Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 30.08.2018

BURSA 30.08.2018

A.M.
 
     Adevărul
     * Anul şcolar aduce cozi interminabile la cabinetele medicilor
     Publicaţia Adevărul despre începutul de an şcolar: "Apropierea începutului de an şcolar vine la pachet cu cozi interminabile la cabinetele medicilor de familie, care abia reuşesc să aibă grijă de pacienţii obişnuiţi".
     De asemenea, Adevarul susţine că: "părinţii sunt nevoiţi să obţină mai multe adeverinţe pentru a-şi trimite copiii la creşă, şcoală, grădiniţă sau liceu, unele mai năstruşnice decât altele, afirmă reprezentanţii medicilor de familie, care arată că reuşesc cu greu să facă faţă şi pacienţilor obişnuiţi în aceste două săptămâni în care cabinetele sunt supra-aglomerate. "Profesorii le spun părinţilor că trebuie să vină cu minim trei adeverinţe. Părinţii aleargă disperaţi să prindă loc la medicii de familie, să ceară adeverinţe, avize, referate. Noi, medicii de familie nu mai putem consulta pacienţii pentru că două săptămâni nu facem decât fişe de şcoală, adeverinţe de sport, avize epidemiologice şi chitanţe pentru eliberarea lor. Peste tot, aceeaşi ameninţare: nu primim altfel copiii la şcoală. Nu ştiu ce relevanţă au pentru înscrierea la grădiniţă examenul ginecologic al mamei şi analiză de sifilis a tatălui, dar sunt grădiniţe care cer astfel de absurdităţi", explică şi medicul de familie Sandra Alexiu, preşedintele Asociaţiei Medicilor de Familie Bucureşti-Ilfov, care trage un semnal de alarmă privind o serie de adeverinţe cerute de anumite instituţii de învăţământ, care nu au nicio relevanţă asupra stării copilului".
     Bancherul
     * Cum au facut bancile profitul record de 2,6 miliarde lei in primul semestru
     Conform datelor Băncii Naţionale a României: "Creşterea cu 35% a profitului net al băncilor obţinut în primul semestru din 2018, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, la un nou nivel record de 3,6 miliarde lei, se datorează în principal diminuarii riscului de credit, conform indicatorilor sistemului bancar".
     De asemenea publicaţia mai transmite că: "Profitul brut al sistemului bancar a fost de 4,327 miliarde lei, iar impozitul pe profit de 763 miliarde lei, ceea ce înseamna ca băncile au achitat statului sume mai mari decât cota legală de 16% pe impozitul pe profit, în urma diverselor regularizări.
     Un număr de 23 de bănci au fost pe profit la finalul lunii iunie, faţă de 22 în martie, în timp ce 12 instituţii de credit au raportat pierderi, cu două mai puţin decât în primul trimestru.
     Astfel, în timp ce riscul de credit (provizioanele pentru creditele neperformante) au înregistrat o scădere anuală de 28%, profitul operaţional al băncilor a înaintat cu numai 5%.
     Concret, provizioanele pentru creditele neperformante (ajustările pentru depreciere, conform normelor Autorităţii Bancare Europene - ABE) au scăzut în iunie 2018 cu 28%, echivalentul a 3,6 miliarde lei, la 9,3 miliarde lei, faţă de iunie 2017, arată datele BNR.
     Cu alte cuvinte, băncile şi-au diminuat costurile cu riscul de credit cu o sumă importanta pe parcursul ultimului an, respectiv 3,6 miliarde lei. În prima jumătate din acest an, provizioanele au scăzut cu 1,2 miliarde lei".
     Cotidianul
     * Dragă Curte de Apel
     Cotidianul anunţă că: "Fac mare zarvă de cîteva luni încoace diverse protocoale semnate de SRI cu organe ale puterii judecătoreşti.
     Protocoalele nu sunt banale, pentru că în alte ţări serviciile secrete nu semnează protocoale cu curţile de justiţie.
     Cele cu DNA au fost chiar indispensabile, din motive tehnice, dar desecretizarea lor a fost benefică, pentru că a arătat ceea ce noi numim în politica publică o situaţie de informaţie asimetrică. SRI nu era obligat să informeze DNA că îi oferea informaţie cu caracter selectiv, şi astfel ajungea să aibă o influenţă necuvenită în anchetele penale. Aşa a stabilit Curtea Constituţională".
     De asemenea publicaţia mai transmite că: "Societatea civilă a cerut SRI desecretizarea unor informaţii mult mai puţin specializate, anume ce ştia SRI despre infecţiile intraspitaliceşti din spitale, o ameninţare la adresa sănătăţii naţionale, şi a rolului jucat în acestea de norocoasa firmă Hexi Pharma, care cîştiga licitaţii pe bandă rulantă, avea sediul într-un imobil SRI şi obiceiul de a face economie la substanţa activă din antiseptice, uneori sub nivelul letal pentru bacterii.
     Ştim de existenţa acestor informaţii deoarece nişte indiscreţi din SRI, fără a se îngriji că ar putea încălca vreo lege a statului român, s-au lăudat la adăpostul anonimatului la presă că au informat pe politicienii incompetenţi despre Hexi Pharma, dar aceia nu au făcut nimic.
     În România nu există un studiu oficial despre amploarea acestor infecţii intraspitaliceţti, presa acuzînd adesea Ministerul Sănătăţii că ar ascunde datele.
     Cu atît mai semnificative pentru interesul public sunt datele deţinute de SRI şi comunicate miniştrilor Sănătăţii. Sunt date care pot contribui decisiv la cercetarea acestui fenomen, tocmai pentru că statisticile oficiale îl subraportează- sau aşa crede presa".
     Curierul National
     * Motive care pot genera o criză financiară personală
     Curierul Naţional relatează că: "Fiecare persoană îşi doreşte să se bucure de stabilitate financiară, pentru că acest lucru înseamnă că nu sunt probleme cu banii. Iar atunci când nu sunt probleme pecuniare îţi poţi îndeplini orice dorinţă, satisface orice nevoie şi vei duce o existenţă optimă din punct de vedere financiar. Dar ce se întâmplă atunci când ajungem într-o criză financiară personală? Avem nevoie de un împrumut pentru a ne reveni sau putem gestiona situaţia într-un anumit mod, astfel încât să nu fie nevoie să solicităm bani? Iar ceea ce este şi mai important, de ce am ajuns într-o astfel de criză, a cui este vina şi cum o putem preîntâmpina"?
     De asemenea publicaţia anunţă că: "Cu siguranţă că vei fi tentat/tentată să arunci vina pe situaţia economică, pe salariul mic, pe invidia celorlaţi sau pe faptul că nu ai avut parte de oportunităţi financiare. Oricât de mult ai face acest lucru, criza ta financiară va continua, iar singurul/singura care o poate rezolva într-un mod eficient eşti doar tu. Mai ales pentru că punctul de plecare al crizei ţi se datorează în mod exclusiv, chiar dacă vei crede că nu este aşa".
     Jurnalul National
     * Puiu Popoviciu a început să-şi închidă firmele din România pe care le deţine pe numele mamei sale
     Publicaţia informează că: "Una dintre companiile controlate de omul de afaceri Puiu Popoviciu, condamnat definitiv la şapte ani de închisoare în dosarul terenurilor din Băneasa aparţinând Universităţii de Ştiinţe Agricole şi Medicină Veterinară Bucureşti şi refugiat de mai bine de un an la Londra, a fost închisă. Este vorba despre o societate care activează în domeniul imobiliar, controlată de Puiu Popoviciu prin intermediul mamei sale, Ligia, şi printr-un offshore cipriot, care deţinea în proprietate importante imobile şi terenuri, printre care şi celebrele Vile 23 şi 24 din Snagov".
     De asemenea, Jurnalul National susţine că: "De altfel, toate companiile care fac parte din acest grup imobiliar au înregistrat pierderi, începând cu anul 2016, când omul de afaceri a fost condamnat, pe fond, de către Curtea de Apel Bucureşti.
     Firma care activează în domeniul imobiliar, SC Farview Investments SRL, parte a grupului Farview, a tras oblonul. Închiderea afacerii a avut loc, în mod discret, în data de 20 iunie 2018, după ce omul de afaceri Puiu Popoviciu a pierdut toate căile de atac în instanţele din România cu privire la condamnarea primită la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, în urma căreia trebuie să execute 7 ani de închisoare. Astfel, potrivit unei notificări înregistrate la Oficiul Naţional al Registrului Comerţului (ONRC), la 20 iunie, a avut loc o şedinţă a asociaţilor SC Farview Investments SRL, unde acţionarii au decis aprobarea dizolvării voluntare şi lichidarea simultană a societăţii, fără numirea unui lichidator". 
 
Internaţional
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 29 august 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9113
2.3770
3.0817
4.0787
0.1806
0.6234
0.2226
4.6489
5.1318
1.4321
3.5835
0.2401
0.4760
1.0848
0.0586
0.4339
0.6243
3.9852
0.2771
0.9636
0.5840
0.0566
0.3582
0.2091
2.6732
0.0393
0.1416
1.0849
0.6251
0.1218
154.2313
5.5808 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.