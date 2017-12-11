   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 31.01.2018

BURSA 31.01.2018

D.I
 
     * ADEVARUL
     *  PSD se pregăteşte să pedepsească munca. Ce-ar însemna aplicarea impozitului progresiv, pomenită de ministrul Finanţelor. Înapoi la era Năstase
     Impozitul pe venitul global, prevăzut în programul de guvernare PSD, poate fi implementat numai la pachet cu impozitul progresiv. Astfel, salariaţii cu lefuri mari vor ajunge să plătească aproape triplu la stat, exact ca în timpul guvernării lui Adrian Năstase. Potrivit unor surse politice, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu se opune impozitării progresive.
     Odată cu instalarea noului Guvern, atât liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea, cât şi ministrul de Finanţe, Eugen Teodorovici au vorbit despre implementarea impozitului pe venitul global, prevăzut în programul de guvernare al PSD. "Impozitul pe venitul global este în analiză la Ministerul Finanţelor, îl vom prezenta atunci când vor fi clarificate toate conceptele, dar fără un sistem informatic bine pus la punct nu vom avea decât o idee pe care vrem s-o aplicăm", a spus Teodorovici la audierile din Parlament, înainte de a prelua portofoliul Finanţelor. Numai că impozitul pe venit global, aşa cum îl defineşte PSD, este inutil. Să luăm un exemplu. Un angajat câştigă 2.000 de lei pe cartea de muncă, dar în plus mai are încă două contracte pe drepturi de autor, de la doi angajatori diferiţi, de câte 2.000 de lei fiecare. În total, încasează lunar 6.000 de lei. În acest moment, impozitul pe venit este de 10%. Aşadar, fiecare angajator îi va reţine angajatului câte 200 de lei din cele trei surse de venit. Practic, salariatul plăteşţe lunar statului un impozit de 600 de lei. Ce înseamnă impozitul pe venitul global? Statul contabilizează toate cele trei venituri ale angajatului şi impune un impozit de 10% pe venitul total, adică 10% direct pe 6.000 de lei, nu defalcat pe fiecare 2.000 de lei în parte. Banii pe care îi încasează statul vor fi tot 600 de lei, numai că s-ar numi impozit pe venitul global. Statul n-ar încasa niciun leu în plus, deci care e noima? Niciuna. Însă surse din PSD au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că impozitul pe venitul global ar veni la pachet cu impozitul progresiv. "Nu exclud revenirea la impozitarea progresivă, dacă are o logică", a spus şi Eugen Teodorovici. Şi, din perspectiva statului, are o logică. Să păstrăm acelaşi exemplu. Un angajat câştigă 2.000 de lei pe cartea de muncă, plus încă 4.000 de lei din două contracte din drepturi de autor. În cazul impozitului progresiv, statul stabileşte nişte praguri de impozitare în funcţie de venituri. Să presupunem nişte praguri ipotetice: 10% impozit pentru venituri sub 2.000 de lei; 15% impozit pentru venituri între 2.000 şi 4.000 de lei; 20% impozit pentru venituri între peste 4.000 de lei. Pragurile nu sunt pur ipotetice. Potrivit unor surse din PSD, praguri apropiate de aceste sume s-au luat în discuţie.
     Revenim la exemplul nostru, cu angajatul care câştigă 6.000 de lei din trei surse diferite. Automat, statul îi opreşte câte 10% din cele trei lefuri de 2.000 de lei. Deci în găleata bugetară ajung 600 de lei ca impozit pe un venit de 6.000 de lei. Aici intervine combinaţia dintre impozitul pe venitul global şi impozitul progresiv. Tăiem 600 de lei din câştigul total de 6.000 de lei şi anagajatului îi rămân 5.4000 de lei. Dacă ne raportăm la pragul ipotetic de mai sus, acest venit - 5.400 de lei - ar mai trebui impozitat o dată cu 20%, căci depăşeşte pragul de 4.000 de lei. Adică alţi 1.080 de lei pe care angajatul, din munca sa, trebuie să îi dea statului. Dacă adunăm cele două impozite, rezultă că la un salariu de 6.000 de lei obţinut din trei job-uri, un anagajt ajunge să plătească statului 1.680 de lei, adică 28% din suma câştigată. Practic, aproape una dintre cele trei lefuri ajunge în buzunarul statului. Potrivit programului de guvernare al PSD, Guvernul urmează să ofere anumite facilităţi fiscale sau deduceri de impozite persoanelor care depăşesc anumite praguri de impozitare, însă, chiar şi aşa, în buzunarul statului vor intra mai mulţi bani de pe urma impozitului progresiv decât de pe urma cotei de impozitare aflată acum în vigoare (10%). Deci impozitul pe venitul global are logică numai dacă vine la pachet cu impozitul progresiv. Iar discuţia despre trecerea la impozitul progresiv se poartă în contextul în care guvernarea PSD adună de unde poate bani pentru a acoperi găurile din bugetul de stat.
     Sursele citate susţin că liderul ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, se opune impozitării progresive, în condiţiile în care este o măsură profund de stânga, iar partidul pe care îl conduce se prezintă drept unul liberal. Întrebat de "Adevărul" dacă se opune impozitării progresive, deputatul ALDE Varujan Vosganian a răspuns: "Pe agenda ALDE nu se află creşterea de impozite. Ceea ce a spus domnul Teodorovici, întrebaţi-l pe domnul Teodorovici". Chiar dacă în interiorul coaliţiei de guvernare s-a opus impozitului progresiv, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu susţine impozitul pe venitul global, deşi cele două forme de impozitare nu au logică una fără alta. "Impozitul global pe venit, care a fost anunţat la începutul programului de guvernare, va rămâne în continuare, dar nu pot astăzi să vă dau un termen referitor la introducerea lui, pentru că Ministerul de Finanţe are de făcut o pregătire amplă şi amănunţită. Taxe şi impozite noi, nu", a spus liderul ALDE în urmă cu o săptămână.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Cum aplică Raiffeisen Bank legea contului de bază
     * Raiffeisen Bank a publicat marţi pe website-ul propriu oferta de conturi curente cu servicii de bază, la trei zile după intrarea în vigoare a Legii nr. 258/2017 privind comparabilitatea comisioanelor aferente conturilor de plăti, schimbarea conturilor de plăti şi accesul la conturile de plăti cu servicii de baza.
     Legea obligă băncile să ofere clienţilor care nu mai au niciun cont bancar posibilitatea să-şi facă un cont nou, pentru care să plătească mai puţine comisioane decât cele standard, iar persoanele cu venituri mici, mai exact cu salarii sub 1.500 de lei, să beneficieze de gratuităţi suplimentare.
     Raiffeisen oferă două pachete de conturi de baza, denumite Asist, unul standard şi altul pentru persoanele cu venituri mici, botezaţi în lege "consumatori vulnerabili din punct de vedere financiar".
     Conform legii, un cont de baza standard trebuie să aibe 0 comisioane pentru:
     - deschiderea şi închiderea contului;
     - retrageri de bani pe teritoriul UE, de la ghişeele băncilor sau de la boncomate.
     Raiffeisen respectă aceste cerinţe legale, conform listei de tarife pentru contul standard publicată de banca.
     Legea mai impune băncilor alte gratuităţi pentru un cont de baza, în cazul clienţilor cu venituri mici:
     - comisioane 0 pentru administrarea unui cont;
     - 10 plăti şi transferuri pe teritoriul UE, aşadar atât în lei cât şi în valută, la ghişeele băncilor, la bancomate sau online.
     Raiffeisen respectă însă doar parţial această prevedere legală referitoare la consumatorii vulnerabili: pachetul de cont destinat acestora, Asist, are 0 comisioane pentru administrare şi pentru plăţile în lei, însă în cazul plăţilor externe, banca afişează un comision de 0,13%, minim 50 de lei.
     Acelaşi comision îl găsim, de altfel, şi în pachetul de cont curent de baza standard.
     Şi asta în ciuda faptului că, potrivit legii, plăţile SEPA (în euro) "nu pot depăşi nivelul comisioanelor percepute pentru plăti în lei."
     La Raiffeisen, comisionul unei plăti în lei este maxim 10 lei, în timp ce o plata în euro costă minim 50 de lei.
     De altfel, Raiffeisen Bank este a două cea mai scumpă bancă dintr-un grup de opt care au aplicat până acum legea contului de bază.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Diplomaţie şi prostie, politică şi repetenţie
     Pe 16 ianuarie, Shinzo Abe, premierul Japoniei, o ţară de prim-plan pe eşichierul mondial, a făcut o vizită oficială în România, fiind însoţit de o importantă delegaţie de oameni de afaceri. Erau toate condiţiile să consemnăm un eveniment în relaţiile bilaterale ce putea avea un impact multiplu, îndeosebi pe plan economic. Şi pe plan politic se putea realiza o benefică deschidere a Bucureştiului spre alte state marcante ale lumii, care nu incomoda cu nimic apartenenţa sa la UE. În fine, diplomaţia noastră, ancrasată şi blegită din cauza unor "vârfuri" reticente în mod prostesc la ideea iniţierii unui dialog spre alte zări, putea da un semn de reviriment mult aşteptat.
     Din păcate, ceea ce ar fi trebuit să fie un eveniment românesc major a fost un rateu de zile mari, datorat în exclusivitate prostiei, ignoranţei, ambiţiei oarbe şi stilului de repetenţi pe care l-au afişat unii politicieni, în frunte cu Liviu Dragnea şi cei din jurul lui. De ce? S-o luăm pe rând. Cum se ştie, în sânul PSD intervenise o criză, declanşată, cel puţin din ce s-a aflat până acum, de ambiţiile stranii şi lipsa de luciditate de care a dat dovadă premierul de atunci, Mihai Tudose, un individ politic bărbos, fără educaţie politică, suferind brusc de boala clasică a celor propulsaţi într-o "foncţie" înaltă, care se cred brusc zei şi vor să aibă lumea la picioare.
     Nu este rost să spun aici dacă şi câtă dreptate a avut Tudose, dar, prin comportamentul său, ex-premierul a turnat gaz pe un foc mocnit, a slobozit, cu sau fără bună ştiinţă, "câinii războiului" pentru putere în PSD, azvârlind şi ţara în criză exact în preziua amintitei vizite nipone, de la care orice politician lucid şi responsabil aştepta mult.
     Ţara a plonjat în criză, dat fiind că liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, s-a simţit încolţit, iar postul, ameninţat, drept pentru care a convocat CEX-ul partidului exact în preziua sosirii lui Shinzo Abe. Mişcare precipitată, dovadă a convulsiilor din vârful PSD şi a faptului că, într-un atare context, el şi-a pierdut uzul raţiunii, acţionând fix ca proasta în bâlci. Nu l-au interesat deloc implicaţiile externe ale răfuielii sale precipitate din sânul partidului şi trecerea urgentă pe tuşa politică a premierului de atunci, sediţionarul Mihai Tudose.
     Se spune, şi sunt temeiuri să credem acest lucru, că unele minţi lucide i-ar fi cerut lui Dragnea să amâne cu cel puţin 24 de ore şedinţa CEX-ului, astfel încât distinsul oaspete nipon să aibă un interlocutor la Bucureşti, iar tratativele economice şi financiare preconizate să se desfăşoare, dar el nu a vrut să audă. Ca orice fiară încolţită îşi pierduse cumpătul, îi era teama ca nu cumva, în intervalul apărut datorită eventualei amânări a şedinţei respective, Tudose să capete noi susţinători în teritoriu. Dragnea nu s-a întrebat dacă acelaşi Tudose putea fi un nou Napoleon, adică să facă mai multe lucruri deodată: să aibă şi discuţii oficiale la Palatul Victoria cu omologul japonez, să participe apoi la ceremonia parafării unor importante investiţii şi să fie prezent la un dejun oferit chiar de el în onoarea lui Shinzo Abe.
     Nu a contat nimic din toate astea pentru el şi ai lui, astfel încât, în şedinţa cu pricina, i s-a dat lecţia cuvenită lui Tudose. Dar cu ce preţ? Cu al unei noi crize de guvern, cu torpilarea vizitei premierului nipon, cu ignorarea intereselor noastre naţionale, cu abdicarea de la cele mai elementare norme ale diplomaţiei şi cu lipsă de respect pentru proverbiala ospitalitate românească.
     Au prevalat calcule meschine, cecitatea politică, lipsa realismului şi lucidităţii unor poziţii responsabile şi înţelepte. Se spune că unii lideri ai ALDE l-ar fi avertizat pe Dragnea despre implicaţiile diplomatice externe ale şedinţei CEX la care el ţinea morţiş. E posibil să fie aşa, dar dacă pentru ei chiar contau interesul şi imaginea României în exterior, aveau suficiente arme de convingere, unele chiar radicale - culminând cu ameninţarea părăsirii coaliţiei. Altfel, domn` Teo Meleşcanu şi toţi ai lui s-au complăcut într-un simulacru de joc de glezne uzate.
     Nu e singurul episod de acest gen pe care l-am consemnat ca gazetar, ce evidenţiază pregnant orbul găinilor de care suferă autorităţile române postdecembriste. La fine lunii martie, 1998, Guvernul Ciorbea era pe ducă. Totuşi, prim-ministrul şi colaboratorii lui din Palatul Victoria, cât şi cei din guvernul Turciei, condus atunci de Mesut Yilmaz, făceau pregătiri intense pentru vizita la Bucureşti a premierului de la Ankara.
     Între altele, un grup de ziarişti români urma să meargă în Turcia pentru un interviu cu Yilmaz, iar aici trebuia să vină ziarişti turci pentru un interviu cu Ciorbea. Făceam parte din acel grup de ziarişti şi, în ziua plecării, dar şi cât am stat la Ankara înainte de interviu, am tot întrebat la telefon dacă el mai este oportun, dacă nu cumva, între momentul realizării şi cel al publicării lui, guvernul Ciorbea pică. De la biroul de presă din Palatul Victoria ni se răspundea ţâfnos să ne facem treaba pentru care am plecat la Ankara. Am realizat interviul, iar a doua zi, când când am ajuns la Bucureşti, guvernul Ciorbea picase...
     * CURENTUL
     * Obiectul procedurii de infringement a fost restrâns de la cele 17 zone şi aglomerări la 3 aglomerări: Bucureşti, Braşov şi Iaşi
     Astăzi, în cadrul reuniunii de lucru privind calitatea aerului, organizată, la Bruxelles, la solicitarea comisarului european pentru mediu, afaceri europene şi pescuit, Karmenu Vella, alături de reprezentanţii autorităţilor publice centrale de mediu din Republica Cehă, Germania, Spania, Franţa, Italia, Ungaria, Slovacia şi Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii, a participat şi o delegaţie a României, condusă de secretarul de stat Laurenţiu Neculaescu.
     În cadrul acestei întâlniri, România a prezentat măsurile întreprinse şi progresele înregistrate de autorităţile administraţiei publice locale şi de cele de mediu cu privire la acţiunile realizate în vederea îmbunătăţirii calităţii aerului şi, implicit, a stării de sănătate a populaţiei.
     De asemenea, România a solicitat, sub mecanismul Evaluarea implementării legislaţiei de mediu (EIR), sprijinul Comisiei oferit prin instrumentul TAIEX P2P (Peer to Peer) în domeniul calităţii aerului.
     La finalul discuţiilor, tuturor statelor participante li s-a solicitat să transmită Comisiei, oficial, până luni, 5 februarie a.c., detalii privind aspectele prezentate pe parcursul întâlnirii.
     În prezent, România face obiectul Cauzei 2009/ 2296 privind constatarea neîndeplinirii obligaţiilor consacrate de art. 13, alin. (1), coroborat cu Anexa XI şi art. 23, alin. (1) din Directiva 2008/ 50/ CE privind calitatea aerului înconjurător şi un aer mai curat pentru Europa (depăşirea în România a valorilor limită pentru indicatorul particule în suspensie - PM10)
     - Cauza 2009/ 2296 este o procedură de infringement aflată în etapa avizului motivat suplimentar.
     - Iniţial, această procedură a vizat 17 zone şi aglomerări din România, pentru care s-au raportat Comisiei Europene depăşiri ale valorilor limită pentru indicatorul PM10, pentru anii 2007 şi 2008.
     - În urma demersurilor realizate în contextul cauzei 2009/ 2296 şi a informaţiilor comunicate Comisiei, obiectul procedurii de infringement a fost restrâns de la cele 17 zone şi aglomerări la 3 aglomerări: Bucureşti, Braşov şi Iaşi.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Awdi cere statului român încă 650 milioane de euro. Vrea Casa Presei şi alte 142 de proprietăţi
     Hassan Awdi nu se lasă şi cere din nou bani statului român, sub ameninţarea unui alt proces la Curtea de Arbitraj Internaţional a Centrului Internaţional pentru Reglementarea Diferendelor Relative la Investiţii (ICSID). Condamnat definitiv în 2014 la opt ani de închisoare pentru falimentarea CFR Mesagerie, Awdi a trimis zilele trecute din Libanul natal, unde a fugit înainte de pronunţarea sentinţei, o convocare de conciliere Guvernului român. Afaceristul susţine că statul l-a expropriat abuziv de 142 de proprietăţi şi cere daune imense, de peste 650 milioane de euro. În 2015, Awdi a câştigat la ICSID un proces împotriva României, care i-a achitat deja despăgubiri de peste 11 milioane de euro.
     Hassan Awdi a trimis convocarea de conciliere pe 25 ianuarie şi a dat un termen de răspuns de 30 de zile, înainte de a da din nou România în judecată la ICSID. Convocarea este adresată Guvernului, dar şi Ministerului Dezvoltării Regionale, Ministerului Economiei, Ministerului Justiţiei, Ministerului Afacerilor Externe, precum şi Ministerului Public.
      Nu este foarte clar cum ar putea negocia un diferend economic cineva de la Externe sau un procuror, cert este că Awdi se simte pe val după decizia ICSID din 2015. În convocarea de conciliere, afaceristul fugit din România se prezintă "subsemnatul Awdi Hassan, de cetăţenie american, fiul lui Ali şi Tamal, domiciliat / cu reşedinta în Fox Wholesale Club, Lacaza Building, Zahraa Hospital street, Jnah, Beirut, Lebanon".
     Awdi ataşează cererii sale de consiliere o listă cu 142 de proprietăţi, despre care susţine că i-au fost confiscate abuziv de către statul român şi pe care le-a evaluat la peste 650 de milioane de euro, bani pe care îi cere acum statului român. Lista cuprinde o adevărată comoară imobiliară, cu hoteluri, vile, apartamente şi terenuri amplasate în cele mai bune locaţii din România.
     Pe lista imobilelor pentru care condamnatul fugar cere despăgubiri sunt şi obiective extrem de valoaroase, cum ar fi Casa Bucur din Capitală dar şi o parte din Casa Presei
     Cele mai multe se află în Ilfov- 45 de terenuri la Buftea, Snagov şi Otopeni, lângă aeroport, vile în "Paradisul Verde" din Corbeanca ş.a., Bucureşti- 38 de imobile în zone precum Splaiul Unirii, Piaţa Presei etc, judeţul Constanţa- 28 de clădiri şi terenuri, precum hotelurile Caraiman I şi II din Mamaia, hotelul Orlando din staţiunea Venus, dar şi terenuri de pe centura municipiului Constanţa şi la Corbu, în Delta Dunării. Restul imobilelor pentru care Awdi cere despăgubiri sunt în mai toată ţara: Iaşi, Piatra Neamţ, Alba Iulia, Slatina, Satu Mare, Suceava, Slobozia, Bacău, Botoşani, Ploieşti, Cluj Napoca etc.
     Una din problemele care îl macină pe Hassan Awdi în disputa sa cu statul român este legată de ceea ce acuză el a fi mafia din care fac parte, deopotrivă, DIICOT şi Guvernul. Groparul CFR Mesagerie şi a Rodipet, fosta reţea naţională de distribuţie a presei, îi aminteşte în convocarea sa de conciliere pe "Hosu Georgiana, Codruţ Olaru şi alţii care au favorizat în calitate de procuror şef DIICOT grupul infracţional organizat din care fac parte şi care l-a expropriat ilegal, nejustificat şi fără compensare prealabilă pe dl Hassan Awdi precum a şi inventat dosare penale falsificate împotriva acestuia şi a familiei acestuia".
     Awdi dă dovadă, deopotrivă, de naivitate şi tupeu, cerând despăgubiri pe un ton serios, cu expuneri pseudo-juridice stângace şi trimiteri stufoase la prevederi legale, de la "sistemul judiciar al statului mafiot român"
     Fugarul vorbeşte despre răspunderea disciplinară a judecătorilor care au falsificat hotărârile judecătoreşti care au dus la exproprierea sa şi se foloseşte de cetăţenia sa americană pentru a denunţa abuzurile la care a fost supus de România în calitate de investitor american.
     Tupeul lui Hassan Awdi este alimentat, în principal, de decizia ICSID din 2015, prin care România a fost obligată să-i plătească despăgubiri de 48,7 milioane lei (circa 11 milioane de euro) după ce statul a executat gajul asupra acţiunilor deţinute de libanez şi a reziliat contractul de privatizare a Rodipet. ICSID a aprobat însă doar o parte infimă din totalul daunelor solicitate de Awdi, respectiv peste 447 milioane de euro, de unde reiese că statul român a procedat corect în cea mai mare parte a speţei Rodipet. Awdi a preluat Rodipet de la statul român în 2003 şi l-a îngropat câţiva ani mai târziu, devalizarea fostei companii de stat făcând obiectul unui dosar intrumentat de DIICOT încă din 2016. Falimentul Rodipet a fost una din principalele cauze care au dus la prăbuşirea presei scrise din România.
     * NATIONAL
     * Realizările lui Firea: Criza majoră la RADET, în plină iarnă
     Problemele de la RADET sunt arhicunoscute. Pierderile financiare ale regiei de termoficare din ultimii 10 ani au depăşit cifra de afaceri a RADET şi continuă să crească. Acestea sunt de ordinul sutelor de milioane de lei. În septembrie 2016, RADET a solicitat deschiderea procedurii de insolvenţă, dosar nr. 35232/2016, în care se arată că "datoria către ELCEN, principalul producător de energie termică, este de 3.600.000.000 lei".
     Bineînţeles, problemele financiare duc, inevitabil, la mari tensiuni în cadrul RADET, dar şi între RADET şi Primăria Capitalei. Astfel ştim că a propus de-a lungul timpului tot soiul de soluţii pentru reducerea pierderilor pe care şi cel mai recent primar, Gabi Firea, a refuzat să le ia în calcul.
     Acum, însă, s-a spart buba: directorul RADET Bucureşti, Răzvan Niţu, şi-a dat demisia după accidentul de luni seară, în urmă căruia doi angajaţi ai Regiei şi-au pierdut viaţă. Cei doi muncitori lucrau, luni seară, într-un canal, la remedierea unei avarii, pe Bulevardul Iuliu Maniu. Înainte că oamenii să poată face ceva, ţeavă s-a rupt complet şi din ea au ţâşnit apă şi aburi fierbinţi. Bărbatul care a fost rănit a reuşit să iasă singur din canal, deşi are arsuri pe 80% din suprafaţă corpului. Abia după patru ore pompierii au putut scoate la suprafaţă şi corpul celui de al doilea muncitor. Muncitorul care reuşise să iasă din canal a fost transportat la Spitalul Militar, însă a decedat în cursul zilei de astăzi. Potrivit Spitalului Militar, muncitorul RADET a decedat, marţi, în jurul orei 12.30. Parchetul de pe lângă Judecătoria Sectorului 6 a deschis un dosar penal în rem pentru ucidere din culpă şi neluarea măsurilor legale de securitate şi sănătate în muncă. Aflat între presiunea Primăriei şi imposibilitatea de a îmbunătăţi situaţia de la regie, directorul Niţu a preferat să-şi dea demisia, ni s-a spus, pe surse.
     Dealtfel, RADET este datoare vândută.Pe dată de 5 octombrie 2016, sentinţa de deschidere a procedurii de insolvenţă a fost pronunţată de judecătorul sindic Vasile Fitigau de la Tribunalul Bucureşti. Tabelul preliminar al creanţelor a fost publicat de administratorul judiciar Rominsolv SPRL pe 9 ianuarie 2017. Documentul arată că masă credală acceptată din prima se ridică la 3,83 miliarde lei, dar totalul creanţelor invocate de creditori depăşeşte cifra de 5,3 miliarde lei.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * România are cel mai slab sistem medical din Europa
     O statistică făcută la nivel european care arată că România nu a adunat nici măcar 500 de puncte din o mie cât avea clasamentul. Mai mult, sistemul medical pare că s-a înrăutăţit pentru că, în ultimii doi ani, ne-au depăşit inclusiv Albania şi Muntenegru.
     Pentru a face clasamentul, Indexul European al Consumatorului de Sănătate a mizat pe chestionare completate chiar de pacienţi. Au fost luate în calcul de la drepturile şi informarea pacienţilor până la timpii de aşteptare pentru tratament, rezultatele tratamentelor, prevenţie şi farmaceuticele.
     În urma acestor date din 2017, România a ieşit pe locul 34 din tot atâtea ţări. Asta înseamnă un sistem medical mai slab decât cel din Bulgaria, din Albania, Macedonia ori Muntenegru. De partea cealaltă a baricadei sunt ţări precum Danemarca, Suedia şi Olanda.
     Noul ministru al Sănătăţii crede că mentalităţile pacienţilor şi ale cadrelor medicale reprezintă cea mai mare problemă a sistemului medical.
     "Pacienţii privesc spitalul ca pe un duşman şi viceversa, când fiecare ar trebui să aibă grijă unul de celălalt, dar din cauza mentalităţilor, să ne imaginăm că mergem în spital, încă de la intrare liftiera nu te lasă să intri în lift că nu ai făcut aşa, ajungi pe secţie, infirmiera spune dă-mi cinci lei să schimb cearceaful. Este vorba de mentalităţi, de modul în care privim lucrurile", spune Sorina Pintea, ministrul Sănătăţii.
     România se află tot la coada clasamentului în ceea ce priveşte cheltuielile cu sănătatea pe cap de locuitor. În urma noastră se află doar Letonia, Muntenegru, Macedonia şi Albania.
     "Întărirea medicinei de familie, de ce întărirea medicinei de familie? Pentru că asta ar duce rapid la reducerea prezentărilor la spital. E mai degrabă modelul britanic, în care ajungi foarte greu în faţa specialistului. Se poate pune accent foarte mult pe prevenţie ceea ce scade mult de tot cheltuielile sistemului medical. Dar pentru asta trebuie educată populaţia, trebuie investit foarte mult în medicina rurală şi aşa mai departe", spune Vlad Mixich, expert politici de sănătate.
     Ţara noastră se află pe primul loc, însă, într-un top deloc onorabil. România are cea mai mare rată a infecţiilor intraspitaliceşti, cea mai mare rată a mortalităţii infantile şi se află pe primele locuri la mortalitatea cauzată de cancer şi de bolile cardiovasculare.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Cele mai mari 100 de tranzacţii din istoria României au o valoare de peste 30 mld. euro. Florian Niţu, avocat: Am mai spus-o, o repet, urmează tranzacţiile de peste 1 miliard plus! De euro
     Doar trei tranzacţii de peste un miliard de euro s-au semnat până acum în România, cea mai recentă datând din 2008. Totuşi, dintre mutările de anul trecut, 12 şi-au făcut loc în top 100.
     Cele mai mari 100 de tranzacţii care s-au semnat până acum în Ro¬mânia au o valoare totală de peste 30 de miliarde de euro, potrivit calculelor ZF. Acestea sunt mutările care au creionat piaţa de fuziuni şi achiziţii în capitalism şi care au pus România pe harta unor giganţi internaţionali, fie ei investitori strategici sau financiari.
     Deşi România este o ţară de 20 de mi¬lioane de oameni şi este una dintre cele mai puternice economii din Europa Centrală şi de Est, doar trei tranzacţii de peste 1 mld. euro s-au semnat până acum în România.
     Deşi anul 2017 a fost unul prolific pentru piaţa locală de fuziuni şi achiziţii, nu s-a semnat nicio megatranzacţie, mai exact nicio mutare de peste 500 de milioane de euro. Cea mai recentă astfel de mutare datează din toamna lui 2016 când fondul de investiţii Mid Europa Partners a cumpărat de la Enterprise Investors (un alt fond de investiţii) retailerul Profi pentru 533 mil. euro.
     Totuşi, dintre mutările de anul trecut, 12 şi-au făcut loc în clasamentul celor mai mari 100 de tranzacţii din istoria României.
     Pragul de intrare în top 100 cele mai mari mutări din M & A a sărit de 100 mil. euro.
     Cele mai importante trei acorduri din clasament au venit din sectorul bancar, telecom şi energie şi niciuna în ultimul deceniu, în pofida faptului că de câţiva ani piaţa locală este campioană europeană atât la creşterea con¬sumului (peste 10% în 2016 şi 2017), cât şi a economiei în ansamblul său. Aces¬tea sunt pre-luarea a 65% din BCR de către Erste, achiziţia de către Vodafone a 79% din MobiFon-Connex şi cumpărarea a 75% din Rompetrol de către kazahii de la KazMunaiGaz.
     Totuşi, jucătorii din piaţă şi analiştii cred că o nouă mutare ar putea veni, deşi puţini sunt cei care oferă un orizont de timp.
     "Am mai spus-o, o repet, urmează tran¬zac¬ţiile de 1 miliard plus! De euro", afirma recent Florian Niţu, managing partner al casei de avocatură Popovici, Niţu, Stoica & Asociaţii. În telecomunicaţii, în energie şi în imobiliare sunt câteva afaceri, portofolii sau reţele care se încadrează în această evaluare şi care au atins punctul de maximă expansiune posibilă cu mijloace locale/interne, adaugă el. 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:08
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6582, peste referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 0,26 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a crescut la 4,0166 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6582 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 1,08 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6474 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 07:47
UPDATE
Protestul sindicaliştilor din faţa Ministerului Educaţiei s-a încheiat
     * ACTUALIZARE 13:31
     Circa 100 de membri ai sindicatului din educaţie Spiru Haret au protestat astăzi, în intervalul orar 11:00 - 13:00, în faţa Ministerului Educaţiei, aceştia fiind nemulţumiţi de subfinanţarea sistemului de învăţământ, potrivit Agerpres.
     --------
     Federaţia Sindicatelor din Educaţie "Spiru Haret" va picheta, astăzi, Ministerul Educaţiei, în semn de protest faţă de comasările de clase şi de unităţi de învăţământ şi faţă de nerespectarea prevederilor legale privind drepturile salariaţilor din învăţământ.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:54
Guvernul a actualizat regimul de acordare a sporurilor pentru învăţământ
     Regulamentul privind stabilirea locurilor de muncă, a categoriilor de personal didactic din învăţământ, mărimea concretă a sporurilor pentru condiţii de muncă, precum şi condiţiile de acordare a acestora, a fost adoptat astăzi printr-o Hotărâre de Guvern, potrivit Gov.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 13:41
EUROSTAT:
Inflaţia în zona euro a scăzut, iar şomajul s-a stabilizat
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei în zona euro a scăzut uşor în luna ianuarie 2018 până la 1,3%, de la 1,4% în luna decembrie 2017, în timp ce rata şomajului în zona euro a rămas stabilă la 8,7% în luna decembrie 2017, arată o estimare preliminară publicată astăzi de Oficiul european de statistică (Eurostat), informează Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 13:33
Germania autorizează construcţia gazoductului Nord Stream 2
     Proiectul gazoductului Nord Stream 2 a primit autorizaţia necesară pentru construcţia şi operarea conductei în apele teritoriale ale Germaniei, precum şi în zona de coastă din jurul oraşului Lubmin, a anunţat astăzi operatorul gazoductului Nord Stream 2.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
