat, astăzi, descoperirea unui nou zăcământ de gaze.
     Peter Zeilinger, membru al Directoratului OMV-Petrom responsabil pentru activitatea de upstream, a confirmat acest lucru astăzi, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă în care conducerea companiei a prezentat rezultatele financiare pentru anul 2017. Acesta a oferit si câteva explicaţii:
     "Nu am anunţat încă, dar facem demersurile necesare ca să testăm un nou potenţial zăcământ de hidrocarburi împreună cu partenerul nostru Hunt. Hunt este operatorul. Este vorba despre o descoperire la o adâncime mai mare onshore, credem că este o descoperire în platoul Jurassic, care ar putea să deschidă noi opţiuni. Nu ştim cât de mare este, dar am văzut nişte rezultate încurajatoare, cu un strat rezonabil de hidrocarburi, iar acum vom face pregătirile standard pentru testele de producţie. Dacă ciclul investiţional în proiecte offshore au o durată de 10-15 ani, în onshore suntem într-o situaţie foarte bună deoarece avem foarte multe facilităţi în zonă. Deocamdată este mult prea devreme, dar rezultatele sunt încurajatoare. Este îmbucurător deoarece anul trecut am pornit şapte sonde de explorare, iar acest zăcământ este unul dintre cele şapte pe care le-am explorat. Ceea ce văd, deocamdată, arată foarte promiţător şi am putea veni în curând cu mai multe informaţii legate de numele zăcământului şi investiţiile aferente".
     * BANCHERUL
     * Raiffeisen Bank devine mai responsabilă: intră în legalitate în privinţa comisioanelor pentru un cont de bază
     Raiffeisen Bank, una dintre băncile care au acordat cele mai multe credite în franci elveţieni înainte de criză din 2008, devine un pic mai responsabilă. De dată această cu privire la chestiunea contului de baza, a cărui lege a intrat în vigoare de la începutul acestui an.
     Este vorba de Legea nr. 258/2017 privind comparabilitatea comisioanelor aferente conturilor de plăti, schimbarea conturilor de plăti şi accesul la conturile de plăti cu servicii de baza, în vigoare din 27 ianuarie 2018.
     Legea, o transpunere internă a unei directive europene, obligă băncile să ofere persoanelor care nu mai au în prezent niciun cont bancar un cont cu comisioane mai mici decât un cont standard, pentru creşterea bancarizarii.
     Raiffeisen Bank a publicat tarifele aferente contului de baza, la trei zile după intrarea în vigoare a legii, însă Bancherul.ro a constatat că banca nu respectă legea în totalitate.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Fărădelegile companiilor de la Transporturi
     Companiile din subordinea Ministerului Transporturilor prezintă un întreg şir de ilegalităţi în ceea ce priveşte gestiunea financiar-contabilă, cu plăţi nejustificate către şefi, cu înregistrări eronate de date în contabilitate, cu umflare de costuri pentru servicii efectuate parţial sau total, cu management care se schimbă foarte des şi care este permanent ineficient. Aceste concluzii apar într-un raport al Curţii de Conturi privind activitatea pe 2016.
     La CNCF CFR SA, inspectorii au constatat neconcordanţe între valoarea bunurilor înscrise în Inventarul centralizat al bunurilor care alcătuiesc domeniul public al statului şi valorile existente în evidenţa contabilă, în soldul contului "Bunuri publice primite în administrare, concesiune şi cu chirie - concesiune MT", cu suma de 84.262 mii lei. În timpul auditului, SRCF Bucureşti şi Ministerul Transporturilor au operat parţial în evidenţele contabile valoarea bunurilor din domeniul public aprobate prin hotărâri ale Guvernului, diferenţa între valoarea bunurilor înregistrate în Inventarul centralizat al bunurilor din domeniul public al statului şi valoarea înregistrată în contabilitate reducându-se la 59.326 mii lei.
     * CURENTUL
     * Fosta guristă Andreea Cosma despre relaţiile intime cu procurorul Negulescu: "l-am ţinut cald până s-a suspendat din funcţie"
     Dacă urmăreşti povestea de dragoste dintre procurorul Negulescu şi Andreea Cosma, aşa cum a fost ea prezentată de cea din urmă, reiese că Portocală ar fi încercat vreme de peste doi ani să aibă relaţii intime cu actuala deputată PSD dar ea i-a rezistat cu stoicism. Nesigur pe acest scenariu, deputatul PMP Corneliu Bichineţ a întrebat-o, de la tribuna Parlamentului: "Este colega noastră aici de la PSD, care a devenit vedetă naţională, Cosma? Este cumva aici? Vreau să ştiu până la urmă - am o nedumerire, nu masculină, nu de ordin freudian, până la urmă, acel păcătos, Portocală, care s-a dovedit şi a fi un barbat foarte prost, a paradit-o sau nu a paradit-o?", a declarat Corneliu Bichineţ. Fosta guristă, actuală deputată PSD a replicat:
     "Răspunsul pentru pentru colegul Bichineţ, pe care îl respect şi îl apreciez: Da, m-a "paradit' în sensul că mi-a distrus liniştea, viaţa, fericirea, cariera şi sansa de a avea încă un copil, de a-mi întemeia o familie, având în vedere că eram însărcinată la momentul la care efectua o urmărire penală în mod abuziv asupra mea. Nu m-a aruncat în puşcărie pentru că a sperat că voi avea relaţii intime cu el.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Ministrul sănătăţii, după reuniunea miniştrilor din sud-estul Europei: Mi-a fost ruşine
     Ministrul sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat miercuri că a fost chemată marţi "imperativ" să participe la o reuniune a miniştrilor din ţările Europei de Sud-Est privind vaccinarea.
     "Avem nevoie urgentă de această lege pentru a putea face lucrurile aşa cum trebuie. Ieri am fost chemată imperativ la o reuniune a miniştrilor din ţările din sud-estul Europei privind vaccinarea. Nu am înţeles de ce. Primisem invitaţia pe minister în primele două zile de mandat. Am declinat, am rugat un secretar de stat să îmi ţină locul, dar în final cei de la OMS au insistat să merg şi abia ieri am înţeles de ce. Pentru că este o reală îngrijorare la nivelul OMS faţă de ce se întâmplă în România şi pentru că au apreciat luările mele de poziţie foarte ferme privind pro-vaccinarea. Acolo m-am convins încă o dată că avem absolută nevoie. Mi-a fost ruşine - vă spun încă o dată, sincer - să aflu că alte ţări precum Albania, precum Bulgaria, precum Muntenegru au cifre mult mai bune decât ale noastre şi soluţii mult mai viabile, campanii de promovare agresive, ceea ce noi nu am reuşit să facem până acum", a spus demnitarul.
     * NATIONAL
     * Capitalismul nostru original a exterminat 2 milioane de locuri de munca
     "29 de ani de capitalism ne-au lasat mai saraci cu peste 2.000.000 de locuri de munca, pierdute prin procesul de privatizare, si peste 6.000 de companii disparute de pe harta economica a Romaniei. Mai mult, ne-a adus in dar o legislatie greoaie, modificata mult prea des si nearmonizata cu necesitatile antreprenoriale. Sigur, la baza constituirii FPFA sunt mai multe considerente, insa cel mai important este acela de a construi, de a incuraja si de a participa activ la construirea unui cadru economic si social stabil, propice mediului antreprenorial", a spus Chiriac. Federatia Patronatelor Femeilor Antreprenor (FPFA) este creata pentru a sustine implicarea femeilor in viata economica si sociala din Romania si este inspirata de miscarea antebelica de emancipare, ce a impulsionat prezenta romancelor in viata socio-culturala si politica a tarii.
     Un PIB mult prea mic
     Romania a avut cea mai redusa crestere a PIB-ului exprimat in miliarde de euro dintre tarile din Europa Centrala si de Est, intre 1989 si 2016, de patru ori, in conditiile in care in Bulgaria PIB-ul a crescut de 4,1 ori, iar in Ungaria, Republica Ceha si Polonia de 5-7 ori, se arata intr-un raport al Institutului de Cercetare a Calitatii Vietii, dat publicitatii in cadrul conferintei "Dincolo de PIB: dezvoltare umana si bunastare", organizat de Institutul Aspen Romania la Palatul Parlamentului.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Remus Borza şi un proces de 100 de milioane de euro
     Procesul în care statului român i se cer daune imense pentru modul în care fostul administrator judiciar de la Hidroelectrica, Remus Borza, a reziliat contractele marilor dealeri de energie electrică s-a încheiat la Curtea de Arbitraj de la Washington.
     Curtea de Arbitraj de la Washington (ICSID) a rezolvat pe 14 februarie ultimele chestiuni procedurale în procesul deschis statului român de compania elveţiană Alpiq pentru modul în care acestei societăţi i s-a reziliat contractul pe care îl avea cu Hidroelectrica.
     Cel care a denunţat acest contract al Alpiq este administratorul judiciar al Hidroelectrica de la acel moment, Remus Borza.
     România va afla în următoarea perioadă dacă va trebui să plătească daune de multe milioane de euro firmelor cărora Remus Borza, administrator judiciar al Hidroelectrica în perioada insolvenţei, le-a reziliat contractele de intermediere de vânzare energie electrică.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Băncile critică plafonarea dobânzilor la credite: Plafonarea trimite clienţii IFN-urilor în braţele cămătarilor sau în cel mai fericit caz, la case de amanet. DAE 18% pentru un credit de consum nu se justifică economic. Bancile vor cere mai multe garanţii
     Proiectul de lege privind plafonarea dobânzii efective anuale (DAE) la creditele acordate populaţiei (ipotecare şi de consum) a luat prin surprindere băncile, dar şi IFN-urile, iar principala mişcare pe care industria financiară o va face va fi demararea unui studiu de impact la nivel de industrie.
     "Pur şi simplu, ideea plafonării ne-a luat prin surprindere, atât pe noi, cât şi pe IFN-uri. Suntem foarte avansaţi în procesul de a comanda un studiu de impact la o entitate independentă pe care să ni-l asumăm la nivel de industrie", a afirmat Bogdan Preda, director executiv al Consiliului Patronatului Bancar (CPBR).
     Aceeaşi poziţie o are şi Asociaţia Română a Băncilor (ARB), care punctează că această iniţiativă ar putea avea un impact major asupra consumatorilor, instituţiilor de credit şi a economiei. 
 
Companii-Afaceri, 11:10
Vânzările Carlsberg în România au crescut cu 21% în 2017
     Carlsberg, brandul de bere aflat în portofoliul United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), a înregistrat o rată de creştere a vânzărilor din România de 21% în 2017 faţă de 2016, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:03
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:54
RAPORT COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL:
"Piaţa imobiliară devine tot mai activă în 2018"
     În contextul unei creşteri economice care a depăşit performanţele celorlalte ţări din regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est (ECE), ţara noastră a înregistrat un an 2017 foarte bun din punct de vedere al pieţei imobiliare, în special pentru segmentele de birouri, investiţii şi terenuri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:51
Nestle România şi Nestle Global anunţă rezultatele financiare pentru anul 2017
     Nestle, companie de produse alimentare şi băuturi, raportează o creştere organică de 2,4%, cu 1,6% creştere internă şi 0,8% creştere a preţului, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:28
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 21 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9707
2.3829
2.9874
4.0372
0.1839
0.6259
0.2134
4.6606
5.2734
1.4934
3.5192
0.2269
0.4819
1.1215
0.0668
0.4671
0.9980
3.7828
0.3218
1.1619
0.5959
0.0584
0.3522
0.2019
2.7777
0.0395
0.1401
1.0299
0.6263
0.1201
161.5578
5.4841 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
