CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018

BURSA 26.03.2018

V.D.
 
     REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Scenariul unei bătălii între SUA şi Rusia după unirea Moldovei cu România, studiat într-un manual de benzi desenate la Academia Militară West Point
     Un manual de benzi desenate, intitulat "Ruina tăcută", care are drept scenariu o înfrângere a NATO într-un conflict cu Rusia, a fost realizat pentru armata americană de către Institutul de Cibernetică al Armatei de pe lângă celebra Academie Militară West Point.
     Institutul de Cibernetică al Armatei (ACI) al Academiei Militare West Point a publicat un manual de benzi desenate având ca scenariu înfrângerea trupelor NATO într-un conflict cu Rusia. Acest manual, intitulat "Ruina Tăcută", îşi propune să încurajeze armata americană să se gândească la viitoarele războaie şi la cea mai bună pregătire pentru astfel de conflicte. Conform scenariului acestei cărţi de benzi desenate, în 2027 Moldova şi România decid să se unească şi, prin urmare, să încalce "linia roşie" a Moscovei. Tensiunile degenerează, Rusia şi NATO desfăşoară exerciţii de-a lungul ambelor frontiere. La un moment dat, unele unităţi se abat de la planul de acţiune, roboţii militari se angajează în luptă. Este declanşat un conflict la scară mare. Lupta este rapidă pentru că Rusia dispune de mijloace pentru un război tehnologic. Moscova declanşează un cyberatac care dezactivează dronele NATO, atacă tancurile Alianţei Nord-Atlantice. Apoi, trupele ruseşti capturează un consulat american dintr-unul din oraşele ocupate. "Misiunea noastră este de a preveni o surpriză strategică pentru armată", a declarat un asociat al (ACI), locotenent-colonelul Natalie Vanatta, citat de revista IEEE Spectrum. Potrivit acesteia, manualul este destinat soldaţilor şi studenţilor de la acadeniile militare.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Consiliul Concurentei, care ar trebui sa aiba primul cuvant la legea de plafonare a dobanzilor la credite, tace. De ce oare?
     Se stie ca intr-o economie de piata preturile si dobanzile (pretul banilor) sunt rezultatul concurentei, adica a relatiei dintre oferta si cerere: cu cat oferta este mai mare, cu atat preturile mai mici, iar cand cererea creste, preturile se majoreaza.
     Interventia statului pe piata libera, prin limitarea preturilor, asa cum intentioneaza acum, prin legea de plafonare a dobanzilor la credite (de 2,5 ori peste dobanda BNR la creditele ipotecare si 18% la creditele de consum), ar fi justificata daca pe piata creditarii nu exista o concurenta reala, astfel incat dobanzile sunt exagerat de ridicate.
     Se intampla acest lucru? Este justificata acesta lege? Consiliul Concurentei este autoritatea care ar trebui sa dea aceste raspunsuri.
     Din pacate, Consiliul Concurentei tace. Institutia responsabila de stimularea concurentei din economie nu a rapuns la intrebarea Bancherul.ro in care i se solicita sa-si exprime opinia cu privire la proiectul de lege privind plafonarea dobanzilor. De ce oare?
     Exprimarea opiniei Consiliului Experientei este cu atat mai importanta cu cat legea lege de plafonare a dobanzilor la credite a fost initiata de deputatul PNL, Daniel Zamfir, cunoscut pentru proiectele sale de legi populiste impotriva bancilor, precum darea in plata, sustinute impreuna cu prietenul sau, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea, implicat in numeroase procese impotriva bancilor, asadar direct interesat de discreditarea sistemului bancar.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Procurorul Lazăr şi povestea aurului dintr-un tezaur
     "Brăţările sunt cea mai spectaculoasă categorie de obiecte care ne-au parvenit din sfera civilizaţiei dace", declara, prin luna mai 2011, directorul Muzeului Naţional de Istorie a României.
     Cînd domnul director Oberländer-Târnoveanu spunea aceste cuvinte cu voce tare la o conferinţă de presă, eu conduceam autoturismul spre Orăştie, avînd alături o femeie în vîrstă, luată la ocazie de pe marginea drumului dintr-unul din satele de pe Valea Grădiştei. Mărturisesc că nu mie mi-a atras atenţia informaţia despre descoperirea istorică, atît de faimoasă, care avea să devină, peste ani, cea mai mare reuşită profesională a procurorului Augustin Lazăr. Dosarul tezaurului din Munţii Orăştiei, astăzi clasat, împreună cu relaţia strînsă cu procurorul Lascu, tatăl Codruţei Kovesi, aveau să devină argumente importante pentru numirea sa în înalta funcţie din fruntea Parchetului General.
     Dar pînă atunci avea să mai curgă nişte apă pe rîul ce curge din Munţii Orăştiei. Femeia a exclamat atunci doar atît:
     - Mare curvăsărie, domnu' Cornel, şi cu brăţările astea!
     Orice om normal ar fi pus o întrebare lămuritoare.
     - Cum adică? am zis eu.
     - Ăştia au zis că îs de la daci, da' le-o făcut unu' de la Călan!
     - Cum adică? am repetat eu.
     - Era un bijutier mare la Călan, unu' Gabi. Şi s-au dus la el şi i-au zis dacă poate să le facă o brăţară din nişte aur. Şi ăla le-o făcut un şerpe încolăcit de-or rămas cu gura căscată. Şi ce le-o trăsnit lor prin cap?Decît să dea kosoni la politicieni şi la poliţişti, cică aurul era la gram, ce-ar fi să dea şpagă la poliţai şi la politicieni cîte o brăţară dacică. Băieţi deştepţi! Aurul în formă de brăţară era de zece ori mai scump decît în kosoni. Aşa a început afacerea cu brăţările. I-au dus şi lui Dan Iosif şi acela s-o lăudat cu bijuteria lui istorică. Am auzit că au dat la Guvern şi pe la miniştri. Şi se bucurau toţi nevoie mare de cadou. Că de le dădeai un zece kosoni, ziceau că-i puţin şi se uitau la tine şi te întrebau: alţii nu mai ai? Cum vă spuneam, le-o făcut unu' Gabi de la Călan. Era ăla un bijutier al dracului de bun.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Manifestaţii de amploare la Chişinău pentru unirea cu România. S-a adoptat Proclamaţia pentru reunire
     Cea mai amplă manifestaţie din Anul Centenar a avut loc duminică la Chişinău. 100.000 de participanţi la Marea Adunare Centenară, veniţi din întreaga Basarabie, au stabilit planul de acţiuni pentru anul 2018, care vizează unirea cu România.
     Consultarea publică din municipiul Chişinău pe tema Unirii, între 1-14 aprilie, conferinţă internaţională în Parlamentul European, evenimente de anvergură la Alba Iulia, Iaşi, precum şi în alte oraşe româneşti, sunt principalele acţiuni aflate pe agenda unioniştilor în Anul Centenar.
     "Basarabenii ne-au dat iar o lecţie de demnitate, ca la 1918, şi au ieşit în număr atât de mare să ceară reîntregirea naţională. Aşteptăm ca Parlamentul României să ofere un răspuns pe măsură dorinţei de Reunire exprimate de populaţia de peste Prut", a declarat George Simion, preşedintele Platformei Unioniste Acţiunea 2012.
     Planul de acţiuni pentru Anul Centenar se regăseşte în cadrul Proclamaţiei adoptate de cei prezenţi la manifestaţia din Piaţa Marii Adunări Naţionale.
     "Noi, cetăţeni ai Republicii Moldova, participanţi la Marea Adunare Centenară de la Chişinău, azi, 25 martie 2018, în ajunul Centenarului Unirii Basarabiei cu Ţara, în numele nostru şi al tuturor celor aflaţi de o parte şi de alta a graniţei nefireşti de pe râul Prut, de care suntem încredinţaţi că împărtăşesc aceleaşi doleanţe cu noi, adresăm poporului român în integralitatea sa, clasei politice din cele două state în care ne găsim astăzi şi comunităţii internaţionale
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  România învinge dramatic Rusia, campioana olimpică la handbal
     România a învins Rusia cu scorul de 26-25 în preliminariile Campionatului European de handbal feminin. Româncele au făcut un pas important spre turneul care va fi găzduit de Franţa între 29 noiembrie şi 16 decembrie.
     România a controlat prima repriză şi a fost mereu la conducere cu un avans de 3, 4 goluri maxim, chiar dacă Cristina Neagu a fost ţinută în marcaj om la om, iar la pauză tricolorele au intrat în avantaj cu 15-12. În repriza secundă, Rusia joacă mai aspru şi mai eficient în apărare şi în minutul 40 trece pentru prima oară la conducere (17-16). În minutul 42, Rusia se distanţează la 19-16, dar tricolorele impulsionate de Eliza Buceschi şi de paradele Denisei Dedu revin pe tabale de marcaj şi iau din nou conducerea în minutul 53 (24-23). Într-un final pe muchie de cuţit, România se distanţează la 26-24 (57) şi reuşeşte să câştige meciul în final cu un singur gol diferenţă (26-25).
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Oprea, "blitzkrieg" contra lui Dragnea!
     Continuam seria dezvaluirilor despre planul lui Gabriel Oprea de a reveni la butoanele combinatiilor politice, atat prin intermediul unor fosti "locotenenti" ca Neculai Ontanu, dar si a unor aliati de ultima ora precum "asociatul" Codrin Stefanescu. Dupa cum bine informat l-a avertizat Liviu Dragnea, desi presedintele PSD nu a calcat inca pragul noii locatii din buricul Capitalei careia tocmai i s-a schimbat actionariatul in urma cu trei saptamani.
     Astfel ca, pana sa le mearga carciuma, Gabriel Oprea si Codrin Stefanescu tocmai ce sunt pe cale sa dea o lovitura uriasa, tragandu-le practic presul de sub picioare atat lui Traian Basescu, dar mai ales lui Liviu Dragnea. Cel din urma afland astfel de-abia intr-un tarziu de operatiunea "blitzkrieg" demarata impotriva sa de catre Oprea, prin intermediul siretului Codrin Stefanescu, pe cand acesta mai accesa inca parghiile subterane ale PSD-ului, existand informatii ca nu este deloc strain de depunerea proiectului legislativ prin care alesii locali din partidele absorbite prin fuziune ar urma sa devina independenti. Sau sa "basculeze" cum le dicteaza "constiinta", astfel ca Oprea ar putea avea la dispozitie, in cel mai scurt timp, o armata proprie de aproape 2.700 de alesi locali, validati pe listele "defunctului " UNPR si prin care sa constituie noi aliante strategice prin care sa preia controlul si inclusiv bugetele a nenumarate Consilii Locale...
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Sebastian Ghiţă: "Da, voi difuza înregistrarea cu Kovesi"
     Sebastian Ghiţă a spus într-o "Ediţie specială", la Antena 3, că va difuza înregistrările video pe care le deţine cu Laura Codruţa Kovesi de la el de acasă. Întrebat de Mircea Badea dacă va difuza înregistrarea pe care o are cu şefa DNA, Sebastian Ghiţă a răspuns afirmativ.
     Întrebat de Mircea Badea dacă va difuza înregistrarea pe care o are cu şefa DNA, Sebastian Ghiţă a răspuns afirmativ. Sebastian Ghiţă: DA!", a fost schimbul de replici dintre cei doi. El a precizat că va difuza înregistrarea "când domnul Tudorel şi domnul Dragnea vor sesiza CCR (n.r. face o aluzie că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis nu va admite revocarea lui Kovesi, iar Ministerul Justiţiei poate sesiza CCR pentru conflict constituţional). Văd că domnul Tudorel mă caută pe mine, pe la Belgrad, într-un dosar cu probele false. Să sesizeze Dragnea şi Tudorel Curtea Constituţională, aşa cum au promis. Mă îndoiesc că o vor face."
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Ce aţi făcut cu banii mei pe care i-am plătit din munca mea şi din ceea ce am cumpărat eu? Dacă vreţi să se mişte ceva spuneţi câţi bani aţi plătit la buget - impozite şi taxe - şi începeţi să cereţi socoteală celor de la putere unde au dus banii şi pe ce i-au cheltuit
     La începutul acestui an, după prezentarea rezultatelor financiare obţinute în 2017, Raiffeisen Bank, a patra bancă din România, a anunţat, aşa, într-o notiţă, că pe 2017 a plătit impozite şi taxe bugetului naţional de 400 mil. lei. Raiffeisen Bank este controlată de grupul austriac cu acelaşi nume.
     Rompetrol Rafinare (Rafinăria Petromidia), deţinută de grupul kazah KMGI, a menţionat, în a cincea pagină a comunicatului privind rezultatele financiare pe 2017, că în 2017 a plătit bugetului de stat impozite şi taxe de 1,264 mld. dolari, ceea ce la un curs mediu al dolarului de 4,05 lei înseamnă 5,12 mld. lei.
     Probabil că mai sunt şi alte companii şi bănci care în rapoartele lor anuale menţionează, undeva, cât au plătit bugetului de stat consolidat în anul respectiv, prin toate formele de impozite şi taxe. 
 
Internaţional, 07:25
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:21
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:07
REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018
     
     * ADEVARUL
     * Scenariul unei bătălii între SUA şi Rusia după unirea Moldovei cu România, studiat într-un manual de benzi desenate la Academia Militară West Point
     Un manual de benzi desenate, intitulat "Ruina tăcută", care are drept scenariu o înfrângere a NATO într-un conflict cu Rusia, a fost realizat pentru armata americană de către Institutul de Cibernetică al Armatei de pe lângă celebra Academie Militară West Point.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
26.03.2018
BVB
Creştere uşoară a indicelui BET, în contrast cu evoluţia pieţelor externe
     Indicele BET, referinţa pieţei locale de capital, a urcat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, cu 0,2%, în contrast cu scăderile avute de majoritatea pieţelor externe.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile tot mai mari de război comercial, resimţite pe burse
     * Wall Street a încheiat cea mai rea săptămână din ultimii doi ani
       Bursele europene au scăzut la finele săptămânii trecute, din cauza temerilor tot mai mari legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, dezamăgite de evoluţia sectorului de business din zona euro
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
     Rulajul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 44 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad, investitorii fiind atenţi la politica Fed
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
     Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 23 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9196
2.3853
2.9273
3.9936
0.1834
0.6263
0.2147
4.6651
5.3315
1.4900
3.6049
0.2286
0.4864
1.1025
0.0662
0.4571
0.9522
3.7841
0.3203
1.1414
0.5984
0.0582
0.3501
0.2029
2.7405
0.0394
0.1439
1.0303
0.6269
0.1212
163.3202
5.5044 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
