REVISTA PRESEI 30.01.2018

BURSA 30.01.2018

Vlad Dobrea
 
     *  ADEVĂRUL
     *  Teodorovici: În prima şedinţă de Guvern se va amâna depunerea Formularului 600. Declaraţia ar putea fi comasată cu Formularul 200
     Eugen Teodorovici, avizat luni în funcţia de ministru de Finanţe de Comisia de buget-finanţe din Camera Deputaţilor, a declarat la audieri că depunerea Formularului 600 va fi amânată în prima şedinţă de Guvern, iar o soluţie ar putea fi comasarea acestuia cu Formularul 200.
     "Formularul 600. Aici, primul pas va fi după cum s-a şi declarat în mod public în prima şedinţă de Guvern: se va amâna depunerea acestui formular, urmând ca la Ministerul de Finanţe să încercăm o soluţie normală, logică, chiar şi fie prin comasarea 200 cu 600", a spus Teodorovici. Potrivit lui, "clar nu se va adăuga absolut nimic faţă de ce este, că vorbim de formulare, că vorbim de taxe, că vorbim de impozite, că vorbim de orice fel de posibilă barieră". "Ştiţi foarte bine că eu am declarat tot timpul că, atâta timp cât voi fi într-o funcţie de ministru de Finanţe, nici numărul taxelor nici cuantumul acestora nu vor creşte. Obligaţia mea e să fac exact invers", a subliniat Teodorovici.
     El a mai spus că este momentul şi cazul ca lucrurile "să se aşeze din punct de vedere fiscal bugetar". "Pentru că ne dorim cu toţii acest lucru. S-au luat foarte multe măsuri, foarte multe măsuri bune, coerente, cerute, promise de noi ca şi coaliţie de guvernare românilor şi cred că acum este momentul să trecem la altă etapă, la cea care cred că de fapt e foarte importantă atunci când un investitor decide să facă o investiţie.
      Dacă ne uităm la ţările din jurul României, vom vedea că noi din punct de vedere fiscal bugetar stăm destul de bine şi chiar foarte bine. Deci motivul pentru care un investitor evită această parte a Europei nu e neapărat unul fiscal bugetar. Ci poate din cauza unei birocraţii excesive, a modului în care statul înţelege să trateze de multe ori cu lipsă de respect contribuabilul, fie că e persoană fizică, fie că e persoană juridică. Din păcate cu toţii am contribuit la această stare după anii 90 şi în loc să simplificăm, fiecare a adus ceva în plus, de cele mai multe ori inutil", a spus el.
     *  Aplicarea viitoarei taxe de mediu ar putea fi decalată
     Autorităţile iau în calcul decalarea termenului de aplicare a viitoarei taxe de mediu, anunţat, iniţial, pentru luna martie. Ministrul Mediului, Graţiela Gavrilescu, susţine că noua taxă de mediu nu este gata.
     "Forma finală a taxei trebuie să aibă un singur scop, pentru că şi eu, şi Guvernul României, şi cred că fiecare dintre noi ne dorim să trăim într-un mediu curat, într-un mediu sănătos, dar nu numai noi acum ci şi generaţiile viitoare, şi suntem responsabili pentru acest lucru (...) Nu este o taxă şi nu o să fie o taxă de primă înmatriculare sau o taxă care să-i penalizeze pe toţi cei care îşi cumpără o maşină second-hand, va fi o taxă, să spunem între ghilimele, numai în vederea poluării", a declarat, ministrul propus la Mediu, Graţiela Gavrilescu, la sfârşitul audierilor din comisia de specialitate din Parlament - comisia care a avizat-o favorabil pe Gavrilescu pentru un nou mandat de ministru al Mediului, potrivit Mediafax.
      Întrebată dacă luna martie va mai rămâne ca termen pentru elaborarea noii taxe, Gavrilescu a precizat faptul că "studiile toate durează şi ne dorim ca aceste studii să fie bine efectuate. Durează un pic mai mult, dar mai bine mai mult şi sigur, decât să ne pripim şi să nu iasă un lucru bun". Graţiela Gavrilescu, declara în decembrie 2017, în şedinţa Comisiilor de Mediu ale Parlamentului, că timbrul de mediu ar putea fi înlocuit până în luna martie sau aprilie 2018, conform directivelor europene, pentru diminuarea poluării.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  BCR nu dezvaluie comisioanele pentru un cont de baza
     Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) a publicat astazi pe pagina sa de internet noua lista de comisioane aferente conturilor, cardurilor si altor servicii bancare pentru persoane fizice, valabile din 27 ianuarie, data la care a intrat in vigoare Legea nr. 258/2017 privind contul de baza, cu comisioane mai mici, destinat celor care nu mai au conturi bancare.
     La data respectiva, doar cinci banci din totalul celor 21 care ofera servicii pentru persoanele fizice aveau publicate pe paginile lor de internet noile tarife aferente conturilor de baza, conform analizei realizata de Bancherul.ro. (vezi aici detalii)
     Astazi, in prima zi lucratoare dupa data intrarii in vigoare a legii, unele banci au publicat noile tarife aferente conturilor de baza, printre ele fiind si BCR.
     Insa spre deosebire de toate celelalte banci, care au publicat comisioanele pentru fiecare serviciu aferent unui cont de baza (administrare cont, retragere bani la bancomat, plati etc.), BCR mentioneaza in noua sa lista un singur comision, cel aferent administrarii unui cont de baza.
     Astfel, exista un "Comision administrare Pachet Servicii Bancare pentru persoane vulnerabile din punct de vedere financiar", care este 0 RON/luna, precum si un "Comision administrare Pachet Servicii Bancare pentru persoane care nu sunt vulnerabile din punct de vedere financiar", care costa 7 RON/luna, fata de 4,5 lei cat costa un cont curent standard la BCR sau 5,5 lei cat este comisionul pentru pachetul ClasiCont BCR, care contine un cont, un card de debit, internet banking, mobile banking si phone banking, precum si alerte SMS la incasarea salariului, alocatiei sau indemnizatiei.
     Costul unui cont de baza la BCR este, asadar, mai mare decat contul standard si decat un pachet de cont cu card si online banking, probabil pentru ca banca sa-si compenseze gratuitatile pentru unele servicii aferente contului de baza impuse de lege, si anume retragerile de bani de la toate bancomatele din Romania si din UE, precum si alinierea platilor in euro tip SEPA la cele in lei.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Davos: ordinea liberală a mai murit puţin
     De la începuturile sale, în anii 1970, Forumul Economic Mondial de la Davos s-a dorit o celebrare a ordinii liberale, o oportunitate de a crea contacte între aleşii din fruntea statelor şi deţinătorii marelui capital (bănci, fonduri de investiţii), care doreau să treacă dincolo de lumea micilor speculaţii financiare, către sfera de influenţă a vieţii sociale.
     Reuniunea din ianuarie 2016 a adus un cutremur: liderii politici şi economici care au făcut acest pelerinaj în Alpii elveţieni s-au văzut puşi în faţa unei "insurecţii" împotriva ordinii economice globale pe care o propovăduiesc de decenii, după cum scrie The New York Times: referendumul pentru ieşirea Marii Britanii din UE şi alegerea lui Donald Trump la Casa Albă, alături de ascensiunea curentelor eurosceptice şi naţionaliste în UE. Reuniunea de la Davos din 2018 a avut loc sub alte auspicii, titrează cotidianul american: "Populismul păleşte, motiv de petrecere la Davos".
     Poleială globalistă peste o lume a naţiunilor
     Însă faptul că alegerile prezidenţiale şi parlamentare din Franţa au fost câştigate de liberalul Emmanuel Macron şi un partid de strânsură (La Republique en Marche), că administraţia Trump nu a dezlănţuit încă promisul război comercial cu China, că Angela Merkel a reuşit să încropească o nouă "mare coaliţie" pentru a mai continua în fruntea cancelariei de la Berlin sau că Brazilia a trecut de faza de recesiune acută, Japonia a reuşit să treacă peste ieşirea SUA din Parteneriatul Transpacific şi că economia mexicană creşte în ciuda ameninţării ieşirii SUA din Acordul Nord-American de Liber Schimb, nu sunt argumente suficiente pentru o "petrecere" la Davos. Ca şi în urmă cu un an, singurii susţinători veritabili ai unei lumi fără ziduri şi graniţe, unde capitalul poate circula liber permanent, aducând profituri uriaşe, au fost liderii marilor afaceri. Celălalt grup de participanţi, pe care cade mereu lumina reflectoarelor, politicienii, nu mai împărtăşesc această viziune.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Rectorul Universităţii Bucureşti demisionează din CNATDCU în semn de protest faţă de numirea rectorului agramat ca ministru al Educaţiei
     Rectorul Universităţii din Bucureşti Mircea Dumitru a anunţat, luni, că demisionează din toate funcţiile pe care le ocupă în cadrul Consiliului Naţional de Atestare a Titlurilor, Diplomelor şi Certificatelor Universitare (CNATDCU) după ce în fruntea ministerului Educaţiei a fost pus Valentin Popa, rectorul Universităţii din Suceava care pronunţă celălanţi, furton, ghiuvetă şi ceolofan .
     45 de rectori de universităţi din România îl susţin pe agramatul cu exprimare de CAP-ist ca ministru al Sănătăţii, printre ei şi academicianul Ioanel Sinescu, rectorul UMF Carol Davila.
     El i-a transmis ministrului Educaţiei să ia notă de demisia sa din aceste funcţii. Iată demisia rectorului:
     Domnule Ministru,
     Vă rog să luaţi notă de demisia mea din toate funcţiile pe care le ocup în cadrul Consiliului Naţional de Atestare a Titlurilor, Diplomelor si Certificatelor Universitare (CNATDCU): membru în Consiliul General, Preşedinte al Comisiei de Filosofie, membru al Comisiei de Filosofie.
     Domnule Ministru,
     Prezenţa mea în acest Consiliu ar fi total irelevantă şi ar induce unui observator imparţial de bună credinţă falsa impresie a unui acord de fond între viziunea dumneavoastră şi a mea cu privire la standardele eticii academice, în timp ce mie îmi este evident, urmărind declaraţiile publice de astăzi ale domniei voastre, că aş fi pus în situaţia de a accepta compromisuri care sunt inacceptabile.
     Am reflectat la nevoia de a pune în acord conduita mea publică şi asumarea unor funcţii în serviciul comunităţii academice cu valorile integrităţii profesionale în care continui să cred cu obstinaţie. Şi am ajuns la concluzia că un act salubru de minimă decenţă publică este să mă retrag din toate funcţiile asociate cu funcţionarea Ministerului Educaţiei.
     Atâta timp cât poziţia de ministru a fost gerată de un obedient membru de partid, executant servil al poruncilor venite "de la centru", deşi nu m-am simţit în ordine cu mine însumi, am considerat că nu există - încă - o puternică incompatibilitate între, pe de o parte, faptul ca demnitarul cu cea mai înaltă funcţie în sistemul de educaţie era un agramat lamentabil şi un incult irecuperabil şi, pe de altă parte, lucrarea mea în slujba acreditării academice în domeniul meu de expertiză, filosofia. Am considerat că e o datorie pe care o am faţă de comunitatea mea profesională.
     Dar acum, lucrurile au luat o întorsătura grotescă!
     *  JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     *  Dragnea despre schimbarea lui Mihai Tudose: Se ajunsese la o stare de tensiune între guvern - PSD şi coaliţie
     Schimbarea lui Mihai Tudose a survenit în urma unei stări de tensiune dintre guvern şi PSD, pe de o parte, şi între guvern şi coaliţia de guvernare, în ansamblu, a declarat luni preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Liviu Dragnea, lider al PSD.
     El a reamintit că demisia lui Mihai Tudose a fost cerută de 60 din cei 68 de membri ai Comitetului Executiv Naţional al PSD.
     "Se ajunsese la o stare de tensiune între guvern, pe de o parte, şi PSD şi chiar coaliţie în ansamblu, pe de altă parte. Toate motivele mie, cel puţin, îmi este greu să le identific până la ora asta. L-am văzut pe Mihai Tudose - i-am şi mulţumit azi în plenul Parlamentului - cum a evoluat după ce nu a mai fost prim-ministru, a redevenit acelaşi coleg glumeţ, pozitiv şi foarte deschis. Poate tensiunea de acolo, poate influenţa unora sau altora, manipulările cu care a fost înconjurat în permanenţă, consilier sau consilieri care au stat în permanenţă lângă el la guvern, şi care îi spuneau probabil lucruri neadevărate şi îl încărcau foarte negativ, cert este că se ajunsese la o situaţie în care partidul, în marea lui majoritate, a considerat că lucrurile nu pot evolua într-o direcţie bună", a precizat Dragnea la Antena 3.
     Liderul PSD a amintit de un prim moment tensionat - luna octombrie a anului trecut - când personal "a oprit deznodământul".
     "Dar lucrurile au continuat şi au evoluat. La baza partidului era o foarte mare nemulţumire pentru situaţia existentă în ceea ce priveşte relaţiile dintre guvern şi partid. Dincolo de faptul că guvernul condus de Mihai Tudose a făcut lucruri bune (...), starea asta tensionată nu putea duce la nimic bun", a adăugat Dragnea.
     Întrebat în privinţa unui scenariu vehiculat de presă şi analişti, conform căruia Sorin Grindeanu şi Mihai Tudose ar fi avut "relaţii strânse cu persoane din zona serviciilor secrete", Liviu Dragnea nu a exclus o astfel de posibilitate. Mai mult, el a afirmat că vicepremierul Paul Stănescu este cel care a denunţat o propunere venită din partea lui Lucian Pahonţu, şef al SPP.
     "Instituţional, orice premier trebuie să aibă contacte cu şefii unor astfel de instituţii - şi mă refer SRI, SIE şi puţin SPP. Ceea ce aţi auzit dvs. am auzit şi eu. Nu ştiu la ora asta dacă din partea acestor instituţii a fost o influenţă atât de mare care să-i fi determinat şi pe Sorin Grindeanu şi Mihai Tudose să evolueze într-o astfel de relaţie tensionată cu partidul şi cu coaliţia. N-avem de unde să ştim acum, dar asta nu înseamnă că până la urmă nu vom afla. În schimb, mai mulţi colegi mi-au zis că şeful SPP-ului a fost implicat mai mult decât e cazul. Şeful SPP-ului n-are de ce să interacţioneze cu premierul sau cu membri ai cabinetului. (...) Este un coleg de-al nostru - de mine s-a ascuns - Paul Stănescu - probabil că de aia are şi probleme acum sau poate că este o simplă coincidenţă. El a spus în mai multe întâlniri publice în ţară, la întâlniri ale CExN, că un bun prieten de-al lui a fost trimis de dl Pahonţu, care a spus că nu vorbeşte în numele dumnealui - eu cred că vorbea doar în numele dumnealui - şi a spus că undeva prin martie eu o să fiu executat şi că dumnealui să stea deoparte că o să fie protejat şi chiar o să ajungă preşedintele partidului. Dacă acelaşi tip de discuţie l-a avut şi cu Mihai Tudose sau cu Sorin Grindeanu, putem începe să avem explicaţii. Mi se pare un lucru foarte grav", a afirmat preşedintele PSD.
     *  NAŢIONAL
     *  SRI isi face doua partide!
     Toate analizele informative aflate la dispozitia liderilor principalului serviciu secret arata ca, mai ales la ce se intampla in jurul nostru, Romania nu poate sa mai ramana multa vreme drept singura tara din Europa fara o formatiune politica de extrema dreapta, cu o puternica nuanta nationalista. De asemenea, dupa ce experimentul USR al lui Coldea s-a fasait deja dupa ce "tatal tehnocratilor" a fost debarcat de la butoanele operative ale Serviciului Roman de Informatii este iminenta si coagularea miscarilor protestatare intr-un partid al strazii anti-sistem si chiar cu niscai valente anarhiste pe alocuri.
     Asa ca, la un anumit nivel al initiatilor sistemului, cu sprijinul tacit al anumitor grupari de influenta din cadrul CSAT, puternic legate de marii papusari ai serviciilor s-a pus deja transant problema daca nu ar fi mai bine ca, pentru salvgardarea statului de drept, sa se fure startul si sa se puna umarul la ocuparea acestor extreme ale esichierului politic romanesc prin crearea in laboratoarele propagandistice secrete a doua noi partide. Unul nationalist, anti-migratie si unul progresist, al "elitelor" din strada.
     Si astfel nu doar sa se preintampine aparitia unor formatiuni politice cu adevarat noi, care ar putea creste spectaculos la criza in care se afla debila clasa politica romaneasca actuala, dar sa se si confectioneze noi partide "balamale", de care este atata nevoie dupa disparitia UNPR, implozia USR si deturnarea liniei pragmatice a UDMR-ului de oferta financiara fabuloasa a Budapestei.
     Asa ca SRI-ul cauta deja "oameni noi", dar scosi ca din cutie "din Padure", pe care sa-i aseze in fruntea noilor partide "extremiste" si sa stinga astfel setea de innoire a clasei politice atat de solicitata de romani in ultima vreme.
     *  ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     *  Corpurile de Control din instituţiile publice, adăpost pentru personaje controversate
     La Ministerul Energiei şi-a găsit loc de muncă Sorin Bogdănescu, un apropiat de-al lui Sorin Blejnar. Soţia lui Bogdănescu, şi ea o bună perioadă de timp cu funcţii în aparatul de stat, este acuzată de ANI că nu poate justifica aproape 450.000 de lei din averea sa.
     Corpurile de Control din instituţiile publice au ajuns un fel de refugiu pentru personaje controversate, unele chiar condamnate penal. Asta deşi acest servicii interne din cadrul din ministerelor sau a diferitor autorităţi publice ar fi trebuit să fie dincolo de orice dubiu în materie de integritate întrucât angajaţii care fac parte din Corpurile de Control sunt cei care verifică cheltuirea banului public sau orice alte nereguli din instituţia respectivă.
     "România liberă" a descoperit un personaj interesant în Corpul de Control de la Ministerul Energiei şi anume Sorin Marian Bogdănescu. Adus în Minister în 2017, în perioada fostului ministru Toma Petcu, Bogdănescu deţine o avere impresionantă pentru un slujbaş al statului, el venind la Energie de la ANAF. La ANAF sursele ziarului l-au prezentat pe Bogdănescu ca făcând parte din cercul de prieteni al fostului preşedinte ANAF, Sorin Blejnar.
     Soţia acestuia, Raluca Maria Bogdănescu a fost prinsă anul trecut de inspectorii Agenţiei Naţionale de Integritate că nu poate justifica aproape 450.000 de lei din averea dobândită.
     "Agenţia Naţionalã de Integritate a constatat existenţa unei diferenţe nejustificate, în cuantum de 440.581,15 Lei, între averea dobânditã şi veniturile realizate de cãtre Bogdănescu (fostã Mîrţoiu) Raluca Maria în perioada exercitãrii funcţiei publice. Având în vedere cele de mai sus, Agenţia Naţionalã de Integritate a sesizat Comisia de cercetare a averilor din cadrul Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, în vederea începerii acţiunii de control cu privire la modificãrile patrimoniale intervenite şi veniturile realizate în perioada exercitãrii funcţiei de cãtre Bogdănescu (fostã Mîrţoiu) Raluca Maria", se arată în comunicatul Agenţiei Naţionale de Integritate din noiembrie anul trecut.
     ANI a susţinut că Raluca Maria Bogdănescu nu a depus la dosar niciun punct de vedere care să combată acuzaţiile care i se aduc.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Cum arată capitalul privat românesc: românii domină în construcţii, restaurante, transport, agricultură şi sănătate. Străinii au 70% din industrie şi 50% din businessul total din România
     ♦ Companiile private româneşti au ajuns la 46% cotă de piaţă în economie în 2016, în scădere cu 1% faţă de anul anterior ♦ Firmele străine au ajuns la 50%, arată studiul Capitalul Privat Românesc" realizat de ZF în colaborare cu PIAROM - Patronatul Investitorilor Autohtoni din România.
     Companiile private româneşti au ajuns la o cifră de afaceri de 571 mld. lei în 2016, în creştere cu 4% faţă de 2015, dar compa­niile străine au crescut cu 5%, până la o cifră de afaceri de 609 mld. lei, arată datele studiului "Capitalul Privat Ro­mânesc" realizat de ZF în cola­bo­rare cu PIAROM - Patronatul In­vestito­rilor Autohtoni din România.
     Firmele private româneşti au ajuns astfel la o cotă de piaţă de 46% din cifra de afaceri to­tală din economie, faţă de 47% în anul ante­rior, iar firmele străine cu crescut de la 49% la 50%. Restul de 4% din cifra de afaceri totală de 1.225 mld. lei din 2016 a revenit fir­melor de stat.
     Studiul a luat în considerare firmele "ro­mâ­neşti" ca fiind cele cu capital privat majo­ritar ro­mâ­nesc, firmele "străine" cel cu capital ma­joritar străin şi firmele de stat cele cu capital majoritar de stat.
     Nici o instituţie publică nu urmăreşte evo­lu­ţia investiţiilor firmelor cu capital privat ro­mâ­nesc. BNR şi Institutul de Statistică publică anual un raport asupra investiţiilor străine.
     Firmele româneşti au avut în 2016 un re­zultat net - profituri nete plus pierderi nete - de 33 mld. lei, cu 27% mai mare decât în anul an­terior, ceea ce înseamnă o profi­ta­bi­litate, adică rezultat net / cifra de afaceri, de aproape 6%.
     *  Băncile mici şi medii, cele mai riscante. Au expuneri mari pe creditele în valută
     Băncile mici şi medii, precum şi instituţiile de credit care funcţionează în regim de sucursală, înregistrau anul trecut raporturi credite/depozite pe component de valută în jurul a 100% sau chiar peste acest nivel.
     Concret, băncile medii aveau după primele nouă luni de anul trecut un raport credite/depozite în valută de 150%, la băncile mici raportul era de circa 95%, în timp ce în cazul sucursalelor, care în mod explicabil depind mai mult de finanţarea de la banca-mamă, raportul a fost de 112%.
     Pe de altă parte, la băncile mari raportul credite/depo­zite pe partea de valută este în jurul a 80%.
     În ceea ce priveşte raportul credite/depozite pe componenta în lei la băncile mari nivelul era la finele lunii septembrie 2017 de 72%, la băncile medii - 84%, la băncile mici - 57,7%, iar la sucursale - 75,4%.
     Pe total, raportul mediu dintre împrumuturi şi depozite la bănci, în lei şi valută, a depăşit anul trecut 80%, conform datelor BNR.
     Rata credite/depozite la valută era după primele nouă luni de anul trecut de 97,4%, devenind în 2017 subunitară pentru prima dată în ultimii aproape 14 ani, în timp ce pentru componenta în lei raportul a coborât la 73,6%, ceea ce indică faptul că există spaţiu pentru intensificarea creditării în lei.
     La finele anului 2011, raportul credite/depozite la valută urcase la un vârf de 232,7%, iar pe partea de lei maximul de 93,8% a fost atins spre finele anului 2008. 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:16
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6474, sub referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a scăzut cu 0.56 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul s-a apreciat la 4,0104 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6474 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0.66 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa anterioară, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6540 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 13:47
Bulgaria trebuie să menţină o creştere economică solidă şi prudenţa fiscală pentru a adera la euro
     Pentru a putea adopta moneda euro, Bulgaria trebuie să menţină o creşterea economică solidă şi prudenţa fiscală pentru o perioadă relativ lungă de timp, a declarat astăzi, guvernatorul Băncii Naţionale a Bulgariei, Dimitar Radev.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 13:36
ANDREEA PAUL:
"Nu ai cum să fii competitiv într-o economie europeană fără să ai o economie foarte puternic internaţionalizată"
     România are un PIB de 200 de miliarde de euro, cu 20 de milioane de locuitori, iar Portugalia are acelaşi PIB, cu jumătate din locuitori, a declarat astăzi, preşedintele Iniţiativei pentru Competivitate (INACO), Andreea Paul, într-o conferinţă organizată de Patronatul Investitorilor Autohtoni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:29
DĂNCILĂ:
"Îmi doresc creşterea dimensiunii europene a guvernării"
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a afirmat astăzi, la finalul unei întâlniri cu comisarul european pentru Politica Regională, Corina Creţu, că îşi doreşte "creşterea dimensiunii europene" a guvernării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 13:15
Consiliul Concurenţei a aplicat anul trecut amenzi de 123,1 milioane lei
     Consiliul Concurenţei a aplicat anul trecut amenzi de 123,11 milioane lei (27,35 milioane euro) cu peste 60% mai mult decât în anul anterior, când sancţiunile s-au ridicat la 76,8 milioane lei, arată raportul publicat marţi de instituţie.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0287
2.3762
3.0365
4.0104
0.1836
0.6244
0.2122
4.6474
5.2724
1.4993
3.4456
0.2238
0.4855
1.1210
0.0669
0.4751
0.9912
3.7416
0.3151
1.1859
0.5919
0.0588
0.3500
0.2010
2.7445
0.0391
0.1337
1.0187
0.6265
0.1191
161.8384
5.4421 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
