REVISTA PRESEI 26.01.2018

* Adevarul

* Ce riscă România după sfidarea Comisiei Europene

Semnal de alarmă de la Bruxelles. România va ajunge pe lista neagră alături de Polonia pentru că pune în pericol independenţa Justiţiei. Cel puţin aşa susţin jurnaliştii publicaţiei EUObserver.

România merge încet, încet, pe urmele Poloniei şi riscă activarea "soluţiei nucleare", adică a Articolului 7 din Tratatul Uniunii Europene, care prevede sancţiuni radicale pentru statul care nu mai respectă valorile şi deciziile comunitare. O spun surse din Comisia Europeană citate de jurnaliştii de la EUObserver. România ar putea intra astfel în aceeaşi categorie cu Polonia, ţară împotriva căreia a fost declanşat deja mecanismul care ar putea să o lase fără drept de vot. Şi în cazul Poloniei, problema o constituie tot reforma justiţiei despre care oficialii UE spun că ameninţă statul de drept.

Supranumit "soluţia nucleară", Articolul 7 din Tratatul de la Lisabona este procedura cea mai dură dintre sancţiunile posibile ale Uniunii. Asta pentru că măsura poate conduce, la finalul unei proceduri complexe, la o suspendare a drepturilor de vot al statului sancţionat în cadrul Consiliului Uniunii, instanţa din care fac parte cele 28 de state membre. Însă eventuale sancţiuni - precum retragerea drepturilor de vot - pot interveni doar într-o a doua fază, care necesită, în vederea lansării ei, un vot în unanimitate al ţărilor europene, evident fără cel vizat de aceste sacţiuni. Nu este în pericol doar pierderea dreptului la vot, dar şi blocarea finanţărilor.

Astfel, accesul la fondurile structurale europene ar putea fi condiţionat de respectarea valorilor şi deciziilor UE. Tratatul de la Lisabona (iniţial cunoscut ca Tratatul de Reformă) este o concenţie internaţională care amendează două tratate care constituie forma bazei constituţionale a Uniunii Europene. Documentul a fost semnat de statele membre UE la 13 decembrie 2007 şi a intrat în vigoare la 1 decembrie 2009.

* STUDIU De ce sunt românii nefericiţi în comparaţie cu ceilalţi europeni

Românii nu sunt foarte fericiţi şi nici foarte optimişti comparativ cu alţi europeni. Fac cu greu faţă problemelor financiare, nu îşi achită la timp facturile, amână consultaţiile la medic şi renunţă la carne şi fructe pentru a economisi.

Datele se desprind din cel mai recent raport European Quality of Life Survey. Aceleaşi probleme le au şi croaţii, ciprioţii şi grecii, arată documentul care evidenţiază modul în care schimbările sociale şi economice au influenţat în bine sau în rău calitatea vieţii cetăţenilor europeni. Concret, media europeană privind fericirea este 7.4 din 10.00, în timp ce media europeană privind calitatea vieţii este 7.1 din 10.00, România fiind în ambele situaţii sub media europeană. Dacă în alte state europene, nivelul de satisfacţie privind calitatea vieţii este constant pe parcursul vieţii, la români scade odată cu înaintarea în viaţă. "Satisfacţia vieţii şi fericirea românilor are explicaţii multiple. Pe de o parte, e legată de satisfacţia locului de muncă, o sănătate bună şi a avea finalizate studiile universitare. Persoanele cu scoruri ridicate pe aceste trei dimensiuni au şi o satisfacţie a vieţii ridicată. Pe de altă parte, românii sunt persoane fără încredere de sine, negativişti şi care se lamentează într-un mod exagerat. Deci, deşi vorbim de un nivel de trai scăzut, insatisfacţia faţă de resursele financiare şi oportunităţi sau planuri de viitor, caracteristicile noastre culturale ca popor ne influenţează răspunsurile", a explicat, pentru "Adevărul", Mihai Copăceanu, psiholog.

De ce a dispărut optimismul românilor Românii nu sunt nici foarte optimişti, fiind plasaţi tot în jumătatea inferioară a clasamentului european. De pildă, procentul de optimism exprimat de români era de 63% în 2016, la mare distanţă de suedezi, danezi şi irlandezi, care sunt optimişti inclusiv cu privire la viitorul propriilor copii. "Instabilitatea economică-social-politică influenţează în mod considerabil aşteptările românilor faţă de un viitor predictibil şi stabil, ceea ce are efect asupra satisfacţiei vieţii. Nu trebuie uitat factorul cultural. În România, aşa cum rezultă din studiu, bunăstarea subiectivă a rămas relativ stabilă de-a lungul anilor", a completat Mihai Copăceanu.

* Bancherul

* BCR introduce un comision de 18 lei lunar pentru aplicatia de internet banking utilizata de firme

BCR a introdus la finalul anului trecut un comision lunar pentru administrarea serviciului de internet banking (Click 24 banking) destinat firmelor, in valoare de 18 lei, sub cel practicat de alte banci concurente.

Pana in 18 decembrie 2017, serviciul de internet banking al BCR nu era taxabil. ING ramane astfel singura banca din grupul primelor sapte, in functie de marime, care ofera gratis aplicatia de internet/mobile banking.

Cel mai scump abonament pentru online banking este cel al Raiffeisen Bank, de 40 de lei lunar, dublu comparativ cu restul bancilor concurente.

Clientii Raiffeisen care vor sa utilizeze si aplicatia de mobile banking trebuie sa achite pentru aceasta inca un comision de 5 lei lunar, fata de 0 lei la ING, CEC Bank, BCR si Unicredit.

De altfel, Raiffeisen Bank este cea mai scumpa banca pentru o firma, cu cele mai mari comisioane aferente un cont curent standard cu card atasat, conform unui clasament care insumeaza un numar de 20 dintre cele mai frecvente operatiuni bancare. (vezi foto)

De exemplu, Raiffeisen are cel mai ridicat comision si pentru retragerile de numerar de pe card la bancomatele altor banci din Romania: 0,75% din suma retrasa, fata de o medie de 0,5% minim 2,5 lei la alte banci.

Raiffeisen este, de asemenea, singura banca, cu exceptia BCR, care incaseaza un comision pentru orice suma de bani intrata in conturile clientilor din alte conturi ale bancii (incasari intrabancare), cu toate ca aceasta operatiune nu presupune niciun serviciu oferit de banca sau de alte institutii de decontare, precum Transfond.

Si in ciuda faptului ca nu exista comisioane de acest gen (intrabancare) pentru operatiunile in valuta.

Un al comision exagerat al Raiffeisen este cel pentru alertele SMS, care costa 0,15 eurocenti fiecare, adica 70 de bani, comparativ cu doar 25 de bani la BT.

* Cotidianul

* Cehia, între Est, Vest şi interesul naţional

Preşedintele Cehiei, Milos Zeman, "încă arborează drapelul UE la Castelul din Praga, dar în curând, steagul acesta ar putea fi însoţit de cele ale Rusiei şi Chinei", spunea un activist ceh, citat de The New York Times.

Începând de vineri la amiază şi până sâmbătă, cehii vor vota în al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidenţiale. Pentru mare parte din presa occidentală este limpede: cehii au de ales între Milos Zeman, un candidat prorus, populist, demagog, colportor de informaţii false, mare consumator de alcool şi antivegetarian, admirator al preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, şi Jiri Drahos, un candidat corect politic, proeuropean, care, după cum el însuşi spune, vrea să readucă instituţiei preşedinţiei "demnitatea, prin moderaţie, chibzuinţă şi adevăr."

Zeman, 73 de ani, a câştigat primul tur cu 38,6% din voturi. Este primul preşedinte al Cehiei ales prin vot direct, după modificarea sistemului electoral, în 2012. Zeman a devenit un duşman al politicii proimigraţie a Berlinului şi Bruxelles-ului. Este şi un susţinător al Rusiei lui Putin, declarând chiar că, "trebuie să ne obişnuim cu ideea că Crimeea este a ruşilor." Despre Zeman, The New York Times scrie că îşi calculează replicile pentru a lovi în elita intelectuală pragheză şi o face atât de bine, încât este considerat cel mai bun orator din politica cehă.

Jiri Drahos, chimist, fost preşedinte al Academiei, cu o experienţă cvasi-inexistentă în politică, este lipsit de verbul şi carisma lui Zeman. A obţinut 26% din voturi în primul tur. Drahos nu susţine aderarea Cehiei la zona euro, însă are o poziţie mult mai apropiata de Vest în ce priveşte imigraţia şi orientarea strategică a ţării. Drahos îşi acuză rivalul că este susţinut de serviciile ruse de informaţii şi de propaganda Kremlinului.

* Curentul

* DNA cere judecătorilor să interzică insolvenţa Tel Drum SA

Procurorii din cadrul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie - Secţia Judiciară Penală au solicitat Tribunalului Bucureşti luarea, pentru o durată de 60 de zile, a măsurii preventive constând în interdicţia iniţierii procedurii de dizolvare sau lichidare a persoanei juridice S.C. Tel Drum S.A. ori, după caz, suspendarea acestor proceduri în situaţia în care, la data judecării prezentei cereri, acestea au fost deja iniţiate.

S.C. Tel Drum S.A. a fost trimisă în judecată, ca persoană juridică, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de folosire sau prezentare cu rea-credinţă de documente ori declaraţii false, inexacte sau incomplete, dacă fapta are ca rezultat obţinerea pe nedrept de fonduri europene, cu consecinţe deosebit de grave, la data de 27 decembrie 2017 (detalii în comunicatul nr. 1276/VIII/3 din 27 decembrie 2017).

De asemenea, într-un dosar separat aflat în faza de urmărire penală, faţă de S.C. Tel Drum S.A. s-a dispus urmărirea penală, având calitatea de suspectă pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de: constituire a unui grup infracţional organizat, evaziune fiscală în formă continuată, complicitate la două infracţiuni de abuz în serviciu cu obţinere de foloase necuvenite pentru sine sau altul.

La data de 17 ianuarie 2017 s-a adus la cunoştinţă S.C. Tel Drum S.A., prin reprezentat, calitatea de suspectă şi dispunerea măsurilor asigurătorii în cauză (detalii în comunicatul nr. 72/VIII/3 din 17 ianuarie 2018).

Tot la data de 17 ianuarie 2017, pe rolul Tribunalului Teleorman s-a înregistrat solicitarea debitorului Tel Drum SA Alexandria de deschidere a procedurii insolvenţei, cererea având termen la data de 29 ianuarie 2018.

Cererea procurorilor adresată Tribunalului Bucureşti a fost formulată pentru următoarele motive:

SC Tel Drum SA a solicitat deja deschiderea procedurii de insolvenţă, ceea ce creează riscul lichidării şi radierii în termen scurt a inculpatei persoană juridică, astfel încât aceasta să nu mai poată fi trasă la răspundere penală. Prin urmare, se consideră că măsura solicitată este necesară pentru buna desfăşurare a procesului penal.

* Jurnalul National

* Neagu Djuvara, într-un interviu pentru Jurnalul: Nu pot să spun că aş vrea să reîncep viaţa asta

În septembrie 2009, Neagu Djuvara acorda un interviu pentru Jurnalul, în care a vorbit mult despre viaţa sa şi în care spunea printre altele: "M-am născut în timpul unui prim război, am participat la un al doilea, am fost exilat din ţară timp de 45 de ani... Am fost, în fond, destul de nenorocit... Nu pot să spun că aş vrea să reîncep viaţa asta".



● Jurnalul Naţional: Humanitas a lansat, nu demult, cea mai recentă carte a dvs: "Amintiri şi poveşti mai deocheate", specificând, însă, faptul că dorinţa dumneavoastră era ca acest volum să fie lansat abia după moarte. Totuşi, într-o notă adresată editurii, scriaţi: "Dacă credeţi de cuviinţă să le publicaţi, nu vă voi face proces. Şi cum însă testamentele «e făcute» să fie stricate, faceţi cum credeţi". De ce după moarte?

● Neagu Djuvara: Preferam să nu se ştie acum, dat fiind faptul că sunt considerat un istoric serios. Să vin acum cu aceste şotii... Încetul cu încetul, însă, m-au convins...

● Jurnalul Naţional: Începeţi cartea evocând o amintire din copilărie, la mare, unde vă aflaţi cu mama dvs... Aveţi o memorie uimitoare, se regăsesc în carte detalii fantastice...

● Neagu Djuvara: Deşi multă lume nu vrea să mă creadă, am amintiri de la vârsta de doi ani, de când a murit taică-meu, în România. Aveam eu un an când tata ne-a trimis, prin Rusia, către Franţa, fiindcă în Moldova se murea de foame. În acea perioadă, bunicul meu era ministru plenipotenţiar ­ Ministrul României în Belgia, iar Guvernul şi Curtea Belgiană erau retrase în Franţa... Dar ca să revin la poveste... Ne aflam, când aveam doi ani şi trei luni, în Elveţia, într-un hotel pe care-l ţin foarte bine minte, şi, de asemenea, reţin ziua în care mama a aflat de moartea tatei. De altfel, tata a murit de gripă spaniolă la câteva zile după armistiţiu. Căpitan de Geniu, reluase uniforma şi se apucase din propria iniţiativă, împreună cu alţi ofiţeri, să păzească Palatul Cotroceni. De aceea nu iubesc eu Cotroceniul astăzi. Din cauza lui a murit tata.

* National

* Dragnea, e belea. Gabi vrea Ministerul Firea!

O mai tineti minte pe doamna Firea? Doamna aceea care, acum un an si jumatate, a fost votata primar din motive care mie imi scapa? Doamna care si-a incununat activitatea tragand o dunga de-a lungul Bucurestiului, de a aruncat in aer tot transportul? Doamna care nu a reusit sa aduca nici macar un tramvai cu cai, darmite un autobuz nou? S-o fi scumpit si fanul, nu zic nu, dar tot e mai ieftin decat motorina. Este doamna care decongestioneaza urbea lasand hipermarketurile in oras si mutand spitalele la dracu" cu carti.

I s-a reprosat ca a organizat cele mai hidoase targuri, promovand kitschul la nivel de arta nationala. Ca a cheltuit "j de mii de mii pe concerte aiurea. Ca a organizat concursuri "Cel mai frumos balcon" si "Cel mai curat trotuar", dar a uitat sa asfalteze si sa bage canalizare la periferie.

Vrea, dar nu are cu cine

Eu cred ca ea nu are nicio vina ca s-a intamplat asa, dupa cum nu are nicio vina si ca a iesit primar. Nici oamenii care au votat-o nu sunt vinovati. Si nici Dragnea, care n-a aflat cine i-a luat feng-shui-ul politic la misto. Spiritul Zen, in ziua aia, cred ca era atat de beat incat abia se putea tine de marginea urnelor. In fine, nu doamna Firea are vreo vina, asta voiam sa evidentiez. Ea vrea, dar nu are cu cine. Poate, dar nu are cu ce. De ce nu merg lucrurile in Bucuresti asa cum ar vrea ea? Adica ii vine o idee, bate din palme si imediat apare Speranta Cliseru, mana ei dreapta care a fost la un pas sa dea declaratii daca nu ratau procurorii flagrantul, si se apuca de treaba. Se construiesc strazi, pasarele pietonale, parcari supraetajate, pasaje rutiere, cresc cabinetele stomatologice in scoli, dispar maidanezii de pe strazi, copacii nu vor mai cadea decat in picioare, ca politicienii dupa congrese si remanieri de ochii lumii.

Da" cu primaria ce ai?

Ce ii lipseste Bucurestiului ca sa fie capitala europeana? Un minister, zice doamna Firea. Ministerul Bucuresti! La naiba, Gabi, ia-ma usor! Nimanui nu i-a trecut prin cap cat de simplu este. Tare de tot, dar cu primaria ce facem? Nu de asta exista, ca sa administreze orasul?

La 1864, cand a fost infiintata, apoi luata sub primul mandat al generalului Barbu Vladoianu, nimeni nu s-a gandit ca, peste 154 de ani, va veni doamna Firea si va spune ca e nevoie si de un minister. Ia uite ce bine le spune ea, ca in Anglia exista Ministerul Londra. De ce sa nu avem si noi macar un secretariat de stat? Adanc gandit! Numai ca Regatul Unit nu este Romania. Apoi, Londra nu are si nu a avut niciodata un primar ca Firea. Unul caruia sa-i placa autobuzele jegoase, dar in care sa instaleze wi-fi. Unul care sa inventeze companii municipale de tocat bani. Unul care sa puna accent mai mult pe coafura decat pe realizari. Unul care sa apara la televizor mai des decat buletinele de stiri, vorbind despre cuvinte. Unul care sa spuna mai mult despre ce va face, decat despre ce-a facut.

* Romania Libera

* România este ţara împotriva căreia s-au depus cele mai multe plângeri la CEDO

Cele 9.900 de plângeri depuse de cetăţeni români reprezintă 17,6% din numărul total al dosarelor de pe rolul acestei instanţe, a indicat marţi preşedintele CEDO, Guido Raimondi, în conferinţa de presă de prezentare a raportului pe anul 2017 al Curţii de la Strasbourg, precizează comunicatul CEDO.

Conform preşedintelui CEDO, în cazul României este vorba aproape în exclusivitate de probleme legate de suprapopularea carcerală.

Guido Raimondi a aminitit că, în urmă cu câteva zile, a primit vizita ministrului român al justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care a prezentat planul de acţiune vizând reducerea populaţiei din penitenciare.

''Mă bucur că, făcând acest lucru, el încearcă să tragă concluziile deciziei noastre pilot din cazul Rezvimeş din 25 aprilie 2015. Sper că acest plan va avea rezultate'', a menţionat Raimondi.

În statistica prezentată de preşedintele Curţii, la data de 31 decembrie, cele mai multe cazuri aflate spre soluţionare erau îndreptate împotriva României (17,6%), urmată de Rusia, cu 7.700 de plângeri (13,8% din total), Turcia cu 7.500 de plângeri (13,3%), Ucraina cu 7.100 (12,6%), Italia cu 4.600 (8,3%).

Potrivit raportului pe 2017, cele mai multe decizii în care s-a constatat cel puţin o încălcare a Convenţiei Europene a Drepturilor Omului au fost dictate împotriva Rusiei (305), Turciei (116), Ucrainei (87), României (69), Bulgariei (39) şi Greciei (37).

În ce priveşte Ungaria, care se afla printre primele ţări în acest clasament în urmă cu un an, din cauza numărului foarte mare de plângeri legate de suprapopularea carcerală, CEDO a subliniat că o nouă lege care instituie recursuri a intrat în vigoare în urma deciziei pilot a Curţii în cazul Varga. Aceasta constata existenţa unei probleme generale de disfuncţionalitate a sistemului penitenciar din Ungaria. În baza noii legi, CEDO a respins 6.000 de plângeri, considerând că a fost sesizată în mod prematur.

Per total, Curtea de la Strasbourg a statuat în peste 85.950 de dosare, o creştere cu 123% faţă de 2016, numărul hotărârilor pronunţate fiind de 1.068.

Preşedintele Guido Raimondi a mai arătat că, în 2017, a scăzut cu 28% numărul deciziilor referitoare la cereri de măsuri provizorii. CEDO a dat câştig de cauză petenţilor în 117 cazuri şi a respins alte 533 de solicitări, majoritatea vizând situaţii de expulzare.

* Ziarul Financiar

* Ce bănci din România nu au voie să aibă probleme: BNR a clasificat 9 bănci de importanţă sistemică, conform listei actualizate

În sistemul bancar românesc sunt nouă bănci de importanţă sistemică, potrivit listei actualizate de Banca Naţională.

Cele nouă bănci sistemice sunt BCR, Banca Tran­silvania, BRD - SocGen, Raiffeisen Bank, UniCredit Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank România, Bancpost şi Garanti Bank. Instituţiile de credit de importanţă siste­mică sunt entităţile de dimensiuni mari comparativ cu activele sistemului financiar ansamblu şi/sau cu economia reală.

În anul 2015, pe lista băncilor sistemice au fost incluse zece instituţii de credit, iar ulterior numărul a fost extins la 11 bănci.

Banca Naţională evaluează periodic instituţiile de credit din perspectiva importanţei sistemice. Metodologia este armonizată cu prevederile Ghidului Autorităţii Bancare Europene. Printre criteriile luate în considerare pentru identificarea băncilor de importanţă sistemică figurează nivelul activelor, importanţa (valoarea plăţilor efectuate la nivel, naţional, depozitele atrase de la sec­to­rul privat şi creditele acordate populaţiei şi companiilor), precum şi complextitatea şi interconectivitatea.

Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, cinci bănci respectiv BCR, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank şi Banca Transilvania trebuie să menţină, la nivel consolidat, un amortizor de 1% din valoarea totală a expunerii la risc, în timp ce Alpha Bank România, CEC Bank, Bancpost şi Garanti Bank vor menţine amortizorul de 1% din valoarea totală a expunerii la risc, dar aplicat la nivel individual.