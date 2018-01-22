   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 28.02.2018

BURSA 28.02.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Sfântul Ban. Cum vrea Patriarhia să exploateze imobiliar un teren din Bucureşti, în timp ce Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului înghite fonduri de la Primărie
     Patriarhia Română vrea să construiască un ansamblu rezidenţial format din mai multe blocuri cu 8 etaje, în zona Pajura din sectorul 1 al Capitalei. Costurile de construcţie s-ar ridica la 9 milioane euro, în urma revânzării Biserica putând obţine 13,5 milioane de euro. Reprezentanţii Patriarhiei neagă însă că ar avea această intenţie, afirmând că vor doar să crească valoarea terenului.
     Concret, Patriarhia Română a cerut aprobarea unui Plan Urbanistic Zonal (PUZ) pe un teren de 5.000 mp de pe strada Pajurei, unde vrea să construiască blocuri de 7 etaje cu 2 niveluri de subsol şi un etaj retras.
     Construcţia presupune însă trecerea terenului din regim industrial, în regim rezidenţial, ceea ce vizează însă obţinerea mai multor avize. "Proiectul este abia iniţiat şi vizează obţinerea avizului de oportunitate, care se referă la reglementările propuse legate de suprafaţă, înălţime şi schimbarea regimului din industrial, în rezidenţial. Din câte ştiu, suprafaţa de 5.000 mp pe care se doreşte a fi ridicată construcţia a fost a Fabricii Textile Dacia. Vor să facă acolo blocuri de 8 etaje, forţând pe cât se poate reglementările: regim de înălţime superior celui din zonă, stradă de acces de doar 6 metri şi trotuar pe o singură parte. Or, înălţimea din zonă este de P+3, ceea ce înseamnă că regimul de înălţime propus este mult prea mare. Potrivit datelor pe care le-a furnizat Patriarhia, amprenta la sol a construcţiei sau construcţiilor ar fi de 35%, adică 1.750 mp", a declarat pentru "Adevărul" Roxana Wring, consilier general al Primăriei Capitalei, cea care a semnalat solicitarea Patriarhiei pe pagina sa de Facebook.
     Consilierul a explicat că, de obicei, solicitările pentru PUZ care vizează ansamblurile rezidenţiale au drept scop aprobarea ridicării construcţiei în vederea vânzării ulterioare. Şi asta în condiţiile în care Biserica a primit în 2017 şi 2018 alocări de 13 milioane euro pentru Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului. "Aşadar BOR îşi foloseşte banii pentru investiţii imobiliare. Recomandarea mea este să-i folosească pentru Catedrală şi să nu mai ceară fonduri de la primării", a spus consilierul.
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române (BOR), Vasile Bănescu, a declarat, că Patriarhia nu are de gând să construiască în zonă un ansamblu rezidenţial şi că demersul pentru obţinerea aprobărilor este, de fapt, unul formal. "Noi nu ridicăm astfel de construcţii. Este absurd! Patriarhia Română are în zonă un teren, cumpărat în anul 2006, parţial ocupat la această oră cu Centrul de găzduire pentru victimele violenţei domestice "Justinian Marina". În apropiere s-a construit un hypermarket şi, nu ştim din ce motive, în PUZ terenul a fost trecut ca fiind unul industrial în loc de rezidenţial cum figura iniţial", a spus Bănescu, precizând că schimbarea catalogării terenului a dus la o scădere dramatică a valorii acestuia.
     "Nu vrem să construim nimic. Prin cererea noastră, vrem numai revenirea la statutul de zonă rezidenţială pentru ca, la o eventuală vânzare, terenul să fie valorificat la adevărata lui valoare. Oricum, considerăm că schimbarea iniţială de destinaţie a terenului a fost un abuz", a precizat Vasile Bănescu. Ulterior, Patriarhia Română a informat că "scopul este acela de a se ajunge la o valoare corectă a terenului, pentru o eventuală vânzare a acestui teren, exclusiv în scopul de a organiza şi susţine activităţile social-filantropice şi culturale ale centrelor Patriarhiei Române din Bucureşti şi Ilfov". "Dacă pe acel teren va fi construit un imobil, acesta nu va aparţine Patriarhiei Române, care nu construieşte "cartiere" rezidenţiale, ci lăcaşuri de cult sau centre sociale şi culturale bisericeşti", a comunicat Patriarhia Română.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Dobânzile la creditele de consum şi ROBOR-ul au rămas stabile după majorarea ratei de referinţă a BNR
     Dobânda medie la la creditele de consum acordate de cele mai mari şapte bănci româneşti a rămas stabilă în această lunĂ, ba chiar a scăzut uşor, la 12,78% pe an, de la 12,86% în ianuarie, pe fondul stabilităţii indicelui ROBOR şi a concurenţei dintre bănci, în condiţiile în care aproape toate îşi promovează acest tip de împrumut.
     După ce BNR a majorat dobânda de referinţă, în 7 februarie, pentru a doua oară în acest an, cu 0,25 puncte procentuale, de la 2% la la 2,25%, indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut cu doar 0,10 puncte procentuale, de la 1,99% la 2,09% valoarea de astăzi, în timp ce ROBOR la 6 luni a urcat cu 0,15 puncte, de la 2,27% la 2,42%.
     Totuşi, unele bănci chiar au scăzut dobânzile la credite, în contextul promoţiilor derulate în această lună. Este cazul BRD, care a redus Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE) variabilă la creditul de nevoi personale Expresso de la 12,68% la 9,77%, urcând astfel pe locul 1 în topul băncilor cu cele mai mici dobânzi.
     DAE este calculată pentru un credit standard de 23.000 de lei pe 5 ani, conform calculatorului de credit de pe site-ul BRD. Banca îşi promovează în această perioada, pe site-ul propriu, creditul de consum şi cardul de credit.
     Şi BCR, cea mai mare banca românească, îşi face reclamă, pe site-ul propriu, la creditul de consum, al cărui cost rămâne pe locul doi în topul celor mai mici dobânzi. Cu precizarea că la creditul BCR dobânda este fixă, aşadar fără riscul de a creşte dacă BNR va majoră din nou dobânda de referinţă, iar ROBOR o va urmă.
     Banca Transilvania, la rândul sau, are pe prima pagină a site-ului invitaţia de a lua un credit pentru nevoi personale, cu o DAE de 11,44%. Dobânda, este, de asemenea, fixă, un avantaj faţă de un credit cu dobânda variabilă.
     De altfel, la Banca Transilvania dobânda fixă la creditele de consum este mai mică decât cea variabilă, deşi în mod normal ar trebui să fie invers, întrucât banca îşi asumă un risc de creştere a dobânzii, practicând o rată fixă pe o perioada de cinci ani.
     La restul băncilor, dobânzile fixe sunt mai mari decât cele variabile.
     Astfel, la CEC Bank, dobânda variabilă la creditele de consum are o valoare de 11,40% (DAE), pe când dobada fixă este mai mare cu aproape un punct: 12,29%. CEC Bank derulează o promoţie, până la finalul lunii martie, pentru creditele de consum cu dobânda fixă, pe care le acordă fără comisioane.
     La fel şi ING, care îşi promovează în prezent creditul de consum cu rată fixă, pe care cei care au deja un cont la această banca îl pot obţine online, prin aplicaţia de internet banking.
     ING a majorat însă cu un punct dobânda standard la creditele de nevoi personale, la 12,95%, de la 11,95% cât era în ianuarie.
     Raiffesen şi Unicredit nu au modificat dobânzile în această luna, cele două bănci având oricum cele mai scumpe credite dintre băncile mari.
     Astfel, dobânzile fixe la creditele acordate de Raiffeisen şi Unicredit au valori de peste 15% pe an, cu 3 până la 4 puncte procentuale mai mari decât la BRD, BCR, Banca Transilvania şi CEC Bank.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Ministrul Tudorel Toader înfruntă maladiile justiţiei
     În confuzia întreţinută în România actuală, ministrul Tudorel Toader a amintit cu Raportul privind activitatea managerială din DNA (nr.17472 din 22.feb.2018) ce înseamnă să cunoşti dreptul, să îl gândeşti responsabil şi să îl aplici cu bună credinţă. Gestul este salutar şi istoric.
     Naivii cred că justiţia este ceea ce fac anumite persoane. Destui o confundă cu pălăvrăgeala "luptei anticorupţie". Unii îşi închipuie că dintr-un centru va pica înţelepciunea. Unii decidenţi înţeleg justiţia ca măciucă pentru a lovi pe cineva. Tudorel Toader a arătat, precis şi sobru, că justiţia înseamnă a face dreptate, că dreptul este al cetăţenilor şi constă dintr-un sistem de reguli demne de respect. Iar cu cine le încalcă - din nepricepere, rea credinţă, oportunism sau orice - nu se fac glume.
     Argumentele ministrului Justiţiei sunt riguroase şi solide. Fiecare ţine de abordarea profesională, propriu-zis juridică. Adică a justiţiei ce stă pe Constituţia unei democraţii şi înfăptuieşte dreptatea cu pricepere şi probe!
     Argumentarea a făcut clar faptul deja semnalat de minţi responsabile că lupta anticorupţie este coruptă în România actuală, încât trebuie altfel concepută, cu altă administrare. Această argumentare atestă, la rândul ei, că nici "statul clientelar", nici "statul mafiot", dar nici "statul disciplinar" la care aspiră decidenţi de astăzi nu au de-a face cu statul de drept democratic pe care Constituţia îl prevede şi de care România are nevoie.
     Raportul prin care ministrul propune revocarea procurorului-şef al unei direcţii din subordine aduce probe că s-au comis "repetate conflicte de natură constituţională" prin "comportament lipsit de loialitate constituţională"; "arogarea unei competenţe pe care acel procuror nu o posedă"; "înlăturarea apriori a oricărei colaborări loiale cu Parlamentul"; "urmărirea penală abuzivă a oportunităţii emiterii de acte administrative individuale"; "comportament străin de deontologia magistratului"; punerea în faţă a "dosarelor cu impact mediatic"; "încercarea de a obţine condamnări cu orice preţ"; "falsificarea transcrierii de convorbiri telefonice" şi de alte probe. Maladiile acestea sunt aduse în faţa opiniei publice pe bază de fapte de necontestat. Ele suscită involuntar o reflecţie veche: se poate abuza, dar vine până la urmă ora adevărului! Şi abuzurile procurorilor sunt abuzuri!
     * CURENTUL
     * Secţia de procurori a CSM nu e de acord cu revocarea procurorului şef al DNA
     Secţia pentru procurori a Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii a deliberat marţi asupra propunerii ministrului Justiţiei de revocare din funcţie a procurorului-şef al DNA, după ce Tudorel Toader şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi şi-au prezentat punctele de vedere.
     Ministrul Tudorel Toader a prezentat în şedinţa secţiei cele 20 de argumente pentru care a făcut această propunere.
     În replică, Laura Codruţa Kovesi a afirmat că motivele invocate de ministru sunt "nereale, nedovedite în niciun fel, netemeinice şi unele dintre ele sunt simple susţineri care nu se confirmă cu nimic din realitate"
     "Secţia pentru procurori a decis respingerea solicitării ministrului Justiţiei cu privire la posibilitatea revocării doamnei procuror-şef, prin urmare avizul este unul negativ. În perioada imediat următoare hotărârea va fi motivată, va fi transmisă decidenţilor în vederea luării măsurilor legale", a declarat Codruţ Olaru, şeful Secţiei de procurori din CSM.
     Surse judiciare au declarat că şase voturi au fost pentru respingerea propunerii lui Toader, iar unul pentru revocarea şefei DNA.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Vlad Cosma, audiat la Parchetul General: Am depus noi dovezi; am fost citat şi de IJ
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma s-a prezentat marţi la Parchetul General pentru a fi audiat în legătură cu plângerea pe care a depus-o împotriva a patru procurori de la DNA Ploieşti, el declarând că a depus noi dovezi, documente şi fotografii.
     ''Am depus documente, am făcut un proces verbal şi urmează să fiu audiat. (...) Documente scrise şi poze. (...) Înţeleg că IJ s-a sesizat în legătură cu dezvăluirile pe care le-am prezentat în spaţiul public. O să depun aceleaşi documente. Sunt foarte mulţi martori care au declarat în diverse instanţe despre abuzuri şi metode ilegale folosite. (...) Săptămâna viitoare am sa dau o declaraţie completă. (...) Vreau să se facă dreptate'', a spus Cosma la ieşirea de la PG, adăugând că a fost citat şi la Inspecţia Judiciară pentru ora 13,00.
     Cosma acuză patru procurori de la DNA Ploieşti de compromiterea intereselor Justiţiei, cercetare abuzivă, represiune nedreaptă, abuz în serviciu şi constituire de grup infracţional organizat.
     "O să aduc în săptămânile următoare cât mai multe documente pe măsură ce le strâng (...) referitor la aceiaşi patru procurori pe care i-am enumerat în plângerea penală depusă la Parchetul General. (...) Nu deţin decât înregistrări cu oamenii care au încercat să îmi facă rău mie şi familiei mele. Am adus înregistrări cu cei patru procurori care arată natura discuţiilor purtate în cadrul Biroului DNA Prahova (...) Toate înregistrările pe care le depun mă includ şi pe mine, nu există înregistrări în care eu să nu apar", a declarat Vlad Cosma la intrarea în PG.
     Acesta a mai spus că în plângerea depusă la Parchetul General a enumerat dosarele penale în care poate prezenta dovezi şi în care erau vizaţi Sebastian Ghiţă, Victor Ponta, Daniel Savu, Andrei Volosevici, precum şi alţi oameni politici.
     "În principal, eu am fost folosit de domnul Negulescu în dosarele cu oameni politici, în alte dosare aveau alţi martori pe care îi folosea cu diferite identităţi în funcţie de interesele pe care le avea. Nu era o situaţie în care mă lăsam folosit, era o situaţie în care eram obligat, constrâns, şantajat (...) Eu cred că doamna Kovesi a fost foarte mult minţită de aceşti patru procurori. Eu nici astăzi nu cred că s-au dus la şefa lor, cu toate că domnul Niculescu aşa susţinea (...), nu cred că s-au dus să îi spună că dublează martori, că inventează stick-uri, prejudicii, asta e părerea mea. Eu nu cred că s-au dus să informeze mai departe", a mai spus Vlad Cosma.
     Potrivit acestuia, în anul 2013 el l-ar fi informat pe prim-ministrul de atunci, pe ministrul Justiţiei şi procurorul ierarhic superior în legătură cu aceste aspecte, iar sora sa le-ar fi prezentat în ianuarie 2017 în Parlament, la Comisia SRI.
     Potrivit unor oficiali ai Parchetului General, Vlad Cosma a depus plângerea pe 9 februarie şi îi vizează pe procurorii Lucian Onea, Giluela Diaconu, Alfred Savu şi Mircea Negulescu (exclus recent din magistratură).
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Comisiile parlamentare, bătaia de joc a Serviciilor!
     Continuă într-o veselie circul din comisiile parlamentare, acolo unde membrii acestora sunt luaţi la mişto de către oamenii din serviciile secrete audiaţi pe bandă rulantă. Iar dacă la comisia "Sufrageria" s-au dat răspunsuri numai la sanchi, în timp ce la comisia de control a SRI, George Maior a descins numai când şi cum a vrut el, un alt exemplu concret de inutilitate a acestora a fost dat prin prestaţia fostului şef al serviciului secret al Ministerului Justiţiei, Marian Ureche.
     Cel care, audiat în cadrul Comisiei SIPA, a luat-o zdravăn prin bălăriile istoriei, parlamentarii fiind astfel nevoiţi să ia aminte că până şi ţarul Petru cel Mare al Rusiei este implicat în operaţiunea de desecretizare a arhivei SIPA.
     Şi dincolo de amănuntul deloc de neglijat, pe care-l dezvaluiam în urmă cu ceva vreme, că nu mai este serviciu secret care să nu fi declanşat vânătoarea de "vrăjitoare ruseşti" că să deturneze atenţia de la propriile probleme, rămâne firească întrebare dacă membrii respectivelor comisii parlamentare chiar nu-şi dau seama cât de ridicoli sunt. Mai ales atunci când, din motive greu de ghicit, "înghit" toate aceste arogante din partea celor pe care, în mod normal, chiar ar trebui să-i controleze...
     Marian Ureche i-a aburit repede pe parlamentarii din comisia de control că de vină pentru abuzurile din Justiţia din România ar fi ... Rusia, fostul şef al SIPA aruncând astfel "pisica moartă" în ograda FSB-ului de la Moscova. La fel cum fac mai mult sau mai puţîn făţiş şi alţi lideri ai statului paralel, fie ei din conducerea SRI sau SPP, care nu au nicio greaţă în a face din "vecinii din est" singurii vinovaţi pentru toate abuzurile pe care, cu o credulitate deja penibilă, parlamentarii români se fac că le anchetează. Astfel că probabil se va concluziona că tot ruşii au fost în sufrageria lui Gabi Oprea, în timp ce făceau interceptări telefonice ilegale şi falsificau documentele secrete din arhivă Ministerului Justiţiei. Şi culmea este că, prea pătrunşi de "misiunea" lor, membrii respectivelor comisiii de control nici măcar nu o dau şi ei în caterincă, pluşând cu infiltrarea extratereştrilor în serviciile secrete româneşti, barem că să fie băşcălia una completă...
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Fostul director Maior recunoaşte că se organizau petreceri în sedii SRI, de ziua lui şi a lui Coldea
     Ambasadorul George Cristian Maior a făcut această afirmaţie în timpul audierii sale la Comisia parlamentară SRI, în calitate de fost director al SRI.
     Potrivit senatorului Claudiu Manda, fostul director Maior a confirmat că se organizau "petreceri în sedii ale SRI, cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale a României, a Zilei SRI, a zilei de naştere sau de nume a directorului sau a primului adjunct".
     În perioada în care George Cristian Maior era director al SRI, prim-adjunctul său era generalul Florian Coldea.
     De asemenea, potrivit lui Claudiu Manda, fostul director Maior ar fi confirmat că la unele dintre aceste petreceri, din sediile SRI, a participat şi şefa DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     "A fost abordat un subiect legat de petrecerile sau evenimentele din sediile SRI. A confirmat aceste evenimente. Cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale a României, cu ocazia Zilei SRI sau cu ocazia zilelor de naştere sau de nume ale domniei sale sau ale domnului prim-adjunct. A confirmat lista de participanţi. Noi am mai avut în cadrul comisiei astfel de nominalizări. Toate unităţile de forţă, conducerea unităţilor de forţă din România, de la unităţi de parchet, unităţi de poliţie, unităţi de informaţii, de instanţă, conducerea din partidele politice, persoane din guvern. Unele dintre ele sunt apărute în spaţiul public ca persoane. Am reluat discuţia cu dl. Maior dacă au fost. Le-a confirmat pe acestea, spunând că unele persoane au fost mai des, altele mai rar, dar că persoanele apărute în spaţiul public se confirmă că au participat, spunând că nu este nimic rău în acest lucru - să existe şi o discuţie informală şi o întâlnire informală între oameni care au relaţii formale şi instituţionale", a declarat preşedintele Comisiei SRI, Claudiu Manda.
     El a mai spus că, din declaraţiile lui George Maior a reieşit că, de regulă, veneau aceleaşi persoane la petrecerile respective.
     "Nu am stat să detaliem dacă există vreo diferenţă de la un an la celălalt. Au fost câteva dintre acestea care, a spus, au venit mai rar decât celelalte, dar mi-e greu acum să vă dau nume. A spus că au fost întâlniri la K2 şi T 14 şi a fost întrebarea aceasta legată de tăierea porcului şi a spus că a fost o masă de Crăciun, şi atât, pe care a confirmat-o că a existat. Cred că a confirmat şi domnul Dragnea şi doamna Kovesi participarea la acea masă de Crăciun", a mai spus Manda.
     La insistenţele jurnaliştilor despre lista persoanelor care participau la aceste evenimente, Manda a spus că s-a vorbit de şefi de instituţii, dar s-a vorbit cu nume şi prenume.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Atenţie! Se repetă istoria de acum un deceniu? Carnaval în sectorul bugetar în 2017: salarii nete mai mari cu 20% şi 20.000 de noi angajări. Creşterile de salarii din ultimul an fac statul top employer la nivel naţional
     Aproape 20.000 de noi locuri de muncă au fost create anul tre¬cut în sectorul buge¬tar, nu¬mă¬rul de salariaţi de la stat ajungând în decembrie la 1,21 de milioane de an¬gajaţi, arată datele Ministeru¬lui de Finanţe. Dintre acestea, 5.000 de jo¬buri noi sunt ex¬clusiv funcţio¬nari din adminis¬tra¬ţia publică cen¬trală şi locală, unde numărul de anga¬jaţi a cres¬cut de la 202.000 la 207.000 de per¬soane între decem¬brie 2016 şi de¬cem¬brie 2017. Sala¬riul mediu al func¬ţio¬narilor din ad¬ministraţia pu¬blică a cres¬cut în aceeaşi perioadă cu 20%, până la 3.700 de lei net.
     "Dacă până acum nu exista această tendinţă, în ultimul an am observat că există candidaţi care au targhetat clar joburile de la stat, iar în trecut locurile de muncă din privat erau clar preferate în detrimentul celor din sectorul public. Sigur, statul a fost de-a lungul timpului top employer în unele zone ale României, însă cred că majorările salariale din ultimul an îl transformă într-un top employer la nivel naţional", a explicat Felix Toma, country manager pe România şi Bulgaria în cadrul firmei de recrutare şi închiriere de forţă de muncă în regim temporar Gi Group.
     Anul acesta cheltuielile cu salariile bugeta¬rilor vor ajunge la 8,9% din PIB, în creştere faţă de nivelul de 8,3% din PIB în 2017 şi 7,5% din PIB în 2016. Prin urmare, salariile bugetarilor vor avea anul aces¬ta cea mai ridicată pondere ra¬por¬ta¬tă la PIB din ultimii nouă ani.
     "Toată această evoluţie repetă ceea ce s-a întâmplat în perioada 2005-2008, când de asemenea a cres¬cut foarte mult numărul de an¬gajaţi de la stat şi au crescut şi salariile cam cu aceleaşi motivări şi obiective poli¬ti¬ce de acum. Probabil că la un mo¬ment dat vom vedea consecinţe similare, să ne amin¬tim de reducerile de personal, tăierile de sa¬larii şi de condiţionalităţile impuse FMI, UE şi BM", a explicat analistul economic Aurelian Dochia. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 28.02.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 28.02.2018, ora 07:22)  
 politrucul toader infrunta maladiile justitiei !!!
 mai , mari lingai la cotidianul -ai cui sunteti ?


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de emil în data de 28.02.2018, ora 11:37)  
 Din uriasa banda de idioti-nativ, criminala clica securista, cei care fac parte din asa zisa justitie si imputernicitii (procurorii) sunt idiotii idiotilor, tolomacii tolomacilor, cretinii cretinilor, cei care, in urma privatizarilor, au fost pusi pe liber, de catre tovarasii lor putin mai inteligenti, precum niste masele stricate, si, datorita faptului ca sunt menbri ai bandei, au fost incadrati ca bugetari acolo unde nu au nimic de facut decit sa tina alinierea la comanda banditilor.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 27.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 26.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 22.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 21.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 16.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 10.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 09.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 8.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:09
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank îl numeşte pe Dan Sandu în funcţia de CEO
     Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, subsidiara din România a Grupului Intesa Sanpaolo, anunţă decizia Consiliului de Administraţie de a-l numi pe Dan Sandu în funcţia de Chief Executive Officer, se arată într-un comunicat al grupului bancar, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:03
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 10:58
Formularul 230 va putea fi depus şi de către beneficiarii sumei redirecţionate
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) şi ANAF fac precizări privind procedura depunerii formularului 230 - "Cerere privind destinaţia sumei reprezentând până la 2% din impozitul anual pe veniturile din salarii şi din pensii", în contextul măsurilor de simplificare şi debirocratizare pe care le are în vedere în acest an, se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Finanţelor, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:48
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în coborâre.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:03
Echipele de intervenţii au acordat ajutor pentru 500 de persoane aflate în zonele afectate de intemperii
     Structurile Ministerului Afacerilor de Interne (MAI) continuă misiunile de sprijinire a populaţiei din zonele afectate de iarnă severă, misiunile de intervenţie fiind monitorizate prin Centrul Naţional de Conducere Integrată, completat cu reprezentanţi ai tuturor instituţiilor cu atribuţii în domeniul gestionării situaţilor de urgenţă, se arată într-un comunicat al MAI, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 27 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9637
2.3808
2.9775
4.0317
0.1834
0.6254
0.2145
4.6564
5.2764
1.4845
3.5301
0.2260
0.4829
1.1166
0.0676
0.4618
0.9983
3.7782
0.3247
1.1719
0.5985
0.0582
0.3528
0.2026
2.7527
0.0395
0.1396
1.0286
0.6254
0.1204
161.8591
5.4840 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook