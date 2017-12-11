   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 3.02.2018

BURSA 03.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Klaus Iohannis: Priorităţile politicii externe a României în 2018
     Marţi, 23 ianuarie, a avut loc primirea corpului diplomatic acreditat la Bucureşti şi rostirea celui de-al doilea discurs anual ca importanţă în materie de politică externă, securitate şi apărare al preşedintelui României, după cel de la Zilele diplomaţiei române, la 1 septembrie.
     Discursul preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis a adus noutăţi privind apropierea sau depărtarea unor ţinte de prim-planul intereselor, preocupărilor şi priorităţilor româneşti în materie, dar a marcat şi o schimbare de prim-plan vizând o prioritate inexistentă până astăzi în niciun asemenea discurs. Centenarul Statului Naţional Unitar român, bazat pe o politică internă europeană, a democraţiei liberale şi a statului de drept Într-adevăr, este pentru prima dată când principala temă de deschidere a discursului de politică externă vizează situaţia internă, instabilitatea, inconsecvenţa şi nevoia de a respecta principiile şi valorile fundamentale asumate de societatea românească la intrarea în structurile occidentale: democraţie, stat de drept, independenţa justiţiei. Demersul este legat şi de Proiectul de ţară, anunţat de Preşedinte pentru anul acesta, anul Centenarului Statului Naţional Unitar român, al României Moderne.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Băncile au frânat creditarea
     Băncile şi-au diminuat volumele de credite noi acordate în ultimele patru luni ale anului trecut, pe fondul avertismentelor venite de la BNR cu privire la supraîncălzirea economiei, precum şi a măsurilor de restricţionare a creditării adoptate de banca centrală, atât prin recomandări către bănci de creştere a gradului de prudenţă cât şi prin iniţierea ciclului de majorare a dobânzii de referinţă la lei, după ce dobânzile pieţei bancare (ROBOR) au început să crească abrupt din septembrie.
     BNR a anunţat chiar posibilă adoptare de măsuri administrative pentru restricţionarea creditării persoanelor fizice, prin impunerea unui prag maxim de îndatorare pe care ar trebui să-l respecte băncile, în paralel cu relaxarea condiţiilor de finanţare a firmelor, un răspuns la aşa-zisul mix de politici monetare şi fiscale vizând reducerea ponderii consumului şi creşterea investiţiilor în Produsul Intern Brut (PIB).
     (BNR) a ajuns la concluzia că "o proporţie semnificativă (o treime) din populaţia cu credite prezintă un risc ridicat de intrare în stare de neperformantă", întrucât rată la banca şi IFN (gradul de indatoare) este mai mare de 55% din venituri şi va mai creşte din cauza majorării dobânzilor, astfel că şi-a anunţat intenţia de a impune băncilor o limita maximă de îndatorare pentru fiecare client, pentru "menţinerea gradului de îndatorare a populaţiei la un nivel considerat sustenabil."
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Site-ul oficial de turism al României, închis pentru neplată
     Romania.travel, site-ul oficial al turismului românesc din ultimii ani, nu mai poate fi accesat pentru că reprezentanţii Ministerului Turismului, care îl au în administrare, nu au mai platit taxa anuală pentru deţinerea domeniului.
     "Nu cred aşa ceva", a fost prima reacţie a noului ministru al Turismului, Bogdan Trif, atunci cpotrivit Profit.ro.
     "M-am interesat să văd despre ce e vorba şi site-ul nu funcţionează de la începutul lunii ianuarie. Domeniul a fost luat pe persoană fizică şi este administrat de Ministerul Turismului. Nu e cadrul legal să-l plătim, motiv pentru care o să-l plătesc eu din salariul meu de ministru, astfel încât luni să funcţioneze din nou. Asta-i viaţa", a spus Bogdan Trif.
     El crede că, până în prezent, site-ul, creat de fostul şef al Biroului de Turism al României la New York, Simion Alb, a fost plătit tot "din buzunar", în lipsa unui cadru legal. Alb, care a părăsit instituţia în toamna anului trecut, a predat administrarea portalului romania.travel către Ministerul Turismului în luna mai, atunci când Mircea Dobre, pe atunci ministru al Turismului, a decis să desfiinţeze birourile de promovare externă a României.
     * CURENTUL
     * Ministerul Muncii: niciun bugetar nu va avea salariul mai mare decât preşedintele, adică 2866 de Euro
     După ce i-au fost demascate minciunile, Olguţa Vasilescu a transmis un comunicat prin care anunţă că e adevărat că unele salarii scad de la 1 ianuarie 2018 dar motivează că e din cauză că s-a stabilit ca niciun bugetar să nu aibă salariul mai mare decât preşedintele al cărui salariu brut este de 12* 1900 de lei, rezultând un net de 2866 de EURO.
     Vă prezentăm integral comunicatul Ministerului Muncii: "Precizări referitoare la efectele aplicării Legii nr. 153/2017 privind salarizarea personalului plătit din fonduri publice
     Legea nr. 153/2017 privind salarizarea personalului plătit din fonduri publice a început să producă efecte din data de 1 iulie 2017.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Ministrul Educatiei convoacă şedinţă de urgenţă la ISJ Sibiu în scandalul profesorului de religie acuzat de comportament indecent
     Ministrul Educatiei, Valentin Popa, a convocat o şedinţă de urgenţă a Inspectoratului Şcolar Judeţean Sibiu după ce instituţia a sancţionat trei eleve de la Liceul "Nicolae Teclu" din Copşa Mică pentru că l-au filmat în timpul orei pe profesorul de religie. Elevele s-au ales cu o mustrare scrisă şi nota scăzută la purtare, pentru că au înregistrat filmul şi l-au distribuit fără acord pe Internet.
     Ministrul a plecat spre Sibiu pentru a rezolva situaţia creată în scandalul profesorului de religie acuzat de comportament indecent.
     Profesorul nu a fost sancţionat pentru că a demisionat în ziua în care elevele au dat jurnaliştilor filmul. Nici diriginta elevelor nu a fost sancţionată, pentru că s-a dovedit că nu ştia de niciun incident, susţine Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * România a câştigat procesul cu Chevron. Ce notă de plată au de achitat americanii
     Această sumă este rezultată în urma rezilierii a trei acorduri petroliere de concesiune fără respectarea obligaţiilor financiare prevăzute de Legea petrolului, informează Guvernul, într-un comunicat transmis sâmbătă AGERPRES.
     Conform sursei citate, decizia aparţine Curţii Internaţionale de Arbitraj de pe lângă Camera Internaţională de Comerţ de la Paris (ICC Paris), cea mai importantă instituţie de arbitraj comercial internaţional, care a fost solicitată să se pronunţe în litigiul dintre Chevron şi ANRM.
     "Potrivit deciziei, compania Chevron este obligată să plătească ANRM suma de 73.450.000 USD, la care se adaugă dobânda legală stabilită la nivelul ratei de referinţă a BNR + 8%, calculată începând cu data de 23.10.2014 până la data plăţii integrale, precum şi cheltuielile arbitrale suportate de ANRM", se precizează în comunicat.
     Potrivit Executivului, ANRM şi Chevron România Holdings au încheiat, pe 3 martie 2011, trei acorduri de concesiune pentru exploatare - dezvoltare - explorare în perimetrele EX-17 Costineşti, EX-18 Vama Veche şi EX-19 Adamclisi, aprobate prin hotărâri de guvern, care prevedeau obligaţii minime de explorare asumate de Chevron.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     Finalul lunii decembrie 2017, într-o cafenea din Bucureşti. Un italian, fost patron al unui club de fotbal din România, mă interpelează: Domnu' ziarist, când vorbim şi noi despre bitcoin, să facem un articol? De ce? Păi, bat şi eu bitcoin, bine, nu bitcoin, dar am şi eu moneda mea.
     De la finalul anului trecut, ne-am trezit într-o isterie pe net, în cafenele, cel puţin din Bucureşti, că toată lumea vorbeşte despre bitcoin, ethereum, despre câştiguri fabuloase de 1.000%, 20.000%, de nu mai ştii unde pui punct şi unde virgulă, despre milioane de euro făcuţi peste noapte, despre conspiraţia finanţelor mondiale etc.
     În caz că nu ştiţi, un bitcoin valorează mai mult de 10.000 de euro (cel puţin marţi seară). Iar lumea vorbeşte despre bitcoin, despre criptomonede, despre blockchain ca şi cum ar vorbi despre politică şi fotbal.
     Toată lumea ştie ce este un bitcoin şi cum poţi să câştigi milioane de euro. Bineînţeles, bazându-se pe ce au auzit (de pildă, mi-a spus cineva că băiatul lui Ţiriac a făcut 20 de milioane de euro, dar ar fi putut să facă 200 de milioane de euro dacă nu vindea - după cum vorbeşte folclorul din cafenele. Nu ştiu dacă este adevărat sau nu, mi-e şi frică să întreb, să nu râdă de mine), pe faptul că euro şi dolarul vor fi înlocuite cu aceste criptomonede, că aşa au decis unii, că băncile centrale vor dispărea, iar lumea va prelua puterea.
     Ceea ce am aflat, după cum spune un specialist în fiscalitate - câştigurile din bitcoin nu sunt impozitate, pentru că reprezintă un activ financiar personal. Şi această informaţie trebuie verificată la ANAF, în caz că aţi făcut milioane pe bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, sau pe cine ştie ce criptomonedă.
     Nu prea am înţeles ce este în spatele acestor criptomonede, în afară că sunt nişte formule, nişte algoritmi, putere de calcul, stocare de date etc. Dar probabil că voi aţi înţeles. 
 
Miscellanea, 15:33
AMBASADORUL PAUL BRUMMELL:
"Prezenţa grupărilor NATO în Marea Neagră este un mesaj de asigurare că marea va rămâne liberă"
     Ambasadorul britanic Paul Brummell consideră că prezenţa celor două grupări navale NATO în Portul Constanţa transmite un mesaj puternic de asigurare că Marea Neagră va rămâne o mare liberă, dar şi că Marea Britanie este alături de România pentru a asigura securitatea europeană.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:49
CNAIR vrea să cumpere computere de birou de aproape 200.000 de euro
     Compania Naţională de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR) vrea să cumpere computere de birou de 915.000 lei (197.000), fără TVA, potrivit unui anunţ publicat pe Sistemul Electronic de Achiziţii Publice (SEAP).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:12
BUZĂU:
Daea, în vizită la un supermarket pentru a verifica prezenţa pe rafturi a produselor româneşti
     Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, aflat astăzi la Buzău, unde a ajuns caravana Campaniei naţionale de informare şi promovare "Alege oaia!", a vizitat un cunoscut supermarket din localitate pentru a verifica prezenţa în rafturi a produselor româneşti.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 13:38
GALAŢI:
"Cinci persoane au fost arestate în dosarul privind frauadarea fondurilor din sistemul de sănătate"
     Cinci persoane au fost arestate preventiv, iar alta a fost plasată sub control judiciar, în urma deciziei Judecătoriei Galaţi, în dosarul privind fraudarea sistemului asigurărilor de sănătate, în care prejudiciul este de aproximativ 1.400.000 de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 12:47
IGPF:
Peste 12.000 de pachete cu ţigări de contrabandă, confiscate la frontiera de nord
     Poliţiştii de frontieră din Sighetu Marmaţiei au descoperit şi confiscat, la frontiera verde, pe comunicaţii şi în PTF, peste 12.000 pachete cu ţigări de provenienţă ucraineană care urmau să ajungă pe piaţa neagră de desfacere, informează IGPF.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Dassault" şi "Nokia" aduc câştiguri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au fluctuat în prima zi a lunii februarie. Sectorul tehnologic a înregistrat câştiguri importante pe fondul unor rezultate peste aşteptări anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.02.2018
BVB
Peste 60% din volum, realizat cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de aproape 54 de milioane de lei (11,59 milioane de euro), peste...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv în Europa, în baza profiturilor raportate de companii
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs valabil din data de 02 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9766
2.3788
3.0293
4.0065
0.1846
0.6251
0.2112
4.6526
5.3000
1.5030
3.3921
0.2242
0.4857
1.1188
0.0662
0.4736
0.9921
3.7266
0.3116
1.1767
0.5928
0.0582
0.3435
0.2022
2.7405
0.0392
0.1338
1.0146
0.6258
0.1187
161.1758
5.4323 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
