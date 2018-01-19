REVISTA PRESEI 23.02.2018

* ADEVARUL

* ANALIZĂ Rusia, China şi UE se luptă pentru Balcani

Comisia Europeană a relansat procesul de extindere a Uniunii cu şase ţări din Balcanii de Vest: Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Muntenegru, Bosnia şi Herţegovina şi Macedonia. Dar pentru această regiune se bat şi alţi actori precum Rusia şi China.

Uniunea Europeană încearcă să protejeze ţările balcanice, în special Serbia, de influenţa crescândă a Moscovei şi Chinei. Piotr Iskenderov, de la Institutul rus de studii slave, a explicat pentru portatul RBC că "UE este interesată de integrarea Serbiei pentru a o îndepărta de Rusia". Analistul Serghei Manukov spune că Bruxellesul nu-şi permite să "abandoneze această regiune, importantă din punct de vedere strategic, unde Rusia, China sau Turcia, şi-au mărit semnificativ influenţa în ultimii ani. UE doreşte să menţină Serbia şi Muntenegru în sfera sa de influenţă . În mod cert, cerinţele de combatere a corupţiei şi a criminalităţii nu sunt cele mai importante. Principala solicitare se va referi la distanţa politică faţă de Rusiei şi susţinere a Occidentului. Experţii ruşi sunt de părere că această nouă alianţă între Balcanii de Vest şi UE va afecta relaţiile ruseşti cu regiunea, dar nu de o manieră gravă. Maxime Samorukov, cercetător la Centrul Carnegie din Moscova spune că "aderarea la UE şi NATO nu împiedică Ungaria şi Bulgaria să dezvolte proiecte energetice cu Rusia. Ca urmare, interesele economice ruseşti în Serbia sunt perfect compatibile cu viitoarea integrare în UE", susţine acesta.

* Revocarea şefei DNA: Capcana în care s-a trezit Iohannis. Cum va juca Dragnea

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis are o singură opţiune: să refuze revocarea şefei DNA. Dar cum va reacţiona Liviu Dragnea? Va accepta decizia constituţională a preşedintelui? Nici gând. E ultima şansă ca PSD să scape de Kovesi, e marea şansă ca Liviu Dragnea să pună un trofeu pe masa baronilor hăituţi ani în şir de procurori. Indiferent care va fi deznodământul, Iohannis va învăţa o lecţie: cu PSD nu se poate negocia. Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a ales să nu se facă de râs în faţa lui Codrin Ştefănescu şi a lui Liviu Dragnea. Partidul a fost deasupra carierei sale de om al legii, pe care a compromis-o defintiv. E drept, Tudorel Toader, ca fost judecător CCR, poate sta liniştit: aruncându-se la picioarele celor fără de lege n-a încălcat niciun articol din Constituţie. Dar şi-a încălcat singur dreptul la demnitate.

Tudorel Toader a fost butonul care a declanşat ofensiva anti-Justiţie. Propunerea de revocare a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi va ajunge acum pe masa Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM). Potrivit unor surse din conducerea PSD, Liviu Dragnea mizează pe faptul că CSM va da aviz pozitiv pentru demiterea şefei DNA. Deşi consultativ, un eventual aviz pozitiv va pune o presiune şi mai mare pe şeful statului, care oricum va fi tocat mediatic. Majoritatea în CSM este pe muchie de cuţit. Potrivit calculelor făcute la partid, balanţa stă într-un singur vot, în acest moment pro-PSD. Aşadar, e foarte posibil ca şeful statului să primească propunerea de revocare în următoarele condiţii: presat de propaganda PSD, cu un aviz favorabil de la CSM şi ameninţat cu suspendarea de Liviu Dragnea.

Strict politic, Iohannis are o singură variantă: să refuze revocarea şefei DNA, pentru a recupera electoratul pierdut după desemnarea Vioricăi Dăncilă ca premier, dar şi pentru a impulsiona electoratul de dreapta pasiv. Orice altă mişcare anti-Kovesi îl scoate pe Iohannis din cărţi pentru al doilea mandat de preşedinte. În procedura de revocare a şefei DNA, Iohannis are şi litera, şi spiritul legii de partea sa, spre deosebire de momentul în care a desemnat-o pe Viorica Dăncilă premier, când ar fi trebuit să forţeze Constituţia ca să refuze nominalizarea făcută de majoritatea PSD-ALDE. Aşadar, strict legal, refuzul preşedintelui de a semna propunerea venită de la Tudorel Toader via CSM ar trebui să închidă discuţia, fără să existe şi riscul suspendării. Dar Dragnea a pornit un tăvălug care nu mai poate fi oprit.

* BANCHERUL

* Raiffeisen Bank devine mai responsabila: intra in legalitate in privinta comisioanelor pentru un cont de baza

Raiffeisen Bank, una dintre bancile care au acordat cele mai multe credite in franci elvetieni inainte de criza din 2008, devine un pic mai responsabila. De data aceasta cu privire la chestiunea contului de baza, a carui lege a intrat in vigoare de la inceputul acestui an.

Este vorba de Legea nr. 258/2017 privind comparabilitatea comisioanelor aferente conturilor de plati, schimbarea conturilor de plati si accesul la conturile de plati cu servicii de baza, in vigoare din 27 ianuarie 2018.

Legea, o transpunere interna a unei directive europene, obliga bancile sa ofere persoanelor care nu mai au in prezent niciun cont bancar un cont cu comisioane mai mici decat un cont standard, pentru cresterea bancarizarii.

Raiffeisen Bank a publicat tarifele aferente contului de baza, la trei zile dupa intrarea in vigoare a legii, insa Bancherul.ro a constatat ca banca nu respecta legea in totalitate.

Raiffeisen nu a respectat legea in prima faza

Legea impune bancilor sa ofere clientilor cu venituri mici (persoane vulnerabil financiar, conform jargonului juridic), adica sub 1.500 de lei lunar, un numar de 10 plati si transferuri gratuite in fiecare luna pe teritoriul UE, asadar atat in lei cat si in valuta, la ghiseele bancilor, la bancomate sau online.

De asemenea, prevede legea, platile tip SEPA in euro "nu pot depasi nivelul comisioanelor percepute pentru plati in lei."

Dar conform listei de tarife pentru contul de baza publicata atunci de Raiffeisen (vezi foto), comisionul unei plati in lei era de maxim 10 lei, in timp ce o plata in euro costa minim 50 de lei, asadar de cinci ori mai mult.

* COTIDIANUL

* Portocală se plînge că e "paradit" de ziarişti? Kovesi se "spovedeşte" în biserică?

Aceste două ştiri au fost difuzate aproape simultan şi m-au făcut să mă gîndesc la cît de ciudată este firea umană. Şi nu numai firea umană, căci aceste două episoade îmi amintesc de o strofă din copilărie: "Căţeluş cu părul creţ / Fură raţa din coteţ / El se jură că nu fură / Dar l-am prins cu raţa-n gură"! Exact aşa fac şi aceste două personaje: credincioasa Zeiţă a dreptăţii şi Portocală, cel care "paradea cetăţenii".

Aceste rînduri sînt scrise cu cîteva ore înainte de anunţul ministrului Justiţiei, deci nu au absolut nici o legătură cu decizia acestuia şi nici cu ce ceea ce vom vedea cu toţii, adică rezultatul negocierilor dintre Iohannis, Dragnea, Toader pe marginea situaţiei de la DNA. Sînt doar un comentariu faţă de ştirile şocante transmise de cîteva televiziuni.

Am aflat mai întîi că Laura Codruţa Kovesi are un preot duhovnic, că se spovedeşte deseori şi că ţine toate posturile religioase. La prima vedere, cineva ar putea, deci, s-o considere un bun credincios, cu condiţia să ignore fariseismul acestui personaj.

Ştim din Biblie că prima condiţie pentru ca propriile păcate să fie iertate este să le mărturiseşti ("Atunci Ţi-am mărturisit păcatul meu şi nu mi-am ascuns fărădelegea. Am zis: "Îmi voi mărturisi Domnului fărădelegile!" Şi Tu ai iertat vina păcatului meu", Ps. 32.5), or, din ceea ce am văzut în direct în numeroasele apariţii în emisiuni sau la conferinţa sa de presă, în locul mărturisirii, Kovesi a preferat să mintă aproape la fiecare propoziţie!

Dar, dacă nu are curajul mărturisirii propriilor păcate, Kovesi ar mai avea la îndemînă o soluţie: să ierte ea însăşi păcatele altora: "Fiţi buni unii cu alţii, miloşi şi iertaţi-vă unul pe altul, cum v-a iertat şi Dumnezeu pe voi în Hristos" (Efeseni 4.32). Însă, la fel de superficial cum a "înţeles" şi Codul de procedură penală, la fel a înţeles Kovesi şi Biblia, trăgînd concluzia că trebuie să-i ierte pe procurorii din subordinea sa pentru "păcatele" lor din timpul deja celebrelor anchete! Aşa se explică faptul că, în loc să-i dea de-a dura pe scările DNA, Kovesi le-a luat apărarea, justificîndu-le acţiunile ilegale prin care au distrus numeroase destine!

Dacă este real că Laura Codruţa Kovesi se duce deseori la spovedanie, înseamnă că această taină fundamentală deja a fost pervertită de şefa DNA, căci Taina spovedaniei este o Taină a pocăinţei. Nu ştiu dacă Laura Codruţa Kovesi a citit vreodată aceste cuvinte spuse de Sfîntul Ioan Gură de Aur: "

* CURENTUL

* Profesor universitar: Sistemele informatice ale autorităţilor publice centrale nu sunt adaptate secolului în care trăim

Profesorul universitar şi deputat PNL Dumitru Oprea îi solicită Ministrului Comunicaţiilor şi Societăţii Informaţionale, Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, să prezinte o analiză privind situaţia infrastructurii IT din sistemul public, în condiţiile în care, în dauna contribuabilului, instituţii precum ANAF, continuă să folosească pixul şi hârtia ca metodă uzuală de înregistrare a documentelor.

În ultimii ani, industria tehnologiilor informaţionale şi de comunicaţii a cunoscut o adevărată explozie în România şi tinde să deţină, în următorii ani, un procent important din PIB.

Pe de altă parte, în ciuda unor sume uriaşe cheltuite pentru modernizarea infrastructurii IT a instituţiilor publice (de la baze de date, softuri specializate şi până la site-uri web, care să vină în sprijinul cetăţeanului), în afara unor anchete privind licitaţii trucate şi cheltuirea defectuoasă a banilor, nu am avansat câtuşi de puţin în sensul modernizării statului român. ANAF continuă să folosească pixul şi hârtia ca metodă uzuală de înregistrare a documentelor, cetăţenii sunt invitaţi să depună în urne special amenajate "declaraţiile online" ş.a.

În aceste condiţii, deputatul PNL Dumitru Oprea îi solicită Ministrului Petru Bogdan Cojocaru să prezinte o analiză transparenţă a situaţiei exacte în care se află infrastructura IT din sistemul public.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Ministrul sănătăţii, după reuniunea miniştrilor din sud-estul Europei: Mi-a fost ruşine

Ministrul sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat miercuri că a fost chemată marţi "imperativ" să participe la o reuniune a miniştrilor din ţările Europei de Sud-Est privind vaccinarea.

"Avem nevoie urgentă de această lege pentru a putea face lucrurile aşa cum trebuie. Ieri am fost chemată imperativ la o reuniune a miniştrilor din ţările din sud-estul Europei privind vaccinarea. Nu am înţeles de ce. Primisem invitaţia pe minister în primele două zile de mandat. Am declinat, am rugat un secretar de stat să îmi ţină locul, dar în final cei de la OMS au insistat să merg şi abia ieri am înţeles de ce. Pentru că este o reală îngrijorare la nivelul OMS faţă de ce se întâmplă în România şi pentru că au apreciat luările mele de poziţie foarte ferme privind pro-vaccinarea. Acolo m-am convins încă o dată că avem absolută nevoie. Mi-a fost ruşine - vă spun încă o dată, sincer - să aflu că alte ţări precum Albania, precum Bulgaria, precum Muntenegru au cifre mult mai bune decât ale noastre şi soluţii mult mai viabile, campanii de promovare agresive, ceea ce noi nu am reuşit să facem până acum", a spus demnitarul.

Sorina Pintea a amintit că în marea majoritate a ţărilor UE vaccinarea este obligatorie.

Reprezentanta MS a afirmat că i-a solicitat directorului regional al OMS pentru Europa, Zsuzsanna Jakab, să vină în România şi să prezinte în Parlament un raport.

"Poate eu nefiind medic nu voi putea să conving şi atunci am rugat-o pe directoarea regională a OMS pe Europa, doamna Jakab, să vină în România în Parlament şi să prezinte un raport. Poate ea va fi mai convingătoare", a spus Pintea.

* NATIONAL

* Procurorul general a reactionat dupa anuntul ministrului in privinta sefei DNA

Pe fondul anuntului pe care l-a facut in aceasta seara Tudorel Toader, acela ca va declansa procedura de revocare din functie a procurorului-sef al DNA-ului, Laura Codruta Kovesi, Augustin Lazar a transmis un mesaj.

Reactia exprimata in urma cu doar cateva zeci de minute este in aceeasi nota cu cea exprimata anterior de catre procurorul general pe parcursul zilei, si anume ca este de parere ca nu ar exista vreun motiv pentru revocarea procurorului-sef al Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie. "Avand in vedere decizia ministrului Justitiei de a propune revocarea din functie a procurorului sef al Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie, domnul Augustin Lazar, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe langa Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie reafirma pozitia exprimata constant, in sensul ca nu exista nici un motiv legal de revocare a doamnei Codruta Kovesi", este mesajul postat pe pagina oficiala de Facebook a Ministerului Public.

Va amintim ca Toader a mai precizat, in declaratia de presa de joi seara, ca va trimite propunerea de revocare atat presedintelui Iohannis, cat si Sectiei pentru procurori a CSM-ului.



* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Preşedintele României, în continuare mulţumit de activitatea DNA

La scurt timp după conferinţa de presă ţinută de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, prin care acesta a cerut revocarea din fruntea DNA a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi, Administraţia Prezidenţială a reacţionat prompt .

"Referitor la Raportul privind activitatea managerială a Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, prezentat joi, 22 februarie a.c., de către ministrul Justiţiei, Administraţia Prezidenţială face următoarele precizări:

Din cauza lipsei de claritate în prezentarea Raportului privind activitatea managerială a DNA şi având în vedere că evaluarea activităţii DNA şi a conducerii acestei instituţii de către Preşedintele României diferă de cea a Ministrului Justiţiei, se impune o analiză aprofundată a acestui document, care urmează să fie realizată la nivelul Administraţiei Prezidenţiale de către departamentele de specialitate. În repetate rânduri, Preşedintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis, s-a declarat mulţumit de activitatea DNA şi a conducerii sale, punct de vedere pe care şi-l menţine în continuare.

Preşedintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis, va uza de toate prerogativele constituţionale pentru asigurarea funcţionării unei justiţii independente şi pentru consolidarea statului de drept", se afirmă într-un comunicat de presă al Cotroceniului.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Atenţie. Avocatul Cătălin Micu, ZRP: Salariile nete ale unor bugetari vor scădea cu 20%. Cu siguranţă cei afectaţi vor da statul în judecată. Precedentul creat în 2010, când guvernul Boc a tăiat salariile cu 25%, va fi considerat în fundamentarea acţiunilor în instanţă

Transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat se traduce printr-o scădere a veniturilor nete în cazul unor categorii de bugetari, iar cei afectaţi se vor adresa instanţelor de judecată pentru recuperarea prejudiciilor, este de părere avocatul Cătălin Micu, managing Associate în cadrul casei de avocatură Zamfirescu Racoti & Partners (ZRP).

"Declaraţia doamnei Olguţa Vasilescu (ministrul muncii - n.red.) - «Toţi bugetarii vor avea o creştere pe brut la 25% de la 1 ianuarie 2018, echivalentul de 4% net» - surprinde în mod corect principiul enunţat în legea privind salarizarea personalului plătit din fonduri publice. Acest principiu este, însă, diluat semnificativ de alte două dispoziţii. Prima dintre acestea stabileşte un plafon al creşterii cu 25%, care a fost deja atins în cazul unui număr semnificativ de categorii de bugetari. În această situaţie, majorarea cu 25% nu se aplică în cazul acestor categorii. A doua dispoziţie, care conduce la scăderea veniturilor nete, este cea prin care contribuţiile sociale în cuantum de aproximativ 20% din salariul brut au fost transferate de la angajator la angajat. Astfel, categoriile de bugetari pentru care salariile brute au rămas la nivelul din 2017 îşi văd diminuate veniturile nete cu aproximativ 20%", a explicat Cătălin Micu, avocat specializat în dreptul muncii.

El spune că majorarea salarială pentru unii bugetari a rămas doar la nivel de intenţie şi că, în final, aceştia nu au beneficiat de creşterea salariilor brute cu 25%, deşi statul a economisit neacordând aceste sume. [ tipăreşte articolul ]