REVISTA PRESEI 29.03.2018

BURSA 29.03.2018

V.D.
 
     * ADEVARUL
     *  Cum se creează o ţară-ţintă
     În perioada imediat următoare, este de aşteptat să vedem dezvoltări spectaculoase, inclusiv în ţara noastră, ale unui scenariu profesionist început de mai mult timp în cadrul unei operaţiuni de destabilizare.
     Contextul în care ne aflăm noi, alături de toate statele de pe linia de separare între entităţi prinse de menghinea unui nou Război Rece, presupune că ceea ce se va petrece în continuare va fi legat de exploatarea nemiloasă a faliilor şi vulnerabilităţilor create sau identificate în perioada anterioară. Ca atare, vă rog să-mi permiteţi să reiau un text publicat acum doi ani, vorbind atunci despre ce era posibil să urmeze. Judecaţi dumneavoastră dacă aşa s-a derulat scenariul şi estimaţi gravitatea a ce poate urma.
     Cui serveşte aplicarea seturilor de procedee care fac parte din arsenalul războiului informaţional, el însuşi parte integrantă şi acum extrem de activă a războiului hibrid? Pe ce bază?
     *  Efectele reformei fiscale: cu cât au scăzut veniturile şi câţi angajaţi au fost concediaţi
     Mai mult de jumătate dintre salarii sunt mai mici sau egale cu venitul minim brut pe economie, după aplicarea Legii salarizării unice şi a modificărilor aduse Codului Fiscal privind transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat.
     Efectele reformei fiscale, impuse de Guvern spre sfârşitul anului trecut, sunt exact cele preconizate de mediul de afaceri: mai mult de jumătate dintre veniturile înregistrate în februarie sunt mai mici sau egale cu salariul minim pe economie, numărul angajaţiilor fiind mai mic cu circa 60.000. Potrivit datelor publicate deja în Monitorul Social, în luna februarie 2018 numărul total al contractelor de muncă era cu 53.215 mai mic decât în noiembrie 2017, diferenţa dintre salariile mici şi cele mari neatenuându-se, aşa cum preconiza premierul Viorica Dăncilă că se va întâmpla. Concret, diferenţa dintre salariile mici şi cele mari s-a atenuat nesemnificativ în luna februarie, faţă de luna noiembrie 2017, scăzând cu doar puţin peste un punct procentual.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Decizie importanta a Comisiei Europene: platile bancare in euro vor avea aceleasi comisioane ca cele in lei
     Comisia Europeana a adoptat o decizie importanta care va reduce drastic veniturile bancilor din incasarea unor comisioane ridicate pentru platile in euro in strainatate, dar pe de alta parte le va ajuta sa proceseze mai multe transferuri, in dauna altor firme, precum cele pentru transferuri de bani.
     Un transfer bancar international in valuta este un cosmar, intrucat dureaza mai multe zile, uneori chiar si o saptamana, pentru care bancile isi taxeaza clientii cu sume foarte ridicate.
     Problema duratei unui plati dintr-o banca straina, din UE, intr-una din Romania si invers a fost diminuata din noiembrie 2016, data la care au intrat in vigoare normele SEPA (Zona Unica de Plati in Euro), conform carora o plata/transfer in euro trebuie sa dureze maxim doua zile. (vezi aici detalii)
     Iar recent s-au lansat si platile SEPA instant, care vor ajuta si mai mult bancile sa preia controlul transferurilor de bani de la firmele de transfer rapid si sa-si majoreze volumele de afaceri si implicit increderea clientilor. (vezi aici detalii)
     Aceleasi norme SEPA au mai redus nivelul comisioanelor pentru platile in euro, prin eliminarea comisioanelor/spezelor SWIFT (procesatorul international de plati bancare transfrontaliere), care se ridicau la 15-20 de euro.
     In total, o plata in euro la BCR, de exemplu, se ridica la minim 30 de euro. Daca voiai sa transferi 20 de euro, comisionul era mai mare!
     Dupa aplicarea normelor SEPA, comisioanele s-au injumatatit, in general, dar tot au ramas ridicate, in general de minim 10 euro, dar care pot ajunge si la minim 30 de euro, in cazul Bancii Romanesti.
     Exista insa si doua exceptii: la doua banci mici, dintre care una nou-venita pe piata, precum Alior Bank din Polonia, cu un comision de doar 5 lei pentru o plata in euro, si 3 euro la Banca Feroviara.
     Comparativ, comisioanele pentru un transfer in lei interbancar (de la o banca romaneasca la alta) pornesc de la 0 lei in cazul Alior, ING, Libra, la 3,5 lei in cazul BCR si BRD, pentru o suma de 1.000 de lei.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Cum a scăpat Iohannis de condamnare
     Un document excepţional ne-a fost trimis de Ilie Nariţa, procurorul general al Curţii de Apel Alba Iulia, ca răspuns la cererea prof. Toma Bălăşoiu, document pe care-l publicăm, în premieră, mai jos. Este vorba despre Rezoluţia nr. 844/P/2009 din 17.02.2010 în Dosarul 609/P/2007, în care era anchetat ca făptuitor "Iohannis Klaus Werner, ca primar al municipiului Sibiu"!
     Această rezoluţie reprezintă o adevărată lovitură de teatru, căci nu se referă la dosarul caselor pe care Iohannis le-a luat folosindu-se de documente falsificate, aşa cum s-a crezut, ci la un alt dosar penal în care actualul preşedinte al României a fost cercetat penal ca făptuitor: retrocedarea ilegală a unor imobile, între care se află şi o grădiniţă!
     Înainte de a vă arăta în întregime acest document senzaţional, considerăm necesar să vă prezentăm traseul pe care l-a urmat acest dosar, de la deschiderea lui, pînă cînd, într-un final, a ajuns exact acolo de unde a plecat, pentru a se constata că a trecut termenul de prescriere! A fost un drum extrem de sinuos, în care dosarul a căpătat diverse numere, s-a disjuns cauza, s-au dispus măsuri pe o parte din dosar, altele au fost trimise la alte parchete pentru competenţe refuzate etc.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Gorghiu îl înfruntă pe Orban pentru soţul unei jurnaliste de la Antena 3
     declarat, miercuri, că nu a susţinut excluderea din partid a lui Daniel Zamfir, soţul Oanei Stancu, exprimându-şi speranţa că această propunere nu se va concretiza la Consiliul Naţional. Excluderea a fost propusă de preşedintele Ludovic Orban.
     "Am avut o poziţie, alta decât aceea pe care preşedintele partidului a avut-o. (...) Nu ne mai putem permite să pierdem (parlamentari - n.r.). Ieri, ştiţi, că şi-a dat demisia un deputat, noi la Senat l-am pierdut pe domnul Chiţac acum câteva luni. Este destul de neplăcut să pierzi parlamentari în condiţiile în care Opoziţia se face cu reprezentare în Parlament, cu măsuri pe care parlamentarii le adoptă. Cred că au fost greşeli, stângăcii de ambele părţi, pentru că s-a ajuns în acest moment. Mizez pe o decizie înţeleaptă la Consiliul Naţional, adică sper ca această propunere să nu se concretizeze în forul care ia decizia. (...) Nu încurajez pe nimeni să atace partidul în public, dar nu cred că este deloc oportun să ne separăm de profile puternice din Senat sau Camera Deputaţilor, pentru că sunt anumite divergenţe de opinii pe proiecte de legi", a spus Gorghiu, după Biroul Executiv al PNL.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Reţelele companiei Transelectrica întreţinute cu muzică populară
     Conducerea companiei Transelectrica are planuri mari. Promite investiţii masive şi reorganizarea companiei. Deocamdată îşi caută membrii pentru Consiliul de Supraveghere al Directoratului, iar cv-urile candidaţilor sunt care mai de care mai colorate. Vorbim despre o compania care are un rol vital în funcţionarea sistemului energetic naţional, dar unde specialiştii îşi găsesc greu locul în conducerea ei.
     Unul dintre candidaţii la un fotoliul de membru al Consiliului de Supraveghere este Mircea Leonard Coşma, din comuna Prejmer, judeţul Braşov. Spicuind din cv-ul său aflăm că este preşedintele Cooperativei de Consum Dacica din Prejmer şi are o formaţie de muzică populară împreună cu soţia, Millennium Group. Unul dintre cântecele lui preferate este "Am plecat cândva de jos" şi călăuzit de mesajul acestei melodii, Mircea Leonard Coşma se pregăteşte acum să facă pasul cel mare. "Într-adevăr activez într-o formaţie de muzică populară. Am cântat şi pe la nunţi, dar asta este doar o pasiune, un hobby de-al meu în timpul liber", spune Leonard Comşa. În trecut a mai fost director la o firmă de salubrizare, dar a lucrat şi pe zona de marketing la compania de servicii Electrica Serv, astăzi o companie falimentară.
     Punctul forte al cv-ului este titlul de doctor în "Ordine Publică şi Siguranţă Naţională" obţinut la Academia de Poliţia Ioan Cuza cu tema "Sistemul electroenergetic naţional în aria securităţii şi siguranţei naţionale şi europene", lucrarea fiind susţinută pe 25 ianuarie 2018. Tot aici a absolvit şi facultatea de drept în 2003.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Dragnea si-a pus un Dancila si la ANAF!
     Dupa ce si-a adus aminte de noptile petrecute in club tinandu-i pe sefii din ANAF la birou pana spre dimineata, ministrul Eugen Orlando Teodorovici a pus-o de o noua revolutie la Finante, anuntand transant ca va schimba din temelii ANAF-ul ! Si a facut-o intr-o maniera categorica, schimband macazul nu cu 180, ci direct cu 360 de grade ! Astfel ca la conducerea ANAF a ajuns acelasi Ionut Misa , "plangaciosul" care, pe cand era ministrul Finatelor a isterizat o tara intreaga cu "boroboatele" sale fiscale.
     Iar daca in cele din urma cabinetul Tudose a fost nevoit sa plece si din cauza "revolutiei fiscale" a fostului ministru de Finante, cel care a reusit performanta de a-si pune in cap nu doar clasa politica, dar si milioane de romani, decizia lui Teodorovici pare cel putin surprinzatoare. Asta, bineinteles, daca este decizia lui... Pentru ca "rebelul" Teodorovici nu a indraznit nici el sa miste in frontul partidului, asa ca Liviu Dragnea a reusit sa-si impuna un Dancila si la sefia ANAF. Iar daca multi romani se mai pot intreba ce il recomanda pe "emotivul" Misa care plange in direct la televiziuni ca este stresat sa fie noul sef ANAF, initiatii sistemului fiscal stiu foarte bine raspunsul : " nu comenteaza niciodata"!
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Washington Post şi New York Times, despre ajutorul pentru fertilizare in vitro de la Bucureşti
     Cotidianele americane New York Times şi Washington Post scriu despre proiectul de hotărâre adoptat miercuri în şedinţa Consiliului General al Municipiului Bucureşti referitoare la acordarea unui ajutor financiar pentru femeile care doresc să facă fertilizare in vitro.
     "România: autorităţile oferă bani pentru fertilizarea in vitro", titrează New York Times şi The Washington Post. Publicaţiile citează The Associated Press, care scrie despre cele două hotărâri luate de către Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti, la propunerea primarului general Gabriela Firea.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Realitatea cruntă la 100 de ani de la Marea Unire. Un transportator din Piatra Neamţ: "Noi facem 80% din activitate pe graniţa de vest. M-au mâncat munţii ăştia". Moldova şi Transilvania sunt separate economic pentru că tirurile nu au loc prin trecători
     Din şase rute care traversează Carpaţii Orientali, doar două pot fi traversate de tirurile de 40 de tone.
     La 100 de ani de la Marea Unire, Mol­dova rămâne separată de Tran­silvania din punct de vedere eco­nomic nu numai pentru că nu există o autostradă care să treacă munţii, ci şi pentru că drumurile actuale nu permit trecerea tirurilor. Din şase trecători între Moldova şi Tran­sil­va­nia în ordine de la nord la sud, se poate trece cu camioanele de 40 de tone, adică tirurile în­cărcate, cele mai folosite mijloace de trans­port marfă, doar prin două: Suceava - Vatra Dornei - Bistriţa-Năsăud şi Târgu-Neamţ - Bor­sec - Reghin. Dar şi acestea sunt foarte greu de folosit pentru transportatori: un drum greu de peste şase ore, timp în care îşi uzează camioanele pe drumurile pline de gropi. "Un şofer îşi duce pe bucata asta, până la Reghin, cam şase ore şi jumătate din program. Patru ore şi jumătate o dată, pauză de 45 de minute şi intră în a doua parte de condus. Se circulă foarte greu, drumurile sunt praf, sparte, sunt foarte aglomerate, iarna sunt înzăpezite, se blochează permanent şi este foarte greu", spune Cătălin Colobănea, proprietarul firmei de transport Membotrans din Piatra Neamţ, cu o experienţă de 30 de ani în transporturi. "Noi facem 80% din activitate pe graniţa de vest şi m-au mâncat munţii ăştia. Dar aşa avem con­tractele, aşa trebuie să defilez", a mai spus el. Celelalte patru trecători dintre Moldova şi Transilvania nu pot fi folosite de tiruri pentru că au limitări de gabarit (dimensiune) şi tonaj. Astfel, Cheile Bicazului, care fac legătura între Piatra Neamţ şi Târgu-Mureş, ies din dis­cuţie pentru că există restricţie de tonaj (8 tone). Urmează mai la sud trecătoarea Oituz, între Oneşti şi Târgu Secuiesc, unde iar tirurile încărcate nu pot trece pentru că limitarea este la 30 de tone. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BVB
Creştere uşoară a indicelui BET, în contrast cu evoluţia pieţelor externe
     Indicele BET, referinţa pieţei locale de capital, a urcat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, cu 0,2%, în contrast cu scăderile avute de majoritatea pieţelor externe.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 28 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8802
2.3804
2.9137
3.9520
0.1829
0.6249
0.2129
4.6557
5.3217
1.4888
3.5565
0.2275
0.4835
1.1063
0.0653
0.4530
0.9386
3.7576
0.3209
1.1298
0.5974
0.0577
0.3508
0.2040
2.7260
0.0393
0.1420
1.0231
0.6255
0.1203
161.8947
5.4776 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
