   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018

BURSA 27.03.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Salvat la Viena, răpus în România
     Transplantul de la Viena a reuşit, pacientul a decedat din cauza condiţiilor post-operatorii din România. Aceasta pare să fie soarta bolnavilor care beneficiază de transplant de plămâni pentru a supravieţui, în condiţiile în care controalele post-transplant nu pot fi făcute în siguranţă în unităţile sanitare de la noi.
     Puţinii pacienţi care au şansa de a face transplant de plămâni la Viena se confruntă cu numeroase probleme atunci când au nevoie de asistenţă medicală de urgenţă. Transplantaţi în străinătate, ajung în situaţia de a deveni victime ale sistemului medical românesc, incapabil să le pună la dispoziţie specialiştii necesari şi aparatura care să îi ţină în viaţă. Birocraţia e un alt motiv pentru care pacienţii cu transplant de plămâni ajung cu multă dificultate la clinica AKH Viena, unde ar trebui să li se facă monitorizarea post-transplant şi controalele medicale.
     Iar asta în condiţiile în care există un spital acreditat pentru transplant de plămâni încă din anul 2016, respectiv Spitalul Sfânta Maria din Capitală. Cu toate acestea, nu aici a ajuns tânărul gorjean Adrian Lupu, transplantat în 2016 în clinica vieneză. A fost răpus de o pneumonie, după cum au declarat oficiali din Ministerul Sănătăţii pentru "Adevărul", menţionând că plămânul de care a beneficiat în urmă cu doi ani a fost rejectat de organism, motiv pentru care problemele de sănătate erau din ce în ce mai dese.
     "Săptămâna trecută i s-a dat aprobare pentru a se duce la Viena pentru investigaţii, dar nu a mai apucat să facă asta. A făcut o pneumonie şi era netransportabil", au arătat oficiali din Ministerul Sănătăţii, precizând că pe întreg parcursul anului 2017 o singură operaţie de transplant de plămâni a fost efectuată la Viena, deşi în buget erau prevăzute cinci astfel de intervenţii.
     Ministerul Sănătăţii alocă bani şi pentru monitorizarea post-transplant, mai importantă decât operaţia în sine, au completat sursele medicale. De cealaltă parte, ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat ieri că sistemul de transplant de la noi din ţară nu funcţionează în parametri optimi de aproape doi ani, motiv pentru care va veni cu modificări esenţiale la legea transplantului. Până atunci, cei care au de suferit sunt bolnavii, spune Adrian Popa, pacient transplantat la Viena şi preşedinte al Asociaţiei Române de Transplant Pulmonar (ARTP).
     "Este o bătaie de joc, e ignoranţă", a explicat pacientul, menţionând că toate controalele pe care le-a făcut după transplantul de plămâni le-a efectuat în Viena şi nu în România. Mai mult, reprezentantul pacienţilor susţine că niciun spital din ţara noastră nu e pregătit să asigure controlul post-transplant al pacientului, nici măcar singurul spital acrediat pentru aşa ceva.
     "Chirurgul, după prima perioadă de după operaţie, nu mai are nicio treabă cu pacientul. La noi s-au format echipe de oameni pentru nişte centre post-transplant pulmonar la Bucureşti, la Timişoara, la Iaşi, la Cluj, doar că totul a rămas la stadiul de vorbă. Li s-a promis că aceste centre vor fi legalizate şi nu s-a mai făcut nimic, asta cu toate că medicii au mai tras semnale de alarmă la Ministerul Sănătăţii. Autorităţile române dau dovadă de inconştienţă, un medic care a fost şi s-a pregătit la Viena ştie ce înseamnă aşa ceva", a explicat Adrian Popa pentru "Adevărul".
     Pacientul susţine că şansele românilor de a se trata în clinica AKH Viena au scăzut considerabil după scandalul care a marcat transplantul românesc în 2016. "E o lehamite faţă de autorităţile române, şefii de acolo au fost deranjaţi, iar cei care au de pierdut sunt bolnavii, deşi sunt peste 20 de persoane care au nevoie de transplant", a completat bărbatul. La fel susţine şi Gheorghe Tache, preşedintele Asociaţiei Transplantaţilor din România, potrivit căruia tendinţa celor din Viena a fost de a reduce foarte mult activitatea de transplant pentru pacienţii români.
