CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 23.03.2018

BURSA 23.03.2018

M.D
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Un proiect de lege cu beneficii limitate, dar cu efecte negative majore
     De curând, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă organizată de Asociaţia Română a Băncilor (ARB), principalele bănci din piaţă şi-au exprimat opinia cu privire la controversatul proiect de lege care limitează Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE) la credite.
     KPMG a prezentat rezultatele unui studiu de impact asupra domeniului bancar. Rezultatele studiului se regăsesc în acest articol: Studiu KPMG: Limitarea DAE va înăspri condiţiile de creditare. Cămătăria se va intensifica Sergiu Manea, BCR: "Dacă ne uitam la limitarea dobânzii, este foarte clar că ideea principală a legiuitorului a fost aceea de a exclude ratele la niveluri necontrolate, însă modul în care construim acest plafon vine în detrimentul accesului la credit. Până la urmă acoperirea costului unui credit este un lucru foarte clar, ca şi atunci când vindem ulei sau creştem roşii, ne dorim să vindem la un preţ mai mare decât acela care-l plătim pentru resursele utilizate în proces. Practic vom avea de-a face cu o resorbţie a plajei de adresare, imaginaţi-va un flux şi un reflux".
     * BNR: Legile incerte şi impredictibile, risc sistemic ridicat
     Cadrul legislativ incert şi impredictibil în domeniul financiar-bancar, cu implicaţii asupra solvabilităţii sectorului bancar este principalul risc sistemic ridicat şi dificil de gestionat identificat de băncile din România.
     Cel de-al doilea este reprezentat de riscul de creştere a costului de finanţare ca urmare a majorării ratei dobânzii şi/sau a deprecierii monedei naţionale cu efecte negative asupra capacităţii de plată a debitorilor, în special a populaţiei şi IMM. Un altul îl reprezintă riscul deteriorării rapide a încrederii investitorilor în economiile emergente în contextul evoluţiilor externe, de exemplu creşterea economică la nivel global, modificările de ordin politic şi accentuarea tensiunilor geopolitice, sectorul bancar european, şi/sau interne, de exemplu politici fiscale prociclice, adâncirea deficitului de cont curent. Conform Sondajului trimestrial privind riscurile sistemice elaborat de Banca Naţională a României, cele mai mari instituţii de credit din România au identificat în exerciţiul curent şase riscuri ridicate şi două moderate, similar rezultatelor exerciţiului anterior (septembrie 2017).
     * BANCHERUL
     * ING Bank revine la avansul de 5% pentru creditele Prima Casa
     Dupa ce la inceputul anului trecut ING Bank a majorat de la 5% la 10% avansul minim pentru creditele Prima Casa, in paralel cu scaderea de la 25% la 15% a avansului pentru creditele ipotecare standard, banca olandeza a decis sa revina in acest an la avansul minim de 5% in cazul creditelor garantate de stat pe perioade de maxim 25 de ani, mentinad nivelul de 10% pentru creditele de pana la 30 de ani.
     "Am reintrodus optiunea de avans de 5% pentru perioade de creditare sub 25 de ani, urmare a analizei solicitarilor cererilor primite din partea clientilor. Spuneam si anul trecut ca vom urmari cererea clientilor constant si vom reevalua decizia daca va fi cazul. Totusi incurajam si recomandam in continuare clientii sa vina cu un avans mai ridicat pentru a obtine atat un credit cat si o rata de valori mai mici. Avem in luna martie si o promotie de dobanda. Cel mai mic pret din piata, marja de 1.95%", a precizat ING, pentru Bancherul.ro.
     Revenirea ING la avansul de 5% poate reprezenta o confirmare ca acesta reprezinta cea mai importanta atractie in cazul creditelor Prima Casa.
     Pentru un credit de 50.000 de euro, avansul de 5% inseamna 2.500 de euro, pe cand in cazul avansului de minim 15% este nevoie de o suma de trei ori mai mare, adica 7.500 de euro.
     Creditele Prima Casa au si avantajul unei dobanzi mai mici decat pentru un credit ipotecat standard, fiind plafonata prin lege la 2% plus ROBOR la 3 luni.
     In aceste conditii, costul total (DAE) al creditelor Prima Casa acordate de unele dintre cele mai mari banci (BCR, BT, BRD, CEC si ING) este destul de apropiat: intre 4,37% la BRD si 4,43% la BCR, in cazul unui credit de 180.000 de lei pe 25 de ani.
     Rata lunara este, in consecinta, foarte apropiata la toate cele cinci banci: intre 953 si 959 lei.
     Comparativ, la creditele imobiliare standard, rata lunara incepe de la 1.072 lei la ING si ajunge la 1.176 lei la BCR, care este cel mai scump credit imobiliar standard.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Mai putem avea încredere în Facebook?
     Mark Zuckerberg, fondatorul Facebook, a apărut miercuri la CNN, unde a vorbit despre scandalul Facebook-Cambridge Analytica. O apariţie tardivă a celui de la care zeci de milioane de utilizatori au aşteptat zile bune o explicaţie pentru furtul datelor personale.
     "Putem avea încredere în Facebook?", a fost întrebarea fundamentală pentru Zuckerberg, cel considerat de jurnalistul CNN Anderson Cooper drept "cel mai puternic om din lume". Răspunsul a fost o lungă eschivă, cu regrete, promisiuni, programe şi aplicaţii. "Vrem să fim siguri că toţi cei care au avut datele personale afectate vor afla. Mai departe, vom identifica aplicaţiile similare care fac astfel de lucruri şi le vom spune oamenilor despre ele. Cu siguranţă, când mă uit în urmă regret că nu am făcut asta la timp, că am greşit, dar suntem decişi să facem lucrurile bine în viitor."
     Dar iată ce spunea Zuckerberg în 2009, la BBC, întrebat dacă Facebook va oferi terţilor informaţii personale ale utilizatorilor. "Cine este proprietarul informaţiilor de pe Facebook? Cel care le postează sau dumneavoastră?". "Informaţiile sunt proprietatea utilizatorilor", spune Zuckerberg. "Le veţi oferi altora?". Zuckerberg: "Nu le vom schimba decât cu cei cu care utilizatorul spune că doreşte". În 2009, când Zuckerberg dădea răspunsuri clare, compania avea venituri de sub 800 de milioane. Acum, când se eschivează, Facebook are venituri de 40 de miliarde de dolari.
     * CURENTUL
     * Două inspectoare de la ANAF Ilfov au fost reţinute de DIICOT
     La data de 21.03.2018 procurorii Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism - Structura Centrală au dispus reţinerea pentru o perioadă de 24 de ore a inculpatelor STAN STELA şi ZAMFIRESCU DANIELA LILIANA, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de abuz în serviciu dacă funcţionarul public a obţinut pentru sine sau pentru altul un folos necuvenit şi favorizarea făptuitorului.
     În cauză, există suspiciunea rezonabilă că în perioada 12.01 - 22.05.2015, inculpatele Stan Stela şi Zamfirescu Daniela - Liliana, consilieri superiori, suspectul F. C., şef serviciu şi suspectul B. E. C., şef administraţie adjunct, din cadrul Administraţiei Judeţene a Finanţelor Publice Ilfov - Activitatea de Inspecţie Fiscală Contribuabili Mijlocii, aflaţi în exercitarea atribuţiilor de serviciu, cu intenţie, au efectuat cu încălcarea prevederilor legale în materie respectiv art. 45 alin. 1 din Legea 188/1999 privind statutul funcţionarilor publici, art. 7 alin. 2 - 4, art. 94 alin. 1 - 3, art. 97 alin. 1 lit. b şi alin. 3 lit. b, art. 105 alin. 1 din OG nr. 92/2003, republicată, privind Codul de procedură fiscală, inspecţia fiscală finalizată printr-un raport de inspecţie fiscală, neinvestigând, neconstatând şi nesancţionând fiscal toate actele şi faptele rezultate din activitatea contribuabilului MERT SA supus inspecţiei, de care aveau cunoştinţă la momentul demarării inspecţiei fiscale şi care atestau existenţa mecanismul evazionist iniţiat şi constituit de inculpaţii BOZDORO MARINICĂ şi RISTEA GEORGE CĂTĂLIN şi pus la dispoziţia SC MERT SA în vederea efectuării de importuri subevaluate şi a sustragerii de la plata TVA de plată, cu consecinţă încălcării intereselor statului prin necolectarea creanţelor fiscale datorate de acest contribuabil la bugetul de stat concomitent cu crearea unui folos necuvenit în beneficiul acestei societăţi dar şi în scopul împiedicării tragerii la răspundere penală a acesteia.
     *  JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Diplomaţia s-a încheiat - Boris Johnson îl acuză făţiş pe Vladimir Putin că a ordonat lichidarea fostului spion Serghei Skripal
     Boris Johnson, ministrul de Externe al Marii Britanii, a declarat, miercuri, că preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a ordonat atacul neurotoxic asupra fostului spion rus Serghei Skripal pentru a îl ajuta în campania electorală pentru preşedinţia Rusiei, relatează Politico.eu.
     În cadrul unor declaraţiile susţinute în faţa Comisiei pentru Afaceri Externe din cadrul Parlamentului Britanic, Johnson a reiterat faptul că responsabilitatea atacului neurotoxic îi aparţine direct lui Vladimir Putin.
     Ministrul britanic de Externe a precizat că, în pofida declaraţiilor venite de la Moscova, atacul neurotoxic "poartă semnătura Rusiei" prin folosirea agentului neurotoxic "Novicioc", adăugând că Moscova a vrut să-şi avertizeze foştii spioni că nu pot scăpa de "revanşa Rusiei".
     "Aşa cum fac multe figure nedemocratice în momentul alegerilor sau în prejma momentelor critice, este deseori atractiv să induci în imaginarul colectiv noţiunea unui duşman şi cred că asta s-a încercat asupra electoratului din Rusia", a declarant Johnson, adăugând că atacul neurotoxic a fost strâns legat de campania electorală din Rusia.
     Aceasta este cea mai gravă criză dintre Rusia şi Marea Britanie din ultimii ani. Moscova a negat orice implicare în atacul neurotoxic din Salisbury şi, în replică, a dispus expulzarea a 23 de diplomaţi britanici, după ce şi Londra a decis expluzarea a 23 de diplomaţi ruşi. Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a catalogat acuzaţiile drept "lipsite de sens".
     *  ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * Vanghelie stă acasă
     DNA a cerut înlocuirea măsurii controlului judiciar cu arestul preventiv pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de instigare la mărturie mincinoasă, respectiv pentru faptul că Vanghelie ar fi luat legătură cu un martor în dosarul în care este judecat pentru fapte de corupţie. Imediat după aflarea deciziei, Vanghelie s-a bucurat pentru faptul că a dat de nişte "judecătoare tinere şi curajoase" care au refuzat să le facă procurorilor pe plac în absenţa unor probe convingătoare: "Este dramatic, cum să fiu arestat că eram la aparatul de apă? Eu eram la aparatul de apă, el mi-a spus < < ce faci, şefu? Să ştiţi că m-au şantajat > >. Eu i-am spus: < < Să ştii că este un Dumnezeu şi este atât > >. Pentru asta au cerut arestarea preventivă. Eu nu am întâlnit niciodată aşa ceva, nici măcar în perioada comunistă, că am fost gestionar şi nu am văzut aşa ceva". În context, Marian Vanghelie a spus că "statul paralel" avea şi lucra cu liste de persoane care trebuiau eliminate şi că toate aceste lucruri se vor plăti la un moment dat: "Va sosi vremea când toţi 70% dintre cei din DNA, din sediul ăla, vor fi judecaţi şi se va vedea că fac la fel că aia de la Prahova. Eu nu le doresc răul, dar ar trebui să fie anchetaţi, că să se vadă".
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Banca Transilvania vrea să livreze dividende şi acţiuni gratuite cu un randament cumulat de 16%
     Banca de la Cluj vrea să-şi recompenseze acţionarii cu jumătate din profitul net realizat în anul 2017, dar şi cu 10,85 acţiuni gratuite la 100 deţinute prin majorare de capital ♦ Convocatorul publicat miercuri rezumă mesajul transmis de bancă Ziarului Financiar în februarie ♦ 91% din profit ar urma să meargă către acţionari.
     Banca Transilvania (TLV), cel mai lichid emitent de la bursa româ­nească, propune acţionarilor în şedinţa din 25 aprilie distribuirea unui dividend brut de 0,14 lei pe acţiune şi 10,85 acţiuni gratuite la 100 de unităţi deţinute de investitori, ceea ce echivalează cu un randament brut cumulat de 16%, potrivit calculelor ZF pe baza informaţiilor din convocator. 
 
Internaţional, 07:35
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, dezamăgite de evoluţia sectorului de business din zona euro
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
     Rulajul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 44 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad, investitorii fiind atenţi la politica Fed
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
     Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

