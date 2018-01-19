   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 26.02.2018

BURSA 26.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * România în Schengen - optimismul nejustificat al premierului Dăncilă după întâlnirea cu sibilinicul Juncker
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă susţine că preşedintele Comisiei Europene (CE), Jean-Claude Juncker, a asigurat-o că până în 2019 România va fi în spaţiul Schengen şi va scăpa ce MCV, cu toate că Juncker subliniase, cu o lună în urmă, că realizarea celor două obiective, cândva în viitor, ţine şi de forma finală a legilor Justiţiei. În ultimii ani au mai fost şi alţi politicieni care au dat ca sigură intrarea României în Schengen, dar s-au înşelat.
     Şefa Guvernului, Viorica Dăncilă, a povestit cu lux de amănunte ceea ce a discutat în spatele uşilor cu preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker. Printre punctele de pe discuţie au fost şi cele referitoare la intrarea României în spaţiul Schengen şi scăparea României de Mecanismul de Cooperare şi Verificare. "Am discutat cu domnul preşedinte Juncker. Mi-a dat asigurarea că România nu va intra în preşedinţia Consiliului Uniunii Europene fără să fie în Schengen şi, în acelaşi timp, cu sancţiunea MCV. România va trebui să aibă preşedinţia Consiliului Uniunii Europene la 1 ianuarie 2019, iar până la sfârşitul anului 2018 trebuie ca cele două lucruri atât de importante pentru România să se întâmple. Domnul preşedinte Juncker m-a asigurat de susţinerea dumnealui", a declarat premierul Viorica Dăncilă, într-un interviu la Antena 3.
     * Strategii energetice în alb şi negru
     Asistăm în această perioadă la o rescriere a hărţii energetice a Europei. Acest proces început cu cca. 10 ani în urmă urmează două mari abordări, proiectele mediatice-persuasive (asistăm chiar la o sufocare cu astfel de proiecte) şi proiectele reale. Tot mai multe ţări au înţeles succesul acestei abordări şi-l joacă, bazându-se pe o resursă nelimitată : politicienii şi politrucii.
     Aceste categorii sociale, ajunse în importante poziţii publice, s-a dovedit a fi cel mai bun mijloc de promovare şi răspândire a proiectelor energetice mediatice plasate Inteligent, de către cei care doresc realizarea adevăratelor proiecte. Entuziasmaţi de oportunităţile identificate, politicienii îşi suflecă mânecile şi se apucă de treabă, devenind uneltele perfecte ale construirii viitoarei, adevărate, Europă Energetică.
     Analizând un recent raport ENTSOG (Asociaţia Transportatorilor de gaze din Europa), la Secţiunea Coridorul Sudic, Planul de Dezvoltare 2017-2026, mi a atras atenţia următoarea afirmaţie: "Raportul vine într-un moment în care, pe de o parte, primele proiecte mari care au fost iniţiate au intrat bine în faza de construcţie - TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline), iar pe de altă parte, Europa de Sud Est se confruntă cu incertitudinea creată de un număr mare de iniţiative privind proiectele regionale pentru formarea coridoarelor de gaz verticale (sud-nord), şi orizontale (est-vest) ".
     Torpilarea unor proiecte şi punerea pe tapet a altora a devenit posibilă, facilă şi ieftină, în ultimul timp prin intermediul "SPA-ului politicienlior", care dornici să arate electoratului numeroasele proiecte pe care le susţin, sunt puşi uneori în situaţia de a face jocurile altora, adesesa în mod inconştient. Dacă urmărim raportul ENTSOG, nu ne rămâne decât să ne mirăm de inventarul mare al proiectelor lansate în sudul Europei.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Adio, Bank of Cyprus, Banca cipriotă şi-a închis birourile la finalul lunii noiembrie 2017, urmând să fie radiată din Registrul instituţiilor de credit după înregistrarea menţiunii la Oficiul Registrului Comerţului, precizează Banca Naţională a României (BNR).
     Banca cipriotă şi-a închis birourile la finalul lunii noiembrie 2017, urmând să fie radiată din Registrul instituţiilor de credit după înregistrarea menţiunii la Oficiul Registrului Comerţului, precizează Banca Naţională a României (BNR).
     În consecinţă, numărul sucursalelor băncilor străine a scăzut la 7, la finalul anului trecut, iar numărul total al instituţiilor de credit la 35, dintre care două bănci pentru locuinţe şi Creditcoop.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Ruperea de oase pentru Kovesi
     De la mineriadele din 1990 n-am mai văzut o asemenea încleştare. Şi atunci demarcaţiile între tabere erau la fel de nete. Numai că atunci C.T. Popescu era de partea FSN-ului, iar Rareş Bogdan reprezenta partea gongorico-penibilă a Vetrei Româneşti. Vatra Românească a lui Rareş Bogdan sună acum ca un amplificator german defect, rămas dintr-un război de care oamenii abia îşi aduc aminte. Marele servant al stîngii de la Adevărul, printr-un carambol greu de explicat, a ajuns un internaţionalist de vază, un isteric de serviciu şi un filoamerican. Noua generaţie de patrioţi arată ca nişte ţîngălăi în pantaloni scurţi, obsedaţi de guma de mestecat şi care se încurcă la "Muma lui Ştefan cel Mare". Toată trupa care cîntă melodiile Binomului vrea să-i sfâşie pe Tudorel Toader şi pe Dragnea. Cap de haită - C.T. Popescu. La coada turmei, un cîntăreţ care a descoperit că are mai mare audienţă la puştime atunci cînd vorbeşte, nu atunci cînd cîntă.
     Mărturisesc că mă lasă nepăsător tot acest război între tabere. În fapt, el ascunde nevoia de control asupra acestui cap de pod din Estul Europei. Prin 1998-2000, CTP încerca să joace acelaşi rol al antiamericanilor de la Scânteia şi Adevărul. Acum, după ce batalioane de combatanţi au schimbat orientarea, CTP-ul combate ca un soldat american (dintre cei dezertaţi de pe fronturile care dau bătăi de cap).
     * CURENTUL
     * Profesor universitar: Sistemele informatice ale autorităţilor publice centrale nu sunt adaptate secolului în care trăim
     Profesorul universitar şi deputat PNL Dumitru Oprea îi solicită Ministrului Comunicaţiilor şi Societăţii Informaţionale, Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, să prezinte o analiză privind situaţia infrastructurii IT din sistemul public, în condiţiile în care, în dauna contribuabilului, instituţii precum ANAF, continuă să folosească pixul şi hârtia ca metodă uzuală de înregistrare a documentelor.
     În ultimii ani, industria tehnologiilor informaţionale şi de comunicaţii a cunoscut o adevărată explozie în România şi tinde să deţină, în următorii ani, un procent important din PIB.
     Pe de altă parte, în ciuda unor sume uriaşe cheltuite pentru modernizarea infrastructurii IT a instituţiilor publice (de la baze de date, softuri specializate şi până la site-uri web, care să vină în sprijinul cetăţeanului), în afara unor anchete privind licitaţii trucate şi cheltuirea defectuoasă a banilor, nu am avansat câtuşi de puţin în sensul modernizării statului român. ANAF continuă să folosească pixul şi hârtia ca metodă uzuală de înregistrare a documentelor, cetăţenii sunt invitaţi să depună în urne special amenajate "declaraţiile online" ş.a.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Traseul tramvaiului 41 va fi deviat timp de 16 luni
     Tramvaiul 41 va circula pe un traseu deviat din cauza lucrărilor la Magistrala 5 de metrou, în zona Pieţei Drumul Taberei (Piaţa Moghioroş), pentru o perioadă de 16 luni, începând cu aprilie 2018 până în iulie 2019, spun reprezentanţii Metrorex.
     "Devierea tramvaiului 41 se va face pe un traseu provizoriu, prin deplasarea locală a celor două linii de tramvai înspre stânga liniei 41 existente (traseul provizoriu al liniei 41 se va îndepărta local cu circa 7 metri faţă de Piaţa Moghioroş - în acelaşi mod cu devierea locală de trafic)", a explicat Ion Constantinescu, directorul general al Metrorex.
     Devierea traficului în zonă, inclusiv a celui auto, este necesară pentru lucrări la viitoarea staţie de metrou Parc Drumul Taberei care va avea şapte zone de acces. Şinele de tramvai vor fi mutate pentru execuţia a trei zone de acces: A1, B1 - situate pe refugiul de tramvai şi B - spre piaţa Moghioroş. Aşadar, în staţia de metrou se va putea pătrunde direct din refugiul tramvaiului 41, aşa cum se întâmplă acum la Crângaşi.
     * NATIONAL
     * Mai este Iohannis presedinte?
     De joi incoace, dupa raportul cu care Tudorel Toader a secerat Justitia la glezne, ma intreb acelasi lucru: mai este Iohannis presedinte? Reactiile lui nu au depasit inteligenta unui Gaga al politicii, oricata ingaduinta ai avea fata de balbele lui. Nu ii pot acorda circumstante atenuante, pentru ca nu vad unde anume acestea s-ar putea potrivi. Cand a spus ca raportul nu este clar? Cand a afirmat ca este lipsit de temeinicie? Cand a spus ca nu exista motive de revocare a Codrutei Kovesi, iar el, in continuare, o va sustine si va aprecia activitatea DNA? Sau cand a afirmat ca nu i-a placut prestatia ministrului Justitiei?
     Atitudinea asta cu "nu mi-a placut" se refera strict la ceea ce este consemnat in raport, degeaba incearca sa o dea pe dupa plop cu prestatia. Si nu este una singulara. La fel s-a exprimat si cand instanta a pronuntat sentinta privitoare la modul in care a dobandit casa sau niste case din Sibiu. Nu i-a placut, nu il multumeste. Ghinion!
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Elan Schwartzenberg: "Poate mă întorc chiar cu Codruţ..."
     Codruţ Marta este în viaţă iar instituţiile statului au probe în acest sens, spune fostul patron al Realitatea TV, Elan Schwartzenberg, într-un interviu din Israel difuzat de postul B1 TV, despre un personaj dispărut din România de aproape şase ani.
     Contextul discuţiei despre Codruţ Marta a fost că despre omul de afaceri care preluase Realitatea TV de la Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu se vorbeşte în mediul judiciar că el este cel care l-ar fi omorât pe fostul şef de cabinet al lui Sorin Blejnar.
     Schwartzenberg a infirmat categoric această poveste, spunând despre Marta că "a fost, este şi va fi prietenul meu".
     "Ştiu că există dovezi concrete ale existenţei lui Marta în viaţă după dispariţie", a spus omul afaceri care a mai arătat că despre aceste dovezi au cunoştinţă şi instituţiile statului român.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Vicepremierul Viorel Ştefan este cel mai bogat ministru, prin acţiunile deţinute la compania TTS, unde are cel puţin 10 mil. Euro
     Cel mai bogat ministru din guvernul Dăncilă este Viorel Ştefan, actual vicepremier, cel care deţine 9% din fir­ma TTS (Transport Trade Services SA), companie parte a unui grup ce a fost evaluat într-o tranzacţie din 2012 a di­viziei de investiţii a Băncii Mondiale (IFC) la 120 mil. euro, după ce IFC a achiziţionat la acea vreme 10% din com­panie pentru 12 mil. euro. La o astfel de evaluare, parti­ci­paţia lui Viorel Ştefan este de 10-11 mil. euro. TTS vrea să se listeze la bursă, ceea ce va arăta cât înseamnă pachetul deţinut de vicepremierul Viorel Ştefan. 
 
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

