Revista Presei

* INTERVIU Simona Halep: "Am spus de câteva ori < < gata > >, dar nu am gândit că s-a terminat. Sunt mândră de mine!"

Simona Halep a apărut zâmbitoare după meciul epuizant cu Lauren Davis, o partidă care a durat trei ore şi 44 de minute. A vorbit la conferinţa de presă despre partida cu jucătoarea din SUA, apoi a răspuns la câteva întrebări separat.

A fost cel mai greu meci din cariera ta?

Cred că a fost cel mai tenisonat. Astăzi mi s-au întâmplat multe lucruri pentru prima dată. E şi prima dată când am jucat un set cu mai mult de şase game-uri. A fost, a fost frustrant la un moment dat, dar acum e bine.

Te aşteptai la o asemenea rezistenţă din partea ei?

Ştiam că aleargă foarte mult, dar nu mă aşteptam să lovească atât de bine de pe spatele terenului. Ea a avut azi o evoluţie de jucătoare mare. Acum mă bucur că am jucat un asemenea meci, deşi acolo pe teren au fost momente cumplite.

La un moment dat te uitai spre Darren Cahill şi păreai că spui Gata! Ce s-a întâmplat?

Nu păream, ci chiar am spus-o. Important e însă că nu am gândit-o şi am putut să merg înainte. Au fost momente de frustrare, din cauza piciorului care încă mă doare, din cauza loviturilor care nu mi-au ieşit. Dar, per total, sunt mândră de mine şi de felul în care am luptat.

Ai salvat patru mingi de meci.

Da. Am avut şi şansa unei întreruperi atunci. M-am încărcat cu energie, am servit bine şi am revenit. A fost un moment de restart în mintea mea.

Ce te-a ajutat azi cel mai mult?

Serviciul, cred! Am servit bine, consistent şi am avut un avantaj din asta.

Piciorul ce îţi face?

Mă doare, dar nu mă gândesc la asta. Oricum, nu mă pot recupera complet, dar aş vrea să mă ţină cât mai mult. Cel mai greu îmi este să intru în joc. La început am probleme, apoi uit de el, de durere, de tot. Să vedem mâine, când mă voi trezi, cum va fi.

Cu ce rămâi după această victorie?

Mă bucur că am o mentalitate puternică, sunt mândră că am luptat, că nu am cedat şi am învins. Cred că psihicul e cel mai important, nu contează că eşti pe locul 1, pe locul 2 sau oriunde altundeva.

Simona Halep a învins-o pe Lauren Davis cu 4-6, 6-4, 15-13

* BNR nu a reuşit să impună IFN-urilor scăderea dobânzilor la creditele online

După aproape patru luni de la intrarea în vigoare, la 1 octombrie 2017, a noului Regulament BNR nr.20/2009 modificat, cu scopul declarat de diminuare a dobânzilor ridicate practicate de IFN-urile care acordă împrumuturi online, costul acestora nu a scăzut, ba chiar a crescut.

Astfel, zece dintre cele mai mari IFN-uri care acordă credite online nu au schimbat Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE), indicatorul privind costul total al unui împrumut, care include atât dobânda nominală cât şi comisioanele, cu valori între 1.341% şi 5.237% pe an, adică de peste 300 de ori mai ridicate decât dobânda la un credit de consum acordat de bănci.

Ba chiar unul dintre IFN-uri, Mobilo Credit, a majorat dobânda de la 1% pe zi (DAE 2.333% pe an) cât era în octombrie 2017, în momentul adoptării normelor BNR, la 1,15% pe zi (DAE 3.582%) în prezent.

Alte două mari IFN-uri pentru credite online, Zaplo şi Ferratum, au crescut şi ele dobânzile, înainte de implementarea restricţiilor BNR.

Astfel, Ferratum, una dintre cele mai active IFN-uri pe piaţă creditelor online, firma de ţinută de grupul finlandez omonim, listat la bursă din Frankfurt, avea la începutul acestui an o Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE) de 2.786% în cazul unui credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile. În prezent, dobânda aproape s-a dublat, urcând la 5.237% pe an, respectiv 1,29% pe zi, probabil cea mai mare din piaţă.

Zaplo, o altă firma puternică prezenţa pe piaţă creditelor online, deţinută de grupul leton 4finance, care a cumpărat şi TBI Bank, a majorat de asemenea dobânda. Astfel, pentru un credit de 300 de lei pe o luna, DAE a crescut de la 2.047% la începutul acestui an la 3.112% în prezent.

Reprezentanţii IFN-urilor au declarat, înainte de adoptarea normelor BNR, că acestea nu vor determina reducerea dobânzilor, întrucât nivelul acestora este cel corect din punct de vedere economic, o scădere a preţului unui astfel împrumut nefiind viabilă din perspectiva funcţionarii eficiente a acestor IFN-uri.

Şefii IFN-urilor au avertizat că, dimpotrivă, ar putea majoră dobânzile din cauza normelor BNR, care le impune costuri suplimentare aferente creşterii costurilor cu capitalul şi birocraţia, odată ce IFN-urile vor fi trecute din Registrul General al IFN-urilor în Registrul Special, unde vor avea un regim de supraveghere de către BNR similar băncilor.

Reprezentanţii BNR au declarat că prin noul regulament urmăresc plafonarea, în mod indirect, a dobânzilor ridicate practicate în prezent la creditele acordate de IFN-uri, întrucât volumul acestora a atins un volum suficient de ridicat pentru a pune în pericol stabilitatea financiară.

Astfel, regulamentul BNR impune creşterea de 10 ori a capitalului pe care un IFN trebuie să-l deţină în cazul în care acordă credite cu DAE peste anumite plafoane: 200% pentru creditele pe temen de maxim 15 zile, 100% la creditele pe perioade între 16 şi 90 de zile sau 32,5% la creditele pe termen de peste 90 de zile.

Concret, la fiecare 100 de lei împrumutaţi la o DAE peste pragurile impuse, IFN-urile trebuie să asigure un capital de 67 lei, adică 67% din valoarea creditului.

De asemenea, IFN-urile care acordă credite cu dobânzi peste plafoanele stabilite în Regulamentul BNR vor fi trecute din Registrul General al IFN-urilor, unde se află acum majoritatea acestora, fiind doar monitorizate, în Registrul Special, unde BNR le va şi supraveghea, cum procedează cu băncile, ceea ce înseamnă că ele vor trebui să furnizeze băncii centrale o serie de rapoarte statistice privind creditele, precum şi normele de acordare a acestora, pe care BNR trebuie să le aprobe în prealabil.

Oaia neagra

Deşi IFN-urile au reacţionat în corpore la restricţiile BNR menţinând ridicate dobânzile sau chiar le-au majorat, a existat şi o excepţie: Smile Credit, care după anunţarea restricţiilor BNR a scăzut DAE la 83% pentru un credit pe 30 de zile, sub pragul de 100% impus de BNR.

Numai că această dobânda a fost menţinută doar 1-2 luni, pentru că în prezent DAE afişată pe Smilecredit.ro a urcat la 654%, de peste şase ori mai mare decât plafonul BNR.

Cu toate acestea, dobânda Smile Credit rămâne semnificativ (de şase ori) mai mică decât cea practicată de majoritatea concurenţilor, ceea ce înseamnă că pentru un credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile, dobânda de plata este 52 de lei, la jumătate faţă de 108 lei practicată de cele mai multe IFN-uri.

Comparativ cu cea mai mare dobânda la creditele online, de 2%, practicată de Hora Credit, dobânda Smile Credit este de trei ori mai mică.

De altfel, este interesant că există cinci IFN-uri (Viva Credit, Extra Simplu, Credit Fix, Fast Finance şi Telecredit - toate membre ale Patronatului Creditului IFN, cu excepţia Credit Fix) care au fix aceeaşi dobânda, respectiv 1,2% pe zi, ceea ce înseamnă o DAE de 4.114% la un credit de 300 de lei pe 30 de zile.

Se pune aşadar întrebarea: de ce a fost Smile Credit singul IFN care a ieşit din turmă şi a scăzut dobânda sub pragul impus de BNR? şi de ce a majorat apoi dobânda pan la 654%? şi de ce îţi poate permite Smile Credit să practice această dobânda, la jumătate faţă de cea a majorităţii concurenţei? Oare pentru această firma este rentabilă această dobânda sau la mijloc sunt alte motive?

Cum a justificat BNR introducerea restricţiilor

BNR a justificat introducerea restricţiilor impuse creditelor online acordate de IFN-uri prin faptul că acestea sunt accesate de persoane care au deja dificultăţi în a-şi plăti datoriile, întrucât fac parte dintr-o categorie vulnerabilă, cu venituri sub medie.

Majoritatea clienţilor IFN-urilor, în jur de 700.000, sunt persoane cu venituri necunoscute, care au împrumutat sume totale de 2,5 miliarde lei, conform statisticilor prezentate de Angela Dimonu, şefa reglementării din cadrul BNR. (vezi aici statisticile)

Împrumuturile cu costuri mari luate de aceste persoane de la IFN-uri au potenţialul de a induce riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare, prin îndatorarea excesivă a populaţiei, cu toate că dimensiunea sectorului IFN-urilor şi mărimea acestor firme nu prezintă o importantă sistemică.

"Nivelul ridicat al creditării IFN şi ratele foarte mari de dobândă practicate arată un model de afaceri cu riscuri ridicate. Clientela este preponderent reprezentată de persoane cu venituri majoritar sub medie, ceea ce imprimă activităţii acestor creditori un nivel sensibil mai ridicat de risc, evidenţiat şi prin costurile mari pe care trebuie să le suporte această categorie vulnerabilă de debitori. Acest lucru conduce implicit la potenţiale riscuri la adresa stabilităţii financiare."

BNR mai spune că din cauza dobânzilor ridicate, modelul de afaceri al IFN-urilor este unul volatil, cu rate de neperformante ridicate, care creează o percepţie negativă asupra întregului sector.

BNR a mai precizat că autorităţile de protecţia consumatorilor din alte state europene au plafonat prin lege dobânzile practicate de IFN-uri.

Astfel, în Polonia, dobânzile au fost limitate la maxim 1.000% în ipoteza unei singure plăti, în Slovacia la 200%, în Slovenia la 453% iar în Marea Britanie la 0,8% pe zi (292% pe an).

Conform datelor BNR, IFN-urile din România practică dobânzi (DAE) de până la 7.000% pe an.

* SRI îl face praf pe mitomanul Codrin Ştefănescu

Codrin Ştefănescu este un mincinos notoriu. Prima minciună gogonată spusă de hahalera de Ştefănescu a fost prin 2007 când într-un interviu acordat ziarului Naţional, a declarat că la 11 ani, în 1979 avea strânşi sub pat 74.375 de lei: "Atât strânsesem eu la 11 ani. Mi-am luat o mamă de bătaie de nu m-am văzut, prima şi ultima, ce-i drept. Mi-a confiscat banii (tatăl) cu care, ulterior, a aranjat casa şi şi-a cumpărat un Fiat". Doar că pe vremea aia 74 de mii de lei se adunau, de angajaţii cu salarii mari, într-o viaţă de om. În plus, la începutul anilor 80, exista "Legea ilicitului" care a băgat oameni în puşcărie pentru sume cu mult mai mici aşa că e neverosimil ca tată său să-şi fi luat Fiat şi să-şi renoveze casa din bani răsăriţi peste noapte.

Ieri, Codrin Ştefănescu a lansat o nouă minciună: CExN al PSD a decis, la ultima şedinţă, ca viitorul premier PSD, respectiv Viorica Dăncilă, să nu mai solicite avize de la serviciile de informaţii în ceea ce priveşte miniştrii din Cabinet.

Adică în creierul paralel al lui Ştefănescu, SRI avizează numirile politice. Astăzi SRI a anunţat că SRI nu a dat niciodată astfel de avize:

"Aşa-zisa dezbatere despre "avizele" SRI pentru noul Guvern este un non-subiect. Există vreo lege care ne obligă să dam aviz pe o numire a unui ministru? Nu! Dar dăm totuşi vreun aviz? Nu! Dăm date dacă ne solicită vreun beneficiar legal, iar acele date sunt exclusiv date pe care noi le putem culege potrivit legii! Deci, date privind securitatea naţională. Unde scrie asta în lege?

Conform Legii 14/1992, de organizare şi functionare a SRI, la art.4: la cererea conducătorului instituţiei publice, SRI verifică şi oferă date cu privire la persoanele care urmează să ocupe o demnitate publică. Dacă nu ne solicită nimeni, noi informăm totuşi pe cineva? Doar dacă avem informaţii privind securitatea naţională. Cui trimitem? Beneficiarilor legali, în funcţie de responsabilitatile lor, şi parchetelor, după caz. Unde scrie asta în lege? SRI are obligaţia de a transmite beneficiarilor legali informaţii referitoare la amenintări la adresa securităţii naţionale (Legea 51/1991, art.3 corborat cu art.11)", susţine purtătorul de cuvând al SRI, Ovidiu Marincea.

Cum îl caracteriza Corneliu Vadim Tudor pe Ştefănescu? "Trântorul cu figură ca de ceară nu este altceva decât un microcefal şi un escroc. Pozând în colecţionar de carte rară, el este, de fapt, un negustor de obiecte de artă furate sau false. Una dintre obsesiile acestui prost cu ifose, care a ciugulit câteva informaţii de prin calendarele de perete şi se dă cult la cap (deşi e analfabet, la redacţia noastră fiind nişte articolaşe agramate de-ale lui) era să se bată pe burtă cu toată lumea." scria Tribunul, fost şef de partid al acestuia.

* Pescariu, la DNA. "Am aflat cât de corupt sunt"

De aceastp datp, Dinu Pescariu a explicat cp a fost chemat pentru a-i fi transmis că s-a mai trecut o acuzaţie în dreptul numelui său. "Am aflat cât de corupt sunt. (...) Mi-au mai adus la cunoştinţă încă o acuzaţie, de spălare de bani, tot în dosarul Microsoft, în ce dosar?", a anunţat afaceristul.

Până la momentul de faţă se ştia că Pescariu este vizat în dosarul "Microsoft 3", alături de alte persoane, printre ele şi Claudiu Florică. Cea dintâi suspiciune în cazul fostului sportiv era, în speţa în cauză, de instigare la abuz în serviciu.



* Fostul şef al SPP Dumitru Iliescu îl întreabă pe prim-adjunctul SRI dacă s-a văzut cu Florian Coldea

Fostul şef al SPP Dumitru Iliescu îi cere prim-adjunctului SRI Răzvan Ionescu să spună dacă sunt reale informaţiile pe care le are, potrivit cărora a avut o întâlnire cu Florian Coldea, care i-a cerut producerea de probe împotriva sa.

"Pe 14 Noiembrie 2017, am postat pe Facebook, cu titlul: , faptul că atunci când am început să devoalez abuzurile de neimaginat, săvârşite de către principalii actori ai Statului paralel, mi-am asumat şi riscurile la care eram conştient că mă expun. Am afirmat atunci că stiu ce au iniţiat împotriva mea, dar că se înşală dacă cred că voi abandona demersul meu. Nu am făcut întâmplător afirmaţia că ştiu ce au pus la cale! Ştiam ce au discutat şi au stabilit în legătură cu acest subiect. La acel moment nu ştiam însă că-l vor atrage în această acţiune ilegală şi pe actualul prim-adjunct al directorului SRI", scrie fostul şef al SPP pe Facebook.

Dumitru Iliescu susţine că a primit informaţii potrivit cărora prim-adjunctul SRI, Răzvan Ionescu, a avut o întâlnire cu Florian Coldea, fost adjunct SRI, cel din urmă cerând să producă probe împotriva sa. "Nu cu mult timp în urmă, cineva m-a informat ca a avut loc o întâlnire de taină între domnul Florian Coldea şi domnul general Răzvan Ionescu, la solicitarea primului, dar fără să fie informat şi directorul SRI, domnul Eduard Hellvig. Cu acest prilej, domnul Coldea i-a solicitat domnului Ionescu să producă probe împotriva mea. I-a spus că este rugămintea doamnei Laura Codruţa Kovesi pe care au deranjat-o foarte tare afirmaţiile mele făcute în mass-media, pe reţelele de socializare şi în faţa celor două comisii parlamentare. Nu l-am crezut! Mi-a venit greu să cred că dvs, domnule general Ionescu vă angajaţi într-o asemenea acţiune reprobabilă, cum de fapt mi-a venit greu să cred că doamna Kovesi poate formula o asemenea solicitare, dar mi s-a adus ca argument şi faptul că atunci cand eraţi Şef în Diviziunea( Departamentul) Apărarea Constituţiei din SRI, aţi dat dispozitie subalternilor din secţiile judeţene să caute denunţători, pentru construirea de dosare împotriva unor oameni politici şi de afaceri incomozi şi numeroase alte aspecte. Eu tot nu cred ceea ce mi s-a spus şi de aceea vă intreb pe dvs. dacă este adevărat sau nu...", mai scrie Iliescu.

Fostul şef al SPP spune că va face dezvăluiri despre concluziile controlului făcut de fostul director al SRI în biroul şi fi ţetul lui Florian Coldea.

* Principala problemă a directorilor din companii: au ajuns într-o zonă de confort şi nu mai vor să mute munţii, nimeni nu mai are iniţiative riscante, nimeni nu mai vrea să fie lider, nimeni nu mai are chef să-i înveţe pe alţii ce ştie, nu mai sunt candidaţi pentru stres



Octavian Pantiş de la Qualians, consultant în leadership, spune că în acest moment principala problemă pentru managerii români este că s-au instalat într-o zonă de confort, le este bine aşa cum le este şi din acest motiv nu mai vor să mute munţii.

În aceste condiţii, lucrurile se petrec mult mai lent în companii, în multinaţionale şi în firmele private, pentru că aceia care au puterea nu prea mai vor să rişte, nu vor să schimbe lucrurile în jurul lor.

Ei trăiesc într-un trecut în care le-a fost şi le este bine şi de aceea viitorul nu li se mai pare atrăgător.

În ultimii 27 de ani România a trăit extrem de intens, urmele acestei perioade cu creşteri explozive şi prăbuşiri neaşteptate se văd pe faţa multora dintre voi.

Cine a ajuns într-o poziţie de manager, cu peste 2.500 de euro net în mână, plus ceva bonusuri, nu mai are chef să o ia de la capăt, nu prea mai are chef să aibă iniţiative, nu prea mai are chef să fie lider şi să aibă grijă de alţii, nu prea mai are sens pentru ei să se afirme.

În aceste condiţii, foarte mulţi, cei mai mulţi dintre voi, vă apăraţi poziţiile obţinute, ca să nu fiţi daţi la o parte. Iar această apărare îmbracă toate formele, începând de la scăderea dorinţei de a spune punctul de vedere în şedinţe, în ierarhie, până la a te ascunde după proceduri, ca la stat.

Mulţi dintre voi vă plângeţi de birocraţia din companii, dar acest lucru de multe ori vă aparţine. Când este vorba de noi iniţiative, care ar putea schimba măcar un scaun din punctul A în punctul E, nimeni nu mai vrea să-şi rişte poziţia. Nu are sens.

Deşi există un deficit pe piaţa forţei de muncă, nu îţi găseşti chiar atât de repede un job de peste 2.000 de euro care să-ţi placă şi cu care să fii confortabil.

Costin Tudor, de la platforma Undelucram.ro, care găzduieşte evaluări ale angajaţilor despre companiile în care lucrează, spune că salariul rămâne în continuare elementul principal care determină pe cineva să aplice pentru un job sau altul, dar constată că încep să capete greutate şi alte elemente: din punct de vedere logistic candidaţii se uită la nivelul de stres, la calitatea managementului, la pachetele de beneficii sau la programul de lucru.

Nu mai sunt voluntari în fiecare zi pentru "stres", pentru noi provocări, pentru schimbarea rutinei zilnice. Oricum noi pierdem peste două ore la job, făcând altceva - începând de la bârfa zilnică de la cafea, de la fumat, uitatul pe site-uri, spune Octavian Pantiş. Mai rămân cinci ore pentru a face ceea ce trebuia să facem şi de multe ori nu terminăm în timp util şi rămânem peste program, adaugă el.

Probabil că aceasta este modalitatea de a ne simţi bine cu noi şi cu cei din jur, la muncă.

Pentru că numărul celor care vor să mute munţii se reduce, iar cei care deja s-au instalat pe poziţii nu le părăsesc chiar atât de uşor, companiile se mişcă mai greu, rezultatele sunt în buget, nimeni nu vrea o supraperformanţă şi să iasă în evidenţă într-un an, pentru că nu se ştie ce se va întâmpla în al doilea an dacă rezultatele nu vor mai fi aceleaşi.

Octavian Pantiş spune că se menţine problema managerilor românilor în ce priveşte faptul că nu deleagă, că nu cresc oameni sub ei, că vor să facă ei toate lucrurile.

Motivul este frica de a nu-ţi lua cineva locul, este frica de a nu greşi şi a-ţi pierde poziţia în care te-ai instalat, şi de aceea managerii români preferă să facă ei multe lucruri pe care ar putea să le delege.

Leadershipul rămâne pe agenda companiilor, în special a multinaţionalelor, care au cultura de a aloca bani, de a investi în programe şi în cursuri care să-i facă mai buni pe managerii români. Companiile private româneşti, cu foarte puţine excepţii, nu au această cultură, pentru că proprietarul, acţionarul, patronul, "el centrează, el dă cu capul", el face vânzări, el angajează, el dă afară, el ţine contabilitatea banilor, el este peste tot. Poate din acest motiv peste 95% din companiile româneşti (600.000) au numai între 0 şi 9 angajaţi.

În aceste condiţii, companiile au şanse mult mai reduse să progreseze, să crească mai repede, să facă şi să aibă vânzări mai mari.

România este o piaţă plină de oportunităţi doar dacă vrei şi poţi să ieşi din zona de confort. [ tipăreşte articolul ]