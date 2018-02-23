   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 3.04.2017

BURSA 03.04.2018

M.D.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Zi decisivă la CNSAS. Cazimir Ionescu (PSD), favorit să devină preşedinte. Surse: "Se comportă deja ca un şef". Dosarul Revoluţiei ar putea fi compromis
     În această dimineaţă sunt programate alegeri pentru şefia CNSAS. Surse din instituţie au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că favorit pentru funcţia de preşedinte este Cazimir Ionescu, propus de Liviu Dragnea la recomandarea lui Ion Iliescu. Alegerea lui Cazimir Ionescu, cercetat pentru crime împotriva umanităţii, ar pune în pericol dosarul Revoluţiei, în care acelaşi Ion Iliescu este la un pas de a fi judecat. Teoretic, PSD are o majoritate la limită.
     Marţi, de la ora 10.00, va fi ales preşedintele Consiliului Naţional pentru Studierea Arhivelor Securităţii (CNSAS), după ce Parlamentul a votat săptămâna trecută noii membri ai Colegiului Director. Surse din interiorul instituţiei au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că cele mai mari şanse pentru şefia CNSAS le are controversatul Cazimir Ionescu, cercetat pentru crime împotriva umanităţii în dosarul Mineriadei. "La şedinţele din ultima săptămână, Cazimir Ionescu s-a comportat de parcă deja fusese ales preşedinte. A mai fost temperat de unii colegi", au povestit surse din conducerea instituţiei pentru "Adevărul". Potrivit unor surse din PSD, Cazimir Ionescu este susţinut intens chiar de Liviu Dragnea. La mijloc e, de fapt, o răfuială politică între vechi tabere din PSD. Mai exact, Adrian Năstase versus Ion Iliescu, iar Liviu Drganea e de partea fostului şef de stat, care are un interes major - propria libertate - pentru a impune un om de încredere la şefia CNSAS.
     Liviu Dragnea a refuzat să-l propună pentru un nou mandat în Colegiul Director al CNSAS pe istoricul Florin Abraham, unul dintre apropiaţii lui Adrian Năstase. În replică, Abraham a publicat o scrisoare deschisă în care îl critică în termeni duri pe Dragnea. Scrisoarea a fost distribuită imediat pe Facebook chiar de Adrian Năstase. "Dragnea, care e la cuţite cu Adrian Năstase, a vrut să se răzbune pe fostul premier, şi a făcut pace cu Ion Iliescu. Aşa au ajuns la varianta Cazimir Ionescu", au explicat surse din PSD pentru "Adevărul".
     * BANCHERUL
     * CEC Bank isi mentine oferta de credite de consum in top 5 cele mai mici dobanzi
     CEC Bank anunta ca-si prelungeste pana la finalul lunii iunie oferta de credite de nevoi personale cu o dobanda fixa de 9,90% pe an si o Dobanda Anuala Efectiva (DAE) de 12,29%, in cazul unui imprumut de 23.000 de lei pe cinci ani, care se afla printre primele cinci cele mai mici dobanzi la imprumuturile oferite de cele mai mari sapte banci romanesti (BCR, BT, BRD, Raiffeisen, Unicredit, ING, CEC).
     Cea mai mica DAE fixa la un credit de consum este la BCR (11,01%), urmata de Banca Transilvania (12,15%) si CEC Bank (12,29%), conform Calculatordecredite.ro si calculatoarelor de credite de pe site-urile bancilor.
     In privinta dobanzilor variabile, care fluctueaza in functie de evolutia ROBOR, cea mai mica DAE este la CEC Bank (11,40%), urmata de Banca Transilvania - BT (12,15%) si BRD (12,81%).
     BCR acorda doar credite cu dobanda fixa.
     Grupul celor patru banci cu dobanzi mici (CEC, BCR, BRD si BT), cu DAE intre 11,01% si 12,81%, este urmat de un alt grup de trei banci (ING, Raiffeisen si Unicredit), care acorda imprumuturi cu costuri sensibil mai ridicate, cu DAE de la 14,18% la ING pana la 16,63% la Unicredit.
     DAE medie la creditele de consum pentru primul grup de banci cu dobanzi mai mici este 12%, in timp ce DAE media la grupul bancilor cu dobanzi mari este 15%, asadar cu 3 puncte mai ridicata.
     Dobanda medie a crescut cu o jumate de punct din septembrie 2017 pana acum
     DAE medie la creditele noi de consum pentru tot sistemul bancar publicata de BNR a fost de 10,74% in februarie, in crestere de la 10,48% in ianuarie si 10,24% in decembrie 2017 si 10,38% in februarie 2017.
     Din septembrie 2017, cand a inceput sa creasca ROBOR, pana acum, DAE la creditele noi de consum a urcat cu doar o jumatate de punct, de la 10,23% la 10,74%.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Medicii solicită o nouă lege a malpraxisului
     Este nevoie de o nouă lege a malpraxisului medical. Nu o spun bolnavii, ci chiar medicii, iar Ministerul Sănătăţii analizează noile propuneri. Colegiul Medicilor solicită o instituţie a medierii, astfel încât daunele să fie plătite înainte ca medicii să ajungă la judecata Comisiei de Disciplină. Mai rău este însă că pacienţii care vor să reclame medici sunt blocaţi de proceduri.
     Un copil de un an şi jumătate ar fi avut şanse să trăiască dacă medicii de pe ambulanţă ar fi acţionat la timp. Cel puţin aşa crede tatăl lui. Copilul, aflat la un pas de comă, a fost plimbat între spitalele din Gorj şi Bucureşti. Părinţii au făcut plângere, dar aceasta le-a fost respinsă pentru că tatăl nu a precizat numele medicilor.
     Birocraţia omoară oameni
     "Nu pot ei stabili medicii care au fost. Nu, trebuie eu să merg la managerul spitalului, să fac o solicitare să-mi spună numele medicilor care erau pe ambulanţă şi a fost de serviciu, să fac către Ambulanţa Dolj, să aflu cine a fost pe salvare în acel moment, pentru că ei nu pot stabili", povesteşte Valeriu Bărbuică, tatăl copilului.
     Pe lângă birocraţie, şi lipsa de comunicare între medic şi pacient poate duce la tragedii. "Dacă medicul ar dovedi mai multă empatie, o comunicare mult mai bună cu pacientul, un umanism mai mare, cu siguranţă nu ar ajunge să fie reclamat", spune Radu Vlădăreanu, preşedintele Comisiei Superioare de Disciplină.
     102 medici cercetaţi anul trecut
     Dar cea mai recentă problemă descoperită de membrii Comisiei de Disciplină se leagă de condiţiile din spitale. Ministerul Sănătăţii promite şi investiţii, dar până atunci, reprezentanţii acestei instituţii speră ca legea malpraxisului medical să fie refăcută. "Avem o problemă cu malpraxisul. Vom promova o nouă lege a malpraxisului, şi atunci probabil că lucrurile se vor rezolva", explică Sorina Pintea, ministrul Sănătăţii. "Noi am propus o instituţie a medierii prejudiciare. Dacă oamenii se împacă şi îşi retrag plângerea, asiguratorul meu de malpraxis plăteşte pacientului daunele solicitate sau cuantumul pe care îl hotărâm între noi", spune Gheorghe Borcean, preşedintele Colegiului Medicilor din România.
     Anul trecut, 102 medici au fost cercetaţi, în 75 de cauze. Numărul este cel mai mic din ultimii 12 ani. Cei mai reclamaţi au fost medicii cu specializările chirurgie generală, ATI şi obstetrică-ginecologie. Comisia de Disciplină a acordat 11 mustrări, 6 avertismente, 1 vot de blam şi o suspendare, timp de o lună.
     * CURENTUL
     * Şeful ANAR s-a înscris la concursul pentru director ABA şi a fost admis. Însă, de frică, procedura a fost amânată
     Patronii politici ai Administraţiei Naţionale Apele Române, Victor Sandu, Gheorghe-Constantin Rusu şi eminenţa cenuşie Relu Adam, nu mai ţin cont de nicio lege, după ce PSD-ALDE au promis că abuzul în serviciu se va dezincrimina.
     În 7 martie a.c., directorul general al ANAR, Victor Sandu a lansat anunţul pentru organizarea concursului pentru ocuparea postului corespunzător funcţiei contractuale de conducere, pe perioadă nedeterminată de director al Administraţiei Bazinale de Apă Argeş-Vedea, aflată în subordinea ANAR. Candidaţii erau obligaţi să aibă studii superioare de construcţii hidrotehnice, hidroenergetică, energetică, îmbunătăţiri funciare, ingineria mediului, construcţii civile, industriale şi agricole, căi ferate, drumuri şi poduri, 10 ani vechime în specialitatea studiilor din care ani în domeniul gospodăririi apelor.
     Numit şi "mecanicul-şef", Victor Sandu care nu şi-a făcut vreodată public CV-ul, ar fi absolvit Facultatea de Mecanică şi a lucrat până în 2015 la propriul service auto unde a gospodărit maxim apa plată din frigider.
     Asta nu l-a împiedicat pe acesta să candideze pentru funcţia de director ABA, fără a demisiona din cea de director general şi nici pe Gheorghe-Constantin Rusu să-l declare admis la concurs.
     Contracandidatul lui Sandu, Adrian Moisescu a contestat decizia la ANAR şi la Ministerul Apelor şi Pădurilor; Moisescu le-a scris membrilor Comisiei de Solutionare a Contestatiilor, ministrului Ioan Denes, Secretarei de Stat Adriana Petcu, lui Victor Sandu, contracandidatul său, lui Rusu şi lui Relu Adam. După primirea contestaţiei, concursul a fost amânat pe termen necunoscut, "din motive obiective".
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Camelia Bogdan a fost din nou exclusă din magistratură
     Judecătoarea Camelia Bogdan a fost din nou exclusă din magistratură, scrie Antena 3.
     Secţia de judecători CSM a decis din nou excluderea din magistratură a Cameliei Bogdan, judecătoarea care în dosarul Telepatia a luat bani de la una din părţi.
     Este vorba de secţia de judecători în materie disciplinară.
     Decizia a fost luată în unanimitate. Se pare că ar fi vorba de nişte sechestre pe care aceasta le-ar fi pus în nişte dosare.
     S-a făcut şi un raport al Inspecţiei Judiciare, legate de aceste aspecte.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * Protocoalele. De ce nu răspunde nimeni
     Au fost oameni care au ajuns la puşcărie destul de nevinovaţi. Poate sună forţat, dar se referă la cei pe care judecătorii din câmpul tactic i-au trimis acolo pe cinci, şapte sau zece ani, când meritau doi, hai, maximum, trei ani. Sau nici măcar unul. O zi de închisoare este de ajuns să te marcheze pentru tot restul vieţîi. Dar şapte, opt ani? Procurorii, judecătorii şi indrumatorii lor din SRI nu au cum să descopere asta decât dacă ajung şi ei la puşcărie. Dar asta nu se va întâmplă niciodată, pentru că mecanismul aflat în spatele lor îi protejează perfect.
     În cel mai rău caz, vinovaţîi sistemului vor dispărea, o vreme, din lumina reflectoarelor, apoi vor străluci în alte locuri. La fel de călduţe, cu aceiaşi bani buni în buzunare. Sper că nu îşi imaginează cineva că statul paralel nu a gândit şi pus la punct metodele prin care să-i extragă şi să le piardă urmă de ochii curioşilor.
     u nu, poate alţîi
     Prtocoalele de colaborare între SRI şi DNA sau Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie "nu au apărut din senin", că să o citez pe Dana Girbovan, preşedinta UNJR. Ele au fost concepute de un om sau de un grup de oameni. Credeţi că vreunul dintre ei va spune "uite, dom'le, am fost eu, ăştia cinci din SRI, ăştia trei de la Parchet, doi de la Înalta Curte şi încă doi de la Poliţie"? Eu, unul, nu am disponibilitatea şi nici motivele să cred asta. În cel mai fericit caz va spune "eu nu, poate alţîi".
     După cum nu am nici chef să înghit basme cu siguranţă naţională atacată neregulamentar, la glezne, de corupţi şi evazionişti. Să presupunem, totuşi, că îi aflăm pe vinovaţi. Deja lucrurile se complică, pentru că trebuie să îi împărţim în cine a avut ideea, cine a dat dispoziţia de redactare a protocoalelor şi cine le-a întocmit, deşi putea să refuze. Mă întreb, putea să refuze un ordin atât de greu?
     Suntem prea ocupaţi
     După generalul Dumitru Iliescu, fostul şef al SPP, am mai spus-o, protocoalele reprezintă doar o secvenţă dintr-un plan amplu de subjugare a României. Aşa o fi, ştie el mai bine. Iniţierea lor aparţine CIA, "implicată în acţiuni împotriva oamenilor politici, oamenilor de afaceri, ziariştilor, magistraţilor şi specialiştilor în diverse domenii de activitate, consideraţi incomozi sau percepuţi cu un anumit grad de ostilitate faţă de interesele americane şi vest-europene, faţă de marile companii din aceste state". Bineînţeles că agenţii CIA nu au intervenit în mod direct, ci prin SRI, "pe care l-au fidelizat şi l-au determinat să-şi devieze activitatea spre acţiuni menite să susţînă şi să faciliteze promovarea şi protejarea intereselor americane în această zona geo-strategică". Ce facem dacă aşa ar stă lucrurile? Îi vede cineva pe americani traşi la răspundere pentru magaria asta? Cine s-o facă? Nu există, în România, niciun om şi nicio instituţie care să declanşeze o asemenea acţiune. Şi, pe de altă parte, nici interese nu există, preşedintele şi liderii politici fiind ocupaţi cu pupatul papucilor yankeilor. Mult prea ocupaţi.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * După apariţia protocolului secret dintre PÎCCJ şi SRI, Băsescu o jigneşte grav pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi, pe care o acuză că a minţit când a spus că o astfel de înţelegere nu există şi o numeşte "fetiţă încă neajunsă la pubertate".
     Traian Băsescu a lansat un atac devastator la adresa procurorului pe care a insistat să îl numească în fruntea Parchetului General şi al DNA! După apariţia protocolului secret dintre PÎCCJ şi SRI, Băsescu o jigneşte grav pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi, pe care o acuză că a minţit când a spus că o astfel de înţelegere nu există şi o numeşte "fetiţă încă neajunsă la pubertate".
     "Din păcate, dacă în timpul lui Daniel Morar, DNA a lucrat respectând Codul Penal, în timpul lui Kovesi, instituţia a fost pusă sub controlul SRI.
     Kovesi se pare că a lucrat foarte bine cu SRI, de la a minţi că nu sunt protocoale, că nu ştie nimic, că e fetiţă încă neajunsă la pubertate, până la a fi un vizitator continuu al vilelor SRI-ului, ceea ce Morar nu făcea. Lazăr e Coldea, e un substitut de Coldea, o apără pe Kovesi fără nicio rezervă. Eu nu fac acuzaţii, spun doar ce gândesc.
     Doamna de la Parchet cu proiectul trebuia să meargă la CSM să spună "daţi-mi un aviz de legalitate, să ştiu că nu greşesc"", a spus Băsescu la B1 TV.
     Fostul preşedinte spune că nici el nu a ştiut de protocoale, dar nici urmaşul său la Cotroceni, Klaus Iohannis, care ar fi fost informat chiar de şeful SRI, Eduard Hellvig, despre un astfel de document. Conform ipotezelor lui Băsescu, actualul procuror general, Augustin Lazăr, nu a vrut desecretizatea protocoalelor cu SRI.
     Iohannis n-a ştiut nici el de protocol până n-a ieşit scandalul, apoi aţi văzut cât a explicat Procurorul general că-l studiază. Hellvig a mers la preşedinte şi probabil i-a spus că are un document strict secret, preşedintele i-a spus "desecretizează-l, dar vezi cu Lazăr". Lazăr a fost pus într-o situaţie imposibilă pentru că trebuia s-o apere pe Kovesi, dar, pe de altă partee a fost pus în colţ cu regele şi i s-a dat mat. Cert este că Lazăr n-a vrut desecretizarea, dar Hellvig mai avea o variantă: să meargă la guvern pentru desecretizare, ceea ce nu i-ar mai fi dat nicio şansă lui Lazăr", a explicat Băsescu.
     Întrebat de ce Hellvig a vrut desecretizarea protocolului, liderul PMP a răspuns: "avea bolovani legaţi de picioare, care nu erau ai lui".
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * Nouă dintre cei zece jucători din comerţul modern îşi fac loc în top 500 importatori. Importurile marilor lanţuri de retail se ridică la circa 4 mld. Euro
     Nouă dintre cei zece jucători din comerţul modern local se află în topul celor mai mari 500 de importatori din România, poziţiile lor variind puternic - de la 6 la 362 - în funcţie de modelul de business şi de cifra de afaceri.
     Lidl şi Kaufland se află la vârful clasamentului, pe când Selgros este aproape de coada topului, iar Cora lipseşte. Importurile totale ale celor zece jucători sunt estimate de ZF la 4 mld. euro la afaceri totale ce sar de 11 mld. euro. Unele reţele pariază masiv pe importuri, cum e cazul Lidl, pe când altele anunţă că peste 50% din produsele de la raft sunt "made in Romania".
     Timp de mai mulţi ani, după căderea Cortinei de Fier, românii au căutat branduri internaţionale consacrate, mărci cu istorie şi renume care să le ofere ceva din gustul capitalismului. Astfel, până în 2009-2010, comerţul modern a urmat la rândul său acest trend. Începând cu anii de criză însă, consumatorii locali şi-au redescoperit apetitul pentru produse "made in România", astfel că şi retailerii au început dezvoltarea în această direcţie.
     Clasamentul celor mai mari importatori din România este condus de Automobile Dacia, Rompetrol Rafinare, Petrotel - Lukoil, Ford România şi ArcelorMittal Galaţi. Lidl este cel mai sus poziţionat retailer, ceilalţi jucători din comerţul alimentar au poziţii variate de la 22 (Kaufland) la 362 (Selgros Cash & Carry). 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 3.04.2017

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 2.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 29.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 28.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 21.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 07:51
Preşedintele Iohannis se întâlneşte, astăzi, cu Viorica Dăncilă şi Olguţa Vasilescu
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis se întâlneşte, astăzi, cu premierul Viorica Dăncilă şi cu ministrul Muncii, Olguţa Vasilescu, pentru o discuţie legată de aplicarea Legii salarizării unitare şi efectele sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:35
REVISTA PRESEI 3.04.2017
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Zi decisivă la CNSAS. Cazimir Ionescu (PSD), favorit să devină preşedinte. Surse: "Se comportă deja ca un şef". Dosarul Revoluţiei ar putea fi compromis  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:16
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:09
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 02 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8990
2.3799
2.9308
3.9600
0.1835
0.6246
0.2136
4.6548
5.3092
1.4891
3.5515
0.2294
0.4815
1.1043
0.0658
0.4528
0.9522
3.7746
0.3194
1.1420
0.6008
0.0580
0.3579
0.2075
2.7291
0.0394
0.1443
1.0277
0.6263
0.1211
161.6449
5.4890 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook