CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 23.02.2018

BURSA 23.02.2018

V.D
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  ANALIZĂ Rusia, China şi UE se luptă pentru Balcani
     Comisia Europeană a relansat procesul de extindere a Uniunii cu şase ţări din Balcanii de Vest: Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Muntenegru, Bosnia şi Herţegovina şi Macedonia. Dar pentru această regiune se bat şi alţi actori precum Rusia şi China.
     Uniunea Europeană încearcă să protejeze ţările balcanice, în special Serbia, de influenţa crescândă a Moscovei şi Chinei. Piotr Iskenderov, de la Institutul rus de studii slave, a explicat pentru portatul RBC că "UE este interesată de integrarea Serbiei pentru a o îndepărta de Rusia". Analistul Serghei Manukov spune că Bruxellesul nu-şi permite să "abandoneze această regiune, importantă din punct de vedere strategic, unde Rusia, China sau Turcia, şi-au mărit semnificativ influenţa în ultimii ani. UE doreşte să menţină Serbia şi Muntenegru în sfera sa de influenţă . În mod cert, cerinţele de combatere a corupţiei şi a criminalităţii nu sunt cele mai importante. Principala solicitare se va referi la distanţa politică faţă de Rusiei şi susţinere a Occidentului. Experţii ruşi sunt de părere că această nouă alianţă între Balcanii de Vest şi UE va afecta relaţiile ruseşti cu regiunea, dar nu de o manieră gravă. Maxime Samorukov, cercetător la Centrul Carnegie din Moscova spune că "aderarea la UE şi NATO nu împiedică Ungaria şi Bulgaria să dezvolte proiecte energetice cu Rusia. Ca urmare, interesele economice ruseşti în Serbia sunt perfect compatibile cu viitoarea integrare în UE", susţine acesta.
     *  Revocarea şefei DNA: Capcana în care s-a trezit Iohannis. Cum va juca Dragnea
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis are o singură opţiune: să refuze revocarea şefei DNA. Dar cum va reacţiona Liviu Dragnea? Va accepta decizia constituţională a preşedintelui? Nici gând. E ultima şansă ca PSD să scape de Kovesi, e marea şansă ca Liviu Dragnea să pună un trofeu pe masa baronilor hăituţi ani în şir de procurori. Indiferent care va fi deznodământul, Iohannis va învăţa o lecţie: cu PSD nu se poate negocia. Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a ales să nu se facă de râs în faţa lui Codrin Ştefănescu şi a lui Liviu Dragnea. Partidul a fost deasupra carierei sale de om al legii, pe care a compromis-o defintiv. E drept, Tudorel Toader, ca fost judecător CCR, poate sta liniştit: aruncându-se la picioarele celor fără de lege n-a încălcat niciun articol din Constituţie. Dar şi-a încălcat singur dreptul la demnitate.
     Tudorel Toader a fost butonul care a declanşat ofensiva anti-Justiţie. Propunerea de revocare a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi va ajunge acum pe masa Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM). Potrivit unor surse din conducerea PSD, Liviu Dragnea mizează pe faptul că CSM va da aviz pozitiv pentru demiterea şefei DNA. Deşi consultativ, un eventual aviz pozitiv va pune o presiune şi mai mare pe şeful statului, care oricum va fi tocat mediatic. Majoritatea în CSM este pe muchie de cuţit. Potrivit calculelor făcute la partid, balanţa stă într-un singur vot, în acest moment pro-PSD. Aşadar, e foarte posibil ca şeful statului să primească propunerea de revocare în următoarele condiţii: presat de propaganda PSD, cu un aviz favorabil de la CSM şi ameninţat cu suspendarea de Liviu Dragnea.
     Strict politic, Iohannis are o singură variantă: să refuze revocarea şefei DNA, pentru a recupera electoratul pierdut după desemnarea Vioricăi Dăncilă ca premier, dar şi pentru a impulsiona electoratul de dreapta pasiv. Orice altă mişcare anti-Kovesi îl scoate pe Iohannis din cărţi pentru al doilea mandat de preşedinte. În procedura de revocare a şefei DNA, Iohannis are şi litera, şi spiritul legii de partea sa, spre deosebire de momentul în care a desemnat-o pe Viorica Dăncilă premier, când ar fi trebuit să forţeze Constituţia ca să refuze nominalizarea făcută de majoritatea PSD-ALDE. Aşadar, strict legal, refuzul preşedintelui de a semna propunerea venită de la Tudorel Toader via CSM ar trebui să închidă discuţia, fără să existe şi riscul suspendării. Dar Dragnea a pornit un tăvălug care nu mai poate fi oprit.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Raiffeisen Bank devine mai responsabila: intra in legalitate in privinta comisioanelor pentru un cont de baza
     Raiffeisen Bank, una dintre bancile care au acordat cele mai multe credite in franci elvetieni inainte de criza din 2008, devine un pic mai responsabila. De data aceasta cu privire la chestiunea contului de baza, a carui lege a intrat in vigoare de la inceputul acestui an.
     Este vorba de Legea nr. 258/2017 privind comparabilitatea comisioanelor aferente conturilor de plati, schimbarea conturilor de plati si accesul la conturile de plati cu servicii de baza, in vigoare din 27 ianuarie 2018.
     Legea, o transpunere interna a unei directive europene, obliga bancile sa ofere persoanelor care nu mai au in prezent niciun cont bancar un cont cu comisioane mai mici decat un cont standard, pentru cresterea bancarizarii.
     Raiffeisen Bank a publicat tarifele aferente contului de baza, la trei zile dupa intrarea in vigoare a legii, insa Bancherul.ro a constatat ca banca nu respecta legea in totalitate.
     Raiffeisen nu a respectat legea in prima faza
     Legea impune bancilor sa ofere clientilor cu venituri mici (persoane vulnerabil financiar, conform jargonului juridic), adica sub 1.500 de lei lunar, un numar de 10 plati si transferuri gratuite in fiecare luna pe teritoriul UE, asadar atat in lei cat si in valuta, la ghiseele bancilor, la bancomate sau online.
     De asemenea, prevede legea, platile tip SEPA in euro "nu pot depasi nivelul comisioanelor percepute pentru plati in lei."
     Dar conform listei de tarife pentru contul de baza publicata atunci de Raiffeisen (vezi foto), comisionul unei plati in lei era de maxim 10 lei, in timp ce o plata in euro costa minim 50 de lei, asadar de cinci ori mai mult.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Portocală se plînge că e "paradit" de ziarişti? Kovesi se "spovedeşte" în biserică?
     Aceste două ştiri au fost difuzate aproape simultan şi m-au făcut să mă gîndesc la cît de ciudată este firea umană. Şi nu numai firea umană, căci aceste două episoade îmi amintesc de o strofă din copilărie: "Căţeluş cu părul creţ / Fură raţa din coteţ / El se jură că nu fură / Dar l-am prins cu raţa-n gură"! Exact aşa fac şi aceste două personaje: credincioasa Zeiţă a dreptăţii şi Portocală, cel care "paradea cetăţenii".
     Aceste rînduri sînt scrise cu cîteva ore înainte de anunţul ministrului Justiţiei, deci nu au absolut nici o legătură cu decizia acestuia şi nici cu ce ceea ce vom vedea cu toţii, adică rezultatul negocierilor dintre Iohannis, Dragnea, Toader pe marginea situaţiei de la DNA. Sînt doar un comentariu faţă de ştirile şocante transmise de cîteva televiziuni.
     Am aflat mai întîi că Laura Codruţa Kovesi are un preot duhovnic, că se spovedeşte deseori şi că ţine toate posturile religioase. La prima vedere, cineva ar putea, deci, s-o considere un bun credincios, cu condiţia să ignore fariseismul acestui personaj.
     Ştim din Biblie că prima condiţie pentru ca propriile păcate să fie iertate este să le mărturiseşti ("Atunci Ţi-am mărturisit păcatul meu şi nu mi-am ascuns fărădelegea. Am zis: "Îmi voi mărturisi Domnului fărădelegile!" Şi Tu ai iertat vina păcatului meu", Ps. 32.5), or, din ceea ce am văzut în direct în numeroasele apariţii în emisiuni sau la conferinţa sa de presă, în locul mărturisirii, Kovesi a preferat să mintă aproape la fiecare propoziţie!
     Dar, dacă nu are curajul mărturisirii propriilor păcate, Kovesi ar mai avea la îndemînă o soluţie: să ierte ea însăşi păcatele altora: "Fiţi buni unii cu alţii, miloşi şi iertaţi-vă unul pe altul, cum v-a iertat şi Dumnezeu pe voi în Hristos" (Efeseni 4.32). Însă, la fel de superficial cum a "înţeles" şi Codul de procedură penală, la fel a înţeles Kovesi şi Biblia, trăgînd concluzia că trebuie să-i ierte pe procurorii din subordinea sa pentru "păcatele" lor din timpul deja celebrelor anchete! Aşa se explică faptul că, în loc să-i dea de-a dura pe scările DNA, Kovesi le-a luat apărarea, justificîndu-le acţiunile ilegale prin care au distrus numeroase destine!
     Dacă este real că Laura Codruţa Kovesi se duce deseori la spovedanie, înseamnă că această taină fundamentală deja a fost pervertită de şefa DNA, căci Taina spovedaniei este o Taină a pocăinţei. Nu ştiu dacă Laura Codruţa Kovesi a citit vreodată aceste cuvinte spuse de Sfîntul Ioan Gură de Aur: "
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Profesor universitar: Sistemele informatice ale autorităţilor publice centrale nu sunt adaptate secolului în care trăim
     Profesorul universitar şi deputat PNL Dumitru Oprea îi solicită Ministrului Comunicaţiilor şi Societăţii Informaţionale, Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, să prezinte o analiză privind situaţia infrastructurii IT din sistemul public, în condiţiile în care, în dauna contribuabilului, instituţii precum ANAF, continuă să folosească pixul şi hârtia ca metodă uzuală de înregistrare a documentelor.
     În ultimii ani, industria tehnologiilor informaţionale şi de comunicaţii a cunoscut o adevărată explozie în România şi tinde să deţină, în următorii ani, un procent important din PIB.
     Pe de altă parte, în ciuda unor sume uriaşe cheltuite pentru modernizarea infrastructurii IT a instituţiilor publice (de la baze de date, softuri specializate şi până la site-uri web, care să vină în sprijinul cetăţeanului), în afara unor anchete privind licitaţii trucate şi cheltuirea defectuoasă a banilor, nu am avansat câtuşi de puţin în sensul modernizării statului român. ANAF continuă să folosească pixul şi hârtia ca metodă uzuală de înregistrare a documentelor, cetăţenii sunt invitaţi să depună în urne special amenajate "declaraţiile online" ş.a.
     În aceste condiţii, deputatul PNL Dumitru Oprea îi solicită Ministrului Petru Bogdan Cojocaru să prezinte o analiză transparenţă a situaţiei exacte în care se află infrastructura IT din sistemul public.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Ministrul sănătăţii, după reuniunea miniştrilor din sud-estul Europei: Mi-a fost ruşine
     Ministrul sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat miercuri că a fost chemată marţi "imperativ" să participe la o reuniune a miniştrilor din ţările Europei de Sud-Est privind vaccinarea.
     "Avem nevoie urgentă de această lege pentru a putea face lucrurile aşa cum trebuie. Ieri am fost chemată imperativ la o reuniune a miniştrilor din ţările din sud-estul Europei privind vaccinarea. Nu am înţeles de ce. Primisem invitaţia pe minister în primele două zile de mandat. Am declinat, am rugat un secretar de stat să îmi ţină locul, dar în final cei de la OMS au insistat să merg şi abia ieri am înţeles de ce. Pentru că este o reală îngrijorare la nivelul OMS faţă de ce se întâmplă în România şi pentru că au apreciat luările mele de poziţie foarte ferme privind pro-vaccinarea. Acolo m-am convins încă o dată că avem absolută nevoie. Mi-a fost ruşine - vă spun încă o dată, sincer - să aflu că alte ţări precum Albania, precum Bulgaria, precum Muntenegru au cifre mult mai bune decât ale noastre şi soluţii mult mai viabile, campanii de promovare agresive, ceea ce noi nu am reuşit să facem până acum", a spus demnitarul.
     Sorina Pintea a amintit că în marea majoritate a ţărilor UE vaccinarea este obligatorie.
     Reprezentanta MS a afirmat că i-a solicitat directorului regional al OMS pentru Europa, Zsuzsanna Jakab, să vină în România şi să prezinte în Parlament un raport.
     "Poate eu nefiind medic nu voi putea să conving şi atunci am rugat-o pe directoarea regională a OMS pe Europa, doamna Jakab, să vină în România în Parlament şi să prezinte un raport. Poate ea va fi mai convingătoare", a spus Pintea.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Procurorul general a reactionat dupa anuntul ministrului in privinta sefei DNA
     Pe fondul anuntului pe care l-a facut in aceasta seara Tudorel Toader, acela ca va declansa procedura de revocare din functie a procurorului-sef al DNA-ului, Laura Codruta Kovesi, Augustin Lazar a transmis un mesaj.
     Reactia exprimata in urma cu doar cateva zeci de minute este in aceeasi nota cu cea exprimata anterior de catre procurorul general pe parcursul zilei, si anume ca este de parere ca nu ar exista vreun motiv pentru revocarea procurorului-sef al Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie. "Avand in vedere decizia ministrului Justitiei de a propune revocarea din functie a procurorului sef al Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie, domnul Augustin Lazar, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe langa Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie reafirma pozitia exprimata constant, in sensul ca nu exista nici un motiv legal de revocare a doamnei Codruta Kovesi", este mesajul postat pe pagina oficiala de Facebook a Ministerului Public.
     Va amintim ca Toader a mai precizat, in declaratia de presa de joi seara, ca va trimite propunerea de revocare atat presedintelui Iohannis, cat si Sectiei pentru procurori a CSM-ului.
     
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Preşedintele României, în continuare mulţumit de activitatea DNA
     La scurt timp după conferinţa de presă ţinută de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, prin care acesta a cerut revocarea din fruntea DNA a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi, Administraţia Prezidenţială a reacţionat prompt .
     "Referitor la Raportul privind activitatea managerială a Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, prezentat joi, 22 februarie a.c., de către ministrul Justiţiei, Administraţia Prezidenţială face următoarele precizări:
     Din cauza lipsei de claritate în prezentarea Raportului privind activitatea managerială a DNA şi având în vedere că evaluarea activităţii DNA şi a conducerii acestei instituţii de către Preşedintele României diferă de cea a Ministrului Justiţiei, se impune o analiză aprofundată a acestui document, care urmează să fie realizată la nivelul Administraţiei Prezidenţiale de către departamentele de specialitate. În repetate rânduri, Preşedintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis, s-a declarat mulţumit de activitatea DNA şi a conducerii sale, punct de vedere pe care şi-l menţine în continuare.
     Preşedintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis, va uza de toate prerogativele constituţionale pentru asigurarea funcţionării unei justiţii independente şi pentru consolidarea statului de drept", se afirmă într-un comunicat de presă al Cotroceniului.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Atenţie. Avocatul Cătălin Micu, ZRP: Salariile nete ale unor bugetari vor scădea cu 20%. Cu siguranţă cei afectaţi vor da statul în judecată. Precedentul creat în 2010, când guvernul Boc a tăiat salariile cu 25%, va fi considerat în fundamentarea acţiunilor în instanţă
     Transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat se traduce printr-o scădere a veniturilor nete în cazul unor categorii de bugetari, iar cei afectaţi se vor adresa instanţelor de judecată pentru recuperarea prejudiciilor, este de părere avocatul Cătălin Micu, managing Associate în cadrul casei de avocatură Zamfirescu Racoti & Partners (ZRP).
     "Declaraţia doamnei Olguţa Vasilescu (ministrul muncii - n.red.) - «Toţi bugetarii vor avea o creştere pe brut la 25% de la 1 ianuarie 2018, echivalentul de 4% net» - surprinde în mod corect principiul enunţat în legea privind salarizarea personalului plătit din fonduri publice. Acest principiu este, însă, diluat semnificativ de alte două dispoziţii. Prima dintre acestea stabileşte un plafon al creşterii cu 25%, care a fost deja atins în cazul unui număr semnificativ de categorii de bugetari. În această situaţie, majorarea cu 25% nu se aplică în cazul acestor categorii. A doua dispoziţie, care conduce la scăderea veniturilor nete, este cea prin care contribuţiile sociale în cuantum de aproximativ 20% din salariul brut au fost transferate de la angajator la angajat. Astfel, categoriile de bugetari pentru care salariile brute au rămas la nivelul din 2017 îşi văd diminuate veniturile nete cu aproximativ 20%", a explicat Cătălin Micu, avocat specializat în dreptul muncii.
     El spune că majorarea salarială pentru unii bugetari a rămas doar la nivel de intenţie şi că, în final, aceştia nu au beneficiat de creşterea salariilor brute cu 25%, deşi statul a economisit neacordând aceste sume. 
 
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
