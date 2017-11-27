   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI

BURSA 20.01.2018

F.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
      * INTERVIU Simona Halep: "Am spus de câteva ori < < gata > >, dar nu am gândit că s-a terminat. Sunt mândră de mine!"
     Simona Halep a apărut zâmbitoare după meciul epuizant cu Lauren Davis, o partidă care a durat trei ore şi 44 de minute. A vorbit la conferinţa de presă despre partida cu jucătoarea din SUA, apoi a răspuns la câteva întrebări separat.
     A fost cel mai greu meci din cariera ta?
     Cred că a fost cel mai tenisonat. Astăzi mi s-au întâmplat multe lucruri pentru prima dată. E şi prima dată când am jucat un set cu mai mult de şase game-uri. A fost, a fost frustrant la un moment dat, dar acum e bine.
     Te aşteptai la o asemenea rezistenţă din partea ei?
     Ştiam că aleargă foarte mult, dar nu mă aşteptam să lovească atât de bine de pe spatele terenului. Ea a avut azi o evoluţie de jucătoare mare. Acum mă bucur că am jucat un asemenea meci, deşi acolo pe teren au fost momente cumplite.
     La un moment dat te uitai spre Darren Cahill şi păreai că spui Gata! Ce s-a întâmplat?
     Nu păream, ci chiar am spus-o. Important e însă că nu am gândit-o şi am putut să merg înainte. Au fost momente de frustrare, din cauza piciorului care încă mă doare, din cauza loviturilor care nu mi-au ieşit. Dar, per total, sunt mândră de mine şi de felul în care am luptat.
     Ai salvat patru mingi de meci.
     Da. Am avut şi şansa unei întreruperi atunci. M-am încărcat cu energie, am servit bine şi am revenit. A fost un moment de restart în mintea mea.
     Ce te-a ajutat azi cel mai mult?
     Serviciul, cred! Am servit bine, consistent şi am avut un avantaj din asta.
     Piciorul ce îţi face?
     Mă doare, dar nu mă gândesc la asta. Oricum, nu mă pot recupera complet, dar aş vrea să mă ţină cât mai mult. Cel mai greu îmi este să intru în joc. La început am probleme, apoi uit de el, de durere, de tot. Să vedem mâine, când mă voi trezi, cum va fi.
     Cu ce rămâi după această victorie?
      Mă bucur că am o mentalitate puternică, sunt mândră că am luptat, că nu am cedat şi am învins. Cred că psihicul e cel mai important, nu contează că eşti pe locul 1, pe locul 2 sau oriunde altundeva.
      Simona Halep a învins-o pe Lauren Davis cu 4-6, 6-4, 15-13
     * BANCHERUL
     *  BNR nu a reuşit să impună IFN-urilor scăderea dobânzilor la creditele online
      După aproape patru luni de la intrarea în vigoare, la 1 octombrie 2017, a noului Regulament BNR nr.20/2009 modificat, cu scopul declarat de diminuare a dobânzilor ridicate practicate de IFN-urile care acordă împrumuturi online, costul acestora nu a scăzut, ba chiar a crescut.
     Astfel, zece dintre cele mai mari IFN-uri care acordă credite online nu au schimbat Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE), indicatorul privind costul total al unui împrumut, care include atât dobânda nominală cât şi comisioanele, cu valori între 1.341% şi 5.237% pe an, adică de peste 300 de ori mai ridicate decât dobânda la un credit de consum acordat de bănci.
     Ba chiar unul dintre IFN-uri, Mobilo Credit, a majorat dobânda de la 1% pe zi (DAE 2.333% pe an) cât era în octombrie 2017, în momentul adoptării normelor BNR, la 1,15% pe zi (DAE 3.582%) în prezent.
     Alte două mari IFN-uri pentru credite online, Zaplo şi Ferratum, au crescut şi ele dobânzile, înainte de implementarea restricţiilor BNR.
     Astfel, Ferratum, una dintre cele mai active IFN-uri pe piaţă creditelor online, firma de ţinută de grupul finlandez omonim, listat la bursă din Frankfurt, avea la începutul acestui an o Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE) de 2.786% în cazul unui credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile. În prezent, dobânda aproape s-a dublat, urcând la 5.237% pe an, respectiv 1,29% pe zi, probabil cea mai mare din piaţă.
     Zaplo, o altă firma puternică prezenţa pe piaţă creditelor online, deţinută de grupul leton 4finance, care a cumpărat şi TBI Bank, a majorat de asemenea dobânda. Astfel, pentru un credit de 300 de lei pe o luna, DAE a crescut de la 2.047% la începutul acestui an la 3.112% în prezent.
     Reprezentanţii IFN-urilor au declarat, înainte de adoptarea normelor BNR, că acestea nu vor determina reducerea dobânzilor, întrucât nivelul acestora este cel corect din punct de vedere economic, o scădere a preţului unui astfel împrumut nefiind viabilă din perspectiva funcţionarii eficiente a acestor IFN-uri.
     Şefii IFN-urilor au avertizat că, dimpotrivă, ar putea majoră dobânzile din cauza normelor BNR, care le impune costuri suplimentare aferente creşterii costurilor cu capitalul şi birocraţia, odată ce IFN-urile vor fi trecute din Registrul General al IFN-urilor în Registrul Special, unde vor avea un regim de supraveghere de către BNR similar băncilor.
     Reprezentanţii BNR au declarat că prin noul regulament urmăresc plafonarea, în mod indirect, a dobânzilor ridicate practicate în prezent la creditele acordate de IFN-uri, întrucât volumul acestora a atins un volum suficient de ridicat pentru a pune în pericol stabilitatea financiară.
     Astfel, regulamentul BNR impune creşterea de 10 ori a capitalului pe care un IFN trebuie să-l deţină în cazul în care acordă credite cu DAE peste anumite plafoane: 200% pentru creditele pe temen de maxim 15 zile, 100% la creditele pe perioade între 16 şi 90 de zile sau 32,5% la creditele pe termen de peste 90 de zile.
     Concret, la fiecare 100 de lei împrumutaţi la o DAE peste pragurile impuse, IFN-urile trebuie să asigure un capital de 67 lei, adică 67% din valoarea creditului.
     De asemenea, IFN-urile care acordă credite cu dobânzi peste plafoanele stabilite în Regulamentul BNR vor fi trecute din Registrul General al IFN-urilor, unde se află acum majoritatea acestora, fiind doar monitorizate, în Registrul Special, unde BNR le va şi supraveghea, cum procedează cu băncile, ceea ce înseamnă că ele vor trebui să furnizeze băncii centrale o serie de rapoarte statistice privind creditele, precum şi normele de acordare a acestora, pe care BNR trebuie să le aprobe în prealabil.
     Oaia neagra
     Deşi IFN-urile au reacţionat în corpore la restricţiile BNR menţinând ridicate dobânzile sau chiar le-au majorat, a existat şi o excepţie: Smile Credit, care după anunţarea restricţiilor BNR a scăzut DAE la 83% pentru un credit pe 30 de zile, sub pragul de 100% impus de BNR.
     Numai că această dobânda a fost menţinută doar 1-2 luni, pentru că în prezent DAE afişată pe Smilecredit.ro a urcat la 654%, de peste şase ori mai mare decât plafonul BNR.
     Cu toate acestea, dobânda Smile Credit rămâne semnificativ (de şase ori) mai mică decât cea practicată de majoritatea concurenţilor, ceea ce înseamnă că pentru un credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile, dobânda de plata este 52 de lei, la jumătate faţă de 108 lei practicată de cele mai multe IFN-uri.
     Comparativ cu cea mai mare dobânda la creditele online, de 2%, practicată de Hora Credit, dobânda Smile Credit este de trei ori mai mică.
     De altfel, este interesant că există cinci IFN-uri (Viva Credit, Extra Simplu, Credit Fix, Fast Finance şi Telecredit - toate membre ale Patronatului Creditului IFN, cu excepţia Credit Fix) care au fix aceeaşi dobânda, respectiv 1,2% pe zi, ceea ce înseamnă o DAE de 4.114% la un credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile.
     Se pune aşadar întrebarea: de ce a fost Smile Credit singul IFN care a ieşit din turmă şi a scăzut dobânda sub pragul impus de BNR? şi de ce a majorat apoi dobânda pan la 654%? şi de ce îţi poate permite Smile Credit să practice această dobânda, la jumătate faţă de cea a majorităţii concurenţei? Oare pentru această firma este rentabilă această dobânda sau la mijloc sunt alte motive?
     Cum a justificat BNR introducerea restricţiilor
     BNR a justificat introducerea restricţiilor impuse creditelor online acordate de IFN-uri prin faptul că acestea sunt accesate de persoane care au deja dificultăţi în a-şi plăti datoriile, întrucât fac parte dintr-o categorie vulnerabilă, cu venituri sub medie.
     Majoritatea clienţilor IFN-urilor, în jur de 700.000, sunt persoane cu venituri necunoscute, care au împrumutat sume totale de 2,5 miliarde lei, conform statisticilor prezentate de Angela Dimonu, şefa reglementării din cadrul BNR. (vezi aici statisticile)
     Împrumuturile cu costuri mari luate de aceste persoane de la IFN-uri au potenţialul de a induce riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare, prin îndatorarea excesivă a populaţiei, cu toate că dimensiunea sectorului IFN-urilor şi mărimea acestor firme nu prezintă o importantă sistemică.
     "Nivelul ridicat al creditării IFN şi ratele foarte mari de dobândă practicate arată un model de afaceri cu riscuri ridicate. Clientela este preponderent reprezentată de persoane cu venituri majoritar sub medie, ceea ce imprimă activităţii acestor creditori un nivel sensibil mai ridicat de risc, evidenţiat şi prin costurile mari pe care trebuie să le suporte această categorie vulnerabilă de debitori. Acest lucru conduce implicit la potenţiale riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare."
     BNR mai spune că din cauza dobânzilor ridicate, modelul de afaceri al IFN-urilor este unul volatil, cu rate de neperformante ridicate, care creează o percepţie negativă asupra întregului sector.
     BNR a mai precizat că autorităţile de protecţia consumatorilor din alte state europene au plafonat prin lege dobânzile practicate de IFN-uri.
     Astfel, în Polonia, dobânzile au fost limitate la maxim 1.000% în ipoteza unei singure plăti, în Slovacia la 200%, în Slovenia la 453% iar în Marea Britanie la 0,8% pe zi (292% pe an).
     Conform datelor BNR, IFN-urile din România practică dobânzi (DAE) de până la 7.000% pe an.
     * COTIDIANUL
      * Fost sef SPP, către prim-adjunctul SRI: V-a cerut Coldea, la comanda lui Kovesi, probe împotriva mea?
      Fostul şef SPP, Dumitru Iliescu, îi cere prim-adj. SRI Răzvan Ionescu să spună dacă sunt reale informaţiile pe care le are, potrivit cărora a avut o întâlnire cu F.Coldea, acesta cerând producerea de probe împotriva sa. Solicitarea ar fi venit de la Kovesi, în timp ce Hellvig nu ştia de întâlnire.
     "Pe 14 Noiembrie 2017, am postat pe Facebook, cu titlul: "STIU CE MI SE PREGĂTEŞTE!!!", faptul că atunci când am început să devoalez abuzurile de neimaginat, săvârşite de către principalii actori ai Statului paralel, mi-am asumat şi riscurile la care eram conştient că mă expun. Am afirmat atunci că stiu ce au iniţiat împotriva mea, dar că se înşeală dacă cred că voi abandona demersul meu. Nu am făcut întâmplător afirmaţia că ştiu ce au pus la cale! ştiam ce au discutat şi au stabilit în legătură cu acest subiect. La acel moment nu ştiam însă că-l vor atrage în această
     acţiune ilegală şi pe actualul prim-adjunct al directorului SRI", scrie fostul şef SPP, pe Facebook.
     Dumitru Iliescu susţine că a primit informaţii potrivit cărora prim-adjunctul SRI, Răzvan Ionescu, a avut o întâlnire cu Florian Coldea, fost adjunct SRI, cel din urmă cerând să producă probe împotriva sa.
     "Nu cu mult timp în urma, cineva m-a informat ca a avut loc o întâlnire de taină între domnul Florian Coldea si domnul general Răzvan Ionescu, la solicitarea primului, dar fără să fie informat şi directorul SRI, domnul Eduard Hellvig. Cu acest prilej, domnul Coldea i-a solicitat domnului Ionescu să producă probe împotriva mea. I-a spus că este rugămintea doamnei Laura Codruţa Kovesi pe care au deranjat-o foarte tare afirmaţiile mele făcute în mass-media, pe reţelele de socializare şi în faţa celor două comisii parlamentare. Nu l-am crezut! Mi-a venit greu să cred că dvs, domnule general Ionescu vă angajaţi într-o asemenea acţiune reprobabilă, cum de fapt mi-a venit greu să cred că doamna Kovesi poate formula o asemenea solicitare, dar mi s-a adus ca argument şi faptul că atunci cand eraţi şef în Diviziunea( Departamentul) Apărarea Constituţiei din SRI, aţi dat dispozitie subalternilor din secţiile judeţene să caute denunţători, pentru construirea de dosare împotriva unor oameni politici şi de afaceri incomozi şi numeroase alte aspecte. Eu tot nu cred ceea ce mi s-a spus şi de aceea vă intreb pe dvs. dacă este adevărat sau nu...", mai scrie Iliescu.
     Fostul şef SPP spune că va face dezvăluiri despre concluziile controlului efectuat, de fostul director al SRI, în biroul şi fisetul lui Florian Coldea.
     * CURENTUL
      * SRI îl face praf pe mitomanul Codrin Ştefănescu
      Codrin Ştefănescu este un mincinos notoriu. Prima minciună gogonată spusă de hahalera de Ştefănescu a fost prin 2007 când într-un interviu acordat ziarului Naţional, a declarat că la 11 ani, în 1979 avea strânşi sub pat 74.375 de lei: "Atât strânsesem eu la 11 ani. Mi-am luat o mamă de bătaie de nu m-am văzut, prima şi ultima, ce-i drept. Mi-a confiscat banii (tatăl) cu care, ulterior, a aranjat casa şi şi-a cumpărat un Fiat". Doar că pe vremea aia 74 de mii de lei se adunau, de angajaţii cu salarii mari, într-o viaţă de om. În plus, la începutul anilor 80, exista "Legea ilicitului" care a băgat oameni în puşcărie pentru sume cu mult mai mici aşa că e neverosimil ca tată său să-şi fi luat Fiat şi să-şi renoveze casa din bani răsăriţi peste noapte.
     Ieri, Codrin Ştefănescu a lansat o nouă minciună: CExN al PSD a decis, la ultima şedinţă, ca viitorul premier PSD, respectiv Viorica Dăncilă, să nu mai solicite avize de la serviciile de informaţii în ceea ce priveşte miniştrii din Cabinet.
     Adică în creierul paralel al lui Ştefănescu, SRI avizează numirile politice. Astăzi SRI a anunţat că SRI nu a dat niciodată astfel de avize:
     "Aşa-zisa dezbatere despre "avizele" SRI pentru noul Guvern este un non-subiect. Există vreo lege care ne obligă să dam aviz pe o numire a unui ministru? Nu! Dar dăm totuşi vreun aviz? Nu! Dăm date dacă ne solicită vreun beneficiar legal, iar acele date sunt exclusiv date pe care noi le putem culege potrivit legii! Deci, date privind securitatea naţională. Unde scrie asta în lege?
     Conform Legii 14/1992, de organizare şi functionare a SRI, la art.4: la cererea conducătorului instituţiei publice, SRI verifică şi oferă date cu privire la persoanele care urmează să ocupe o demnitate publică. Dacă nu ne solicită nimeni, noi informăm totuşi pe cineva? Doar dacă avem informaţii privind securitatea naţională. Cui trimitem? Beneficiarilor legali, în funcţie de responsabilitatile lor, şi parchetelor, după caz. Unde scrie asta în lege? SRI are obligaţia de a transmite beneficiarilor legali informaţii referitoare la amenintări la adresa securităţii naţionale (Legea 51/1991, art.3 corborat cu art.11)", susţine purtătorul de cuvând al SRI, Ovidiu Marincea.
     Cum îl caracteriza Corneliu Vadim Tudor pe Ştefănescu? "Trântorul cu figură ca de ceară nu este altceva decât un microcefal şi un escroc. Pozând în colecţionar de carte rară, el este, de fapt, un negustor de obiecte de artă furate sau false. Una dintre obsesiile acestui prost cu ifose, care a ciugulit câteva informaţii de prin calendarele de perete şi se dă cult la cap (deşi e analfabet, la redacţia noastră fiind nişte articolaşe agramate de-ale lui) era să se bată pe burtă cu toată lumea." scria Tribunul, fost şef de partid al acestuia.
     * NATIONAL
      * Pescariu, la DNA. "Am aflat cât de corupt sunt"
      De aceastp datp, Dinu Pescariu a explicat cp a fost chemat pentru a-i fi transmis că s-a mai trecut o acuzaţie în dreptul numelui său. "Am aflat cât de corupt sunt. (...) Mi-au mai adus la cunoştinţă încă o acuzaţie, de spălare de bani, tot în dosarul Microsoft, în ce dosar?", a anunţat afaceristul.
     Până la momentul de faţă se ştia că Pescariu este vizat în dosarul "Microsoft 3", alături de alte persoane, printre ele şi Claudiu Florică. Cea dintâi suspiciune în cazul fostului sportiv era, în speţa în cauză, de instigare la abuz în serviciu.
     
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
      * Fostul şef al SPP Dumitru Iliescu îl întreabă pe prim-adjunctul SRI dacă s-a văzut cu Florian Coldea
      Fostul şef al SPP Dumitru Iliescu îi cere prim-adjunctului SRI Răzvan Ionescu să spună dacă sunt reale informaţiile pe care le are, potrivit cărora a avut o întâlnire cu Florian Coldea, care i-a cerut producerea de probe împotriva sa.
     "Pe 14 Noiembrie 2017, am postat pe Facebook, cu titlul: , faptul că atunci când am început să devoalez abuzurile de neimaginat, săvârşite de către principalii actori ai Statului paralel, mi-am asumat şi riscurile la care eram conştient că mă expun. Am afirmat atunci că stiu ce au iniţiat împotriva mea, dar că se înşală dacă cred că voi abandona demersul meu. Nu am făcut întâmplător afirmaţia că ştiu ce au pus la cale! Ştiam ce au discutat şi au stabilit în legătură cu acest subiect. La acel moment nu ştiam însă că-l vor atrage în această acţiune ilegală şi pe actualul prim-adjunct al directorului SRI", scrie fostul şef al SPP pe Facebook.
     Dumitru Iliescu susţine că a primit informaţii potrivit cărora prim-adjunctul SRI, Răzvan Ionescu, a avut o întâlnire cu Florian Coldea, fost adjunct SRI, cel din urmă cerând să producă probe împotriva sa. "Nu cu mult timp în urmă, cineva m-a informat ca a avut loc o întâlnire de taină între domnul Florian Coldea şi domnul general Răzvan Ionescu, la solicitarea primului, dar fără să fie informat şi directorul SRI, domnul Eduard Hellvig. Cu acest prilej, domnul Coldea i-a solicitat domnului Ionescu să producă probe împotriva mea. I-a spus că este rugămintea doamnei Laura Codruţa Kovesi pe care au deranjat-o foarte tare afirmaţiile mele făcute în mass-media, pe reţelele de socializare şi în faţa celor două comisii parlamentare. Nu l-am crezut! Mi-a venit greu să cred că dvs, domnule general Ionescu vă angajaţi într-o asemenea acţiune reprobabilă, cum de fapt mi-a venit greu să cred că doamna Kovesi poate formula o asemenea solicitare, dar mi s-a adus ca argument şi faptul că atunci cand eraţi Şef în Diviziunea( Departamentul) Apărarea Constituţiei din SRI, aţi dat dispozitie subalternilor din secţiile judeţene să caute denunţători, pentru construirea de dosare împotriva unor oameni politici şi de afaceri incomozi şi numeroase alte aspecte. Eu tot nu cred ceea ce mi s-a spus şi de aceea vă intreb pe dvs. dacă este adevărat sau nu...", mai scrie Iliescu.
     Fostul şef al SPP spune că va face dezvăluiri despre concluziile controlului făcut de fostul director al SRI în biroul şi fi ţetul lui Florian Coldea.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
      * Principala problemă a directorilor din companii: au ajuns într-o zonă de confort şi nu mai vor să mute munţii, nimeni nu mai are iniţiative riscante, nimeni nu mai vrea să fie lider, nimeni nu mai are chef să-i înveţe pe alţii ce ştie, nu mai sunt candidaţi pentru stres
     
     Octavian Pantiş de la Qualians, consultant în leadership, spune că în acest moment principala problemă pentru managerii români este că s-au instalat într-o zonă de confort, le este bine aşa cum le este şi din acest motiv nu mai vor să mute munţii.
     În aceste condiţii, lucrurile se petrec mult mai lent în companii, în multinaţionale şi în firmele private, pentru că aceia care au puterea nu prea mai vor să rişte, nu vor să schimbe lucrurile în jurul lor.
     Ei trăiesc într-un trecut în care le-a fost şi le este bine şi de aceea viitorul nu li se mai pare atrăgător.
     În ultimii 27 de ani România a trăit extrem de intens, urmele acestei perioade cu creşteri explozive şi prăbuşiri neaşteptate se văd pe faţa multora dintre voi.
     Cine a ajuns într-o poziţie de manager, cu peste 2.500 de euro net în mână, plus ceva bonusuri, nu mai are chef să o ia de la capăt, nu prea mai are chef să aibă iniţiative, nu prea mai are chef să fie lider şi să aibă grijă de alţii, nu prea mai are sens pentru ei să se afirme.
     În aceste condiţii, foarte mulţi, cei mai mulţi dintre voi, vă apăraţi poziţiile obţinute, ca să nu fiţi daţi la o parte. Iar această apărare îmbracă toate formele, începând de la scăderea dorinţei de a spune punctul de vedere în şedinţe, în ierarhie, până la a te ascunde după proceduri, ca la stat.
     Mulţi dintre voi vă plângeţi de birocraţia din companii, dar acest lucru de multe ori vă aparţine. Când este vorba de noi iniţiative, care ar putea schimba măcar un scaun din punctul A în punctul E, nimeni nu mai vrea să-şi rişte poziţia. Nu are sens.
     Deşi există un deficit pe piaţa forţei de muncă, nu îţi găseşti chiar atât de repede un job de peste 2.000 de euro care să-ţi placă şi cu care să fii confortabil.
     Costin Tudor, de la platforma Undelucram.ro, care găzduieşte evaluări ale angajaţilor despre companiile în care lucrează, spune că salariul rămâne în continuare elementul principal care determină pe cineva să aplice pentru un job sau altul, dar constată că încep să capete greutate şi alte elemente: din punct de vedere logistic candidaţii se uită la nivelul de stres, la calitatea managementului, la pachetele de beneficii sau la programul de lucru.
     Nu mai sunt voluntari în fiecare zi pentru "stres", pentru noi provocări, pentru schimbarea rutinei zilnice. Oricum noi pierdem peste două ore la job, făcând altceva - începând de la bârfa zilnică de la cafea, de la fumat, uitatul pe site-uri, spune Octavian Pantiş. Mai rămân cinci ore pentru a face ceea ce trebuia să facem şi de multe ori nu terminăm în timp util şi rămânem peste program, adaugă el.
     Probabil că aceasta este modalitatea de a ne simţi bine cu noi şi cu cei din jur, la muncă.
     Pentru că numărul celor care vor să mute munţii se reduce, iar cei care deja s-au instalat pe poziţii nu le părăsesc chiar atât de uşor, companiile se mişcă mai greu, rezultatele sunt în buget, nimeni nu vrea o supraperformanţă şi să iasă în evidenţă într-un an, pentru că nu se ştie ce se va întâmpla în al doilea an dacă rezultatele nu vor mai fi aceleaşi.
     Octavian Pantiş spune că se menţine problema managerilor românilor în ce priveşte faptul că nu deleagă, că nu cresc oameni sub ei, că vor să facă ei toate lucrurile.
     Motivul este frica de a nu-ţi lua cineva locul, este frica de a nu greşi şi a-ţi pierde poziţia în care te-ai instalat, şi de aceea managerii români preferă să facă ei multe lucruri pe care ar putea să le delege.
     Leadershipul rămâne pe agenda companiilor, în special a multinaţionalelor, care au cultura de a aloca bani, de a investi în programe şi în cursuri care să-i facă mai buni pe managerii români. Companiile private româneşti, cu foarte puţine excepţii, nu au această cultură, pentru că proprietarul, acţionarul, patronul, "el centrează, el dă cu capul", el face vânzări, el angajează, el dă afară, el ţine contabilitatea banilor, el este peste tot. Poate din acest motiv peste 95% din companiile româneşti (600.000) au numai între 0 şi 9 angajaţi.
     În aceste condiţii, companiile au şanse mult mai reduse să progreseze, să crească mai repede, să facă şi să aibă vânzări mai mari.
     România este o piaţă plină de oportunităţi doar dacă vrei şi poţi să ieşi din zona de confort. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 19.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 18.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 16.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 13.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 12.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 11.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 10.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 09.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 08.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 5.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 4.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 3.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 12:27
Emmanuel Macron: "Este posibil un acord special între Marea Britanie şi Uniunnea Europeană"
     Un acord special între Marea Britanie şi Uniunea Europeană, pe care şi-l doreşte guvernul britanic, este posibil după Brexit, a declarat preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron într-un interviu pentru BBC, potrivit AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 11:50
REVISTA PRESEI
     * ADEVARUL
      * INTERVIU Simona Halep: "Am spus de câteva ori < < gata > >, dar nu am gândit că s-a terminat. Sunt mândră de mine!"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:39
Analişti: Încheierea acordului NAFTA va fi renegociată cu succes
     Acordul NAFTA va fi renegociat cu succes şi nu va fi foarte diferit faţă de versiunea sa actuală, anticipează majoritatea analiştilor intervievaţi de Reuters în această săptămână.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0446
2.3834
3.0592
3.9727
0.1834
0.6259
0.2144
4.6614
5.2814
1.5077
3.4322
0.2250
0.4843
1.1167
0.0671
0.4742
1.0030
3.7984
0.3121
1.1846
0.5937
0.0596
0.3565
0.2042
2.7707
0.0393
0.1323
1.0341
0.6265
0.1191
163.0820
5.4816 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook