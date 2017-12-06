   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 25.01.2018

BURSA 25.01.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Comisia Europeană avertizează Bucureştiul în privinţa "pericolului" modificărilor "aduse legii justiţiei şi codurilor penale"
     Comisia Europeană a lansat, ieri, un nou apel dur la adresa Parlamentului României în legătura cu modificarea Legilor justiţiei şi a Codurilor penale. Preşedintele şi prim-vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker şi Frans Timmermans, au făcut publică o declaraţie comună în care avertizează Bucureştiul în privinţa "pericolului" modificărilor "aduse legii justiţiei şi codurilor penale"
     "Urmărim cu îngrijorare evoluţiile recente din România (...) Comisia avertizează din nou cu privire la pericolul regresării şi va analiza în detaliu modificările finale aduse legii justiţiei, codurilor penale şi legilor privind conflictul de interese şi corupţia pentru a stabili impactul acestora asupra eforturilor de garantare a independenţei sistemului judiciar şi de combatere a corupţiei", subliniază Juncker şi Timmermans în document.
      Aceaştia noteză că o condiţie esenţială pentru a putea renunţa treptat la mecanismul de cooperare şi de verificare (MCV) este ca progresele realizate până acum în cadrul acestuia să fie ireversibile. "În cel mai recent raport privind mecanismul, din noiembrie 2017, Comisia a subliniat faptul că Guvernul şi Parlamentul ar trebui să asigure transparenţa totală a procesului legislativ privind legile justiţiei şi să ţină seama în mod corespunzător de consultările desfăşurate în cadrul acestuia. De asemenea, Comisia a precizat că un proces în care independenţa sistemului judiciar şi punctul de vedere al acestuia sunt apreciate şi luate în considerare în mod corespunzător şi în care se ţine seama de avizul Comisiei de la Veneţia reprezintă o condiţie prealabilă pentru sustenabilitatea reformelor şi este un element important în ceea ce priveşte îndeplinirea obiectivelor de referinţă stabilite prin mecanismul de cooperare şi de verificare", se notează în declaraţia comună. În concluzie, Juncker şi Frans Timmermans cer Parlamentului României "să regândească acţiunile propuse, să lanseze dezbaterea conform recomandărilor Comisiei şi să construiască un consens la scară largă cu privire la calea de urmat".
     * Poliţia Română, la un pas de revoltă. Poliţiştilor operativi li s-au tăiat 700 de lei pe lună
     Oamenii legii din toată ţara sunt supăraţi pentru că statul le-a tăiat sporul pe care îl primeau dacă erau chemaţi de acasă la serviciu şi acuză că acum sunt obligaţi să muncescă la negru.
     Poliţiştii din toată ţara sunt la un pas de revoltă. De altfel, în unele judeţe aceştia refuză deja să răspundă la apeluri de urgenţă când sunt în timpul liber. Oamenii legii sunt supăraţi pentru că statul le-a tăiat sporul pe care îl primeau dacă erau chemaţi de acasă la serviciu. Conform preşedintelui Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor şi Personalului Contractual din Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (SNPPC), Dumitru Coarnă, situaţia este aproape generalizată la nivelul ţarii. "De la 1 ianuarie oamenii nu mai sunt plătiţi pentru intervenţia la domiciliu. Programarea, întocmirea unui orar pentru acest tip de intervenţii de către conducerile inspectoratelor constituie un abuz. Ne-au luat dreptul de a încasa acele sume, nu mai există nici obligaţia noastră", atrage atenţia sindicalistul.
     Dumitru Coarnă susţine că sindicatul pe care îl conduce a început să strângă documente şi a avut o serie de întâlniri pentru rezolvarea situaţiei. Până acum fără prea mare succes, însă. "Se emit în continuare documente cu programările pentru acest servciu. Noi am început să le strângem. Nu am încă o reprezentare la nivelul întregii ţări, dar în marea majoritate a judeţelor se întâmplă acest lucru. Cred că există şi o presiune de la IGPR (Poliţia Română - n.r.) în acest sens. Luna viitoare, dacă nu se rezolvă problema, vom depune plângere la Parchet. Dacă ar exista dorinţă, problema s-ar putea rezolva simplu cu plata pentru munca suplimentară, dar nu mai mult de 8 ore săptămânal", arată poliţistul.
     Preşedintele SNPPC a declarat că a încercat să aibă o întâlnire pe această problemă cu noul şef al Poliţiei Române, chestorul principal de poliţie Cătălin Ioniţă, dar acest lucru nu s-a petrecut. "Domnul Ioniţă fuge de discuţiile cu sindicatele. Totuşi am reuşit să discutăm cu primul adjunct, chestorul de poliţie Marius Voicu", a subliniat Dumitru Coarnă.
     *  Costul unui cont bancar în euro poate fi dublu la unele bănci, comparativ cu altele
     Comisioanele aferente unui cont bancar în euro pentru o persoană fizică diferta destul de mult chiar şi între băncile mari din România, la unele dintre acestea putând fi dublu faţă de altele, reiese dintr-o comparaţie a costurilor pentru un cont curent şi câteva operaţiuni de baza cu carduri şi plăti online, prin internet sau mobile banking.
     Astfel, dacă la două bănci, ING şi BT (Banca Transilvania) costul total al unui cont în euro este în jur de 106 lei pentru un număr de opt operaţiuni plus costurile de administrare a contului, cardului şi aplicaţiilor online banking, la restul băncilor mari (BCR, BRD, Raiffeisen şi Unicredit) ajunge la 200 de lei.
     Să vedem acum care sunt comisioanele care fac diferenţa între cele două grupuri de bănci, cu menţiunea că BT şi ING au costuri mult mai mici şi pentru conturile în lei. (vezi aici statisticile)
     Cele mai mari diferenţe le vedem la costul retragerii de numerar de pe carduri.
     * COTIDIANUL
     *  Replica lui Dragnea şi Tăriceanu pentru Comisia Europeană
     Preşedinţii celor două Camere ale Parlamentului, Liviu Dragnea şi Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, au transmis, miercuri, o scrisoare de răspuns preşedintelui şi vicepreşedintelui Comsiei Europene Jean Claude Juncker şi Frans Timmermans, în care cataloghează preocupările CE privind legile justiţiei drept "surprinzătoare".
     Dragnea şi Tăriceanu spun, în debutul scrisorii lor, că elaborarea şi examinarea textelor de lege în cauză s-a făcut cu respectarea exigenţelor constituţionale, acestea fiind supuse controlului constituţional realizat de CCR, care verifică atât conformitatea cu Constituţia, cât şi respectarea standardelor Comisiei de la Veneţia.
     Iată scrisoarea:
     "Dragă domnule Preşedinte al Comisiei Europene
     Dragă domnule Prim Vice-Preşedinte al Comisiei Europene,
     Ne exprimăm aprecierea cu privire la interesul manifestat de Comisia Europeană în legătură cu dezbaterile din Parlamentul României referitoare la reforma justiţiei şi modificarea Codului penal şi Codului de procedură penală în acord cu deciziile Curţii Constituţionale a României, directivele europene şi deciziile CEDO pronunţate în această materie.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Simona Halep - Angelique Kerber. Primul set câştigat de româncă
     imona Halep, locul 1 WTA, s-a calificat pentru prima dată în semifinalele Australian Open, după ce a învins-o, miercuri, cu scorul de 6-3, 6-2, în 72 de minute, pe sportiva cehă Karolina Pliskova, locul 6 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 6.
     Simona Halep, locul 1 WTA, şi Angelique Kerber, locul 16 WTA, vor evolua joi în semifinala de la Australian Open 2018. Meciul va începe în jurul orei 07:00, ora României.
     Această întâlnire este a treia pe Rod Laver Arena. Ziua va fi deschisă, la ora 02.00, de un meci de dublu mixt.
     Va urma apoi, nu înainte de ora 05.00, cealaltă semifinală, în care se vor întâlni daneza Caroline Wozniacki, locul 2 WTA, şi jucătoarea belgiană Elise Mertens, locul 37 WTA.
     * NATIONAL
     *  Ciudata Romanie: petitie pentru sustinerea ministrului "genunche"
     Zilele trecute credeam ca pentru locurile din Guvern, inclusive pentru pozitia de premier, in cadrul PSD s-a organizat un concurs de lipsa de cultura generala. Acum sunt sigur. Deci, nu numai ca vom avea un sef al Executivului care a bagat Iranul si Pakistanul in Europa fara sa le intrebe, dar se fac eforturi ca ministrul a carui minte este atat de complexa incat a creat o teza filozofica de neegalat (aceea care spune ca greseala nu este acelasi lucru cu eroarea) incearca sa se lege cu lanturi de scaunul pe care a stat inutil pana acum. Practic, prin petitia aceasta, Pop cerseste sustinerea personalului didactic din Romania, din care 99,99 la suta este muuuult mai capabil decat "Genunche". Cica totusi s-au gasit 800 de gorobeti care ar fi semnat cererea. Ei bine, astia ori sunt mai cinici decat Diogene Cainele si vor sa vada pana unde poate ocupa prostia inalte functii, ori sunt masochisti declarati. Ca sa nu mai spun ca initiatorul petitiei trebuie ca e chiar ministrul pentru care limba romana este o limba moarta la care studiaza si azi mari savanti ai lumii. Sau seful lui de cabinet, in pericol sa piarda salariul cu care s-a invatat. Oricum, trebuie sa ai ceva la scufita sa semnezi pentru ca asa un personaj sa continue violarea pana la inconstienta a sistemului educational. Si pe viu, fara sa-l fi asomat in prealabil. Pai, mai bine facem o petitie de sustinere a unui macelar la Educatie, a unui evazionist la Finante si, de ce nu, a lui Ciomu la Sanatate. Ca sa stim o treaba. Apoi schimbam numele tarii in Nebunariul Romania si ne cumparam fiecare cate o camasa de forta. Caci viata bate filmul si "Zbor deasupra unui cuib de cuci" poate deveni oricand un musical de mare succes. In rest, Centenar fericit, fratilor!
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Simona Halep începe în forţă meciul cu Angelique Kerber din semifinala Australian Open
     După victoria de joi, Caroline Wozniacki, prima finalistă de la Melbourne, ar putea reveni pe primul loc în clasamentul WTA dacă Simona Halep va pierde meciul din semifinale cu Angelique Kerber. Caroline Wozniacki s-a calificat în a treia finală de Grand Şlam a carierei, daneza făcând pasul înainte în ultimul act de la Australian Open după 6-3, 7-6(2) cu Elise Mertens.
     "Fiecare partidă jucată cu Simona a fost dificilă, iar rezultatul strâns. Ştiu că sunt bună în defensivă, iar asta îmi da încredere", astfel a prefaţat Angelique Kerber partidă cu Simona Halep.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Ca să se încadreze în Prima Casă, dezvoltatorii imobiliari au ajuns să vândă apartamente mai mici decât suprafaţa prevăzută în lege: două camere au 45 mp utili când trebuie să aibă 52mp, trei camere au 54 mp utili când minimul trebuie să fie 66 mp
     Sub presiunea încadrării în programul Prima casă, există dezvoltatori imobiliari care vând apartamente de două camere cu suprafaţă utilă de 45 mp, când minimul legal este de 52 mp, sau de trei camere cu 54 mp, când minimul legal este de 66 mp.
     Mai multe ansambluri reziden­ţia­le din Bucureşti aduc pe pia­­ţă apartamente ale căror supra­fe­ţe utile sunt mai mici decât mi­ni­mele prevăzute în Le­gea lo­cu­inţei. Astfel, se vând garsoniere cu su­pra­fe­ţe uti­le de 27 mp sau apartamente cu trei ca­me­re de 54 mp. Legea locuinţei 114/1996, la ca­pi­tolul "Exi­gen­ţe minimale" preve­de însă că su­pra­faţa mi­nimă utilă pentru o garsonieră este de 37 mp, iar la un aparta­ment cu trei camere este de 66 mp.
     "Primăria este cea care dă avizele de con­struire, însă mulţi dintre cei care lucrează aco­lo nu cunosc legea şi acordă autorizaţiile chiar dacă nu sunt conforme cu prevederile. Uneori oa­menii se înţeleg între ei şi primesc autorizaţii oricum. Dacă lucrarea nu este corectă, In­spec­to­ratul de Stat în Construcţii poate s-o şi demo­le­ze sau să dea amenzi şi să ceară intrarea în lega­litate", spune un diriginte de şantier auto­rizat de Inspectorat. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 25.01.2018

 
Opinia cititorului 
Actualitate
Politică, 08:15
UPDATE
ÎCCJ a amânat discutarea cererii de redeschidere a urmării penale pe numele lui Stănescu
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:37
     Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a amânat pentru 8 februarie, discutarea cererii DNA de confirmare a redeschiderii urmăririi penale într-un dosar în care este vizat şi vicepremierul Paul Stănescu.
     * ACTUALIZARE 9:50 Vicepremierul Paul Stănescu spune că va demisiona dacă va deveni inculpat  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 11:35
Cel puţin trei morţi şi circa 100 răniţi după deraierea unui tren în apropiere de Milano
     Între trei şi cinci persoane au murit şi cel puţin 100 au fost rănite, dintre care zece grav, după ce un tren regional a deraiat în această dimineaţa în apropiere de Milano, a anunţat un oficial al serviciilor de pompieri, relatează Reuters şi AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:10
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 11:04
EURO INSOL:
Tribunalul de la Geneva a stabilit că denunţarea contractului dintre Hidroelectrica şi EFT a fost legală
     Tribunalul Arbitral de la Geneva a stabilit că denunţarea contractului încheiat de Hidroelectrica cu traderul de energie EFT AG a fost perfect legală iar această hotărâre este de o importantă excepţională, constituind chiar o premieră în jurisprudenţa instanţei de la Geneva, din perspectiva faptului că legea aplicabilă litigiului a fost legea elveţiană, nu legea română, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Sport, 10:51
Simona Halep s-a calificat pentru prima dată în finala turneului Australian Open
     Jucătoarea română de tenis Simona Halep, numărul unu mondial, s-a calificat în premieră în finala turneului Australian Open, astăzi, la Melbourne, după ce a învins-o în penultimul act pe germanca Angelique Kerber, cu 6-3, 4-6, 9-7, potrivit Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook