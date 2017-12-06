REVISTA PRESEI 23.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Căderea Guvernului Tudose a salvat Casa Regală. Principesa Margareta rămâne în Palatul Elisabeta

După cădrea Guvernului Tudose, ostil Casei Regale, Principesa Margareta negociază cu RAAPPS prelungirea termenului până la care poate rămâne la Palatul Elisabeta. Termenul legal expiră în data de 5 februarie. Între timp, Parlamentul va adopta legea iniţiată de PSD-ALDE privind statutul Casei Regale, care i-ar oferi Principesei Margareta dreptul legal de a rămâne în continuare în reşedinţa oficială din centrul Capitalei.

În urmă cu 10 zile, Principesa Margareta anunţa că va părăsi Palatul Elisabeta, în condiţiile în care Guvernul condus de Mihai Tudose, prin RAAPPS, nu i-a făcut nicio ofertă de chirie pentru a rămână în continuare în reşedinţa din centrul Capitalei. Chiar dacă a fost confiscat de comunişti, din punct de vedere juridic, Palatul Elisabeta aparţine statului, iar fostul premier Mihai Tudose a criticat dur Casa Regală pentru că a cerut să locuiască în clădire şi după moartea Regelui Mihai. Familia Regală era prinsă şi în conflictul dintre Mihai Tudose şi Liviu Dragnea, în condiţiile în care liderul PSD i-a promis Principesei Margareta că va da o lege privind statutul Casei Regale, iar premierul a refuzat categoric orice discuţie. Căderea Guvernului Tudose a schimbat radical datele problemei.

* Liberation: România îşi pierde tinerii cu studii superioare

Istoviţi de corupţie şi instabilitate guvernamentală, tot mai mulţi tineri români înalt calificaţi aleg să emigreze în Occident. Este un fenomen de amploare care, pentru moment, nu îngrijorează prea mult puterea, scrie Liberation.

Cotidianul de stânga francez începe reportajul cu prezentarea cazului lui Armin Florescu, un economist de 39 de ani cu o viaţă bună în România dar decis să se stabilească în altă ţară. "Am luat decizia de a părăsi România în ianuarie 2017, din cauza instabilităţii politice şi economice, a corupţiei, a încercării noii puteri de a scoate ţara din civilizaţie şi de a o reorienta către Est", spune Armin, care ezită încă între Paris şi Londra pentru a-şi muta familia. Nu există niciun indiciu că acest bărbat se află în situaţia de a emigra, având în vedere că este proprietarul casei sale, deţine un post bine plătit în domeniul noilor tehnologii şi are o familie fericită, remarcă Liberation. Mirela vorbeşte deja cu nostalgie: "I-am avertizat pe prietenii mei: luna viitoare voi fi în Germania". Inginer IT într-o companie mare, cu un salariu echivalent cu cel al omologilor săi occidentali, nici această femeie de 35 de ani nu are profilul obişnuit al candidaţilor la emigrare. Dar decizia sa este luată. A obţinut deja, fără dificultate, un loc de muncă echivalent la Frankfurt. Asemenea lui Armin şi Mirelei, mulţi pleacă din România de la preluarea puterii de către Partidul Social Democrat (PSD), în decembrie 2016.

Într-un an, PSD s-a preocupat mai ales de modificarea legilor justiţiei şi codurilor penale, mergând până la ameninţarea statului de drept, diminuarea drepturilor opoziţiei şi puterilor preşedintelui. Pe lângă aceste probleme, instabilitatea politică, cu trei guverne într-un an, este la fel de îngrijorătoare. Nominalizarea la conducerea Guvernului a eurodeputatei Viorica Dăncilă, cunoscută pentru fidelitatea sa faţă de Liviu Dragnea, liderul PSD, nu linişteşte apele. În aceste condiţii, forţa înalt calificată şi activă fuge din ţară, un fenomen care nu mai era considerat posibil după emigrarea masivă din anii '90.

* BANCHERUL

* Dobanda la creditele ipotecare a mai urcat cu o jumatate de punct, la 6,1%; o singura banca, BRD, ofera rata fixa pe toata perioada de rambursare

Dobanda (DAE) medie la creditele ipotecare acordate de cele mai mari sapte banci romanesti (BCR, BT, BRD, Raiffeisen, Unicredit, CEC si ING) a mai crescut cu o jumatate de punct in ultimele doua luni, de la 5,6% 6,1%, din cauza majorarii dobanzii interbancare ROBOR.

In total, in ultimele patru luni, din septembrie, atunci cand dobanzile pietei interbancare au inceput sa creasca abrupt, pana in prezent, costul creditelor ipotecare a crescut cu peste un punct, conform evolutiei ROBOR.

ROBOR la 3 si 6 luni, indicii in functie de care bancile isi seteaza dobanzile la credite, a crescut cu peste un punct in ultimele patru luni, din septembrie pana in prezent: ROBOR la 3 luni a urcat de la 0,92% cat era la 1 septembrie 2017 la 1,98% in prezent, in timp ce ROBOR la 6 luni s-a majorat de la 1,13% la 2,22% in aceeasi perioada.

Conform statisticilor BNR, dobanda anuala efectiva (DAE) medie la creditele noi pentru locuinte a crescut cu 0,62 puncte din septembrie 2017 pana in noiembrie 2017, respectiv de la 3,96% la 4,58%. Probabil ca in urmatoarele doua luni, pana in ianuarie, dobanzile vor mai urca cu o jumatate de punct, pana la peste 5%.

In cazul creditelor in derulare, care se ajusteaza in functie de ROBOR, dobanda medie (mai mica decat DAE, intrucat nu contine comisioanele) a urcat de la 3,56% in septembrie la 4,25% in noiembrie 2017.

Doar BRD are dobanda fixa pe toata perioada de creditare

O singura banca, BRD, are in oferta un credit ipotecar cu dobanda fixa pe toata perioada de rambursare, care confera imprumutatului siguranta ca rata achitata lunar nu se modifica indiferent de ce se intampla pe piata bancara a dobanzilor ROBOR, unde se inregistreaza fluctuatii in perioadele de criza financiara si instabilitate politica.

Restul bancilor s-au multumit cu dobanzi fixe la creditele ipotecare valabile doar in primii trei sau cel mult zece ani de rambursare a acestor imprumuturi, care se acorda pe perioade indelungate, de pana la 35 de ani.

* COTIDIANUL

* Alina Mungiu-Pippidi: Trebuie să-i cheme la comisie pe Dragnea şi Pahonţu

Politologul Alina Mungiu-Pippidi consideră că se impune audierea de către Parlament a şefului SPP Lucian Pahonţu, în urma declaraţiilor recente făcute de către Liviu Dragnea. Politologul a adresat o scrisoare deschisă în acest sens.

Stimate domnule preşedinte,

În cursul săptămînii trecute au fost făcute declaraţii de o mare gravitate despre serviciile secrete româneşti, care at juca un rol în criza politică actuală.

E vorba de declaraţia domnului preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor confirmată prin declaraţia domnului Codrin Ştefănescu.

Presa semnalase anterior ca SPP, serviciul vizat, a devenit oficial serviciu secret şi a primit facilităţi economice secrete, cu încălcarea Constituţiei şi cu girul Preşedinţiei, printr-o ordonanţă guvernamentală şi o decizie CSAT.

Am rugămintea să vă faceţi datoria şi să îl convocaţi deîndată pe generalul Lucian Pahonţu, cel nominalizat în aceste denunţuri publice, pe autorii denunţurilor şi pe presupuşii martori asupra cărora s-ar fi făcut presiuni.

De asemenea, e de datoria Parlamentului să investigheze cum anume a devenit SPP serviciu secret sub guvernul Victor Ponta, ocolind suveranitatea parlamentară şi, posibil, unele legi în vigoare.

Ca iniţiator al Alianţei pentru o Românie Curată şi expert în bună guvernare pentru mai multe instituţii europene îmi exprim stupoarea că a trecut deja o săptămînă de la aceste declaraţii publice fără să existe un parcurs explicit şi transparent de investigare a lor. În Germania, şeful serviciului secret ar fi demisionat deja, pînă la lămurirea situaţiei, cînd ar putea demisiona cei care l-au acuzat, dacă acuzaţia se dovedeşte falsă.

Nu am nici o îndoială că Parlamentul e capabil să rezolve această sitiaţie, chiar dacă presupune colaborarea cu alte comisii şi organisme abilitate. Vă rog, nu lăsaţi să mai treacă zilele fără a rezolva o situaţie care pune la îndoială unul din fundamentele unui regim democratic, controlul forţelor armate de către organismele civile alese.

* CURENTUL

* PSD dezincriminează abuzul în serviciu dar reînfiinţează închisoarea datornicilor, desfiinţată în lumea civilizată în secolul XIX

Chiar înainte de a intra la şedinţa CEX a PSD, Cătălin Rădulescu, poreclit deputatul Mitralieră, le-a mărturisit jurnaliştilor că între amendamentele propuse pentru modificarea Codului Penal va propune şi dezincriminarea abuzului în serviciu.

"În weekend am stat cu toţi avocaţii, am eliminat multe dintre amendamente, erau peste 100 şi ceva de amendamente, am modificat multe dintre ele ca şi formă, uitându-mă cum era forma în Codurile Penale din alte state. (...)Abuzul în serviciu, de exemplu, propunerea mea va fi să îl dezincriminăm pentru că în 90% dintre state este dezincriminat. Deci pragul nu-şi are rostul.", a declarat Cătălin Rădulescu.

Totodată, ministrul de Finanţe Ionuţ Mişa a conceput o ordonanţă de urgenţă pe care Tudose a amânat să o adopte prin care cei care declară taxele dar întârzie plata lor să facă până la şase ani de închisoare. Asta în condiţiile în care ANAF a avut anul trecut încasări record deci oamenii se conformează şi plătesc şi fără să fie ameninţaţi cu închisoarea.

Ora 19.00. Liviu Dragnea susţine că PSD nu va dezincrimina abuzul în serviciu dar desigur că odată depus jurământul de către guvernul Dăncilă, aceasta poate da orice ordonanţă de urgenţă doreşte şi nimeni în afară de Victor Ciorbea nu ar putea reclama la CCR actul normativ.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Tel Drum cere intrarea în faliment

Un dosar în care societatea Tel Drum cere intrarea în faliment a fost înregistrat la Tribunalul Teleorman, primul termen fiind stabilit pentru data de 29 ianuarie, conform informaţiilor publicate pe portalul instanţelor de judecată.

Dosarul, ce are ca obiect deschiderea procedurii falimentului la cererea debitorului, a fost înregistrat pe 17 ianuarie.

Potrivit informaţiilor de pe portalul instanţelor, cererea a fost formulată de Tel Drum SA Alexandria, în calitate de debitor.

Tot pe 17 ianuarie, procurorii DNA au dispus extinderea urmăririi penale faţă de compania Tel Drum pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de constituire a unui grup infracţional organizat, evaziune fiscală în formă continuată şi complicitate la două infracţiuni de abuz în serviciu cu obţinere de foloase necuvenite pentru sine sau altul.

Iniţial, în noiembrie 2017, compania Tel Drum a fost pusă sub acuzare pentru săvârşirea mai multor infracţiuni, între care obţinerea nelegală, pe bază de documente false, a unor finanţări din fonduri europene, pentru lucrări de reabilitare de drumuri judeţene din judeţul Teleorman.

Conform unui comunicat al DNA, în dosar a fost pus sechestru asupra tuturor bunurilor mobile şi imobile ale SC Tel Drum SA, precum şi poprire asupra sumelor de bani existente sau care urmează a fi virate de terţi, cu orice titlu, în conturile bancare deţinute aceasta, până la concurenţa sumei de 32.118.589 lei, reprezentând suma foloaselor necuvenite şi suma cu care s-a sustras de la plata obligaţiilor fiscale către stat.

* NATIONAL

* Dragnea risca sa se-ncurce in fuste

Liviu Dragnea declara vara trecuta ca lui ii plac femeile. Cum afirmatia a fost facuta in fata femeilor social-democrate, acestea au luat-o de buna si ca sa-i faca o placere sefului au dat buzna langa el, in Guvern.

Acum, nu se stie daca Dragnea se gandea, atunci cand a decretat ca ii plac femeile, exact la Viorica Dancila, Rovana Plumb, Rodica Nassar, Olguta Vasilescu, Ecaterina Andronescu, Carmen Dan si Gratiela Gavrilescu (toate aceste sapte doamne vor face parte din viitorul guvern, conform deja datelor cunoscute si a ultimelor informatii avansate pe surse), dar cu asta l-a daruit soarta si cu ele trebuie sa defileze de acum incolo.

Iar daca s-a demonstrat ca Dragnea nu are mana buna la barbati, ramane de vazut daca liderul PSD se pricepe mai bine la partea femeiasca. Deocamdata, cert este ca invatatura populara avertizeaza ca acolo unde se strang multe muieri este loc si de multa cearta.

Nu ca Guvernul ar fi mers uns pana acum, dar va fi interesant de vazut ce se va intampla in cazul aparitiei vreunui conflict intre amazoane. Pe banii alocati ministerelor la o rectificare bugetara, de exemplu, asta ca sa ramanem in zona strict profesionala. In plus, unii dintre ministrii cu fuste au si ambitii politice iar asta se poate solda cu intrigi bagate atat in Guvern cat si in PSD - unde unic jupan este in prezent Liviu Dragnea. De abia atunci se va vedea daca Dragnea nu va incepe sa-i regrete brusc pe Grindeanu si pe Tudose si daca va mai fi in stare sa declare public (si sincer) ca el iubeste femeile. Pe toate la gramada, indiferent de varsta, ambitii, caracter si functii.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Tăriceanu, către preşedintele Franţei şi către ambasadorii străini: Uită-te în ograda proprie

Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, a susţinut, luni seară, că oficialii străini, inclusiv şefii de stat, ar trebui să fie mai rezervaţi când critică ceea ce se întâmplă în România.

"Atitudini ale unor ambasade la Bucureşti sau chiar ale unor oficiali străini se întâmplă pentru că ei vor merge atât de departe cât li se va permite. Dacă în ultimii ani în România nimeni nu i-a atras atenţia ambasadorului x sau y: 'Vedeţi că v-aţi depăşit limitele mandatului!' (...) Dacă nu i-a spus nimeni şi a văzut că o dată, de două ori merge, se simte liber să facă în continuare. Este ridicol. Vine preşedintele Franţei, pentru care am tot respectul şi aşteptări foarte mari pentru că eu vreau să reuşească să readucă Franţa la un nivel care să poată să contribuie la funcţionarea motorului european cu doi cilindri - Franţa şi Germania, vine la noi şi pledează (...) şi când se întoarce în Franţa are alt discurs. (...) Există totuşi o minimă decenţă. Nu vii în altă parte şi începi să dai lecţii. Uită-te la tine, în ograda proprie, şi fii puţin mai rezervat. Dar nu e valabil numai pentru Franţa. E valabil şi pentru celelalte ţări care am văzut că s-au grăbit", a declarat Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, la Antena 3.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Execuţia bugetară confirmă ce vedem toţi: guvernul Grindeanu -Tudose - Dragnea a fost cel mai prost din ultimul deceniu pentru infrastructura rutieră. Banii alocaţi pentru autostrăzi şi şosele naţionale au fost de trei ori mai puţini decât în perioada 2009-2013

Toţi se întreabă de ce nu avem autostrăzi şi şosele modernizate, dar răspunsul este simplu pentru cine se uită pe alocările bugetare: în 2017 au mers pentru investiţii în infrastruc­tura rutieră doar 1,6 mld. lei, faţă de 6-7 mld. lei pe an în perioada 2009-2013.

Cu toate că puterea economică a statului român s-a dublat în ultimul deceniu, adică veniturile şi cheltuielile la bugetul general consolidat s-au dublat, corespunzător cu dublarea nominală a PIB-ului, cheltuielile pentru autostrăzi şi drumuri naţionale s-au redus la o treime în valoare absolută.

Există o întreagă discuţie în spaţiul public privind alocările de bani pentru investiţii. Unele evaluări includ fonduri europene, altele nu. Unii spun: noi am alocat cei mai mulţi bani pentru investiţii, record ca procent din PIB. Alţii spun - sunteţi la minim istoric. Care este adevărul? Cum să te descurci în noianul de cifre şi tipuri de măsurători?

Cea mai corectă reprezentare a atitudinii fiecărui guvern în ceea ce priveşte investiţiile în infrastructură este dată de execuţia bugetului Companiei Naţionale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), fostă CNADNR - Compania Autostrăzilor şi Drumurilor Naţionale.

Pe baza execuţiilor bugetare publicate de Ministerul de Finanţe din 2006 şi până în 2017, care prezintă datele defalcate, rezultă un fapt simplu: banii alocaţi pentru investiţii în infrastructura rutieră au scăzut în fiecare an din 2013 încoace. [ tipăreşte articolul ]