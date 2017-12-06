   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 23.01.2018

BURSA 23.01.2018

Vlad Dobrea
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Căderea Guvernului Tudose a salvat Casa Regală. Principesa Margareta rămâne în Palatul Elisabeta
     După cădrea Guvernului Tudose, ostil Casei Regale, Principesa Margareta negociază cu RAAPPS prelungirea termenului până la care poate rămâne la Palatul Elisabeta. Termenul legal expiră în data de 5 februarie. Între timp, Parlamentul va adopta legea iniţiată de PSD-ALDE privind statutul Casei Regale, care i-ar oferi Principesei Margareta dreptul legal de a rămâne în continuare în reşedinţa oficială din centrul Capitalei.
     În urmă cu 10 zile, Principesa Margareta anunţa că va părăsi Palatul Elisabeta, în condiţiile în care Guvernul condus de Mihai Tudose, prin RAAPPS, nu i-a făcut nicio ofertă de chirie pentru a rămână în continuare în reşedinţa din centrul Capitalei. Chiar dacă a fost confiscat de comunişti, din punct de vedere juridic, Palatul Elisabeta aparţine statului, iar fostul premier Mihai Tudose a criticat dur Casa Regală pentru că a cerut să locuiască în clădire şi după moartea Regelui Mihai. Familia Regală era prinsă şi în conflictul dintre Mihai Tudose şi Liviu Dragnea, în condiţiile în care liderul PSD i-a promis Principesei Margareta că va da o lege privind statutul Casei Regale, iar premierul a refuzat categoric orice discuţie. Căderea Guvernului Tudose a schimbat radical datele problemei.
     *  Liberation: România îşi pierde tinerii cu studii superioare
     Istoviţi de corupţie şi instabilitate guvernamentală, tot mai mulţi tineri români înalt calificaţi aleg să emigreze în Occident. Este un fenomen de amploare care, pentru moment, nu îngrijorează prea mult puterea, scrie Liberation.
     Cotidianul de stânga francez începe reportajul cu prezentarea cazului lui Armin Florescu, un economist de 39 de ani cu o viaţă bună în România dar decis să se stabilească în altă ţară. "Am luat decizia de a părăsi România în ianuarie 2017, din cauza instabilităţii politice şi economice, a corupţiei, a încercării noii puteri de a scoate ţara din civilizaţie şi de a o reorienta către Est", spune Armin, care ezită încă între Paris şi Londra pentru a-şi muta familia. Nu există niciun indiciu că acest bărbat se află în situaţia de a emigra, având în vedere că este proprietarul casei sale, deţine un post bine plătit în domeniul noilor tehnologii şi are o familie fericită, remarcă Liberation. Mirela vorbeşte deja cu nostalgie: "I-am avertizat pe prietenii mei: luna viitoare voi fi în Germania". Inginer IT într-o companie mare, cu un salariu echivalent cu cel al omologilor săi occidentali, nici această femeie de 35 de ani nu are profilul obişnuit al candidaţilor la emigrare. Dar decizia sa este luată. A obţinut deja, fără dificultate, un loc de muncă echivalent la Frankfurt. Asemenea lui Armin şi Mirelei, mulţi pleacă din România de la preluarea puterii de către Partidul Social Democrat (PSD), în decembrie 2016.
     Într-un an, PSD s-a preocupat mai ales de modificarea legilor justiţiei şi codurilor penale, mergând până la ameninţarea statului de drept, diminuarea drepturilor opoziţiei şi puterilor preşedintelui. Pe lângă aceste probleme, instabilitatea politică, cu trei guverne într-un an, este la fel de îngrijorătoare. Nominalizarea la conducerea Guvernului a eurodeputatei Viorica Dăncilă, cunoscută pentru fidelitatea sa faţă de Liviu Dragnea, liderul PSD, nu linişteşte apele. În aceste condiţii, forţa înalt calificată şi activă fuge din ţară, un fenomen care nu mai era considerat posibil după emigrarea masivă din anii '90.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Dobanda la creditele ipotecare a mai urcat cu o jumatate de punct, la 6,1%; o singura banca, BRD, ofera rata fixa pe toata perioada de rambursare
     Dobanda (DAE) medie la creditele ipotecare acordate de cele mai mari sapte banci romanesti (BCR, BT, BRD, Raiffeisen, Unicredit, CEC si ING) a mai crescut cu o jumatate de punct in ultimele doua luni, de la 5,6% 6,1%, din cauza majorarii dobanzii interbancare ROBOR.
     In total, in ultimele patru luni, din septembrie, atunci cand dobanzile pietei interbancare au inceput sa creasca abrupt, pana in prezent, costul creditelor ipotecare a crescut cu peste un punct, conform evolutiei ROBOR.
     ROBOR la 3 si 6 luni, indicii in functie de care bancile isi seteaza dobanzile la credite, a crescut cu peste un punct in ultimele patru luni, din septembrie pana in prezent: ROBOR la 3 luni a urcat de la 0,92% cat era la 1 septembrie 2017 la 1,98% in prezent, in timp ce ROBOR la 6 luni s-a majorat de la 1,13% la 2,22% in aceeasi perioada.
     Conform statisticilor BNR, dobanda anuala efectiva (DAE) medie la creditele noi pentru locuinte a crescut cu 0,62 puncte din septembrie 2017 pana in noiembrie 2017, respectiv de la 3,96% la 4,58%. Probabil ca in urmatoarele doua luni, pana in ianuarie, dobanzile vor mai urca cu o jumatate de punct, pana la peste 5%.
     In cazul creditelor in derulare, care se ajusteaza in functie de ROBOR, dobanda medie (mai mica decat DAE, intrucat nu contine comisioanele) a urcat de la 3,56% in septembrie la 4,25% in noiembrie 2017.
     Doar BRD are dobanda fixa pe toata perioada de creditare
     O singura banca, BRD, are in oferta un credit ipotecar cu dobanda fixa pe toata perioada de rambursare, care confera imprumutatului siguranta ca rata achitata lunar nu se modifica indiferent de ce se intampla pe piata bancara a dobanzilor ROBOR, unde se inregistreaza fluctuatii in perioadele de criza financiara si instabilitate politica.
     Restul bancilor s-au multumit cu dobanzi fixe la creditele ipotecare valabile doar in primii trei sau cel mult zece ani de rambursare a acestor imprumuturi, care se acorda pe perioade indelungate, de pana la 35 de ani.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Alina Mungiu-Pippidi: Trebuie să-i cheme la comisie pe Dragnea şi Pahonţu
     Politologul Alina Mungiu-Pippidi consideră că se impune audierea de către Parlament a şefului SPP Lucian Pahonţu, în urma declaraţiilor recente făcute de către Liviu Dragnea. Politologul a adresat o scrisoare deschisă în acest sens.
     Stimate domnule preşedinte,
     În cursul săptămînii trecute au fost făcute declaraţii de o mare gravitate despre serviciile secrete româneşti, care at juca un rol în criza politică actuală.
     E vorba de declaraţia domnului preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor confirmată prin declaraţia domnului Codrin Ştefănescu.
     Presa semnalase anterior ca SPP, serviciul vizat, a devenit oficial serviciu secret şi a primit facilităţi economice secrete, cu încălcarea Constituţiei şi cu girul Preşedinţiei, printr-o ordonanţă guvernamentală şi o decizie CSAT.
     Am rugămintea să vă faceţi datoria şi să îl convocaţi deîndată pe generalul Lucian Pahonţu, cel nominalizat în aceste denunţuri publice, pe autorii denunţurilor şi pe presupuşii martori asupra cărora s-ar fi făcut presiuni.
     De asemenea, e de datoria Parlamentului să investigheze cum anume a devenit SPP serviciu secret sub guvernul Victor Ponta, ocolind suveranitatea parlamentară şi, posibil, unele legi în vigoare.
     Ca iniţiator al Alianţei pentru o Românie Curată şi expert în bună guvernare pentru mai multe instituţii europene îmi exprim stupoarea că a trecut deja o săptămînă de la aceste declaraţii publice fără să existe un parcurs explicit şi transparent de investigare a lor. În Germania, şeful serviciului secret ar fi demisionat deja, pînă la lămurirea situaţiei, cînd ar putea demisiona cei care l-au acuzat, dacă acuzaţia se dovedeşte falsă.
     Nu am nici o îndoială că Parlamentul e capabil să rezolve această sitiaţie, chiar dacă presupune colaborarea cu alte comisii şi organisme abilitate. Vă rog, nu lăsaţi să mai treacă zilele fără a rezolva o situaţie care pune la îndoială unul din fundamentele unui regim democratic, controlul forţelor armate de către organismele civile alese.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  PSD dezincriminează abuzul în serviciu dar reînfiinţează închisoarea datornicilor, desfiinţată în lumea civilizată în secolul XIX
     Chiar înainte de a intra la şedinţa CEX a PSD, Cătălin Rădulescu, poreclit deputatul Mitralieră, le-a mărturisit jurnaliştilor că între amendamentele propuse pentru modificarea Codului Penal va propune şi dezincriminarea abuzului în serviciu.
     "În weekend am stat cu toţi avocaţii, am eliminat multe dintre amendamente, erau peste 100 şi ceva de amendamente, am modificat multe dintre ele ca şi formă, uitându-mă cum era forma în Codurile Penale din alte state. (...)Abuzul în serviciu, de exemplu, propunerea mea va fi să îl dezincriminăm pentru că în 90% dintre state este dezincriminat. Deci pragul nu-şi are rostul.", a declarat Cătălin Rădulescu.
     Totodată, ministrul de Finanţe Ionuţ Mişa a conceput o ordonanţă de urgenţă pe care Tudose a amânat să o adopte prin care cei care declară taxele dar întârzie plata lor să facă până la şase ani de închisoare. Asta în condiţiile în care ANAF a avut anul trecut încasări record deci oamenii se conformează şi plătesc şi fără să fie ameninţaţi cu închisoarea.
     Ora 19.00. Liviu Dragnea susţine că PSD nu va dezincrimina abuzul în serviciu dar desigur că odată depus jurământul de către guvernul Dăncilă, aceasta poate da orice ordonanţă de urgenţă doreşte şi nimeni în afară de Victor Ciorbea nu ar putea reclama la CCR actul normativ.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Tel Drum cere intrarea în faliment
     Un dosar în care societatea Tel Drum cere intrarea în faliment a fost înregistrat la Tribunalul Teleorman, primul termen fiind stabilit pentru data de 29 ianuarie, conform informaţiilor publicate pe portalul instanţelor de judecată.
     Dosarul, ce are ca obiect deschiderea procedurii falimentului la cererea debitorului, a fost înregistrat pe 17 ianuarie.
     Potrivit informaţiilor de pe portalul instanţelor, cererea a fost formulată de Tel Drum SA Alexandria, în calitate de debitor.
     Tot pe 17 ianuarie, procurorii DNA au dispus extinderea urmăririi penale faţă de compania Tel Drum pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de constituire a unui grup infracţional organizat, evaziune fiscală în formă continuată şi complicitate la două infracţiuni de abuz în serviciu cu obţinere de foloase necuvenite pentru sine sau altul.
     Iniţial, în noiembrie 2017, compania Tel Drum a fost pusă sub acuzare pentru săvârşirea mai multor infracţiuni, între care obţinerea nelegală, pe bază de documente false, a unor finanţări din fonduri europene, pentru lucrări de reabilitare de drumuri judeţene din judeţul Teleorman.
     Conform unui comunicat al DNA, în dosar a fost pus sechestru asupra tuturor bunurilor mobile şi imobile ale SC Tel Drum SA, precum şi poprire asupra sumelor de bani existente sau care urmează a fi virate de terţi, cu orice titlu, în conturile bancare deţinute aceasta, până la concurenţa sumei de 32.118.589 lei, reprezentând suma foloaselor necuvenite şi suma cu care s-a sustras de la plata obligaţiilor fiscale către stat.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Dragnea risca sa se-ncurce in fuste
     Liviu Dragnea declara vara trecuta ca lui ii plac femeile. Cum afirmatia a fost facuta in fata femeilor social-democrate, acestea au luat-o de buna si ca sa-i faca o placere sefului au dat buzna langa el, in Guvern.
     Acum, nu se stie daca Dragnea se gandea, atunci cand a decretat ca ii plac femeile, exact la Viorica Dancila, Rovana Plumb, Rodica Nassar, Olguta Vasilescu, Ecaterina Andronescu, Carmen Dan si Gratiela Gavrilescu (toate aceste sapte doamne vor face parte din viitorul guvern, conform deja datelor cunoscute si a ultimelor informatii avansate pe surse), dar cu asta l-a daruit soarta si cu ele trebuie sa defileze de acum incolo.
     Iar daca s-a demonstrat ca Dragnea nu are mana buna la barbati, ramane de vazut daca liderul PSD se pricepe mai bine la partea femeiasca. Deocamdata, cert este ca invatatura populara avertizeaza ca acolo unde se strang multe muieri este loc si de multa cearta.
     Nu ca Guvernul ar fi mers uns pana acum, dar va fi interesant de vazut ce se va intampla in cazul aparitiei vreunui conflict intre amazoane. Pe banii alocati ministerelor la o rectificare bugetara, de exemplu, asta ca sa ramanem in zona strict profesionala. In plus, unii dintre ministrii cu fuste au si ambitii politice iar asta se poate solda cu intrigi bagate atat in Guvern cat si in PSD - unde unic jupan este in prezent Liviu Dragnea. De abia atunci se va vedea daca Dragnea nu va incepe sa-i regrete brusc pe Grindeanu si pe Tudose si daca va mai fi in stare sa declare public (si sincer) ca el iubeste femeile. Pe toate la gramada, indiferent de varsta, ambitii, caracter si functii.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Tăriceanu, către preşedintele Franţei şi către ambasadorii străini: Uită-te în ograda proprie
     Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, a susţinut, luni seară, că oficialii străini, inclusiv şefii de stat, ar trebui să fie mai rezervaţi când critică ceea ce se întâmplă în România.
     "Atitudini ale unor ambasade la Bucureşti sau chiar ale unor oficiali străini se întâmplă pentru că ei vor merge atât de departe cât li se va permite. Dacă în ultimii ani în România nimeni nu i-a atras atenţia ambasadorului x sau y: 'Vedeţi că v-aţi depăşit limitele mandatului!' (...) Dacă nu i-a spus nimeni şi a văzut că o dată, de două ori merge, se simte liber să facă în continuare. Este ridicol. Vine preşedintele Franţei, pentru care am tot respectul şi aşteptări foarte mari pentru că eu vreau să reuşească să readucă Franţa la un nivel care să poată să contribuie la funcţionarea motorului european cu doi cilindri - Franţa şi Germania, vine la noi şi pledează (...) şi când se întoarce în Franţa are alt discurs. (...) Există totuşi o minimă decenţă. Nu vii în altă parte şi începi să dai lecţii. Uită-te la tine, în ograda proprie, şi fii puţin mai rezervat. Dar nu e valabil numai pentru Franţa. E valabil şi pentru celelalte ţări care am văzut că s-au grăbit", a declarat Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, la Antena 3.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Execuţia bugetară confirmă ce vedem toţi: guvernul Grindeanu -Tudose - Dragnea a fost cel mai prost din ultimul deceniu pentru infrastructura rutieră. Banii alocaţi pentru autostrăzi şi şosele naţionale au fost de trei ori mai puţini decât în perioada 2009-2013
     Toţi se întreabă de ce nu avem autostrăzi şi şosele modernizate, dar răspunsul este simplu pentru cine se uită pe alocările bugetare: în 2017 au mers pentru investiţii în infrastruc­tura rutieră doar 1,6 mld. lei, faţă de 6-7 mld. lei pe an în perioada 2009-2013.
     Cu toate că puterea economică a statului român s-a dublat în ultimul deceniu, adică veniturile şi cheltuielile la bugetul general consolidat s-au dublat, corespunzător cu dublarea nominală a PIB-ului, cheltuielile pentru autostrăzi şi drumuri naţionale s-au redus la o treime în valoare absolută.
     Există o întreagă discuţie în spaţiul public privind alocările de bani pentru investiţii. Unele evaluări includ fonduri europene, altele nu. Unii spun: noi am alocat cei mai mulţi bani pentru investiţii, record ca procent din PIB. Alţii spun - sunteţi la minim istoric. Care este adevărul? Cum să te descurci în noianul de cifre şi tipuri de măsurători?
     Cea mai corectă reprezentare a atitudinii fiecărui guvern în ceea ce priveşte investiţiile în infrastructură este dată de execuţia bugetului Companiei Naţionale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), fostă CNADNR - Compania Autostrăzilor şi Drumurilor Naţionale.
     Pe baza execuţiilor bugetare publicate de Ministerul de Finanţe din 2006 şi până în 2017, care prezintă datele defalcate, rezultă un fapt simplu: banii alocaţi pentru investiţii în infrastructura rutieră au scăzut în fiecare an din 2013 încoace. 
 
Actualitate
Politică, 12:39
Călin Dobra, preşedinte interimar al PSD Timiş
     Organizaţia Judeţeană a PSD Timiş are, începând de marţi, preşedinte, după ce Comitetul Naţional Executiv al PSD a hotărât ca interimatul în fruntea acesteia să fie preluat de preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Timiş, Călin Dobra.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 12:29
BAROMETRUL INDUSTRIAL:
"Contracţie puternică în industrie la sfârşit de an; indexul de optimism al managerilor a crescut semnificativ"
     Activitatea din industrie a căzut puternic în ultima lună a anului trecut, însă indexul de optimism al managerilor a crescut semnificativ în decembrie, de la 63 în noiembrie la 67, potrivit Barometrului Industrial realizat de IRSOP şi SNSPA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 11:55
CCR dezbate astăzi sesizările modificărilor legilor justiţiei
     Judecătorii Curţii Constituţionale iau în discuţie, marţi, sesizările formulate de Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, dar şi de PNL, faţă de modificările aduse legilor justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 11:48
Consiliul Concurenţei a sancţionat cu 2,8 milioane de lei notarii din Suceava şi Botoşani
     Consiliul Concurenţei a sancţionat cu amenzi în valoare totală de 2.810.243 lei (aproximativ 600.000 euro) Camera Notarilor Publici Suceava şi 72 de notari publici din Suceava şi Botoşani, membri ai acestei organizaţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:31
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 1,97%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a scăzut astăzi la 1,97%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 23 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0369
2.3867
3.0559
3.9611
0.1837
0.6271
0.2152
4.6679
5.3186
1.5063
3.4451
0.2261
0.4839
1.1191
0.0674
0.4741
1.0049
3.8116
0.3145
1.1904
0.5951
0.0597
0.3549
0.2032
2.7914
0.0394
0.1323
1.0377
0.6280
0.1197
163.7611
5.4980 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

