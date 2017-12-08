   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 26.01.2018

BURSA 26.01.2018

     *  Adevarul
     *  Ce riscă România după sfidarea Comisiei Europene
     Semnal de alarmă de la Bruxelles. România va ajunge pe lista neagră alături de Polonia pentru că pune în pericol independenţa Justiţiei. Cel puţin aşa susţin jurnaliştii publicaţiei EUObserver.
     România merge încet, încet, pe urmele Poloniei şi riscă activarea "soluţiei nucleare", adică a Articolului 7 din Tratatul Uniunii Europene, care prevede sancţiuni radicale pentru statul care nu mai respectă valorile şi deciziile comunitare. O spun surse din Comisia Europeană citate de jurnaliştii de la EUObserver. România ar putea intra astfel în aceeaşi categorie cu Polonia, ţară împotriva căreia a fost declanşat deja mecanismul care ar putea să o lase fără drept de vot. Şi în cazul Poloniei, problema o constituie tot reforma justiţiei despre care oficialii UE spun că ameninţă statul de drept.
     Supranumit "soluţia nucleară", Articolul 7 din Tratatul de la Lisabona este procedura cea mai dură dintre sancţiunile posibile ale Uniunii. Asta pentru că măsura poate conduce, la finalul unei proceduri complexe, la o suspendare a drepturilor de vot al statului sancţionat în cadrul Consiliului Uniunii, instanţa din care fac parte cele 28 de state membre. Însă eventuale sancţiuni - precum retragerea drepturilor de vot - pot interveni doar într-o a doua fază, care necesită, în vederea lansării ei, un vot în unanimitate al ţărilor europene, evident fără cel vizat de aceste sacţiuni. Nu este în pericol doar pierderea dreptului la vot, dar şi blocarea finanţărilor.
     Astfel, accesul la fondurile structurale europene ar putea fi condiţionat de respectarea valorilor şi deciziilor UE. Tratatul de la Lisabona (iniţial cunoscut ca Tratatul de Reformă) este o concenţie internaţională care amendează două tratate care constituie forma bazei constituţionale a Uniunii Europene. Documentul a fost semnat de statele membre UE la 13 decembrie 2007 şi a intrat în vigoare la 1 decembrie 2009.
     *  STUDIU De ce sunt românii nefericiţi în comparaţie cu ceilalţi europeni
     Românii nu sunt foarte fericiţi şi nici foarte optimişti comparativ cu alţi europeni. Fac cu greu faţă problemelor financiare, nu îşi achită la timp facturile, amână consultaţiile la medic şi renunţă la carne şi fructe pentru a economisi.
     Datele se desprind din cel mai recent raport European Quality of Life Survey. Aceleaşi probleme le au şi croaţii, ciprioţii şi grecii, arată documentul care evidenţiază modul în care schimbările sociale şi economice au influenţat în bine sau în rău calitatea vieţii cetăţenilor europeni. Concret, media europeană privind fericirea este 7.4 din 10.00, în timp ce media europeană privind calitatea vieţii este 7.1 din 10.00, România fiind în ambele situaţii sub media europeană. Dacă în alte state europene, nivelul de satisfacţie privind calitatea vieţii este constant pe parcursul vieţii, la români scade odată cu înaintarea în viaţă. "Satisfacţia vieţii şi fericirea românilor are explicaţii multiple. Pe de o parte, e legată de satisfacţia locului de muncă, o sănătate bună şi a avea finalizate studiile universitare. Persoanele cu scoruri ridicate pe aceste trei dimensiuni au şi o satisfacţie a vieţii ridicată. Pe de altă parte, românii sunt persoane fără încredere de sine, negativişti şi care se lamentează într-un mod exagerat. Deci, deşi vorbim de un nivel de trai scăzut, insatisfacţia faţă de resursele financiare şi oportunităţi sau planuri de viitor, caracteristicile noastre culturale ca popor ne influenţează răspunsurile", a explicat, pentru "Adevărul", Mihai Copăceanu, psiholog.
      De ce a dispărut optimismul românilor Românii nu sunt nici foarte optimişti, fiind plasaţi tot în jumătatea inferioară a clasamentului european. De pildă, procentul de optimism exprimat de români era de 63% în 2016, la mare distanţă de suedezi, danezi şi irlandezi, care sunt optimişti inclusiv cu privire la viitorul propriilor copii. "Instabilitatea economică-social-politică influenţează în mod considerabil aşteptările românilor faţă de un viitor predictibil şi stabil, ceea ce are efect asupra satisfacţiei vieţii. Nu trebuie uitat factorul cultural. În România, aşa cum rezultă din studiu, bunăstarea subiectivă a rămas relativ stabilă de-a lungul anilor", a completat Mihai Copăceanu.
     *  Bancherul
     *  BCR introduce un comision de 18 lei lunar pentru aplicatia de internet banking utilizata de firme
     BCR a introdus la finalul anului trecut un comision lunar pentru administrarea serviciului de internet banking (Click 24 banking) destinat firmelor, in valoare de 18 lei, sub cel practicat de alte banci concurente.
     Pana in 18 decembrie 2017, serviciul de internet banking al BCR nu era taxabil. ING ramane astfel singura banca din grupul primelor sapte, in functie de marime, care ofera gratis aplicatia de internet/mobile banking.
     Cel mai scump abonament pentru online banking este cel al Raiffeisen Bank, de 40 de lei lunar, dublu comparativ cu restul bancilor concurente.
     Clientii Raiffeisen care vor sa utilizeze si aplicatia de mobile banking trebuie sa achite pentru aceasta inca un comision de 5 lei lunar, fata de 0 lei la ING, CEC Bank, BCR si Unicredit.
     De altfel, Raiffeisen Bank este cea mai scumpa banca pentru o firma, cu cele mai mari comisioane aferente un cont curent standard cu card atasat, conform unui clasament care insumeaza un numar de 20 dintre cele mai frecvente operatiuni bancare. (vezi foto)
     De exemplu, Raiffeisen are cel mai ridicat comision si pentru retragerile de numerar de pe card la bancomatele altor banci din Romania: 0,75% din suma retrasa, fata de o medie de 0,5% minim 2,5 lei la alte banci.
     Raiffeisen este, de asemenea, singura banca, cu exceptia BCR, care incaseaza un comision pentru orice suma de bani intrata in conturile clientilor din alte conturi ale bancii (incasari intrabancare), cu toate ca aceasta operatiune nu presupune niciun serviciu oferit de banca sau de alte institutii de decontare, precum Transfond.
     Si in ciuda faptului ca nu exista comisioane de acest gen (intrabancare) pentru operatiunile in valuta.
     Un al comision exagerat al Raiffeisen este cel pentru alertele SMS, care costa 0,15 eurocenti fiecare, adica 70 de bani, comparativ cu doar 25 de bani la BT.
     *  Cotidianul
     *  Cehia, între Est, Vest şi interesul naţional
     Preşedintele Cehiei, Milos Zeman, "încă arborează drapelul UE la Castelul din Praga, dar în curând, steagul acesta ar putea fi însoţit de cele ale Rusiei şi Chinei", spunea un activist ceh, citat de The New York Times.
     Începând de vineri la amiază şi până sâmbătă, cehii vor vota în al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidenţiale. Pentru mare parte din presa occidentală este limpede: cehii au de ales între Milos Zeman, un candidat prorus, populist, demagog, colportor de informaţii false, mare consumator de alcool şi antivegetarian, admirator al preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, şi Jiri Drahos, un candidat corect politic, proeuropean, care, după cum el însuşi spune, vrea să readucă instituţiei preşedinţiei "demnitatea, prin moderaţie, chibzuinţă şi adevăr."
     Zeman, 73 de ani, a câştigat primul tur cu 38,6% din voturi. Este primul preşedinte al Cehiei ales prin vot direct, după modificarea sistemului electoral, în 2012. Zeman a devenit un duşman al politicii proimigraţie a Berlinului şi Bruxelles-ului. Este şi un susţinător al Rusiei lui Putin, declarând chiar că, "trebuie să ne obişnuim cu ideea că Crimeea este a ruşilor." Despre Zeman, The New York Times scrie că îşi calculează replicile pentru a lovi în elita intelectuală pragheză şi o face atât de bine, încât este considerat cel mai bun orator din politica cehă.
     Jiri Drahos, chimist, fost preşedinte al Academiei, cu o experienţă cvasi-inexistentă în politică, este lipsit de verbul şi carisma lui Zeman. A obţinut 26% din voturi în primul tur. Drahos nu susţine aderarea Cehiei la zona euro, însă are o poziţie mult mai apropiata de Vest în ce priveşte imigraţia şi orientarea strategică a ţării. Drahos îşi acuză rivalul că este susţinut de serviciile ruse de informaţii şi de propaganda Kremlinului.
     *  Curentul
     *  DNA cere judecătorilor să interzică insolvenţa Tel Drum SA
     Procurorii din cadrul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie - Secţia Judiciară Penală au solicitat Tribunalului Bucureşti luarea, pentru o durată de 60 de zile, a măsurii preventive constând în interdicţia iniţierii procedurii de dizolvare sau lichidare a persoanei juridice S.C. Tel Drum S.A. ori, după caz, suspendarea acestor proceduri în situaţia în care, la data judecării prezentei cereri, acestea au fost deja iniţiate.
     S.C. Tel Drum S.A. a fost trimisă în judecată, ca persoană juridică, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de folosire sau prezentare cu rea-credinţă de documente ori declaraţii false, inexacte sau incomplete, dacă fapta are ca rezultat obţinerea pe nedrept de fonduri europene, cu consecinţe deosebit de grave, la data de 27 decembrie 2017 (detalii în comunicatul nr. 1276/VIII/3 din 27 decembrie 2017).
     De asemenea, într-un dosar separat aflat în faza de urmărire penală, faţă de S.C. Tel Drum S.A. s-a dispus urmărirea penală, având calitatea de suspectă pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de: constituire a unui grup infracţional organizat, evaziune fiscală în formă continuată, complicitate la două infracţiuni de abuz în serviciu cu obţinere de foloase necuvenite pentru sine sau altul.
     La data de 17 ianuarie 2017 s-a adus la cunoştinţă S.C. Tel Drum S.A., prin reprezentat, calitatea de suspectă şi dispunerea măsurilor asigurătorii în cauză (detalii în comunicatul nr. 72/VIII/3 din 17 ianuarie 2018).
     Tot la data de 17 ianuarie 2017, pe rolul Tribunalului Teleorman s-a înregistrat solicitarea debitorului Tel Drum SA Alexandria de deschidere a procedurii insolvenţei, cererea având termen la data de 29 ianuarie 2018.
     Cererea procurorilor adresată Tribunalului Bucureşti a fost formulată pentru următoarele motive:
     SC Tel Drum SA a solicitat deja deschiderea procedurii de insolvenţă, ceea ce creează riscul lichidării şi radierii în termen scurt a inculpatei persoană juridică, astfel încât aceasta să nu mai poată fi trasă la răspundere penală. Prin urmare, se consideră că măsura solicitată este necesară pentru buna desfăşurare a procesului penal.
     *  Jurnalul National
     *  Neagu Djuvara, într-un interviu pentru Jurnalul: Nu pot să spun că aş vrea să reîncep viaţa asta
     În septembrie 2009, Neagu Djuvara acorda un interviu pentru Jurnalul, în care a vorbit mult despre viaţa sa şi în care spunea printre altele: "M-am născut în timpul unui prim război, am participat la un al doilea, am fost exilat din ţară timp de 45 de ani... Am fost, în fond, destul de nenorocit... Nu pot să spun că aş vrea să reîncep viaţa asta".
     
     ● Jurnalul Naţional: Humanitas a lansat, nu demult, cea mai recentă carte a dvs: "Amintiri şi poveşti mai deocheate", specificând, însă, faptul că dorinţa dumneavoastră era ca acest volum să fie lansat abia după moarte. Totuşi, într-o notă adresată editurii, scriaţi: "Dacă credeţi de cuviinţă să le publicaţi, nu vă voi face proces. Şi cum însă testamentele «e făcute» să fie stricate, faceţi cum credeţi". De ce după moarte?
     ● Neagu Djuvara: Preferam să nu se ştie acum, dat fiind faptul că sunt considerat un istoric serios. Să vin acum cu aceste şotii... Încetul cu încetul, însă, m-au convins...
     ● Jurnalul Naţional: Începeţi cartea evocând o amintire din copilărie, la mare, unde vă aflaţi cu mama dvs... Aveţi o memorie uimitoare, se regăsesc în carte detalii fantastice...
     ● Neagu Djuvara: Deşi multă lume nu vrea să mă creadă, am amintiri de la vârsta de doi ani, de când a murit taică-meu, în România. Aveam eu un an când tata ne-a trimis, prin Rusia, către Franţa, fiindcă în Moldova se murea de foame. În acea perioadă, bunicul meu era ministru plenipotenţiar ­ Ministrul României în Belgia, iar Guvernul şi Curtea Belgiană erau retrase în Franţa... Dar ca să revin la poveste... Ne aflam, când aveam doi ani şi trei luni, în Elveţia, într-un hotel pe care-l ţin foarte bine minte, şi, de asemenea, reţin ziua în care mama a aflat de moartea tatei. De altfel, tata a murit de gripă spaniolă la câteva zile după armistiţiu. Căpitan de Geniu, reluase uniforma şi se apucase din propria iniţiativă, împreună cu alţi ofiţeri, să păzească Palatul Cotroceni. De aceea nu iubesc eu Cotroceniul astăzi. Din cauza lui a murit tata.
     *  National
     *  Dragnea, e belea. Gabi vrea Ministerul Firea!
     O mai tineti minte pe doamna Firea? Doamna aceea care, acum un an si jumatate, a fost votata primar din motive care mie imi scapa? Doamna care si-a incununat activitatea tragand o dunga de-a lungul Bucurestiului, de a aruncat in aer tot transportul? Doamna care nu a reusit sa aduca nici macar un tramvai cu cai, darmite un autobuz nou? S-o fi scumpit si fanul, nu zic nu, dar tot e mai ieftin decat motorina. Este doamna care decongestioneaza urbea lasand hipermarketurile in oras si mutand spitalele la dracu" cu carti.
     I s-a reprosat ca a organizat cele mai hidoase targuri, promovand kitschul la nivel de arta nationala. Ca a cheltuit "j de mii de mii pe concerte aiurea. Ca a organizat concursuri "Cel mai frumos balcon" si "Cel mai curat trotuar", dar a uitat sa asfalteze si sa bage canalizare la periferie.
     Vrea, dar nu are cu cine
     Eu cred ca ea nu are nicio vina ca s-a intamplat asa, dupa cum nu are nicio vina si ca a iesit primar. Nici oamenii care au votat-o nu sunt vinovati. Si nici Dragnea, care n-a aflat cine i-a luat feng-shui-ul politic la misto. Spiritul Zen, in ziua aia, cred ca era atat de beat incat abia se putea tine de marginea urnelor. In fine, nu doamna Firea are vreo vina, asta voiam sa evidentiez. Ea vrea, dar nu are cu cine. Poate, dar nu are cu ce. De ce nu merg lucrurile in Bucuresti asa cum ar vrea ea? Adica ii vine o idee, bate din palme si imediat apare Speranta Cliseru, mana ei dreapta care a fost la un pas sa dea declaratii daca nu ratau procurorii flagrantul, si se apuca de treaba. Se construiesc strazi, pasarele pietonale, parcari supraetajate, pasaje rutiere, cresc cabinetele stomatologice in scoli, dispar maidanezii de pe strazi, copacii nu vor mai cadea decat in picioare, ca politicienii dupa congrese si remanieri de ochii lumii.
     Da" cu primaria ce ai?
     Ce ii lipseste Bucurestiului ca sa fie capitala europeana? Un minister, zice doamna Firea. Ministerul Bucuresti! La naiba, Gabi, ia-ma usor! Nimanui nu i-a trecut prin cap cat de simplu este. Tare de tot, dar cu primaria ce facem? Nu de asta exista, ca sa administreze orasul?
     La 1864, cand a fost infiintata, apoi luata sub primul mandat al generalului Barbu Vladoianu, nimeni nu s-a gandit ca, peste 154 de ani, va veni doamna Firea si va spune ca e nevoie si de un minister. Ia uite ce bine le spune ea, ca in Anglia exista Ministerul Londra. De ce sa nu avem si noi macar un secretariat de stat? Adanc gandit! Numai ca Regatul Unit nu este Romania. Apoi, Londra nu are si nu a avut niciodata un primar ca Firea. Unul caruia sa-i placa autobuzele jegoase, dar in care sa instaleze wi-fi. Unul care sa inventeze companii municipale de tocat bani. Unul care sa puna accent mai mult pe coafura decat pe realizari. Unul care sa apara la televizor mai des decat buletinele de stiri, vorbind despre cuvinte. Unul care sa spuna mai mult despre ce va face, decat despre ce-a facut.
     *  Romania Libera
     *  România este ţara împotriva căreia s-au depus cele mai multe plângeri la CEDO
     Cele 9.900 de plângeri depuse de cetăţeni români reprezintă 17,6% din numărul total al dosarelor de pe rolul acestei instanţe, a indicat marţi preşedintele CEDO, Guido Raimondi, în conferinţa de presă de prezentare a raportului pe anul 2017 al Curţii de la Strasbourg, precizează comunicatul CEDO.
     Conform preşedintelui CEDO, în cazul României este vorba aproape în exclusivitate de probleme legate de suprapopularea carcerală.
     Guido Raimondi a aminitit că, în urmă cu câteva zile, a primit vizita ministrului român al justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care a prezentat planul de acţiune vizând reducerea populaţiei din penitenciare.
     ''Mă bucur că, făcând acest lucru, el încearcă să tragă concluziile deciziei noastre pilot din cazul Rezvimeş din 25 aprilie 2015. Sper că acest plan va avea rezultate'', a menţionat Raimondi.
     În statistica prezentată de preşedintele Curţii, la data de 31 decembrie, cele mai multe cazuri aflate spre soluţionare erau îndreptate împotriva României (17,6%), urmată de Rusia, cu 7.700 de plângeri (13,8% din total), Turcia cu 7.500 de plângeri (13,3%), Ucraina cu 7.100 (12,6%), Italia cu 4.600 (8,3%).
     Potrivit raportului pe 2017, cele mai multe decizii în care s-a constatat cel puţin o încălcare a Convenţiei Europene a Drepturilor Omului au fost dictate împotriva Rusiei (305), Turciei (116), Ucrainei (87), României (69), Bulgariei (39) şi Greciei (37).
     În ce priveşte Ungaria, care se afla printre primele ţări în acest clasament în urmă cu un an, din cauza numărului foarte mare de plângeri legate de suprapopularea carcerală, CEDO a subliniat că o nouă lege care instituie recursuri a intrat în vigoare în urma deciziei pilot a Curţii în cazul Varga. Aceasta constata existenţa unei probleme generale de disfuncţionalitate a sistemului penitenciar din Ungaria. În baza noii legi, CEDO a respins 6.000 de plângeri, considerând că a fost sesizată în mod prematur.
     Per total, Curtea de la Strasbourg a statuat în peste 85.950 de dosare, o creştere cu 123% faţă de 2016, numărul hotărârilor pronunţate fiind de 1.068.
     Preşedintele Guido Raimondi a mai arătat că, în 2017, a scăzut cu 28% numărul deciziilor referitoare la cereri de măsuri provizorii. CEDO a dat câştig de cauză petenţilor în 117 cazuri şi a respins alte 533 de solicitări, majoritatea vizând situaţii de expulzare.
     *  Ziarul Financiar
     *  Ce bănci din România nu au voie să aibă probleme: BNR a clasificat 9 bănci de importanţă sistemică, conform listei actualizate
     În sistemul bancar românesc sunt nouă bănci de importanţă sistemică, potrivit listei actualizate de Banca Naţională.
     Cele nouă bănci sistemice sunt BCR, Banca Tran­silvania, BRD - SocGen, Raiffeisen Bank, UniCredit Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank România, Bancpost şi Garanti Bank. Instituţiile de credit de importanţă siste­mică sunt entităţile de dimensiuni mari comparativ cu activele sistemului financiar ansamblu şi/sau cu economia reală.
     În anul 2015, pe lista băncilor sistemice au fost incluse zece instituţii de credit, iar ulterior numărul a fost extins la 11 bănci.
     Banca Naţională evaluează periodic instituţiile de credit din perspectiva importanţei sistemice. Metodologia este armonizată cu prevederile Ghidului Autorităţii Bancare Europene. Printre criteriile luate în considerare pentru identificarea băncilor de importanţă sistemică figurează nivelul activelor, importanţa (valoarea plăţilor efectuate la nivel, naţional, depozitele atrase de la sec­to­rul privat şi creditele acordate populaţiei şi companiilor), precum şi complextitatea şi interconectivitatea.
     Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, cinci bănci respectiv BCR, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank şi Banca Transilvania trebuie să menţină, la nivel consolidat, un amortizor de 1% din valoarea totală a expunerii la risc, în timp ce Alpha Bank România, CEC Bank, Bancpost şi Garanti Bank vor menţine amortizorul de 1% din valoarea totală a expunerii la risc, dar aplicat la nivel individual. 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:08
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6658, sub referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a coborât cu 0.0159 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul s-a apreciat la 4,0093 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6658 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0.0007 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa anterioară, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6665 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 12:15
UPDATE
Ministrul Energiei, Toma Petcu a demisionat
     Ministrul Energiei, a anunţat astăzi în şedinţa Biroului Politic Central al ALDE că demisionează din motive personale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:09
Lista miniştrilor ALDE, votată de Biroul Politic Central
     Biroul Politic Central al ALDE, reunit astăzi, a validat, prin vot, în unanimitate, lista cu propunerile de miniştri din partea acestei formaţiuni politice pentru Cabinetul Dăncilă, dintre cei patru membri ai Guvernului Tudose urmând să fie înlocuit doar ministrul Energiei, Toma Petcu, cu deputatul Anton Anton.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 12:24
CRISTIAN BUŞOI:
"Am sesizat Comisia Europeană despre blocarea aplicaţiilor pentru taxi dezvoltate de companii independente"
     Cristian Buşoi atrage atenţia asupra eşecurilor evoluţiei tehnologice din ţară noastră. Acesta consideră că orice intervenţie din partea Comisiei Europene ar împiedică extinderea acestei probleme, făcând referire la piaţă aplicaţiilor electronice.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 11:58
DRAGNEA, DESPRE AVERTISMENTUL COMISIEI EUROPENE:
"Vom prezenta zilele următoare o minciună transmisă oficial de aici"
     Liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat, astăzi, că în perioada următoare va fi făcută publică o "informaţie mincinoasă" care a fost transmisă oficial din România către Comisia Europeană.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
