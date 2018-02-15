   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018

BURSA 22.03.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADRVĂRUL
     * Lăcomia parlamentarilor nu are margini: vor cumul de pensii speciale. Cine sunt senatorii au venit cu propunerea
     Doi senatori, Viorel Salan (PSD) şi fostul liberal Vergil Chiţac, vor ca persoanele care au dreptul la mai multe tipuri de pensii speciale să le poată cumula. Cei doi iniţiatori ai modificării legislative ar urma să fie ei înşişi beneficiari. Proiectul de lege este la un pas să treacă de Senat.
     Concret, Viorel Salan şi Vergil Chiţac au cerut abrogarea unui alineat din proiectul de lege al unei ordonanţe de urgenţă (103/2017), care prevedea următorul fapt: "Persoanele care îndeplinesc condiţiile pentru obţinerea mai multor pensii de serviciu/indemnizaţie pentru limita de vârstă, reglementate de legi cu caracter special, optează pentru obţinerea uneia dintre acestea". Aşadar, ar fi eliminată prevederea privind obligativitatea alegerii între o pensie specială sau alta.
     Iniţiatorii ar urma să fie chiar ei beneficiari ai prevederilor, chiar dacă unul dintre ei argumentează că sunt vizate alte categorii profesionale. În primul rând, senatorul PSD Viorel Salan, bun prieten cu senatorul Şerban Nicolae, a fost angajat în cadrul Jandarmeriei peste 30 de ani, ceea ce înseamnă că are dreptul la o pensie de serviciu, ca militar. Cum acum e parlamentar, ar urma să beneficieze şi de a doua pensie specială, de pe urma acestei calităţi. La rândul său, Vergil Chiţac este contraamiral trecut în rezervă la începutul anului 2016, iar cum acum este parlamentar, şi ar urma să beneficieze tot de două pensii speciale, dacă ar trece proiectul de lege.
     "Adevărul" a încercat să stea de vorbă cu ambii iniţiatori ai amendamentului. Doar senatorul Vergil Chiţac a explicat de ce a depus amendamentul, în timp ce Viorel Salan a declarat că îşi va spune punctul de vedere, dar n-a mai răspuns la telefon.
     "Prima explicaţie ar fi că vom crea două tipuri de parlamentari: unii care vor putea cumula pensia cu salariul şi alţii nu", a spus Chiţac, încercând să demonstreze că sunt unii parlamentari care, în timpul mandatului din legislativ, îşi urmează în continuare profesia de bază de pe urma căreia sunt remuneraţi. Aşadar, pe lângă indemnizaţia din Parlament, unii senatori şi deputaţi - medici sau profesori - primesc şi salariu pentru profesie. Însă proiectul iniţiat de Vergil Chiţac se referă exclusiv la pensii, nu la salarii. "Nu este vorba aici de mine şi nu ştiu dacă mi s-ar aplica. Sunt oameni care au o pensie mică de când au avut loc restructurări în armată. Oameni care au stat vreo zece ani în acest domeniu, apoi au urmat viaţă civilă. Au ieşit acum la pensie şi cumulează cele două pensii: cea mică din armată cu cea pe bază de contributivitate", a declarat, iniţial, Vergil Chiţac.
     Ulterior, întrebat dacă e moral ca un asemenea amendament să fie depus chiar de persoane care ar putea să ia două pensii de serviciu, Chiţac a punctat: "E moral. Sunt parlamentari care au avut o carieră militară, apoi una civilă. Au stat unul sau două mandate în Parlament", a mai spus fostul senator liberal, subliniind că nu pare să fie în regulă ca un parlamentar care e şi profesor universitar să poată avea dreptul la mai multe venituri, în timp ce un fost cadru militar să fie pus să aleagă între cele două.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Unele bănci îşi fac reclamă înşelătoare la credite, dar există şi fair play
     Una dintre lecţiile pe care trebuie să le învăţăm din criza din 2008 este că băncile trebuie să devină mai corecte şi mai transparente cu clienţii, inclusiv în privinţa ofertelor de credite cu dobânzi mici afişate cu litere de-o şchiopă, care în realitate sunt chiar şi de trei ori mai mari.
