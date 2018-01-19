   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 27.02.2018

BURSA 27.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * De ce nu ia PSD în calcul suspendarea lui Iohannis?
     De la nominalizarea premierului Dăncilă, PSD se poartă suspect de amabil în relaţia cu Klaus Iohannis. Iar cu cât se apropie mai mult momentul deciziei finale privind revocarea şefei DNA, cu atât mesajele PSD sunt mai puţin agresive faţă de preşedinte. "Nu luăm în calcul suspendarea preşedintelui Iohannis", este linia de conduită anunţată de Liviu Dragnea. De ce?
     PSD ştie că într-o confruntare politică de asemenea amploare este esenţial să menţină presiunea supra adversarului. Este adevărat, mediatic presiunea se menţine, dar de la nivelul gurilor de tun PSD, reacţiile au fost mult mai reci în aşteptarea hotărârii preşedintelui asupra cererii de revocare a procurorului-şef DNA, cerere înaintată de Tudorel Toader săptămâna trecută.
     În alte împrejurări, cum ar fi acceptarea celui de-al treilea guvern PSD, s-a vorbit pe larg despre o eventuală suspendare, dacă preşedintele Iohannis nu ar respecta voinţa majorităţii. De data asta, atacul lansat public a vizat doar un aspect de conflict juridic de natură constituţională în care Iohannis s-ar plasa dacă nu aprobă revocarea doamnei Kovesi din funcţie. Este un mesaj slab care nici nu a avut vreun fel de acoperire legală şi constituţională. În mod evident, preşedintele nu este obligat să semneze nimic din ceea ce i se trimite, având capacitate decizională. Chiar şi în cazul numirii unui ministru în urma unei remanieri, act care ţine în mod clar de voinţa premierului, preşedintele poate respinge, chiar dacă o singură dată, propunerea primită, aşa cum a stabilit Curtea Constituţională.
     * Cum îl concurează Jeff Bezos pe Elon Musk: cea mai extravagantă competiţie din istorie
     Alături de trimiterea unei maşini în spaţiu, asamblarea unui ceas care să funcţioneze 10.000 de ani într-un munte poate fi premisa unei întreceri tehnologice plină de extravaganţe, purtată între miliardari precum Jeff Bezos sau Elon Musk şi la care asistă umanitatea.
     Bezos, proprietarul companiei de comerţ online Amazon şi cel mai bogat om din lume, a anunţat, recent, pornirea lucrărilor la instalarea unui ceas uriaş în interiorul unui munte greu accesibil din vestul statului Texas, care va funcţiona, estimează proiectanţii, cel puţin 10.000 de ani.
     
     Ceasul matusalemic îşi va procura energia din ciclurile termice zi/noapte ale planetei şi va reprezenta simbolul "gândirii pe termen lung", după cum îl prezintă Jeff Bezos, pe Twitter. Miliardarul american este cel care finanţează proiectul cu suma de 42 de milioane de dolari, prin intermediul "Bezos Expeditions", fondului de investiţii de capital de risc pe care îl deţine. Prin acest fond, Bezos a creat, printre altele, şi Blue Origin, o companie aerospaţială similară SpaceX, fondată de Elon Musk.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Poate rezistă România populismului plafonarii dobânzilor la credite?
     Populismul politicienilor, dar şi a presei, naşte monştri cam peste tot în lume, aşa că de ce să ne lăsăm noi mai prejos? Să înfieram în continuare băncile şi IFN-urile pentru greşelile din trecut sau prezent şi să le obligăm prin lege să ne dea credite gratis, dacă se poate, nu? Că doar Parlamentul, că şi ziarul, e al nostru şi facem ce vrem cu el.
     De ce să ne punem noi cu burtă pe carte, să studiem puţîn şi să analizăm cum aplică alte ţări, cu siguranţă mai înţelepte decât noi, astfel de plafoane la dobânzi, şi cum am putea să învăţăm şi noi de la alţii pentru a o duce toţi mai bine? E mult mai simplu şi mai pasionant să ne invrajbim, să mai noscocim o lege sau un articol cu care să stârnim aplauzele poporului şi like-urile cititorilor pentru că am mai lovit o dată în băncile bogate şi lacome.
     Nicio îndoială că plafonarea dobânzilor la credite este încă o lege populistă, fiind propusă de acelaşi parlamentar, Daniel Zamfir, care a inventat legea dării în plata şi pe cea a conversiei creditelor în franci elveţieni la cursul istoric, un apropiat al avocatului Gheorge Piperea, cel care are nenumărate procese împotriva băncilor, aşadar este direct interesat în discreditarea sistemului bancar.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Reţeta poloneză pentru "ţările deţinute de străini"
     La scurt timp după instalarea în fruntea guvernului de la Varşovia, premierul Mateusz Morawiecki arăta că Polonia este "o ţară deţinută de străini" şi că el şi Partidul Lege şi Justiţie, condus de Jaroslaw Kaczynski, "luptă împotriva acestei colonizări a ţării". "Vrem să fim şi vom fi un partener egal pentru entităţile străine", spunea premierul. "Ne-am vândut aproape toată economia", spune premierul, nemulţumit că banii din ţară "sunt transferaţi în fiecare an sub formă de dividende, dobânzi, depozite către investitorii străini". Nu o dată, Morawiecki a pomenit în discursurile sale despre situaţia Poloniei redată de economistul francez Thomas Piketty, iar acest lucru a atras atenţia analiştilor de peste Ocean. "Liderul polonez pariază pe Pikkety. Strategia este contradictorie, însă poate să funcţioneze", scrie Bloomberg.
     Rareori poţi vedea un fost bancher devenit politician conservator citându-l şi aprobându-l pe Pikkety, arată Bloomberg, având în vedere că economistul francez este considerat "noul Marx", un critic al acumulării bogăţiei şi al inegalităţilor sociale. Strategia lui Morawiecki este bazată pe ideea că Polonia trebuie să înlocuiască modelul de dezvoltare bazat pe investiţii străine, iar asta înseamnă oprirea pe moment a privatizărilor, facilitarea împrumuturilor interne în faţa celor externe şi promovarea rolului de investitor al marilor companii de stat, câtă vreme companiile private cu capital autohton sunt prea mici şi insuficient de curajoase, arată Bloomberg.
     * CURENTUL
     * Dacă nu citeşte, Dăncilă greşeşte: " pensia minimă va creşte de la 5200 de lei la 6400 de lei anul acesta"
     Prim-ministrul Viorica Dăncilă a acordat un interviu postului România TV în care a vorbit despre legea pensiilor: "Pensia minimă va creşte de la 5200 de lei la 6400 de lei anul acesta, punctul de pensie va creşte la 1100 anul acesta. Vom aplica acelaşi principiu european: la muncă egală să fie remuneraţie egală. Ne-am propus ca până la sfârşitul anului să mergem cu legea pensiilor în Parlament, dar e important ca atunci când venim cu legea, să nu avem probleme.", a declarat premierul Viorica Dăncilă la România TV.
     Desigur că voia să spună 520 de lei şi respectiv 640 de lei dar oricum pentru votanţii PSD astea sunt detalii nesemnificative.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Gyor - CSM Bucureşti 28-24. Echipa noastră pierde primul loc în grupa principală
     CSM Bucureşti a fost învinsă în deplasare de echipa maghiară Gyori Audi ETO KC cu scorul de 28-24 (13-11), luni seara, într-un meci din Grupa principală I a Ligii Campionilor la handbal feminin.
     CSMB a făcut un joc modest şi a sfârşit prin a pierde la patru goluri în faţa deţinătoarei trofeului, după ce a fost condusă şi la şapte goluri, 24-17 (46).
     ''Tigroaicele'', care în meciul tur s-au impus cu 28-22, nu au reuşit să ţină pasul cu adversarele, egalând o singură dată, 4-4 (min. 16). CSM a suferit mai ales pe faza de atac, unde Neagu, Gullden, Niombla şi Kurtovic nu au fost inspirate şi nu au reuşit decât rareori să deschidă lacătul apărării maghiare.
     Pentru CSMB au marcat Cristina Neagu 6 goluri, Isabelle Gullden 5 goluri, Marit Frafjord 3, Majda Mehmedovic 3, Gnonsiane Niombla 2, Amanda Kurtovic 2, Nathalie Hagman 1, Sabina Jacobsen 1, Aneta Udriştioiu 1.
     * NATIONAL
     * Ciorbea duce reforma fiscala pana la Pastele cailor
     Intrebat de ce tergiverseaza luarea unei decizii legata de atacarea la CCR a ordonantei care a legiferat "revolutia fiscala" marca Misa, Victor Ciorbea a pus intarzierea pe seama sindicalistilor.
     Conform naravului deja cunoscut, actualul Avocat al Poporului o lungeste cat poate cu asa numita revolutie fiscala. Respectiv amana la nesfarsit sa spuna daca va ataca sau nu ordonanta de urgenta cu pricina, asta desi sindicatele si Opozitia i-au cerut lui Ciorbea sa atace transferul contributiilor de la angajator la angajat inca de la sfarsitul anului trecut, inainte ca masura sa intre in vigoare. Intre timp, transferul contributiilor a devenit stare de fapt de la 1 ianuarie 2018, dar Victor Ciorbea cugeta in continuare. Ca sa justifice amanarea luarii unei decizii, Avocatul Poporului sustine ca este vorba despre o petitie cu o complexitate deosebita si care se adauga unui "numar insemnat de petitii cu obiect similar" - fapt care prelungeste analiza.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Doi procurori CSM, care vor da avizul pentru revocarea lui Kovesi, au dosare la DNA
     Sectia pentru procurori din CSM condusa de vicepresedintele Consiliului, Codrut Olaru, va lua in discutie marti, 27 februarie 2018, orele 14.00, solicitarea ministrului Justitiei, Tudorel Toader, privind avizul pentru revocarea din functie a procurorului sef al DNA.
     La eveniment, alaturi de membrii CSM, procurorii Codrut Olaru, Cristian Ban, Nicolae Solomon, Florin Deac si Tatiana Toader vor mai participa Procurorul General Augustin Lazar, dar si ministrul Tudorel Toader.
     Printre membrii CSM se afla insa procurori care, in opinia noastra, ar trebui sa se abtina de la exercitarea votului in ce priveste avizarea cererii de revocare a Laurei Kovesi din DNA, intrucat exista elemente care ar putea pune la indoiala obiectivitatea lor.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * De ce abonaţii clinicilor private stau la coadă cu zilele, iar cei care plătesc cash sunt programaţi imediat? ZF Live Wargha Enayati, Intremedica: Furnizorii de abonamente medicale au intrat în jocul de preţ mic. Cu 10 euro lunar pentru abonamentul medical nu poţi să acoperi nevoile unui abonat. Nu poate să fie mai ieftin decât un abonament la sală
     "Problema de bază a abona­men­telor este preţul. Acum 20 de ani, un abonament costa 20 de dolari şi aco­perea o zecime din serviciile de astăzi, iar acum costă 10 euro şi acoperă de 10 ori mai mult decât acoperea atunci."
     Companiile care oferă angajaţilor abo­na­mente medicale la clinicile private din Ro­mânia trebuie să urmărească şi calitatea, nu doar cel mai mic preţ, iar suma de 10 euro lunar pentru un abonament medical nu este su­ficientă pentru a acoperi nevoile unui abo­nat, a spus Wargha Enayati, acţionar prin­cipal al Intermedica şi preşedintele diviziei de să­nătate din cadrul Coaliţiei pentru Dezvol­ta­rea României, în cadrul emisiunii de business ZF Live.
     "Furnizorii de abonamente medicale au intrat în jocul de preţ mic. Companiile nu caută calitate, ci preţul mic. Cu 10 euro nu poţi să acoperi nevoile unui abonat, companiile trebuie să caute calitatea, nu pot să ceară servicii de lux cu 10 euro. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 27.02.2018

 
Opinia cititorului 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 11:35
Vlad Cosma, audiat la Parchetul General
     Fostul deputat PSD Vlad Cosma este audiat, astăzi, la Parchetul General, el declarând, înainte de intrarea în sediul instituţiei, că "am adus toate înregistrările, le depun azi", conform Hotnews.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:21
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:00
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:12
Apple ar putea lansa un iPhone cu ecran de 6,5 inch
     La 11 ani de la primul iPhone, smartphone-ul celor de la Apple ar putea deveni aproape dublu faţă de cel despre care Steve Jobs credea că are dimensiunea potrivită, potrivit News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