     "Au fost prioritari pacienţii lor. E grav că se ajunge în astfel de situaţii, în care un pacient transplantat se pierde din cauza lipsurilor din sistem, practic a fost condamnat la moarte", a declarat Tache. "Spitalul Sfânta Maria va trebui să fie o opţiune pentru cei care ajung să aibă urgenţe. Vor trebui să înceapă, să câştige experienţă, pentru că medicii au fost specializaţi în străinătate", a declarat pentru "Adevărul" şi profesorul Radu Deac, directorul executiv al Agenţiei Naţionale de Transplant.
     Totuşi, infecţia cu virus gripal, foarte agresivă în acest an, putea să facă în aşa fel încât pacientul din Gorj să nu poată fi transportat până în Viena, susţine şi doctorul Carmen Pantiş, coordonatorul de transplant pe Bihor. "Dacă e transplantat pulmonar el primeşte imunosupresie şi fiind pe imunosupresie este foarte sensibil la orice fel de infecţie. Era posibil să nu poată fi transportat pentru că ventilaţia mecanică se face cu aparatură specială, într-un anumit mod", a explicat medicul anesteizst.
     "Campaniile negative nu duc la nimic bun, ci taie şansele oricărui român care e pe lista de aşteptare să primească un organ pentru că majoritatea familiilor nu o să mai doneze. Este nevoie de o revigorare pe plan naţional şi de o încurajare a medicilor care se ocupă de identiifcarea donatorilor în moarte cerebrală, a coordonatorilor de transplant şi de o schimbare a mentalităţii populaţiei. Transplantul trebuie pus pe o legislaţie sănătoasă, care să vină cu criterii clare: au acces cei care sunt cei mai bolnavi şi care sunt compatibili. Aceştia ar fi paşii ca să creştem numărul de donatori", a conchis aceasta.
     * BANCHERUL
     *  Plafonarea dobânzilor la credite ar trebui făcută în funcţie de dobânzile medii ale pieţei, arată un studiu al Comisiei Europene
     Deputaţii care discută marţi rapotul final asupra legii privind plafonarea dobânzilor ar trebui să ţină cont şi de recomandările dintr-un studiu complex realizat pentru Comisia Europeană, în care se spune că "daca se consideră necesară o reglementare a dobânzilor, această ar trebui să fie una modernă şi adecvată condiţiilor din piaţă.
     Cu alte cuvinte, plafoanele trebuie să ţină cont de dobânzile medii pentru fiecare tip de credit, cum se procedează în multe alte ţări, nu să se stabilească un nivel fix nejustificat, precum cele de 18% pentru creditele de consum, cum se propune în proiectul de lege din România.
     Astfel, studiul precizează următoarele:
     a) ar fi mai eficiente plafoane de dobândă obiective, setate în funcţie de dobânzile pieţei, pentru fiecare tip de credit.
     b) în locul unor plafoane uniforme, ar trebui impuse limite de dobândă diferenţiate pe tip de produs, perioadă de acordare sau valoare.
     Plafonarea dobânzilor nu ar trebui să fie făcută conform conceptului tradiţional de combatere a cămătăriei şi a imoralităţii, ci conform principiului de piaţă liberă, în vederea corectării unei disfuncţii a pieţei, conform legilor concurenţei, se precizează în studiu.
     Articolul 101 din Tratatul de la Lisabona, constituţia Uniunii Europene, menţionează ideea de preţuri incorecte cauzate de lipsta de concurenţă în coditiile existenţei unor monopoluri sau carteluri. Agenţiile statelor intervin în aceste cazuri prin stabilirea unor preţuri model preluate din pieţele funcţionează, într-o manieră comparabilă cu plafonarea dobânzilor în funcţie de dobânzile medii ale pieţei.
     De altfel, în şapte mari ţări europene (Germania, Franţa, Italia, Portugalia, Slovacia, Slovenia şi Estonia), din totalul celor 14 în care există legi de plafonare a dobânzilor, este utilizat un plafon care are drept indicator dobânda medie a pieţei în funcţie de fiecare tip de cedit, de regulă de 1 sau 2 ori peste dobândă medie.
     Studiul comandat de Comisia Europeană a mai ajuns la concluzia că este "neconcludent" dacă dobânzile la creditele de consum scad în cazul impunerii unor plafoane de dobândă.
     Asta pentru că, "este plauzibil", fiind confirmat în cazul mai multor ţări, că după impunerea unor plafoane de dobândă, băncile şi IFN-urilor întroduc noi comisioane sau alte tipuri de taxe, care să compenseze dobânzile plafonate.
     O altă concluzie categorică a studiului este aceea că "firmele de creditare care operează cu dobânzi anuale foarte mari nu mai pot funcţiona într-un mediu cu plafonări de dobândă."
     Iar "lipsa creditului cu costuri ridicate reduce accesul la finanţare pentru acele categorii de persoane considerate a avea un risc ridicat de creditare şi care solicita împrumuturi mici. Această diminuare a ofertei de credit pentru categoriile respective de populaţie poate reprezenta sau nu un obiectiv al politicii guvernamentale."
     Trebuie precizat că IFN-urile care practică dobânzi ridicate au şi riscuri la fel de mari, întrucât împrumută persoane cu venituri mici, fără venituri sau cu venituri nestabile sau ilegale. Motiv pentru care ele nu-şi pot acoperi costurile de funcţionare dacă dobândă este plafonata sub un anumit nivel.
     Avem şi un recent exemplu care susţine această ipoteză: Provident, cel mai mare IFN din România specializat în credite pentru persoanele care nu au acces la credite bancare, s-a retras din Slovacia, în 2015, după ce în această ţara a fost adoptată o lege asemănătoare cu cea de la noi, prin care dobânzile la creditele de consum au fost plafonate la maxim de două ori peste dobândă medie a pieţei, adică maxim 27% la acea data. Oficialii Provident au explicat că firma nu-şi mai poate desfăşura activitatea profitabil la dobânzile impuse de lege.
     Iar când oferta de credite legale pentru respectivele categorii de clienţi dispare, aceştia vor fi nevoiţi să apeleze la alte tipuri de creditori, mai mult sau mai puţin legali, astfel că legea ar putea stimula, de fapt, cămătăria, avertizează un grup de profesori de economie.
     Acesta este motivul pentru care studiul Comisiei Europene recomanda că plafonarea să ţină cont de dobândă pieţei, singurul indiciu pentru un preţ corect al banilor.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * USR va contesta la CCR legile justiţiei
     USR va contesta, împreună cu PNL, legile justiţiei la CCR după ce luni au fost votate în plenul Senatului, partidul considerând că adoptarea celor trei legi reprezintă un abuz la adresa statului de drept.
     "USR califică acţiunea de astăzi un abuz la adresa statului de drept şi o jignire a cetăţenilor, după ce comisia Iordache s-a reîntâlnit dimineaţă dar nu a analizat problemele ridicate de membrii opoziţiei pentru ca doar în câteva ore să fie supuse la vot la Senat. Toate cele trei legi dezmembrează justiţia astfel încât să fie mai uşor manipulabilă de actuala coaliţie de guvernare", se arată într-un comunicat de presă.
     Formaţiunea precizează că se va folosi de toate pârghiile constituţionale pentru a împiedica instalarea unui haos în sistemul judiciar din România şi de a face auzită vocea cetăţenilor.
     PNL va ataca din nou la CCR legile justiţiei, a declarat, luni, deputatul liberal Ioan Cupşa, afirmând că majoritatea PSD-ALDE a creat suficiente motive pentru ca legile să fie declarate neconstituţională.
     Plenul Senatului a votat, luni, în calitate de for decizional, modificarea celor trei legi ale Justiţiei - 303/2004 privind Statutul procurorilor şi judecătorilor, 304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară şi 317/2004 privind organizarea şi funcţionarea CSM.
     * CURENTUL
     * Previziuni sumbre pentru Mircea şi Vlad Cosma. De azi nici Ghiţă nu mai poate invoca în Serbia că procesele nu sunt corecte
     stăzi, triumfători, jurnaliştii din "presa liberă", aşa cum le place să se autointituleze, adică Antenele, luju, Romaniatv, Jurnalul şi ceilalţi sustinători ai PSD-ALDE au anunţat că pe o mare victorie decizia Înaltei Curţi de rejudecare a dosarului familiei Cosma.
     Patru din cei cinci judecători din complet au admis apelurile declarate de DNA şi de inculpaţii Alixandrescu Daniel Adrian, Alexe Răzvan, Cosma Vlad Alexandru şi Cosma Mircea iar unul dintre judecători a decis doar admiterea apelului inculpatului Cosma Vlad Alexandru numai sub aspectul "constatării incidenţei art. 19 din OUG nr. 43/2002 şi a respingerii apelurile Parchetului de pe lângă Înaltă Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie - Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie şi a inculpaţilor Alixandrescu Daniel Adrian, Alexe Răzvan şi Cosma Mircea.
     Articolul 19 din OUG 43/2002 de care voia să beneficieze juniorul Cosma este cel care, în urmă denunţurilor făcute de fostul deputat PSD îi reduceau limitele de pedeapsă la jumătate, ceea ce i-ar fi permis o reducere a pedepsei de la 5 ani la 4 ani şi 8 luni.
     Îndrăznesc să fac un pariu având în vedere schimbarea declaraţiilor în instanţă: la rejudecare se va cere reanalizarea declaraţiilor martorilor şi inculpaţilor şi având în vedere că şi-au schimbat poziţia se va inlătura recunoaşterea faptelor, adică reducerea cu 1/3 a limitelor de pedeapsă.
     De asemenea se va cere confirmarea "certificatelor" obţinute de Vlad Cosma pe art. 19 din OUG 43/2002 care ar obligă instanţă să reducă cu 1/2 limitele de pedeapsă pentru junior, având în vedere retractarea de astăzi dimineată din dosarului lui Ghită a denunţurilor făcute. Având în vedere că în acele dosare deja s-a pus în mişcare acţiunea penală împotrivă lui Ghită, retractarea denunţurilor inseamnă infracţiunea de inducere în eroare a organelor judciare şi nu se va putea aplică clauza de impunitate că în cazul Anei Măria Pătru care încercase şi ea să obtină un 19 minţind.
     Asta inseamnă că judecătorii le vor da tuturor pedepse mult mai aspre. Cel mai probabil doar bătranul Cosma va rămane cu cei 8 ani, având în vedere că el a tăcut şi l-a lăsat pe inteligentul ăla mic să vorbească şi pe sfântă de fiică-să, fostă amantă a lui Portocală după cum a declarat fostul procuror şi nu a avut reduceri nici în prima fază.
     Surse judiciare au explicat pentru CURENTUL că în acest moment, pentru Ghită lucrurile s-au complicat, acesta nemaiavând argumente în Serbia să spună că nu are garanţia unui proces corect la Înaltă Curte.
     Având în vedere că rejudecarea dosarului Cosma se va face tot la ÎCCJ, unde sunt judecători cu experientă şi destul de severi, cel mai probabil dosarul se va soluţiona repede.
     Mai multe vom comenta când se va publică motivarea.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * România expulzează un diplomat rus
     România se alătură acţiunii internaţionale şi expulzează un diplomat rus în scandalul legat de otrăvirea fostului spion Serghei Skripal.
     explicaţie plauzibilă", se spune în comunicatul MAE.
     "Precizăm că, în solidaritate cu Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii, conform dispoziţiilor Convenţiei de la Viena cu privire la relaţiile diplomatice, MAE a notificat Ambasada Federaţiei Ruse la Bucureşti că un diplomat din cadrul acesteia va fi declarat persona non-grata şi că este obligat să părăsească teritoriul României", se mai spune în documentul oficial.
     Germania, SUA şi Polonia au anunţat luni că expulzează diplomaţi ruşi, în cadrul unei acţiuni coordonate ale ţărilor occidentale ca răspuns la otrăvirea cu agent neurotoxic a fostului spion rus Serghei Skripal şi a fiicei acestuia Iulia pe teritoriul Marii Britanii, otrăvire în spatele căreia s-ar afla, potrivit Occidentului, Federaţia Rusă, informează AFP şi dpa.
     Administraţia americană a anunţat că expulzează 60 de 'spioni' ruşi: 48 'agenţi de informaţii cunoscuţi' de la consulatul Rusiei în Seattle (nord-vestul SUA) şi alţi 12 de la Misiunea rusă la ONU. Aceştia au termen de şapte zile pentru a părăsi teritoriul SUA.
     'SUA sunt gata să coopereze pentru a construi o mai bună relaţie cu Rusia, însă aceasta nu se poate întâmpla dacă guvernul rus nu-şi schimbă atitudinea', subliniază un comunicat de presă al Casei Albe.
     De asemenea, 14 ţări membre ale UE au decis să expulzeze diplomaţi ruşi, a anunţat preşedintele Consiliului European, Donald Tusk. Printre acestea se numără Germania, Polonia, Lituania sau Italia.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * România, tot înainte pe invers
     Preşedintele Iohannis vorbeşte despre o Românie modernă şi prosperă. Ce bine! Dragnea vorbeşte, şi el, de o Românie a oportunităţilor şi de o societate echilibrată. Şi mai bine, parcă e cu mai multă seva. Premierul Viorica Dancilă vorbeşte despre o ţară consolidată, despre un stat puternic, proactiv, cu o societate echilibrată şi cu o clasa de mijloc extinsă. Deja sunt emoţionat, nu prea sunt obişnuit cu atât bine. E drept, la "societate echilibrată" a mers copy-paste după Dragnea, dar a scos-o la liman.
     În toate proiectele, România aşa arată. Frumoasă şi bine împănată cu vorbe. Când dai hârtiile la o parte, descoperi o Românie care nu mai seamănă cu nimic din ce s-a spus despre ea.
     Educaţiei i se acordă capitole întregi în toate programele. Se vorbeşte despre accentul pe care societatea, Guvernul şi toată lumea, ce mai, îl pune pe dezvoltarea învăţământului. Foarte bine. Numai că, dacă o iei la pas prin Bucureşti, descoperi că şcolile au program în trei schimburi, ca la uzina. Iar chestia asta cu învăţatul în schimburi nu mai seamănă cu România aia minunată de care vorbesc liderii. Un copil de clasa întâi intră la cursuri la ora 11. Părinţii nu pot stă cu el până atunci. Trebuie o bonă, deloc ieftină. Termină la ora 14, tot fără părinţii care încă nu au ieşit de la muncă. Dacă aceştia ajung acasă pe la opt seara, s-a încheiat distracţia. Copilul e deja obosit, nervos, agitat şi nu mai are niciun chef de lecţii. Dincolo de asta, clasele au, de regulă, 30 de copii, în loc de 25, cât prevede legea. Dacă e să ia mâna copilului în mâna lui, unui învăţător ii ia o luna să-l înveţe pe fiecare cum se scrie o litera. Una singură. Şi restul? Au răsărit cartiere peste noapte, e plin de ansambluri rezidenţiale, numai că şcolile au rămas aceleaşi că număr. Urbaniştii nu au luat în calcul acest aspect minim. La fel cum nici ministerul de resort nu a luat în calcul lipsa acută de învăţători şi profesori. În ţară, 2.418 şcoli au toaletă în curte. Asta-i România vorbelor frumoase, care atârnă că o virgulă între subiect şi predicat în gură unui ministru agramat.
     Toate planurile de guvernare prevăd construcţia de autostrăzi peste autostrăzi că, dacă te iei după ele, ajungem la Cercul Polar pe banda a patra. Sau a cincea. Numai să vrem. Noroc că nu vrem, pentru că anul acesta se vor îţi doar 60 de km de autostrada. În mod ciudat, niciun proiect nu vorbeşte despre cei 10.000 de kilometri de drumuri de pământ sau pietruite, şi nici de cele cu îmbrăcămintea rutieră expirată de ani de zile. Compania aia de drumuri şi poteci a încasat sute de milioane de euro până acum, poate chiar nişte miliarde, dar singurul lucru pe care l-a făcut a fost să-şi schimbe directorii. Toţi s-au rotit între ei şi niciunul nu a ajuns în faţă vreunui procuror să explice una-alta. Oamenii sunt buni, să nu îi acuzăm degeaba, totuşi. Doar drumurile sunt proaste şi ziariştii ori prea curioşi, ori prea răi de gură. Ăştia strică România vorbelor frumoase, nu?
     România modernă şi prosperă a lui Iohannis e departe rău de România reală, iar asta din urmă gâfâie şi tot nu o ajunge din urmă. 10 milioane de români, după statistici, au wc-ul în fundul curţii şi nu au apă curentă. Se spală la lighean, în curte, la cişmea sau la fântână. Peste 100.000 de gospodării nu au curent electric şi nici nu sunt conectate la reţelele de transport de gaze naturale. Toate partidele, în campanie, au promis de le-au durut facile. Guvernele, la fel, dar întotdeauna descopereau că nu există bani pentru asta. Ba nu au fost prevăzuţi, ba au uitat de ei, ba s-au risipit pe vreun campionat sătesc de fotbal pe islaz. Altminteri, România merge înainte în toate proiectele. E ba pe cale de a deveni modernă, ba gata-gata să fie un stat puternic şi echilibrat. Că o bicicletă pe un drum comunal de pământ, printre hârtoape. Bruxelles, păzea! În 2019 preluăm conducerea UE, vezi tu atunci!
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis: trebuie să transmitem un mesaj solidar cu Marea Britanie
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis l-a primit luni, la Palatul Cotroceni, pe ministrul Afacerilor Externe al Republicii Lituania, Linas Linkevicius, context în care a subliniat importanţa transmiterii unui mesaj consecvent şi puternic, exprimat prin acţiunea solidară cu Regatul Unit.
     Potrivit sursei citate, discuţiile cu ministrul lituanian au vizat consolidarea cooperării bilaterale dintre cele două ţări, agenda regională, europeană şi de securitate.
     În comunicat se arată că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a evidenţiat relaţia foarte bună dintre cele două state, precum şi aprecierea pentru dialogul constant şi deschis cu omologul său lituanian, Dalia Grybauskaite, amintind rezultatele vizitei efectuate la Vilnius în iunie 2016.
     De asemenea, preşedintele Iohannis şi ministrul Afacerilor Externe al Republicii Lituania au exprimat dorinţa fermă de consolidare a dialogului politic şi dezvoltarea legăturilor economice dintre cele două ţări, fiind evocată, printre altele, necesitatea stimulării cooperării în domeniul noilor tehnologii. Cei doi oficiali au evocat şi poziţiile şi interesele comune ale României şi Lituaniei în cadrul Uniunii Europene, inclusiv în privinţa abordărilor privind viitorul cadru financiar multianual şi a Brexit.
     În cadrul întrevederii, cei doi înalţi oficiali au amintit importanţa unei coordonări crescute în privinţa Parteneriatului Estic şi în Vecinătatea Estică a UE, pornind de la similitudinea de poziţii a celor două ţări. În acest context, au avut loc discuţii cu privire la situaţia din Republica Moldova şi cea de Ucraina, fiind exprimată susţinerea pentru continuarea procesului de reforme în spirit european.
     Printre subiectele abordate s-au aflat şi obiectivele comune ale celor două state în pregătirea summitului NATO din luna iulie, printre acestea numărându-se şi prezenţa înaintată aliată pe Flancul Estic.
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi ministrul Linas Linkevicius au discutat şi despre relaţiile UE şi, respectiv, NATO cu Rusia, inclusiv în contextul măsurilor luate la nivel european, la care s-au alăturat astăzi atât România, cât şi Lituania, ca reacţie la atacul cu agent neurotoxic de la Salisbury.
     "Preşedintele României a subliniat, în acest cadru, importanţa transmiterii unui mesaj consecvent şi puternic, exprimat prin acţiunea solidară cu Regatul Unit, la momentul potrivit, din partea statelor Uniunii Europene", se arată în comunicat.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Cazul devalizării Băncii Române de Scont: sentinţele finale, după 17 ani. "Ca la FNI au fost condamnaţi doar cei care au furat pentru el, nu şi el. Bine şi aşa, să se înveţe minte şi alţii". Nu prea cred
     Joi 22 martie 2018, Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a dat decizia definitivă în ceea ce s-a numit dosarul "Banca Română de Scont" (BRS), respectiv insolvenţa, falimentul, căderea la finalul lui 2001, deci acum 17 ani, a uneia dintre băncile controlate de omul de afaceri Sorin Ovidiu Vântu.
     Câteva dintre condamnări: Teodor Nicolaescu, preşedintele băncii, a primit şase ani pentru că a folosit sumele din conturile BRS în folosul lui sau al altuia; Răzvan Haritonovici, fostul preşedinte al Astra Asigurări (când firma de asigurări încă nu ajunsese la Dan Adamescu, atunci fiind în proprietatea statului), a primit patru ani pentru că a plasat banii companiei la BRS; Dan Săftescu, director general al Astra Asigurări, a primit patru ani pentru acelaşi motiv ca Răzvan Haritonovici.
     Foarte puţină lume îşi mai aminteşte de dosarul BRS sau de dosarul FNI sau de cazul BID (Banca de Investiţii şi Dezvoltare), entităţi financiare legate de numele lui Sorin Ovidiu Vântu, pentru care au plătit alţii cu ani de închisoare, iar statul român sau companii deţinute de stat cu pierderea a milioane şi zeci de milioane de dolari.
     Marţi 11 decembrie 2001, BNR decide instituirea regimului special de decontare (o etapă premergătoare intrării în administrare specială, adică insolvenţa de astăzi) pentru Banca Română de Scont, o bancă destul de mică la vremea respectivă, dar care prin oamenii din faţă şi din spate ajunsese în prim-plan.
     La finalul anilor "90, Sorin Ovidiu Vântu devenise extrem de puternic prin grupul financiar Gelsor.
     El reuşise să "achiziţioneze" de la BNR, plătind salarii foarte mari (peste 10.000 de dolari pe lună), o întreagă echipă de directori, începând cu un fost vice - guvernator (Vlad Soare, un fost economist-şef), Daniel Dăianu, doi directori plini (George Mucibabici şi Vasile Săvoiu), care ar fi trebuit să conducă grupul Gelsor - format din bănci, fonduri mutuale etc.
     Vântu era văzut ca un "supergeniu" al capitalului financiar românesc, care ar fi trebuit să se bată cu cel străin, dar nimeni nu îşi punea problema de unde avea banii, cum făcea rost de ei etc.
     Gelsor achiziţionase Banca Astra din Braşov pe care o redenumise Banca Română de Scont. În fruntea ei a fost pus Teodor Nicolaescu, un om al pieţei de capital şi fost coleg cu Mugur Isărescu la Institutul de Economie Mondială înainte de 1989.
     Alături de Gelsor în afacerea BRS au intrat şi SIF-urile, pline de cash şi numai bune de muls.
     În nume propriu, Vântu a înfiinţat şi BID -Banca de Investiţii şi Dezvoltare, în fruntea căreia i-a angajat pe Nicolae Văcăroiu, fost premier, Corneliu Croitoru, fost viceguvernator al BNR în perioada 1990-1998, Florin Georgescu, fost ministru al Finanţelor în perioada 1992-1996 şi actualul primviceguvernator al BNR.
     După căderea în vara lui 2000 a FNI, cel mai mare fond mutual de pe piaţă la vremea respectivă, care a lăsat în urmă o gaură de 300 de milioane de dolari, problemele s-au îndreptat şi către BRS şi într-un final către BID (banca a intrat în lichidare la cererea lui Vântu). Pe tot parcursul lui 2001, Vântu a încercat mai multe formule de a vinde BRS către SIFuri, către investitori de nicăieri şi ca ultimă soluţie către grupul Dramiral, condus de un om de afaceri - Mihai Iacob. Dar cei doi s-au certat, Iacob susţinând că i se pregătea "o ţeapă". Oricum BNR nu avizase grupul Dramiral ca acţionar al BRS.
     În BRS banii au intrat de la Astra Asigurări sau Poşta Română, care au făcut plasamente la această bancă, deşi li s-a atras atenţia să nu facă astfel de operaţiuni. Odată ce banii intrau în BRS, erau scoşi prin alte conturi.
     În 14 ianuarie 2002, adică după o lună de la intrarea în decontare specială a BRS, Nicolae Cinteză, şeful supravegherii bancare din BNR, a anunţat public că BNR pune traseele banilor la dispoziţia organelor de anchetă.
     "Eu nu sunt dispus să plătesc pentru ce au furat alţii şi nu voi tăcea dacă se va încerca substituirea vinovaţilor cu subsemnatul", a menţionat Cinteză într-o discuţie de acum aproape 17 ani cu ZF, declaraţie consemnată în paginile ZF. Ideea era că Vântu era foarte furios după ce BRS intrase în decontare specială şi începuse cu puterea lui, care atunci era mare, să "ameninţe" în dreapta şi în stânga.
     BNR a dat 26 de nume către poliţie, plus traseele ba nilor. Conducerea Astra Asigurări a fost arestată sub acuzaţia de complicitate la delapidare în Ancheta declanşată în cazul BRS.
     În Ziarul Financiar din 15 ianuarie 2002 se consemnează că va loarea plasamentelor efectuate de societatea de asi gurări Astra la BRS şi BID se ridica la 17,6 mil. dolari! (Gândiţi-vă cât însemnau aceşti bani în anul 2002. Un apartament de două camere în Militari era 7.000 de dolari, iar acum este 70.000 de dolari).
     Cazurile BRS şi FNI ajunseseră la categoria "siguranţă naţională" întrucât puterea lui Vântu era peste tot, şi nu se mişca nimic deşi se prăbuşise FNI, BRS etc., lăsând în urmă găuri de sute de milioane de dolari. Banii dispăruseră, iar lumea era în stradă.
     Vasile Puşcaş, negociatorul-şef al României cu UE, spunea în ianuarie 2002: "Cazul Băncii Române de Scont ar putea afecta negocierile de aderare a României la UE, pentru că afec tea ză stabilitatea sistemului financiar-bancar din România".
     FNI şi BRS au făcut parte din acordul cu Fondul Monetar Internaţional, autorităţile române angajându-se să ancheteze aceste prăbuşiri şi să indice vinovaţii. După 17 ani, justiţia a dat sentinţele finale.
     Vineri 23 martie 2018. Discuţie cu un fost official din BNR care a fost implicat în cazurile de la începutul anilor 2000 şi care a simţit influenţa lui Vântu, după afla rea sentinţei finale: "Ca la FNI: au fost condamnaţi doar cei care au furat pentru el, nu şi el. Bine şi aşa, să se înveţe minte şi alţii". Aici sunt de altă părere.
     Vorba fostului premier Adrian Năstase dintr-o declaraţie dată pe 8 ianuarie 2012, în scandalul BRS-SOV: "Banii mai degrabă dispar decât sunt investiţi".
     Când auziţi de cineva care vrea să atragă bani de la popor pentru investiţii, gândiţi-vă de trei ori! 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 21.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 08.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
* REVISTA PRESEI 7.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.03.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 07:25
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:15
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:02
REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Salvat la Viena, răpus în România
     Transplantul de la Viena a reuşit, pacientul a decedat din cauza condiţiilor post-operatorii din România. Aceasta pare să fie soarta bolnavilor care beneficiază de transplant de plămâni pentru a supravieţui, în condiţiile în care controalele post-transplant nu pot fi făcute în siguranţă în unităţile sanitare de la noi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BVB
Creştere uşoară a indicelui BET, în contrast cu evoluţia pieţelor externe
     Indicele BET, referinţa pieţei locale de capital, a urcat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, cu 0,2%, în contrast cu scăderile avute de majoritatea pieţelor externe.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile tot mai mari de război comercial, resimţite pe burse
     * Wall Street a încheiat cea mai rea săptămână din ultimii doi ani
       Bursele europene au scăzut la finele săptămânii trecute, din cauza temerilor tot mai mari legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, dezamăgite de evoluţia sectorului de business din zona euro
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
     Rulajul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 26 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9066
2.3823
2.9224
3.9690
0.1834
0.6256
0.2125
4.6594
5.3378
1.4896
3.5712
0.2281
0.4877
1.1018
0.0660
0.4580
0.9434
3.7533
0.3226
1.1325
0.5983
0.0579
0.3483
0.2036
2.7378
0.0393
0.1427
1.0219
0.6261
0.1205
162.7259
5.4808 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook