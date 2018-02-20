   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018

BURSA 30.03.2018

V.D.
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  INFOGRAFIE Unde poate să se prăbuşească staţia spaţială chinezească. Cât riscăm să ne lovească?
     Laboratorul spaţial chinezesc Tiangong-1, scăpat de sub control de doi ani, se va prăbuşi pe Pământ într-una din următoarele zile, potrivit estimărilor Agenţiei Spaţiale Europene (ESA), care monitorizează coborârea modulului orbital.
      Biroul pentru Resturi Spaţiale al ESA, citat de CNN, spune că intervalul cel mai probabil în care se va produce reintrarea staţiei spaţiale şi prăbuşirea ei pe Pământ este între 30 martie şi 2 aprilie, subliniind însă că estimarea este "foarte variabilă". Oficiul de Inginerie Spaţială pentru Zboruri cu Echipaj din China afirmă însă că prăbuşirea se va produce între 31 martie şi 4 aprilie şi că laboratorul orbital va arde la reintrarea în atmosferă. Experţii în inginerie spaţială insistă că riscul pentru populaţie este minim: şansele ca resturi ale staţiei spaţiale să lovească un om sunt de ordinul 1 la 1.000 de miliarde. Pentru comparaţie, spun experţii, şansa ca un om să fie lovit de fulger pe teritoriul Statelor Unite este de 1 la 1,4 milioane.
      Laboratorul spaţial Tiangong-1, în traducere "Palatul ceresc", mare cât un autobuz - lung de 12 metri şi cântărind 8,5 tone -, a fost lansat în septembrie 2011. Înpreună cu succesorul său, Tiangong 2, lansat în 2016, reprezintă testele în fază de prototip pentru obiectivul final al Chinei: o staţie spaţială permanentă, de 20 de tone, a cărei plasare pe orbită e preconizată în 2022.
      *  BANCHERUL
     *  Gafa BNR: 9 membri ai conducerii au dat raportul in fata a 3 senatori...
     ...dintre care unul, Florin Citu, presedintele comisiei economice din Senat, cel care a invitat conducerea BNR la "o discutie", parea al zecelea membru al conducerii bancii centrale, dupa cat de galant s-a purtat cu invitatii sai.
     BNR a facut astfel o gafa destul de mare, comitand mai multe greseli in privinta relatiei cu Parlamentul, caruia i se subordoneaza, dar mai ales a relatiei cu partidul la putere, PSD.
     Cea mai mare, care poate fi caracterizata chiar jenanta, a fost prezenta intregii conduceri a BNR in fata a doar trei senatori, dintre care unul, Florin Citu, evident de partea BNR, iar altul, Daniel Zamfir, un acerb critic al BNR si al sistemului bancar, fiind initiatorul legiilor privind darea in plata si a plafonarii dobanzilor la credite.
     Niciun senator PSD nu a fost prezent, acestia decizand sa boicoteze intalnirea, dupa cum a declarat Citu si cum a confirmat mai tarziu presedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea.
     BNR ar fi trebuit sa anticipeze acest lucru, prin confirmarea participarii senatorilor PSD, dar si luand in calcul un element esential, faptul ca intr-o zi de joi parlamentarii sunt plecati in teritoriu.
     Iar daca BNR a fost constienta de aceste lucruri, si anume de riscul ca la sedinta sa nu fie prezenti senatorii PSD, partidul la guvernare, si cu toate acestea a venit la comisia din Senat, atunci gafa poate fi considerata si mai mare, poate chiar monumentala.
     Cu atat mai mult cu cat reprezentantii PSD si-au exprimat in ultima perioada critici cu privire la politica monetara a BNR, asadar pe ei ar fi trebuit sa-i convinga conducerea BNR de viabilitatea politicii monetare si necesitatea corelarii acesteia cu politica fiscala, nu pe Florin Citu.
     De asemenea, ne aflam intr-o perioada in care BNR ar trebui sa-si prezinte raportul anual de activitate in fata comisiilor reunite ale Camerei si Senatului.
     Asadar, nu era nicio urgenta ca BNR sa fi venit astazi la Senat pentru discutii generale despre inflatie, dobanzi, curs si politica monetara si fiscala in general, cu trei senatori, dintre care doi de la PNL.
     Dimpotriva, prioritatea ar trebuit sa fie intalnirea cu parlamentarii PSD si prezentarea raportului in comisiile parlamentare reunite, cu prezenta tuturor membrilor acestora.
     Se poate spune, in aceste conditii, ca gafa facuta astazi de BNR poate fi considerata chiar sfidatoare la adresa partidului la guvernare. Mai ales ca, dupa cum a declarat tot astazi seful PSD, Liviu Dragnea, acesta a vorbit ieri la telefon cu guvernatorul Isarescu, care i-a spus ca i-a raspuns la scrisoarea cu privire la masurile adoptate de BNR, adica majorarea dobanzii si efectele asupra cresterii economice.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     * Noua "debarcare" anglo-americană în Europa
     Preşedintele Donald Trump începe să aplice o strategie de fragilizare a nucleului franco-german al UE
     Mai puţină uniune economică şi politică şi mai multă alianţă militară cu SUA, mai multă fermitate faţă de Rusia - acesta este mesajul pentru UE şi Germania din partea SUA, ţara care a luat cele mai dure măsuri împotriva Rusiei în cazul Skripal, şi din partea Marii Britanii, ţara care nu va mai putea apăra interesele SUA la Bruxelles începând din 2019.
     După decizia SUA şi a 14 state UE de a expulza diplomaţi ruşi pentru presupusa implicare a Rusiei în tentativa de asasinat, NATO a hotărât expulzarea a şapte diplomaţi ruşi. Marţi, generalul James Mattis, şeful Pentagonului, a declarat că decizia scoate în evidenţă relevanţa NATO. "Rusia are potenţialul de a fi partenerul Europei, însă trebuie să admitem că ei au decis să adopte o altă abordare în relaţia cu statele membre NATO. Rusia a decis că vrea să fie un adversar. Ei încearcă să spargă unitatea alianţei occidentale", a declarat Mattis. Sunt declaraţii care relevă utilitatea cazului Skripal pentru Occident - revitalizarea importanţei NATO şi a SUA în ochii politicienilor şi electoratelor europene.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  ENGIE scumpeşte gazele cu 10,17% de pe întâi aprilie
     Comitetul de reglementare al ANRE a aprobat, în şedinţa de joi, 29 martie 2018, preţurile pentru furnizarea reglementată a gazelor naturale la clienţii casnici.
     În conformitate cu metodologiile de tarifare, începând cu data de 1 aprilie 2018, preţurile pentru furnizarea reglementată a gazelor naturale înregistrează următoarea evoluţie:
     -pentru 34 din cei 36 de operatori economici deţinători de licenţă de furnizare a gazelor naturale care au şi clienţi reglementaţi, preţurile aplicate clienţilor casnici reglementaţi rămân aceleaşi.
     -pentru operatorul economic ENGIE România SA se va înregistra o creştere de preţ pentru furnizarea reglementată aplicată clienţilor casnici, creştere datorată, în principal, corecţiilor aplicate pentru perioada trimestrului IV 2016 - trimestrului I 2018, când preţul practicat a fost mai mic decât costurile aferente furnizării, ceea ce însemnă o creştere de 1,2 bani/kWh, de la 11,8 la 13 bani/kWh.
     -în cazul operatorului economic E.ON Gaz Furnizare România SA preţurile pentru furnizarea reglementată aplicată clienţilor casnici nu se modifică.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Ne-am bătut joc de banii UE: 47 miliarde de euro, investite în nimic
     România a primit de la Uniunea Europeană 46,8 miliarde de euro din 2007 şi până în februarie 2018, conform ultimelor date publicate de Ministerul Finanţelor Publice.Cea mai mare parte a banilor, 37 de miliarde de euro, a fost accesată în cadrul programelor din exerciţiul financiar 2007-2013, iar alte 9,74 miliarde de euro au fost acordaţi din programele aferente perioadei 2014-2020. Banii s-au risipit în nenumărate proiecte mărunte, în cursuri de formare profesională pentru coafeze şi ospătari, în construcţia de bucăţi de autostrăzi care, deocamdată, nu duc nicăieri sau în subvenţii directe la hectar. Încă nu avem o autostradă care să traverseze Carpaţii sau drumuri rapide care să lege provinciile istorice între ele.
     Spre deosebire de noi, bulgarii, ungurii şi polonezii au reuşit să folosească fondurile UE pentru proiecte majore care să le asigure o dezvoltare de durată. Şi-au împânzit ţara de autostrăzi şi căi ferate, au investit în ferme mari şi în sisteme de irigaţii, au construit incineratoare ecologice pentru deşeuri, au înoit sistemele de alimentare cu apă şi canalizare din localităţile importante şi au modernizat transportul public din câteva mari oraşe.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Coldea da drumul la filme!
     Cine a crezut ca Florian Coldea deja a fost pus cu botul pe labe de filmuletul de la Cheia chiar se inseala amarnic ! Pentru ca acum, la mai bine de un an dupa ce a inghitit cu greu umilinta de a se retrage de la butoanele operative ale Serviciului Roman de Informatii, nu pentru ca ar fi indraznit Eduard Hellvig sa-l dea afara din birou, ci doar pentru ca a constientizat ca oricum nu va avea scapare si va fi "tocat" precum Laura Codruta Kovesi acum, iata ca i-a venit randul lui Coldea sa dea drumul la filme ! Si va fi soc si groaza, dupa cum sustin sursele noastre din anturajul fostului director general adjunct al SRI ! Cel care nu uita si nu iarta ! Dar care pare decis sa declanseze vendeta personala la peste un an de la "perversa lui Ghita" pentru ca, dupa cum recunosc chiar apropiatii acestuia, de-abia acum s-a obisnuit cu ideea ca nu se va mai intoarce niciodata la varful sistemului. In schimb, cu un pas deja in mediul de afaceri, unde cu exceptia "Palugii" Cosma si a "Anacondei" Istode, cam toti ceilalti fosti colaboratori ai sai de incredere s-au interconectat deja la varful unor business-uri de mare viitor, Coldea deja a aruncat "buzduganul" in poarta DIICOT. Unde cei prezenti la audierea sa in dosarul "Black Cube" se spune ca pur si simplu au inghetat cand au auzit ce "apropouri" mai mult decat fatise bate omul care a condus de facto SRI-ul peste un deceniu.
     Iar putinii initati ai sistemului care asteapta deja "Apocalipsa" dezvaluirilor, care va matura scena politica de la stanga la dreapta si de la Traian Basescu la George Maior, dar care va dezmembra si ultimele verigi ale statului paralel nu au putut sa nu observe gestica de la ultima aparitie publica a lui Coldea. Cand, spre deosebire de "clipitul" stresat de acum peste un an, indica imaginea unui adevarat "sarpe veninos", gata sa scoata capul de sub piatra unde a stat ascuns atata vreme si sa-i muste fatal pe toti fostii sai aliati. Iar dupa cum reiese din informatiile intrate in posesia noastra, foarte probabil "scurgerile" fiind de asemenea unele "controlate", dupa ce opinia publica romaneasca a fost bine "parjolita" la focul iminentelor dezvaluiri privind filmulete cu "secretele murdare" ale sistemului, iata ca primul pas l-ar putea face chiar cel in care multi nu mai vad decat un pensionar care isi mai castiga o "chifla" in plus facand pe lectorul universitar pe la Cluj
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Precizarea României libere
     Echipa editorială a ziarului România Liberă ţine să precizeze următoarele aspecte cu privire la corespondenţa primită la redacţia ziarului nostru de la Ministerul Justiţiei- Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor (ANP):
     Plicul era inscripţionat Ministerul Justiţiei -Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor, documentul purta, de asemenea, antetul Ministerului Justiţiei- ANP, având şi un număr de înregistrare (de "ieşire") de la această instituţie, iar pe ultima pagină a acestui document apărea o ştampilă şi o semnătură olografă a oficialului care a redactat documentul.
     Toate informaţiile conţinute în document erau unele deja de notorietate. Notorietatea aspectelor evidenţiate la nivel naţional este demonstrată de existenţa unei puternice polemici în societate cu privire la condiţiile necorespunzătoare de detenţie în penitenciarele din România, fapt care a determinat legislativul să adopte şi Legea nr. 169/2017 pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 254/2013 privind executarea pedepselor şi a măsurilor privative de libertate dispuse de organele judiciare în cursul procesului penal- lege prin care la articolul 3 prevede că După articolul 55 se introduce un nou articol, articolul 551, cu următorul cuprins:
     "Art. 551. - Compensarea în cazul cazării în condiţii necorespunzătoare:
     (1) La calcularea pedepsei executate efectiv se are în vedere, indiferent de regimul de executare a pedepsei, ca măsură compensatorie, şi executarea pedepsei în condiţii necorespunzătoare, caz în care, pentru fiecare perioadă de 30 de zile executate în condiţii necorespunzătoare, chiar dacă acestea nu sunt consecutive, se consideră executate, suplimentar, 6 zile din pedeapsa aplicată.,"
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Un avertisment: "Nu faceţi experimente cu energia nucleară!" În cinci ani, gradul de realizare a investiţiilor la Cernavodă s-a înjumătăţit. La "supraveghere" sunt şi foşti administratori de spitale de ginecologie
     Nuclearelectrica este cel mai complex producător de energie local, unicul administrator de reactoare nucleare din România şi asigură aproape 20% din producţia naţională de energie. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018

 
Opinia cititorului 
Internaţional, 07:59
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:49
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:44
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * INFOGRAFIE Unde poate să se prăbuşească staţia spaţială chinezească. Cât riscăm să ne lovească?
     Laboratorul spaţial chinezesc Tiangong-1, scăpat de sub control de doi ani, se va prăbuşi pe Pământ într-una din următoarele zile, potrivit estimărilor Agenţiei Spaţiale Europene (ESA), care monitorizează coborârea modulului orbital.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 07:36
Reactorul 2 de la Cernavodă, reconectat
     Nuclearelectrica a anunţat astăzi că Unitatea 2 a centralei nucleare de la Cernavodă a fost reconectată la Sistemul Energetic Naţional (SEN), dând noi explicaţii despre deconectarea de joi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
