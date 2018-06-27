   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 31.08.2018

BURSA 31.08.2018

V.D.
 
     Adevărul
     *  Trump a convins tineretul că presa minte
     Publicaţia Adevărul despre "atacurile" lui Trump: "De la câştigarea preşedinţiei, Donald Trump a atacat neîncetat media, a calificat presă drept ,,duşmanul americanilor" şi a popularizat termenul ,,fake news" (ştiri false) pentru a denigra articole altfel credibile, dar care îl criticau. Iar acest lucru nu a rămas fără efecte: încrederea publicului în presă a ajuns la un minim istoric".
     De asemenea, Adevarul scrie că: "Potrivit unui raport recent al Knight- Gallup, citat de "The Atlantic", doar unul din trei americani au o percepţie pozitivă despre presă. Mai grav este că tinerii împărtăşesc sentimentele negative ale lui Trump cu privire la presă. În interviuri luate de "The Atlantic", mulţi tineri şi-au exprimat scepticismul cu privire la acurateţea ştirilor din media tradiţională, reiterând caracterizarea subiectivă a lui Trump când vine vorba despre multe dintre sursele de ştiri. Reţelele sociale oferă tinerilor un grad de acces în timp real la ştiri care nu are precedent. Majoritatea adolescenţilor americani urmăresc pe reţele sociale nu doar preşedintele ţării, ci şi alţi politicieni, jurnalişti şi canale de ştiri. Cei care nu îl urmăresc direct pe Trump spun că sunt la curent cu tot ce postează acesta din postările prietenilor lor".
     Bancherul
     *  Bancile continua sa creasca dobanzile la finantarile pentru firme si creditele ipotecare, dar le scad la creditele de consum
     Conform datelor Băncii Naţionale a României: "Bancile continua sa majoreze dobanzile la creditele ipotecare si la finantarile pentru firme, din cauza cresterii ratelor de referinta ale pietei interbancare (ROBOR), dupa ce Banca Nationala a Romaniei (BNR) a majorat dobanda de politica monetara cu 0,75 puncte in acest an".
     Publicaţie susţine că: "Exista cel putin doua explicatii pentru asta: multe credite de consum au dobanzi fixe, care nu depind de evolutia ROBOR, iar promotiile pentru credite de consum sunt mai frecvente decat cele pentru alte tipuri de imprumuturi. Conform statisticilor BNR, in cazul creditelor de consum, Dobanda Anuala Efectiva (DAE), indicatorul pentru costul total al unui credit, incluzand atat dobanda cat si comisioanele, a scazut in iulie la 10,95%, de la 10,98% in iunie. In urma cu un an, adica in iulie 2017, in urma cu un an, DAE era 10,37%, ceea ce inseamna ca in ultimul an a crescut cu 0,58 puncte procentuale, mai putin decat cresterea dobanzii BNR, de 0,75 puncte si decat ROBOR, care a crescut cu peste 3 puncte. Asadar, impactul ROBOR in cazul creditelor de consum se poate spune ca a fost neglijabil. Poate ca si din acest motiv, la care se adauga, fireste, cresterea salariilor, volumul creditelor noi pentru consum acordate de banci continua sa se mentina ridicat".
     Cotidianul
     *  Primarul de la Sectorul 3 o imită pe Firea
     Cotidianul anunţă că: "Primăria Sectorului 3 Bucureşti, condusă de primarul Robert Negoiţă, a cumpărat firma de construcţii Delta ACM, controlată de omul de afaceri Florea Diaconu, una dintre cele mai mari din ţară, care a lucrat, printre altele, şi la Metroul de Drumul Taberei. Preţul tranzacţiei pentru 51% din acţiuni a fost unul simbolic - 1 leu, pentru că Delta are datorii de 316 milioane de lei şi este în insolvenţă. Având în vedere că PS3 este în proces de cumpărare, pentru 5 milioane de euro, a unei unităţi de producţie de pavele de beton din Popeşti-Leordeni, de la aceeaşi Delta ACM, avem practic un nou trust de construcţii născut în România. Şi este al PS3, prin primarul PSD Negoiţă. Firma va efectua lucrările încredinţate de Primărie, pe modelul echivalentelor sale de la Primăria Generală. De precizat, PS3 mai are şi alte firme în subordine, 7 în total, care primesc lucrăriale sectorului.
     Reamintim aici că superiorul lui Negoiţă, edilul Bucureştiului Gabriela Firea, a coordonat înfiinţarea a 22 de companii municipale, inclusiv de construcţii şi reparaţii străzi, poduri, locuinţe, care funcţionează tot în regim de executant de lucrări pentru Primărie. Vedem astfel un model de comportament prin care municipalităţile încep să preia în regie proprii lucările ce trebuie efectuate, fără a mai apela la piaţa liberă. Bineînţeles, nu toate tipurile de lucrări pot fi efectuate în regie proprie, însă, în orice caz, privaţii văd că, cel puţin pe lucrări edilitare, "tortul" din care se hrănesc devine tot mai mic".
     De asemenea, Cotidianul scire că: "Potrivit directorului general al Delta ACM, Ioan Ştefan, decizia de vânzare a fost luată pentru a revigora firma, care se confruntă în prezent cu unele probleme. "S-a decis vânzarea a 51% din firmă pentru revigorarea, creşterea producţiei şi dezvoltarea companiei. Primăriile încep să îşi dezvolte companii proprii pentru drumuri şi lucrări edilitare. Asta înseamnă că ori îşi fac firme noi, ori cumpără firme care vor să intre în asemenea parteneriate. Preţul de vânzare este simbolic pentru că, în condiţiile actuale de piaţă, noi eram pe pierdere. Noi vrem un nou început. Tot portofoliul de contracte aflate în desfăşurare va fi dus la capăt. Florea Diaconu rămâne acţionar minoritar, cu 29%, şi Ionel Pirpiliu, cu 20%", a declarant Ştefan, citat de Capital".
     Curierul National
     *  Noi fonduri pe frontul pensiilor
     Curierul Naţional relatează că: "Ne putem lua adio de la pensii decente după zeci de ani de muncă şi contribuţii la bugetul de stat. Proiectul de Lege privind sistemul public de pensii afişat de Ministerul Muncii schimbă modul de calcul al punctului de pensie, stagiul minim de cotizare, grupe de lucru etc., înainte şi după 1 aprilie 2001".
     Printre cele mai importante schimbări aduse în Legea privind sistemul public de pensii sunt două articole, pe care le cităm:
     ,,Art. 13 - Constituie stagiu de cotizare în sistemul public de pensii: a) perioadele de vechime în muncă realizată până la data de 1 aprilie 2001, pentru care s-a datorat contribuţie de asigurări sociale;
     b) perioada de la data de 1 aprilie 2001 până la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi, în care persoanele au fost asigurate, conform legii, în sistemul public de pensii;
     Art. 25 - (1) Contribuabilii la sistemul public de pensii sunt cei care datorează şi plătesc, după caz, contribuţia de asigurări sociale, respectiv:
     a) persoanele fizice care realizează venituri din salarii sau asimilate salariilor, definite conform Codului fiscal;
     b) persoanele fizice care realizează venituri din activităţi independente, definite conform Codului fiscal;
     c) persoanele fizice care realizează venituri din drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, definite conform Codului fiscal;
     d) persoanele fizice care beneficiază de drepturi băneşti lunare ce se suportă din bugetul asigurărilor pentru şomaj, în condiţiile legii;
     e) persoanele fizice care beneficiază de indemnizaţii de asigurări sociale de sănătate;
     f) persoanele juridice şi fizice care au calitatea de angajatori, precum şi entităţile asimilate angajatorilor".
     Art. 35 alin. (1) din Legea sistemului public de pensii prevede că, cităm: ,,Contribuţia de asigurări sociale prevăzută de lege pentru persoanele fizice care au calitatea de angajaţi sau pentru care există obligaţia plăţii contribuţiei de asigurări sociale conform Codului fiscal, se plăteşte lunar de către angajator împreună cu contribuţia de asigurări sociale pe care acesta o datorează, după caz, în calitate de contribuabil, bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat".
     Jurnalul National
     *  Ce spun medicii despre gripa porcina la oameni. Ce simptome prezintă şi cum se tratează
     Publicaţia informează că: "Gripa porcină este o boală respiratorie deosebit de contagioasă în rândul porcilor, fiind cauzată de virusul gripal A/H1N1. Transmiterea acestui virus la oameni este destul de neobişnuită. Cu toate acestea, gripa porcină poate fi transmisă la oameni prin contact direct cu porcii infectaţi sau cu mediul contaminat cu virusul gripal A/H1N1, explică Medscape".
     Semne şi simptome
     Virusul gripal A/H1N1 se manifestă ca orice altă gripă sezonieră. Pacienţii se prezintă cu simptome repiratorii acute, inclusiv cu cel puţin alte două semne ale gripei:
     Febră
     Tuse
     Durere în gât
     Dureri musculare
     Dureri de cap
     Frisoane şi oboseală
     Diaree şi vărsături
     În cazul copiilor, semnele severe includ apnee (pauze respiratorii frecvente), tahipnee (accelerare a ritmului de repiraţie), dispnee (greutate în respiraţie), cianoză (coloraţie albastră-vineţie a pielii şi a mucoaselor), deshidratare, stare mentală alterată şi iritabilitate extremă.
     Diagnosticare
     Criteriile urmărite pentru a fi considerat suspect de gripă porcină:
     Debutul bolii respiratorii acute la şapte zile după un contact apropiat cu o persoană infectată cu virusul gripal A/H1N1.
     Debutul bolii respiratorii acute la şapte zile după călătoria într-o comunitate unde unul sau mai multe persoane au fost diagnosticate cu virusul gripal A/H1N1.
     Probleme respiratorii acute la o persoană care stă într-o comunitate unde există cel puţin un caz confirmat de H1N1.
     Tratament
     Tratamentul constă în mare parte în somn, consum mare de lichide, inhibatoare tuse, antipiretice şi analgezice pentru febră şi mialgie. Cazurile severe pot necesita hidratare intravenoasă şi alte măsuri. De asemenea, pot fi folosiţi şi agenţi antivirali sau profilaxie, fapt ce reprezintă un ansamblu de măsuri medico-sanitare menite să prevină apariţia şi răspândirea bolilor.
     National
     *  "Adormitii" lui Oprea din Servicii!
     Publicaţia National scrie că: "Au fost vremuri nu chiar atat de indepartate in care puterea lui Gabriel Oprea era atat de uriasa incat acesta isi permitea, la propriu, sa-l scoale de pe scaunul din avion pe reprezentantul FBI in Romania pe motiv ca sta prea aproape de el si nu-i place moaca lui! Poveste pe care o stiu foarte bine, desi nu si-o asuma public, cam toti "greucenii" sistemului care erau in aeronava militara cu care se deplasa delegatia guvernamentala romaneasca la Washington, pe cand premier era "finul" Victor Ponta. Iar tocmai acela a fost momentul in care generalul Florian Coldea si-a asumat in fata partii americane misiunea ingrata de a-l "praji" pe Oprea inainte ca acesta sa se suie cu totul cu bocancii sai de ofiter "izmenar" de intendenta pe Soarele Puterii. Si, in mare parte, dincolo de celelate pacate ale sale, fostul sef operativ al SRI a si reusit, intr-un timp record, sa-l readuca cu picioarele pe pamant pe fostul vicepremier. Cel caruia Victor Ponta ii jurase nu doar functia de director general al Serviciului Roman de Informatii, dar si arestarea "in masa" a generalilor care s-ar fi opus unui asemenea demers". 
 
Internaţional
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
