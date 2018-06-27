   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 3.09.2018

BURSA 03.09.2018

V.D.
 
     Adevărul
     *  PSD-iştii încep oficial războiul între ei. Cel mai votat lider al partidului îl acuză pe Dragnea că face poliţie politică
     Publicaţia Adevărul despre războiul din interiorul PSD: "PSD stă pe un butoi cu pulbere după ce Gabriela Firea a cerut demisia ministrului Carmen Dan şi a vorbit de relaţia tensionată cu Liviu Dragnea. Ultimul lider PSD care s-a luat de Dan a sfârşit prin a-şi da demisia din funcţia de premier, însă de această dată Firea pare să aibă în spatele său mai mulţi oameni cu greutate din partid".
     Publicaţie mai scrie că: "Ultimul Comitet Executiv al PSD a fost unul cu scântei. În cadrul şedinţei, vicepreşedintele Gabriela Firea, primar general al Capitalei, i-a cerut demisia ministrului de Interne Carmen Dan pentru modul cum a fost gestionată situaţia la protestul din 10 august şi pentru faptul că ar încerca să-i pună ei în cârcă acţiunile jandarmilor. Mai exact, vinovăţia ar avea loc prin asociere, fiind invocat în repetate rânduri că prefectul Speranţa Cliseru, persoană apropiată de Firea, este cea care a dat ordinul de intervenţie în forţă. Când s-a supus la vot retragerea sprijinului lui Dan, doar un singur vot a fost "pentru", al Gabrielei Firea, cu toate că în partid sunt mai mulţi "grei" nemulţumiţi de modul cum conduce Dragnea partidul. Printre ei sunt Adrian Ţuţuianu, Mihai Tudose, Marian Oprişan şi Niculae Bădălău, dar pentru moment se mărginesc doar la discuţii cu propriii colegi despre problemele din partid, nu la asumarea înlocuirii unui Guvern care generează îndoieli privind modul cum va gestiona preşedinţia Consiliului UE, potrivit unor surse politice".
     Bancherul
     *  Cum isi bate joc BCR de clientii carora le-au fost blocate conturile pentru neactualizarea datelor personale
     Publicaţie susţine că: "Trei reprezentanti ai unor firme cu conturi blocate pentru neactualizarea datelor se aflau in unitatea BCR, indignati ca banca le-a blocat conturile fara sa-i anunte in prealabil".
     "Intr-adevar, am primit informari ca trebuie sa fie actualizate datele firmei, insa din diverse motive nu am putut veni la banca pentru a aduce actele, am fost si in concediu o perioada. Motiv pentru care, fara sa ma anunte, mi-a fost blocat cardul si nu am mai putut face plati. Am aflat asta la benzinarie, dupa ce am facut plinul. Nu mi se pare corect ca BCR sa procedeze astfel, motiv pentru care voi trece la alta banca. Oricum, din cate am vazut sunt banci cu comisioane mult mai mici decat la BCR", se plange un client.
     De asemenea Bancherul scrie că: "O angajata a BCR s-a scuzat ca "acestea sunt normele BNR privind actualizarea datelor clientilor", astfel ca de cateva zile conturile tuturor clientilor care nu si-au actualizat datele personale au fost blocate. Este surprinzatoare aceasta relatie deficitara a BCR cu clientii companii, care in mod normal ar trebui sa beneficieze de o mai mare atentie si grija din partea bancii. Este inacceptabil ca unei firme sa i se blocheze cardurile fara ca banca sa o atentioneze in prealabil, astfel incat sa fie evitate probleme precum intreruperea activitatii acesteia".
     Cotidianul
     *  Firea, la cuţite cu Dragnea."Le spunea să nu mă ajute cu proiectele..."
     Cotidianul anunţă că: "Primarul Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, a declarat, după şedinţa Consiliului Executiv în care a cerut demisia lui Carmen Dan, că a primit telefonul de la comisarul european Corina Creţu pentru că aceasta încerca să discute cu cineva din partid, dar Liviu Dragnea nu i-a răspuns.În plus, primarul Capitalei acuză că i s-au pus pierdici".
     Pe de altă parte Cotidianul anunţă că: "Gabriela Firea, a mai spus la o emisiune TV, că, după schimbarea guvernului Tudose, Liviu Dragnea a vrut să o propună pe Carmen Dan pentru a prelua funcţia de premier, dar nu au fost de acord colegii din conducerea partidului".
     "Corina Creţu m-a informat că a discutat cu ceilalţi comisari europeni şi preşedintele Juncker şi au întrebat-o ce se întâmplă la Bucureşti, pentru că pe 5 decembrie ar trebui să înceapă pregătirirle pentru preşedinţia rotativă, toţi sunt preocupaţi de securitate. Doamna Creţu a spus că va transmite informaţiile şi că crede sau speră să se ia măsuri. M-a sunat pentru că pe parcursul verii Liviu Dragnea nu i-a răspuns la telefon. Nu că e o coaliţie a mea cu Corina Creţu", a declarat Gabriela Firea, duminică seara, la România TV.
     Jurnalul National
     *  Mihai Tudose, despre situaţia din PSD: Este un moment de inflexiune; s-au acumulat nişte tensiuni
     Publicaţia informează că: Fostul premier Mihai Tudose a declarat, sâmbătă, că Partidul Social Democrat (PSD) trece printr-un "moment de inflexiune".
     El a afirmat, la ieşirea de la şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional al PSD, că în partid s-au acumulat nişte tensiuni şi că vina pentru această situaţie aparţine tuturor.
     "Dacă cineva vine şi spune că în partid totul este în regulă, că a înflorit laleaua în glastră, soarele e în fereastră, e perfect. Nu este. Este un moment de inflexiune, s-au acumulat nişte tensiuni, s-au spus nişte lucruri. Aşteptăm de aici încolo să vedem ce se întâmplă. Vina este a tuturor. A unora că nu au spus când trebuie, a altora că nu au ascultat când trebuie", a spus Tudose.
     Referindu-se la discuţiile din partid pe tema demiterii ministrului de Interne, Carmen Dan, acesta a declarat: "Eu nu pot fi decât obiectiv, cu ghilimele. Eu am avut un conflict cu doamna Carmen Dan, tot după o chestie din asta. Eu ştiam ceva, domnia sa susţine altceva".
     National
     *  MACEL! Dosarul "RAFO", redeschis!
     National scrie că: "Dupa cum dezvaluiam recent, urmeaza declansarea unui cutremur fara precedent in Justitia cea oricum atat de greu incercata de la noi, prin redeschiderea iminenta a unora dintre dosarele care si pana acum au zguduit din temelii clasa politica, mediul de afaceri si sistemul deopotriva. Iar dupa cum o arata informatiile de ultima ora intrate in posesia noastra, "balul" va fi deschis de dosarul "RAFO". Cel in care, ce-i drept, dupa noua ani nebuni de procese s-au pronuntat deja definitiv, de catre Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie pedepse totale de 61 de ani si cinci luni de inchisoare, instanta dispunand de asemenea confiscarea sumei de 322 milioane lei".
     Publicaţia mai afirmă că: "Este vorba despre celebra ancheta a devalizarii rafinariei construite in Onesti in anul 1966 si care avea o capacitate de preluare de 3,5 milioane de tone. Iar ca o crunta ironie a sortii, dosarul care a fost solutionat, in fond, de-abia in decembrie 2014 a fost trimis in judecata catre Tribunalul Bucuresti in anul 2006, printr-un rechizitoriu semnat de nimeni alta decat Alina Bica. Adica fostul procuror sef al DIICOT care, la randul sau, dupa ceva vreme s-a plans oficial ca ar fi fost arestata la randul sau si condamnata la ani buni de inchisoare tocmai pentru instrumentarea aceluiasi dosar "RAFO", fara a tine insa cont de indicatiile generalului Florian Coldea, cel care i-ar fi cerut sa o lase mai usor cu acuzarea atat de influentului pe atunci om de afaceri Ovidiu Tender". 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 3.09.2018

 
Internaţional
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
