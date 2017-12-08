REVISTA PRESEI 27.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Cum a împărţit PSD ministerele. Dragnea a răsplătit filialele din Moldova pentru victoria în faţa lui Tudose. Gabriel Firea, marea pierzătoare

Organizaţiile din Moldova, care l-au sprijinit decisiv pe Liviu Dragnea în războiul cu Mihai Tudose, au obţinut portofolii importante în Guvernul Dăncilă. De partea cealalta, organizaţia Bucureşti, condusă de Gabriela Firea, aflată în relaţii reci cu Dragnea, a primit doar Ministerul Culturii, pentru care oricum nu se lupta nimeni. O lecţie a primit şi Gabriel Petrea, liderul TSD, acuzat de trădare: partidul i-a desfiinţat cu totul ministerul.

În urmă cu două săptămâni, aflat în plin război cu Mihai Tudose, preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea a plecat, însoţit de vicepremierul Paul Stănescu, unul dintre oamenii săi de încredere, într-un turneu prin nordul ţării, unde şi-a asigurat susţinerea baronilor locali, mai mari sau mai mici. După câteva zile, în şedinţa Comitetului Executiv (CEX) al PSD, Mihai Tudose a demisionat, în condiţiile în care majoritatea covârşitoare a fost de partea lui Dragnea. Vineri, când PSD a împărţit ministerele, organizaţiile din nordul ţării, care au fost fără ascunzişuri alături de Dragnea în conflictul cu Tudose, au obţinut portofolii cu greutate. Spre exemplu, Valentin Popa, susţinut de filiala Suceava, şi-a adjudecat funcţia de minsitru al Educaţiei, într-o competiţie cu mult mai titrata Ecaterina Andronescu, susţinută de Gabriela Firea, şefa organizaţiei Bucureşti, una dintre cele mai puternice din ţară.

Noul ministru al Economiei este Dănuţ Andruşcă, parlamentar anonim de Neamţ, judeţ condus de Ionel Arsene, unul dintre liderii fideli lui Dragnea. Un alt lider PSD din Moldova, Dumitru Buzatu, aflat şi el în relaţii extrem de strânse cu Dragnea, a impus-o în Guvern pe Ana Birchall, ca vicepremier pentru implementarea parteneriatelor strategice. Lucian Şova, susţinut de organizaţia Bacău, a fost mutat de la un minister mai de mâna a doua - Comunicaţiile - la Ministerul Transporturilor, unul dintre portofoliile cele mai râvnite în PSD. Pentru Viorel Ştefan, parlamentar de Galaţi, organizaţie care n-a trădat, PSD a mai creat o funcţie de vicepremier. Deşi nu are stabilit un portofoliu fix, Viorel Ştefan, fost ministru de Finanţe în Guvernul Grindeanu, va coordona activitatea din zona buget-finanţe. Şi pentru filiala Iaşi s-a găsit un portofoliu, mai mărunt. Bogdan Cojocaru, liderul organizaţiei de tineret, a fost numit în funcţia de ministru al Comunicaţiilor, în locul lui Lucian Şova.

În schimb, organizaţia Bucureşti, condusă de Gabriela Firea, a plecat cu mâna goală din CEX. Firea a susţinut-o pe Rodica Nassar, şefa PSD Sector 2, pentru Ministerul Sănătăţii. A pierdut. Firea a susţinut-o pe Ecaterina Andronescu pentru Ministerul Educaţiei. A pierdut. Firea a mai susţinut-o pe Rovana Plumb pentru funcţia de vicepremier. Rovana Plumb a primit, până la urmă, Ministerul Fondurilor Europene, nu şi funcţia de vicepremier. Firea l-a mai suţinut pe actorul George Ivaşcu pentru funcţia de ministru al Culturii. A câştigat, în condiţiile în care n-a fost niciun alt doritor. Surse din PSD au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că Dragnea a vrut astfel să taxeze jocul dublu făcut de Gabriela Firea. Potrivit surselor citate, Dragnea a bănuit-o pe Firea de alinaţă cu Tudose, deşi, pulbic, primarul Capitalei îndemna la împăcare între tabere. O lecţie dură a primit şi Gabriel Petrea, liderul TSD şi unul dintre oamneii apropiaţi de Dragnea până de curând. Înainte de CEX-ul în care Tudose şi-a dat demisia, Gabriel Petrea, pe atunci ministru pentru Dialog social, a publicat o scrisoare în care cerea mai multă democraţie în partid, adică exact retorica folosită de tabăra Tudose. Acum, PSD nu doar că l-a scos pe Gabriel Petrea din Guvern, dar i-a desfiinţat cu totul ministerul.

* BANCHERUL

* Nextebank preia aproape 45% din Banca Carpatica, cu 98 milioane lei, cele doua banci urmand sa fuzioneze

După ce fondul american de investiţii JC Flowers a renunţat să mai cumpere Banca Comercială Carpatica (BCC), după eşecul negocierilor de preluare a Piraeus Bank, banca din Sibiu a anunţat că Nextebank, deţinută de un alt fond de investiţii, Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), administrat de Axxess Capital, condus de Horia Manda, a acceptat să cumpere, până la finalul acestei luni, acţiuni BCC în valoare de 98,7 milioane lei.

Participaţia Nextebank va ajunge astfel la aproape 45% din capitalul Carpatica, cele două bănci urmând a fuziona prin absorbţia Nextebank de către Carpatica.

Banca precizează că în urmă expirării în dată de 03.12.2015 a perioadei de exercitare a dreptului de preferinţă din cadrul procedurii de majorare a capitalului social al BCC, conform hotărârilor AGEA din 18.06.2015 şi 09.10.2015, au fost subscrise, prin exercitarea dreptului de preferinţă, un număr de 114.707.495 acţiuni oferite, la un preţ de 0.1 RON/acţiune. (Raport curent pentru informarea investitorilor din dată de 07.12.2015)

Prin Hotărârea Adunării Generale Extraordinare (AGEA) din dată de 18.06.2015 şi Hotărârea AGEA nr. 1 şi nr. 2 din 09.10.2015, s-a decis că acţiunile nesubscrise de acţionarii BCC în cadrul dreptului de preferinţă la majorarea capitalului social să fie oferite spre subscriere investitorilor în cadrul unui plasament privat derulat în conformitate cu prevederile art. 183 alin. (3) lit.a) din Legea nr. 297/2004 privind piaţa de capital ("Plasamentul Privat").

Nextebank S.A. a acceptat să subscrie, nu mai târziu de dată de 29.01.2016, toate acţiunile oferite în cadrul Plasamentului Privat, i.e. un număr total de 986.663.916 acţiuni BCC nou emise la un preţ de 0,1001 Lei/acţiune ("Achiziţia Propusă"). (Raport curent pentru informarea investitorilor din dată de 26.01.2016)

Astfel, după majorare, structura capitalului social al BCC va fi următoarea:

- Capital social înainte de majorare: 110,137,141.10 RON

- Subscrieri acţionari în perioada de exercitare a dreptului de preferinţă: 11,470,749.50 RON

- Subscriere Nextebank: 98,666,391.60 RON (986.663.916 acţiuni nou emise* 0.1000 RON/acţiune)

- Capital social după majorare: 220,274,282.20 RON

- Procent Nextebank din noul capital: 44.79%

Acţiunile BCC la Bursă erau în creştere cu aproape 6% în această dimineaţă, ultimul preţ fiind de 0,1070 lei pentru un titlu Carpatica.

Carpatica mai menţionează, într-un comunicat transmis BVB, că Nextebank şi-a exprimat intenţia că, după finalizarea achiziţiei, să repună în discuţia acţionarilor BCC propunerea de implementare a unei fuziuni prin absorbţia Nextebank de către BCC.

Nextebank a informat BCC că a încheiat tranzacţia de achiziţie a liniei de afaceri şi acţiunilor Patria Credit, a demarat procesul de reconstrucţie a forţei de vânzări în vederea dezvoltării activităţii bancare în segmentele ţintă de clientela - IMM, afaceri mici şi retail şi a finalizat negocierile pentru realizarea unui proiect complex de vânzare a serviciilor şi produselor bancare prin reţeaua Poştei Române, care în prezent se află în faza finală de obţinere a aprobării de către BNR şi care se estimează a fi lansat în mai 2016.

Nextebank avea la finalul lui 2015 active totale în valoare de 1,2 miliarde lei, activul net (NAV) ridicându-se la 209 milioane lei. Banca avea fonduri proprii de 185 milioane lei şi o solvabilitate de 31%.

Portofoliul brut de credite al Nextebank era de 628 milioane lei la finalul lui 2015.

Activele Carpatica aveau o valoare de 3,1 miliarde lei la finalul lui 2015, în timp ce totalul datoriilor au ajuns la aproape 3 miliarde lei, astfel că activul net era în jurul a 100 milioane lei.

Soldul net al creditelor se ridică la 772 milioane lei la sfârşitul lui 2015.

Capitalul social nominal al Carpatica era de 121 milioane lei iar capitalurile proprii s-au ridicat la 141 milioane lei în decembrie 2015.

Solvabilitatea Carpatica a scăzut la 7% în decembrie 2015, sub minimul legal de 8%.

* COTIDIANUL

* Imediat după avertismentul de miercuri al Comisiei Europene privind independenţa justiţiei din România, Financial Times a avertizat că UE trebuie să menţină certurile Est-Vest în anumite limite, altfel, urmând ca arhitectura europeană să se modifice profund după Brexit, în martie 2019. Mai exact, vor fi "o Europă de Vest mai integrată, axată pe Franţa şi Germania; un cerc al statelor central şi est-europene din afara zonei euro; un cerc mai îndepărtat al statelor non-UE, cu Ucraina şi Turcia, printre alţii."

Poziţia ofensivă Comisiei Europene, precum şi linia urmată de Germania pentru noul buget al UE pentru perioada 2021-2027 arată că puterile europene au optat deja pentru această Europă cu mai multe viteze, în spatele căreia se ascund însă mai multe neputinţe ale Bruxelles-ului, Berlinului şi Parisului. În aceste condiţii, este pregătită România pentru frondă anti-Bruxelles?

Ieşirea Marii Britanii din UE a creat diviziuni mari în Europa. O prima consecinţă este împărţirea voturilor din PE în favoarea Vestului. Cele 73 de mandate de eurodeputaţi ale Marii Britanii vor rămâne vacante. Cum se vor împărţi ele? În favoarea statelor vestice, arată Financial Times: 46 vor fi păstrate pentru o eventuală extindere a UE (decizie a comisiei constituţionale a PE ce trebuie aprobată de guvernele naţionale), câte cinci vor reveni Spaniei şi Franţei, câte trei Italiei şi Olandei, două Irlandei şi doar câte unul României, Poloniei, Slovaciei, Croaţiei şi Estoniei). "Asta poate întări opinia deseori auzită în statele central şi est-europene, aceea că ţările vestice mai mari se comportă ca nişte tirani ipocriţi", scrie FT.

Cea mai importantă consecinţă a Brexitului va fi lupta acerbă pentru fondurile europene. "Uniunea mai aproape de cetăţenii ei" de până acum va deveni o Uniune mai săracă şi mai ruptă în cercuri concentrice şi viteze. "Divorţul" european va văduvi bugetul UE de circa 12 miliarde de euro anual. Pentru un cadru bugetar multianual de şapte ani, aceasta însemnă peste 80 de miliarde de euro, aproape de trei ori suma alocată pentru România în perioada 2014-2020 (din care guvernările de până acum nu au absorbit decât 10%). Cum poate fi umplut golul: prin contribuţii mai generoase ale Vestului, prin reducerea alocărilor sau prin penalizarea beneficiarilor neţi? Danemarca şi Olanda se opun unor contribuţii mai mari. Aceleaşi ţări, alături de Germania, susţin condiţionarea accesului la fondurile UE de respectarea principiilor statului de drept, o măsură ţintită spre estul Europei, cu precădere Ungaria, Polonia şi, mai nou, România.

Marea întrebare pe care şi-o pun analiştii din ţările Grupului Visegrad este ce explicaţie va alege Germania şi UE pentru reducerea fondurilor UE şi a accesului la ele. Va fi veritabila explicaţie economică a Brexitului, a finanţării imigranţilor şi a încetinirii creşterii economice sau va fi explicaţia politizată a limitării accesului la banii UE pentru "elevii neascultători". În studiul "Finanţele UE: se poate reconcilia ceea ce este economic dezirabil cu ceea ce este fezabil politic?", Iain Begg, profesor la London School of Economics, arată, fără a spune un cuvânt despre corupţie, justiţie, stat de drept, că este de aşteptat ca în această luptă să câştige politicul, pentru a ascunde lipsa banilor UE. De altfel, în documentele CE din 2017 privind reforma UE s-a preconizat că, din cauza Brexitului, bugetul UE va fi profund reformat. Guvernul Merkel a venit cu propuneri pentru această reformă: bani mai mulţi pentru regiunile care primesc refugiaţi pentru a reduce deficitul demografic şi bani mai puţini pentru statele care vor să iasă din cămaşa de forţă a austerităţii sau nu respectă principiile statului de drept, scrie publicaţia Visegrad Insight.

În plus, condiţionările legate de justiţie pe care Comisia Europeană le are în vedere mai pot împuşca un iepure - înăbuşirea frondelor statelor estice. Cazul Ungariei lui Viktor Orban a demonstrat că armele legale ale UE nu au efect (audieri în PE, proceduri de infringement, investigaţii OLAF, suspendarea temporară a plăţilor din fondurile UE, ameninţările cu Articolul 7). O condiţionare limpede a primirii banilor UE de respectarea "valorilor UE" se poate dovedi un instrument mai eficient. Mai mult, o prevedere care să privilegieze regiunile sau statele ce primesc mai mulţi imigranţi ar putea slăbi coeziunea Grupului Visegrad, îndreptând Cehia şi Slovacia către

o politică mai deschisă a migraţiei.

Ameninţările cu reducerea fondurilor UE se vor concretiza indiferent de cât de "ascultătoare" vor fi statele membre. Acesta a fost un motiv în plus pentru ca Polonia şi Ungaria să se aşeze împotriva UE. Au făcut-o însă după ce au beneficiat din plin de fondurile europene, după ce guvernări succesive au lucrat pentru a prelua controlul asupra economiei naţionale şi după ce au tatonat intens posibilitatea finanţărilor şi investiţiilor alternative din partea SUA, Chinei sau Rusiei. România abia ce a sosit pe frontul acestor sfidări la adresa Bruxellesului. Cu o rată a absorbţiei fondurilor UE mult mai mică, o economie naţională fără de mari afacerişti autohtoni, fără atenţie pentru surse alternative de finanţare şi cu o replică cum că partidul va da un guvern cu miniştri cercetaţi penal, "pentru că poate", România pare un soldat novice, prost dotat tehnic şi intelectual, pe frontul unui război cu UE, unde Polonia şi Ungaria sunt veterani.

* CURENTUL

* FORT: Regulamentul propus de Firea predă Primăria total mafiei taximetriştilor

Federatia Operatorilor Romani de Transport acuză într-un comunicat Primăria Capitalei de înţelegeri subversive cu mafia taximetriştilor:

"Primaria Bucuresti incearca sa amorseze "bomba" ilegalitatilor din taximetrie pacalind cetatenii Capitalei cu un regulament ce sfideaza orice logica

"Bomba" consta in faptul ca autorizatiile taxi, sunt, de ani buni, obiectul intelegerii intre Primaria Capitalei si grupul mafiot din taximetrie si este la vedere chiar pe site-ul institutiei. Daca luam ca reper situatia autorizatiilor taxi la data de 15.07.2012 vom vedea ca numarul autorizatiilor, fluctueaza de la o luna la alta.

Legea prevede clar, ca o autorizatie taxi se elibereaza doar prin lansarea procedurii de atribuire de catre autoritatea de autorizare, prin depunerea actelor de prelungire cu 30 de zile inainte de expirare urmand sa fie eliberata prelungita, cu data primei zile dupa data expirarii.

Daca analizam insa procedura de vizare/prelungire a autorizatiilor taxi din 28.02.2010, inseamna ca tot ce nu este eliberat la data de 01.03.2010, este practic anulat. Autorizatiile taxi eliberate in 2010, incepand cu data de 01.10 au avut insa ca data a eliberarii data de 01.03.2010 (total ilegal, ca administratie publica sa eliberezi un document in luna a 10 cu data de 01.03.2010) insa a fost nevoie de acest artificiu pentru a oferi sansa "caracatitei taxi" sa poata promova legea 168/2010, care prevedea posibilitatea cesiunilor de autorizatii dupa o firma pe alta, fara a se pierde valabilitatea acestora.

Federatia Operatorilor Romani de Transport solicita conducerii P.M.B sa explice public cum au reusit sa elibereze autorizatii taxi cu data de 01.03.2010, acelor firme cesionare de autorizatii, cand la acea data , firmele ce au preluat autorizatiile datornicilor, nici nu erau infiintate, deci mai pe romaneste au eliberat autorizatii unor nenascuti. In acelasi timp Primaria trebuie sa explice public ce se intampla cu autorizatii taxi ce stau in analiza de 8 ani in conditiile in care in lege nu exista asa ceva (analiza).

Astazi se dezbate Regulamentul propus de Primarie, un document mai mult ca sigur elaborat in afara cladirii acesteia, poate la intalnirile secrete dintre Viceprimar si "caracatita", asa cum arata inregistrarile video ce au impanzit retelele de socializare.

Cu aceasta catastrofa de regulament prin care Primaria se preda total mafiei taximetriei, se incearca pacalirea opiniei publice nemultumita de acest serviciu de utilitate publica, iar primarul general Doamna Gabriela Firea este atrasa intr-o mare capcana. Totodata trebuie sa mentionam ca mare parte din modificarile aduse prin noul regulament depasesc prevederile legii taximetriei in forma actuala.

Reamintim CGMB ca de serviciile de utilitati publice trebuie sa se ocupe Asociatia de dezvoltare ce are prin lege acest atribut iar reglementarea la nivel local (metropolitan) a acestui serviciu public, nu mai poate fi atributul unic al CGMB. Legea 38/2003 prevede clar ca o autorizatie taxi retrasa/neprelungita/anulata, se redistribuie prin organizarea unei proceduri de reatribuire, de ce oare P.M.B-ul nu a organizat o asfel de procedura, pana acum?, de ce oare exista in jur de 1000 de autorizatii in ,,analiza", de peste 8 ani?

Poate ca acest lucru este legat de noul regulament supus dezbaterii publice, regulament ce il modifica pe actualul in proportie de peste 80%, mai ales la capitolul criterii de departajare, criterii ce vor fi indeplinite cu siguranta de caracatita, in defavoarea celor mici, ce nu au ,,legaturile pregatite,,.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Donald Trump, huiduit la Forumul Economic Mondial

reşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat vineri, la Davos, că va pune întotdeauna Statele Unite pe primul plan, dând asigurări că 'American First' nu înseamnă 'America singură', dar avertizând în acelaşi timp că SUA 'nu vor mai închide ochii' la practici comerciale incorecte, relatează AFP, dpa şi Reuters.

Trump, primul preşedinte american în funcţie din ultimii 18 ani care se adresează conclavului anual al bogaţilor şi puternicilor planetei reuniţi în staţiunea elveţiană Davos, a încheiat Forumul Economic Mondial printr-un discurs în care a declarat că SUA sunt 'deschise pentru afaceri', dar la finalul căruia a primit doar scurte aplauze şi apoi a fost chiar huiduit pentru comentarii la adresa presei.

'Acum este momentul cel mai bun să vă aduceţi banii, locurile de muncă, afacerile în America', a susţinut Donald Trump, referindu-se la reducerile de taxe şi dereglementările angajate de administraţia sa pentru stimularea climatului investiţional.

'După ani de stagnare, Statele Unite au din nou o creştere economică puternică. Lumea asistă la renaşterea unei Americi puternice şi prospere', a continuat el.

'Ca preşedinte al Statelor Unite, voi pune întotdeauna America pe primul loc. La fel cum liderii altor state ar trebui să-şi pună ţările lor pe primul loc', a afirmat Trump în intervenţia destinată să liniştească partenerii comerciali şi diplomatici ai SUA.

'Dar ''America First'' nu înseamnă America singură. Când Statele Unite au creştere, la fel se întâmplă şi cu lumea', a subliniat el.

'Sunt aici pentru a reprezenta interesele poporului american şi pentru a afirma prietenia şi cooperarea Statelor Unite pentru a construi o lume mai bună', a mai declarat preşedintele american, în faţa elitei politice şi de afaceri mondiale, puternic ataşată de principiile liberului-schimb şi multilateralismului.

'Suntem în favoarea liberului-schimb, dar acesta trebuie să fie corect şi trebuie să fie reciproc', a adăugat Donald Trump.

El a susţinut însă că SUA 'nu vor mai închide ochii la practici comerciale incorecte', precizând că 'nu putem avea comerţ liber şi deschis dacă unele state exploatează sistemul în detrimentul altora'. Trump a mai afirmat că SUA vor avea în vedere acorduri comerciale bilaterale 'reciproc avantajoase' cu state individuale, menţionându-le şi pe cele care au semnat un acord transpacific din care Statele Unite s-au retras, cu care însă ar putea fi semnat şi un acord colectiv, dacă va fi în interesul SUA.

'Prosperitatea americană a creat nenumărate locuri de muncă pe tot globul şi elanul spre excelenţă, creativitate şi inovaţie în Statele Unite a condus la descoperiri importante care ajută oameni de pretutindeni să trăiască vieţi mai prospere şi mult mai sănătoase', a adăugat Trump.

Pe de altă parte, el a susţinut că aproape 100% din teritoriile cucerite de gruparea jihadistă Statul Islamic în Siria şi Irak au fost recuperate, dar că mai rămân 'bătălii' de dus pentru a consolida acest succes. 'Suntem hotărâţi să asigurăm că Afganistanul nu va redeveni vreodată un refugiu pentru terorişti', a adăugat Trump.

De asemenea, el a cerut ţărilor partenere ale SUA 'să investească în propria lor apărare'. O altă cerere adresată partenerilor SUA a fost să se opună sprijinului pe care Iranul îl oferă terorismului şi să-i 'blocheze drumul către arma nucleară'.

Discursul său a primit doar scurte aplauze, spre deosebire de intervenţiile mult mai bine primite ale altor lideri care s-au adresat Forumului de la Davos în cursul săptămânii.

Mai mult, delegaţii prezenţi în sală l-au huiduit pe Donald Trump atunci când acesta a declanşat un atac împotriva presei în cursul unei scurte sesiuni de întrebări şi răspunsuri, care a urmat după discurs.

'Am avut întotdeauna o presă foarte bună când eram om de afaceri. Doar după ce am devenit politician mi-am dat seama cât de rea, cât de meschină şi cât de falsă poate fi presa', a afirmat Trump, declanşând proteste din partea auditoriului.

* NATIONAL

* Edilul şi viceprimarul Timişoarei, cu explicaţii la Poliţie în acelaşi caz

Cei doi politicieni care asigura conducerea Primăriei Timişoara au dat, vineri, explicaţii în faţă reprezentanţilor Inspectoratului Judeţean de Poliţie.

Atât liberalul Nicolae Robu, cât şi viceprimarul Dan Diaconu au fost audiaţi în calitate de martori. Concret, au dat explicaţii oamenilor legii care se ocupă de anchetă demarată după accidentul produs în urmă unei furtuni puternice abătute în septembrie anul trecut asupra Timişoarei.

Furia naturii a dărâmat o poartă metalică aflată pe o şosea din oraş, construcţia căzând pe maşină condusă de un băiat de 24 de ani. Tânărul a pierit.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* TVA scade la 18 la sută, populaţia va plăti doar zece taxe, iar firmele - cel mult 40 de taxe

Programul de guvernare 2018 - 2020 precizează că, în România, TVA va scădea de la 19 la 18 la sută.

Numărul taxelor, tarifelor şi comisioanelor cu aplicare generală în România nu va fi mai mare de 50 începând din ianuarie 2019, astfel că pentru populaţie vor exista cel mult 10 taxe, iar pentru companii nu mai mult de 40 de taxe, potrivit Programului de guvernare 2018 - 2020.

"Vom simplifica birocraţia prin reducerea masivă a numărului de taxe. Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2019 numărul taxelor, tarifelor şi comisioanelor (cu aplicare generală) în România nu va fi mai mare de 50. Astfel, pentru populaţie vor exista cel mult 10 taxe, generale, dintre care CASS, CAS, impozitul pe venit, impozitul pe teren, impozitul pe bunuri imobile, impozitul pe maşină etc. Toate celelalte taxe, tarife şi comisioane vor fi eliminate sau comasate. Pentru agenţii economici numărul taxelor fiscale şi nefiscale (cu aplicare generală), va fi de maxim 40", promite documentul citat.

Potrivit acestuia, tot de la începutul anului viitor, cota de TVA va scădea de la 19% la 18% iar cota redusă de 5% va fi extinsă şi pentru vânzarea de locuinţe cu suprafaţă mai mică de 120 mp şi pentru inputuri în agricultură.

"Astfel, vom avea a doua cea mai redusă cotă din UE, după Luxemburg cu 17%", precizează autorii documentului care subliniază totodată că în UE cota generală de TVA nu poate fi mai mică de 15%.

Începând cu 2019 se are în vedere extinderea neimpozitării venitului şi pentru medici.

Pe de altă parte, autorităţile promit că va fi aplicată o prevedere legislativă prin care nu va mai exista nicio taxă care să nu poată fi plătită online iar numărul de formulare solicitate de ANAF va fi redus astfel încât cei care au venituri independente vor depune un formular pe an iar IMM-urile 5.

Până la 1 iulie 2018, vor fi făcute publice strategia de reorganizare a instituţiilor statului şi calendarul de implementare a acestei strategii.

Noua variantă a programului de guvernare revine cu ideea elaborării unui Cod economic, care va cuprinde Codul Fiscal, Codul de Procedură Fiscală, Legea de Înfiinţare a Societăţilor Comerciale, Legea Evaziunii Fiscale şi toate celelalte legi cu caracter economic şi care urmează să intre în dezbaterea Parlamentului în acest an.

Pachetul legislativ va fi pus gratuit la dispoziţia tuturor agenţilor economici şi persoanelor fizice care desfăşoară activităţi independente.

"Odată aprobat de Parlamentul României, Guvernul va cere un moratoriu celorlalte forţe politice din Parlament, prin care nicio formaţiune politică să nu mai iniţieze propuneri legislative privind modificarea noului Cod Economic al României, pentru cel puţin o perioadă de 5 ani de zile. Adoptarea Codului Economic al României se va face cu cel puţin 6 luni înainte de a intra în vigoare", se mai precizează în Programul de guvernare.

Principalii indicatori macroeconomici cuprinşi în document sunt deficit bugetar sub 3% din PIB şi datorie publică sub 60% din PIB, pe fondul unei creşteri economice de peste 5,5%.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Cui trebuie să-i mulţumiţi pentru salariile mari din IT

ndustria de IT din România a ajuns la 5% din PIB, adică produce aproape 20 de miliarde de euro dintr-un PIB de peste 190 de miliarde de euro. De la 1% din PIB, dar dintr-un PIB de 40 de miliarde de euro/dolari acum două decenii, industria IT a reuşit să fie înaintea economiei şi chiar să o tragă după ea. Cei 110.000 de IT-şti aduc aceeaşi valoare adăugată sau chiar mai mare decât industria de construcţii şi este la acelaşi nivel cu agricultura.

Industria de IT reuşeşte să plătească un salariu mediu net de 6.200 de lei pe lună, de 2,5 ori mai mare decât media pe economie, de 2.500 de lei. În 2000, salariul mediu net în IT era de 266 de lei (140 de dolari la vremea respectivă), faţă de un salariu mediu net pe economie de 173 de lei. Atunci, salariul în bănci era de 441 de lei (232 de dolari).

Industria de servicii IT realizează exporturi de aproape 3 miliarde de euro, cu un excedent de 1,5 miliarde de euro.Acestea sunt datele statistice. Dar cui trebuie să-i mulţumiţi pentru această evoluţie şi pentru aceste salarii?

Bineînţeles, lui Ceauşescu, pentru ICI, celebrul institut de pe 1 Mai din Capitală, care a dat după revoluţie primii antreprenori români din IT - Florin Talpeş, Irina Socol, Nicolae Badea etc.

Dintre toţi, familia Talpeş - Florin şi Măriuca - au creat cea mai valoroasă companie românească din IT până în acest moment, Bitdefender. De la o firmă de apartament, Bitdefender a ajuns să fie evaluată la "peste 600 de milioane de euro", iar familia Talpeş continuă să deţină pachetul majoritar. Prin Bitdefender sau Siveco sau Romsys sau ComputerLand au trecut sute şi mii de IT-şti.

Dar, ironic, cei care astăzi reprezintă noua generaţie din IT ar trebui să le mulţumească celor care, începând cu mijlocul anilor '90 şi mijlocul anilor 2000, au vândut calculatoare şi programe informatice în România în cantităţi industriale, prin celebrele programe de informatizare.

Că poate acele calculatoare şi programe aveau un super/suprapreţ nici nu mai contează acum.

Foarte puţini din cei de astăzi care au joburi în Pipera, Barbu Văcărescu sau Politehnică au auzit de Mihai Pascadi, CEO al Compaq, Claudiu Florică şi Călin Tatomir (de ei au auzit din scandalul Microsoft), Vladimir Aninoiu şi Mihai Tudor de la IBM, Radu Enache şi Mircea Neagu de la HP sau Marian Popa de la ICL România. Ei, dar şi alţii, au informatizat România, deschizând porţile unei industrii.

La începutul anilor 2000, Dan Nica şi Adrian Năstase de la PSD, cu Irina Socol de la Siveco în spate şi încă alte câteva multinaţionale americane, au venit cu ideea reducerii de impozit pentru IT-şti, care rezistă şi astăzi. Ideea de atunci era să nu ne mai plece creierele din ţară, dându-se ca exemplu Microsoft, unde la sediul central din Seattle a doua limbă vorbită era româna.

După 2000, cu toate programele de informatizare în spate, unde s-au cheltuit miliarde de euro, industria IT a început să prindă putere şi viteză odată ce au apărut tot mai multe companii româneşti, dar mai ales multinaţionalele, cu centrele de servicii.

După 2000, prima mare surpriză din IT a fost Gecad, firma lui Radu Georgescu, care a creat antivirusul RAV, achiziţionat de Microsoft. Exemplul lui Radu Georgescu a deschis imaginaţia multor români din IT, care s-au făcut antreprenori şi au început să presteze servicii către firmele multinaţionale.

Cererea de creiere din ţară a crescut, iar salariile au început să prindă viteză din ce în ce mai mare. Investiţiile făcute de stat în informatizare şi programe - fiecare instituţie îşi făcea programul ei, spre bucuria furnizorilor - au fost de cel puţin 1 miliard de euro în fiecare an, bani din care au trăit multinaţionalele, dar şi companiile româneşti.

În 2007, la Cluj, câţiva tineri, printre care Sergiu Biriş şi Andrei Dunca, au pornit un start-up - LiveRail, care în 2009 a fost dus de un investitor la Londra, iar apoi în Silicon Valley. În 2014, Facebook a plătit 500 de milioane de dolari pe LiveRail. Ce-i drept, acum doi ani l-a închis, iar echipa de români s-a împrăştiat în lume.

Centrele de servicii făcute în România de Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Ericcson, HP, Alcatel etc. au creat knowlledge, au dat de lucru unor generaţii întregi de români din IT şi au plătit salarii cu mult peste media din economie.

Bineînţeles că aceste multinaţionale şi-au luat cel mai mult din creierul IT-ştilor români.

Când a venit criza în 2009, toate sectoarele din economie cădeau în fiecare zi, dar IT-ul a a prins şi mai multă viteză, luând comenzi din ce în ce mai multe şi mai complexe, concomitent cu achiziţia celor mai buni oameni care erau pe piaţă. În afară de industria IT, nicio altă industrie nu mai angaja, ci dimpotrivă, începea să dea oameni afară, cum a fost sectorul bancar. Dacă în 2009 IT-ul avea o pondere de 2% în PIB, în 2015-2016 a ajuns la 5%, iar salariile IT-ştilor au crescut cu 50% mai mult decât ale bancherilor, care erau cel mai bine plătiţi din economie la finalul lui 2008.

Programele de informatizare de la mijlocul anilor '90 au creat milionari români - de pildă cazul lui Florică -, dar au reuşit să creeze o generaţie întreagă de start-up-uri în IT, care acum stau bine pe picioare şi ajung să lucreze în întreaga lume.

Vă place, nu vă place, pentru salariile de astăzi, pentru condiţiile de astăzi din IT, trebuie să le mulţumim celor care au vândut calculatoarele şi programele informatice acum 15-20 de ani, chiar şi la suprapreţ.

IT-ul merge înainte şi în ciuda faptului că salariile ar putea părea mari; 6.200 de lei net înseamnă 1.400 de euro

În caz că nu aţi aflat, gigantul american Amazon tocmai caută 2.000 de IT-şti pentru centrul din Bucureşti (la Iaşi, Amazon are un centru de aproape 10 ani). [ tipăreşte articolul ]