     Din păcate, am descoperit bănci (BCR, BRD, Raiffeisen, Unicredit) care nu şi-au schimbat năravul. Din fericire, avem şi exemple de fair play, care vor deveni, cu siguranţă, exemple de bună practică (Banca Transilvania, ING).
     BCR, BRD şi Unicredit îşi fac reclamă înşelătoare la credite, afişând o dobândă mică, scrisă cu cifre mari, în timp ce costul total al creditului, care include şi comisioanele, exprimat prin DAE (Dobânda Anuală Efectivă), este ascuns undeva la subsol, cu litere mici.
     De asemenea, dobânzile cu care se laudă băncile sunt valabile doar în anumite condiţii, şi anume dacă se încasează salariul într-un cont BCR, BRD, Unicredit, sau pentru împrumuturi cu valori mari.
     Băncile sfidează astfel legea, care spune că în orice formă de publicitate, dobânda unui credit, DAE, valoarea totală plătibilă şi orice alte costuri, precum asigurarea, trebuie scrise "în mod clar, concis, vizibil şi uşor de citit, în acelaşi câmp vizual şi cu caractere de aceeaşi mărime."
     Pe prima pagină a site-ului BCR, vizitatorii sunt invitaţi la "RATE FIXE şi REDUSE" - Refinanţează acum cu dobândă 7,99% pe an!"
     Cei care fac click pe butonul "vreau şi eu" sunt direcţionaţi într-o altă pagină cu un calculator cu titlul "Calculează-mi nouă rată mai mică!", unde apare aceeaşi dobânda de 7,99%, sub care este plasat butonul "vreau refinanţare".
     Cei care se uită însă la detaliile calculatorului şi-l completează, vor afla că la finalul acestuia există opţiunea "primesc sau vreau să primesc salariul în cont la BCR", iar dacă este selectată, dobânda devine 10,49%, adică mai mare cu 2,5 puncte.
     Dacă cei interesaţi de oferta trec cu vederea această majorare importantă a dobânzii şi totuşi vor refinanţare, sunt invitaţi să-şi lase datele personale (nume, prenume, cod numeric personal email şi telefon) şi să bifeze "sunt de acord cu Termenii şi Condiţiile", un link către o nouă pagină, pe care nu este obligatoriu să o deschizi.
     După completarea datelor apare un buton mare, "APLICĂ", şi astfel ai solicitat un credit cu senzaţia că dobânda este 7,99% sau cel mult 10,49%.
     Curioşii care derulează pagina BCR până jos, descoperă un text înghesuit, scris cu litere mult mai mici decât dobânda de sus, în care pot desluşi, cu greutate, o DAE de 8,29%, la un exemplu de refinanţare, dacă vii cu salariul sau pensia la BCR.
     Cei care au vrut să se asigure că nu sunt înşelaţi de oferta şi au făcut click pe linkul cu termenii şi condiţiile, mai află acolo că dobânda de 10,49% în cazul neîncasării salariului la BCR are o DAE de 11,01%.
     În concluzie, dobânda de 7,99% este de fapt de 8,29% sau 11,01%.
     BRD îşi promovează creditul Expresso cu o dobândă fixă de 8,45%, la care e pusă o steluţă, în dreptul căreia scrie cu litere mici că se aplică doar creditelor de peste 35.000 de lei şi dacă încasezi venitul la BRD.
     Doamna DAE, spaima băncilor, este ascunsă de BRD abia în pagina a doua a reclamei: 10,50%, deci cu două puncte peste dobânda afişată în prima pagină a site-ului, în cazul încasării salariului la BRD, şi 11,6%, cu peste trei puncte mai mare decât dobânda din reclamă, dacă nu încasezi salariul la BRD.
     Unicredit a micşorat dobânda cu 7 puncte!
     Unicredit se laudă şi ea pe site-ul propriu cu o dobândă de 5,99% la creditul de refinanţare, în dreptul căreia este pusă o steluţă, care indică, în cazul comercianţilor, că ceva nu e în regulă cu acel preţ/dobândă etc. (De acord că steluţele ar trebui interzise?)
     Ca să vedem care e problema cu dobânda cu steluţă, trebuie să ajungem în josul paginii, unde aflăm, dintr-un text afişat cu litere mici, că este vorba de o dobândă variabilă, valabilă doar cu condiţia virării veniturilor într-un cont deschis la Unicredit, încheierii unei asigurări de viaţă (cu un cost suplimentar) şi obţinerii unui card de credit. Nu ar fi fost corect că această precizare să fie făcută chiar lângă dobândă?
     Tot la subsolul paginii aflăm, dintr-un exemplu reprezentativ şi care este costul total al creditului, adică DAE: 10,2%, cu patru puncte peste dobânda afişată.
     Costul total prezentat nu este însă unul corect, întrucât exemplul reprezentativ nu este unul cu adevărat reprezentativ pentru un credit obişnuit, întrucât este calculat pentru un credit de 100.000 de lei, adică valoarea maximă ce se poate obţine. Asta pentru că DAE să fie cât mai mică, pentru că potrivit formulei de calcul al DAE, cu cât valoarea creditului este mai mare, cu atât DAE este mai mică.
     Unicredit nu oferă şi un exemplu reprezentativ, cu adevărat, pentru un credit standard, adică un credit de valoare medie, fără încasarea veniturilor, fără asigurare şi fără card de credit. Aşa ar fi corect, de fapt.
     Din lista de dobânzi aflăm că un credit de valoare medie (25.000 de lei) standard are o dobândă de 12,99%, aşadar cu 7 puncte peste dobânda căreia i se face reclamă evident în mod înşelător.
     Pentru creditele mici, sub 10.000 de lei, dobânda la Unicredit urcă la 14,99%, de aproape trei ori mai mare decât cea căreia i se face reclamă.
     Nu toate băncile încalcă legea, avem şi bănci corecte, chiar dacă n-aţi crede: Raiffeisen, ING şi Banca Transilvania (poate că mai sunt şi altele, dar nu am apucat să le analizăm pe toate, însă vor fi în vizorul nostru în viitor).
     Banca Transilvania a ales să-şi prezinte creditul printr-un calculator de rate, care nici măcar nu arată nivelul dobânzii, ci direct costul total, adică DAE. Ceea e este foarte corect. Este un exemplu de urmat pentru toate băncile.
     Sub calculator, banca prezintă şi detalii despre dobânzi şi modul de calcul, precum şi un exemplu reprezentativ de calcul al DAE, scris cu caractere la fel de mari că restul textului, spre deosebire de restul băncilor, la care exemplul reprezentantiv este ascuns în josul paginii şi e scris mic, că abia se vede. În această privinţa Banca Transilvania este, din nou, un exemplu de cea mai bună practică.
     Are, totuşi, un defect. Exemplul reprezentativ este doar pentru cazul celor care-şi încasează salariul la bancă Corect ar fi că şi DAE standard, fără încasarea veniturilor, să fie prezentă. Ba chiar să fie prima, pentru că de-a lungul rambursării împrumutului, nu se ştie dacă venitul se va încasa permanent în contul băncii, şi atunci dobânda creşte.
     ING Bank, la fel că BT, îşi prezintă creditul sub formă unui calculator, în care dobânda şi DAE au aceeaşi dimensiune şi sunt în acelaşi câmp vizual, conform legii. Doar rată lunară este disproporţionat de mare afişată.
     Pe de altă parte, spre deosebire de bună practică a BT, şi la ING regăsim obiceiul prost de a plasa exemplele de calcul pentru credit în subsolul paginii, scrise cu litere mici, înghesuite.
     Rriffeisen Bank, după modelul BT şi ING, îşi prezintă costurile creditului Flexicredit tot sub formă unui calculator, care arată dobânda, DAE şi rata împreună, cu aceeaşi dimensiune a textului.
     Şi exemplele de calcul sunt plasate sub calculator, cu text la dimensiune normală, nu micşorat şi ascuns la subsolul paginii sau în altă pagină, că la alte bănci.
     Nu ştim dacă practică incorectă sau ilegală de a-şi promova dobânzile la credite pe site-urile proprii este transferată şi în reclamele băncilor la TV, online sau print. Posibil. Mai ales că avem şi o dovadă, mai veche.
     Deşi am văzut că pe site-ul propriu Raiffeisen este corectă, anul trecut am descoperit că banca austriacă şi-a făcut reclamă TV la creditul de consum Flexicredit, momindu-şi potenţialii clienţi cu o dobânda "de la 7,93% în online", fără să precizeze DAE şi faptul că dobânda e valabilă doar în anumite condiţii.
     Banca nu a menţionat că dobânda este valabilă doar dacă-ţi încasezi salariul într-un cont al Raiffeisen Bank. În caz contrar, în loc de 7,93% vei plăti cu un punct mai mult, adică 8,93%. În realitate, după ce se adaugă şi alte comisioane, dobânda reală (DAE) mai creşte cu aproape un punct, până la 9,89%. Această este dobânda pe care Raiffeisen Bank ar fi trebuit să o afişeze în reclame, dacă ar fi fost corectă cu publicul. (vezi aici detalii)
     Ce prevede OUG 50/2010 privind contractele de credit pentru consumatori:
     Informaţii standard care trebuie incluse în publicitate
     "Art. 8. - Orice formă de publicitate referitoare la contractele de credit trebuie să cuprindă informaţii potrivit prevederilor prezenţei secţiuni.
     Art. 9. - (1) Informaţiile standard specifică, prin intermediul unui exemplu reprezentativ, următoarele:
     a) rata dobânzii aferente creditului, fixă şi/sau variabilă, împreună cu informaţii
     privind orice costuri incluse în costul total al creditului pentru consumator;
     b) valoarea totală a creditului;
     c) dobânda anuală efectivă;
     d) durata contractului de credit;
     e) în cazul unui credit sub formă de amânare la plată pentru un anumit bun sau
     serviciu, preţul de achiziţie şi valoarea oricărei plăţi în avans;
     f) după caz, valoarea totală plătibilă de către consumator şi valoarea ratelor.
     (2) În orice formă de publicitate, informaţiile prevăzute la alin. (1) sunt scrise în mod clar, concis, vizibil şi uşor de citit, în acelaşi câmp vizual şi cu caractere de aceeaşi mărime.
     (3) În cazul în care încheierea unui contract referitor la un serviciu accesoriu aferent contractului de credit, în special o asigurare, este obligatorie pentru obţinerea creditului însuşi sau pentru obţinerea acestuia în concordanţă cu clauzele şi condiţiile prezentate, iar costul acelui serviciu nu poate fi determinat în prealabil, obligaţia de a încheia un asemenea contract este, de asemenea, menţionată în mod clar, concis şi vizibil, împreună cu dobânda anuală efectivă."
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Băsescu aleargă după o nouă funcţie importantă
     Fostul şef al statului Traian Băsescu şi-a făcut un adevărat scop în viaţă, să vâneze funcţii. Neobositul politician are planuri mari cu partidul său de buzunar atât în România, cât şi peste Prut, în Republica Moldova. După ce a fost ministru, deputat, primar al Bucureştiului, lider al defunctului PD, preşedinte al ţării şi acum senator şi preşedinte al PMP, Băsescu stă cu ochii pe Europa şi pe Rusia. Deşi şi-a tot anunţat retragerea din fruntea PMP, fostul şef al statului nu vrea deloc să lase locul altora, mai tineri.
     Senatorul a amânat desemnarea unui "urmaş politic" în fruntea Mişcării Populare de mai bine de un an de zile. Neavând în propria ogradă politică niciun înlocuitor care să se ridice la nivelul pretenţiilor sale, Băsescu a decis să sufle în focul competiţiei interne, astfel încât să-i răsară vreun lider de pe undeva. Şi astfel, s-a decis organizarea de conferinţe judeţene pentru toate organizaţiile din ţară ale PMP, necesare desemnării de noi preşedinţi. În timp ce public se vehiculează ideea că e nevoie de atât răstimp pentru a se demonstra democraţia din interiorul formaţiunii, în realitate, există judeţe în care în continuare PMP aproape că nu există. Fie nu are decât o organizaţie judeţeană şi atât, fie există doar nişte tentative de sedii cu câţiva zeci de membri. În ciuda acestui aspect, Traian Băsescu nu cedează şi se visează iar pe cai mari.
     Apropierea congresului PMP de la începutul acestei veri va certifica parcursul politic al lui Traian Băsescu pentru viitor. Fostul şef al statului se pare că va rămâne în continuare la cârma Mişcării Populare, pentru că nu are niciun alt politician de rezervă care să-i ducă mai departe "zestrea" politică. Colegii din PMP ai lui Băsescu spun că Eugen Tomac mai are multe de învăţat până să îi ia locul lui Băsescu, iar Valeriu Steriu trage alături de cei de la PSD mai mult decât alături de actualul partid în care este înregimentat. Drept urmare, fostul şef al statului va fi şi după congresul din vară preşedintele micuţei formaţiuni politice. Potrivit unor surse din PMP, senatorul îşi doreşte să îşi menţină partidul în prim-planul politicii. Din acest motiv, acesta cere măsurători constante ale intenţiei de vot a românilor vizavi de PMP. Potrivit sondajelor realizate la comanda lui Băsescu, formaţiunea sa a rămas blocată între 5-6 % din preferinţele electoratului, în ciuda cutremurelor de pe scena politică, ale căror efecte se văd decontate de către PSD în favoarea ALDE şi a PNL. Mulţumit cu procentul de simpatie care catapultează PMP peste pragul electoral al oricărui tur de scrutin, Băsescu şi-a fixat ca principal obiectiv de viitor să intre în Parlamentul European. Deja planul său este bine pus la punct şi vizează câştigarea a cel puţin două mandate de europarlamentar.
     La ultimele alegeri europarlamentare din 2014, PMP a obţinut două mandate de eurodeputaţi cu un procent de 6,2% din voturi. Siegfried Mureşan şi Cristian Preda sunt cei doi parlamentari PMP din forul european. Potrivit calculelor actuale, Mureşan va fi păstrat pentru o nouă candidatură, nu şi Preda. "Dacă Băsescu va fi cap de listă aşa cum se zvoneşte la noi în partid, sigur intrăm din nou în PE şi vom avea cel puţin două mandate ca şi până acum", ne-au precizat doi parlamentari ai PMP, sub protecţia anonimatului din cauza solicitărilor repetate ale lui Băsescu privind păstrarea disciplinei în partid. Mai în glumă, mai în serios, potrivit acestora, Traian Băsescu ar face cea mai frumoasă figură politică în PE dacă o va pune pe lista pentru europarlamentare, pe cel de-al doilea loc eligibil, pe fiica sa Elena, fost eurodeputat. "Ea ştie cel mai bine să se descurce prin clădirile de la Bruxelles şi Strasbourg... E un ghid bun că doar a fost europarlamentar", glumesc parlamentarii PMP. Pe vremea când activa în forul european, presa spunea că Eba îşi angajase un consilier doar ca să-i fie îndrumător prin cele două instituţii astfel încât să nu se piardă pe coridoare.
     Până la congresul partidului din vară şi până la alegerile europarlamentare din mai anul viitor, Traian Băsescu şi Eugen Tomac joacă tare pe "flancul" din Republica Moldova. Pe fondul beţelor puse în roate în privinţa păstrării cetăţeniei moldoveneşti, fostul şef al statului şi-a cimentat şi mai bine poziţia peste Prut. Partidul său se pregăteşte în forţă pentru alegerile parlamentare din această toamnă de la Chişinău. Formaţiunea politică a acestuia se bucură de sprijinul majorităţii moldovenilor prounirii cu România.
     * CURENTUL
     * Surse: Ministrul Sănătăţii va fi remaniat după Paşte; promisa "majorare cu 173%" s-a transformat în "veniturile nu vor scădea"
     Strategia perversă a PSD privind medicii şi asistenţii, despre care Curentul a scris AICI, pusă în practică de ministrul Sorina Pintea se apropie de finalul implementării. Site-ul dcnews.ro condus de bine-conectatul Bogdan Chirieac a anunţat aseară, pe surse, că după Paşte, Sorina Pintea urmează a fi remaniată. Nimeni nu a dezminţit până acum informaţia.
     Strategia lui Liviu Dragnea este şi cea aplicată în cazul lui Mihai Tudose: l-au lăsat să semneze "revoluţia fiscală" şi apoi a fost demis, fiind considerat incompetent.
     La fel va fi şi în cazul lui Pintea: se va emite HG privind sporurile, inclusiv Anexa 10, aflată până luni în dezbatere publică, iar după ce miile de medici care au semnat scrisorile de protest faţă de proiectul legislativ îşi vor pune în practică avertismentele şi nu vor mai intra în operaţii, asigurând doar urgenţele, Pintea va fi sacrificată iar regulamentul va fi uşor îmbunătăţit.
     După ce Pintea a anunţat săptămânile trecute că medicilor şi asistenţilor li se vor majora salariile cu până la 173%, ieri aceasta a anunţat că de fapt veniturile acestora nu vor scădea. Vezi AICI.
     În acest timp numărul medicilor din întreaga ţară care semnează scrisorile de protest creşte.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Familia disfuncţională a PSD. Trădări şi comploturi
     Vicepreşedintele PSD, Marian Oprişan, a provocat vâlvă cu declaraţiile din ultimele două zile în care a spus că Victor Ponta nu a fost ales preşedinte pentru că "poporul român este inteligent" şi că Ponta ar fi vrut să-l bage la puşcărie pe preşedintele CJ Vrancea, în vremea când era premier. Nu este prima dată când apar informaţii că partidul nu a fost aproape niciodată unit pentru atingerea unor obiective majore, precum câştigarea alegerilor prezidenţiale, iar luptele interne au depăşit în ferocitate orice altă dispută cu celelalte partide.
     În afară de Oprişan, se pare că nici Marian Vanghelie nu era prea dornic să-l vadă Victor Ponta ales preşedinte în 2014, din cauză că acesta nu ezita să-şi dea colegii de partid pe mâna DNA ca să se aibă bine cu structurile de forţă ale statului. Din 2004 încoace, fiecare eşec al PSD la prezidenţiale a dus la suspiciuni că duşmanul s-a încuibat în interiorul partidului, iar tensiunile au răbufnit de fiecare dată în exterior. Când în noiembrie 2011, Mircea Geoană a fost prima dată exclus din PSD, acesta a arătat cu degetul spre Ion Iliescu. "Traian Băsescu a ajuns preşedinte pe mâna lui Ion Iliescu, care nu l-a vrut pe Năstase în 2004", susţinea Geoană. Iliescu a fost acuzat din nou şi pentru eşecul lui Mircea Geoană din 2009, de către Cozmin Guşă, fost şef al campaniei prezidenţialului PSD, care spunea că, la sugestia fostului preşedinte, activul social-democrat nu s-a implicat suficient în campanie. Însă Geoană nu a fost simpatizat prea mult nici măcar de către persoane mai apropiate, precum Victor Ponta, pe atunci purtător de cuvânt al campaniei lui Geoană. În mai 2014, Ponta recunoştea cu seninătate că nu l-a votat pe Geoană decât în turul II al prezidenţialelor din 2009. "În turul I, l-am votat pe Crin Antonescu. Am considerat că este schimbarea de care avea nevoie România", a spus Ponta, din calitatea de preşedinte al PSD. Geoană nu şi-a ascuns iritarea:"Îi las pe membrii noştri de partid, pe votanţii noştri, pe simpatizanţi să judece o asemenea atitudine". Tradiţia social-democrată a înfigerii cuţitului în spate nu s-a manifestat doar la alegerile prezidenţiale. Uneori, pesediştii şi-au sfâşiat liderii cu o furie de care adversarii din alte partide nu au fost capabili. Până şi duşmanul de moarte al PSD timp de mulţi ani, Traian Băsescu, s-a delimitat de unele acţiuni ale liderilor PSD care-l vizau pe Adrian Năstase. În 2009, Băsescu a afirmat public că dosarele penale ale lui Năstase au fost iniţiate în urma unor denunţuri făcute de membri PSD sau apropiaţi ai fostului premier. Cum pesediştii dădeau în continuare vina pe el, Băsescu a făcut publică o discuţie înregistrată la Cotroceni între el, Mircea Geoană şi Florin Iordache, care-i proba spusele. Mai mult, chiar Năstase, într-o emisiune la Antena 3 din ianuarie 2018, a afirmat că, în timp ce liderii PSD pregăteau "Noaptea cuţitelor lungi la PSD", în urma căreia a pierdut funcţiile de preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor şi preşedinte executiv al partidului, a fost sunat de Băsescu. "Mi-a zis:'Adriane, să ştii că nu eu am organizat această poveste'. Da, el probabil ştia ce urma să se întâmple. Nu mai ştiu ce i-am răspuns. Era foarte clar că urmează să se întâmple ceva", a relatat fostul prim-ministru. Remarcabil este şi modul în care tandemul Ponta-Dragnea au blocat izbucnirea nemulţumirilor din partid, după înfrângerea de la prezidenţialele din 2014. A fost convocat Comitetul Executiv în care au fost scoşi ca ţapi ispăşitori pentru eşec şi excluşi din partid Mircea Geoană (exclus a doua oară), Marian Vanghelie şi Dan Şova, fiind invocate critici mai vechi aduce conducerii. "Mi-a fost greaţă. N-am văzut aşa execuţii nici la Partidul Comunist", spunea Vanghelie cu năduf. Un alt ţap ispăşitor a fost scos Ion Iliescu, Sebastian Ghiţă afirmând că din cauza lui PSD nu poate scăpa de eticheta de partid comunist. Octogenarul a ripostat dur printr-o scrisoare deschisă adresată membrilor de partid în care le explica pe îndelete mai junilor lideri ai PSD de ce au pierdut alegerile, niciunul dintre motive neavând legătură cu el.
     Marian Oprişan l-a acuzat ieri pe Ponta că, atunci când era premier, a ordonat Secretariatului General al Guvernului să susţină în scris apelul DNA la decizia din prima instanţă, de achitare a preşedintelui CJ Vrancea şi să-l condamne la al doilea proces.
     Cearta publică dintre Victor Ponta şi Liviu Dragnea pe tema apropierii fiecăruia dintre ei de serviciile secrete şi de Parchete, dincolo de întrebarea care dintre ei minte şi care spune adevărul, arată un alt lucru: că mai tot timpul lideri proeminenţi din PSD s-au aflat în preajma şefilor de la SRI şi Parchete, postură din care au încercat să se răfuiască cu unii dintre colegii de partid. Potrivit lui Marian Vanghelie. Valeriu Zgonea miza pe sprijinul SRI pentru a deveni preşedintele partidului. "Săracul, până la urmă nu s-a bucurat. Finalul contează. Multe filme încep frumos şi, la finalul filmului, mai mult de jumătate din sală plânge", comenta Dragnea, în septembrie 2017, presupusele relaţii ale lui Zgonea cu SRI.
     Suspiciuni la Victoria
     Unul dintre motivele rupturii dintre Liviu Dragnea şi Sorin Grindeanu a fost şi faptul că premierul îi cerea periodic sfatul lui Victor Ponta care era deja la cuţite cu preşedintele PSD. În ce-l priveşte pe Mihai Tudose, unul dintre puţinii lideri PSD care s-au opus numirii sale ca prim-ministru a fost Marian Oprişan, care avea temeri legate de relaţiile lui Tudose cu serviciile. Paradoxal, Oprişan a fost principalul susţinător al lui Mihai Tudose atunci când acesta a vrut să se scuture de sub tutela lui Liviu Dragnea.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * România, pământ ieftin că braga
     Olanda a avut în anul 2016 cele mai ridicat preţ din Uniunea Europeană la achiziţionarea unui hectar de teren arabil (63.000 euro), în timp ce România este ţara cu cel mai ieftin teren arabil (în medie - 1.958 euro), arată datele Eurostat.
     Îngrijorător este şi faptul că România este ţara din UE care a vândut şi cel mai mult teren agricol străinilor. Fenomenul este văzut drept îngrijorător chiar de Comisia Europeană, care a comandat un studiu acest sens unui institut de cercetare olandez. Cele mai recente statistici arată că străinii deţîn 40% din suprafaţă arabilă de la noi. Este vorba despre aproximativ 5,3 milioane de hectare. Cifra este verificată de cei din Ministerul Agriculturii. Numai la Constanţa, de exemplu, au 30% din pământurile pe care se face agricultură. Cercetătorii olandezi dau exemplul unui mare holding din localitatea Nuntaşi, judeţul Constanţa. Libanezii deţin 65.000 de hectare de teren agricol. Dacă am lipi toate terenurile, vorbim de o suprafaţă mai mare decât Insula Mare a Brăilei. În timp ce libanezii deţin peste 65.000 de hectare de teren arabil, prin comparaţie, în Germania, cea mai mare firma agricolă dispune doar de 38.000. Potrivit studiului comandat de Comisia Europeană, firmele care au suprafeţe uriaşe de teren reprezintă o ameninţare pentru agricultura familială şi pentru economia locală. În rândul regiunilor UE pentru care sunt disponibile datele pe 2016, cel mai scump hectar de teren arabil a fost în regiunea Liguria din Italia (în medie - 108.000 euro), iar cel mai ieftin în regiunea Yugozapaden din Bulgaria (în medie - 1.165 euro).
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Companiile din România prind curaj să facă achiziţii în afară: şapte tranzacţii de peste 600 mil. euro. "Crearea unei pieţe regionale de tranzacţii devine treptat o realitate".
     Şapte tranzacţii care au avut de par­tea cumpărătorului companii înre­gis­trate în România, indiferent dacă au sau nu acţionariat local, au fost sem­na­te în 2017, arată datele companiei de consultanţă PwC. Valoa­rea cu­mulată a acestor achiziţii sare de 600 mil. euro.
     Dintre cele şapte, patru au pornit la drum ca afaceri antreprenoriale româneşti: RCS & RDS (telecom), Bitdefender (IT), Teraplast (materiale de construcţii) şi Fashion Up (Retail online). Acestora li se adau­gă gru­pu­rile imobiliare NEPI şi Global­worth care au cea mai mare parte a busi­­nessului local, deşi acţio­na­riatul este stră­in. Cea de-a şaptea companie este pro­ducă­to­rul de dulciuri Heidi, care deşi puţini ştiu, este un brand românesc dezvoltat de antreprenori elveţieni. Numărul tranzacţiilor nu este unul mare, însă este în creştere, ceea ce simbolizează faptul că această tendinţă ar putea să devină una mai puternică în anii următori, mai exact companiile locale nu îşi mai anco­rea­ză businessurile în "por­tul" România. Valorile tranzacţiilor varia­ză de la câteva milioane de euro la sute de milioane.
     Dragoş Atanasiu, senior manager M&A Services - PwC România, spune că există com­pa­nii cu capital autohton care îşi proiectează tot mai des planurile de expansiu­ne în piaţa regională în contextul în care ce­rerea locală nu susţine suficient capacitatea de a creşte a acestor companii. "Crearea unei pieţe regio­nale de tranzacţii devine treptat o «realitate». Există o tendinţă din ce în ce mai pregnantă de regionalizare a pie­ţelor, ceea ce atrage necesitatea planificării / scalării businessului în coordonate transfrontaliere." 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 21.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 08.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
* REVISTA PRESEI 7.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.03.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 5.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 03.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 2.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Revista Presei, 07:01
REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018
     * ADRVĂRUL
     * Lăcomia parlamentarilor nu are margini: vor cumul de pensii speciale. Cine sunt senatorii au venit cu propunerea
     Doi senatori, Viorel Salan (PSD) şi fostul liberal Vergil Chiţac, vor ca persoanele care au dreptul la mai multe tipuri de pensii speciale să le poată cumula. Cei doi iniţiatori ai modificării legislative ar urma să fie ei înşişi beneficiari. Proiectul de lege este la un pas să treacă de Senat.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 44 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad, investitorii fiind atenţi la politica Fed
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
     Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 21 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9206
2.3853
2.9174
3.9842
0.1835
0.6263
0.2156
4.6651
5.3438
1.4978
3.5730
0.2294
0.4907
1.1006
0.0661
0.4624
0.9659
3.8002
0.3169
1.1474
0.6003
0.0583
0.3543
0.2045
2.7233
0.0394
0.1444
1.0346
0.6271
0.1217
160.7592
5.5130 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook