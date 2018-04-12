   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 25.06.2018

BURSA 25.06.2018

A.M.
 
     *  ADEVĂRUL
      * Liviu Dragnea aruncă în aer România şi compromite PSD. Cum a calculat paşii pentru ordonanţa de urgenţă salvatoare
     Prin refuzul de a demisiona din fruntea Camerei Deputaţilor şi prin dorinţa de a modifica legislaţia penală printr-o ordonanţă de urgenţă, Liviu Dragnea aruncă România într-un zonă nefrecventabilă pentru partenerii externi şi tranformă PSD într-un partid tributar strict interesului său imediat şi personal: anularea pedepsei cu executare. Surse din PSD explică pentru "Adevărul" care e planul prin care Dragnea încearcă să se salveze.
     Condamndat în primă instanţă la o pedeapsă de trei ani şi jumătate de închisoare cu executare în dosarul angajărilor fictive de la Protecţia Copilului Teleorman, liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea încearcă să se salveze sfidând interesele României, dar şi ale propriului partid. Surse social-democrate au confirmat pentru "Adevărul" că juriştii PSD, în frunte cu Florin Iordache, pregătesc o ordonanţă de urgenţă pentru modificarea Codului penal şi a Codului de procedură penală, astfel încât Liviu Dragnea să nu mai poată fi condamnat definitiv. Practic, este vorba de o nouă Ordonanţă 13, dar care va intra în vigoare imediat, nu după 10 zile, ca în iarna anului 2017, când a existat acel răgaz pentru a fi abrogată. Ordonanţa de urgenţă ar urma să modifice articolul din Codul penal referitor la abuzul în serviciu, care a stat la baza condamnării lui Liviu Dragnea. Odată publicată în Monitorul Oficial - deci chiar dacă va fi în vigoare şi numai un minut -, ordonanţa de urgenţă va sili completul de cinci judecători de la Instanţa Supremă să-l achite definitiv pe Liviu Dragnea, în ciuda condamnării în primă instanţă. Demersul liderului PSD de a ordona modificarea legislaţiei penale prin ordonanţă de urgenţă, adică peste noapte, este cu atât mai revoltător cu cât majoritatea PSD din Parlament tocmai a modificat Codul de procedură penală prin lege. Practic, o lege aflată în drum spre promulgare ar fi dublată de o ordonanţă de urgenţă. Care ar fi explicaţia? Liviu Dragnea susţine că Opoziţia frânează procedura prin care Codul penal şi Codul de procedură penală sunt adoptate în Parlament, deşi tot ce au făcut PNL şi USR a fost să sesizeze CCR, atribut oferit de Constituţie.
     *  BANCHERUL
      * FMI recomanda intarirea independentei BNR, in contrast cu initiativele legislative populiste
     Fondul Monetar International (FMI) a recomandat, in urma unei analize ample realizata asupra sectorului financiar romanesc, intarirea independentei Bancii Nationale a Romaniei (BNR), in timp ce senatorul populist Daniel Zamfir, cunoscut pentru initiativele sale legislative impotriva bancilor si BNR, in tandem cu avocatul Gheorge Piperea, implicat in numeroase procese impotriva bancilor, asadar direct interesat sa discrediteze sectorul bancar, a propus recent un proiect de lege care urmareste contrariul, adica slabirea independentei BNR.
     Astfel, FMI a realizat o analiza detaliata a respectarii principiilor esentiale Basel pentru o supraveghere bancara eficienta, in cadrul Programului de evaluare a sectorului financiar (FSAP), in urma careia a facut o serie de recomandari in vederea sporirii independentei BNR, si anume:
     Revizuirea statului bancii centrale in vederea eliminiarii posibilitatii ca Ministerul Finantelor Publice si ministrul) sa participe la sedintele conducerii BNR;
     Introducerea unei prevederi legale pentru protejarea BNR ca institutie impotriva proceselor in justitie pentru masuri adoptate si/sau omisiuni facute in timpul exercitarii activitatii cu buna credinta;
     Introducerea unei prevederi legale prin care sa fie facute publice motivele pentru demiterea membrilor conducerii BNR;
     Publicarea unor criterii riguroase si adecvate pe care comisiile din Parlament sa le aiba in vedere pentru numirea conducerii BNR;
     Adoptarea si implementarea unui cadru post-angajare sau a unei perioade de pauza in situatiile in care angajatii sau membrii conducerii BNR intentioneaza sau ocupa pozitii in cadrul bancilor supravegheate de BNR.
     BNR a raspus ca in Statutul sau se prevede in prezent ca membrii conducerii si personalul insarcinat cu supravegherea prudentiala se bucura de protectia legala impotriva actiunilor in justitie in cazul exercitarii atributiilor cu buna credinta, iar costurile legale sunt acoperite de BNR.
     "BNR este total de acord cu recomandarea FMI si va urmari sa gaseasca un consens printre toti factorii politici pentru amendarea Statutului BNR cu scopul de "a introduce prevederi legale prin care BNR ca institutie sa fie protejata impotria proceselor in justitie pentru masuri adoptate si sau omisiuni facute in exercitarea atributiilor cu buna credinta".
     *  COTIDIANUL
      * Erdogan, din nou sultan
     Preşedintele Turciei, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, se clasează pe primul loc la alegerile prezidenţiale din Turcia desfăşurate duminică, potrivit rezultatelor parţiale.
     Erdogan, susţinut de Partidul Dreptăţii şi Dezvoltării (AKP, dreapta/conservator), a obţinut 56% din voturi, arată rezultatele anunţate după numărarea a 62% din voturi, potrivit BBC.
     Principalul adversar al lui Recep Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, unul dintre liderii Partidului Popular Republican (CHP, centru-stânga), a obţinut 29%.
     AKP, formaţiunea lui Recep Erdogan, se clasează pe primul loc în scrutinul parlamentar, cu 46% din voturi. Pe locul al doilea se poziţionează Partidul Popular Republican (CHP, centru-stânga), cu 20%, potrivit rezultatelor anunţate după numărarea a 51% din voturi, anunţă agenţia de presă Anadolu.
     Prezenţa la urne a fost de 87%.
     *  CURENTUL
      * Nova Tech ar vrea să dispară informaţia că e controlată de fugarul Ghiţă dar SRI-ul nu-i permite
     În urmă cu un an, jurnalistul Silviu Sergiu publica în ziarul România Liberă articolul "SRI continuă să lucreze cu Sebastian Ghiţă. O firmă controlată de mogulul fugar şi Siveco, desemnate câştigătoare ale controversatului proiect SII Analytics. Reacţia SRI". În articol, jurnalistul anunţa "pe surse confidenţiale din piaţa IT&C" că "SRI urma să notifice Agenţia Naţională pentru Achiziţii Publice (ANAP) în vederea finalizării procedurilor de atribuire" şi că "Nova Tech Integrated Solutions SRL, firma deţinută de un interpus a lui Sebastian Ghiţă şi care îl are ca avocat chiar pe apărătorul omului de afaceri, în asociere cu Siveco România SA ar urma să câştige cea de-a doua licitaţie organizată de SRI, în ceea ce priveşte dezvoltarea Sistemul Informatic Integrat (SII Analytics)".
     În reacţia la articolul lui Silviu Sergiu, Serviciul Român de Informaţii nu a infirmat că firma Nova Tech ar fi controlată de mogulul fugar Sebastian Ghiţă, ci a afirmat doar că licitaţia s-a desfăşurat legal. Mai mult, purtătorul de cuvânt al SRI, fostul jurnalist Ovidiu Marincea chiar a confirmat indirect că firma e a lui Ghiţă, declarând pentru România Liberă: "Eu nu înţeleg ce ar trebui să facă SRI dacă la o procedură publică se înscriu firme care au dreptul acesta legal şi câştigă. Legal, nu putem alege noi cine să participe şi cine să câştige".
     Am apreciat onestitatea în comunicare a SRI şi cred că e evident pentru oricine că dacă firma nu ar fi fost controlată de Ghiţă, serviciul ar fi spus asta: la ONRC nu apare Sebastian Ghiţă, firma nu îi aparţine, informaţia este falsă. Dar deţinătorul celor mai multe informaţii exacte din România nu a pomenit aşa ceva, ci a explicat : "Faţă de elementele speculative publicate în presă, care fac referire la proiectul SII Analytics, facem precizarea că Serviciul Român de Informaţii a respectat fără echivoc toate prevederile legale care reglementează derularea achiziţiilor publice, iar acestea au fost supuse permanent controlului instituţiilor abilitate. SRI a respectat prevederile legale care reglementează modalitatea de accesare a fondurilor europene şi desfăşurarea achiziţiilor publice în România, a asigurat transparenţă tuturor procedurilor derulate încă de la depunerea documentaţiei de accesare a finanţării necesare implementării proiectului SII Analytics. A prezentat opiniei publice şi a comunicat mass-media toate detaliile necesare înţelegerii scopului, rolului şi modalităţii de funcţionare a SII Analytics, aspecte care au inclus şi date referitoare la modalitatea de organizare şi la criteriile de atribuire a licitaţiei publice organizate pentru implementarea proiectului. De asemenea, a comunicat atât Comisiei de Control Parlamentar a activităţii Serviciului, cât şi altor instituţii sau organizaţii interesate toate datele referitoare la proiectul SII Analytics, de la aspecte legate de fundamentarea necesităţii, până la etapele parcurse de SRI pentru accesarea finanţării şi derularea procedurii de achiziţie."
     *  CURIERUL NAŢIONAL
      * Un val de reacţii după condamnarea lui Dragnea
     Reacţiile în presa internaţională nu au întârziat să apară după condamnarea liderului PSD, Liviu Dragnea, la 3 ani şi 6 luni de inchisoare cu executare (decizia nu e definitivă). Presa străină îl prezintă pe Dragnea drept El Lider Maximo al guvernului şi aminteşte scandalurile politice în care a fost implicat de-a lungul timpului, inclusiv condamnarea din 2016, care l-a împiedicat să ajungă la Palatul Victoria, informează Digi24.
     ,,O instanţă română l-a condamnat pe cel mai puternic politician, un test pentru sistemul de justiţie", titrează The New York Times. De asemenea, jurnaliştii americani avertizează că ,,atacurile asupra sistemului de justiţie sunt puţin probabil să se oprească. În schimb, s-ar putea înrăutăţi după decizia de joi a instanţei".
     O reacţie a venit şi din partea agenţiei Associated Press care notează că "cel mai puternic politician din România a fost găsit vinovat de abuz şi condamnat la trei ani şi jumătate de închisoare cu executare, un verdict aclamat cu prudenţă de protestatarii antiguvernamentali care timp de mai multe luni au denunţat corupţia de la nivel înalt din această ţară europeană".
     *  JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
      * Un nou protest a avut loc în Piaţa Victoriei din Capitală
     Protestatarii au blocat duminică seara intrarea în Piaţa Victoriei, dinspre Bdul Kiseleff şi cea dinspre Bd. Aviatorilor.
     Aproximativ 3.000 de manifestanţi s-au adunat în faţa Guvernului, pentru a-şi exprima nemulţumirea faţă de actuala guvernare, după ce mai multe organizaţii civice au anunţat organizarea evenimentului ''Cod roşu de OUG'', pe Facebook.
     Protestatarii flutură steagurile Uniunii Europene şi Tricolorul şi poartă pancarte pe care se poate citi "Matematica marca Liviu şi Viorica: Mii, zeci de mii = 73 + 1", "Demisia Guvernului! Dizolvarea Parlamentului! Alegeri anticipate! Fără ordonanţe! Nu favorizaţi penalii din funcţiile publice!", "Pe noi ne uneşte strada". Ei suflă în vuvuzele şi scandează ''PSD, ciuma roşie'', ''Demisia, demisia''.
     *  ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
      * Vanghelie trage cu lansatoru' de rachete
     Marian Vanghelie a facut ieri, in direct, afirmatii incendiare. El a sustinut ca judecatorul CCR Petre Lazaroiu a fost chemat de consilierul prezidential Simina Tanasescu pentru a fi amenintat cu un dosar penal facut dupa "reteta Toni Grebla". "Doamna consilier (Simina Tanasescu - n.r.) este o femeie deosebita, dar are un dosar la DNA pe problema mitei doctoratelor. Deci, din acest context, imi dau seama ca presiunea a fost foarte mare. Nu a reusit sa-l sperie pe domnul Lazaroiu. Dar, de fapt, misiunea a fost sa i se transmita ca va fi arestat. Ca sa ne lamurim, va spun concret: i s-a transmis ca va fi arestat", a afirmat Vanghelie. Acesta nu s-a multumit insa cu aruncarea unei singure "nucleare", ci a mai sustinut si ca mai multi judecatori de la Curtea Suprema s-ar fi intalnit, cu doua zile inainte de condamnarea lui Liviu Dragnea, cu Florian Coldea, chiar in casa acestuia din urma. "Stiti unde este casa domnului Coldea? Langa T14. Pe 19 iunie, au fost prezenti la domnul Coldea acasa mai multi judecatori de la Inalta Curte. Eu astept sa ma dea in judecata, pentru ca spun foarte multe lucruri si nimeni nu ma da in judecata. Inteleg ca mai nou, activeaza domnul Bulancea (procuror DNA - n.r), care vrea sa se afirme, considerand ca va fi noul succesor al doamnei Kovesi. Si da telefon, e innebunit, da telefon la tot felul de judecatori pe care ii are agatati si le spune ca ar fi bine ca sa le transmita care sunt in dosarele mele sa ma judece mai repede, sa inchida dosarele si sa ma condamne. Ei sunt in continuare foarte interesati de foarte multe dosare. Cum a fost dosarul domnului Dragnea, si cum sunt alte dosare, care vor ajunge la momentul potrivit", a povestit Vanghelie. Nu in ultimul rand, el a sustinut si ca protestele in strada ar fi opera "unor persoane din mai multe institutii, SRI, SPP, Doi s'un sfert". 
 
Jurnal Bursier
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 33 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
